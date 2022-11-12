|
|
|UMASS
|ARKST
Murray, Arkansas State runs past UMass, posts a 35-33 win
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Marcel Murray had a 75-yard run for a touchdown and Trevian Thomas added a 27-yard pick-6 and Arkansas State held off a late UMass rally to take a 35-33 non-conference win on Saturday.
The Red Wolves took a 35-19 lead after three quarters when Johnnie Lang capped an eight-play, 66-yard drive with a 12-yard run for a score.
UMass (1-9) cut the deficit to 35-27 on a 4-yard run by Ellis Merriweather, who then caught the two-point conversion pass from Garrett Dzuro early in the fourth quarter. Dzuro added a 27-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Ross with 18 seconds left to set the final margin.
James Blackman was 10-of-18 passing for 142 yards and threw two touchdown passes and an interception. Murray finished with 123 yards rushing on eight carries for Arkansas State (3-7).
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
E. Merriweather
7 RB
122 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 14 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
M. Murray
34 RB
123 RuYds, RuTD, 12 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|11
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|11-22
|0-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|459
|275
|Total Plays
|94
|42
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|158
|133
|Rush Attempts
|51
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|301
|142
|Comp. - Att.
|23-43
|10-18
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-39
|5-62
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.5
|7-37.7
|Return Yards
|0
|26
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-26
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|301
|PASS YDS
|142
|
|
|158
|RUSH YDS
|133
|
|
|459
|TOTAL YDS
|275
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|14/28
|178
|1
|2
|
G. Dzuro 9 QB
|G. Dzuro
|10/14
|129
|1
|0
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|29
|122
|2
|23
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|5
|16
|0
|5
|
G. Dzuro 9 QB
|G. Dzuro
|7
|11
|0
|12
|
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|6
|9
|0
|11
|
J. Mahoney 7 DB
|J. Mahoney
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
O. Dieke 11 WR
|O. Dieke
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Wise 6 QB
|Z. Wise
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
I. Holiness 84 WR
|I. Holiness
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 18 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|6
|3
|72
|0
|43
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|4
|2
|72
|1
|53
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|9
|8
|58
|0
|18
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|4
|4
|43
|1
|27
|
J. Gibson 0 WR
|J. Gibson
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|4
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
Z. Wise 6 QB
|Z. Wise
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Falayi 10 TE
|E. Falayi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson Jr. 1 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Dieke 11 WR
|O. Dieke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Stewart 23 LB
|J. Stewart
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
N. Logan 11 LB
|N. Logan
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Cushnie 0 DL
|M. Cushnie
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mackie 49 LB
|J. Mackie
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 7 DB
|J. Mahoney
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Turner 9 LB
|M. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 22 LB
|G. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Batten 14 DB
|J. Batten
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rudolph 2 DB
|T. Rudolph
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Oppong 24 DB
|M. Oppong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lua 25 DB
|J. Lua
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Igwenagu 10 LB
|Z. Igwenagu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 21 DB
|T. Powell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beckwith 44 DL
|A. Beckwith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradley 1 DL
|M. Bradley
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carson 91 K
|C. Carson
|2/2
|37
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Kolodziey 95 K
|C. Kolodziey
|4
|38.5
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|10/18
|142
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|8
|123
|1
|75
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|10
|36
|1
|23
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Mayer 17 QB
|A. Mayer
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|3
|-22
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|3
|2
|44
|0
|29
|
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|2
|2
|41
|1
|24
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|3
|2
|27
|0
|18
|
T. Hunt 10 WR
|T. Hunt
|2
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
R. Ealy 28 WR
|R. Ealy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Waleed 8 WR
|K. Waleed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|6-7
|0.0
|1
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parks 29 S
|J. Parks
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 5 LB
|K. Bennett
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 1 CB
|S. Johnson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Straker 21 LB
|M. Straker
|3-9
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hassler 32 DL
|E. Hassler
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
E. Smith 8 S
|E. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Bronson 97 DL
|V. Bronson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 10 LB
|J. Carmouche
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rustemeyer 91 DL
|A. Rustemeyer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 DE
|T. Ayers
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willekes 36 LB
|C. Willekes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 0 DL
|J. Mincey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hardiman 90 DL
|T. Hardiman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Toll 17 DE
|B. Toll
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doss 4 CB
|T. Doss
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 92 P
|W. Przystup
|5
|35.4
|1
|54
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|2
|43.5
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|5
|20.4
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 63 yards from ARKS 35 to the UMASS 2. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at UMASS 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 12(14:57 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 12(14:51 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 12. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 12. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harris at UMASS 20.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UMASS 20(14:21 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-E.Merriweather False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UMASS 15(14:21 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at UMASS 15.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UMASS 15(13:24 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 51 yards to ARKS 34 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by G.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(13:11 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to UMASS 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; J.Mahoney at UMASS 43.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(12:44 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to UMASS 43. Catch made by C.Flemings at UMASS 43. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 14.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 14(12:16 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to UMASS 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at UMASS 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 17(11:40 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to UMASS 17. Catch made by S.Traore at UMASS 17. Gain of 17 yards. S.Traore for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 1st) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(11:32 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson; J.Harris at UMASS 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 40(11:00 - 1st) J.Mahoney rushed to UMASS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey; T.Ayers at UMASS 45.
|+29 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 45(10:22 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 45. Catch made by J.Gibson at UMASS 45. Gain of 29 yards. J.Gibson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 26(10:13 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 26(10:05 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by Z.Wise at ARKS 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 22.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 22(9:32 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at ARKS 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UMASS 27(8:48 - 1st) C.Carson 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Dumont Holder-C.Kolodziey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 54 yards from UMASS 35 to the ARKS 11. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Lua at ARKS 32. PENALTY on ARKS-E.Hassler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 22(8:20 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Beckwith; J.Stewart at ARKS 25.
|Sack
2 & 7 - ARKST 25(8:02 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 16 for -9 yards (N.Logan)
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - ARKST 16(7:28 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 16. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph; J.Stewart at ARKS 25.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 25(6:40 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 54 yards to UMASS 21 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 21(6:28 - 1st) I.Holiness rushed to UMASS 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at UMASS 18.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - UMASS 18(6:00 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at UMASS 18.
|Int
3 & 13 - UMASS 18(5:19 - 1st) B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 26. Intercepted by T.Thomas at UMASS 26. T.Thomas for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 1st) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(5:12 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Harris at UMASS 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 30(4:43 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at UMASS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(4:07 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 35(4:02 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Doss; T.Ayers at UMASS 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - UMASS 40(3:26 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 40. Catch made by G.Desrosiers at UMASS 40. Gain of 7 yards. G.Desrosiers ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 47(2:58 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 47. Catch made by G.Desrosiers at UMASS 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at UMASS 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 49(2:18 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARKS 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Doss; J.Mincey at ARKS 46.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 46(1:32 - 1st) B.Olson scrambles to ARKS 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(1:01 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 35. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at ARKS 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at ARKS 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 21(0:24 - 1st) O.Dieke rushed to ARKS 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Harris; M.Straker at ARKS 16.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UMASS 16(15:00 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UMASS 16(14:56 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS. PENALTY on ARKS-S.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UMASS 2(14:50 - 2nd) G.Johnson steps back to pass. G.Johnson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|-6 YD
2 & Goal - UMASS 2(14:44 - 2nd) B.Olson rushed to ARKS 8 for -6 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at ARKS 8.
|Int
3 & 8 - UMASS 8(14:03 - 2nd) B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 9. Intercepted by J.Harris at ARKS 9. Tackled by UMASS at ARKS 9.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 9(13:56 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at ARKS 11.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 11(13:20 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 11. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 11. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARKS 11. PENALTY on ARKS-R.Ealy Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 11(12:57 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 11(12:52 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 34 yards to ARKS 45 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 45(12:44 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson; T.Thomas at ARKS 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 31(12:28 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers; M.Straker at ARKS 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 29(11:56 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 29. Catch made by I.Ross at ARKS 29. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Thomas at ARKS 25.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - UMASS 25(11:15 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at ARKS 26.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - UMASS 26(10:33 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for E.Merriweather.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 26(7:56 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARKS 26. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 5 - ARKST 31(10:08 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 26 for -5 yards (J.Stewart)
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 26(9:39 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at ARKS 29.
|Sack
3 & 7 - ARKST 29(8:44 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 21 for -8 yards (M.Cushnie)
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARKST 21(8:02 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 19 yards to ARKS 40 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 40(7:56 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARKS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UMASS 39(7:23 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARKS 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; M.Straker at ARKS 39.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UMASS 39(6:45 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS. PENALTY on UMASS-M.Longman Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UMASS 39(6:38 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 31 yards to ARKS 8 Center-E.Dumont. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 8(6:32 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; M.Bradley at ARKS 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 10(5:56 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 10. Catch made by M.Murray at ARKS 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Logan at ARKS 15.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 15(5:21 - 2nd) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 12 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney; T.Powell at ARKS 12.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARKST 12(4:46 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 44 yards to UMASS 44 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 44(4:35 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at UMASS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UMASS 45(4:01 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS. PENALTY on UMASS-B.Olson Intentional Grounding 14 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & 23 - UMASS 33(3:56 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 31. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by ARKS at UMASS 35. PENALTY on ARKS-J.Parks Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 48(3:32 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 44.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UMASS 44(2:59 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UMASS 44(2:55 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UMASS 44(2:49 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 35 yards to ARKS 9 Center-E.Dumont. Downed by N.Boykin.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 9(2:37 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at ARKS 7.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 7(2:02 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Logan; M.Oppong at ARKS 5.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - ARKST 5(1:52 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at ARKS 12.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 12(1:44 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 37 yards to ARKS 49 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 49(1:38 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 49(1:33 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; E.Hassler at ARKS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 39(1:21 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for O.Dieke.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 39(1:15 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by J.Johnson at ARKS 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 32(0:56 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 32. Catch made by J.Johnson at ARKS 32. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Johnson; J.Harris at ARKS 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(0:56 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UMASS 25(0:52 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - UMASS 25(0:43 - 2nd) G.Dzuro pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by J.Johnson at ARKS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harris at ARKS 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UMASS 25(0:39 - 2nd) C.Carson 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Dumont Holder-C.Kolodziey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey kicks 61 yards from UMASS 35 to the ARKS 4. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Powell; G.Johnson at ARKS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(0:25 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 36(0:21 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley; B.Wooden at ARKS 36.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks 60 yards from UMASS 35 to the ARKS 5. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Igwenagu at ARKS 29.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(14:55 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 29. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at ARKS 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(14:34 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore. PENALTY on UMASS-T.Powell Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(14:29 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to UMASS 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Batten; J.Stewart at UMASS 42.
|+24 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 42(13:56 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to UMASS 42. Catch made by S.Traore at UMASS 42. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Batten at UMASS 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 18(13:17 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to UMASS 18. Catch made by T.Hunt at UMASS 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Hunt for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:10 - 3rd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:10 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 58 yards from ARKS 35 to the UMASS 7. Fair catch by G.Johnson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(13:10 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Parks; T.Ayers at UMASS 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 29(12:39 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at UMASS 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 39(12:06 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at UMASS 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 41(11:30 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; J.Harris at UMASS 44.
|+43 YD
3 & 5 - UMASS 44(10:42 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 44. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 44. Gain of 43 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Harris at ARKS 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 13(10:10 - 3rd) B.Olson rushed to ARKS 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 10.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UMASS 10(9:35 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown. PENALTY on ARKS-S.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UMASS 2(9:29 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UMASS 1(9:16 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS End Zone for 1 yards. E.Merriweather for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:09 - 3rd) C.Carson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(9:09 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 38. Intercepted by T.Rudolph at UMASS 38. Tackled by ARKS at UMASS 38.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 38(9:03 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Toll; T.Ayers at UMASS 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - UMASS 39(8:15 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; C.Willekes at UMASS 38.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - UMASS 38(8:00 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 38. Catch made by E.Merriweather at UMASS 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at ARKS 49.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 49(7:25 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 26 for 23 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; E.Smith at ARKS 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 26(6:50 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 24(6:21 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; M.Straker at ARKS 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 19(5:32 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to ARKS 19. Catch made by G.Johnson at ARKS 19. Gain of 19 yards. G.Johnson for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ARKS-S.Johnson Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
|(5:28 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for UMASS. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Cushnie at ARKS 25.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(5:21 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to UMASS End Zone for 75 yards. M.Murray for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:09 - 3rd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:09 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 44 yards from ARKS 35 to the UMASS 21. Fair catch by J.Brunelle.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(5:09 - 3rd) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 26 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Parks at UMASS 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - UMASS 26(4:34 - 3rd) Z.Wise rushed to UMASS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Doss; M.Straker at UMASS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UMASS 29(3:57 - 3rd) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UMASS 29(3:51 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 37 yards to ARKS 34 Center-E.Dumont. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(3:44 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley; G.Johnson at ARKS 40.
|+28 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 40(3:25 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to UMASS 32 for 28 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at UMASS 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(3:05 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to UMASS 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; B.Wooden at UMASS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 30(2:33 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for K.Waleed.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 30(2:27 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Lang.
|+18 YD
4 & 8 - ARKST 30(2:22 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to UMASS 30. Catch made by J.Lang at UMASS 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Lua; J.Stewart at UMASS 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 12(1:48 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 12(1:39 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to UMASS End Zone for 12 yards. J.Lang for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:31 - 3rd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 49 yards from ARKS 35 to the UMASS 16. Fair catch by G.Johnson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(1:31 - 3rd) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; J.Carmouche at UMASS 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UMASS 26(0:51 - 3rd) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 26. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 26. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harris at UMASS 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UMASS 33(0:16 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; A.Rustemeyer at UMASS 37.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 37(15:00 - 4th) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Rustemeyer at UMASS 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - UMASS 34(14:25 - 4th) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Toll; J.Harris at UMASS 38.
|+53 YD
3 & 9 - UMASS 38(13:50 - 4th) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 38. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 38. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 9.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UMASS 9(13:06 - 4th) G.Dzuro scrambles to ARKS 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; E.Hassler at ARKS 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UMASS 4(12:24 - 4th) G.Dzuro pass complete to ARKS 4. Catch made by J.Johnson at ARKS 4. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; K.Bennett at ARKS 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - UMASS 4(11:10 - 4th) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS End Zone for 4 yards. E.Merriweather for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:07 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Dzuro steps back to pass. Catch made by E.Merriweather at ARKS 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 4th) C.Kolodziey kicks 44 yards from UMASS 35 to the ARKS 21. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at ARKS 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 21(11:05 - 4th) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at ARKS 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 21(10:37 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 21(10:31 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 21. Catch made by M.Murray at ARKS 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Turner at ARKS 28.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARKST 28(10:08 - 4th) R.Hanson punts 43 yards to UMASS 29 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by D.Motley.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 29(10:00 - 4th) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at UMASS 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - UMASS 35(9:40 - 4th) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at UMASS 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 44(8:59 - 4th) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler at UMASS 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 49(8:21 - 4th) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 49. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 49. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Thomas at ARKS 45.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 45(7:11 - 4th) G.Dzuro rushed to ARKS 49 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Toll; V.Bronson at ARKS 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - UMASS 49(7:07 - 4th) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at ARKS 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - UMASS 43(6:12 - 4th) E.Merriweather rushed to ARKS 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett; M.Straker at ARKS 42.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - UMASS 42(5:24 - 4th) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(5:18 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Igwenagu; B.Wooden at ARKS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARKST 48(4:37 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; N.Logan at ARKS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARKST 48(3:56 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARKST 48(3:51 - 4th) W.Przystup punts 33 yards to UMASS 19 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 19(3:45 - 4th) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 19. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at UMASS 23.
|Sack
2 & 6 - UMASS 23(3:11 - 4th) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro sacked at UMASS 17 for -6 yards (K.Bennett)
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - UMASS 17(2:38 - 4th) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 17. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson; J.Carmouche at UMASS 23.
|+12 YD
4 & 6 - UMASS 23(1:57 - 4th) G.Dzuro scrambles to UMASS 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler at UMASS 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(1:34 - 4th) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson; T.Hardiman at UMASS 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 37(1:26 - 4th) G.Dzuro scrambles to UMASS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler at UMASS 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 39(1:00 - 4th) G.Dzuro pass complete to UMASS 39. Catch made by E.Merriweather at UMASS 39. Gain of 1 yards. E.Merriweather ran out of bounds. PENALTY on ARKS-J.Harris Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 45(0:53 - 4th) G.Dzuro pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by J.Johnson at ARKS 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at ARKS 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 27(0:40 - 4th) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UMASS 27(0:30 - 4th) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
|+27 YD
3 & 10 - UMASS 27(0:24 - 4th) G.Dzuro pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by I.Ross at ARKS 27. Gain of 27 yards. I.Ross for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:18 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Dzuro steps back to pass. Catch made by I.Ross at ARKS 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Harris M.Straker at ARKS 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 4th) C.Carson kicks onside 9 from UMASS 35 to UMASS 44. T.Doss returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 44.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(0:17 - 4th) J.Blackman kneels at the UMASS 47.
