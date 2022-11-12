|
|
|BC
|NCST
BC throws TD pass with 14 seconds left, edges No. 17 NC St
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Emmett Morehead threw a 2-yard pass to Joseph Griffin Jr. with 14 seconds left and Boston College rallied past No. 17 North Carolina State 21-20 on Saturday.
The Eagles (3-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won with a 12-play, 69-yard drive. A pass interference penalty on fourth down with 18 seconds left gave Boston College another chance.
Morehead, making his second career start, was 29 of 48 for 330 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw a pair of TD strikes to Zay Flowers, who caught seven passes for 130 yards, as the Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak.
M.J. Morris threw and ran for early touchdowns for the Wolfpack (7-3, 3-3), which committed four second-half turnovers. This was N.C. State's third game decided by one point this season - it won the other two.
Morris, also making his second career start, was 12 for 24 for 132 yards. Christopher Dunn had field goals of 30 and 45 yards.
The Wolfpack was denied a school-record 17th consecutive home victory.
Turnovers cost both teams in the second half.
Boston College had a chance to go ahead in the third quarter after recovering a fumble in Wolfpack territory. But Morehead, with Devan Boykin grabbing him, threw a wayward pass intercepted by Payton Wilson.
Early in the fourth quarter, Marcus Valdez knocked the ball out of Morris' hand, and Boston College took over at the N.C. State 40. The Eagles failed to pick up a first down and gave it back on an incomplete fourth-down pass.
N.C. State moved with ease on its first two possessions. Morris hit Trent Pennix for a 27-yard touchdown play to begin the scoring. Morris ran 10 yards with a nice cut to dodge defenders for the Wolfpack's second touchdown.
Two plays after Boston College's fourth-down conversion in the second quarter, Morehead connected on a 17-yard touchdown pass to Flowers.
ALMOST HOME
The Wolfpack was in position to win every home game in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1973 and 1974. Instead, N.C. went 6-1 this year at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Thirty N.C. State players potentially in their last home game were honored in Senior Day ceremonies.
HE DUNN IT
With his second field goal, Dunn became the ACC's career leader in field goals with 89 in his five-year career. Florida State's Dustin Hopkins (2009-12) held the record at 88.
Dunn is 20 for 20 on field goals this year, with 10 of those coming from 40 or more yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boston College: The Eagles are a work in progress offensively, but its defense allowed them to hang in there long enough. Morehead faced considerable pressure from N.C. State's pass rush, making enough plays and a healthy number of good decisions along the way.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack didn't do much on offense after the first quarter, continually putting its defense in tough situations. The defense is a veteran unit and is one of the most-respected groups in the ACC, but the heavy workload in the second half seemed to take a toll.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
N.C. State might be hard-pressed to remain in the rankings for the 18th week in a row when the new poll comes out Sunday. It could stay in one of the last spots.
UP NEXT
Boston College: At No. 20 Notre Dame next Saturday.
N.C. State: At Louisville next Saturday.
---
|
E. Morehead
14 QB
330 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, RuYd
|
M. Morris
16 QB
135 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 22 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|20
|Rushing
|1
|9
|Passing
|13
|6
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|323
|325
|Total Plays
|70
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|-1
|193
|Rush Attempts
|23
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.0
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|324
|132
|Comp. - Att.
|28-47
|12-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|12-100
|8-67
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-46.5
|6-46.2
|Return Yards
|3
|5
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|324
|PASS YDS
|132
|
|
|-1
|RUSH YDS
|193
|
|
|323
|TOTAL YDS
|325
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|29/48
|330
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|6
|13
|0
|7
|
E. Morehead 14 QB
|E. Morehead
|11
|-1
|0
|19
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|4
|-6
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|10
|7
|130
|2
|35
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|9
|5
|79
|0
|28
|
D. Tomlin 13 WR
|D. Tomlin
|5
|3
|43
|0
|29
|
G. Takacs 80 TE
|G. Takacs
|6
|4
|34
|0
|17
|
A. Broome 20 RB
|A. Broome
|6
|4
|24
|0
|9
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|3
|3
|14
|0
|10
|
T. Johnson 84 WR
|T. Johnson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
J. Brandon 19 QB
|J. Brandon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Ezeiruaku 6 DE
|D. Ezeiruaku
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton 90 K
|C. Lytton
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|8
|46.5
|2
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|12/24
|135
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Allen 24 RB
|M. Allen
|14
|77
|0
|36
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|14
|71
|0
|13
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|13
|22
|1
|10
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|2
|6
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Pennix 6 TE
|T. Pennix
|4
|2
|53
|1
|27
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|6
|4
|48
|0
|23
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Allen 24 RB
|M. Allen
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|3
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Timmons Jr. 82 WR
|T. Timmons Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|4
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Vann 45 DT
|D. Vann
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. White 3 CB
|A. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|0-1
|0.5
|1
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Price 58 DE
|T. Price
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Noonkester 98 P
|C. Noonkester
|6
|46.2
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|2
|23.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 25. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.White at BC 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 44(14:28 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 43.
|Sack
2 & 11 - BC 43(13:50 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 38 for -5 yards (I.Moore)
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - BC 38(13:06 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 38. Catch made by A.Broome at BC 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 47.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BC 47(12:30 - 1st) D.Longman punts 41 yards to NCST 12 Center-BC. Downed by BC.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 12(12:18 - 1st) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 12. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 12. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 35(11:57 - 1st) M.Morris rushed to NCST 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 36.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 36(11:28 - 1st) J.Gray rushed to BC 40 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BC at BC 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 40(10:46 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to BC 27 for 13 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 27(10:28 - 1st) M.Morris pass complete to BC 27. Catch made by T.Pennix at BC 27. Gain of 27 yards. T.Pennix for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:20 - 1st) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25(10:20 - 1st) A.Broome rushed to BC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 25.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BC 25(9:43 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 17 for -8 yards (D.Thomas)
|Penalty
3 & 18 - BC 17(8:55 - 1st) PENALTY on BC-G.Takacs False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 23 - BC 12(8:39 - 1st) A.Broome rushed to BC 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 19.
|Punt
4 & 16 - BC 19(8:03 - 1st) D.Longman punts 49 yards to NCST 32 Center-BC. Downed by BC.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 32(7:51 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 40.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 40(7:30 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 38.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 38(7:11 - 1st) M.Allen rushed to BC 46 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BC at BC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 46(6:32 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 46(6:27 - 1st) M.Allen rushed to BC 10 for 36 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 10(5:47 - 1st) M.Morris rushed to BC End Zone for 10 yards. M.Morris for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 1st) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(5:42 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 33.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - BC 33(5:08 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 33. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 48(4:26 - 1st) PENALTY on BC-H.Lillis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - BC 43(4:17 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 43. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 44.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BC 44(3:44 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - BC 44(3:39 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to NCST 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 45.
|+28 YD
4 & 3 - BC 45(2:49 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 45. Catch made by J.Gill at NCST 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 17. PENALTY on NCST-C.Fagan Defensive Targeting 9 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 45. Catch made by J.Gill at NCST 45. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 17(2:42 - 1st) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - BC 17(2:36 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 17. Catch made by Z.Flowers at NCST 17. Gain of 17 yards. Z.Flowers for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:30 - 1st) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(2:30 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 35(1:57 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 35(1:50 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 35.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 35(1:11 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 35(1:04 - 1st) C.Noonkester punts 54 yards to BC 11 Center-NCST. Fair catch by J.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 11(0:57 - 1st) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 11. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - BC 16(0:25 - 1st) A.Broome rushed to BC 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 17.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - BC 17(15:00 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 17. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 17. Gain of yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 29. PENALTY on BC-J.Gill Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 12(14:34 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BC 12(14:28 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 40 yards to NCST 48 Center-BC. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48(14:21 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to BC 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 44(13:46 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to BC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 39(13:15 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to BC 39. Catch made by D.Jones at BC 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 34.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 34(12:46 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to BC 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 37.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 37(12:12 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to BC 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 38.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NCST 38(11:27 - 2nd) C.Noonkester punts 38 yards to BC End Zone Center-NCST. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(11:21 - 2nd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 17.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BC 17(10:40 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 17. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 17.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BC 17(9:54 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BC 17(9:48 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 55 yards to NCST 28 Center-BC. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 28. Tackled by BC at NCST 33.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 33(9:37 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 33. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 49(9:15 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to BC 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 42.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - NCST 42(8:46 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. PENALTY on BC-E.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 30(8:41 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to BC 30. Catch made by T.Pennix at BC 30. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NCST 4(8:03 - 2nd) M.Morris rushed to BC 4 for yards. Tackled by BC at BC 3. PENALTY on NCST-C.Seabrough Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 14 - NCST 14(7:48 - 2nd) M.Morris rushed to BC 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NCST 5(7:13 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - NCST 5(7:06 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to BC 5. Catch made by J.Houston at BC 5. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 1.
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - NCST 1(6:22 - 2nd) M.Morris rushed to BC 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 2.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 2(6:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on BC-J.Conley False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 11 - BC 1(6:21 - 2nd) A.Broome rushed to BC 1 for yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 1. PENALTY on NCST-T.Ingle Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 16(6:10 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - BC 16(6:06 - 2nd) Z.Flowers rushed to BC 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 14. PENALTY on BC-J.Conley Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BC 14(5:47 - 2nd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 8 for -6 yards (T.Price; P.Wilson)
|Punt
4 & 18 - BC 8(5:04 - 2nd) D.Longman punts 41 yards to BC 49 Center-BC. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 49(4:54 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to BC 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 47(4:27 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by K.Lesane at BC 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 35(4:01 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. PENALTY on NCST-B.Speas Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - NCST 40(3:56 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to BC 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 36.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - NCST 36(3:23 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas. PENALTY on BC-J.DeBerry Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 21(3:16 - 2nd) M.Morris rushed to BC 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 21(2:50 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to BC 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 22.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - NCST 22(2:08 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to BC 22. Catch made by M.Allen at BC 22. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BC at BC 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NCST 20(1:40 - 2nd) C.Dunn 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(1:36 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 41(1:23 - 2nd) E.Morehead scrambles to BC 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 42.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - BC 42(1:15 - 2nd) E.Morehead scrambles to NCST 39 for 19 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BC 39(1:02 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 39. Catch made by P.Garwo at NCST 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 29.
|Int
1 & 10 - BC 29(0:51 - 2nd) E.Morehead pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 3. Intercepted by C.Fagan at NCST 3. Tackled by BC at NCST 3.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Connor kicks 64 yards from BC 35 to the NCST 1. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at NCST 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 18(14:54 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Pennix.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 18(14:49 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 21.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - NCST 21(14:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-T.McKay False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NCST 16(14:04 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Pennix.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NCST 16(13:57 - 3rd) C.Noonkester punts 48 yards to BC 36 Center-NCST. J.Gill returned punt from the BC 36. J.Gill FUMBLES forced by K.Lesane. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-D.Jones at BC 42. Tackled by BC at BC 42.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 42(13:49 - 3rd) M.Morris rushed to BC 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 35.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - NCST 35(13:16 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. PENALTY on BC-E.Jones Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(13:10 - 3rd) M.Morris scrambles to BC 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 26.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - NCST 26(12:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-T.McKay False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - NCST 31(12:24 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to BC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 28.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NCST 28(11:52 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - NCST 35(11:15 - 3rd) C.Dunn 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(11:11 - 3rd) A.Broome rushed to BC 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - BC 24(10:38 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 24. Catch made by A.Broome at BC 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - BC 32(9:50 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for D.Tomlin. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. E.Morehead steps back to pass. Catch made by D.Tomlin at BC 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 38(9:44 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 38. Catch made by A.Broome at BC 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 47.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - BC 47(9:09 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by Z.Flowers at BC 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 39(8:42 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 39. Catch made by T.Johnson at NCST 39. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NCST at NCST 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BC 35(8:06 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 35. Catch made by J.Brandon at NCST 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 35.
|+35 YD
3 & 6 - BC 35(7:24 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 35. Catch made by Z.Flowers at NCST 35. Gain of 35 yards. Z.Flowers for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:13 - 3rd) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 3rd) L.Connor kicks 64 yards from BC 35 to the NCST 1. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at NCST 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 30(7:06 - 3rd) M.Morris rushed to NCST 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 37(6:50 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to NCST 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 40(6:28 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas. PENALTY on BC-J.Maitre Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 49(6:14 - 3rd) M.Morris rushed to NCST 47 for -2 yards. M.Morris FUMBLES forced by BC. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-N.Okpala at NCST 47. Tackled by NCST at NCST 47.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 47(6:21 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 47. Catch made by A.Broome at NCST 47. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 49.
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - BC 49(5:49 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 49. Catch made by Z.Flowers at NCST 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 35(5:22 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for BC. PENALTY on BC-D.Allick Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - BC 45(5:16 - 3rd) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for A.Broome.
|+16 YD
2 & 20 - BC 45(5:12 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 45. Catch made by J.Gill at NCST 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 29.
|Int
3 & 4 - BC 29(4:46 - 3rd) E.Morehead pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 25. Intercepted by P.Wilson at NCST 25. Tackled by BC at NCST 25. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(4:41 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 28.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 28(4:12 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 39(3:50 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 39(3:45 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 39. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 41.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 41(3:05 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 41. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 47(2:36 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to BC 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 39.
|-4 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 39(2:16 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to BC 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 43.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - NCST 43(1:35 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to BC 43. Catch made by P.Rooks at BC 43. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 44.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - NCST 44(0:56 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-D.Mimms False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NCST 49(0:49 - 3rd) C.Noonkester punts 40 yards to BC 9 Center-NCST. Fair catch by J.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 9(0:40 - 3rd) P.Garwo rushed to BC 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 8.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BC 8(15:00 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - BC 8(14:55 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 8. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 8. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 22(14:23 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BC 22(14:19 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at BC 15 for -7 yards (D.Thomas)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - BC 15(13:32 - 4th) E.Morehead scrambles to BC 15 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NCST at BC 15.
|Punt
4 & 17 - BC 15(12:51 - 4th) D.Longman punts 40 yards to NCST 45 Center-BC. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 40(12:35 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 40. Catch made by D.Tomlin at NCST 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 32.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BC 32(11:58 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for D.Tomlin.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - BC 32(11:54 - 4th) PENALTY on BC-D.Allick False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BC 37(11:54 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - BC 37(11:35 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCST 37(11:28 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris sacked at NCST 30 for -7 yards (M.Valdez)
|-5 YD
2 & 17 - NCST 30(10:52 - 4th) M.Morris rushed to NCST 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 25.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - NCST 25(10:17 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for J.Houston.
|Punt
4 & 22 - NCST 25(10:11 - 4th) C.Noonkester punts 49 yards to BC 26 Center-NCST. Fair catch by J.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 26(10:04 - 4th) A.Broome rushed to BC 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - BC 25(9:31 - 4th) A.Broome rushed to BC 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 32.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BC 32(8:47 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BC 32(8:40 - 4th) D.Longman punts 41 yards to NCST 27 Center-BC. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 27(8:34 - 4th) M.Allen rushed to NCST 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 29.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NCST 29(8:00 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. PENALTY on NCST-D.Jones Offensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - NCST 15(7:55 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|+9 YD
3 & 22 - NCST 15(7:43 - 4th) M.Morris scrambles to NCST 24 for yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 24. PENALTY on BC-C.Batson Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. M.Morris scrambles to NCST 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 24. PENALTY on BC-C.Batson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 39(7:35 - 4th) M.Allen rushed to NCST 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 41.
2 & 8 - NCST(6:58 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris sacked at NCST 34 for -7 yards (D.Ezeiruaku) PENALTY on NCST-NCST Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on BC-BC Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|Int
2 & 8 - NCST 41(6:46 - 4th) M.Morris pass INTERCEPTED at BC 27. Intercepted by E.Jones at BC 27. Tackled by NCST at BC 27.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 27(6:37 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 27. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BC 31(6:09 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 31. Catch made by P.Garwo at BC 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 35.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - BC 35(5:19 - 4th) PENALTY on BC-J.Conley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BC 30(5:05 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BC 30(4:55 - 4th) D.Longman punts 65 yards to NCST 5 Center-BC. Downed by BC.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 5(4:41 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 9.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 9(4:13 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 16(3:43 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 18(3:02 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - NCST 19(2:58 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 21.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NCST 21(2:54 - 4th) C.Noonkester punts 48 yards to BC 31 Center-NCST. Fair catch by J.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BC 31(2:47 - 4th) E.Morehead rushed to BC 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 34.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BC 34(2:31 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for BC.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - BC 34(2:26 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 34. Catch made by G.Takacs at BC 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at BC 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 42(2:10 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for A.Broome.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - BC 42(2:07 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to BC 42. Catch made by D.Tomlin at BC 42. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 29(1:55 - 4th) E.Morehead rushed to NCST 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 25.
|Sack
2 & 6 - BC 25(1:12 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead sacked at NCST 31 for -6 yards (D.Vann)
|+17 YD
3 & 12 - BC 31(0:50 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 31. Catch made by G.Takacs at NCST 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 14(0:43 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for D.Tomlin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BC 14(0:36 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - BC 14(0:30 - 4th) E.Morehead scrambles to NCST 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 10.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - BC 10(0:23 - 4th) E.Morehead steps back to pass. E.Morehead pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin. PENALTY on NCST-D.Thomas Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BC 2(0:18 - 4th) E.Morehead pass complete to NCST 2. Catch made by J.Griffin at NCST 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Griffin for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 4th) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 4th) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25(0:14 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - BC 25(0:00 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 25. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by BC at NCST 20. PENALTY on NCST-NCST Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 23(0:01 - 4th) E.Morehead kneels at the NCST 28.
-
