Drive Chart
ARMY
TROY

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
T. Tyler 2 QB
80 PaYds, 100 RuYds, RuTD
T. Johnson 15 WR
105 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs, -8 RuYds
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 14:57
T.Tyler rushed to TRY End Zone for 3 yards. T.Tyler for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
48
yds
5:14
pos
6
0
Missed Point After Touchdown 14:57
Q.Maretzki extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
0
Field Goal 0:06
Q.Maretzki 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARM Holder-ARM.
16
plays
66
yds
6:34
pos
9
0
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:06
B.Buce 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-TRY.
13
plays
76
yds
4:54
pos
9
3
4th Quarter
Touchdown 7:58
G.Watson pass complete to ARM 3. Catch made by T.Johnson at ARM 3. Gain of 3 yards. T.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
57
yds
3:19
pos
9
9
Point After TD 8:04
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
10
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 15
Rushing 17 4
Passing 2 11
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 6-15 1-9
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 356 294
Total Plays 72 54
Avg Gain 4.9 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 276 72
Rush Attempts 63 22
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 3.3
Yards Passing 80 222
Comp. - Att. 4-9 16-32
Yards Per Pass 6.0 6.1
Penalties - Yards 3-20 3-30
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-29.0 5-41.4
Return Yards 2 0
Punts - Returns 2-2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Army West Point 3-6 09009
Troy 8-2 003710
Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, AL
 80 PASS YDS 222
276 RUSH YDS 72
356 TOTAL YDS 294
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tyler  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 80 0 0 153.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 198 2 1 238.5
T. Tyler 4/7 80 0 0
J. Jones  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
34.5% 208 1 1 99.2
J. Jones 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Tyler  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 100 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 329 6
T. Tyler 27 100 1 14
T. Riley  32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 327 2
T. Riley 20 65 0 7
A. Marshall  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 184 1
A. Marshall 4 61 0 28
J. Buchanan  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 242 4
J. Buchanan 6 31 0 11
M. Johnson  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 97 1
M. Johnson 2 7 0 5
B. Murphy  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 96 1
B. Murphy 1 4 0 4
M. Bellan  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
M. Bellan 1 4 0 4
H. Reed  39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 168 2
H. Reed 2 4 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Lingenfelter  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
J. Lingenfelter 1 1 36 0 36
I. Alston  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 238 1
I. Alston 4 1 24 0 24
B. Murphy  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 115 1
B. Murphy 2 2 20 0 16
C. Caterbone  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Caterbone 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Hammonds  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
Q. Hammonds 4-3 0.0 0
J. Moore  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Moore 3-0 0.0 0
M. DiDomenico  37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
M. DiDomenico 3-3 0.0 0
A. Carter II  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
A. Carter II 3-1 1.0 0
C. Jones  10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
C. Jones 2-1 0.0 1
C. O'Gara  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
C. O'Gara 2-5 0.0 0
J. Ciarlo  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Ciarlo 1-3 0.0 0
S. Jones  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
S. Jones 1-3 0.0 0
B. Nicolas-Paul  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
B. Nicolas-Paul 1-3 0.0 0
K. Bonsu  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Bonsu 1-0 1.0 0
K. Crummie  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Crummie 1-2 0.0 0
A. Hill  52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Hill 0-2 0.0 0
N. Smith  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
F. Voyne  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Voyne 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Maretzki  15 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/1
SEASON FG XP
4/5 30/30
Q. Maretzki 1/2 26 0/1 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Boehlke  90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 29.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 0
B. Boehlke 5 29.0 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 13 0
C. Jones 2 1.0 7 0
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 222 1 1 112.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 1973 8 8 139.3
G. Watson 16/32 222 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 484 3
K. Vidal 13 72 0 21
D. Billingsley  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 497 4
D. Billingsley 3 12 0 8
J. Williams  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Williams 1 4 0 4
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 -103 2
G. Watson 3 -7 0 9
T. Johnson  15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
T. Johnson 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 105 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 617 3
T. Johnson 10 7 105 1 30
R. Johnson  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 398 3
R. Johnson 9 2 28 0 19
D. Lewis  2 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 75 2
D. Lewis 3 2 28 0 23
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 106 0
K. Vidal 2 2 22 0 15
D. Stoudemire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 351 1
D. Stoudemire 3 1 20 0 20
D. Ross  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 137 0
D. Ross 2 1 10 0 10
C. Ollendieck  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
C. Ollendieck 1 1 9 0 9
A. Lewis  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Lewis 1 0 0 0 0
P. Higgins  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 1
P. Higgins 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Martial  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Martial 14-6 0.0 0
C. Slocum Jr.  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Slocum Jr. 10-6 0.0 0
J. Solomon  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Solomon 4-3 0.0 0
T. Jackson  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.5
T. Jackson 3-5 0.5 0
D. Pettus  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Pettus 3-3 0.0 0
W. Choloh  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 1.0
W. Choloh 3-7 1.0 0
S. Brown  21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
S. Brown 2-4 0.0 0
A. Showers  3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Showers 1-1 0.0 0
O. Fletcher  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 1-1 0.0 0
K. Robertson  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Robertson 1-2 0.0 0
K. Swanson  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Swanson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jibunor  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
R. Jibunor 1-5 0.0 0
K. Cass  26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Cass 1-0 0.0 0
R. Steward  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Steward 1-1 0.0 0
J. Stringer  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Stringer 1-3 0.0 0
B. Jones  52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
B. Jones 0-4 0.0 0
A. Pierce  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Pierce 0-1 0.0 0
T. Harris  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
T. Harris 0-2 0.5 0
R. Steward  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Steward 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Buce  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
12/14 22/23
B. Buce 1/1 21 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Rivers  44 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 0 0
M. Rivers 5 41.4 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Cass  26 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
K. Cass 1 10.0 10 0
E. Culp  1 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
E. Culp 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARMY 25 8:30 14 73 Fumble
5:11 TROY 48 5:14 11 48 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 ARMY 10 3:27 5 44 Punt
8:32 TROY 22 0:00 1 6 Fumble
6:40 ARMY 25 6:34 16 66 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:06 ARMY 25 4:05 6 33 Punt
3:20 ARMY 42 2:54 4 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 ARMY 20 1:26 3 0 Punt
8:04 ARMY 25 2:47 4 31 Punt
1:52 ARMY 28 1:55 10 46 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:30 TROY 2 1:19 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 TROY 25 2:48 5 16 Punt
8:42 TROY 30 0:26 1 -8 Fumble
8:16 TROY 16 1:36 5 13 Punt
0:06 TROY 44 0:06 1 0 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 20 4:54 13 76 FG
6:01 TROY 20 2:41 5 4 Punt
0:26 TROY 46 2:37 7 47 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 TROY 43 3:19 8 57 TD
5:17 TROY 7 3:07 6 61 Punt
0:15 TROY 27 0:15 1 -1 Game

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Fumble (14 plays, 73 yards, 8:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(15:00 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to ARM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum R.Jibunor at ARM 29.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 29
(14:25 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at ARM 39.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARMY 39
(13:46 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-S.Dellinger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 15 - ARMY 34
(13:35 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to ARM 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Martial C.Slocum at ARM 43.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 43
(12:53 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to TRY 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher A.Showers at TRY 50.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 50
(12:17 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to TRY 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum J.Solomon at TRY 46.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 46
(11:37 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial K.Robertson at TRY 43.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 43
(10:55 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson C.Martial at TRY 40.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 40
(10:19 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum D.Pettus at TRY 32. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 22
(9:57 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to TRY 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum K.Robertson at TRY 14.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - ARMY 14
(9:19 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to TRY 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial J.Solomon at TRY 12.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 12
(8:41 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum C.Martial at TRY 6.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 6
(8:00 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Showers R.Jibunor at TRY 4.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 4
(7:24 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to TRY 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus B.Jones at TRY 3.
+1 YD
4 & Goal - ARMY 3
(6:40 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 2 for 1 yards. T.Tyler FUMBLES forced by TRY. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-B.Jones at TRY 2. Tackled by ARM at TRY 2.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 2
(6:30 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Moore K.Crummie at TRY 3.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 3
(5:54 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Nicolas-Paul Q.Hammonds at TRY 11.
No Gain
3 & 1 - TROY 11
(5:27 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for P.Higgins.
Punt
4 & 1 - TROY 11
(5:22 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 37 yards to TRY 48 Center-TRY. Downed by K.Vidal.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 48 yards, 5:14 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 48
(5:11 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to TRY 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson B.Jones at TRY 44.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 44
(4:36 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus C.Slocum at TRY 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 36
(4:02 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to TRY 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Martial C.Slocum at TRY 32.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 32
(3:22 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to TRY 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum B.Jones at TRY 29.
+13 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 29
(2:42 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to TRY 16 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at TRY 16.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 16
(2:18 - 1st) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler pass incomplete intended for ARM.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 16
(2:08 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial S.Brown at TRY 10.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 10
(1:41 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to TRY 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial T.Jackson at TRY 7.
+3 YD
4 & Goal - ARMY 7
(1:07 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor C.Martial at TRY 4.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 4
(0:23 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to TRY 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at TRY 3.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 3
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY End Zone for 3 yards. T.Tyler for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Missed PAT
(14:57 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is no good.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:57 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(14:57 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds C.O'Gara at TRY 45. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 20 - TROY 15
(14:30 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 15. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Moore J.Ciarlo at TRY 21.
+17 YD
2 & 14 - TROY 21
(13:52 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 21. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 21. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ARM at TRY 38.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 38
(13:29 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo C.O'Gara at TRY 40.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 40
(13:01 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter C.O'Gara at TRY 41.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TROY 41
(12:23 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 7 - TROY 41
(12:15 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 49 yards to ARM 10 Center-TRY. Fair catch by C.Jones.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Punt (5 plays, 44 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 10
(12:09 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial W.Choloh at ARM 12.
+36 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 12
(11:28 - 2nd) T.Tyler pass complete to ARM 12. Catch made by J.Lingenfelter at ARM 12. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson J.Stringer at ARM 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 48
(10:54 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon C.Martial at ARM 48.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 48
(10:14 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to TRY 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial S.Brown at TRY 50.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - ARMY 50
(9:32 - 2nd) M.Bellan rushed to TRY 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Cass at TRY 46.
Punt
4 & 4 - ARMY 46
(8:53 - 2nd) B.Boehlke punts 16 yards to TRY 30 Center-ARM. Out of bounds.

TROY
Trojans
 - Fumble (1 plays, -8 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
-8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 30
(8:42 - 2nd) T.Johnson rushed to TRY 22 for -8 yards. T.Johnson FUMBLES forced by Q.Hammonds. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-J.Ciarlo at TRY 22. Tackled by TRY at TRY 22.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Fumble (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 22
(8:16 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at TRY 16. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. T.Tyler rushed to TRY 16 for 6 yards. T.Tyler FUMBLES forced by TRY. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-TRY at TRY 16. Tackled by ARM at TRY 16.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 16
(8:16 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Crummie at TRY 19.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 19
(7:38 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 19. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Jones M.DiDomenico at TRY 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 29
(7:11 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 29
(7:02 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - TROY 29
(6:57 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 10 - TROY 29
(6:52 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 46 yards to ARM 25 Center-TRY. Downed by D.Taylor.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Field Goal (16 plays, 66 yards, 6:34 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(6:40 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at ARM 34.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - ARMY 34
(6:04 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Brown J.Stringer at ARM 40.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 40
(5:28 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Brown B.Jones at ARM 42.
+14 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 42
(4:46 - 2nd) T.Tyler scrambles to TRY 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Martial T.Harris at TRY 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 44
(4:10 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to TRY 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum T.Jackson at TRY 37.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 37
(3:30 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum D.Pettus at TRY 32.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 32
(2:45 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 27.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 27
(2:00 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum R.Jibunor at TRY 23.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 23
(1:16 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus C.Slocum at TRY 22.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 22
(1:03 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Martial W.Choloh at TRY 17.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 17
(0:57 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 15.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 15
(0:37 - 2nd) B.Murphy rushed to TRY 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 11.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 11
(0:23 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh at TRY 9.
No Gain
2 & Goal - ARMY 9
(0:21 - 2nd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
No Gain
3 & Goal - ARMY 9
(0:15 - 2nd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for I.Alston (K.Cass).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - ARMY 16
(0:11 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARM Holder-ARM.

TROY
Trojans
 - End of Half (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:06 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 31 yards from ARM 35 to the TRY 34. K.Cass returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARM at TRY 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44
(0:01 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.

TROY
Trojans
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 76 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Talley kicks 64 yards from ARM 35 to the TRY 1. E.Culp returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARM at TRY 20.
Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 20
(14:53 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 14 for -6 yards (A.Carter)
+17 YD
2 & 16 - TROY 14
(14:12 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 14. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 14. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ARM at TRY 31.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 31
(13:47 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 31. Catch made by D.Lewis at TRY 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by F.Voyne; C.O'Gara at TRY 36.
+21 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 36
(13:14 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 36. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 36. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico; C.O'Gara at ARM 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 43
(12:57 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 43
(12:49 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ARM 43. Catch made by R.Johnson at ARM 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Moore at ARM 34.
+9 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 34
(12:28 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ARM 34. Catch made by C.Ollendieck at ARM 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at ARM 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(11:45 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25
(11:26 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ARM 25. Catch made by D.Lewis at ARM 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at ARM 2.
-2 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 2
(11:07 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ARM 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo; K.Crummie at ARM 4.
No Gain
2 & Goal - TROY 4
(10:27 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 4
(10:14 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - TROY 11
(10:10 - 3rd) B.Buce 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-TRY.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:06 - 3rd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(10:06 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to ARM 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at ARM 36.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 36
(9:41 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus; R.Steward at ARM 43.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 43
(9:04 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher; W.Choloh at ARM 50.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 50
(8:33 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to TRY 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; J.Stringer at TRY 45.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 45
(7:41 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to TRY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; S.Brown at TRY 42.
No Gain
3 & 2 - ARMY 42
(7:02 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; W.Choloh at TRY 42.
Punt
4 & 2 - ARMY 42
(6:25 - 3rd) B.Boehlke punts 42 yards to TRY End Zone Center-ARM. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20
(6:01 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; S.Jones at TRY 23.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 23
(5:34 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 23. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; C.O'Gara at TRY 30.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 30
(4:43 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to TRY 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Smith; B.Nicolas-Paul at TRY 34.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 34
(4:15 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
Sack
3 & 6 - TROY 34
(4:04 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 24 for -10 yards (K.Bonsu)
Punt
4 & 16 - TROY 24
(3:35 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 41 yards to ARM 35 Center-TRY. C.Jones returned punt from the ARM 35. Tackled by Q.Skinner at ARM 42.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 42
(3:20 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to TRY 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh; C.Slocum at TRY 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 47
(3:08 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to TRY 45 for yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at TRY 45. PENALTY on ARM-B.Murphy Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 25 - ARMY 38
(2:50 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; W.Choloh at ARM 41.
No Gain
2 & 22 - ARMY 41
(1:50 - 3rd) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler sacked at ARM 37 for -4 yards (T.Harris; T.Jackson)
+4 YD
3 & 26 - ARMY 37
(1:14 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at ARM 41.
Punt
4 & 22 - ARMY 41
(0:39 - 3rd) B.Boehlke punts 13 yards to TRY 46 Center-ARM. Out of bounds.

TROY
Trojans
 - Interception (7 plays, 47 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 46
(0:26 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 46
(0:20 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 46. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ARM 43.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43
(15:00 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ARM 43. Catch made by K.Vidal at ARM 43. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones at ARM 28.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 28
(14:15 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ARM 28. Catch made by R.Johnson at ARM 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; B.Nicolas-Paul at ARM 9.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 9
(14:01 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARM 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hill; M.DiDomenico at ARM 7.
No Gain
2 & Goal - TROY 7
(13:10 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
Int
3 & 7 - TROY 7
(12:56 - 4th) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at ARM End Zone. Intercepted by C.Jones at ARM End Zone. Tackled by TRY at ARM End Zone. Touchback.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 20
(12:49 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to ARM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at ARM 23.
Sack
2 & 7 - ARMY 23
(12:09 - 4th) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler sacked at ARM 13 for -10 yards (W.Choloh) PENALTY on ARM-ARM Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on ARM-T.Tyler Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
+7 YD
3 & 17 - ARMY 13
(11:53 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to ARM 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at ARM 20.
Punt
4 & 9 - ARMY 20
(11:39 - 4th) B.Boehlke punts 37 yards to TRY 43 Center-ARM. Fair catch by O.Lacey.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 57 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43
(11:23 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARM 36 for 21 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds; B.Nicolas-Paul at ARM 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(11:03 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARM 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; A.Hill at ARM 36.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 36
(10:15 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ARM 36. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at ARM 36. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at ARM 16.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 16
(9:39 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARM 5 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at ARM 5.
No Gain
1 & Goal - TROY 5
(9:24 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 5
(9:00 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARM 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.O'Gara at ARM 3.
No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 3
(8:11 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for A.Lewis. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
+3 YD
4 & Goal - TROY 3
(8:09 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ARM 3. Catch made by T.Johnson at ARM 3. Gain of 3 yards. T.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:04 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Punt (4 plays, 31 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:04 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 63 yards from TRY 35 to the ARM 2. Fair catch by M.Stewart.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(8:04 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to TRY 47 for 28 yards. Tackled by R.Steward; J.Solomon at TRY 47.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 47
(7:23 - 4th) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh at TRY 43.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 43
(6:55 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to TRY 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Pierce; C.Slocum at TRY 41.
-3 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 41
(6:17 - 4th) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 44 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; R.Jibunor at TRY 44.
Punt
4 & 7 - ARMY 44
(5:36 - 4th) B.Boehlke punts 37 yards to TRY 7 Center-ARM. Fair catch by O.Lacey.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (6 plays, 61 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 7
(5:17 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 23 for 16 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at TRY 23.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23
(4:39 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at TRY 34.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 34
(3:48 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at TRY 40.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 40
(3:10 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo; Q.Hammonds at TRY 39.
+30 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 39
(2:59 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 39. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 39. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 31. PENALTY on TRY-D.Butler Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 10 yards accepted.
+9 YD
3 & 20 - TROY 24
(2:44 - 4th) G.Watson rushed to TRY 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.O'Gara at TRY 33.
Punt
4 & 11 - TROY 33
(2:17 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 34 yards to ARM 33 Center-TRY. C.Jones returned punt from the ARM 33. Tackled by TRY at ARM 28.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Missed FG (10 plays, 46 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 28
(2:10 - 4th) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARMY 28
(1:46 - 4th) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler pass incomplete intended for C.Caterbone.
+16 YD
3 & 10 - ARMY 28
(1:43 - 4th) T.Tyler pass complete to ARM 28. Catch made by B.Murphy at ARM 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at ARM 44.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 44
(1:28 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to ARM 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at ARM 42.
+24 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 42
(1:55 - 4th) T.Tyler pass complete to TRY 34. Catch made by I.Alston at TRY 34. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 34.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 34
(1:39 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to TRY 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh; S.Brown at TRY 33.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 34
(1:31 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to TRY 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 33.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 33
(0:53 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to TRY 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 31.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - ARMY 31
(0:37 - 4th) T.Tyler pass complete to TRY 31. Catch made by B.Murphy at TRY 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 27.
No Good
4 & 3 - ARMY 34
(0:13 - 4th) Q.Maretzki 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ARM Holder-ARM.

TROY
Trojans
 - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 27
(0:15 - 4th) G.Watson kneels at the TRY 26.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores