|
|
|TULSA
|MEMP
Memphis gets 50th home win since 2014, beats Tulsa 26-10
MEMPHIS (AP) Seth Henigan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Javon Ivory and Chris Howard kicked four field goals to carry Memphis to a 26-10 win over Tulsa on Thursday night.
The victory was Memphis' 50th home win since 2014, joining Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State.
Howard booted a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter to stake the Tigers to a 10-3 lead and added a 31-yarder as time expired in the first half. He connected from 44-yards out in the final minute of the third quarter and added a 32-yard kick with 32 seconds left in the game.
Memphis fumbled on its first possession and Tulsa turned it into a 24-yard field goal from Zack Long to take a 3-0 lead, but the Tigers rolled to 23 straight points and took a 23-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Braylon Braxton got Tulsa in the end zone with a 13-yard pass to Keylon Stokes with under six minutes left in the game.
Henigan was 20 for 34 for 262 yards passing and a touchdown to lead Memphis (5-5, 3-4 American Athletic Association), which managed just 79 yards on 39 carries.
Two quarterbacks were a combined 17-of-37 passing for 176 yards and Tulsa (3-7, 1-5) had just 31 yards rushing on 23 carries.
The game was stopped numerous times because on-field fights and Memphis had a player ejected with 1:16 left in the game after throwing punches at a Tulsa player after a play was blown dead.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|17
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|8-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|207
|341
|Total Plays
|60
|73
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|31
|79
|Rush Attempts
|23
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|176
|262
|Comp. - Att.
|17-37
|20-34
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-48.1
|6-44.2
|Return Yards
|0
|80
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|7-80
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|262
|
|
|31
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|207
|TOTAL YDS
|341
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|12/24
|128
|1
|0
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|5/13
|48
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|9
|31
|0
|11
|
J. Ford 6 RB
|J. Ford
|7
|20
|0
|8
|
S. Anderson 24 RB
|S. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|2
|-6
|0
|0
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|4
|-14
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|9
|6
|68
|1
|20
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|7
|3
|52
|0
|41
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|9
|3
|28
|0
|15
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|4
|3
|23
|0
|16
|
K. Benjamin 18 WR
|K. Benjamin
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Braxton 1 QB
|B. Braxton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Rempert 9 WR
|N. Rempert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 0 CB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|1/1
|24
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|8
|48.1
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|20/34
|262
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|14
|32
|0
|7
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|10
|31
|1
|15
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|13
|5
|0
|14
|
B. Thomas 22 RB
|B. Thomas
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ivory 4 WR
|J. Ivory
|10
|7
|123
|1
|68
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|6
|3
|47
|0
|28
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|5
|4
|40
|0
|13
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|2
|2
|26
|0
|20
|
J. Scates 11 WR
|J. Scates
|6
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|3
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
C. Wright 17 WR
|C. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Allen 22 DL
|J. Allen
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 41 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 10 DL
|C. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 16 K
|C. Howard
|4/4
|49
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 17 P
|J. Doyle
|6
|44.2
|4
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|7
|11.4
|25
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 29(14:36 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 33(14:02 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to MEM 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(13:51 - 1st) J.Scates rushed to MEM 35 for yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 35. PENALTY on MEM-MEM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - MEMP 25(13:28 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 30. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 30. Gain of 6 yards. C.Prieskorn FUMBLES forced by T.Davis. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-T.Davis at MEM 31. Tackled by MEM at MEM 31. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(13:21 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 31(13:17 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to MEM 25. Catch made by I.Epps at MEM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 25.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - TULSA 25(12:41 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to MEM 9. Catch made by I.Epps at MEM 9. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 9.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 9(12:26 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to MEM 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 10(11:52 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to MEM 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TULSA 6(11:13 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TULSA 14(11:07 - 1st) Z.Long 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 62 yards from TSA 35 to the MEM 3. D.Ross returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at MEM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(10:57 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 30(10:52 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 32.
|+68 YD
3 & 8 - MEMP 32(10:24 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 32. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 32. Gain of 68 yards. J.Ivory for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:09 - 1st) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 1st) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(10:09 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(10:03 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 29.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TULSA 29(9:27 - 1st) PENALTY on TSA-TSA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 11 - TULSA 24(9:26 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 18 for -6 yards (J.Allen)
|Punt
4 & 17 - TULSA 18(8:17 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 42 yards to MEM 40 Center-TSA. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 40. Tackled by TSA at TSA 35.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(8:02 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to TSA 30 for 5 yards. S.Henigan ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 30(7:34 - 1st) S.Henigan rushed to TSA 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 31.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MEMP 31(6:52 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for G.Rogers.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MEMP 39(6:43 - 1st) C.Howard 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 1st) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(6:36 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to TSA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 29(6:09 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 34. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TULSA 34(5:37 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 31 for 0 yards. S.Anderson FUMBLES forced by C.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-K.Solomon at TSA 31. Tackled by MEM at TSA 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TULSA 34(4:49 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 54 yards to MEM 12 Center-TSA. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 12. Tackled by TSA at MEM 31.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(4:32 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 32.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - MEMP 32(4:00 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 47. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 47.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(3:28 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 43.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - MEMP 43(2:35 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at MEM 39 for -4 yards (A.Goodlow) PENALTY on TSA-TSA Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(2:00 - 1st) G.Rogers rushed to TSA 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 40. PENALTY on MEM-MEM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 13 - MEMP 50(1:50 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(2:08 - 1st) S.Henigan rushed to TSA 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 33(1:32 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to TSA 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 31.
|+28 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 31(0:39 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to TSA 3. Catch made by E.Lewis at TSA 3. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 3(15:00 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to TSA End Zone for 3 yards. A.Martin for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) T.Gillis kicks 64 yards from MEM 35 to the TSA 1. Out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(14:56 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 43. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TULSA 43(14:32 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 43 for yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 43. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TULSA 33(14:11 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TULSA 33(14:09 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TULSA 33(14:04 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 45 yards to MEM 22 Center-TSA. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 22. Tackled by TSA at MEM 33. PENALTY on MEM-MEM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(13:46 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 46. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(13:23 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to MEM 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 50.
|Sack
2 & 6 - MEMP 50(12:47 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at MEM 45 for -5 yards (A.Goodlow)
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MEMP 45(12:02 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MEMP 45(11:49 - 2nd) J.Doyle punts 55 yards to TSA End Zone Center-MEM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(11:41 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 20(11:40 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 33. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 33(11:03 - 2nd) D.Brin rushed to TSA 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 33.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 33(10:31 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|Int
3 & 10 - TULSA 33(10:26 - 2nd) D.Brin pass INTERCEPTED at TSA 49. Intercepted by T.Murray at TSA 49. Tackled by TSA at TSA 49.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(10:21 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to TSA 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 46(9:51 - 2nd) J.Ducker rushed to TSA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 44.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MEMP 44(9:08 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MEMP 44(9:02 - 2nd) J.Doyle punts 35 yards to TSA 9 Center-MEM. Fair catch by K.Benjamin.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 9(8:55 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 12(8:30 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 13.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TULSA 13(7:48 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TULSA 13(7:41 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 41 yards to MEM 46 Center-TSA. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 46. Tackled by TSA at TSA 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(7:30 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MEMP 37(7:25 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at TSA 50 for -13 yards (J.Wright) S.Henigan FUMBLES forced by J.Wright. Fumble RECOVERED by MEM-M.Dale at TSA 50.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - MEMP 50(6:45 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Wright.
|Punt
4 & 23 - MEMP 50(6:27 - 2nd) J.Doyle punts 39 yards to TSA 11 Center-MEM. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 11(6:21 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 11. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 17(5:55 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 22. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(5:36 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 22(5:26 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULSA 22(5:21 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TULSA 22(5:16 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 41 yards to MEM 37 Center-TSA. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 37. Tackled by TSA at MEM 36.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(5:06 - 2nd) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MEMP 39(4:42 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for MEM.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - MEMP 39(4:24 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 39. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 43.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MEMP 43(4:13 - 2nd) J.Doyle punts 57 yards to TSA End Zone Center-MEM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(4:00 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to TSA 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 28(3:31 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to TSA 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(2:51 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for TSA.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 31(2:15 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to TSA 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 31. PENALTY on MEM-MEM Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - TULSA 31(2:33 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 46. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 49. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(1:50 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by I.Epps at MEM 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 48. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. B.Braxton pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by I.Epps at MEM 48. Gain of 1 yards. I.Epps FUMBLES forced by D.Ross. Fumble RECOVERED by MEM-X.Cullens at MEM 48. Tackled by TSA at MEM 48.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(1:45 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(1:33 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to TSA 38. Catch made by A.Martin at TSA 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MEMP 38(1:21 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 38(0:58 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to TSA 18. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at TSA 18. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 18(0:43 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to TSA 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MEMP 17(0:48 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - MEMP 17(0:47 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to TSA 13. Catch made by A.Martin at TSA 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MEMP 21(0:03 - 2nd) C.Howard 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Braxton rushed to TSA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 26(14:30 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by D.Prince at TSA 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 27.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TULSA 27(13:56 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton sacked at TSA 20 for -7 yards (J.Williams)
|Punt
4 & 15 - TULSA 20(13:32 - 3rd) L.Wilson punts 49 yards to MEM 31 Center-TSA. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 31. Tackled by TSA at MEM 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(13:13 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 34(13:07 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 36.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - MEMP 36(12:17 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(12:06 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to TSA 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 45(11:34 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to TSA 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MEMP 44(10:28 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MEMP 44(10:25 - 3rd) J.Doyle punts 34 yards to TSA 10 Center-MEM. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 10(10:18 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 16(9:58 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 19.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TULSA 19(9:21 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 19.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TULSA 19(8:38 - 3rd) L.Wilson punts 61 yards to MEM 20 Center-TSA. Downed by K.Stokes. PENALTY on MEM-MEM Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 10(8:05 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 17. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 17.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MEMP 17(7:29 - 3rd) A.Martin rushed to MEM 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 17.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 17(6:53 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 25. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(6:25 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(6:13 - 3rd) S.Henigan rushed to MEM 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(5:38 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 44. Catch made by E.Lewis at MEM 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 44(5:01 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 46. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 46.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 46(4:21 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TSA 38. Catch made by J.Scates at TSA 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(3:29 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to TSA 24. Catch made by E.Lewis at TSA 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 24.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 24(2:58 - 3rd) S.Henigan rushed to TSA 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - MEMP 27(2:21 - 3rd) S.Henigan rushed to TSA 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 25.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - MEMP 25(1:25 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Glover. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 6 - MEMP 20(1:23 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at TSA 26 for -6 yards (B.Powers)
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - MEMP 34(0:45 - 3rd) C.Howard 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 3rd) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:32 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 33. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 33(0:08 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to TSA 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 34(15:00 - 4th) B.Braxton rushed to TSA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 35.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(14:51 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to MEM 24. Catch made by J.Santana at MEM 24. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 24(14:22 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to MEM 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 20.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULSA 20(13:54 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to MEM 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 20.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TULSA 20(13:24 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for N.Rempert.
|Sack
4 & 6 - TULSA 20(13:18 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton sacked at MEM 29 for -9 yards (J.Allen)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(13:00 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 34.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MEMP 34(12:31 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 34(12:21 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 46. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(11:38 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 48(10:47 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 50. Catch made by A.Martin at MEM 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 50.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MEMP 50(10:01 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - MEMP 50(9:52 - 4th) PENALTY on MEM-MEM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MEMP 45(9:52 - 4th) J.Doyle punts 45 yards to TSA 10 Center-MEM. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 10(9:44 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 10(9:40 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 25. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(9:15 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for TSA.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(9:03 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 25. Catch made by K.Benjamin at TSA 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TULSA 29(8:18 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for TSA.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TULSA 29(8:11 - 4th) L.Wilson punts 52 yards to MEM 19 Center-TSA. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 19. Tackled by TSA at MEM 25.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(7:59 - 4th) A.Martin rushed to MEM 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - MEMP 24(7:14 - 4th) A.Martin rushed to MEM 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - MEMP 26(6:30 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 38. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 38. Gain of 12 yards. G.Rogers FUMBLES forced by K.Ray. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-T.Davis at MEM 38. Tackled by MEM at MEM 38.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(6:17 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana. PENALTY on MEM-MEM Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(6:13 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for TSA.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 23(6:04 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULSA 23(5:59 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|+10 YD
4 & 10 - TULSA 23(5:54 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to MEM 13. Catch made by K.Stokes at MEM 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 13(5:30 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to MEM 13. Catch made by K.Stokes at MEM 13. Gain of 13 yards. K.Stokes for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 4th) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 4th) Z.Long kicks onside 11 from TSA 35 to TSA 46. C.Cox returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at TSA 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(5:26 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to TSA 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 42(5:11 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to TSA 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 38(4:34 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to TSA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 37.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MEMP 37(4:27 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to TSA 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(3:50 - 4th) A.Martin rushed to TSA 20 for 15 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(3:00 - 4th) A.Martin rushed to TSA 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 16.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MEMP 16(2:10 - 4th) A.Martin rushed to TSA 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 16.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 16(1:26 - 4th) A.Martin rushed to TSA 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 14.
4 & 4 - MEMP(1:16 - 4th) PENALTY on MEM-MEM Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MEMP 22(0:50 - 4th) C.Howard 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 4th) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(0:45 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to TSA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(0:33 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 36. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 40.
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052 O/U
-6
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
065.5 O/U
-34.5
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058.5 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
068 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
041 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
060.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
045.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
057 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
046 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
048.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
040.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN