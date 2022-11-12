|
|
|KANSAS
|TXTECH
Shough, rushing attack boosts Texas Tech over Kansas 43-28
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Tyler Shough threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and Texas Tech outlasted Kansas 43-28 on Saturday night.
Shough rushed for a 9-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to give Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4 Big 12 Conference) a 33-21 lead. It was the first score by either team in the second half.
Tahj Brooks sealed the victory with a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:33 remaining in the game. Four different Red Raiders scored four rushing touchdowns in the win.
Shough was 16-for-25 passing for 246 yards and a touchdown in his first start since the opening week of the season. Texas Tech totaled 506 yards of offense with 260 of them on the ground.
The Red Raiders used a brief two-quarterback system with Shough and Donovan Smith. Smith rushed for a 6-yard touchdown on the opening drive where Shough was responsible for 57 of the 75 yards on the drive.
SaRodorick Thompson Jr. rushed for 68 yards with a 36-yard touchdown for the Red Raiders. Mason Tharp caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Shough to give the Red Raiders a 24-7 lead midway through the first half.
The Jayhawks managed to claw back to trail 27-21 at halftime on Jason Bean's 16-yard touchdown run and his 3-yard scoring toss to Devin Neel. Quentin Skinner and Bean connected for a 20-yard touchdown to pull the Jayhawks within 33-28 with eight minutes remaining in the game, but the Red Raiders used a Trey Wolff field goal from and a strip sack that led to the final touchdown to hold on for the win.
Bean was 17-for-28 passing for 270 yards. He threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in his fourth start of the season after taking over for the injured Jalon Daniels. Jared Casey and Luke Grimm were the benefactors of two Bean passing scores in the first half.
Neel rushed for 190 yards just a week after rushing for 224 yards against Oklahoma State.
Kansas accumulated 525 yards and 293 came through the passing game.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: The Jayhawks found success in the passing game. Bean found Casey for a 66-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-1 play for an early score. Kansas struggled to limit the Red Raiders rushing attack. A pair of Bean turnovers and missed field goals hampered Kansas.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders entered the game eighth in the conference in rushing offense averaging 143.5 yards per game. Shough led the way as the Red Raiders accumulated 260 rushing yards. The secondary couldn't slow the Jayhawks giving up 15.4 yards per completion.
HOME COOKIN'
Texas Tech won its fifth home game of the season. It was the first time since 2009 the Red Raiders recorded five or more wins at home in a season. With one final game in Lubbock slated on the schedule, Texas Tech could match the 6-1 home record of its 2009 squad. Texas Tech needs one win to become bowl-eligible.
UP NEXT
Kansas: The Jayhawks will host Texas for senior day.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders will travel to play Iowa State.
---
|
J. Bean
17 QB
270 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds, RuTD
|
T. Shough
12 QB
246 PaYds, PaTD, 76 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|27
|Rushing
|12
|17
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|508
|511
|Total Plays
|65
|82
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|225
|265
|Rush Attempts
|32
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|283
|246
|Comp. - Att.
|19-33
|20-34
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|10-75
|6-47
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-48.0
|3-46.7
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|283
|PASS YDS
|246
|
|
|225
|RUSH YDS
|265
|
|
|508
|TOTAL YDS
|511
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|24
|190
|0
|63
|
K. Thomas 8 RB
|K. Thomas
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|4
|10
|1
|16
|
K. Terry 84 WR
|K. Terry
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
E. Vasko 15 QB
|E. Vasko
|2
|-11
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|7
|5
|119
|0
|60
|
J. Casey 47 TE
|J. Casey
|2
|1
|66
|1
|66
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|6
|5
|58
|0
|23
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|6
|3
|21
|1
|17
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|4
|3
|20
|1
|20
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|5
|4
|8
|0
|9
|
T. Kardell 45 TE
|T. Kardell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 6 LB
|T. Berryhill
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 2 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DE
|M. Lee
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 13 LB
|E. Gilyard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bostick Jr. 68 OL
|E. Bostick Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunn Jr. 92 DL
|T. Dunn Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. DeBose 35 DE
|Z. DeBose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatcher 37 DE
|H. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 53 DL
|C. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Withers 52 DL
|D. Withers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 29 CB
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 90 DE
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/2
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|2
|48.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|2
|18.0
|19
|0
|
A. Russell 43 S
|A. Russell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|12
|76
|1
|18
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|7
|68
|1
|36
|
C. Valdez 0 RB
|C. Valdez
|11
|66
|0
|18
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|16
|51
|1
|9
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|5
|4
|70
|0
|47
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|8
|5
|52
|0
|18
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|5
|5
|43
|0
|18
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|2
|2
|36
|0
|34
|
T. Cleveland 10 WR
|T. Cleveland
|3
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Tharp 80 TE
|M. Tharp
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|
B. Boyd 13 WR
|B. Boyd
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Eakin 85 WR
|C. Eakin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Pierre 8 LB
|J. Pierre
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adedire 43 DL
|J. Adedire
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 19 LB
|T. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McAlpine 93 DL
|T. McAlpine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Matthews 32 LB
|T. Matthews
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|3/3
|51
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|3
|46.7
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown 86 WR
|J. Brown
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at TT 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(14:14 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at TT 37.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(13:58 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KAN 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(13:14 - 1st) T.Shough rushed to KAN 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KAN 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(13:01 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to KAN 31. Catch made by X.White at KAN 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 27.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 27(12:31 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to KAN 27. Catch made by M.Price at KAN 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; R.Dotson at KAN 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 9(12:18 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to KAN 9. Catch made by M.Price at KAN 9. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 6(12:00 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to KAN End Zone for 6 yards. D.Smith for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:51 - 1st) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(11:51 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at KAN 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - KANSAS 31(11:17 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 31. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at KAN 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 33(10:32 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at KAN 34.
|+66 YD
4 & 1 - KANSAS 34(9:49 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 34. Gain of 66 yards. J.Casey for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:40 - 1st) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(9:40 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps; L.McCaskill at TT 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 26(9:23 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 26. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at TT 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 32(8:59 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at TT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(8:32 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 35(8:33 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 35(8:31 - 1st) T.Shough scrambles to TT 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher at TT 44.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TXTECH 44(7:59 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill; J.Robinson at TT 48.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(7:53 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 48. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 48. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(6:40 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to KAN 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Miller; C.Taylor at KAN 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXTECH 17(6:32 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for B.Boyd.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - TXTECH 17(6:38 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to KAN 17. Catch made by M.Price at KAN 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXTECH 23(6:01 - 1st) T.Wolff 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TT Holder-TT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:53 - 1st) TT kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the KAN End Zone. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Rodriguez at KAN 19.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19(5:46 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 19. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 19. Gain of 60 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at TT 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(4:04 - 1st) PENALTY on KAN-K.Farkes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - KANSAS 26(4:37 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to TT 26. Catch made by L.Grimm at TT 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 25.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - KANSAS 25(4:04 - 1st) PENALTY on TT-M.Waters Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KANSAS 20(4:06 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Locklin.
|-4 YD
3 & 9 - KANSAS 20(4:04 - 1st) K.Terry rushed to TT 24 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 24.
|No Good
4 & 13 - KANSAS 31(3:24 - 1st) J.Borcila 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KAN Holder-KAN.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(3:14 - 1st) C.Valdez rushed to TT 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at TT 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 31(2:45 - 1st) C.Valdez rushed to TT 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at TT 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(2:31 - 1st) C.Valdez rushed to TT 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Dunn at TT 38.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 38(1:37 - 1st) C.Valdez rushed to KAN 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at KAN 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(1:24 - 1st) C.Valdez rushed to KAN 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at KAN 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXTECH 41(1:00 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to KAN 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 41. PENALTY on KAN-L.Phelps Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+36 YD
2 & 2 - TXTECH 36(0:56 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to KAN End Zone for 36 yards. S.Thompson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 1st) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(0:48 - 1st) PENALTY on KAN-B.Cabeldue Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - KANSAS 15(0:28 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 15. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at KAN 22.
|+33 YD
2 & 13 - KANSAS 22(15:00 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TT 45 for 33 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(14:46 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TT 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 45(14:13 - 2nd) J.Bean rushed to TT 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 39.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - KANSAS 39(13:27 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Neal. PENALTY on KAN-KAN Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - KANSAS 39(13:33 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(13:27 - 2nd) C.Valdez rushed to TT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at TT 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 41(13:01 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 41. Catch made by M.Tharp at TT 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at TT 43.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 43(12:37 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by X.White at TT 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(12:21 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 42(12:19 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to KAN 42. Catch made by L.Fouonji at KAN 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(11:46 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 26(11:50 - 2nd) C.Valdez rushed to KAN 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 22.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - TXTECH 22(11:37 - 2nd) T.Shough scrambles to KAN 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13(11:20 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 13(11:13 - 2nd) T.Shough rushed to KAN 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 6.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - TXTECH 6(10:09 - 2nd) T.Shough rushed to KAN 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TXTECH 1(10:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on KAN-M.Lee Defensive Offside 0 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 1(9:40 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to KAN 1. Catch made by M.Tharp at KAN 1. Gain of 1 yards. M.Tharp for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 2nd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(9:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on KAN-L.McCaskill Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 2nd) TT kicks 27 yards from TT 50 to the KAN 23. A.Russell returns the kickoff. Tackled by TT at KAN 23.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(9:36 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 23. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at KAN 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(9:00 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at KAN 43.
|Sack
2 & 4 - KANSAS 43(8:15 - 2nd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean sacked at KAN 40 for -3 yards (J.Pierre)
|+31 YD
3 & 7 - KANSAS 40(7:04 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(6:53 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at TT 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(6:35 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TT 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16(5:50 - 2nd) J.Bean rushed to TT End Zone for 16 yards. J.Bean for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TT-R.Williams Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(5:44 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the TT End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Potter at TT 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(5:04 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 15. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 15. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by KAN at TT 26. PENALTY on TT-C.Eakin Offensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - TXTECH 8(4:50 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for C.Eakin.
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - TXTECH 8(4:49 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 8. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 8. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Withers; R.Miller at TT 10.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TXTECH 10(4:30 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for C.Eakin.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TXTECH 10(4:29 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 63 yards to KAN 27 Center-TT. Downed by TT.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(4:18 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at KAN 32.
|+63 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 32(3:39 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TT 5 for 63 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 5(3:31 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TT 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson; T.Matthews at TT 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 3(2:46 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to TT 3. Catch made by L.Grimm at TT 3. Gain of 3 yards. L.Grimm for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:31 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(2:31 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by M.Price at TT 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at TT 27.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 27(2:14 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 27. Catch made by M.Price at TT 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at TT 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(2:00 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to KAN 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - TXTECH 47(1:45 - 2nd) T.Shough rushed to KAN 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at KAN 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(1:35 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to KAN 45. Catch made by L.Fouonji at KAN 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXTECH 41(1:20 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for B.Boyd.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - TXTECH 41(1:08 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to KAN 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.DeBose at KAN 37.
|-4 YD
4 & 2 - TXTECH 37(1:00 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to KAN 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 41.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(0:56 - 2nd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 41. Catch made by D.Neal at KAN 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at KAN 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 48(0:44 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at KAN 50.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 50(0:38 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to TT 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(0:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on KAN-D.Puni False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Int
1 & 15 - KANSAS 49(0:21 - 2nd) J.Bean pass INTERCEPTED at TT 32. Intercepted by K.Eldridge at TT 32. Tackled by KAN at TT 32.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(0:13 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TT 32. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(0:06 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - TXTECH 41(0:03 - 2nd) T.Wolff 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TT Holder-TT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(14:55 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at KAN 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(14:18 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 40(14:13 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.McAlpine at KAN 43.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - KANSAS 43(13:27 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 43. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TT at KAN 43. PENALTY on TT-T.Wilson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(13:19 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to TT 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Adedire at TT 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 38(12:36 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to TT 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 33(12:15 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to TT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(11:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on KAN-L.Grimm False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - KANSAS 36(11:22 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to TT 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 35.
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - KANSAS 35(10:43 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to TT 35. Catch made by L.Arnold at TT 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 23(10:01 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to TT 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at TT 20.
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(9:18 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to TT 20. Catch made by D.Neal at TT 20. Gain of -8 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - KANSAS 28(8:28 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - KANSAS 28(8:22 - 3rd) J.Bean pass complete to TT 28. Catch made by D.Neal at TT 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 19.
|No Good
4 & 9 - KANSAS 27(8:02 - 3rd) J.Borcila 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KAN Holder-KAN.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(7:55 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Burt at TT 26.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 26(7:36 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 39 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Grant at TT 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(7:00 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at TT 41.
|Sack
2 & 8 - TXTECH 41(6:27 - 3rd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at TT 36 for -5 yards (M.Lee)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TXTECH 36(5:47 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 50 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by KAN at TT 50. PENALTY on TT-J.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 23 - TXTECH 26(5:30 - 3rd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for B.Boyd.
|Punt
4 & 23 - TXTECH 26(5:25 - 3rd) A.McNamara punts 50 yards to KAN 24 Center-TT. Fair catch by O.Burroughs.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 24(5:15 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by TT at KAN 23.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - KANSAS 23(4:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on TT-V.Scott Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 28(4:31 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at KAN 32.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - KANSAS 32(3:55 - 3rd) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|Punt
4 & 2 - KANSAS 32(3:43 - 3rd) R.Vernon punts 47 yards to TT 21 Center-KAN. Fair catch by M.Price.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(3:32 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Young at TT 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 21(3:09 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 21. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 21. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KAN at TT 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 29(2:43 - 3rd) T.Shough rushed to TT 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at TT 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(2:28 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at TT 42. PENALTY on KAN-L.McCaskill Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(2:00 - 3rd) T.Shough scrambles to KAN 25 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at KAN 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(1:37 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by S.Thompson at KAN 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KAN at KAN 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 18(1:00 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to KAN 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(0:30 - 3rd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for TT.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 14(0:23 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to KAN 12 for yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 12. PENALTY on KAN-L.Phelps Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 9(15:00 - 4th) T.Shough scrambles to KAN End Zone for 9 yards. T.Shough for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
|(14:52 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Shough steps back to pass. J.Bean sacked at KAN 6 for yards (M.Lee) TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 4th) T.Wolff kicks 62 yards from TT 35 to the KAN 3. K.Logan returns the kickoff. Tackled by TT at KAN 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(14:45 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Kardell.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 20(14:38 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at KAN 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(14:02 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 31. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at KAN 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - KANSAS 37(13:25 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at KAN 35.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KANSAS 35(12:37 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 35. Catch made by D.Neal at KAN 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at KAN 35.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KANSAS 35(11:58 - 4th) R.Vernon punts 49 yards to TT 16 Center-KAN. Downed by KAN.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 16(11:48 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 16. Catch made by M.Price at TT 16. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by KAN at TT 38. PENALTY on TT-M.Mills Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - TXTECH 11(11:22 - 4th) C.Valdez rushed to TT 29 for 18 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at TT 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(10:59 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 29. Catch made by X.White at TT 29. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KAN at TT 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXTECH 33(10:29 - 4th) C.Valdez rushed to TT 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by KAN at TT 33.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXTECH 33(10:00 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXTECH 33(9:54 - 4th) A.McNamara punts 27 yards to KAN 40 Center-TT. Fair catch by O.Burroughs.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(9:44 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to TT 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 50.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(9:07 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to TT 50. Catch made by L.Grimm at TT 50. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 33.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(8:47 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to TT 33. Catch made by M.Fairchild at TT 33. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 10(8:29 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Scott. PENALTY on KAN-B.Cabeldue Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - KANSAS 20(8:26 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for J.Casey.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - KANSAS 20(8:21 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild.
|+20 YD
3 & 20 - KANSAS 20(8:16 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to TT 20. Catch made by Q.Skinner at TT 20. Gain of 20 yards. Q.Skinner for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(8:06 - 4th) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 4th) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(8:06 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Young at TT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TXTECH 34(7:47 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for TT.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 34(7:44 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to TT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Burt at TT 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(7:06 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at TT 37.
|+47 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 37(6:35 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by X.White at TT 37. Gain of 47 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Burroughs at KAN 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 16(6:02 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to KAN 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 12.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXTECH 12(5:28 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to KAN 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 12.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXTECH 12(5:06 - 4th) T.Shough scrambles to KAN 12 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Berryhill at KAN 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TXTECH 20(4:23 - 4th) T.Wolff 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TT Holder-TT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 4th) T.Wolff kicks 60 yards from TT 35 to the KAN 5. Fair catch by K.Logan.
|Sack
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(4:19 - 4th) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean sacked at KAN 16 for -9 yards (J.Pierre) J.Bean FUMBLES forced by J.Pierre. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-J.Hutchings at KAN 16. Tackled by E.Bostick at KAN 8.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 8(4:09 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to KAN 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 2.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 2(3:44 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to KAN 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KAN 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - TXTECH 5(3:38 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to KAN End Zone for 5 yards. T.Brooks for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 4th) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 4th) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(3:33 - 4th) K.Thomas rushed to TT 35 for 40 yards. Tackled by J.Adedire at TT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(3:13 - 4th) E.Vasko steps back to pass. E.Vasko pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 35(3:11 - 4th) E.Vasko pass complete to TT 35. Catch made by Q.Skinner at TT 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(2:47 - 4th) E.Vasko pass complete to TT 26. Catch made by Q.Skinner at TT 26. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at TT 22.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KANSAS 22(2:41 - 4th) E.Vasko steps back to pass. E.Vasko pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|Sack
3 & 6 - KANSAS 22(2:35 - 4th) E.Vasko steps back to pass. E.Vasko sacked at TT 33 for -11 yards (M.Waters)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - KANSAS 33(2:30 - 4th) E.Vasko scrambles to TT 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 16.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - KANSAS 16(2:20 - 4th) E.Vasko steps back to pass. E.Vasko pass incomplete intended for KAN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 16(2:13 - 4th) C.Valdez rushed to TT 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by KAN at TT 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 18(1:27 - 4th) C.Valdez rushed to TT 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by KAN at TT 23.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TXTECH 23(0:39 - 4th) T.Shough kneels at the TT 21.
