Pair of pick 6s set early tone as Pitt beats Virginia, 37-7
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) M.J. Devonshire and Marquis Williams returned interceptions for touchdowns on the first two plays from scrimmage and Pittsburgh reached bowl eligibility with a 37-7 victory at Virginia on Saturday.
Devonshire's interception of Brennan Armstrong and 29-yard return gave the Panthers (6-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 7-0 lead after just 5 seconds. After a touchback, Armstrong tried to throw deeper, but Williams intercepted and went 39 yard for the TD.
The Cavaliers (3-6, 1-6), who needed a victory to remain in contention for a bowl berth, trailed 28-0 by the end of the first quarter. Many in the sparse crowd that booed them as they left the field at halftime then seemingly also left on a sunny, warm fall afternoon.
Israel Abanikanda added to his nation-leading touchdown total with a 1-yard run on Pitts' first offensive possession, and Kedon Slovis hit Jared Wayne with a 31-yard scoring pass on the next, putting the Panthers ahead 28-0 with 2:33 left in the opening quarter.
Ben Sauls kicked three second-half field goals and the outcome was never in doubt as Pitt won for the sixth time in the last seven meetings with the Cavaliers. The Panthers outgained Virginia 397-144 and held the home team to minus 8 rushing yards.
Armstrong, playing without his top three receivers for the second week in a row, hit Malachi Fields from nine yards for the Cavaliers' lone score late in the third quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Pitt: The Panthers not only hurt Armstrong with the interceptions, but also kept Virginia's leading rusher bottled up in the backfield. He was sacked eight times for minus 69 yards and had just a pair of positive runs totaling 23 yards.
Virginia: Armstrong's decision to return after a huge junior season was cause for celebration at Virginia. He threw for 4,449 yards last season with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. This season, a more balanced offense with less opportunity for freelancing hasn't gone as well. His TD pass was his seventh against 12 interceptions this season.
UP NEXT
The Panthers return home to face Duke next Saturday.
The Cavaliers wrap up their four-game homestand against Coastal Carolina.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
I. Abanikanda
2 RB
121 RuYds, RuTD, 8 ReYds, REC
|
M. Fields
8 WR
58 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|13
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|397
|144
|Total Plays
|72
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|2.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|189
|-8
|Rush Attempts
|48
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|-0.3
|Yards Passing
|208
|152
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|17-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|2.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-82
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.8
|8-51.1
|Return Yards
|153
|0
|Punts - Returns
|7-85
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-68
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|208
|PASS YDS
|152
|
|
|189
|RUSH YDS
|-8
|
|
|397
|TOTAL YDS
|144
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|14/24
|208
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|24
|121
|1
|13
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|13
|39
|0
|8
|
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|8
|38
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|4
|3
|90
|1
|37
|
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|8
|7
|60
|0
|14
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|7
|2
|40
|0
|23
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Morgan III 6 DL
|J. Morgan III
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Tallandier II 0 DB
|J. Tallandier II
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett II 31 DB
|E. Hallett II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. DeShields 23 LB
|S. DeShields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brima 57 DL
|B. Brima
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|3/4
|39
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Junko 95 K
|C. Junko
|3
|38.0
|0
|48
|
S. Vander Haar 94 P
|S. Vander Haar
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|6
|12.0
|31
|0
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|17/33
|152
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|8
|23
|0
|9
|
R. Walker Jr. 32 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|4
|10
|0
|6
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|10
|-46
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Fields 8 WR
|M. Fields
|6
|5
|58
|1
|15
|
B. Kemp IV 4 WR
|B. Kemp IV
|8
|4
|38
|0
|20
|
S. Wilson 86 WR
|S. Wilson
|8
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|3
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
S. Wood Jr. 44 TE
|S. Wood Jr.
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Clary 0 DB
|A. Clary
|6-8
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
F. Cypress II 23 DB
|F. Cypress II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Long 27 DB
|L. Long
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 25 LB
|T. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 3 DB
|A. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DL
|A. Faumui
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 7 LB
|J. Jackson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perry 41 LB
|D. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanker 20 DB
|J. Sanker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gaines 22 DB
|E. Gaines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DL
|J. Carter
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 LB
|K. Butler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Akere 1 LB
|P. Akere
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Stewart 13 LB
|H. Stewart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diatta 18 DL
|M. Diatta
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Bettridge 17 K
|W. Bettridge
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sparks 39 P
|D. Sparks
|8
|51.1
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 4 WR
|B. Kemp IV
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass INTERCEPTED at UVA 29. Intercepted by M.Devonshire at UVA 29. M.Devonshire for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - UVA 25(14:55 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass INTERCEPTED at UVA 39. Intercepted by M.Williams at UVA 39. M.Williams for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:44 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:44 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25(14:44 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Baldonado; D.Danielson at UVA 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 25(14:10 - 1st) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at UVA 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 36(13:50 - 1st) PENALTY on UVA-UVA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - UVA 31(13:34 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; S.Simon at UVA 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - UVA 34(13:01 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 34. Catch made by S.Wood at UVA 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at UVA 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UVA 39(12:24 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UVA 39(12:17 - 1st) D.Sparks punts 44 yards to PIT 17 Center-UVA. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 17. Tackled by F.Cypress at PIT 37.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 37(12:00 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Long at PIT 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 42(11:28 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; N.Jackson at PIT 47.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 47(10:57 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 47. Catch made by B.Means at PIT 47. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jackson at UVA 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 16(10:22 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at UVA 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 12(9:52 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at UVA 9.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - PITT 9(9:24 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at UVA 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PITT 1(8:48 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at UVA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PITT 1(8:04 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA End Zone for 1 yards. I.Abanikanda for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UVA-UVA Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(8:04 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at UVA 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 29(7:37 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz; S.Dennis at UVA 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - UVA 31(7:00 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 31. Catch made by M.Fields at UVA 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at UVA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 36(6:43 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for M.Fields.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 36(6:38 - 1st) R.Walker rushed to UVA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at UVA 37.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UVA 37(6:06 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 28 for -9 yards (J.Morgan)
|Punt
4 & 18 - UVA 28(5:24 - 1st) D.Sparks punts 40 yards to PIT 32 Center-UVA. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 32. ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 38(5:17 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Clary; C.King at PIT 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PITT 41(4:45 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - PITT 41(4:37 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 41. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 41. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sanker at UVA 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 42(4:08 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to UVA 42. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at UVA 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at UVA 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 37(3:43 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to UVA 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at UVA 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 32(3:16 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to UVA 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; A.Clary at UVA 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PITT 31(2:46 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|+31 YD
3 & 9 - PITT 31(2:41 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to UVA 31. Catch made by B.Means at UVA 31. Gain of 31 yards. B.Means for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(2:33 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; D.Alexandre at UVA 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UVA 26(2:00 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Danielson at UVA 26.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UVA 26(1:40 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 18 for -8 yards (J.Tallandier)
|Punt
4 & 17 - UVA 18(1:02 - 1st) D.Sparks punts 47 yards to PIT 35 Center-UVA. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 35. Tackled by G.Misch at PIT 39. PENALTY on PIT-PIT Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(0:45 - 1st) PIT rushed to PIT 18 for -7 yards. I.Abanikanda FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-I.Abanikanda at PIT 18. Tackled by UVA at PIT 18.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - PITT 18(15:00 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 18. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at PIT 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by L.Long at PIT 34. PENALTY on PIT-J.Wayne Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 25 - PITT 10(14:30 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at PIT 14.
|+8 YD
3 & 21 - PITT 14(13:52 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 14. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at PIT 14. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jackson at PIT 22.
|Punt
4 & 13 - PITT 22(13:06 - 2nd) C.Junko punts yards to UVA 30 Center-PIT. B.Kemp returned punt from the UVA 30. Tackled by E.Hallett at UVA 30. PENALTY on PIT-J.Lewis Offensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. C.Junko punts 48 yards to UVA 30 Center-PIT. B.Kemp returned punt from the UVA 30. Tackled by E.Hallett at UVA 30.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 30(13:06 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 30. Catch made by X.Brown at UVA 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tallandier at UVA 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 34(12:40 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to UVA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Tallandier; S.Simon at UVA 39.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UVA 39(12:01 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to UVA 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at UVA 39.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UVA 39(11:22 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 61 yards to PIT End Zone Center-UVA. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 20(11:17 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 20. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at PIT 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 28(10:46 - 2nd) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Long at PIT 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 29(10:10 - 2nd) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Clary; J.Carter at PIT 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 38(9:34 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 38. Catch made by C.Flemister at PIT 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at PIT 44. PENALTY on PIT-PIT Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - PITT 28(9:19 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 28. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Long at PIT 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - PITT 34(8:40 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 34. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at PIT 41.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PITT 41(8:00 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Punt
4 & 7 - PITT 41(7:53 - 2nd) C.Junko punts 31 yards to UVA 28 Center-PIT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 28(7:47 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Starling.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 28(7:42 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 28. Catch made by B.Kemp at UVA 28. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Wiltz at UVA 35.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UVA 35(7:09 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UVA 35(7:04 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 60 yards to PIT 5 Center-UVA. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 5. Tackled by E.Wood at PIT 36.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 36(6:50 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at PIT 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 39(6:24 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 39. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Gaines at UVA 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 49(6:00 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.King; A.Clary at UVA 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 37(5:40 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to UVA 37. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at UVA 37. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by UVA at UVA 36. PENALTY on PIT-K.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - PITT 47(5:23 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to UVA 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Butler at UVA 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - PITT 39(4:55 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to UVA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.King; K.Butler at UVA 36.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PITT 36(4:12 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|No Good
4 & 9 - PITT 44(4:07 - 2nd) B.Sauls 54 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-PIT Holder-PIT.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 36(4:01 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 36. Catch made by M.Fields at UVA 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at UVA 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UVA 50(3:39 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 42 for -8 yards (J.Morgan)
|+9 YD
2 & 18 - UVA 42(3:07 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 42. Catch made by S.Wilson at UVA 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Woods; S.Simon at PIT 49.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - UVA 49(2:36 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to PIT 49. Catch made by M.Fields at PIT 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Tallandier; A.Woods at PIT 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 34(2:16 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for M.Fields. PENALTY on PIT-A.Woods Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 24(2:11 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to PIT 24. Catch made by S.Wilson at PIT 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; B.Kamara at PIT 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 14(1:49 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wilson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 14(1:46 - 2nd) R.Walker rushed to PIT 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Baldonado at PIT 12.
|Sack
3 & 8 - UVA 12(1:11 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at PIT 25 for -13 yards (D.Alexandre)
|No Good
4 & 21 - UVA 33(0:24 - 2nd) W.Bettridge 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UVA Holder-UVA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(15:00 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Long; A.Clary at PIT 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 37(14:49 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at PIT 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 46(14:36 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 48(14:03 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 48(13:57 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Akere; N.Jackson at UVA 47.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PITT 47(13:23 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Punt
4 & 9 - PITT 47(13:18 - 3rd) S.Vander Haar punts 37 yards to UVA 10 Center-PIT. Downed by J.McIntyre.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 10(13:08 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 10. Catch made by M.Hollins at UVA 10. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at UVA 16.
|Sack
2 & 4 - UVA 16(12:39 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 9 for -7 yards (C.Kancey)
|Sack
3 & 11 - UVA 9(12:20 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 5 for -4 yards (H.Baldonado)
|Punt
4 & 15 - UVA 5(11:33 - 3rd) D.Sparks punts 57 yards to PIT 38 Center-UVA. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 38. Pushed out of bounds by F.Cypress at PIT 39.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 39(11:20 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; N.Jackson at PIT 45.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PITT 45(10:53 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Carter at PIT 45.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - PITT 45(10:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-M.Goncalves False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
3 & 9 - PITT 40(10:04 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 40. Catch made by B.Means at PIT 40. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.King; L.Long at UVA 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 38(9:32 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to UVA 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at UVA 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PITT 35(9:07 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+23 YD
3 & 7 - PITT 35(8:59 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to UVA 35. Catch made by J.Wayne at UVA 35. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by C.King at UVA 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 12(8:31 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 12(8:31 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to UVA 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at UVA 8.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PITT 8(8:08 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to UVA 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Long at UVA 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PITT 15(7:25 - 3rd) B.Sauls 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PIT Holder-PIT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(7:21 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by B.Kemp at UVA 25. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Hallett at UVA 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 45(7:15 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 45. Catch made by S.Wilson at UVA 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at PIT 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - UVA 49(6:55 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to PIT 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; E.Hallett at PIT 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 45(6:12 - 3rd) B.Armstrong scrambles to PIT 33 for 12 yards. B.Armstrong ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 33(15:00 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wood. PENALTY on PIT-J.Morgan Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on UVA-T.Furnish Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 33(5:18 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to PIT 33. Catch made by B.Kemp at PIT 33. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PIT at PIT 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 25(5:12 - 3rd) R.Walker rushed to PIT 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Green at PIT 24.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - UVA 24(4:12 - 3rd) R.Walker rushed to PIT 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at PIT 18. PENALTY on PIT-B.Kamara Offensive Facemask 9 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 9(3:53 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to PIT 9. Catch made by M.Fields at PIT 9. Gain of 9 yards. M.Fields for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 3rd) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 3rd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(3:48 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at PIT 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 31(3:09 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at PIT 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PITT 32(2:23 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at PIT 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - PITT 32(1:50 - 3rd) C.Junko punts 35 yards to UVA 33 Center-PIT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 33(1:39 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 33. Catch made by M.Fields at UVA 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at UVA 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 48(1:08 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 48. Catch made by M.Hollins at UVA 48. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Green at PIT 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UVA 40(0:41 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 45 for -15 yards (C.Kancey)
|Sack
2 & 25 - UVA 45(15:00 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 40 for -5 yards (C.Kancey)
|No Gain
3 & 30 - UVA 40(14:26 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Starling.
|Punt
4 & 30 - UVA 40(14:20 - 4th) D.Sparks punts 37 yards to PIT 23 Center-UVA. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 23. Tackled by M.Gaffney at PIT 37.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 37(14:09 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at PIT 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 42(13:44 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; C.King at PIT 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 48(13:25 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA 30 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Clary at UVA 30. PENALTY on PIT-G.Bartholomew Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 49(13:01 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to UVA 49. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at UVA 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35(12:37 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Perry at UVA 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PITT 34(12:20 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - PITT 34(12:12 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to UVA 34. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at UVA 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at UVA 26.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - PITT 26(11:48 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at UVA 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 23(11:12 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Clary; C.King at UVA 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 17(10:29 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; A.Clary at UVA 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 13(9:44 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at UVA 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 11(8:58 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to UVA 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Perry at UVA 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PITT 9(8:29 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - PITT 17(8:24 - 4th) B.Sauls 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PIT Holder-PIT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(8:21 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by B.Kemp at UVA 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at UVA 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 28(7:53 - 4th) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Brima at UVA 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 37(7:29 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wilson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 37(7:27 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 37. Catch made by M.Hollins at UVA 37. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.DeShields at UVA 41.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UVA 41(6:55 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - UVA 41(6:49 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wood.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41(6:43 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to UVA 41. Catch made by V.Davis at UVA 41. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Johnson at UVA 31. PENALTY on PIT-B.Means Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41(6:18 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to UVA 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at UVA 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 34(5:25 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to UVA 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at UVA 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 30(4:42 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to UVA 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at UVA 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 24(3:58 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to UVA 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Clary; N.Jackson at UVA 22.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 22(3:12 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to UVA 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.King; M.Diatta at UVA 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - PITT 29(2:26 - 4th) B.Sauls 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PIT Holder-PIT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25(2:23 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 25(2:19 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UVA 25(2:15 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UVA 25(2:10 - 4th) D.Sparks punts 63 yards to PIT 12 Center-UVA. V.Davis returned punt from the PIT 12. Tackled by E.Wood at PIT 25. PENALTY on UVA-UVA Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(1:56 - 4th) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Stewart; L.Long at PIT 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 29(1:11 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at PIT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 37(0:27 - 4th) N.Patti kneels at the PIT 35.
