|
|
|ND
|NAVY
Lenzy makes super catch as No. 20 Notre Dame tops Navy 35-32
BALTIMORE (AP) Braden Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms to make a spectacular touchdown catch, one of four TD passes by Drew Pyne before halftime in No. 20 Notre Dame's 35-32 win over Navy on Saturday.
Pyne also ran for a touchdown in the first half, and Notre Dame (7-3) blocked a punt for a fifth straight game. Lenzy's catch, however, was the most impressive highlight. Navy's Mbiti Williams Jr. was positioned between Lenzy and the ball on Pyne's deep pass to the goal line, but Lenzy reached around with both hands and controlled the ball, appearing to pin it against Williams' back. Then he pulled it around the cornerback with his right hand to complete the catch.
The 38-yard touchdown put the Irish ahead 14-0. They led 35-13 at halftime before going dormant offensively for the final two quarters. Navy closed to within three with 1:21 remaining, but an unsuccessful onside kick ended the rally.
Navy (3-7) had the ball down 21-13 in the second quarter, but an interception on a trick play gave the Irish possession at the Navy 41. Pyne ran for an 11-yard touchdown moments later, and then the blocked punt by Jack Kiser - Notre Dame's seventh of the season - set up Pyne's 37-yard TD toss to Jayden Thomas.
Pyne went 17 of 21 for 269 yards with an interception. He opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown strike to Audric Estime. After Lenzy's catch, Navy responded with Daba Fofana's 36-yard scoring run.
Pyne threw a 5-yard TD pass to Chris Tyree, and then the Midshipmen scored on a 2-yard run by Xavier Arline that made it 21-13.
Arline threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Mark Walker in the fourth, and a 2-point conversion made it 35-24. Then Maasai Maynor's 20-yard TD pass to Maquel Haywood late in the fourth, along with another 2-point conversion, cut the lead to a field goal.
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: The Irish have won four straight, including a victory over Clemson last weekend. After losing to Marshall and Stanford earlier this season, they needed to show they could avoid a letdown against Navy. They did for a half, but their final two quarters left a lot to be desired. Notre Dame had only one first down after halftime.
Navy: The Midshipmen broke through for a few big plays, including a 50-yard run by Fofana, but ultimately they weren't equipped to stop Notre Dame's offense from building a big lead before halftime.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: The Irish host Boston College next Saturday.
Navy: The Midshipmen travel to play Central Florida on Saturday.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|18
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|337
|370
|Total Plays
|55
|60
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|255
|Rush Attempts
|34
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|269
|115
|Comp. - Att.
|17-21
|7-14
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-57
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.5
|5-29.8
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|269
|PASS YDS
|115
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|255
|
|
|337
|TOTAL YDS
|370
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|17/21
|269
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|8
|49
|0
|28
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|14
|35
|0
|7
|
M. Evans 88 TE
|M. Evans
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|8
|-13
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thomas 83 WR
|J. Thomas
|5
|3
|80
|1
|38
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|5
|5
|67
|1
|38
|
D. Colzie 16 WR
|D. Colzie
|2
|2
|50
|0
|29
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|1
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|5
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Watts 26 S
|X. Watts
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 8 LB
|M. Liufau
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morrison 20 CB
|B. Morrison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 9 DL
|J. Ademilola
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
P. Kollie 10 LB
|P. Kollie
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 6 CB
|C. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Osafo-Mensah 31 DL
|N. Osafo-Mensah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Botelho 12 LB
|J. Botelho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rubio 97 DL
|G. Rubio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Correll 52 OL
|Z. Correll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Henderson 11 S
|R. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuihalamaka 44 LB
|J. Tuihalamaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sneed 17 LB
|J. Sneed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart 5 CB
|C. Hart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mills 99 DL
|R. Mills
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 2 S
|D. Brown
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 99 K
|B. Grupe
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|4
|40.5
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|2
|0.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Maynor 9 QB
|M. Maynor
|5/8
|58
|1
|0
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|2/4
|57
|1
|0
|
K. Puailoa-Rojas 21 RB
|K. Puailoa-Rojas
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|15
|133
|1
|50
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|12
|59
|1
|26
|
A. Hall Jr. 34 FB
|A. Hall Jr.
|5
|32
|0
|13
|
D. Jones 29 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
M. Maynor 9 QB
|M. Maynor
|4
|7
|0
|10
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|6
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|5
|3
|67
|1
|34
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|3
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Puailoa-Rojas 21 RB
|K. Puailoa-Rojas
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Umbarger 87 WR
|J. Umbarger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Lane III 18 S
|R. Lane III
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Peele 20 CB
|D. Peele
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ramos 44 LB
|C. Ramos
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 LB
|J. Marshall
|3-2
|1.0
|1
|
J. Busic 95 DE
|J. Busic
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutson 16 LB
|J. Hutson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harbour 54 LB
|W. Harbour
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fletcher 0 LB
|T. Fletcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 94 DE
|J. Reed
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Straw 51 LB
|N. Straw
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Williams Jr. 7 CB
|M. Williams Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbons 11 LB
|E. Gibbons
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Berniard Jr. 90 NT
|D. Berniard Jr.
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cromwell 97 DT
|C. Cromwell
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Robinson 9 LB
|T. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodson-Brooks 52 LB
|J. Woodson-Brooks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 K
|B. Nichols
|1/1
|26
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|4
|37.3
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|3
|17.7
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 59 yards from NAV 35 to the ND 6. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Marshall at ND 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 33(14:53 - 1st) D.Pyne rushed to ND 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at ND 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ND 37(14:22 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 37. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos; E.Gibbons at ND 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - ND 40(13:46 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at ND 42.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - ND 42(13:05 - 1st) M.Evans rushed to ND 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Busic; D.Berniard at ND 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 44(12:51 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard; J.Busic at ND 47.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - ND 47(12:21 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 47. Catch made by B.Lenzy at ND 47. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at NAV 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 32(11:29 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to NAV 32. Catch made by B.Lenzy at NAV 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Peele at NAV 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - ND 28(11:10 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to NAV 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour at NAV 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 8 - ND 30(10:54 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to NAV 30. Catch made by A.Estime at NAV 30. Gain of 30 yards. A.Estime for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 1st) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(10:36 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 26 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Bracy at NAV 26.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(10:05 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 41 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; X.Watts at NAV 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(9:23 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to NAV 45 for 4 yards. X.Arline ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 45(8:39 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to NAV 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at NAV 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 46(8:11 - 1st) X.Arline rushed to NAV 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Cross; J.Ademilola at NAV 48.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NAVY 48(7:28 - 1st) R.Riethman punts 34 yards to ND 18 Center-B.Rhodes. Fair catch by M.Salerno.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 18(7:10 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Straw; J.Reed at ND 20.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - ND 20(6:44 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons; D.Peele at ND 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 32(6:29 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 32. Catch made by B.Lenzy at ND 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Peele at ND 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ND 36(6:10 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 36. Catch made by J.Thomas at ND 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; E.Gibbons at ND 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - ND 41(5:35 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; J.Woodson-Brooks at ND 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 47(4:43 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas. PENALTY on NAV-J.Marshall Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - ND 38(4:37 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to NAV 38. Catch made by B.Lenzy at NAV 38. Gain of 38 yards. B.Lenzy for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:28 - 1st) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:28 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(4:28 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Kollie at NAV 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(3:42 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 30 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Lewis at NAV 30.
|+34 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 30(3:14 - 1st) X.Arline pass complete to NAV 30. Catch made by M.Walker at NAV 30. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at ND 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(2:30 - 1st) X.Arline steps back to pass. X.Arline pass incomplete intended for M.Haywood.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 36(2:26 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to ND End Zone for 36 yards. D.Fofana for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(2:19 - 1st) B.Nichols extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 63 yards from NAV 35 to the ND 2. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.McDonald T.Stepp at ND 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 17(2:12 - 1st) PENALTY on ND-ND Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - ND 12(2:12 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Straw C.Cromwell at ND 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - ND 13(1:34 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at ND 15.
|+29 YD
3 & 12 - ND 15(0:53 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 15. Catch made by D.Colzie at ND 15. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Hutson at ND 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 44(0:26 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 44. Catch made by B.Lenzy at ND 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by W.Harbour D.Peele at ND 44.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ND 44(15:00 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|+38 YD
3 & 11 - ND 44(14:52 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 44. Catch made by J.Thomas at ND 44. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at NAV 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 18(14:05 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - ND 18(14:02 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to NAV 18. Catch made by M.Mayer at NAV 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - ND 4(13:14 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to NAV 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Busic at NAV 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ND 5(12:32 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to NAV 5. Catch made by C.Tyree at NAV 5. Gain of 5 yards. C.Tyree for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:27 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 63 yards from ND 35 to the NAV 2. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. Tackled by ND at NAV 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(12:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on NAV-S.Glover False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - NAVY 15(12:19 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at NAV 18.
|+50 YD
2 & 12 - NAVY 18(11:41 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to ND 32 for 50 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Watts at ND 32.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 32(10:53 - 2nd) X.Arline scrambles to ND 6 for 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Kiser at ND 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NAVY 6(10:06 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to ND 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at ND 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NAVY 5(9:20 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to ND 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey M.Liufau at ND 4.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NAVY 4(8:39 - 2nd) X.Arline pass INTERCEPTED at ND End Zone. Intercepted by D.Brown at ND End Zone. Tackled by NAV at ND End Zone. PENALTY on ND-D.Brown Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NAVY 2(8:33 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to ND 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser P.Kollie at ND 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NAVY 2(7:54 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to ND End Zone for 2 yards. X.Arline for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:49 - 2nd) B.Nichols extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 2nd) D.Davies kicks onside 15 from NAV 35 to ND 50. D.Pyne returns the kickoff. Tackled by NAV at ND 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 50(7:47 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to NAV 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at NAV 48.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ND 48(7:11 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to NAV 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Reed R.Lane at NAV 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - ND 41(6:44 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to NAV 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Peele at NAV 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 35(5:58 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to NAV 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams C.Ramos at NAV 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - ND 32(5:12 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to NAV 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos C.Cromwell at NAV 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - ND 33(4:28 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to NAV 33. Catch made by L.Styles at NAV 33. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hutson W.Harbour at NAV 27.
|No Good
4 & 2 - ND 35(3:52 - 2nd) B.Grupe 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Vinson Holder-J.Sot.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - NAVY 27(3:44 - 2nd) K.Puailoa Rojas pass INTERCEPTED at NAV 41. Intercepted by C.Lewis at NAV 41. Tackled by NAV at NAV 41.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 41(3:37 - 2nd) D.Pyne scrambles to NAV 39 for 2 yards. D.Pyne ran out of bounds.
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - ND 39(3:07 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to NAV 11 for 28 yards. Tackled by R.Lane M.Williams at NAV 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ND 11(2:29 - 2nd) D.Pyne scrambles to NAV End Zone for 11 yards. D.Pyne for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:19 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 58 yards from ND 35 to the NAV 7. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Kollie T.Bracy at NAV 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(2:11 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Kollie at NAV 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 28(1:34 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau R.Mills at NAV 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 30(1:33 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at NAV 31.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NAVY 3(1:27 - 2nd) R.Riethman punts yards to NAV 31 Center-B.Rhodes. J.Kiser blocked the kick. J.Kiser recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by NAV at NAV 31.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37(1:17 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to NAV 37. Catch made by J.Thomas at NAV 37. Gain of 37 yards. J.Thomas for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(1:10 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at NAV 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 29(0:34 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at NAV 34.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Yoakam kicks 64 yards from ND 35 to the NAV 1. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Kollie at NAV 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 19(14:53 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola J.Ademilola at NAV 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 22(14:22 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola I.Foskey at NAV 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 24(13:44 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sneed at NAV 28.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - NAVY 28(13:03 - 3rd) X.Arline steps back to pass. X.Arline pass incomplete intended for K.Puailoa Rojas. PENALTY on ND-D.Brown Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(12:58 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at NAV 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 45(12:28 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser D.Brown at NAV 47.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 47(11:49 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to ND 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Tuihalamaka at ND 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 44(11:11 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to ND 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau J.Ademilola at ND 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 41(10:37 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to ND 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at ND 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(9:50 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to ND 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola H.Cross at ND 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 33(9:18 - 3rd) X.Arline rushed to ND 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at ND 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 28(8:28 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to ND 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola I.Foskey at ND 27.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - NAVY 27(7:41 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to ND 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at ND 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 19(7:02 - 3rd) X.Arline steps back to pass. X.Arline sacked at ND 32 for yards (I.Foskey) PENALTY on ND-M.Liufau Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 9(6:45 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to ND 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at ND 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 10(5:55 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to ND 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau J.Kiser at ND 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NAVY 9(5:10 - 3rd) X.Arline steps back to pass. X.Arline pass incomplete intended for J.Umbarger.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - NAVY 16(5:02 - 3rd) B.Nichols 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Rhodes Holder-K.Grave De Peralta.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:59 - 3rd) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the ND End Zone. Fair catch by G.Payne.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 25(4:59 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at ND 20 for -5 yards (J.Marshall)
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - ND 20(4:24 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall D.Berniard at ND 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - ND 21(3:41 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to ND 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Busic J.Woodson-Brooks at ND 24.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - ND 24(3:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on ND-P.Kollie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - ND 19(3:02 - 3rd) J.Sot punts 42 yards to NAV 39 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(2:46 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at NAV 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - NAVY 37(2:13 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Henderson at NAV 38.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NAVY 38(1:36 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Botelho M.Liufau at NAV 38.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NAVY 38(0:57 - 3rd) R.Riethman punts 40 yards to ND 22 Center-B.Rhodes. M.Salerno returned punt from the ND 22. Tackled by C.Ramos at ND 23.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 23(0:45 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at ND 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ND 24(0:09 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons at ND 27.
|Int
3 & 6 - ND 24(15:00 - 4th) D.Pyne pass INTERCEPTED at ND 24. Intercepted by J.Marshall at ND 24. Tackled by Z.Correll at ND 23.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(14:53 - 4th) X.Arline pass complete to ND 23. Catch made by M.Walker at ND 23. Gain of 23 yards. M.Walker for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:47 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. X.Arline rushed to ND 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 4th) E.Warren kicks 44 yards from NAV 35 to the ND 21. A.Estime returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hutson at ND 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 50(14:39 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ND 50(14:34 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at ND 45 for -5 yards (N.Straw; C.Cromwell)
|+21 YD
3 & 15 - ND 45(13:50 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 45. Catch made by D.Colzie at ND 45. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Lane M.Williams at NAV 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 34(13:14 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at NAV 41 for -7 yards (C.Ramos; J.Marshall)
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - ND 41(12:34 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to NAV 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Cromwell D.Berniard at NAV 39.
|Sack
3 & 15 - ND 39(11:51 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at NAV 46 for -7 yards (C.Ramos)
|Penalty
4 & 22 - ND 46(11:02 - 4th) PENALTY on ND-J.Sot Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 27 - ND 49(11:02 - 4th) J.Sot punts 39 yards to NAV 12 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by A.Hassan. PENALTY on NAV-NAV Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 12(10:56 - 4th) X.Arline steps back to pass. X.Arline sacked at NAV 8 for -4 yards (J.Ademilola; P.Kollie)
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - NAVY 8(10:12 - 4th) X.Arline rushed to NAV 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Kollie J.Kiser at NAV 15.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NAVY 15(9:50 - 4th) M.Maynor steps back to pass. M.Maynor pass incomplete intended for M.Haywood.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NAVY 15(9:44 - 4th) R.Riethman punts 38 yards to ND 47 Center-B.Rhodes. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 47(9:36 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 47. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at NAV 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ND 47(8:56 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to NAV 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Reed D.Berniard at NAV 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - ND 47(8:20 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to NAV 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 45.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ND 45(7:39 - 4th) J.Sot punts 32 yards to NAV 13 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 13(7:32 - 4th) M.Maynor steps back to pass. M.Maynor pass incomplete intended for V.Terrell. PENALTY on ND-H.Griffith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 28(7:25 - 4th) M.Maynor scrambles to NAV 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Osafo-Mensah M.Liufau at NAV 28.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 28(6:48 - 4th) M.Maynor rushed to NAV 24 for -4 yards. Tackled by G.Rubio at NAV 24.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NAVY 24(6:03 - 4th) M.Maynor steps back to pass. M.Maynor pass incomplete intended for M.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NAVY 24(5:57 - 4th) R.Riethman punts 37 yards to ND 39 Center-B.Rhodes. M.Salerno returned punt from the ND 39. Tackled by R.Lane at ND 38.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - ND 38(5:50 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at ND 32 for -6 yards (R.Lane)
|-1 YD
2 & 16 - ND 32(5:09 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to ND 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Peele at ND 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - ND 31(5:01 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 31. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard at ND 39.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ND 39(4:24 - 4th) J.Sot punts 49 yards to NAV 12 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 12(4:18 - 4th) M.Maynor pass complete to NAV 12. Catch made by M.Walker at NAV 12. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Lewis at NAV 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 22(3:49 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith at NAV 31.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - NAVY 31(3:28 - 4th) PENALTY on NAV-S.Glover False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 26(3:14 - 4th) M.Maynor rushed to NAV 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith J.Ademilola at NAV 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(2:56 - 4th) PENALTY on NAV-K.Frankland False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - NAVY 31(2:44 - 4th) M.Maynor scrambles to NAV 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at NAV 32.
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - NAVY 32(2:20 - 4th) M.Maynor pass complete to NAV 32. Catch made by V.Terrell at NAV 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison H.Griffith at NAV 47.
1 & 10 - NAVY(2:04 - 4th) M.Maynor pass complete to NAV 47. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 47. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ND at ND 46. PENALTY on ND-R.Henderson Defensive Holding 1 yards offset. PENALTY on NAV-D.Fofana Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 47(1:54 - 4th) M.Maynor steps back to pass. M.Maynor pass incomplete intended for M.Walker.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 47(1:49 - 4th) M.Maynor pass complete to NAV 47. Catch made by K.Puailoa Rojas at NAV 47. Gain of 6 yards. K.Puailoa Rojas ran out of bounds.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 47(1:44 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to ND 34 for 13 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at ND 34.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NAVY 34(1:35 - 4th) PENALTY on ND-ND Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 29(1:35 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to ND 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Osafo-Mensah at ND 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(1:23 - 4th) M.Maynor spikes the ball.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 20(1:28 - 4th) M.Maynor pass complete to ND 20. Catch made by M.Haywood at ND 20. Gain of 20 yards. M.Haywood for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:21 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. V.Terrell rushed to ND 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 4th) D.Davies kicks onside 7 from NAV 35 to NAV 42. M.Salerno returns the kickoff. Tackled by NAV at NAV 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 42(1:20 - 4th) D.Pyne kneels at the NAV 44.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - ND 44(0:39 - 4th) D.Pyne kneels at the NAV 46.
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
7
51
3rd 0:00 FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
31
4th 13:51 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
19
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
3
14
2nd 0:52 ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
7
2nd 11:20 ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
13
2nd 13:57 PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
6
0
2nd 8:16 NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
7
2nd 12:16 CBS
-
BC
16NCST
7
14
2nd 9:48 ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
7
7
2nd 8:23 ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
3
2nd 9:03 ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
28
2nd 12:21 ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
7
10
2nd 10:40 ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
14
2nd 13:31 FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
14
0
2nd 7:25
-
NEB
3MICH
0
7
2nd 12:10 ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
14
2nd 7:19 CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
14
14
2nd 8:02
-
NWEST
MINN
0
7
2nd 10:57 BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
17
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
3
0
2nd 11:47 FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
14
1st 3:13 SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
046 O/U
-16
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
063.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
073 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
079 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+