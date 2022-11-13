|
|
|BOISE
|NEVADA
Green, Holani help Boise St. beat Nevada 41-3
RENO, Nev. (AP) Taylen Green passed for a touchdown and ran for another score in the first quarter, George Holani finished with 17 carries for 115 yards and two TDs to help Boise State beat Nevada 41-3 Saturday night.
Ashton Jeanty added 73 yards rushing - including a 6-yard touchdown - on eight carries for Boise State (7-3, 6-0 Mountain West Conference).
Green connected with Billy Bowens for a 31-yard touchdown about 2 minutes into the game and capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 9-yard TD run that made it 14-0 with 14 seconds left in the first quarter. Holani broke multiple tackles on his way to a 49-yard scoring run early in the second and scored on a 9-yard run that made it 31-3 with 5:44 left in the third quarter.
Toa Taua led Nevada (2-8, 0-6) with 103 yards rushing on 16 carries.
The Wolf Pack has lost eight consecutive games.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|13
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|11
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|5-18
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|548
|250
|Total Plays
|74
|69
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|287
|127
|Rush Attempts
|47
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|261
|123
|Comp. - Att.
|14-27
|13-31
|Yards Per Pass
|9.7
|2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-35
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|5
|0
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-61.0
|5-42.0
|Return Yards
|25
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-25
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|261
|PASS YDS
|123
|
|
|287
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|548
|TOTAL YDS
|250
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|17
|115
|2
|49
|
T. Crowe 33 RB
|T. Crowe
|8
|78
|0
|46
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|8
|73
|1
|30
|
T. Green 10 QB
|T. Green
|2
|22
|1
|13
|
K. Dudley 25 RB
|K. Dudley
|5
|12
|0
|6
|
C. Fulton 15 QB
|C. Fulton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Mikita 32 RB
|E. Mikita
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Riddle 89 WR
|C. Riddle
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|
M. Madsen 14 QB
|M. Madsen
|2
|-11
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. McAlister 80 WR
|E. McAlister
|4
|2
|70
|0
|35
|
B. Bowens 18 WR
|B. Bowens
|5
|4
|67
|1
|31
|
S. Cobbs 5 WR
|S. Cobbs
|5
|2
|54
|0
|37
|
T. Hopper 88 TE
|T. Hopper
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
A. Jeanty 2 RB
|A. Jeanty
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Crowe 33 RB
|T. Crowe
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Dudley 25 RB
|K. Dudley
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Whiting 9 WR
|S. Whiting
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Koetter 17 WR
|D. Koetter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Rafdal 87 TE
|K. Rafdal
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Simpson 10 LB
|A. Simpson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wright 15 LB
|D. Wright
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Fely 90 DL
|B. Fely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matlock 99 DT
|S. Matlock
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Hunter 54 LB
|G. Hunter
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Hassanein 91 DT
|A. Hassanein
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dalmas 35 K
|J. Dalmas
|2/2
|35
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ferguson-Reynolds 46 P
|J. Ferguson-Reynolds
|1
|61.0
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Noa 36 RB
|E. Noa
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Caples 7 WR
|L. Caples
|2
|12.5
|25
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Illingworth 1 QB
|S. Illingworth
|13/30
|123
|0
|0
|
N. Cox 16 QB
|N. Cox
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|16
|103
|0
|24
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|7
|21
|0
|11
|
W. Kommer 32 RB
|W. Kommer
|4
|15
|0
|9
|
N. Cox 16 QB
|N. Cox
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Illingworth 1 QB
|S. Illingworth
|9
|-13
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown III 81 TE
|C. Brown III
|2
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
B. Casteel 4 WR
|B. Casteel
|12
|5
|31
|0
|11
|
D. Campbell 5 WR
|D. Campbell
|5
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
S. Curtis 18 WR
|S. Curtis
|4
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|3
|3
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|4
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
D. Frank 86 TE
|D. Frank
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Washington 92 DE
|D. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|1/2
|26
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Freem 48 K
|M. Freem
|5
|42.0
|0
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|6
|21.8
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 63 yards from NEV 35 to the BOISE 2. E.Noa returns the kickoff. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21(14:53 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 26(14:19 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 29.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - BOISE 29(13:46 - 1st) G.Holani steps back to pass. G.Holani pass incomplete intended for T.Green. PENALTY on NEV-J.Dedman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(13:43 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NEV 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(13:08 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to NEV 43. Catch made by B.Bowens at NEV 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 31(12:56 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by B.Bowens at NEV 31. Gain of 31 yards. B.Bowens for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:51 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV End Zone. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(12:45 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 38.
|+37 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 38(12:15 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 38. Catch made by C.Brown at NEV 38. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(11:43 - 1st) S.Illingworth scrambles to BOISE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(11:01 - 1st) S.Illingworth rushed to BOISE 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 21.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - NEVADA 21(10:25 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to BOISE 21. Catch made by D.Lee at BOISE 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 22.
4 & 7 - NEVADA 30(9:41 - 1st) B.Talton 40 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-NEV Holder-NEV. K.Kaniho blocked the kick. M.Freem recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(9:41 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 38.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 38(9:05 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 38. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 45(8:33 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to NEV 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 45.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 45(7:57 - 1st) T.Green pass complete to NEV 45. Catch made by E.McAlister at NEV 45. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 10(7:34 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to NEV 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 9(7:11 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 9(7:06 - 1st) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for E.McAlister.
|-9 YD
4 & Goal - BOISE 9(7:02 - 1st) BOISE rushed to NEV 17 for -9 yards. BOISE FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-C.Riddle at NEV 17. C.Riddle FUMBLES forced by D.Washington. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-J.Dalmas at NEV 17. Tackled by at NEV 18.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(6:54 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 31 for 13 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(6:37 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 34(6:07 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 36(5:26 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 36. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(4:54 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to NEV 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 43(4:24 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NEVADA 43(4:18 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 35 for -8 yards (D.Wright)
|Punt
4 & 16 - NEVADA 35(4:05 - 1st) M.Freem punts 65 yards to BOISE End Zone Center-NEV. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20(3:55 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 25.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - BOISE 25(3:20 - 1st) PENALTY on BOISE-C.Beresford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 20(3:20 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(2:51 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 45.
|+30 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 45(2:07 - 1st) A.Jeanty rushed to NEV 25 for 30 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 25.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(1:33 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to NEV 10 for 15 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 10(0:57 - 1st) G.Holani rushed to NEV 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 9(0:20 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NEV End Zone for 9 yards. T.Green for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 1st) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 1st) J.Dalmas kicks 50 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV 15. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(0:10 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to NEV 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 28.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 28(15:00 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NEVADA 28(14:55 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 18 for -10 yards (S.Matlock)
|Punt
4 & 18 - NEVADA 18(14:09 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 40 yards to BOISE 42 Center-NEV. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 42. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 42.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42(14:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-K.Holomalia-Gonzalez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - BOISE 37(14:01 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 39.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BOISE 39(13:30 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BOISE 39(13:21 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BOISE 39(13:14 - 2nd) J.Ferguson-Reynolds punts 61 yards to NEV End Zone Center-BOISE. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(13:06 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 20(12:40 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NEVADA 20(12:34 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NEVADA 20(12:28 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 36 yards to BOISE 44 Center-NEV. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(11:48 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to NEV 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 48. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. G.Holani rushed to BOISE 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 46.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BOISE 46(11:48 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs. PENALTY on NEV-E.Winston Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+49 YD
2 & 3 - BOISE 49(11:37 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to NEV End Zone for 49 yards. G.Holani for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:26 - 2nd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 2nd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(11:26 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(11:21 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 25(11:13 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(10:53 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 42(10:42 - 2nd) S.Illingworth scrambles to NEV 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 49(10:10 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to BOISE 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50(9:41 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 50(9:35 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to BOISE 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 49(9:21 - 2nd) S.Illingworth scrambles to BOISE 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 43.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - NEVADA 43(8:33 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to BOISE 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(7:57 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 38(7:54 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NEVADA 38(7:50 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to BOISE 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 38.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - NEVADA 38(7:11 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(7:04 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to BOISE 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 40.
|+37 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 40(6:37 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 40. Catch made by S.Cobbs at BOISE 40. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 23. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(6:24 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for T.Hopper.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 23(6:22 - 2nd) A.Jeanty rushed to NEV 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 18.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 18(5:55 - 2nd) T.Green pass complete to NEV 18. Catch made by B.Bowens at NEV 18. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 3(5:08 - 2nd) G.Holani rushed to NEV 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 4.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - BOISE 4(4:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on BOISE-C.Beresford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 9(4:02 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for L.Caples.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BOISE 9(3:57 - 2nd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BOISE 9(3:50 - 2nd) BOISE rushed to NEV 9 for 0 yards. BOISE FUMBLES forced by NEV. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-J.Dalmas at NEV 29. Tackled by NEV at NEV 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(3:46 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 29(3:44 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 31.
|+29 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 31(3:30 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 31. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(2:39 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to BOISE 40. Catch made by B.Casteel at BOISE 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(2:14 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to BOISE 29. Catch made by D.Lee at BOISE 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 22(1:52 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to BOISE 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 20.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 20(1:20 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to BOISE 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 12(0:50 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to BOISE 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 4.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 4(0:29 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to BOISE 6 for -2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 6.
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 6(0:23 - 2nd) NEV rushed to BOISE 9 for -3 yards. NEV FUMBLES forced by BOISE. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-T.Taua at BOISE 9. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NEVADA 16(0:00 - 2nd) B.Talton 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NEV Holder-NEV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 60 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV 5. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(14:54 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 29. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 35.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NEVADA 35(14:24 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 27 for -8 yards (A.Hassanein; G.Hunter)
|Sack
3 & 12 - NEVADA 27(13:52 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 19 for -8 yards (A.Simpson)
|Punt
4 & 20 - NEVADA 19(13:15 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 35 yards to BOISE 46 Center-NEV. L.Caples returned punt from the BOISE 46. Tackled by NEV at NEV 29.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(13:02 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to NEV 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 23(12:31 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to NEV 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BOISE 15(11:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on BOISE-W.Farrar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BOISE 20(11:29 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for D.Koetter.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - BOISE 20(11:25 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to NEV 20. Catch made by S.Whiting at NEV 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 18.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BOISE 18(10:44 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for BOISE.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - BOISE 25(10:39 - 3rd) J.Dalmas 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 62 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV 3. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(10:29 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 30. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 32(9:51 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NEVADA 32(9:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on NEV-I.World False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 13 - NEVADA 27(9:44 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 27. Catch made by D.Lee at NEV 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 28.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NEVADA 28(9:13 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 34 yards to BOISE 38 Center-NEV. Fair catch by L.Caples.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(9:08 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for S.Cobbs.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 38(9:04 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to BOISE 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 41.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 41(8:29 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to BOISE 41. Catch made by L.Caples at BOISE 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 46(8:12 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to NEV 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 42(7:44 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to NEV 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 39(7:04 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to NEV 39. Catch made by B.Bowens at NEV 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(6:43 - 3rd) T.Green steps back to pass. T.Green pass incomplete intended for B.Bowens.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 30(6:41 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to NEV 30. Catch made by A.Jeanty at NEV 30. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 13(6:18 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to NEV 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - BOISE 9(5:48 - 3rd) G.Holani rushed to NEV End Zone for 9 yards. G.Holani for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(5:44 - 3rd) D.Lee rushed to NEV 36 for 11 yards. D.Lee FUMBLES forced by A.Simpson. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-G.Hunter at NEV 30. Tackled by at NEV 36.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(5:35 - 3rd) T.Green pass complete to NEV 36. Catch made by T.Hopper at NEV 36. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 6(5:07 - 3rd) A.Jeanty rushed to NEV End Zone for 6 yards. A.Jeanty for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:01 - 3rd) J.Dalmas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 3rd) J.Dalmas kicks 59 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV 6. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(4:55 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(4:30 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 36(4:13 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 36. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 41(3:44 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 41. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 45.
|+15 YD
4 & 1 - NEVADA 45(3:10 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to BOISE 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(2:43 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 40(2:35 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 40(2:30 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to BOISE 40. Catch made by T.Taua at BOISE 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 38.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - NEVADA 38(1:54 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(1:48 - 3rd) T.Crowe rushed to NEV 16 for 46 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16(1:27 - 3rd) T.Crowe rushed to NEV 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 5. PENALTY on BOISE-K.Rafdal Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 16 - BOISE 22(1:02 - 3rd) M.Madsen steps back to pass. M.Madsen pass incomplete intended for K.Rafdal.
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - BOISE 22(0:59 - 3rd) M.Madsen pass complete to NEV 22. Catch made by K.Dudley at NEV 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - BOISE 18(0:21 - 3rd) M.Madsen pass complete to NEV 18. Catch made by T.Crowe at NEV 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BOISE 21(15:00 - 4th) J.Dalmas 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BOISE Holder-BOISE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) J.Dalmas kicks 53 yards from BOISE 35 to the NEV 12. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(14:51 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 34.
|+24 YD
2 & 1 - NEVADA 34(14:22 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to BOISE 42 for 24 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42(13:58 - 4th) W.Kommer rushed to BOISE 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 40(13:28 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Frank.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 40(13:22 - 4th) S.Illingworth scrambles to BOISE 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at BOISE 36.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - NEVADA 36(12:43 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(12:42 - 4th) K.Dudley rushed to BOISE 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BOISE 41(12:04 - 4th) K.Dudley rushed to BOISE 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 44(11:30 - 4th) T.Crowe rushed to BOISE 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(10:56 - 4th) T.Crowe rushed to BOISE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at BOISE 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 49(10:19 - 4th) T.Crowe rushed to NEV 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 41.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 41(9:59 - 4th) M.Madsen pass complete to NEV 41. Catch made by E.McAlister at NEV 41. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 6. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BOISE 6(9:37 - 4th) M.Madsen rushed to NEV 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BOISE 5(9:00 - 4th) K.Dudley rushed to NEV 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 5.
|-12 YD
3 & Goal - BOISE 5(8:21 - 4th) M.Madsen rushed to NEV 17 for -12 yards. M.Madsen FUMBLES forced by. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-C.Smalley at NEV 5. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 17.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17(8:13 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 21(7:48 - 4th) W.Kommer rushed to NEV 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(7:12 - 4th) W.Kommer rushed to NEV 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 33(6:41 - 4th) N.Cox rushed to NEV 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by BOISE at NEV 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NEVADA 37(6:11 - 4th) W.Kommer rushed to NEV 38 for 1 yards. W.Kommer FUMBLES forced by B.Fely. Fumble RECOVERED by BOISE-J.Clark at NEV 38. Tackled by at NEV 38.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(6:02 - 4th) E.Mikita rushed to NEV 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BOISE 35(5:36 - 4th) M.Madsen steps back to pass. M.Madsen pass incomplete intended for K.Rafdal.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 35(5:12 - 4th) T.Crowe rushed to NEV 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 31.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - BOISE 31(4:31 - 4th) T.Crowe rushed to NEV 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26(3:50 - 4th) K.Dudley rushed to NEV 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 20.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 20(3:08 - 4th) K.Dudley rushed to NEV 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 22.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - BOISE 22(2:26 - 4th) T.Crowe rushed to NEV 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 18.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - BOISE 18(1:40 - 4th) PENALTY on BOISE-C.Kringlen False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
4 & 7 - BOISE 23(1:25 - 4th) C.Fulton rushed to NEV 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 16.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 16(0:42 - 4th) C.Fulton kneels at the NEV 19.
