Drive Chart
|
|
|ARMY
|TROY
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
T. Tyler
2 QB
80 PaYds, 100 RuYds, RuTD
|
T. Johnson
15 WR
105 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs, -8 RuYds
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 14:57
T.Tyler rushed to TRY End Zone for 3 yards. T.Tyler for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
48
yds
5:14
pos
6
0
Field Goal 0:06
Q.Maretzki 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARM Holder-ARM.
16
plays
66
yds
6:34
pos
9
0
Field Goal 10:06
B.Buce 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-TRY.
13
plays
76
yds
4:54
pos
9
3
Touchdown 7:58
G.Watson pass complete to ARM 3. Catch made by T.Johnson at ARM 3. Gain of 3 yards. T.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
57
yds
3:19
pos
9
9
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|15
|Rushing
|17
|4
|Passing
|2
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|1-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|356
|294
|Total Plays
|72
|54
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|276
|72
|Rush Attempts
|63
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|80
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|4-9
|16-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-29.0
|5-41.4
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|80
|PASS YDS
|222
|
|
|276
|RUSH YDS
|72
|
|
|356
|TOTAL YDS
|294
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|27
|100
|1
|14
|
T. Riley 32 RB
|T. Riley
|20
|65
|0
|7
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|4
|61
|0
|28
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|6
|31
|0
|11
|
M. Johnson 27 RB
|M. Johnson
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Bellan 9 RB
|M. Bellan
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Reed 39 RB
|H. Reed
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lingenfelter 88 TE
|J. Lingenfelter
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
I. Alston 11 WR
|I. Alston
|4
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|2
|2
|20
|0
|16
|
C. Caterbone 5 WR
|C. Caterbone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Hammonds 26 DB
|Q. Hammonds
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 4 DB
|J. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. DiDomenico 37 DB
|M. DiDomenico
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter II 34 LB
|A. Carter II
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jones 10 DB
|C. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. O'Gara 54 LB
|C. O'Gara
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ciarlo 7 LB
|J. Ciarlo
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 45 LB
|S. Jones
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nicolas-Paul 2 DB
|B. Nicolas-Paul
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Crummie 46 LB
|K. Crummie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hill 52 DL
|A. Hill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 44 DL
|N. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Voyne 38 LB
|F. Voyne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Maretzki 15 K
|Q. Maretzki
|1/2
|26
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Boehlke 90 P
|B. Boehlke
|5
|29.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 10 DB
|C. Jones
|2
|1.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|16/32
|222
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|13
|72
|0
|21
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|3
|12
|0
|8
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|3
|-7
|0
|9
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|10
|7
|105
|1
|30
|
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|9
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
D. Lewis 2 TE
|D. Lewis
|3
|2
|28
|0
|23
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|2
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Ross 7 WR
|D. Ross
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Ollendieck 89 TE
|C. Ollendieck
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Lewis 84 TE
|A. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Higgins 16 WR
|P. Higgins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|14-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum Jr. 4 S
|C. Slocum Jr.
|10-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|3-5
|0.5
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|3-7
|1.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 3 DE
|A. Showers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swanson 23 S
|K. Swanson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cass 26 CB
|K. Cass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 29 LB
|R. Steward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stringer 34 LB
|J. Stringer
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 52 DT
|B. Jones
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 97 DT
|A. Pierce
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|1/1
|21
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|5
|41.4
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to ARM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum R.Jibunor at ARM 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 29(14:25 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at ARM 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARMY 39(13:46 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-S.Dellinger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - ARMY 34(13:35 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to ARM 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Martial C.Slocum at ARM 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 43(12:53 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to TRY 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher A.Showers at TRY 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 50(12:17 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to TRY 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum J.Solomon at TRY 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 46(11:37 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial K.Robertson at TRY 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 43(10:55 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson C.Martial at TRY 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(10:19 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum D.Pettus at TRY 32. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(9:57 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to TRY 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum K.Robertson at TRY 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - ARMY 14(9:19 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to TRY 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial J.Solomon at TRY 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 12(8:41 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum C.Martial at TRY 6.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 6(8:00 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Showers R.Jibunor at TRY 4.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 4(7:24 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to TRY 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus B.Jones at TRY 3.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - ARMY 3(6:40 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 2 for 1 yards. T.Tyler FUMBLES forced by TRY. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-B.Jones at TRY 2. Tackled by ARM at TRY 2.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 2(6:30 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Moore K.Crummie at TRY 3.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 3(5:54 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Nicolas-Paul Q.Hammonds at TRY 11.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TROY 11(5:27 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for P.Higgins.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TROY 11(5:22 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 37 yards to TRY 48 Center-TRY. Downed by K.Vidal.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(5:11 - 1st) T.Riley rushed to TRY 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson B.Jones at TRY 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 44(4:36 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus C.Slocum at TRY 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(4:02 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to TRY 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Martial C.Slocum at TRY 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 32(3:22 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to TRY 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum B.Jones at TRY 29.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 29(2:42 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to TRY 16 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at TRY 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 16(2:18 - 1st) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler pass incomplete intended for ARM.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 16(2:08 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial S.Brown at TRY 10.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 10(1:41 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to TRY 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial T.Jackson at TRY 7.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - ARMY 7(1:07 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor C.Martial at TRY 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 4(0:23 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to TRY 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at TRY 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 3(15:00 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY End Zone for 3 yards. T.Tyler for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(14:57 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 25(14:57 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds C.O'Gara at TRY 45. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - TROY 15(14:30 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 15. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Moore J.Ciarlo at TRY 21.
|+17 YD
2 & 14 - TROY 21(13:52 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 21. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 21. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ARM at TRY 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 38(13:29 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo C.O'Gara at TRY 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 40(13:01 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter C.O'Gara at TRY 41.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TROY 41(12:23 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TROY 41(12:15 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 49 yards to ARM 10 Center-TRY. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 10(12:09 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial W.Choloh at ARM 12.
|+36 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 12(11:28 - 2nd) T.Tyler pass complete to ARM 12. Catch made by J.Lingenfelter at ARM 12. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by K.Swanson J.Stringer at ARM 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(10:54 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon C.Martial at ARM 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 48(10:14 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to TRY 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial S.Brown at TRY 50.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - ARMY 50(9:32 - 2nd) M.Bellan rushed to TRY 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Cass at TRY 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARMY 46(8:53 - 2nd) B.Boehlke punts 16 yards to TRY 30 Center-ARM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(8:16 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at TRY 16. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. T.Tyler rushed to TRY 16 for 6 yards. T.Tyler FUMBLES forced by TRY. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-TRY at TRY 16. Tackled by ARM at TRY 16.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 16(8:16 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Crummie at TRY 19.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 19(7:38 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 19. Catch made by D.Ross at TRY 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Jones M.DiDomenico at TRY 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 29(7:11 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 29(7:02 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TROY 29(6:57 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TROY 29(6:52 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 46 yards to ARM 25 Center-TRY. Downed by D.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(6:40 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at ARM 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - ARMY 34(6:04 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Brown J.Stringer at ARM 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(5:28 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Brown B.Jones at ARM 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 42(4:46 - 2nd) T.Tyler scrambles to TRY 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Martial T.Harris at TRY 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 44(4:10 - 2nd) T.Riley rushed to TRY 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum T.Jackson at TRY 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 37(3:30 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum D.Pettus at TRY 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 32(2:45 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 27(2:00 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum R.Jibunor at TRY 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 23(1:16 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus C.Slocum at TRY 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 22(1:03 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Martial W.Choloh at TRY 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 17(0:57 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 15(0:37 - 2nd) B.Murphy rushed to TRY 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 11(0:23 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh at TRY 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARMY 9(0:21 - 2nd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARMY 9(0:15 - 2nd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for I.Alston (K.Cass).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ARMY 16(0:11 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARM Holder-ARM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 31 yards from ARM 35 to the TRY 34. K.Cass returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARM at TRY 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44(0:01 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Talley kicks 64 yards from ARM 35 to the TRY 1. E.Culp returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARM at TRY 20.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 20(14:53 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 14 for -6 yards (A.Carter)
|+17 YD
2 & 16 - TROY 14(14:12 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 14. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 14. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ARM at TRY 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 31(13:47 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 31. Catch made by D.Lewis at TRY 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by F.Voyne; C.O'Gara at TRY 36.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 36(13:14 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 36. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 36. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico; C.O'Gara at ARM 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 43(12:57 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 43(12:49 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ARM 43. Catch made by R.Johnson at ARM 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Moore at ARM 34.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 34(12:28 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ARM 34. Catch made by C.Ollendieck at ARM 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at ARM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25(11:45 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25(11:26 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ARM 25. Catch made by D.Lewis at ARM 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at ARM 2.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 2(11:07 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to ARM 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo; K.Crummie at ARM 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TROY 4(10:27 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 4(10:14 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TROY 11(10:10 - 3rd) B.Buce 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-TRY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 3rd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(10:06 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to ARM 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TRY at ARM 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 36(9:41 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus; R.Steward at ARM 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 43(9:04 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher; W.Choloh at ARM 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 50(8:33 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to TRY 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; J.Stringer at TRY 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 45(7:41 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to TRY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; S.Brown at TRY 42.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARMY 42(7:02 - 3rd) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; W.Choloh at TRY 42.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARMY 42(6:25 - 3rd) B.Boehlke punts 42 yards to TRY End Zone Center-ARM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20(6:01 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; S.Jones at TRY 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 23(5:34 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 23. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; C.O'Gara at TRY 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 30(4:43 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to TRY 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Smith; B.Nicolas-Paul at TRY 34.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 34(4:15 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Sack
3 & 6 - TROY 34(4:04 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 24 for -10 yards (K.Bonsu)
|Punt
4 & 16 - TROY 24(3:35 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 41 yards to ARM 35 Center-TRY. C.Jones returned punt from the ARM 35. Tackled by Q.Skinner at ARM 42.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 42(3:20 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to TRY 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh; C.Slocum at TRY 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(3:08 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to TRY 45 for yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at TRY 45. PENALTY on ARM-B.Murphy Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 25 - ARMY 38(2:50 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; W.Choloh at ARM 41.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - ARMY 41(1:50 - 3rd) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler sacked at ARM 37 for -4 yards (T.Harris; T.Jackson)
|+4 YD
3 & 26 - ARMY 37(1:14 - 3rd) T.Riley rushed to ARM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at ARM 41.
|Punt
4 & 22 - ARMY 41(0:39 - 3rd) B.Boehlke punts 13 yards to TRY 46 Center-ARM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 46(0:26 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Lewis.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 46(0:20 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 46. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ARM 43.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43(15:00 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ARM 43. Catch made by K.Vidal at ARM 43. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones at ARM 28.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 28(14:15 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ARM 28. Catch made by R.Johnson at ARM 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; B.Nicolas-Paul at ARM 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 9(14:01 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARM 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hill; M.DiDomenico at ARM 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TROY 7(13:10 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Ross.
|Int
3 & 7 - TROY 7(12:56 - 4th) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at ARM End Zone. Intercepted by C.Jones at ARM End Zone. Tackled by TRY at ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(12:49 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to ARM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at ARM 23.
|Sack
2 & 7 - ARMY 23(12:09 - 4th) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler sacked at ARM 13 for -10 yards (W.Choloh) PENALTY on ARM-ARM Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on ARM-T.Tyler Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - ARMY 13(11:53 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to ARM 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at ARM 20.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARMY 20(11:39 - 4th) B.Boehlke punts 37 yards to TRY 43 Center-ARM. Fair catch by O.Lacey.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 43(11:23 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARM 36 for 21 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds; B.Nicolas-Paul at ARM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 36(11:03 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARM 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; A.Hill at ARM 36.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 36(10:15 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ARM 36. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at ARM 36. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at ARM 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 16(9:39 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARM 5 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at ARM 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TROY 5(9:24 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 5(9:00 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARM 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.O'Gara at ARM 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 3(8:11 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for A.Lewis. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - TROY 3(8:09 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ARM 3. Catch made by T.Johnson at ARM 3. Gain of 3 yards. T.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 63 yards from TRY 35 to the ARM 2. Fair catch by M.Stewart.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(8:04 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to TRY 47 for 28 yards. Tackled by R.Steward; J.Solomon at TRY 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 47(7:23 - 4th) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh at TRY 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 43(6:55 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to TRY 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Pierce; C.Slocum at TRY 41.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - ARMY 41(6:17 - 4th) T.Tyler rushed to TRY 44 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; R.Jibunor at TRY 44.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARMY 44(5:36 - 4th) B.Boehlke punts 37 yards to TRY 7 Center-ARM. Fair catch by O.Lacey.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 7(5:17 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 23 for 16 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at TRY 23.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23(4:39 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at TRY 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 34(3:48 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at TRY 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 40(3:10 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo; Q.Hammonds at TRY 39.
|+30 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 39(2:59 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 39. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 39. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 31. PENALTY on TRY-D.Butler Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
3 & 20 - TROY 24(2:44 - 4th) G.Watson rushed to TRY 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.O'Gara at TRY 33.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TROY 33(2:17 - 4th) M.Rivers punts 34 yards to ARM 33 Center-TRY. C.Jones returned punt from the ARM 33. Tackled by TRY at ARM 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 28(2:10 - 4th) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARMY 28(1:46 - 4th) T.Tyler steps back to pass. T.Tyler pass incomplete intended for C.Caterbone.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - ARMY 28(1:43 - 4th) T.Tyler pass complete to ARM 28. Catch made by B.Murphy at ARM 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at ARM 44.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 44(1:28 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to ARM 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at ARM 42.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 42(1:55 - 4th) T.Tyler pass complete to TRY 34. Catch made by I.Alston at TRY 34. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 34(1:39 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to TRY 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh; S.Brown at TRY 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(1:31 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to TRY 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 33(0:53 - 4th) T.Riley rushed to TRY 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - ARMY 31(0:37 - 4th) T.Tyler pass complete to TRY 31. Catch made by B.Murphy at TRY 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 27.
|No Good
4 & 3 - ARMY 34(0:13 - 4th) Q.Maretzki 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ARM Holder-ARM.
