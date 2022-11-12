|
|
|IND
|OHIOST
No. 2 Ohio St loses RB Williams in 56-14 rout of Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 on Saturday.
Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be helped to a cart and taken to the locker room with 2:17 left in the half. That came after the Buckeyes had pushed the score to 28-7 on Williams' 48-yard scoring run.
Williams has carried the load of the Ohio State running game the last two games with TreVeyon Williams out with injury. Ohio State hasn't disclosed a timetable for Henderson's return but could certainly run into some difficulty if both experienced backs are still on the shelf for the showdown with No. 3 Michigan in two weeks.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Williams' injury didn't immediately appear to be ''something that was going to be long-term,'' adding that it's possible Henderson could be back next week.
Freshman Dallen Hayden moved up to be the No. 1 back, rushing for a career-high 102 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Xavier Johnson lined up as a back and ran for a 71-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) had piled up 377 yards by the time Williams left the game and seemed to be back on track after struggling to beat Northwestern on a windy day the previous week. They finished with 662.
Stroud, who passed for a season-low 76 yards against Northwestern, was 17 for 28 for 297 yards against the Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6), throwing two touchdown passes to tight end Cade Stover and one each to Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kamryn Babb, who is trying to comeback after missing three of his four seasons with knee injuries.
Day said it felt more like a ''normal'' game after struggling against Northwestern and a stiff wind last week.
''I thought we had good rhythm in the game,'' he said.
Indiana's starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, who returned after sitting out last week's loss to Penn State with an injury, didn't last long. After the Hoosiers went three-and-out on their first three possessions, Bazelak was benched in favor of Dexter Williams II, who threw for two touchdowns, their only scores of the day.
''I didn't think we fit into what's close to being acceptable,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana: The Hoosiers' disappointing season continues with another rout. Allen committed to Bazelak as the starting QB early in the week, but Williams might be his No. 1 guy now.
Ohio State: The health of the two star running backs will be the big issue going forward as the Buckeyes travel to Maryland next week and host Michigan on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Given how little the program will disclose about injuries, it may remain murky. On the bright side, there's nothing wrong with the Buckeyes' passing game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Buckeyes should stay put.
UP NEXT:
Indiana: At Michigan State on Saturday.
Ohio State: At Maryland on Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|
D. Williams II
5 QB
107 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 46 RuYds
|
C. Stroud
7 QB
297 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 8 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|26
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|3
|14
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-17
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|269
|662
|Total Plays
|64
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|340
|Rush Attempts
|40
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|7.7
|Yards Passing
|119
|322
|Comp. - Att.
|9-24
|19-30
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|12-41.7
|5-40.4
|Return Yards
|-2
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|5-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|119
|PASS YDS
|322
|
|
|150
|RUSH YDS
|340
|
|
|269
|TOTAL YDS
|662
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Williams II 5 QB
|D. Williams II
|6/19
|107
|2
|0
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|3/5
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams II 5 QB
|D. Williams II
|16
|46
|0
|16
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|7
|25
|0
|11
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|8
|20
|0
|6
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|6
|17
|0
|10
|
C. Spegal 28 RB
|C. Spegal
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|2
|1
|49
|0
|49
|
M. Holt-Bennett 19 WR
|M. Holt-Bennett
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|3
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Barner 88 TE
|A. Barner
|7
|4
|8
|1
|7
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Steinfeldt 84 TE
|A. Steinfeldt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Swinton 18 WR
|J. Swinton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bomba 48 TE
|J. Bomba
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|11
|45.5
|5
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|4
|20.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|
C. Delp 80 WR
|C. Delp
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|15
|147
|1
|48
|
D. Hayden 5 RB
|D. Hayden
|19
|102
|1
|20
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|1
|71
|1
|71
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|4
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Rossi 34 TE
|M. Rossi
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|12
|7
|135
|1
|58
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|2
|2
|47
|0
|34
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|4
|3
|45
|2
|32
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|3
|2
|38
|1
|32
|
J. Ballard 9 WR
|J. Ballard
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|5
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
K. Babb 0 WR
|K. Babb
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
J. Royer 84 TE
|J. Royer
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|5
|40.4
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|2
|25.5
|30
|0
|
C. Trayanum 19 LB
|C. Trayanum
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Stocksdale 87 WR
|R. Stocksdale
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 61 yards from IU 35 to the OSU 4. X.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by IU at OSU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(14:54 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 25(14:25 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 33(13:46 - 1st) C.Stroud scrambles to OSU 34 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at OSU 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OHIOST 34(13:18 - 1st) J.Mirco punts 47 yards to IU 19 Center-B.Robinson. C.Delp returned punt from the IU 19. Tackled by OSU at IU 17.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 17(13:10 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 18(12:53 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Bomba.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - IND 18(12:46 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 18. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 23.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IND 23(12:12 - 1st) J.Evans punts 42 yards to OSU 35 Center-S.Wracher. OSU MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by OSU-E.Egbuka at OSU 35. Tackled by IU at OSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(12:01 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 45.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(11:49 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to IU 23 for 32 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at IU 23.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23(11:10 - 1st) M.Harrison rushed to IU 5 for 18 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 5.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 5(10:29 - 1st) C.Stroud rushed to IU 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIOST 6(9:52 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 6(9:47 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to IU 6. Catch made by E.Egbuka at IU 6. Gain of 6 yards. E.Egbuka for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:42 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 64 yards from OSU 35 to the IU 1. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by OSU at IU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(9:36 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(9:32 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IND 29(8:58 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. OSU C.Bazelak scrambles to IU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IND 29(8:19 - 1st) J.Evans punts 49 yards to OSU 22 Center-S.Wracher. Downed by S.Wracher.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(8:08 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 29(7:30 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 38.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(7:01 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 38. Catch made by X.Johnson at OSU 38. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at IU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(6:18 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 28(6:13 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to IU 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 23.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 23(5:35 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to IU 13 for 10 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 13.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 13(5:10 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to IU 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - OHIOST 14(4:36 - 1st) D.Hayden rushed to IU End Zone for 14 yards. D.Hayden for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:31 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 63 yards from OSU 35 to the IU 2. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by OSU at IU 21.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 21(4:24 - 1st) C.Bazelak rushed to IU 19 for -2 yards. C.Bazelak FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by IU-C.Bazelak at IU 19.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - IND 19(4:04 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 19. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 28.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - IND 28(3:34 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 28. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 28. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 26.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 26(2:52 - 1st) J.Evans punts 32 yards to OSU 42 Center-S.Wracher. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 60 yards from OSU 35 to the IU 5. Fair catch by J.Lucas.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(2:37 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to IU 41 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OSU at IU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41(2:07 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to IU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 41.
|+49 YD
2 & 10 - IND 41(1:35 - 1st) D.Williams pass complete to IU 41. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 41. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 10(0:59 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to OSU 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IND 7(0:18 - 1st) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for IU.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - IND 7(0:10 - 1st) D.Williams pass complete to OSU 7. Catch made by A.Barner at OSU 7. Gain of 7 yards. A.Barner for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:04 - 1st) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:04 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 62 yards from IU 35 to the OSU 3. X.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by IU at OSU 33.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(15:00 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to OSU 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 30. PENALTY on OSU-C.Stover Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+25 YD
2 & 13 - OHIOST 30(14:27 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 30. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 30. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(14:02 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 45(13:55 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to IU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OHIOST 43(13:16 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OHIOST 43(13:12 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 34 yards to IU 9 Center-B.Robinson. Fair catch by C.Delp.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 9(13:05 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 11.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - IND 11(12:37 - 2nd) D.Williams pass complete to IU 11. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 11. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 9.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - IND 9(11:58 - 2nd) D.Williams scrambles to IU 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 13.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IND 13(11:12 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 44 yards to OSU 43 Center-S.Wracher. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(11:08 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to IU 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - OHIOST 48(10:50 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|+48 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 48(10:48 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to IU End Zone for 48 yards. M.Williams for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:41 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:41 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 53 yards from OSU 35 to the IU 12. Fair catch by J.Lucas.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(10:41 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to IU 32 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OSU at IU 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - IND 32(10:04 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IND 31(9:27 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons. PENALTY on IU-J.Lucas Offensive Low Block 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IND 31(9:21 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 53 yards to OSU 16 Center-S.Wracher. Downed by D.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(9:08 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 16. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 16. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(8:35 - 2nd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 34(8:06 - 2nd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - OHIOST 36(7:22 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for C.Stover.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OHIOST 36(7:13 - 2nd) J.Mirco punts 35 yards to IU 29 Center-B.Robinson. Fair catch by C.Delp.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 29(7:05 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - IND 29(6:56 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to IU 36 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OSU at IU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IND 36(6:16 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IND 36(6:10 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 48 yards to OSU 16 Center-S.Wracher. Downed by S.Wracher.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(6:00 - 2nd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 19.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OHIOST 19(5:25 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+32 YD
3 & 7 - OHIOST 19(5:20 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 19. Catch made by C.Stover at OSU 19. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(4:34 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to IU 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38(4:08 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to IU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIOST 38(3:42 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - OHIOST 38(3:32 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to IU 38. Catch made by M.Harrison at IU 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(3:08 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to IU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 22(2:30 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to IU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 18.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 18(2:17 - 2nd) D.Hayden rushed to IU 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 17.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - OHIOST 17(1:36 - 2nd) M.Rossi rushed to IU 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 18.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 18(1:33 - 2nd) D.Williams scrambles to IU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 22.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - IND 22(1:17 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 32(1:03 - 2nd) D.Williams pass complete to IU 32. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - IND 38(0:56 - 2nd) D.Williams scrambles to IU 41 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OSU at IU 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - IND 41(0:49 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 43.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(0:39 - 2nd) D.Williams pass complete to IU 43. Catch made by M.Holt-Bennett at IU 43. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 29(0:25 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|Sack
2 & 10 - IND 29(0:22 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams sacked at OSU 37 for -8 yards (OSU)
|Sack
3 & 18 - IND 37(0:16 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams sacked at OSU 42 for -5 yards (OSU)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 58 yards from OSU 35 to the IU 7. Fair catch by J.Lucas.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Simmons rushed to OSU 31 for 44 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 31(14:31 - 3rd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IND 31(14:24 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to OSU 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - IND 25(13:42 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to OSU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 23.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - IND 23(13:12 - 3rd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for A.Steinfeldt.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23(13:08 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 29(12:39 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIOST 32(12:19 - 3rd) C.Stroud rushed to OSU 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 32.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OHIOST 32(11:30 - 3rd) J.Mirco punts 45 yards to IU 23 Center-B.Robinson. Fair catch by C.Delp.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(11:25 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - IND 26(10:58 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 37(10:40 - 3rd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams sacked at IU 30 for -7 yards (OSU)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - IND 30(10:08 - 3rd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for IU.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - IND 30(10:05 - 3rd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett.
|Punt
4 & 17 - IND 30(9:58 - 3rd) J.Evans punts yards to IU 19 Center-S.Wracher. L.Ransom blocked the kick. X.Johnson recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by IU at IU 2.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 2(9:48 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to IU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 1(9:33 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to IU 1. Catch made by C.Stover at IU 1. Gain of 1 yards. C.Stover for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:33 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 58 yards from OSU 35 to the IU 7. Fair catch by J.Lucas.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(9:33 - 3rd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 28(9:16 - 3rd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Swinton.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IND 28(9:11 - 3rd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IND 28(9:04 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 39 yards to OSU 33 Center-S.Wracher. Downed by IU. PENALTY on IU-N.Pierre Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(8:53 - 3rd) C.Stroud scrambles to IU 44 for 8 yards. C.Stroud ran out of bounds.
|+32 YD
2 & 2 - OHIOST 44(8:12 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to IU 44. Catch made by E.Egbuka at IU 44. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(7:43 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to IU 12. Catch made by C.Stover at IU 12. Gain of 12 yards. C.Stover for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:38 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:38 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 63 yards from OSU 35 to the IU 2. Fair catch by J.Lucas.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:38 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - IND 26(6:58 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - IND 32(6:27 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to IU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(5:59 - 3rd) D.Williams scrambles to IU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 41.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - IND 41(5:26 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 39.
|Sack
3 & 7 - IND 39(4:39 - 3rd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams sacked at IU 30 for -9 yards (OSU)
|Punt
4 & 16 - IND 30(3:57 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 51 yards to OSU 19 Center-S.Wracher. E.Egbuka returned punt from the OSU 19. Tackled by IU at OSU 17.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(3:47 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 24(3:19 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(2:37 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 29(2:30 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 29. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 33.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - OHIOST 33(1:54 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 33. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(1:17 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIOST 49(1:10 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OHIOST 49(0:27 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OHIOST 49(0:22 - 3rd) J.Mirco punts 41 yards to IU 10 Center-B.Robinson. Fair catch by C.Delp.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 10(0:15 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to IU 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 9.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - IND 9(15:00 - 4th) D.Williams scrambles to IU 17 for 8 yards. D.Williams ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IND 17(14:37 - 4th) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IND 17(14:32 - 4th) J.Evans punts 53 yards to OSU 30 Center-S.Wracher. R.Stocksdale MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by OSU-R.Stocksdale at OSU 29. Tackled by IU at OSU 29.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:07 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 55 yards from OSU 35 to the IU 10. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by OSU at IU 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(14:01 - 4th) D.Williams rushed to IU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - IND 36(13:19 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to IU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IND 40(12:45 - 4th) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Bomba.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IND 40(12:42 - 4th) J.Evans punts 42 yards to OSU 18 Center-S.Wracher. R.Stocksdale MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by IU-B.Bonds at OSU 18. Tackled by OSU at OSU 18.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 18(12:32 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to OSU 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 11 - IND 19(12:09 - 4th) D.Williams pass complete to OSU 19. Catch made by D.McCulley at OSU 19. Gain of 19 yards. D.McCulley for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 4th) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 4th) C.Freeman kicks 56 yards from IU 35 to the OSU 9. Fair catch by X.Johnson.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(12:03 - 4th) PENALTY on OSU-OSU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - OHIOST 20(12:03 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 26.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 26(11:20 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 26. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 26. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 50.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(11:00 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 50. Catch made by X.Johnson at OSU 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 37.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(10:17 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to IU 17 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at IU 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(9:30 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to IU 8 for 9 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 8(8:53 - 4th) C.Stroud pass complete to IU 8. Catch made by K.Babb at IU 8. Gain of 8 yards. K.Babb for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(8:49 - 4th) PENALTY on OSU-OSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
|(8:49 - 4th) PENALTY on OSU-Z.Michalski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(8:49 - 4th) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 63 yards from OSU 35 to the IU 2. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by OSU at IU 17.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IND 17(8:44 - 4th) D.Williams rushed to IU 33 for 16 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 33(8:18 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to IU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - IND 36(7:39 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to IU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - IND 40(6:57 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to IU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by OSU at IU 41.
|Punt
4 & 2 - IND 41(6:20 - 4th) J.Evans punts 47 yards to OSU 12 Center-S.Wracher. Fair catch by J.Ballard.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(6:13 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 16.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - OHIOST 16(5:44 - 4th) PENALTY on IU-C.Jones Encroachment 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 21(5:34 - 4th) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 21. Catch made by J.Royer at OSU 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(4:56 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 26(4:10 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 31(3:27 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by IU at OSU 34.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(2:53 - 4th) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 34. Catch made by J.Ballard at OSU 34. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at IU 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(2:10 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to IU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 39.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 39(1:22 - 4th) K.McCord kneels at the IU 42.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OHIOST 42(0:38 - 4th) K.McCord kneels at the IU 44.
