Drive Chart
UTAHST
HAWAII

Key Players
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
113 RuYds, RuTD, 50 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
B. Schager 13 QB
302 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 INTs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:44
C.Legas pass complete to UTS 32. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 32. Gain of 68 yards. J.Sterzer for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
85
yds
00:26
pos
6
0
Point After TD 10:44
C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Field Goal 1:52
C.Coles 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
4
plays
3
yds
00:49
pos
10
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 14:35
B.Schager pass complete to UTS 11. Catch made by J.Panoke at UTS 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Panoke for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
73
yds
2:04
pos
10
6
Point After TD 14:39
M.Shipley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 11:35
C.Legas pass complete to HAW 16. Catch made by B.Lane at HAW 16. Gain of 16 yards. B.Lane for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
3:04
pos
16
7
Point After TD 11:35
C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Field Goal 9:11
M.Shipley 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
9
plays
31
yds
3:27
pos
17
10
Touchdown 1:40
C.Legas pass complete to HAW 35. Catch made by C.Tyler at HAW 35. Gain of 35 yards. C.Tyler for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
63
yds
1:30
pos
23
10
Point After TD 1:26
C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:01
N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to UTS End Zone for 4 yards. N.Bryant-Lelei for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
56
yds
4:16
pos
24
16
Point After TD 9:01
M.Shipley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 3:18
C.Tyler rushed to HAW End Zone for 4 yards. C.Tyler for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
75
yds
5:43
pos
30
17
Point After TD 3:18
C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
17
Field Goal 0:42
C.Coles 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
6
plays
0
yds
2:30
pos
34
17
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:49
B.Schager pass complete to UTS 31. Catch made by C.Phillips at UTS 31. Gain of 31 yards. C.Phillips for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
60
yds
3:16
pos
34
23
Point After TD 12:26
M.Shipley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
24
Touchdown 4:17
B.Schager pass INTERCEPTED at HAW 36. Intercepted by I.Larsen at HAW 36. I.Larsen for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
40
24
Point After TD 4:33
C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
24
Touchdown 3:33
T.Hines rushed to UTS End Zone for 69 yards. T.Hines for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
71
yds
1:00
pos
41
30
Point After TD 3:33
M.Shipley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
31
Field Goal 0:16
M.Shipley 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.
14
plays
93
yds
2:49
pos
41
34
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 26
Rushing 5 10
Passing 9 13
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 5-15 4-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 3-4
Total Net Yards 374 543
Total Plays 68 81
Avg Gain 5.5 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 136 241
Rush Attempts 44 34
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 7.1
Yards Passing 238 302
Comp. - Att. 16-24 23-47
Yards Per Pass 7.4 6.1
Penalties - Yards 9-80 11-125
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 6-43.8 4-32.0
Return Yards 36 -3
Punts - Returns 0-0 2--3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 3-36 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah State 5-5 101410741
Hawaii 2-9 01071734
Clarence T.C. Ching Complex Honolulu, Hawaii
 238 PASS YDS 302
136 RUSH YDS 241
374 TOTAL YDS 543
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Legas  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 238 3 0 191.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 677 6 5 120.6
C. Legas 16/24 238 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Tyler Jr.  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 113 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
164 740 2
C. Tyler Jr. 25 113 1 20
R. Briggs  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 341 1
R. Briggs 6 12 0 4
T. Vaughn  0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
T. Vaughn 1 7 0 7
B. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Cobbs 1 3 0 3
C. Legas  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 189 2
C. Legas 10 2 0 14
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 573 4
B. Cobbs 8 5 74 0 34
J. Sterzer  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
J. Sterzer 1 1 68 1 68
C. Tyler Jr.  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 69 0
C. Tyler Jr. 4 3 50 1 35
B. Lane  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
B. Lane 2 1 16 1 16
T. Vaughn  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 377 4
T. Vaughn 1 1 15 0 15
J. McGriff  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 305 3
J. McGriff 5 3 15 0 7
R. Briggs  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
R. Briggs 2 2 0 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Larsen  19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
I. Larsen 2-0 1.0 2
H. Reynolds  27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
H. Reynolds 2-0 0.0 1
B. Vaughns  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Vaughns 1-0 0.0 0
O. Okeke  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Okeke 1-0 0.0 0
K. Neves  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Neves 1-0 0.0 0
D. Grzesiak  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Grzesiak 1-0 0.0 0
T. Coleman  94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Coleman 1-0 1.0 0
M. Anyanwu  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Anyanwu 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Coles  59 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
8/11 20/20
C. Coles 2/3 42 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Kotsanlee  63 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 0 0
S. Kotsanlee 6 43.8 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Hawaii
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Schager  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 302 2 3 106.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.7% 1610 7 7 106.9
B. Schager 23/46 302 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Hines  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 97 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 461 1
T. Hines 9 97 1 69
D. Parson  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 96 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
140 586 10
D. Parson 16 96 0 17
N. Bryant-Lelei  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 192 2
N. Bryant-Lelei 6 48 1 43
B. Schager  13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 70 0
B. Schager 3 0 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Z. Bowens  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 5 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 289 3
Z. Bowens 12 5 97 0 31
J. Panoke  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 172 0
J. Panoke 8 5 70 1 28
J. Walthall  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 210 1
J. Walthall 4 3 40 0 20
K. Nishigaya  27 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
K. Nishigaya 2 2 30 0 17
C. Phillips  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 214 1
C. Phillips 6 2 30 1 31
T. Hines  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 53 0
T. Hines 4 1 29 0 29
D. Parson  31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 145 1
D. Parson 3 3 6 0 8
T. Mokiao-Atimalala  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 114 1
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 1 3 0 3
J. Murray  7 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 69 0
J. Murray 2 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Pei  28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
M. Pei 2-1 2.0 0
P. Pavihi  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Pavihi 2-0 0.0 0
L. Taylor  16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Taylor 2-1 0.0 0
A. Sagapolutele  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Sagapolutele 1-0 0.0 0
A. Choi  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
A. Choi 1-2 1.5 0
B. Ta'ala  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Ta'ala 0-1 0.5 0
J. Kahahawai-Welch  42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Kahahawai-Welch 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Shipley  2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
11/14 19/20
M. Shipley 2/2 49 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Shipley  2 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 32.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 0 0
M. Shipley 4 32.0 2 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Cenacle  89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
N. Cenacle 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Parson 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 -3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 -3 0
D. Parson 1 -3.0 -3 0
N. Cenacle 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 0 0
N. Cenacle 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 UTAHST 15 0:26 2 85 TD
8:42 UTAHST 17 6:10 11 37 Punt
2:32 HAWAII 7 0:49 4 3 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:39 UTAHST 25 3:04 8 75 TD
8:08 UTAHST 25 1:10 3 2 Punt
5:30 HAWAII 27 2:01 4 20 Blocked FG
2:56 UTAHST 37 1:30 5 63 TD
0:57 UTAHST 40 0:57 2 2 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAHST 25 1:43 3 3 Punt
9:01 UTAHST 25 5:43 13 75 TD
3:12 HAWAII 40 2:30 6 15 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 UTAHST 25 1:25 3 -4 Punt
7:25 UTAHST 41 1:57 3 9 Punt
3:33 HAWAII 46 0:28 3 -8 Punt
0:16 HAWAII 35 0:16 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HAWAII 25 3:50 6 34 Punt
10:44 HAWAII 25 2:02 4 42 Punt
1:43 HAWAII 25 2:04 7 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:35 HAWAII 35 3:27 9 21 FG
6:58 HAWAII 27 1:28 3 -10 INT
3:29 HAWAII 26 0:33 3 0 Punt
1:26 HAWAII 25 0:29 3 -6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 HAWAII 39 4:16 8 61 TD
3:18 HAWAII 25 0:06 1 5 INT
0:42 HAWAII 25 3:16 10 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 HAWAII 25 3:36 8 34 Downs
5:28 HAWAII 20 0:55 4 10 INT
4:33 HAWAII 24 1:00 3 76 TD
3:05 HAWAII 10 2:49 14 83 FG

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (6 plays, 34 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(15:00 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns at HAW 31.
+12 YD
2 & 4 - HAWAII 31
(14:33 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 31. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 43.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 43
(14:14 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 43. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 43. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 26.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26
(13:56 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to UTS 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at UTS 24.
Penalty
2 & 8 - HAWAII 24
(13:31 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 24. Catch made by C.Phillips at UTS 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 24. PENALTY on HAW-T.Mokiao-Atimalala Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 23 - HAWAII 39
(13:05 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 39. Catch made by D.Parson at UTS 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at UTS 39.
-2 YD
3 & 23 - HAWAII 39
(12:34 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 39. Catch made by D.Parson at UTS 39. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at UTS 41.
Punt
4 & 25 - HAWAII 41
(11:51 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 26 yards to UTS 15 Center-HAW. Fair catch by C.Jones.

USU
Aggies
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 85 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 15
(11:10 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 15. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 15. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at UTS 32.
+68 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32
(10:52 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 32. Catch made by J.Sterzer at UTS 32. Gain of 68 yards. J.Sterzer for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:44 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (4 plays, 42 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:44 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(10:44 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 25. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 47.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47
(10:23 - 1st) T.Hines rushed to UTS 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by O.Okeke at UTS 49.
+8 YD
2 & 12 - HAWAII 49
(9:49 - 1st) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass complete to UTS 41. Catch made by J.Panoke at UTS 41. Gain of 8 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - HAWAII 49
(9:46 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 41. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
Punt
4 & 4 - HAWAII 41
(9:05 - 1st) M.Shipley punts 24 yards to UTS 17 Center-HAW. Downed by HAW.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (11 plays, 37 yards, 6:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 17
(8:42 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 17
(8:37 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Taylor at UTS 26.
Penalty
3 & 1 - UTAHST 26
(8:16 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 26. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 41. PENALTY on UTS-J.McGriff Offensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
3 & 14 - UTAHST 13
(7:56 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 13. Catch made by C.Tyler at UTS 13. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at UTS 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29
(7:42 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 29.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 29
(7:16 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Pavihi at UTS 29.
Penalty
3 & 10 - UTAHST 29
(6:56 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs. PENALTY on HAW-H.Nelson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44
(6:51 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Pei; L.Taylor at UTS 50.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 50
(6:09 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to HAW 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Sagapolutele at HAW 44.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44
(5:48 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to HAW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kahahawai-Welch; A.Choi at HAW 43.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 43
(5:25 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to HAW 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 39. PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+3 YD
2 & 20 - UTAHST 46
(5:10 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 49.
+10 YD
3 & 17 - UTAHST 49
(4:41 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 49. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 41.
Penalty
4 & 7 - UTAHST 41
(4:02 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-UTS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 12 - UTAHST 46
(3:53 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 36 yards to HAW 10 Center-UTS. D.Parson returned punt from the HAW 10. D.Parson FUMBLES forced by UTS. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-J.Nance at HAW 7. Tackled by HAW at HAW 7.

USU
Aggies
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTAHST 7
(2:32 - 1st) B.Cobbs rushed to HAW 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 4.
No Gain
2 & Goal - UTAHST 4
(2:08 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Lane.
No Gain
3 & Goal - UTAHST 4
(2:04 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTAHST 11
(1:58 - 1st) C.Coles 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:43 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(1:43 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 25. Catch made by J.Panoke at HAW 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36
(1:25 - 1st) D.Parson rushed to HAW 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 42.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - HAWAII 42
(0:54 - 1st) B.Schager rushed to HAW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 43.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 43
(0:18 - 1st) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 43. Catch made by J.Murray at HAW 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 44.
+43 YD
4 & 1 - HAWAII 44
(0:00 - 1st) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to UTS 13 for 43 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 13.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13
(15:00 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for HAW. PENALTY on UTS-B.Vaughns Roughing the Passer 7 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & Goal - HAWAII 6
(14:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on HAW-I.Manning False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 11 - HAWAII 11
(14:46 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
+11 YD
2 & 11 - HAWAII 11
(14:44 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 11. Catch made by J.Panoke at UTS 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Panoke for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(14:39 - 2nd) M.Shipley extra point is good.

USU
Aggies
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:39 - 2nd) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(14:39 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 32.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 32
(14:12 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 36.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36
(14:05 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 38.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 38
(13:18 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 38. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 41.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 41
(12:41 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 41. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 47.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47
(12:19 - 2nd) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 50.
+34 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 50
(11:49 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 50. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 16.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16
(11:41 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to HAW 16. Catch made by B.Lane at HAW 16. Gain of 16 yards. B.Lane for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:35 - 2nd) C.Coles extra point is good.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 21 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:35 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 30 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW 35. Out of bounds.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35
(11:35 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 35. Catch made by D.Parson at HAW 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 43.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - HAWAII 43
(11:08 - 2nd) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 43. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at HAW 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 46
(10:47 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 46
(10:42 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to UTS 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 46.
+14 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 46
(10:16 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to UTS 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 32.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 32
(10:01 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to UTS 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 34.
Penalty
2 & 12 - HAWAII 34
(9:27 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Panoke. PENALTY on HAW-A.Hopp Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 22 - HAWAII 44
(9:27 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Panoke at UTS 44. Gain of 12 yards.
No Gain
3 & 10 - HAWAII 32
(9:27 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Panoke.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - HAWAII 39
(9:15 - 2nd) M.Shipley 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:08 - 2nd) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(8:08 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 20 for -5 yards (M.Pei)
+7 YD
2 & 15 - UTAHST 20
(7:17 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 27.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAHST 27
(6:57 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for C.Tyler.
Punt
4 & 8 - UTAHST 27
(7:05 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 46 yards to HAW 27 Center-UTS. N.Cenacle returned punt from the HAW 27. Tackled by UTS at HAW 27.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Interception (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 27
(6:58 - 2nd) T.Hines rushed to HAW 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 33.
Sack
2 & 4 - HAWAII 33
(6:31 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager sacked at HAW 32 for -1 yards (T.Coleman)
Int
3 & 5 - HAWAII 32
(6:08 - 2nd) B.Schager pass INTERCEPTED at HAW 32. Intercepted by I.Larsen at HAW 32. Tackled by HAW at HAW 32. PENALTY on HAW-A.Hopp Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.

USU
Aggies
 - Blocked FG (4 plays, 20 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27
(5:30 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to HAW 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 23.
Penalty
2 & 6 - UTAHST 23
(5:03 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at HAW 23 for yards (HAW) PENALTY on UTS-C.Motes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+14 YD
2 & 16 - UTAHST 33
(4:24 - 2nd) C.Legas rushed to HAW 19 for 14 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 19.
-3 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 19
(4:02 - 2nd) C.Legas rushed to HAW 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 22.
4 & 5 - UTAHST 29
(3:31 - 2nd) C.Coles 39 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-UTS Holder-UTS. J.Tuitupou blocked the kick. HAW recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by UTS at HAW 41. PENALTY on HAW-HAW Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26
(3:29 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Panoke.
No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 26
(3:25 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
No Gain
3 & 10 - HAWAII 26
(3:23 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
Punt
4 & 10 - HAWAII 26
(3:21 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 37 yards to UTS 37 Center-HAW. Downed by HAW.

USU
Aggies
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 63 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37
(2:56 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to HAW 43 for 20 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 43.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43
(2:46 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to HAW 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 37.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 37
(2:32 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to HAW 37. Catch made by J.McGriff at HAW 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 35.
No Gain
3 & 2 - UTAHST 35
(2:12 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
+35 YD
4 & 2 - UTAHST 35
(2:00 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to HAW 35. Catch made by C.Tyler at HAW 35. Gain of 35 yards. C.Tyler for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:26 - 2nd) C.Coles extra point is good.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:26 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(1:26 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Panoke. PENALTY on HAW-HAW Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - HAWAII 15
(1:22 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
No Gain
2 & 20 - HAWAII 15
(1:17 - 2nd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Hines.
+4 YD
3 & 20 - HAWAII 15
(1:01 - 2nd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 19 for 4 yards. D.Parson ran out of bounds. PENALTY on HAW-HAW Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
Punt
4 & 16 - HAWAII 19
(1:01 - 2nd) M.Shipley punts 41 yards to UTS 40 Center-HAW. Out of bounds.

USU
Aggies
 - End of Half (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40
(0:57 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by R.Briggs at UTS 40. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 38.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - UTAHST 38
(0:27 - 2nd) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 42.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 28.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 28
(14:40 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 29.
-1 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 29
(14:24 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 29. Catch made by C.Tyler at UTS 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 28.
Punt
4 & 7 - UTAHST 28
(14:00 - 3rd) S.Kotsanlee punts 33 yards to HAW 39 Center-UTS. Out of bounds.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 61 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39
(13:17 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to UTS 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 50.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 50
(13:04 - 3rd) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by Z.Bowens at UTS 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 40.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(12:44 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to UTS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 39.
+17 YD
2 & 9 - HAWAII 39
(12:24 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to UTS 22 for 17 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 22.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 22
(12:06 - 3rd) T.Hines rushed to UTS 10 for 12 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 10.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10
(11:47 - 3rd) T.Hines rushed to UTS 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 9.
No Gain
2 & Goal - HAWAII 9
(11:29 - 3rd) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to UTS 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 9.
Penalty
3 & Goal - HAWAII 9
(11:08 - 3rd) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall. PENALTY on UTS-P.Vakauta Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - HAWAII 4
(9:17 - 3rd) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to UTS End Zone for 4 yards. N.Bryant-Lelei for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:01 - 3rd) M.Shipley extra point is good.

USU
Aggies
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:01 - 3rd) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(9:01 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 27.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 27
(8:40 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 33.
+19 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 33
(8:04 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to HAW 48 for 19 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 48.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48
(7:47 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to HAW 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 46.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 46
(7:31 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to HAW 46. Catch made by B.Cobbs at HAW 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36
(7:02 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to HAW 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 33.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 33
(6:35 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
+12 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 33
(6:30 - 3rd) C.Legas rushed to HAW 21 for 12 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 21.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21
(6:18 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to HAW 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 24.
+15 YD
2 & 13 - UTAHST 24
(5:48 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to HAW 24. Catch made by T.Vaughn at HAW 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 9.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTAHST 9
(5:23 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to HAW 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 6.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - UTAHST 6
(4:48 - 3rd) C.Legas pass complete to HAW 6. Catch made by R.Briggs at HAW 6. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 4.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - UTAHST 4
(3:26 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to HAW End Zone for 4 yards. C.Tyler for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:18 - 3rd) C.Coles extra point is good.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Interception (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:18 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 55 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW 10. Fair catch by T.Hines.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(3:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTS-UTS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
1 & 5 - HAWAII 30
(3:18 - 3rd) B.Schager pass INTERCEPTED at HAW 40. Intercepted by H.Reynolds at HAW 40. Tackled by HAW at HAW 40.

USU
Aggies
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40
(3:12 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to HAW 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 38.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 38
(2:50 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to HAW 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 35.
Penalty
3 & 5 - UTAHST 35
(2:29 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.Royals. PENALTY on HAW-V.Edwards Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20
(2:24 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to HAW 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 17.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 17
(2:03 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 17
(1:30 - 3rd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at HAW 25 for -8 yards (B.Ta'ala; A.Choi)
Field Goal
4 & 15 - UTAHST 32
(0:51 - 3rd) C.Coles 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:42 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(0:42 - 3rd) D.Parson rushed to HAW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 27.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - HAWAII 27
(15:00 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 27. Catch made by C.Phillips at HAW 27. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 26. PENALTY on UTS-H.Motu'apuaka Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41
(14:32 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to UTS 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47
(14:28 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Panoke.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - HAWAII 47
(14:25 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to UTS 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 39.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - HAWAII 39
(14:04 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to UTS 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 35.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35
(13:49 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to UTS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 31.
No Gain
2 & 6 - HAWAII 31
(13:22 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
No Gain
3 & 6 - HAWAII 31
(13:16 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips.
+31 YD
4 & 6 - HAWAII 31
(13:00 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 31. Catch made by C.Phillips at UTS 31. Gain of 31 yards. C.Phillips for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:26 - 4th) M.Shipley extra point is good.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:26 - 4th) K.Halvorsen kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(12:26 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(12:21 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 27.
Sack
3 & 8 - UTAHST 27
(11:56 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 21 for -6 yards (M.Pei)
Punt
4 & 14 - UTAHST 21
(11:21 - 4th) S.Kotsanlee punts 54 yards to HAW 25 Center-UTS. Downed by UTS.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Downs (8 plays, 34 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25
(11:01 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to HAW 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 28.
+28 YD
2 & 7 - HAWAII 28
(10:35 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 28. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 28. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 44.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HAWAII 44
(10:15 - 4th) PENALTY on HAW-S.Muasau False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - HAWAII 49
(10:15 - 4th) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to UTS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 46.
+13 YD
2 & 12 - HAWAII 46
(9:47 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 46. Catch made by J.Walthall at UTS 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33
(9:26 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Hines.
Penalty
2 & 10 - HAWAII 33
(9:19 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 33. Catch made by J.Walthall at UTS 33. Gain of yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 9. PENALTY on HAW-I.Manning Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - HAWAII 43
(7:42 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for T.Hines.
+2 YD
3 & 20 - HAWAII 43
(7:38 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to UTS 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 41.
No Gain
4 & 18 - HAWAII 41
(7:33 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(7:25 - 4th) T.Vaughn rushed to UTS 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 48.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 48
(6:52 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 49.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 49
(6:27 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 50.
Punt
4 & 1 - UTAHST 50
(5:52 - 4th) S.Kotsanlee punts 50 yards to HAW End Zone Center-UTS. Touchback.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Interception (4 plays, 10 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20
(5:28 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 20. Catch made by J.Walthall at HAW 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 27.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - HAWAII 27
(4:57 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to HAW 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 30
(4:49 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
Int
2 & 10 - HAWAII 30
(4:40 - 4th) B.Schager pass INTERCEPTED at HAW 36. Intercepted by I.Larsen at HAW 36. I.Larsen for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 76 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:33 - 4th) C.Coles extra point is good.
Kickoff
(4:33 - 4th) E.Nimrod kicks 51 yards from UTS 35 to the HAW 14. N.Cenacle returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTS at HAW 24.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 24
(4:27 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to HAW 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 26.
Penalty
2 & 8 - HAWAII 26
(4:06 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for C.Phillips. PENALTY on UTS-D.Tatum Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 3 - HAWAII 31
(3:44 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 31. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 31. Gain of 25 yards. Z.Bowens ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
+69 YD
3 & 3 - HAWAII 31
(3:44 - 4th) T.Hines rushed to UTS End Zone for 69 yards. T.Hines for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:33 - 4th) M.Shipley extra point is good.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:33 - 4th) M.Shipley kicks onside 11 from HAW 35 to HAW 46. Out of bounds.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46
(3:32 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to HAW 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by HAW at HAW 45.
Sack
2 & 9 - UTAHST 45
(3:25 - 4th) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at UTS 44 for -11 yards (A.Choi)
+2 YD
3 & 20 - UTAHST 44
(3:19 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by HAW at UTS 46.
Punt
4 & 18 - UTAHST 46
(3:13 - 4th) S.Kotsanlee punts 44 yards to HAW 10 Center-UTS. Fair catch by N.Cenacle.

HAW
Rainbow Warriors
 - Field Goal (14 plays, 83 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10
(3:05 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 10. Catch made by Z.Bowens at HAW 10. Gain of 16 yards. Z.Bowens ran out of bounds.
Sack
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26
(1:46 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager sacked at HAW 26 for 0 yards (I.Larsen) PENALTY on HAW-HAW Intentional Grounding 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 21 - HAWAII 15
(1:46 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for Z.Bowens.
+20 YD
3 & 21 - HAWAII 15
(1:41 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 15. Catch made by J.Walthall at HAW 15. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 35.
No Gain
4 & 1 - HAWAII 40
(1:17 - 4th) D.Parson rushed to HAW 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at HAW 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(1:13 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Murray.
No Gain
2 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(1:10 - 4th) B.Schager steps back to pass. B.Schager pass incomplete intended for J.Walthall.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - HAWAII 40
(1:04 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to HAW 40. Catch made by K.Nishigaya at HAW 40. Gain of 13 yards. K.Nishigaya ran out of bounds.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47
(0:58 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 47. Catch made by K.Nishigaya at UTS 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 30.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - HAWAII 30
(0:56 - 4th) B.Schager pass complete to UTS 30. Catch made by T.Hines at UTS 30. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 1.
No Gain
1 & Goal - HAWAII 1
(0:45 - 4th) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to UTS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 1.
-2 YD
2 & Goal - HAWAII 1
(0:22 - 4th) N.Bryant-Lelei rushed to UTS 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 3.
No Gain
3 & Goal - HAWAII 3
(0:20 - 4th) B.Schager spikes the ball.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - HAWAII 9
(0:18 - 4th) M.Shipley 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HAW Holder-HAW.

USU
Aggies
 - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:16 - 4th) M.Shipley kicks onside 0 from HAW 35 to HAW 35. UTS returns the kickoff. Tackled by HAW at HAW 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(0:13 - 4th) C.Legas kneels at the HAW 36.
