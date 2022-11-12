Drive Chart
|
|
|JMAD
|ODU
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
T. Centeio
1 QB
304 PaYds, INT, 12 RuYds, RuTD
|
B. Watson
2 RB
22 RuYds, 29 ReYds, 4 RECs
Touchdown 8:11
P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
82
yds
5:40
pos
6
0
Touchdown 13:49
T.Centeio rushed to ODU End Zone for 6 yards. T.Centeio for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
55
yds
00:59
pos
13
0
Field Goal 4:15
C.Wise 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
7
plays
69
yds
3:29
pos
17
0
Field Goal 0:06
E.Sanchez 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
7
plays
24
yds
1:07
pos
17
3
Field Goal 8:20
C.Wise 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
11
plays
66
yds
5:30
pos
20
3
Touchdown 7:47
H.Wolff pass INTERCEPTED at ODU 29. Intercepted by J.Walker at ODU 29. J.Walker for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
26
3
Field Goal 0:26
C.Wise 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
11
plays
61
yds
4:08
pos
30
3
Touchdown 5:49
K.Black rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. K.Black for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
95
yds
8:01
pos
36
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|11
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|11
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|492
|227
|Total Plays
|73
|55
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|188
|78
|Rush Attempts
|51
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|304
|149
|Comp. - Att.
|18-22
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|12.0
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|3
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.5
|6-48.3
|Return Yards
|44
|46
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-44
|2-46
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|304
|PASS YDS
|149
|
|
|188
|RUSH YDS
|78
|
|
|492
|TOTAL YDS
|227
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|18/21
|304
|0
|1
|
B. Atkins 11 QB
|B. Atkins
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|16
|82
|1
|21
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|11
|56
|1
|27
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|4
|24
|0
|10
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|14
|12
|1
|6
|
B. Atkins 11 QB
|B. Atkins
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Malignaggi 23 RB
|S. Malignaggi
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
P. Rutherford 40 RB
|P. Rutherford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|8
|6
|140
|0
|48
|
D. Painter 89 TE
|D. Painter
|4
|3
|49
|0
|27
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|4
|4
|37
|0
|18
|
W. Knight 25 RB
|W. Knight
|1
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
Z. Horton 44 TE
|Z. Horton
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Greene Jr. 0 WR
|T. Greene Jr.
|3
|3
|23
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Reid 1 S
|Q. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reimonenq 7 S
|J. Reimonenq
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 5 DL
|J. Edwards
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Walker 25 LB
|J. Walker
|2-4
|0.0
|1
|
J. Green 10 DL
|J. Green
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 44 LB
|T. Jones
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 21 CB
|J. Swann
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kromah 9 DL
|J. Kromah
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
I. Ukwu 0 DL
|I. Ukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ayamel 6 LB
|J. Ayamel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carpenter 99 DL
|J. Carpenter
|1-3
|1.5
|0
|
C. Chukwuneke 34 S
|C. Chukwuneke
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fisher 32 LB
|A. Fisher
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Logan 2 CB
|C. Logan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Meehan 49 S
|F. Meehan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coles 26 CB
|D. Coles
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. White 22 S
|J. White
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wise 40 K
|C. Wise
|3/3
|44
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Clark 91 P
|S. Clark
|2
|39.5
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Knight 25 RB
|W. Knight
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|9
|27
|0
|15
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|11
|22
|0
|11
|
T. Sims 26 RB
|T. Sims
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
B. Clark 4 QB
|B. Clark
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|7
|4
|46
|0
|23
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|5
|4
|29
|0
|16
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|4
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|3
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
M. Dietz 13 WR
|M. Dietz
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Wentz 84 WR
|L. Wentz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|7-11
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 9 DE
|M. Haynes
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy III 3 S
|R. Kennedy III
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 1 S
|R. Johnson
|6-5
|0.0
|1
|
R. Henry 8 LB
|R. Henry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 20 CB
|T. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 25 LB
|S. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asbury II 7 S
|S. Asbury II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 13 S
|T. Jones
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caine 41 DE
|K. Caine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ra-El 12 S
|T. Ra-El
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 45 DT
|D. Lowry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White-McClain 56 DE
|J. White-McClain
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Culbreath 94 LB
|J. Culbreath
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hunter 55 DT
|K. Hunter
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bibby 99 DT
|T. Bibby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 11 DE
|D. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|1/1
|29
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|6
|48.3
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Green at ODU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ODU 29(14:38 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 29(14:35 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by A.Granger at ODU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Swann at ODU 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ODU 32(14:04 - 1st) E.Duane punts 50 yards to JM 18 Center-ODU. Downed by L.James.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 18(13:51 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at JM 32.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 32(13:25 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 32. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 32. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy; T.Jones at ODU 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43(13:09 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to ODU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes at ODU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 41(12:17 - 1st) K.Black rushed to ODU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Henry at ODU 38.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - JMAD 38(11:40 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by K.Black at ODU 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 27(11:01 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by K.Thornton at ODU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; R.Kennedy at ODU 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - JMAD 20(10:28 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Harris at ODU 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 14(10:11 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to ODU 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; R.Johnson at ODU 9.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 9(9:31 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to ODU 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Harris at ODU 5.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - JMAD 5(9:08 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Jones at ODU 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 2(8:56 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 1(8:20 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:11 - 1st) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(8:11 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Swann at ODU 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 41(7:57 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to ODU 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke; F.Meehan at ODU 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ODU 49(7:38 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to JM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; C.Chukwuneke at JM 50.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ODU 50(7:07 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to JM 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Sarratt at JM 50.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ODU 50(6:35 - 1st) E.Duane punts 45 yards to JM 5 Center-ODU. Downed by A.Solano.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 5(6:12 - 1st) K.Black rushed to JM 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes at JM 5.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 5(5:39 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 5. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 5. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; T.Jones at JM 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 32(5:14 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 32. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at JM 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 37(4:39 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 37. Catch made by K.Black at JM 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Henry at JM 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 40(4:01 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to JM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Henry at JM 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43(3:29 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; K.Hunter at JM 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 46(2:54 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 46. Catch made by K.Black at JM 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - JMAD 49(2:14 - 1st) K.Black rushed to ODU 47 for yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 47. PENALTY on JM-D.Painter Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 12 - JMAD 41(1:51 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 34 for -7 yards (M.Haynes) T.Centeio FUMBLES forced by M.Haynes. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-T.Centeio at JM 34. Tackled by ODU at JM 34.
|Punt
4 & 19 - JMAD 34(1:12 - 1st) S.Clark punts 42 yards to ODU 24 Center-JM. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24(1:03 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter; J.Kromah at ODU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ODU 26(0:35 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 18 for -8 yards (J.Carpenter; J.Kromah)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - ODU 18(15:00 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Wicks.
|Punt
4 & 16 - ODU 18(14:55 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 37 yards to JM 45 Center-ODU. Fair catch by J.Sarratt.
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 45(14:48 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 45. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 45. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 9(14:30 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 6(13:56 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to ODU End Zone for 6 yards. T.Centeio for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:49 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:49 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 61 yards from JM 35 to the ODU 4. O.Sanni returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Beaver; A.Fisher at ODU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 22(13:44 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 22(13:40 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Green at ODU 24.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 24(13:06 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 24. Catch made by A.Granger at ODU 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by F.Meehan; J.Reimonenq at ODU 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 47(12:43 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Green; J.Carpenter at ODU 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 49(12:14 - 2nd) H.Wolff scrambles to JM 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 46.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ODU 46(11:39 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - ODU 46(11:25 - 2nd) H.Wolff scrambles to JM 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; T.Jones at JM 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 40(11:01 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to JM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; A.Fisher at JM 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ODU 35(10:29 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 35(10:15 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to JM 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Nwabuoku-Okonji at JM 24.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24(9:51 - 2nd) J.Harvey rushed to JM 28 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Reimonenq at JM 28.
|-4 YD
2 & 14 - ODU 28(9:10 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to JM 32 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Green at JM 32.
|Sack
3 & 18 - ODU 32(8:37 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at JM 34 for -2 yards (J.Kromah)
|+19 YD
4 & 20 - ODU 34(7:42 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to JM 34. Catch made by J.Harvey at JM 34. Gain of yards. Tackled by Q.Reid at JM 14. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. H.Wolff pass complete to JM 34. Catch made by J.Harvey at JM 34. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by Q.Reid at JM 15.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 15(7:42 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 15. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes; J.Henderson at JM 21.
|+48 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 21(7:19 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 21. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 21. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 31.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 31(6:50 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to ODU 31. Catch made by Z.Horton at ODU 31. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by L.James at ODU 8.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 8(6:28 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to ODU 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 10.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 10(5:38 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to ODU 17 for -7 yards. T.Centeio FUMBLES forced by ODU. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-T.Centeio at ODU 17. Tackled by ODU at ODU 17.
|+1 YD
3 & 17 - JMAD 17(5:32 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to ODU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - JMAD 23(4:19 - 2nd) C.Wise 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 25(4:13 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 23 for -2 yards (J.Carpenter)
|No Gain
2 & 12 - ODU 23(3:40 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Harvey.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - ODU 23(3:32 - 2nd) H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at ODU 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ODU 34(3:06 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 47 yards to JM 19 Center-ODU. Fair catch by J.Sarratt.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 19(2:56 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hunter; J.White-McClain at JM 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 25(2:30 - 2nd) B.Atkins scrambles to JM 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at JM 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(2:09 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes at JM 37.
|Int
2 & 8 - JMAD 37(1:34 - 2nd) B.Atkins pass INTERCEPTED at JM 47. Intercepted by S.Williams at JM 47. S.Williams FUMBLES forced by C.Potts. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-J.Henderson at JM 31. Tackled by JM at JM 31.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 31(1:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-T.Hunt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - ODU 36(1:12 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to JM 36. Catch made by B.Watson at JM 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; J.Swann at JM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ODU 30(0:48 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - ODU 30(0:50 - 2nd) H.Wolff scrambles to JM 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 19(0:43 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to JM 19. Catch made by K.Wicks at JM 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; J.Sarratt at JM 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 15(0:32 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to JM 15. Catch made by B.Watson at JM 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke at JM 12.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ODU 12(0:14 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Granger.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ODU 19(0:09 - 2nd) E.Sanchez 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 61 yards from ODU 35 to the JM 4. W.Knight returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Easterly; J.Buchanan at JM 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 31(14:53 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at JM 34.
|Int
2 & 7 - JMAD 34(14:11 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass INTERCEPTED at ODU 30. Intercepted by R.Johnson at ODU 30. R.Johnson FUMBLES forced by J.Toner. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-P.Agyei-Obese at JM 40. Tackled by ODU at JM 40. PENALTY on ODU-ODU Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(13:50 - 3rd) K.Black rushed to JM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; A.Ford at JM 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 45(13:32 - 3rd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at JM 49.
|+21 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 49(12:58 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU 14 for 21 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 14. PENALTY on JM-K.Thornton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(12:37 - 3rd) K.Black rushed to ODU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at ODU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 39(12:06 - 3rd) K.Black rushed to ODU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; J.Culbreath at ODU 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - JMAD 36(11:29 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by K.Thornton at ODU 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 27.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 27(10:57 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by D.Painter at ODU 27. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; T.Jones at ODU 11.
|Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 11(10:17 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at ODU 19 for -8 yards (M.Haynes)
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - JMAD 19(9:38 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; S.Williams at ODU 14.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - JMAD 14(8:55 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to ODU 4 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at ODU 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - JMAD 11(8:25 - 3rd) C.Wise 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(8:20 - 3rd) T.Sims rushed to ODU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at ODU 30.
|Int
2 & 5 - ODU 30(7:55 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass INTERCEPTED at ODU 29. Intercepted by J.Walker at ODU 29. J.Walker for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 3rd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 59 yards from JM 35 to the ODU 6. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Martin; K.Holmes at ODU 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(7:40 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by A.Granger at ODU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by JM at ODU 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - ODU 33(7:12 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at ODU 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35(6:44 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 34.
|Sack
2 & 11 - ODU 34(6:04 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 25 for -9 yards (J.Edwards)
|+4 YD
3 & 20 - ODU 25(5:28 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt; A.Fisher at ODU 29.
|Punt
4 & 16 - ODU 29(4:53 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 59 yards to JM 12 Center-ODU. Downed by E.Green.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 12(4:34 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 12. Catch made by W.Knight at JM 12. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; J.Henderson at JM 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 44(4:05 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 44. Catch made by T.Greene at JM 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 47(3:34 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to ODU 47. Catch made by T.Greene at ODU 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 39(3:04 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; T.Ra-El at ODU 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 36(2:29 - 3rd) T.Centeio scrambles to ODU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JMAD 30(1:55 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to ODU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes at ODU 30.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - JMAD 30(1:32 - 3rd) T.Centeio rushed to ODU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bibby; D.Lowry at ODU 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 29(1:21 - 3rd) K.Black rushed to ODU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; K.Hunter at ODU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JMAD 27(0:45 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Painter.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - JMAD 27(0:36 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for Z.Horton.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - JMAD 34(0:31 - 3rd) C.Wise 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 60 yards from JM 35 to the ODU 5. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35(0:26 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 35. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Reid at ODU 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 37(0:13 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at ODU 38.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - ODU 38(15:00 - 4th) H.Wolff scrambles to JM 47 for 15 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 47(14:48 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to JM 47. Catch made by M.Dietz at JM 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Logan; J.Reimonenq at JM 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35(14:38 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to JM 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at JM 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 32(14:26 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to JM 32. Catch made by A.Granger at JM 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt at JM 20.
|Int
1 & 10 - ODU 20(14:19 - 4th) H.Wolff pass INTERCEPTED at JM 9. Intercepted by D.Coles at JM 9. Tackled by J.Harvey at JM 9.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 9(13:48 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; A.Ford at JM 12. PENALTY on JM-T.Wyatt Offensive Holding 5 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 14 - JMAD 5(12:33 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 15 for 10 yards. P.Agyei-Obese FUMBLES forced by R.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-D.Painter at JM 15. Tackled by J.Henderson; R.Johnson at JM 15.
|+27 YD
2 & 3 - JMAD 16(11:42 - 4th) K.Black rushed to JM 43 for 27 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at JM 43.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43(11:33 - 4th) K.Black rushed to ODU 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 41(11:26 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to ODU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 38(10:33 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by T.Greene at ODU 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 32(9:59 - 4th) T.Centeio rushed to ODU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 26(9:26 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to ODU 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - JMAD 18(8:45 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to ODU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Caine at ODU 15.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 15(7:59 - 4th) K.Black rushed to ODU 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury; A.Ford at ODU 18.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - JMAD 18(7:14 - 4th) T.Centeio scrambles to ODU 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 19.
|+18 YD
3 & 14 - JMAD 19(6:26 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to ODU 19. Catch made by K.Black at ODU 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at ODU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 1(5:53 - 4th) K.Black rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. K.Black for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:47 - 4th) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 4th) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(5:47 - 4th) B.Clark rushed to ODU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Reimonenq at ODU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ODU 30(5:21 - 4th) B.Clark scrambles to ODU 36 for yards. Tackled by J.Reimonenq at ODU 36. PENALTY on ODU-X.Black Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - ODU 20(4:54 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to ODU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Fisher at ODU 22.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - ODU 22(4:35 - 4th) B.Clark scrambles to ODU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ayamel at ODU 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ODU 27(4:00 - 4th) E.Duane punts 52 yards to JM 21 Center-ODU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 21(3:45 - 4th) S.Malignaggi rushed to JM 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at JM 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 23(3:08 - 4th) S.Malignaggi rushed to JM 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at JM 28.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - JMAD 28(2:24 - 4th) P.Rutherford rushed to JM 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by ODU at JM 28.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - JMAD 28(1:24 - 4th) PENALTY on JM-JM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - JMAD 23(1:24 - 4th) S.Clark punts 37 yards to ODU 40 Center-JM. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 40(1:23 - 4th) B.Clark pass complete to ODU 40. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 39(1:09 - 4th) B.Clark rushed to JM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 37.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 37(0:45 - 4th) B.Clark pass complete to JM 37. Catch made by I.Spencer at JM 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 21(0:38 - 4th) PENALTY on ODU-ODU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ODU 26(0:38 - 4th) B.Clark steps back to pass. B.Clark pass incomplete intended for L.Wentz.
|Int
2 & 15 - ODU 26(0:33 - 4th) B.Clark pass INTERCEPTED at JM 10. Intercepted by J.White at JM 10. Tackled by ODU at JM 25.
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
7
51
3rd 0:00 FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
31
4th 13:51 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
19
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
3
14
2nd 0:52 ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
7
2nd 11:20 ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
13
2nd 13:57 PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
6
0
2nd 8:16 NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
7
2nd 12:16 CBS
-
BC
16NCST
7
14
2nd 9:48 ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
7
7
2nd 8:23 ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
3
2nd 9:03 ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
28
2nd 12:21 ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
7
10
2nd 10:40 ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
14
2nd 13:31 FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
14
0
2nd 7:25
-
NEB
3MICH
0
7
2nd 12:10 ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
14
2nd 7:19 CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
14
14
2nd 8:02
-
NWEST
MINN
0
7
2nd 10:57 BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
17
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
3
0
2nd 11:47 FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
14
1st 3:13 SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
046 O/U
-16
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
063.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
073 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
079 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+