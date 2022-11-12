|
Peasant's 2 TDs help Middle Tennessee rally, beat Charlotte
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Frank Peasant ran 17 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns and Middle Tennessee scored the final 17 points to beat Charlotte 24-14 Saturday night.
Elijah Metcalf caught eight passes for 84 yards for Middle Tennessee (5-5, 2-4 Conference USA).
The Blue Raiders won for just the second time since a road win over then-No. 25 Miami on Sept. 24.
Chris Reynolds completed 28 of 49 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Charlotte (2-9, 1-6). The 49ers have lost back-to-back games and six of their last seven.
Marley Cook blocked a Charlotte punt early in the third quarter and Jordan Ferguson scooped it up and scored for the Blue Raiders to make it 14-all, Peasant capped an eight-play, 79-yard drive with a 13-yard TD run early in the fourth and Zeke Rankin added a 21-yard field goal that capped the scoring with about 2 minutes to play.
---
C. Reynolds
3 QB
277 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 29 RuYds
F. Peasant
36 RB
84 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 13 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|16
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|383
|306
|Total Plays
|79
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|103
|Rush Attempts
|30
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|277
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|28-49
|22-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-65
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-26.6
|6-41.3
|Return Yards
|11
|32
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|1-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|277
|PASS YDS
|203
|106
|RUSH YDS
|103
|383
|TOTAL YDS
|306
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|28/49
|277
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|14
|50
|0
|9
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|7
|29
|0
|10
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|4
|24
|0
|17
J. Martin III 27 RB
|J. Martin III
|2
|3
|0
|3
X. Williams 8 QB
|X. Williams
|2
|2
|0
|6
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|18
|9
|112
|1
|24
E. Spencer 9 WR
|E. Spencer
|9
|6
|55
|1
|27
T. Thompson 11 TE
|T. Thompson
|6
|3
|33
|0
|18
Q. Patten 89 WR
|Q. Patten
|6
|4
|30
|0
|10
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|4
|3
|27
|0
|11
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
J. Clemons 81 TE
|J. Clemons
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
T. Blount 19 WR
|T. Blount
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
J. Martin III 27 RB
|J. Martin III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Watts 0 DE
|M. Watts
|5-2
|1.0
|0
G. Howard 4 CB
|G. Howard
|5-1
|0.0
|0
P. Bemah 25 LB
|P. Bemah
|5-0
|0.0
|0
A. Siddiq 1 DL
|A. Siddiq
|4-1
|1.5
|0
M. Jackson 95 DE
|M. Jackson
|4-4
|0.5
|0
A. Grose 23 DB
|A. Grose
|4-2
|0.0
|0
C. Monroe 47 LB
|C. Monroe
|3-2
|0.0
|0
B. Turner 44 LB
|B. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Holley 97 DL
|J. Holley
|2-0
|1.0
|0
M. Neal 29 DB
|M. Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
S. Rogers 6 DB
|S. Rogers
|1-2
|0.0
|1
B. Whitehead 27 DB
|B. Whitehead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Kelly 53 DL
|M. Kelly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
O. Orgertrice 46 DB
|O. Orgertrice
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Morgan 90 DL
|D. Morgan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
I. Hampton 96 DL
|I. Hampton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Zita 28 K
|A. Zita
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Rice 37 P
|B. Rice
|4
|33.3
|1
|50
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|4
|17.5
|22
|0
R. Williford 40 LB
|R. Williford
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
N. Vattiato 11 QB
|N. Vattiato
|22/29
|203
|0
|1
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|17
|84
|2
|16
N. Vattiato 11 QB
|N. Vattiato
|14
|19
|0
|11
T. Wilkins 39 RB
|T. Wilkins
|1
|2
|0
|2
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
E. Metcalf 84 WR
|E. Metcalf
|9
|8
|83
|0
|36
Q. Tolbert 5 WR
|Q. Tolbert
|5
|3
|40
|0
|26
D. England-Chisolm 3 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|5
|2
|31
|0
|38
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
B. Bailey 25 WR
|B. Bailey
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
J. Tate Jr 86 WR
|J. Tate Jr
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
T. Wilkins 39 RB
|T. Wilkins
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
T. Sudderth 82 TE
|T. Sudderth
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
I. Gathings 2 WR
|I. Gathings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Fluellen 17 S
|T. Fluellen
|8-6
|0.0
|0
J. Rayam 44 LB
|J. Rayam
|4-3
|0.0
|0
Z. Wood 7 DT
|Z. Wood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
M. Cook 57 DT
|M. Cook
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Ferguson 9 DE
|J. Ferguson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
D. Curtis 8 LB
|D. Curtis
|3-2
|1.0
|0
Q. Dunnigan 97 DE
|Q. Dunnigan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
D. Francis 40 LB
|D. Francis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
P. Hughes 91 LB
|P. Hughes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|2-2
|0.0
|0
C. Dixon 34 LB
|C. Dixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Stanley II 6 CB
|D. Stanley II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Thomas 30 S
|J. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|1
J. Wyatt 10 DT
|J. Wyatt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Davis 35 LB
|J. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|1/1
|21
|3/3
|6
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|6
|41.3
|2
|51
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Cook 57 DT
|M. Cook
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 63 yards from MTS 35 to the CHA 2. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at CHA 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22(14:55 - 1st) C.Reynolds rushed to CHA 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood at CHA 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CHARLO 24(14:18 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 24(14:10 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 24. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis; D.Francis at CHA 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(13:24 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Hughes at CHA 42.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 42(12:40 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 42. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Curtis at MTS 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(12:04 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to MTS 47. Catch made by Q.Patten at MTS 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(11:43 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to MTS 37. Catch made by G.Dubose at MTS 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley; T.Fluellen at MTS 33.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 33(10:55 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to MTS 33. Catch made by T.Thompson at MTS 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 15(10:37 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 15(10:34 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to MTS 15. Catch made by Q.Patten at MTS 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by P.Hughes at MTS 12.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CHARLO 12(9:46 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|No Good
4 & 7 - CHARLO 19(9:40 - 1st) A.Zita 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CHA Holder-CHA.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(9:34 - 1st) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 20. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at MTS 29.
|+26 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 29(9:09 - 1st) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 29. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at MTS 29. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by B.Whitehead at CHA 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(8:55 - 1st) N.Vattiato pass complete to CHA 45. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at CHA 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MTSU 41(8:35 - 1st) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MTSU 41(8:27 - 1st) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MTSU 41(8:23 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 30 yards to CHA 11 Center-MTS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 11(8:12 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 11. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 11. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; J.Rayam at CHA 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - CHARLO 10(5:32 - 1st) J.Martin rushed to CHA 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; J.Thomas at CHA 13. PENALTY on CHA-J.Hughes Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CHARLO 13(6:51 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CHARLO 13(6:46 - 1st) B.Rice punts 27 yards to CHA 40 Center-CHA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(6:38 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to CHA 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers; M.Jackson at CHA 38.
|Sack
2 & 8 - MTSU 38(6:09 - 1st) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato sacked at CHA 42 for -4 yards (M.Watts) N.Vattiato FUMBLES forced by M.Watts. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-MTS at CHA 42.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MTSU 42(6:03 - 1st) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for E.Metcalf.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MTSU 42(5:39 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 29 yards to CHA 13 Center-MTS. Fair catch by G.Dubose.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13(5:32 - 1st) C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 23 for 10 yards. Tackled by Q.Dunnigan at CHA 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23(5:12 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Dunnigan; P.Hughes at CHA 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 28(4:51 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Dunnigan at CHA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(4:12 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for H.Rutledge.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 33(4:07 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for J.Martin.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 33(3:59 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 33. Catch made by Q.Patten at CHA 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at CHA 41.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CHARLO 41(3:42 - 1st) B.Rice punts 50 yards to MTS 9 Center-CHA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 9(3:03 - 1st) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato sacked at MTS 2 for -7 yards (M.Jackson; A.Siddiq)
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - MTSU 2(2:39 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at MTS 6.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - MTSU 6(2:14 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at MTS 11.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MTSU 11(1:54 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts yards to CHA 47 Center-MTS. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 47. Tackled by J.Davis at MTS 28. PENALTY on CHA-B.Whitehead Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MTSU 16(1:05 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 47 yards to CHA 37 Center-MTS. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 37. Tackled by D.Francis at CHA 48.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(0:53 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at CHA 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - CHARLO 47(0:28 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by J.Clemons at CHA 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon; J.Davis at MTS 47.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 47(15:00 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to MTS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at MTS 38.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(14:46 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by G.Dubose at MTS 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23(14:26 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 23(14:19 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to MTS 23. Catch made by T.Thompson at MTS 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at MTS 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 7(13:43 - 2nd) X.Williams rushed to MTS 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at MTS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 1(13:08 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to MTS 1. Catch made by E.Spencer at MTS 1. Gain of 1 yards. E.Spencer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:02 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 40 yards from CHA 35 to the MTS 25. Fair catch by D.England-Chisolm. PENALTY on CHA-K.Blake Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(13:02 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at MTS 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 36(12:47 - 2nd) N.Vattiato rushed to MTS 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers; M.Kelly at MTS 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 47(12:19 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 47. Catch made by J.Tate at MTS 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Grose; O.Orgertrice at CHA 49.
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 49(11:42 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to CHA 49. Catch made by E.Metcalf at CHA 49. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 29.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 29(11:28 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to CHA 16 for 13 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 16.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 16(11:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on MTS-J.Tate False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - MTSU 21(10:55 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to CHA 21. Catch made by E.Metcalf at CHA 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at CHA 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 15(10:29 - 2nd) N.Vattiato rushed to CHA 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at CHA 12.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 12(10:04 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to CHA 12. Catch made by E.Metcalf at CHA 12. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by G.Howard; C.Monroe at CHA 9.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - MTSU 9(9:29 - 2nd) N.Vattiato rushed to CHA 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 3(9:11 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to CHA 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Holley at CHA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 1(8:33 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to CHA End Zone for 1 yards. F.Peasant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 35 yards from MTS 35 to the CHA 30. R.Williford returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at CHA 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32(8:21 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at CHA 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 40(7:57 - 2nd) H.Rutledge rushed to CHA 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at CHA 41.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 41(7:37 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 41. Catch made by Q.Patten at CHA 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley at MTS 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50(6:50 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to MTS 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 47.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - CHARLO 47(6:17 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer. PENALTY on MTS-D.Patterson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(6:00 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for S.Byrd.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 37(5:56 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to MTS 37. Catch made by G.Dubose at MTS 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at MTS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CHARLO 30(5:34 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+3 YD
4 & 3 - CHARLO 30(5:22 - 2nd) C.Reynolds rushed to MTS 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Cook at MTS 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(4:58 - 2nd) C.Reynolds rushed to MTS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stanley; J.Wyatt at MTS 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 24(4:16 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to MTS 24. Catch made by G.Dubose at MTS 24. Gain of 24 yards. G.Dubose for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:11 - 2nd) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 2nd) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(4:11 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at MTS 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 26(3:30 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at MTS 25.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 25(2:55 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by B.Bailey at MTS 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MTS 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(2:41 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 37. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at MTS 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 39(2:22 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 39. Catch made by T.Wilkins at MTS 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at MTS 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(1:57 - 2nd) T.Wilkins rushed to CHA 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Watts; M.Jackson at CHA 50.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 50(1:43 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to CHA 50. Catch made by Y.Ali at CHA 50. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan; M.Watts at MTS 49. PENALTY on MTS-T.Sudderth Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - MTSU 49(1:28 - 2nd) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for J.Sherman. PENALTY on CHA-B.Whitehead Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(1:18 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass INTERCEPTED at CHA 2. Intercepted by S.Rogers at CHA 2. Tackled by MTS at CHA 2.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 2(1:14 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 2. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 2. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Francis at CHA 3.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 3(1:08 - 2nd) C.Reynolds rushed to CHA 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Francis at CHA 10.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 10(1:02 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Cook at CHA 8.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CHARLO 8(0:58 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 35 yards to CHA 43 Center-CHA. Fair catch by Y.Ali.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(0:52 - 2nd) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato sacked at CHA 41 for 2 yards (J.Holley) N.Vattiato FUMBLES forced by J.Holley. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-K.Rutledge at CHA 41. Tackled by CHA at CHA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MTSU 41(0:45 - 2nd) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - MTSU 41(0:44 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to CHA 41. Catch made by E.Metcalf at CHA 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 33. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 33(0:23 - 2nd) N.Vattiato scrambles to CHA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 29(0:17 - 2nd) N.Vattiato pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by Q.Tolbert at CHA 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 19.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MTSU 19(0:12 - 2nd) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato sacked at CHA 26 for -7 yards (A.Siddiq) N.Vattiato FUMBLES forced by A.Siddiq. Fumble RECOVERED by CHA-M.Watts at CHA 26. Tackled by MTS at CHA 26.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Laros kicks 61 yards from CHA 35 to the MTS 4. Fair catch by D.England-Chisolm.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Hampton; A.Grose at MTS 27.
|-7 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 27(14:34 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 27. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 27. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at MTS 20.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - MTSU 20(14:04 - 3rd) N.Vattiato scrambles to MTS 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at MTS 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MTSU 26(13:37 - 3rd) K.Ulbrich punts 51 yards to CHA 23 Center-MTS. Downed by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23(13:07 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 23(12:59 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at CHA 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 31(12:38 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam; J.Wyatt at CHA 32.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CHARLO 32(12:05 - 3rd) B.Rice punts yards to CHA 32 Center-CHA. M.Cook blocked the kick. J.Ferguson recovered the blocked kick. J.Ferguson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 3rd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 58 yards from MTS 35 to the CHA 7. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Davis at CHA 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(11:45 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 20. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon at CHA 28.
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - CHARLO 28(11:22 - 3rd) H.Rutledge rushed to CHA 45 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Patterson at CHA 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(11:12 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 45. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; T.Ross at MTS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(10:22 - 3rd) J.Martin rushed to MTS 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood at MTS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 41(9:34 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 41(9:32 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to MTS 41. Catch made by G.Dubose at MTS 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28(8:54 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to MTS 28. Catch made by G.Dubose at MTS 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at MTS 19.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CHARLO 19(8:30 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for Q.Patten.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CHARLO 19(8:29 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA.
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 19(8:25 - 3rd) X.Williams rushed to MTS 23 for -4 yards. Tackled by Q.Dunnigan at MTS 23.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 23(8:21 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 23. Catch made by J.Tate at MTS 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at MTS 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 29(8:04 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at MTS 32.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MTSU 32(7:21 - 3rd) N.Vattiato rushed to MTS 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at MTS 32.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MTSU 32(6:40 - 3rd) K.Ulbrich punts 44 yards to CHA 24 Center-MTS. G.Dubose returned punt from the CHA 24. Tackled by T.Fluellen at CHA 24.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24(6:29 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 24. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at CHA 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 29(5:45 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson at CHA 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(5:01 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 36. Catch made by T.Blount at CHA 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at CHA 41.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 41(4:15 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 41. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; T.Ross at MTS 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(3:32 - 3rd) H.Rutledge rushed to MTS 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cook at MTS 37.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - CHARLO 37(2:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHA-H.Rutledge False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - CHARLO 42(2:42 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - CHARLO 42(2:35 - 3rd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 14 - CHARLO 42(2:31 - 3rd) B.Rice punts 21 yards to MTS 21 Center-CHA. Downed by C.Lyons.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 21(2:22 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 19. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 19. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by CHA at MTS 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - MTSU 19(1:51 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 19. Catch made by T.Sudderth at MTS 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at MTS 23.
|+38 YD
3 & 8 - MTSU 23(1:11 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to MTS 23. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 23. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by A.Grose at CHA 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(0:44 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to CHA 39. Catch made by E.Metcalf at CHA 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at CHA 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 29(0:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on MTS-W.Kelly False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MTSU 34(0:20 - 3rd) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - MTSU 34(0:13 - 3rd) N.Vattiato pass complete to CHA 34. Catch made by E.Metcalf at CHA 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Neal at CHA 32.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - MTSU 32(15:00 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for E.Metcalf. PENALTY on CHA-B.Whitehead Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(14:45 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to CHA 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at CHA 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 13(14:27 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to CHA End Zone for 13 yards. F.Peasant for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:21 - 4th) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:21 - 4th) S.Payne kicks 53 yards from MTS 35 to the CHA 12. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Shellman at CHA 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(14:16 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer. PENALTY on MTS-T.Ross Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42(14:09 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at CHA 48.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 48(13:35 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 48(13:34 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 48. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Wood at MTS 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 44(13:14 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 20 - CHARLO 46(13:02 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 23. Intercepted by J.Thomas at MTS 23. Tackled by CHA at MTS 23.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 23(12:53 - 4th) N.Vattiato scrambles to MTS 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at MTS 29.
|-9 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 29(12:16 - 4th) N.Vattiato rushed to MTS 20 for -9 yards. Tackled by CHA at MTS 20.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - MTSU 20(11:53 - 4th) N.Vattiato scrambles to MTS 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Turner at MTS 28.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MTSU 28(11:09 - 4th) K.Ulbrich punts 47 yards to CHA 25 Center-MTS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(11:04 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson at CHA 24.
|+27 YD
2 & 11 - CHARLO 24(10:27 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 24. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 24. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at MTS 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49(10:03 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to MTS 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson at MTS 44.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CHARLO 44(9:42 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 44(9:38 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to MTS 44. Catch made by E.Spencer at MTS 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(8:54 - 4th) H.Rutledge rushed to MTS 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wyatt at MTS 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 34(8:06 - 4th) C.Reynolds scrambles to MTS 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at MTS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CHARLO 30(7:38 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to MTS 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam; J.Ferguson at MTS 30.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - CHARLO 30(6:51 - 4th) PENALTY on CHA-A.Gist False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - CHARLO 35(6:51 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(6:46 - 4th) N.Vattiato steps back to pass. N.Vattiato pass incomplete intended for Q.Tolbert.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 35(6:37 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to CHA 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe; M.Jackson at CHA 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(5:53 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to CHA 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 44.
|+36 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 44(5:01 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to CHA 44. Catch made by E.Metcalf at CHA 44. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by M.Neal at CHA 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MTSU 8(4:33 - 4th) N.Vattiato rushed to CHA 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at CHA 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MTSU 8(3:49 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to CHA 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at CHA 8.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 8(3:05 - 4th) N.Vattiato pass complete to CHA 8. Catch made by F.Peasant at CHA 8. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at CHA 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MTSU 11(2:57 - 4th) Z.Rankin 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 4th) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the CHA End Zone. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Harden at CHA 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22(2:47 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for S.Byrd. PENALTY on CHA-J.Clemons Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CHARLO 12(2:40 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - CHARLO 12(2:33 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for Q.Patten.
|+9 YD
3 & 20 - CHARLO 12(2:29 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 12. Catch made by S.Byrd at CHA 12. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at CHA 21.
|Sack
4 & 11 - CHARLO 21(1:50 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 21 for 0 yards (D.Curtis) C.Reynolds FUMBLES forced by D.Curtis. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-Z.Wood at CHA 21. Tackled by CHA at CHA 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 21(1:46 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to CHA 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at CHA 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 21(1:02 - 4th) F.Peasant rushed to CHA 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at CHA 18.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MTSU 18(0:23 - 4th) N.Vattiato kneels at the CHA 20.
-
TXSTSM
SALA
21
38
4th 2:48 ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
24
7
2nd 5:43
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
14
24
2nd 4:22 ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
10
0
2nd 3:40 FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
17
3
2nd 2:22 ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
10
10
2nd 4:03 FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
10
2nd 1:21 CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
0
1st 0:30 ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
7
2nd 14:16 SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
14
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
3
17
2nd 11:41 ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
7
0
1st 8:10 ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
14
51
Final FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
45
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
36
43
Final ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
33
35
Final ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
21
28
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
18
28
Final PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
9
10
Final NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
30
24
Final CBS
-
BC
16NCST
21
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
14
24
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
14
20
Final ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
51
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
16
31
Final ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
30
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
35
14
Final
-
NEB
3MICH
3
34
Final ABC
-
NMEX
AF
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
41
Final
-
NWEST
MINN
3
31
Final BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
38
31
Final ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
10
24
Final FS1
-
SC
FLA
6
38
Final SECN