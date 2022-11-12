|
|
|UCF
|TULANE
Plumlee, UCF top Tulane 38-31, take over first place in AAC
NEW ORLEANS (AP) John Rhys Plumlee accounted for 308 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 22 UCF took over first place in the American Athletic Conference with a 38-31 victory over No. 16 Tulane on Saturday.
Returning from an Oct. 29 concussion against Cincinnati, Plumlee rushed for 176 yards and two TDs. He also passed for 132 yards and a score as UCF (8-2, 5-1) surpassed 400 yards of offense for the eighth time this season.
Plumlee's rushing total was his highest with UCF but short of his career high of 212 for Mississippi against LSU in 2019.
Tulane (8-2, 5-1) pulled within a touchdown with 11:39 left when Michael Pratt hit Reggie Brown in the back of the end zone to cap a drive sustained by Pratt's fourth-and-6 conversion on a pass to Lawrence Keys.
But the Knights responded with a 16-play, 75-yard scoring drive that consumed 8:07 and was sustained by a fourth-down pass interference penalty on Tulane's Jarius Monroe on running back Isaiah Bowser's pass intended for Plumlee along the sideline. Bowser finished it off with his second short touchdown run of the game to make it 38-24 with 3:32 left.
Tulane drove for one final score on Pratt's 6-yard pass to Shae Wyatt with 1:46 left, but the Green Wave's onside kick was recovered by UCF, which didn't punt the ball back until the final seconds.
Pratt finished 23 of 39 for 236 yards and three TDs. Tulane's Jha-Quan Jackson caught five passes for 95 yards.
Plumlee helped UCF to a 10-0 lead when he kept the ball up the middle, cut outside to his right and outraced all pursuers for a 67-yard touchdown.
Tulane answered with Pratt's 1-yard fade to Duece Watts, set up by Tyjae Spears' 70-yard run.
UCF restored its 10-point lead when Bowser took a direct snap on fourth-and-1, faked left and darted right for an easy score, his 12th this season.
The Knights were threatening to go right back in the end zone after true freshman linebacker Kam Moore, making his first start in place of injured defensive captain Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, forced a fumble in the Tulane backfield that was recovered by K.D. McDaniels on the Tulane 8 and returned to the 4. But UCF came away with no points after Plumlee's fourth-down pass was batted down by linebacker Nick Anderson.
But after Tulane's offense stalled, Plumlee drove the Knights 85 yards in 13 plays to set up his 8-yard scoring pass to Alabama transfer Javon Baker, who had five catches for 54 yards.
A series of errors by UCF's defense allowed Tulane to pull to 24-14 late in the first half, starting with a third-down pass interference.
UCF responded with a sack and strip by Jason Johnson, but the ball squirted out of Johnson's grasp and Tulane recovered. Shortly after, Tulane's field goal attempt was wide, but UCF's Ja'Cari Henderson flattened Green Wave kicker Valentino Ambrosio, drawing a roughing flag.
Three plays later, Pratt scored on a keeper.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCF: Bowser has scored in eight of 10 games this season, thanks to his reliability in short yardage situations. All 13 of his TDs have come from inside the 4-yard line. The Knights rushed for a season high 336 - the third time rushing for more than 300 yards this season.
Tulane: The Green Wave was hurt by mistakes, not to mention some bad luck. There were a handful of dropped passes, including one in the end zone on third down by Dea Dea McDougle. Pratt missed some open receivers and Tulane turned the ball over when a UCF punt hit the Green Wave's Kiland Harrison in the back as he tried to block for the return along the sideline. It also was the first game in which Tulane allowed more than 200 yards rushing this season.
UP NEXT
UCF: Hosts Navy on Nov. 19.
Tulane: Hosts SMU on Thursday night.
---
|
J. Plumlee
10 QB
132 PaYds, PaTD, 176 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
M. Pratt
7 QB
236 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -4 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|21
|Rushing
|14
|7
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|5
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|10-18
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|468
|391
|Total Plays
|84
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|336
|155
|Rush Attempts
|54
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|132
|236
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|23-39
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-69
|8-82
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-32.3
|3-40.7
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|132
|PASS YDS
|236
|
|
|336
|RUSH YDS
|155
|
|
|468
|TOTAL YDS
|391
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|17/30
|132
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|18
|176
|2
|67
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|12
|83
|0
|20
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|19
|54
|2
|9
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|3
|13
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|9
|5
|54
|1
|18
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|9
|6
|31
|0
|10
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|3
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 CB
|C. Thornton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hunter 2 DT
|L. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hansel 16 QB
|B. Hansel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 41 LB
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 99 DE
|J. Johnson
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|1/1
|25
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|3
|32.3
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|23/39
|236
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|8
|130
|0
|70
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|5
|15
|0
|7
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|8
|14
|0
|11
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|6
|-4
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|7
|5
|95
|0
|36
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|8
|6
|56
|1
|29
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|6
|4
|33
|1
|12
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|4
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
R. Brown 89 TE
|R. Brown
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
W. Wallace 84 TE
|W. Wallace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deal 90 DL
|D. Deal
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 11 DB
|J. Monroe
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams II 33 CB
|R. Williams II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harrison 19 DB
|K. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Despanie 32 S
|B. Despanie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cooper Jr. 48 LB
|K. Cooper Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 13 DB
|C. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 91 DL
|T. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Laister 26 S
|S. Laister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 3 DL
|A. Anderson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 43 K
|V. Ambrosio
|1/2
|23
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|3
|40.7
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Cooper Jr. 48 LB
|K. Cooper Jr.
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|26.5
|32
|0
|
J. Kahn 48 TE
|J. Kahn
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Harrison 19 DB
|K. Harrison
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Monroe at UCF 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UCF 32(14:43 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - UCF 32(14:25 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-B.Despanie Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 37(14:25 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UCF 37(14:20 - 1st) PENALTY on UCF-A.Holler False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 15 - UCF 32(14:20 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 32. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 32. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 50.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50(13:52 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 3 for 47 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at TUL 3.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UCF 3(13:31 - 1st) PENALTY on UCF-T.Grable False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 8(13:27 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Despanie at TUL 4.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 4(13:01 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCF 7(12:26 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - UCF 15(12:21 - 1st) C.Boomer 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 59 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL 6. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Wells at TUL 27. PENALTY on TUL-D.Douglas Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(12:12 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 17(12:05 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TUL 20.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TULANE 20(11:54 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TULANE 20(11:39 - 1st) C.Glover punts 50 yards to UCF 30 Center-TUL. Fair catch by X.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 30(11:31 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 30. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 30. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Monroe at UCF 38.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - UCF 38(11:09 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+67 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 33(11:09 - 1st) J.Plumlee scrambles to TUL End Zone for 67 yards. J.Plumlee for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:49 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(10:49 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-TUL Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 29 yards from UCF 50 to the TUL 21. K.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCF at TUL 21.
|+70 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(10:48 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to UCF 9 for 70 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 9(10:06 - 1st) S.Clayton rushed to UCF 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 7.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 7(9:25 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to UCF 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TULANE 1(8:53 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 1. Catch made by D.Watts at UCF 1. Gain of 1 yards. D.Watts for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:39 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(8:33 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Deal; J.Monroe at UCF 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UCF 34(8:12 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 34(8:05 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 37 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Anderson at UCF 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 37(7:48 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Cooper; P.Jenkins at UCF 39.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 39(7:17 - 1st) R.O'Keefe rushed to TUL 44 for 17 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at TUL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 44(6:41 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 44(6:35 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at TUL 39.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UCF 39(5:57 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+7 YD
4 & 5 - UCF 39(5:31 - 1st) J.Plumlee scrambles to TUL 30 for -32 yards. J.Plumlee FUMBLES forced by TUL. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-D.Williams at TUL 31. Tackled by K.Harrison at UCF 28. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson; D.Williams at TUL 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32(5:23 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at TUL 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 29(4:54 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 23.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 23(4:29 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at TUL 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 21(4:02 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to TUL 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 16.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 16(3:30 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 16. Catch made by J.Baker at TUL 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 3(3:11 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCF 2(2:37 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 2(2:28 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to TUL End Zone for 2 yards. I.Bowser for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:24 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 43 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL 22. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(2:24 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 35(2:19 - 1st) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 28 for -7 yards. S.Clayton FUMBLES forced by UCF. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-UCF at TUL 28. Tackled by M.Pratt at TUL 8. PENALTY on TUL-M.Pratt Personal Foul / Offense 4 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 4(2:11 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 5.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 5(1:57 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 2(1:45 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to TUL 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at TUL 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UCF 1(1:33 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for A.Holler.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 1(0:38 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 1. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 1. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at TUL 10.
|+31 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 10(0:25 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 41 for 31 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson J.Hodges at TUL 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(15:00 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 41. Catch made by I.Celestine at TUL 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at TUL 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 44(14:34 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at TUL 48.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 48(13:57 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 48. Catch made by S.Clayton at TUL 48. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Adams W.Yates at TUL 46.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TULANE 46(13:22 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 39 yards to UCF 15 Center-TUL. Fair catch by X.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 15(13:14 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 29 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at UCF 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 29(12:55 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at UCF 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 34(12:31 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 43 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Monroe at UCF 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 43(12:11 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at UCF 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 47(11:41 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to TUL 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Machado; C.Robinson at TUL 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 48(11:11 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 48. Catch made by J.Baker at TUL 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(10:44 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 39 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Deal at TUL 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 39(10:22 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to TUL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 32(9:48 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to TUL 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 24(9:32 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to TUL 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Young; D.Deal at TUL 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 19(9:04 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 19. Catch made by J.Richardson at TUL 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Young at TUL 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 12(7:59 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to TUL 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at TUL 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 8(7:23 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 8. Catch made by J.Baker at TUL 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Baker for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(7:18 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at TUL 30. PENALTY on TUL-TUL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - TULANE 20(6:59 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 20. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 20. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Thornton at TUL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TULANE 27(6:34 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Clayton.
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 27(6:19 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 27. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 27. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Thornton at UCF 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(6:01 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 46. Catch made by D.Watts at UCF 46. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Adams at UCF 42.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TULANE 42(5:25 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for TUL. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(5:10 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to UCF 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TULANE 32(4:36 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TULANE 32(4:29 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts. PENALTY on UCF-B.Adams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(4:24 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to UCF 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at UCF 20.
|Sack
2 & 13 - TULANE 20(3:49 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at UCF 32 for -12 yards (J.Johnson) M.Pratt FUMBLES forced by UCF. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-TUL at UCF 32. Tackled by UCF at UCF 32. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+10 YD
3 & 25 - TULANE 32(3:14 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 32. Catch made by T.James at UCF 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 22.
|No Good
4 & 15 - TULANE 29(2:34 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TUL Holder-TUL. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Roughing the Kicker 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 11(2:28 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to UCF 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at UCF 9.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 9(1:51 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to UCF 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 1(1:22 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to UCF End Zone for 1 yards. M.Pratt for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 54 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF 11. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Despanie at UCF 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 19(1:08 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 19(1:06 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 19. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TUL at UCF 34. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 19 - UCF 10(0:56 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at UCF 13.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - UCF 13(0:53 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|Punt
4 & 16 - UCF 13(0:50 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 39 yards to TUL 48 Center-UCF. K.Harrison MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-J.Hodges at TUL 48. Tackled by TUL at TUL 48.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 48(0:38 - 2nd) UCF rushed to UCF 45 for -7 yards. Lateral to UCF to UCF 45 for yards. Tackled by TUL at UCF 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - UCF 45(0:28 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 45. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Pratt at TUL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - UCF 45(0:26 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for UCF.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UCF 45(0:18 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(0:11 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to UCF 44 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCF at UCF 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(0:03 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 49 for -7 yards (T.Morris-Brash)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 30 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL 35. K.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCF at TUL 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(14:59 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TUL 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 41(14:46 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 41. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at TUL 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(14:12 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 50(14:06 - 3rd) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ware J.Johnson at TUL 50.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULANE 50(13:29 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TULANE 50(13:24 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 33 yards to UCF 17 Center-TUL. Fair catch by X.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 17(13:18 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker. PENALTY on TUL-J.Monroe Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(13:13 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at UCF 29.
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 29(12:40 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 49 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Robinson L.Young at UCF 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 49(12:25 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to TUL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Cooper D.Williams at TUL 50.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 50(11:53 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 50. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at TUL 50. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at UCF 48.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - UCF 48(11:10 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 48. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 48. Gain of 15 yards. K.Hudson ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 37(10:21 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker. PENALTY on TUL-J.Monroe Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 22(10:20 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 22. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at TUL 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 12(9:51 - 3rd) J.Plumlee scrambles to TUL 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Deal N.Anderson at TUL 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 9(9:15 - 3rd) J.Plumlee scrambles to TUL End Zone for 9 yards. J.Plumlee for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:58 - 3rd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 55 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL 10. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Martinez at TUL 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(8:50 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at TUL 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 43(8:18 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at TUL 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - TULANE 48(7:46 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to UCF 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(7:19 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 47(7:08 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to UCF 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter at UCF 44.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 44(6:31 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 44. Catch made by J.Jackson at UCF 44. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ware at UCF 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(6:11 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 29. Catch made by D.Watts at UCF 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 21(5:49 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to UCF 18 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ware at UCF 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 18(5:19 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for L.Keys.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 18(5:10 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 18. Catch made by S.Wyatt at UCF 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TULANE 6(4:37 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 6(4:28 - 3rd) M.Pratt scrambles to UCF 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TULANE 5(3:51 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TULANE 13(3:44 - 3rd) V.Ambrosio 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TUL Holder-TUL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(3:41 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Clark at UCF 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 31(3:05 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Young at UCF 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 42(2:36 - 3rd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 46 for 4 yards. R.Harvey FUMBLES forced by R.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-S.Jackson at UCF 46. Tackled by TUL at UCF 46.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - UCF 46(1:50 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 46. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at UCF 50. PENALTY on UCF-K.Gamble Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - UCF 36(1:19 - 3rd) J.Plumlee scrambles to UCF 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at UCF 42.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UCF 42(0:42 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 42. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 42. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at UCF 37. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCF 42(0:39 - 3rd) M.McCarthy punts 31 yards to TUL 27 Center-UCF. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(0:32 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCF at TUL 28.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 28(0:03 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 28. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 28. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCF at TUL 40.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(15:00 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 40. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 40. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Brown at UCF 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(14:53 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to UCF 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar R.Barber at UCF 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 30(14:00 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 30. Catch made by S.Wyatt at UCF 30. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Hansel at UCF 27.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TULANE 27(13:25 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|+7 YD
4 & 6 - TULANE 27(13:20 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 27. Catch made by L.Keys at UCF 27. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Adams at UCF 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(13:05 - 4th) S.Clayton rushed to UCF 9 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 9.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 9(12:39 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to UCF 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Yates K.Perry at UCF 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 2(11:44 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 2. Catch made by R.Brown at UCF 2. Gain of 2 yards. R.Brown for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 4th) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 4th) C.Glover kicks 52 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF 13. Fair catch by R.O'Keefe.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(11:39 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at UCF 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 29(11:06 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams D.Deal at UCF 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UCF 34(10:34 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins A.Anderson at UCF 34.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UCF 34(10:01 - 4th) I.Bowser steps back to pass. I.Bowser pass incomplete intended for J.Plumlee. PENALTY on TUL-J.Monroe Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50(9:58 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 46(9:27 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 45.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 45(8:48 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 45. Catch made by I.Bowser at TUL 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 36(8:11 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 36. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at TUL 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Laister at TUL 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 36(7:52 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at TUL 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 27(7:19 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 23(6:38 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at TUL 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 21(5:53 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Clark N.Anderson at TUL 17.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 17(5:14 - 4th) J.Plumlee pass complete to TUL 17. Catch made by J.Richardson at TUL 17. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Clark at TUL 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 11(4:24 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Williams A.Anderson at TUL 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 8(4:18 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams T.Phillips at TUL 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 4(4:13 - 4th) J.Plumlee scrambles to TUL 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 1(3:35 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to TUL End Zone for 1 yards. I.Bowser for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:32 - 4th) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:32 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for W.Wallace.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:28 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+36 YD
3 & 10 - TULANE 25(3:23 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 25. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(3:02 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 39. Catch made by J.Jackson at UCF 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at UCF 29.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(2:43 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 29. Catch made by L.Keys at UCF 29. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Brown at UCF 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 11(2:21 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 11. Catch made by I.Celestine at UCF 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ware D.Brown at UCF 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TULANE 6(1:57 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - TULANE 6(1:53 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 6. Catch made by S.Wyatt at UCF 6. Gain of 6 yards. S.Wyatt for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 4th) V.Ambrosio extra point is good. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 4th) V.Ambrosio kicks onside 8 from TUL 35 to TUL 43. J.Baker returns the kickoff. Tackled by TUL at TUL 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 43(1:45 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Clark A.Anderson at TUL 42.
|-4 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 42(1:43 - 4th) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 46 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 46.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - UCF 46(0:57 - 4th) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Machado D.Deal at TUL 39.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UCF 39(0:13 - 4th) M.McCarthy punts 27 yards to TUL 12 Center-UCF. Downed by W.Yates.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(0:04 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for L.Keys.
