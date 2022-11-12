|
|
|ECU
|CINCY
Cincinnati overcomes East Carolina rally, wins 27-25
CINCINNATI (AP) Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Ryan Coe kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 27-25 on Friday night.
Cincinnati led 24-12 at halftime but a 13-point third quarter gave East Carolina a 25-24 lead heading to the fourth. The Bearcats drove to the ECU 3-yard line on their first possession of the fourth quarter and Coe's 21-yard field goal gave them a 27-25 lead. That score held up as East Carolina failed to mount a scoring threat over the final nine minutes.
Bryant completed only 14 of his 30 attempts but they went for 244 yards - an average of nearly 17.5 yards per completion. Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker both averaged more than 20 yards per reception, with Scott catching 7 passes for 140 yards and Tucker 3 for 64. They scored one touchdown apiece.
Holton Ahlers was 26-of-46 passing for 280 yards with two touchdowns for ECU. Keaton Mitchell rushed for 112 yards and C.J. Johnson had 123 receiving yards. Both scored a touchdown.
Cincinnati (8-2, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) trails first-place Tulane by one game in the loss column. East Carolina fell to 6-4, 3-3.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|13
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|457
|310
|Total Plays
|79
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|174
|66
|Rush Attempts
|33
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|283
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|26-46
|14-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.0
|6-46.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|283
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|174
|RUSH YDS
|66
|
|
|457
|TOTAL YDS
|310
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|26/46
|283
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|16
|112
|1
|28
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|11
|48
|0
|23
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|6
|14
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|11
|7
|126
|1
|72
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|14
|8
|58
|0
|14
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|6
|4
|32
|0
|14
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|3
|3
|25
|0
|16
|
J. Johnson 1 WR
|J. Johnson
|4
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|5
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wood 32 S
|J. Wood
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stephens 13 DL
|C. Stephens
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 11 LB
|J. Lewis
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hickman 8 DL
|I. Hickman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stringer 7 S
|G. Stringer
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 5 S
|J. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
X. Smith 10 LB
|X. Smith
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 6 LB
|T. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morris 90 DL
|E. Morris
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Powers 24 LB
|J. Powers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilk 9 S
|T. Wilk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 0 CB
|J. Powell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 56 DL
|D. Johnson
|0-7
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bates 40 LB
|C. Bates
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Conrad 95 K
|A. Conrad
|1/2
|47
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|7
|42.0
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|2
|14.5
|21
|0
|
G. Wilson 42 CB
|G. Wilson
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|3
|0.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|10
|39
|0
|17
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|10
|25
|0
|5
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|2
|17
|0
|19
|
E. Prater 3 QB
|E. Prater
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|3
|-17
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|11
|7
|140
|1
|76
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|6
|3
|64
|1
|55
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|6
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
W. Pauling 19 WR
|W. Pauling
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Threats 10 S
|B. Threats
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheppard 5 S
|J. Sheppard
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DL
|E. Phillips
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Corleone 58 DL
|D. Corleone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DL
|J. Taylor
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Anderson Jr. 11 CB
|S. Anderson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Pauling 19 WR
|W. Pauling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 LB
|J. Thomas
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wodtly 34 DL
|J. Wodtly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|2/2
|37
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|6
|46.5
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|3
|48.7
|100
|1
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) O.Daffer kicks 62 yards from ECU 35 to the CIN 3. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.McKinstry; S.Revel at CIN 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(14:54 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 19(14:49 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Powell; X.Smith at CIN 22.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 22(14:10 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 22. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 22. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wilson at CIN 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(13:47 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 29. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at CIN 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 32(13:16 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; J.Wood at CIN 34.
|Sack
3 & 5 - CINCY 34(12:34 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 24 for -10 yards (C.Stephens)
|Punt
4 & 15 - CINCY 24(11:51 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 43 yards to ECU 33 Center-C.Pfeiffer. M.Fleming MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by ECU-M.Fleming at ECU 33. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 35. Tackled by CIN at ECU 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 35(11:41 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 35(11:37 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at ECU 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 38(11:01 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 38. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ECU 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at ECU 41.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ECU 41(10:18 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 51 yards to CIN 8 Center-A.Harper. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 8(10:09 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; C.Stephens at CIN 9.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 9(9:37 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN End Zone for -9 yards (J.Lewis; E.Morris) SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 20 to the ECU 15. J.Hatfield returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Bumphis at ECU 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 23(9:22 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; J.Briggs at ECU 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 24(8:45 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 24. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at ECU 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35(8:12 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 35. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Anderson at ECU 36.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 36(7:39 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to CIN 40 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Pace at CIN 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 40(7:08 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 40(7:02 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to CIN 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 40.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 40(6:20 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 40. Catch made by C.Johnson at CIN 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Ward at CIN 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 24(6:02 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to CIN 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at CIN 21.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 21(5:21 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to CIN 25 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 25.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - ECU 25(4:44 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by J.Hatfield at CIN 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Bush at CIN 12. PENALTY on ECU-J.Redd Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 21 - ECU 35(4:15 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 35. Catch made by C.Johnson at CIN 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Ward; J.Thomas at CIN 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - ECU 37(3:19 - 1st) A.Conrad 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Harper Holder-L.Larsen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 50 yards from CIN 35 to the ECU 15. G.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Dingle; J.Dingle at ECU 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(2:51 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Ward at ECU 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(2:21 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; W.Huber at ECU 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 40(1:47 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 40. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 40. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Threats at ECU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(1:19 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 47(1:13 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 47. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 47. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Pace at CIN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(0:44 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to CIN 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen; E.Phillips at CIN 39.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 39(0:07 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 39. Catch made by R.Jones at CIN 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; T.Van Fossen at CIN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:55 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to CIN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at CIN 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:18 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by I.Winstead at CIN 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at CIN 23.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - CINCY 23(13:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on ECU-N.Strother False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 13 - CINCY 35(13:23 - 2nd) A.Conrad 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Harper Holder-L.Larsen.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 28(13:18 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; T.Jackson at CIN 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ECU 29(12:46 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for L.Taylor.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - ECU 29(12:42 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 29. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Berry; C.Bates at CIN 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 40(12:21 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Bates; T.Wilk at CIN 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ECU 45(11:51 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+55 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 45(11:44 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 45. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 45. Gain of 55 yards. T.Tucker for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(11:34 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(11:28 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Threats; J.Wodtly at ECU 28.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - CINCY 28(10:49 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 28. Catch made by K.Mitchell at ECU 28. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks at CIN 49. PENALTY on ECU-I.Foote Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 17 - CINCY 18(10:22 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 18. Catch made by M.Gunn at ECU 18. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sheppard; J.Thomas at ECU 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CINCY 30(10:03 - 2nd) L.Larsen punts 43 yards to CIN 27 Center-A.Harper. Downed by S.Revel.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 27(9:50 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 27(9:46 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 46 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at CIN 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 46(9:31 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by C.Kiner at CIN 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Powell at ECU 47. PENALTY on CIN-L.Metz Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 25 - ECU 31(9:16 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass INTERCEPTED at ECU 30. Intercepted by J.Wilson at ECU 30. Tackled by W.Pauling at ECU 30.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(9:08 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at ECU 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - CINCY 29(8:32 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 29. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 29. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks; T.Van Fossen at ECU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CINCY 35(8:00 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CINCY 35(7:55 - 2nd) L.Larsen punts 41 yards to CIN 24 Center-A.Harper. Downed by J.Hatfield.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(7:34 - 2nd) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs; D.Pace at ECU 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 31(7:02 - 2nd) H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Phillips at ECU 33.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - CINCY 33(6:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on ECU-R.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+72 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 28(6:17 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 28. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 28. Gain of 72 yards. C.Johnson for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CIN-J.Hardaway Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 2nd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 41 yards from ECU 35 to the CIN 24. R.Montgomery returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Revel; C.Bates at CIN 32.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 32(5:59 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; M.Berry at CIN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 49(5:28 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 49(5:21 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to ECU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer; J.Wilson at ECU 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 48(4:33 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to ECU 48. Catch made by J.Whyle at ECU 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at ECU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 37(4:02 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 37(3:56 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to ECU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; J.Wilson at ECU 32.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 32(3:12 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to ECU 32. Catch made by J.Thompson at ECU 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; C.Bates at ECU 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 21(2:45 - 2nd) B.Bryant scrambles to ECU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 19.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ECU 19(2:01 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ECU 19(1:56 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ECU 27(1:53 - 2nd) R.Coe 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(1:48 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at ECU 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 31(1:25 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs at ECU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(1:10 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 36(1:05 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CINCY 36(1:01 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CINCY 36(0:54 - 2nd) L.Larsen punts 37 yards to CIN 27 Center-A.Harper. Downed by M.Edwards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the ECU End Zone. J.Hatfield returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Wright; J.Hardaway at ECU 21.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(14:54 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 40 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Pace at ECU 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(14:31 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at ECU 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 44(13:51 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 44. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(13:27 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 47. Catch made by K.Mitchell at CIN 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 38.
|+20 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 38(12:50 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to CIN 18 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; D.Pace at CIN 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 18(12:27 - 3rd) H.Ahlers rushed to CIN 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 17(11:47 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 17. Catch made by S.Calhoun at CIN 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at CIN 11.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 11(11:03 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 11. Catch made by C.Johnson at CIN 11. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks at CIN 9.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - CINCY 9(10:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-J.Wodtly Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 4(10:10 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to CIN End Zone for 4 yards. K.Mitchell for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 3rd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 59 yards from ECU 35 to the CIN 6. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by S.Dankah; K.McKinstry at CIN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 36(9:57 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; X.Smith at CIN 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 36(9:22 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer at CIN 45.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - ECU 45(8:40 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by ECU at CIN 43.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - ECU 43(7:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-CIN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ECU 38(7:51 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 47 yards to ECU 15 Center-C.Pfeiffer. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 15. Tackled by T.Tucker; J.Hicks at ECU 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 13(7:41 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 13(7:37 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 13. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ECU 13. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at ECU 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(7:16 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; B.Threats at ECU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CINCY 32(6:38 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 32(6:34 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 32. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by W.Huber; J.Sheppard at ECU 35.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CINCY 35(5:50 - 3rd) L.Larsen punts 46 yards to CIN 19 Center-A.Harper. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 19(5:43 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 19(5:36 - 3rd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at CIN 21.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ECU 21(4:56 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ECU 21(4:50 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 47 yards to ECU 32 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Downed by C.Pfeiffer.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(4:37 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 32(4:33 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to CIN 40 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Threats at CIN 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(4:04 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 40. Catch made by K.Mitchell at CIN 40. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Pace at CIN 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 34(3:26 - 3rd) M.Gunn rushed to CIN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; D.Corleone at CIN 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 31(2:47 - 3rd) H.Ahlers rushed to CIN 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(2:15 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell. PENALTY on CIN-B.Threats Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(2:08 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to CIN 15. Catch made by J.Johnson at CIN 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Johnson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:02 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the CIN End Zone. T.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Dourseau; K.McKinstry at CIN 24. PENALTY on CIN-C.Scott Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 14(1:56 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Berry; X.Smith at CIN 14.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 14(1:21 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 14(1:16 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 14. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 14. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at CIN 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 33(0:50 - 3rd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; E.Morris at CIN 32.
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - ECU 32(0:20 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 32. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 32. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by I.Hickman at CIN 29.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - ECU 29(15:00 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 29. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at CIN 41.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ECU 41(14:21 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 56 yards to ECU 3 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Downed by C.Pfeiffer.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 3(14:06 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 26 for 23 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; A.Bush at ECU 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(13:28 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 26(13:21 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at ECU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CINCY 29(12:44 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CINCY 29(12:39 - 4th) L.Larsen punts 31 yards to CIN 40 Center-A.Harper. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 40(12:33 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 40. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer; M.Fleming at CIN 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 49(12:07 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to ECU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; I.Hickman at ECU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 49(11:45 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 49(11:40 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to ECU 49. Catch made by T.Scott at ECU 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at ECU 39. PENALTY on ECU-C.Stephens Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 24(11:10 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for W.Pauling.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 24(11:03 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to ECU 24. Catch made by T.Scott at ECU 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming; J.Wood at ECU 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 10(10:40 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to ECU 5 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lewis at ECU 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ECU 5(10:13 - 4th) E.Prater rushed to ECU 3 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lewis at ECU 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ECU 3(9:49 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ECU 11(9:45 - 4th) R.Coe 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(9:42 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; J.Briggs at ECU 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(9:04 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Bush at ECU 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 33(8:27 - 4th) H.Ahlers rushed to ECU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Pace; J.Taylor at ECU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(7:58 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 38(7:52 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; J.Taylor at ECU 39.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - CINCY 39(7:17 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CINCY 44(7:11 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CINCY 44(7:08 - 4th) L.Larsen punts 45 yards to CIN 11 Center-A.Harper. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 11(7:01 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Stringer; D.Johnson at CIN 16.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ECU 16(6:31 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ECU 16(6:25 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ECU 16(6:21 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 49 yards to ECU 35 Center-C.Pfeiffer. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 35. Tackled by T.Tucker; D.Donley at ECU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(6:12 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; E.Phillips at ECU 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 36(5:37 - 4th) H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at ECU 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 41(4:56 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at ECU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 46(4:25 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 46(4:19 - 4th) H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Briggs at ECU 46.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 46(3:40 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 46. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at CIN 46.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - CINCY 46(3:04 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to CIN 43 for yards. Tackled by W.Huber at CIN 43. PENALTY on ECU-P.Moorer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
4 & 12 - CINCY 44(2:47 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 44. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 44. Gain of 13 yards. C.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 43(2:31 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 43(2:26 - 4th) M.Gunn rushed to CIN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Phillips at CIN 41.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CINCY 41(1:55 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - CINCY 41(1:49 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 41(1:44 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; D.Johnson at CIN 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 44(1:41 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; X.Smith at CIN 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 46(0:54 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Powers; D.Johnson at CIN 47.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ECU 47(0:11 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 37 yards to ECU 16 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
