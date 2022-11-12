|
|
|VANDY
|UK
Vanderbilt stuns Kentucky to end 26-game SEC losing streak
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Mike Wright ran 59 yards for a touchdown and completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left for a 24-21 win over Kentucky Saturday, snapping a 26-game Southeastern Conference losing streak.
Wright was named the Commodores' starting quarterback to start the season but was benched following a 45-25 loss to Wake Forest September 10, Freshman AJ Swann started the last six games but was ruled out against Kentucky due to an injury.
Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) appeared to have survived the Vandy effort after Chris Rodriguez twice gave the Wildcats a lead, scoring from the 5 for a 15-14 lead, then racing 72 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-17 with 5:03 left in the game.
Vandy's game-winning drive appeared stalled, but Octavious Oxendine's personal foul wiped out a Tyrell Ajian interception. Given new life, Wright completed a 40-yard pass to Quincy Skinner Jr. to the Kentucky 9 on fourth-and-11 to set up the winning score.
Wright was 12 of 23 passing for 184 yards with an interception, and ran for 126 yards. Ray Davis added 129 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Commodores (4-6, 1-5).
Vanderbilt's last conference win was Oct. 19, 2019 over Missouri 21-14.
TAKEAWAY
VANDERBILT
The Commodores defense, which had given up a conference-worst 36.8 points per game, was stellar. The defense had four sacks and six tackles for loss to go with an interception on the final play of the game. CJ Taylor led the defense with six tackles, a sack and the interception.
KENTUCKY
The Wildcats' inability to get touchdowns in the red zone in the first half led to the 7-6 halftime deficit. Twice Kentucky drove inside Vandy's 20 and another time inside the 30 to come away with just two field goals of 47 and 27 yards and blocked field goal from 37 yards. The second field goal completed a 66-yard, 15-play drive that stalled at the Vanderbilt 9.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt closes out the season with two home games, starting with Florida.
Kentucky continues its three-game home stand to end the season, hosting No. 1 Georgia.
|
M. Wright
5 QB
184 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 126 RuYds, RuTD
|
C. Rodriguez Jr.
24 RB
162 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|16
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|11-17
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|448
|322
|Total Plays
|67
|54
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|264
|213
|Rush Attempts
|44
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|6.9
|Yards Passing
|184
|109
|Comp. - Att.
|12-23
|11-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-70
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-39.0
|2-35.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|184
|PASS YDS
|109
|
|
|264
|RUSH YDS
|213
|
|
|448
|TOTAL YDS
|322
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|12/23
|184
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|26
|129
|1
|45
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|11
|126
|1
|59
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|5
|5
|0
|2
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|11
|5
|88
|1
|31
|
Q. Skinner Jr. 3 WR
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|5
|3
|55
|0
|40
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|3
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Worship 21 S
|M. Worship
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 13 LB
|C. Taylor
|4-2
|1.0
|1
|
J. Mahoney 23 DB
|J. Mahoney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 0 LB
|A. Orji
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lucien 25 CB
|J. Lucien
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. James 91 DL
|C. James
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 26 CB
|B. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 32 LB
|E. Barr
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 19 LB
|K. Patterson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. McAllister 1 DL
|E. McAllister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clifton 90 DL
|N. Clifton
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 43 LB
|D. Wright
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Owusu 88 DE
|M. Owusu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lee 99 DL
|D. Lee
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 36 K
|J. Bulovas
|1/1
|26
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|2
|23.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|11/23
|109
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|18
|162
|2
|72
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|6
|55
|0
|28
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|6
|-16
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|9
|5
|49
|0
|25
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|3
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
D. Crowdus 3 WR
|D. Crowdus
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Kattus 84 TE
|J. Kattus
|2
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|4
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lovett 25 DB
|J. Lovett
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 52 DL
|J. Rogers
|4-6
|1.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 1 DB
|K. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Ajian 6 DB
|T. Ajian
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 54 LB
|D. Jackson
|1-8
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dinkins 95 DT
|J. Dinkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Saunders 92 DL
|K. Saunders
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Afari Jr. 3 DB
|A. Afari Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rybka 90 DL
|T. Rybka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oxendine 8 DT
|O. Oxendine
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 0 DT
|D. Walker
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wade 20 LB
|K. Wade
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|3/4
|47
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Berry 93 P
|W. Berry
|2
|35.0
|2
|40
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|3
|18.7
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 62 yards from KEN 35 to the VAN 3. Fair catch by J.McGowan.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; T.Ajian at VAN 26. PENALTY on VAN-W.Sheppard Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 20 - VANDY 16(14:33 - 1st) M.Wright pass middle complete to VAN 16. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 16. Gain of 24 yards. W.Sheppard FUMBLES forced by K.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by KEN-C.Valentine at VAN 40. Tackled by M.Wright at VAN 19.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 19(14:18 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-D.Walker Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 29(14:18 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to VAN 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Barr; N.Clifton at VAN 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 29(13:38 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UK 29(13:31 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - UK 37(13:27 - 1st) M.Ruffolo 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Degraw Holder-C.Poore.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(13:22 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at VAN 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(12:40 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at VAN 41.
|+59 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 41(12:03 - 1st) M.Wright rushed to KEN End Zone for 59 yards. M.Wright for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:54 - 1st) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(11:54 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to KEN 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.James at KEN 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - UK 34(11:13 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 34. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 34. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by N.Clifton at KEN 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - UK 33(10:42 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 33. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at KEN 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 38(10:04 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at KEN 47.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - UK 47(9:29 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor; K.Patterson at KEN 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - UK 45(9:02 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Patterson at KEN 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 48(8:29 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 48. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at VAN 49.
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - UK 49(7:43 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to VAN 49. Catch made by T.Robinson at VAN 49. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at VAN 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 24(7:03 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to VAN 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Wright; C.Taylor at VAN 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UK 20(6:26 - 1st) W.Levis scrambles to VAN 19 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Orji at VAN 19.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - UK 19(5:46 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to VAN 19. Catch made by T.Robinson at VAN 19. Gain of 5 yards.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 14(5:11 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to VAN 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Clifton; D.Lee at VAN 11.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UK 11(4:30 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.Dingle (C.Taylor).
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - UK 11(4:24 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to VAN 11. Catch made by J.Kattus at VAN 11. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UK 17(3:36 - 1st) M.Ruffolo 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Degraw Holder-C.Poore.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(3:33 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at VAN 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 28(2:51 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; J.Rogers at VAN 31.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - VANDY 31(2:08 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 31. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by KEN at VAN 43. PENALTY on KEN-C.Valentine Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 43(1:35 - 1st) PENALTY on VAN-B.Bresnahan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - VANDY 38(1:17 - 1st) M.Wright rushed to VAN 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by O.Oxendine; C.Valentine at VAN 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 46(0:38 - 1st) J.McGowan rushed to KEN 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 49(0:01 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to KEN 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(15:00 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to KEN 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(14:25 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to KEN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dinkins at KEN 28.
|Int
2 & 7 - VANDY 28(13:49 - 2nd) M.Wright pass INTERCEPTED at KEN End Zone. Intercepted by K.Smith at KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - UK 20(13:41 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 20. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 20. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by E.Barr; B.Anderson at KEN 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(13:01 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to VAN 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; J.Mahoney at VAN 45.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - UK 45(12:17 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to VAN 45. Catch made by D.Crowdus at VAN 45. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Orji at VAN 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 30(11:45 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to VAN 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Worship; E.Barr at VAN 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UK 30(11:02 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to VAN 25 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Worship at VAN 25.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - UK 25(10:24 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to VAN 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at VAN 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 13(9:41 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at VAN 16 for -3 yards (D.Lee; N.Clifton)
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - UK 16(8:57 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to VAN 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at VAN 10.
|Sack
3 & 7 - UK 10(8:16 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at VAN 19 for -9 yards (C.Taylor)
4 & 16 - UK 27(7:35 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo 37 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-C.Degraw Holder-C.Poore. N.Clifton blocked the kick.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(7:23 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders; J.Weaver at VAN 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 20(6:44 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for VAN.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 20(6:39 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Punt
4 & 10 - VANDY 20(6:34 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 39 yards to KEN 41 Center-W.Schelling. T.Robinson returned punt from the KEN 41. Tackled by G.Schoenwald at KEN 50. PENALTY on KEN-J.Kattus Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 31(6:22 - 2nd) T.Robinson rushed to KEN 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at KEN 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 43(5:51 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; K.Patterson at KEN 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 43(5:09 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key (B.Anderson).
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - UK 43(5:02 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 43. Catch made by J.Kattus at KEN 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at VAN 49.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UK 49(4:25 - 2nd) W.Berry punts 30 yards to VAN 19 Center-C.Degraw. Downed by KEN.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 19(4:15 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; J.Wright at VAN 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 24(3:30 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett; D.Jackson at VAN 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 28(2:51 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at VAN 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(2:30 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Rybka; D.Jackson at VAN 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 35(1:48 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; J.Rogers at VAN 37.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 37(1:42 - 2nd) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 37. Catch made by P.Smith at VAN 37. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KEN at KEN 49. PENALTY on KEN-T.Rybka Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(1:36 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to KEN 31 for yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 31. PENALTY on VAN-J.Brammer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - VANDY 44(1:25 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to KEN 35 for 9 yards.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - VANDY 35(1:06 - 2nd) M.Wright pass complete to KEN 35. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KEN 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at KEN 27.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - VANDY 27(0:34 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to KEN 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett; A.Phillips at KEN 27. PENALTY on VAN-Q.Skinner Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - VANDY 42(0:14 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
4 & 18 - VANDY 42(0:05 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan (T.Ajian).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown. PENALTY on VAN-D.Wright Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 40(14:52 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Barr at KEN 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UK 41(14:15 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UK 41(14:05 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UK 41(13:59 - 3rd) W.Berry punts 40 yards to VAN 19 Center-C.Degraw. Fair catch by W.Sheppard.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 19(13:52 - 3rd) M.Wright rushed to VAN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at VAN 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 22(13:14 - 3rd) M.Wright rushed to VAN 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at VAN 28.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 28(12:32 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 38 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Ajian at VAN 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(11:53 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace; C.Valentine at VAN 40.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 40(11:14 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; A.Afari at VAN 38.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - VANDY 38(10:30 - 3rd) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 38. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Wade; T.Ajian at KEN 48.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(9:48 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to KEN 3 for 45 yards. Tackled by T.Ajian at KEN 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 3(9:02 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to KEN 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at KEN 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 2(8:19 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to KEN 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine; J.Weaver at KEN 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - VANDY 1(7:54 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to KEN End Zone for 1 yards. R.Davis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 3rd) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 3rd) J.Bulovas kicks 57 yards from VAN 35 to the KEN 8. B.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Barton at KEN 28.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UK 28(7:39 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to VAN 49 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at VAN 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(6:44 - 3rd) J.McClain rushed to VAN 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Wright at VAN 47. PENALTY on VAN-D.Wright Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 32(6:26 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to VAN 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lee; D.Wright at VAN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 30(5:56 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - UK 30(5:51 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to VAN 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at VAN 28.
|+11 YD
4 & 6 - UK 28(5:08 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to VAN 28. Catch made by T.Robinson at VAN 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Worship at VAN 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 17(4:32 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for C.Rodriguez.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 17(4:27 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UK 17(4:22 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at VAN 21 for -4 yards (M.Owusu)
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - UK 29(3:35 - 3rd) M.Ruffolo 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Degraw Holder-C.Goodfellow.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 62 yards from KEN 35 to the VAN 3. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Wade; A.Afari at VAN 32.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(3:19 - 3rd) J.McGowan rushed to VAN 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; K.Saunders at VAN 31.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - VANDY 31(2:41 - 3rd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers; D.Jackson at VAN 31.
|+29 YD
3 & 11 - VANDY 31(2:01 - 3rd) M.Wright scrambles to KEN 40 for 29 yards. M.Wright ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(1:23 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to KEN 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers; T.Wallace at KEN 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 36(0:42 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to KEN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; O.Oxendine at KEN 33.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - VANDY 33(15:00 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to KEN 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; D.Walker at KEN 33.
|Sack
4 & 3 - VANDY 33(14:20 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright sacked at KEN 34 for -1 yards (J.Rogers)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UK 34(14:13 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to VAN 48 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at VAN 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 48(13:52 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to VAN 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.McAllister at VAN 43.
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - UK 43(13:17 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to VAN 15 for 28 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at VAN 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 15(12:38 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to VAN 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 15.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UK 15(12:00 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to VAN 5 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Barr at VAN 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UK 5(11:24 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UK 5(11:18 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to VAN End Zone for 5 yards. C.Rodriguez for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:14 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. W.Levis steps back to pass. M.Wright sacked at VAN 3 for yards (VAN) TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 4th) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(11:14 - 4th) M.Wright rushed to VAN 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at VAN 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 33(10:43 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 33. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at VAN 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(10:08 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; J.Rogers at VAN 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - VANDY 47(9:30 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for B.Bresnahan.
|+31 YD
3 & 7 - VANDY 47(9:00 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 47. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 47. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at KEN 22. PENALTY on KEN-J.Lovett Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(8:52 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to KEN 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver; D.Jackson at KEN 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 18(8:16 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to KEN 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; J.Rogers at KEN 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 15(7:34 - 4th) M.Wright rushed to KEN 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 11(6:51 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to KEN 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - VANDY 9(6:14 - 4th) P.Smith rushed to KEN 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KEN 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - VANDY 8(5:31 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - VANDY 16(5:25 - 4th) J.Bulovas 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Schelling Holder-M.Hayball.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 4th) J.Bulovas kicks 53 yards from VAN 35 to the KEN 12. B.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Wright; T.Eckels at KEN 28.
|+72 YD
1 & 10 - UK 28(5:14 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to VAN End Zone for 72 yards. C.Rodriguez for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:03 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for KEN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on VAN-B.Anderson Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 2 - UK 2(5:03 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.McClain rushed to VAN 3 for yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 4th) C.Poore kicks 63 yards from KEN 35 to the VAN 2. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Thrower at VAN 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(4:58 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 20. Catch made by Q.Skinner at VAN 20. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wright at VAN 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - VANDY 27(4:27 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to VAN 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at VAN 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(3:53 - 4th) M.Wright scrambles to VAN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at VAN 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 36(3:19 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 36. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at VAN 37.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - VANDY 37(2:41 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - VANDY 37(2:33 - 4th) M.Wright pass INTERCEPTED at VAN 30. Intercepted by T.Ajian at VAN 30. Tackled by VAN at VAN 30. PENALTY on KEN-KEN Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(2:10 - 4th) M.Wright scrambles to KEN 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 49.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - VANDY 49(1:42 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - VANDY 49(1:36 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+40 YD
4 & 11 - VANDY 49(1:26 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to KEN 49. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KEN 49. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - VANDY 9(1:03 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to KEN 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at KEN 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - VANDY 8(0:41 - 4th) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - VANDY 8(0:36 - 4th) M.Wright pass complete to KEN 8. Catch made by W.Sheppard at KEN 8. Gain of 8 yards. W.Sheppard for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 4th) J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 4th) J.Bulovas kicks 61 yards from VAN 35 to the KEN 4. B.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Lutz at KEN 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 24(0:23 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 24. Catch made by J.McClain at KEN 24. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at KEN 31.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UK 31(0:18 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|Sack
3 & 3 - UK 31(0:13 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 24 for -7 yards (C.James)
|Int
4 & 10 - UK 24(0:07 - 4th) W.Levis pass INTERCEPTED at VAN 27. Intercepted by C.Taylor at VAN 27. Tackled by KEN at VAN 27.
