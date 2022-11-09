|
|BALLST
|TOLEDO
Finn throws late TD pass to lift Toledo over Ball St. 28-21
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Dequan Finn threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Turner with 1:18 remaining to give Toledo a 28-21 victory over Ball State on Tuesday night.
Finn led a 7-play, 50-yard drive for the game-winning score. John Paddock drove Ball State to the Toledo 47, but he was sacked and then threw an interception to end it.
Finn was 21 of 38 for 301 yards passing and threw three touchdown passes. Jerjuan Newton had seven catches for 94 yards for Toledo (7-3, 5-1 Mid-American Conference), and Devin Maddox added 72 yards receiving on three catches and each had a touchdown catch. Turner had four receptions for 54 yards.
Carson Steele ran for 198 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown in the first, second and third quarters for Ball State (5-5, 2-4). His 34-yarder gave the Cardinals a 21-14 lead early in the third. Paddock was 13-of-35 passing for 94 yards with the one interception.
C. Steele
33 RB
198 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, -2 ReYds, 3 RECs
D. Finn
7 QB
301 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|23
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|4
|11
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-20
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|280
|439
|Total Plays
|75
|80
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|186
|138
|Rush Attempts
|40
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|94
|301
|Comp. - Att.
|13-35
|21-38
|Yards Per Pass
|1.4
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-75
|10-105
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|12-39.8
|10-36.3
|Return Yards
|0
|-10
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2--26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-16
|Safeties
|0
|0
|94
|PASS YDS
|301
|186
|RUSH YDS
|138
|280
|TOTAL YDS
|439
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|13/35
|94
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|28
|198
|3
|38
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|6
|-35
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hunt 80 TE
|B. Hunt
|7
|4
|56
|0
|28
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|8
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|5
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Coll 87 TE
|C. Coll
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Tate 10 WR
|D. Tate
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 11 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Presley 19 WR
|N. Presley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|5
|3
|-2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Houston Jr. 36 LB
|S. Houston Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Woodard 6 DL
|T. Woodard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. VonGunten 14 K
|B. VonGunten
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|12
|39.8
|6
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|2
|16.0
|20
|0
|
J. Stemler 56 LB
|J. Stemler
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|21/38
|301
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|17
|85
|0
|14
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|9
|23
|0
|10
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|7
|21
|1
|7
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|8
|10
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|13
|7
|94
|1
|22
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|6
|3
|72
|1
|48
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|4
|4
|54
|1
|30
|
M. Barkley 14 WR
|M. Barkley
|2
|2
|43
|0
|39
|
T. Zsiros 84 WR
|T. Zsiros
|3
|2
|33
|0
|25
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|
A. Torres 88 TE
|A. Torres
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Kuhl 40 TE
|L. Kuhl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Blankumsee 0 WR
|D. Blankumsee
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 5 LB
|N. Givhan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 LB
|J. Hines
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Woliver 85 LB
|A. Woliver
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Hook 25 S
|M. Hook
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|10
|36.3
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|2
|-13.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 59 yards from TOL 35 to the BALL 6. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at BALL 26.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 26(14:56 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 23 for -3 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 23.
|Sack
2 & 13 - BALLST 23(14:25 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at BALL 22 for -1 yards (Z.Ford)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - BALLST 22(13:48 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 14 - BALLST 22(13:43 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 48 yards to TOL 30 Center-BALL. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(13:37 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 31(13:08 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 32(12:38 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 32(12:35 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 31 yards to BALL 37 Center-TOL. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(12:28 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 41(12:00 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 41(11:54 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 41(11:49 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 59 yards to TOL End Zone Center-BALL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(11:41 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 27(11:15 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 28(10:34 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 28. Catch made by J.Stuart at TOL 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(10:16 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton. PENALTY on BALL-A.Uzodinma Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(10:10 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 47.
2 & 11 - TOLEDO(9:34 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee. PENALTY on BALL-J.Riley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. PENALTY on TOL-V.Sciury Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 47(9:14 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Finn pass complete to TOL 47. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 47. Gain of 16 yards. J.Newton FUMBLES forced by A.Uzodinma. Fumble RECOVERED by TOL-J.Newton at BALL 37. Tackled by BALL at BALL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(9:02 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(8:58 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to BALL 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 30(8:37 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to BALL 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(8:08 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by J.Newton at BALL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 18.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 18(7:52 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to BALL 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 18.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 18(7:17 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to BALL 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 8(6:54 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 8. Catch made by J.Newton at BALL 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Newton for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:50 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 59 yards from TOL 35 to the BALL 6. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at BALL 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 18(6:31 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 18. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 27. PENALTY on TOL-D.Johnson Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(6:14 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 44(5:58 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to TOL 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(5:30 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at TOL 50 for -6 yards (A.Woliver; D.Johnson)
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - BALLST 50(4:55 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to TOL 50. Catch made by C.Steele at TOL 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 14 - BALLST 48(4:15 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to TOL 48. Catch made by B.Hunt at TOL 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 45.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BALLST 45(3:37 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 38 yards to TOL 7 Center-BALL. Downed by BALL.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 7(3:31 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 12.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 12(2:59 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 12(2:52 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for L.Kuhl.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 12(2:47 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 40 yards to BALL 48 Center-TOL. Downed by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(2:36 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to TOL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BALLST 49(2:06 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 49(2:01 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - BALLST 49(1:58 - 1st) PENALTY on TOL-R.Delancy Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - BALLST 44(1:58 - 1st) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at TOL 20. Intercepted by Q.Mitchell at TOL 20. Tackled by BALL at TOL 20. PENALTY on TOL-A.Woliver Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(1:52 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to TOL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 34.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - BALLST 34(1:07 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol. PENALTY on TOL-D.Johnson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(1:02 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to TOL 9 for 15 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 9(0:29 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to TOL End Zone for 9 yards. C.Steele for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 1st) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 55 yards from BALL 35 to the TOL 10. J.Stuart returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at TOL 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 23(0:15 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 23. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 28(15:00 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 28. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 32.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 32(14:30 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 31.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 31(13:49 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 32 yards to BALL 37 Center-TOL. Downed by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(13:44 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 40.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 40(13:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 40. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 38.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BALLST 38(12:34 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BALLST 38(12:18 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 43 yards to TOL 19 Center-BALL. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 19. Tackled by BALL at TOL 31. PENALTY on TOL-A.Fuller Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(12:18 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(12:12 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 11.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 11(11:42 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 11(11:39 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 36 yards to TOL 47 Center-TOL. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(11:33 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to TOL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 46(10:58 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to TOL 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 38.
|+38 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 38(10:18 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to TOL End Zone for 38 yards. C.Steele for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:09 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 56 yards from BALL 35 to the TOL 9. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(10:09 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 30.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 30(9:45 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 30. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 30. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at TOL 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(9:27 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to BALL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 48.
|+48 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 48(8:57 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 48. Catch made by D.Maddox at BALL 48. Gain of 48 yards. D.Maddox for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 57 yards from TOL 35 to the BALL 8. Fair catch by A.Uzodinma.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(8:51 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(8:45 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 29(8:13 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 29(8:10 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 36 yards to TOL 35 Center-BALL. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(8:04 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 40.
|+30 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 40(7:36 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 40. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 40. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(7:14 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to BALL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 30. PENALTY on TOL-M.Berg Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - TOLEDO 45(7:03 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|+7 YD
2 & 25 - TOLEDO 45(6:55 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by J.Turner at BALL 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 38.
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - TOLEDO 38(6:17 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 38. Catch made by J.Turner at BALL 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 29.
|No Good
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 37(5:43 - 2nd) T.Cluckey 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TOL Holder-J.Batzke.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29(5:39 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 34(5:09 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 38(4:51 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(4:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by V.Pemberton at BALL 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 42(3:46 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to TOL 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(3:13 - 2nd) V.Pemberton rushed to TOL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BALLST 45(2:52 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Sack
3 & 9 - BALLST 45(2:46 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at BALL 43 for -12 yards (D.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 21 - BALLST 43(2:36 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 30 yards to TOL 27 Center-BALL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(2:20 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to TOL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 32. PENALTY on BALL-N.Jones Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(2:10 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton. PENALTY on BALL-N.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(2:06 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 43. Catch made by M.Kelly at BALL 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 38(1:48 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 38(1:43 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to BALL 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(1:34 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to BALL 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 27.
|Sack
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 27(1:06 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at BALL 35 for -8 yards (S.Houston)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TOLEDO 35(0:58 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TOLEDO 35(0:50 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 35 yards to BALL End Zone Center-TOL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(0:43 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 20. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(0:31 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson. PENALTY on TOL-C.McDonald Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(0:26 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 50. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 45(0:20 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|Sack
3 & 5 - BALLST 45(0:16 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at BALL 43 for -12 yards (N.Givhan)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 55 yards from BALL 35 to the TOL 10. Fair catch by J.Stuart.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 30(14:05 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 33(13:56 - 3rd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 32(13:35 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 34 yards to BALL 34 Center-TOL. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(13:28 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 41.
|+25 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 41(13:08 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to TOL 34 for 25 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 34.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(12:39 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to TOL End Zone for 34 yards. C.Steele for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:32 - 3rd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 54 yards from BALL 35 to the TOL 11. Fair catch by J.Stuart.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(12:32 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by T.Zsiros at TOL 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(12:08 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 50. Catch made by T.Zsiros at TOL 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 42(11:57 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to BALL 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(11:34 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to BALL 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 29(11:04 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to BALL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 28(10:41 - 3rd) D.Finn scrambles to BALL 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 23.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 23(10:14 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 23. Catch made by J.Newton at BALL 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TOLEDO 3(9:52 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to BALL End Zone for 3 yards. P.Boone for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 3rd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 32 yards from TOL 35 to the BALL 33. J.Stemler returns the kickoff. Tackled by TOL at BALL 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(9:46 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 33. Catch made by C.Coll at BALL 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 37(9:23 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 38(8:40 - 3rd) W.Jones rushed to BALL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 40.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BALLST 40(8:00 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 40 yards to TOL 20 Center-BALL. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(7:53 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 20. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 20. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(7:22 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to BALL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 38(6:41 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to BALL 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 32(6:08 - 3rd) D.Finn rushed to BALL 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(5:43 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(5:38 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by M.Barkley at BALL 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 24.
|Int
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 24(5:09 - 3rd) D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at BALL End Zone. Intercepted by A.Uzodinma at BALL End Zone. Tackled by TOL at BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(5:02 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 24(4:31 - 3rd) J.Paddock scrambles to BALL 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 28.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 28(3:48 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(3:11 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 40(2:34 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 41.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 41(1:50 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 41. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(1:25 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for C.Steele.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 50(1:21 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to TOL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 49.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BALLST 49(0:40 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BALLST 49(0:36 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 36 yards to TOL 13 Center-BALL. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 13(0:30 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 27 for 14 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(0:11 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 29(15:00 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 31.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 31(14:27 - 4th) PENALTY on TOL-V.Sciury False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 26(14:08 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 16 for -10 yards (T.Woodard)
|Punt
4 & 21 - TOLEDO 16(13:40 - 4th) J.Batzke punts 31 yards to TOL 47 Center-TOL. J.Jackson returned punt from the TOL 47. Tackled by TOL at TOL 47.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(13:33 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to TOL 47. Catch made by B.Hunt at TOL 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(13:00 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to TOL 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 31. PENALTY on BALL-B.Hunt Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - BALLST 41(12:45 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to TOL 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 37.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - BALLST 37(12:08 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|-2 YD
3 & 16 - BALLST 37(12:05 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to TOL 37. Catch made by C.Steele at TOL 37. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 39.
|Punt
4 & 18 - BALLST 39(11:24 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 27 yards to TOL 12 Center-BALL. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 12(11:17 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 15.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 15(10:37 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 15(10:31 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 15(10:26 - 4th) J.Batzke punts 37 yards to BALL 48 Center-TOL. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(10:19 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 48(9:49 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 49.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BALLST 49(9:04 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BALLST 49(9:00 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 33 yards to TOL 18 Center-BALL. Fair catch by A.Beale.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(8:54 - 4th) P.Boone rushed to TOL 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 16.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 16(8:10 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for A.Torres.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TOLEDO 16(8:06 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TOLEDO 16(8:00 - 4th) J.Batzke punts 47 yards to BALL 37 Center-TOL. Downed by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(7:49 - 4th) J.Paddock rushed to BALL 40 for yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 40. PENALTY on BALL-E.Crowe Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - BALLST 27(7:28 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - BALLST 29(6:58 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for C.Steele.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - BALLST 29(6:55 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for V.Pemberton.
|Punt
4 & 18 - BALLST 29(6:49 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 44 yards to TOL 27 Center-BALL. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(6:40 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 27. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 27. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(6:22 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(6:17 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 45.
|-5 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 45(5:30 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 45. Catch made by M.Kelly at TOL 45. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by BALL at TOL 40.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TOLEDO 40(5:00 - 4th) J.Batzke punts 40 yards to BALL 20 Center-TOL. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(4:53 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 20(4:49 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 23(4:15 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 23. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at BALL 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BALLST 28(3:34 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 44 yards to TOL 28 Center-BALL. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 28. Tackled by BALL at TOL 35. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(3:24 - 4th) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(3:17 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to BALL 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 41(2:58 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to BALL 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(2:14 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to BALL 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(1:33 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to BALL 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 19. PENALTY on TOL-K.Major Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 20 - TOLEDO 34(1:32 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by J.Newton at BALL 34. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 12(1:27 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to BALL 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - TOLEDO 8(1:22 - 4th) D.Finn pass complete to BALL 8. Catch made by J.Turner at BALL 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Turner for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 4th) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 4th) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(1:18 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(1:15 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for N.Presley.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - BALLST 25(1:10 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 25. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(1:02 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for N.Presley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 47(0:54 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for D.Tate.
|Sack
3 & 10 - BALLST 47(0:51 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at BALL 45 for -8 yards (J.Hines)
|Int
4 & 18 - BALLST 45(0:45 - 4th) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at TOL 31. Intercepted by M.Hook at TOL 31. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at TOL 47.
-
BUFF
CMICH
0
054 O/U
-1
Wed 7:00pm ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
0
055.5 O/U
+2.5
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
0
049.5 O/U
PK
Wed 7:00pm ESPU
-
GAS
UL
0
059.5 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPU
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
052.5 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
059 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
057.5 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
064 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
041.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
071.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
048 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
061.5 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
061 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
063.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
042 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067.5 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-18
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
059 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
049.5 O/U
-29.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
057.5 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
041 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
050 O/U
-8
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-13.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047.5 O/U
+20.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN