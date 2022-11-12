|
|
|LSU
|ARK
No. 7 LSU's defense secures 13-10 road win over Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) No. 7 LSU forced and recovered a fumble on the Razorbacks' final drive with 1:19 left, and its defense held Arkansas to 249 yards in the Tigers' 13-10 win Saturday.
The victory kept LSU (8-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 7 CFP) atop the SEC West standings with two games left in the regular season and kept its College Football Playoff chances alive.
''We are far from a finished product,'' LSU coach Brian Kelly said. ''I don't think anybody in that locker room thinks we have arrived.''
Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) attempted to rally in the fourth quarter behind third-string quarterback Cade Fortin. He entered in the third quarter to replace an ineffective Malik Hornsby and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers with 13:12 left to pull Arkansas within three.
Josh Williams ran for 122 yards and scored LSU's only touchdown, a 1-yarder, late in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 10-point lead. LSU's offense otherwise struggled, with only one of its 13 series yielding more than 40 yards.
LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. had four sacks and two forced fumbles - stripping Fortin late in the game. The defense had eight tackles for loss and held Arkansas to 3.7 yards per play.
Arkansas sacked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seven times, limiting the SEC's top rusher at the position to 10 yards on 19 carries. Daniels completed 8 of 15 passes for 86 yards and an interception.
''I think the defense played so well that that gave us a chance. They kept us in it,'' Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. ''I thought when Landers got the long one that we were going to rally around that and it seemed like it was the same story. Just didn't seem to find a way to be consistent.''
The Razorbacks were without their usual starting quarterback, KJ Jefferson, announcing minutes before kickoff that Jefferson would not play due to a shoulder injury. Fortin finished 8 of 13 for 92 yards with the score and the lost fumble.
LIKE THE OLD DAYS
Arkansas' 249 yards is the fewest LSU has allowed an SEC opponent to gain since Texas A&M managed just 169 in 2019. LSU won the national championship that season.
THE INJURY TOLL
Arkansas entered Saturday with 13th best output in total offense in FBS. Jefferson had thrown for 17 touchdowns against three interceptions and had run for 425 yards and six scores.
LSU was able to pack its defense into the box without Jefferson behind center.
''Not seeming to have much success on any of it right now,'' Pittman said. ''And part of it is they've got to respect that the quarterback is going to pull the ball and throw it and if they don't, you've got problems.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
LSU isn't likely to jump given the margin of victory, but the Tigers won a game they couldn't afford to lose.
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU: Looked much different Saturday than in last week's win over Alabama. LSU's College Football Playoff hopes may hinge on which team shows up at each game.
Arkansas: Remained a game short of bowl eligibility, dropping to .500 in Sam Pittman's third season. Arkansas won nine games last year.
UP NEXT
LSU: Hosts UAB on Nov. 19.
Arkansas: Hosts Ole Miss on Nov. 19 in its final home game of the season.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|
J. Williams
27 RB
122 RuYds, RuTD, 9 ReYds, REC
|
M. Landers
3 WR
69 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|15
|Rushing
|11
|11
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|284
|249
|Total Plays
|66
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|198
|133
|Rush Attempts
|51
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|86
|116
|Comp. - Att.
|8-15
|12-22
|Yards Per Pass
|2.0
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-44
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.5
|7-39.6
|Return Yards
|0
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|86
|PASS YDS
|116
|
|
|198
|RUSH YDS
|133
|
|
|284
|TOTAL YDS
|249
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|8/15
|86
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|19
|122
|1
|31
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|3
|40
|0
|32
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|5
|25
|0
|13
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|19
|10
|0
|20
|
A. Goodwin 22 RB
|A. Goodwin
|2
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Boutte 7 WR
|K. Boutte
|6
|4
|49
|0
|26
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|5
|2
|24
|0
|12
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Perkins 40 LB
|H. Perkins
|6-2
|4.0
|0
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 13 S
|J. Foucha
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 2 CB
|M. Garner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wingo 92 DL
|M. Wingo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 35 DE
|S. Jones
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burns 28 S
|M. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Weeks 33 LB
|W. Weeks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Little 8 LB
|D. Little
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|2/2
|38
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|6
|43.5
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fortin 10 QB
|C. Fortin
|8/13
|92
|1
|0
|
M. Hornsby 4 QB
|M. Hornsby
|4/9
|24
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|12
|46
|0
|14
|
M. Hornsby 4 QB
|M. Hornsby
|18
|37
|0
|14
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|7
|31
|0
|10
|
C. Fortin 10 QB
|C. Fortin
|5
|17
|0
|17
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|3
|2
|0
|3
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|4
|2
|69
|1
|40
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|7
|5
|39
|0
|14
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 8 DB
|J. Johnson
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
Q. McAdoo 24 DB
|Q. McAdoo
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Paul Jr. 27 LB
|C. Paul Jr.
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 58 DL
|J. Stewart
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|2-10
|1.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 3 DB
|D. McGlothern
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Henley 44 LB
|K. Henley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Gerald 23 DL
|D. Gerald
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ball 5 DL
|C. Ball
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 14 DL
|J. Domineck
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 7 DB
|L. Brini
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
L. Jackson 40 DL
|L. Jackson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Nichols 33 DL
|I. Nichols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 99 DL
|T. Hampton
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|1/1
|28
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|6
|41.0
|2
|52
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|1
|31.0
|1
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|3
|4.7
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at LSU 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 28(14:36 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Clark; D.Sanders at LSU 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LSU 35(14:19 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 34 for -1 yards (J.Stewart)
|Sack
2 & 11 - LSU 34(13:40 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 27 for -7 yards (C.Paul)
|+20 YD
3 & 18 - LSU 27(13:03 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 47 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at LSU 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 47(12:35 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at LSU 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 49(12:01 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 49. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 49. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Henley at ARK 39.
|Int
1 & 10 - LSU 39(11:36 - 1st) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at ARK 40. Intercepted by L.Brini at ARK 40. Tackled by J.Daniels at ARK 43.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 43(11:29 - 1st) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 43. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; D.Little at ARK 47.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARK 47(11:06 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari; J.Roy at ARK 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 47(10:43 - 1st) M.Hornsby rushed to ARK 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at ARK 48.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARK 48(10:10 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 32 yards to LSU 20 Center-E.Stein. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(10:01 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 20. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 20. Gain of 5 yards. K.Boutte ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LSU 25(9:35 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 23 for -2 yards (T.Hampton; D.Sanders)
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LSU 23(8:56 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-E.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LSU 18(8:35 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LSU 18(8:29 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 52 yards to ARK 30 Center-S.Roy. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 30. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mashburn at ARK 44.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 44(8:12 - 1st) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 44. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45(7:59 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to LSU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 44.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 44(7:36 - 1st) M.Hornsby rushed to LSU 30 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LSU at LSU 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 30(7:17 - 1st) M.Hornsby scrambles to LSU 26 for 4 yards. M.Hornsby ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 26(6:45 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to LSU 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 21.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 21(6:29 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to LSU 15 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Brooks at LSU 15.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 15(6:05 - 1st) M.Hornsby rushed to LSU 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - ARK 17(5:34 - 1st) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - ARK 17(5:28 - 1st) M.Hornsby rushed to LSU 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; G.Penn at LSU 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ARK 18(4:52 - 1st) C.Little 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Stein Holder-R.Bauer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 63 yards from ARK 35 to the LSU 2. N.Cain returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Paul at LSU 20. PENALTY on LSU-D.Tolan Defensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on LSU-Z.Carter Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 10(4:43 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ball; B.Pool at LSU 14.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 14(4:15 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 12 for -2 yards. J.Daniels FUMBLES forced by ARK. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-L.Brini at LSU 12. Tackled by M.Taylor at LSU 10.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 10(4:09 - 1st) A.Green rushed to LSU 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARK 2(3:48 - 1st) A.Green rushed to LSU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; S.Jones at LSU 2.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - ARK 2(3:09 - 1st) M.Hornsby rushed to LSU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; B.Ojulari at LSU 3.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ARK 3(2:22 - 1st) M.Hornsby scrambles to LSU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at LSU 3.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 3(2:16 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ball; H.Clark at LSU 8.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 8(1:43 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gerald; C.Ball at LSU 12.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 12(1:06 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Ball; L.Brini at LSU 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 15(0:38 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gerald; J.Domineck at LSU 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 18(15:00 - 2nd) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; J.Johnson at LSU 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - LSU 21(14:24 - 2nd) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck; S.Blair at LSU 24.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - LSU 24(13:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on LSU-M.Taylor False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - LSU 19(13:44 - 2nd) J.Bramblett rushed to LSU 26 for yards. Tackled by R.Dubinion at LSU 26. PENALTY on LSU-M.Jones Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - LSU 10(13:36 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 41 yards to ARK 49 Center-S.Roy. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 49. Tackled by J.Jenkins at ARK 50. PENALTY on ARK-Q.McAdoo Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 40(13:10 - 2nd) M.Hornsby scrambles to LSU 49 for 11 yards. M.Hornsby ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 49(12:48 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to LSU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha at LSU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARK 46(12:19 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to LSU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at LSU 46.
|Sack
3 & 7 - ARK 46(11:39 - 2nd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby sacked at ARK 37 for -17 yards (H.Perkins) M.Hornsby FUMBLES forced by H.Perkins. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-B.Ojulari at ARK 37. Tackled by ARK at ARK 37.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37(11:24 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to ARK 17 for 20 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at ARK 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 17(10:57 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to ARK 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at ARK 12.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LSU 12(10:24 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|Sack
3 & 5 - LSU 12(10:19 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at ARK 20 for -8 yards (E.Gregory)
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - LSU 28(9:33 - 2nd) D.Ramos 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Roy Holder-J.Bramblett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 2nd) D.Ramos kicks 62 yards from LSU 35 to the ARK 3. Out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(9:28 - 2nd) M.Hornsby rushed to ARK 44 for 9 yards. M.Hornsby ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 44(9:08 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse; S.Jones at ARK 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45(8:50 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari; M.Wingo at ARK 48.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ARK 48(8:25 - 2nd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 48. Catch made by B.Stephens at ARK 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by S.Jones; H.Perkins at LSU 47. PENALTY on ARK-W.Thompson Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - ARK 43(7:56 - 2nd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ARK 43(7:51 - 2nd) M.Hornsby rushed to ARK 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at ARK 43.
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARK 43(7:11 - 2nd) R.Bauer punts 29 yards to LSU 28 Center-E.Stein. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 28(7:03 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to ARK 40 for 32 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 40(6:45 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 48 for -12 yards (Z.Williams; T.Hampton)
|+12 YD
2 & 22 - LSU 48(6:02 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 48. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo at ARK 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - LSU 40(5:22 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to ARK 40. Catch made by J.Williams at ARK 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; Q.McAdoo at ARK 31.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - LSU 31(4:43 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to ARK 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at ARK 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 22(4:15 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to ARK 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Clark; B.Pool at ARK 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 16(3:57 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to ARK 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Pool; D.Sanders at ARK 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 12(3:28 - 2nd) N.Cain rushed to ARK 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARK 10.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LSU 10(2:50 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to ARK 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at ARK 10.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - LSU 10(2:04 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to ARK 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Paul; H.Clark at ARK 6.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - LSU 6(1:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on LSU-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LSU 19(1:54 - 2nd) D.Ramos 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Roy Holder-J.Bramblett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 2nd) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(1:51 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; H.Perkins at ARK 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 30(1:19 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at ARK 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 34(1:10 - 2nd) M.Hornsby rushed to ARK 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at ARK 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 41(1:01 - 2nd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 41(0:57 - 2nd) M.Hornsby rushed to ARK 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at ARK 48.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARK 48(0:38 - 2nd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARK 48(0:37 - 2nd) R.Bauer punts 52 yards to LSU End Zone Center-E.Stein. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; M.Baskerville at ARK 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 26(14:27 - 3rd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 26. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 26. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Brooks at ARK 30.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - ARK 30(13:55 - 3rd) M.Hornsby scrambles to ARK 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by LSU at ARK 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 40(13:30 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to LSU 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha at LSU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 50(13:13 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to LSU 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 50.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ARK 50(12:47 - 3rd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby sacked at ARK 42 for -8 yards (H.Perkins)
|Sack
3 & 18 - ARK 42(12:02 - 3rd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby sacked at ARK 40 for -2 yards (H.Perkins)
|Punt
4 & 20 - ARK 40(11:22 - 3rd) R.Bauer punts 48 yards to LSU 12 Center-E.Stein. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 12(11:13 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at LSU 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 14(10:34 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; J.Johnson at LSU 15.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LSU 15(9:56 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LSU 15(9:51 - 3rd) J.Bramblett punts 51 yards to ARK 34 Center-S.Roy. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 34. Tackled by J.Jenkins at ARK 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 33(9:41 - 3rd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for ARK.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 33(9:36 - 3rd) M.Hornsby rushed to ARK 42 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foucha at ARK 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 42(9:12 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at ARK 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 44(8:39 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Garner; J.Roy at ARK 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARK 47(8:14 - 3rd) J.Haselwood rushed to ARK 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; H.Perkins at ARK 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - ARK 47(7:47 - 3rd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 47. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ward at LSU 48.
|-12 YD
4 & 2 - ARK 48(7:20 - 3rd) M.Hornsby rushed to ARK 40 for -12 yards. Tackled by LSU at ARK 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(7:16 - 3rd) J.Emery rushed to ARK 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Clark; J.Johnson at ARK 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 36(7:01 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ARK 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Brini; D.Sanders at ARK 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 33(6:19 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to ARK 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 27.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27(5:49 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to ARK 27. Catch made by K.Boutte at ARK 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 1(5:28 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ARK End Zone for 1 yards. J.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 3rd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 3rd) D.Ramos kicks 64 yards from LSU 35 to the ARK 1. Fair catch by A.Green.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(5:25 - 3rd) C.Fortin pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at ARK 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 30(5:05 - 3rd) C.Fortin pass complete to ARK 30. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by W.Weeks at ARK 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARK 32(4:37 - 3rd) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARK 32(4:32 - 3rd) R.Bauer punts 39 yards to LSU 29 Center-E.Stein. Downed by E.Stein.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 29(4:19 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to ARK 40 for 31 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo at ARK 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 40(3:43 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 40(3:38 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at ARK 42 for -2 yards (D.Sanders; L.Jackson)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LSU 42(2:59 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LSU 42(2:53 - 3rd) J.Bramblett punts 36 yards to ARK 6 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 6(2:46 - 3rd) C.Fortin pass complete to ARK 6. Catch made by B.Stephens at ARK 6. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at ARK 9.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 9(2:26 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to ARK 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at ARK 14.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 14(1:59 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to ARK 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; J.Bernard-Converse at ARK 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 22(1:29 - 3rd) C.Fortin rushed to ARK 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at ARK 22.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ARK 22(0:49 - 3rd) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin sacked at ARK 15 for -7 yards (S.Jones)
|+29 YD
3 & 17 - ARK 15(15:00 - 4th) C.Fortin pass complete to ARK 15. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 15. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at ARK 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 44(14:42 - 4th) C.Fortin pass complete to ARK 44. Catch made by R.Dubinion at ARK 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at ARK 45.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 45(14:15 - 4th) C.Fortin rushed to LSU 38 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foucha at LSU 38.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 38(13:52 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to LSU 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at LSU 40.
|+40 YD
2 & 12 - ARK 40(13:24 - 4th) C.Fortin pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by M.Landers at LSU 40. Gain of 40 yards. M.Landers for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 4th) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 4th) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(13:17 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 29 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Pool at LSU 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 29(12:39 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to LSU 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols; J.Stewart at LSU 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37(12:07 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to LSU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo; B.Pool at LSU 41.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - LSU 41(11:34 - 4th) PENALTY on LSU-M.Frazier False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 11 - LSU 36(11:15 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 27 for -9 yards (C.Paul)
|+1 YD
3 & 20 - LSU 27(10:29 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; D.Sanders at LSU 28.
|Punt
4 & 19 - LSU 28(9:49 - 4th) J.Bramblett punts 36 yards to ARK 36 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by B.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 36(9:40 - 4th) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 36(9:35 - 4th) C.Fortin scrambles to ARK 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at ARK 37.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARK 37(9:09 - 4th) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARK 37(9:04 - 4th) R.Bauer punts 46 yards to LSU 17 Center-E.Stein. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 17(8:57 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 17. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo at LSU 29.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 29(8:29 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to LSU 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams at LSU 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 38(7:53 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to LSU 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams; H.Clark at LSU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 48(7:23 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to ARK 49 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.McGlothern at ARK 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LSU 49(6:52 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 49(6:45 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to ARK 49. Catch made by K.Boutte at ARK 49. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson at ARK 43.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LSU 43(6:12 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to ARK 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 43.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 43(6:08 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to LSU 43 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Garner at LSU 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 43(5:47 - 4th) C.Fortin pass complete to LSU 43. Catch made by R.Sanders at LSU 43. Gain of -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Penn at LSU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - ARK 45(5:05 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to LSU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARK 43(4:21 - 4th) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin sacked at ARK 49 for yards (H.Perkins) C.Fortin FUMBLES forced by H.Perkins. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-M.Baskerville at ARK 49. Tackled by R.Sanders at ARK 29. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for ARK.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARK 43(4:09 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 31 yards to LSU 12 Center-E.Stein. Downed by S.Blair.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 12(4:00 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to LSU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at LSU 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 14(3:24 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to LSU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; B.Pool at LSU 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - LSU 18(2:38 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 18. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 18. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.McGlothern at LSU 22. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 22(2:11 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 27 for yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at LSU 27. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Offensive penalty 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - LSU 17(1:59 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to LSU 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Pool at LSU 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - LSU 17(1:55 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at LSU 18.
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - LSU 18(1:52 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to LSU 31 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; J.Stewart at LSU 31.
|Punt
4 & 1 - LSU 31(1:43 - 4th) J.Bramblett punts 45 yards to ARK 24 Center-S.Roy. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 24(1:35 - 4th) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 24(1:32 - 4th) C.Fortin pass complete to ARK 24. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 24. Gain of 14 yards. J.Haselwood ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARK 38(1:27 - 4th) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin sacked at ARK 44 for 6 yards (H.Perkins) C.Fortin FUMBLES forced by H.Perkins. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-M.Wingo at ARK 44. Tackled by ARK at ARK 44. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
