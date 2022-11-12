|
|
|RUT
|MICHST
Michigan State holds on for 27-21 victory over Rutgers
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns and Ben Patton hit two fourth-quarter field goals to lift Michigan State to a 27-21 victory Saturday over Rutgers and keep the Spartans' bowl hopes alive.
The Spartans built a 21-7 lead early in the third quarter on Thorne's 25-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed.
The Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) pulled within 21-14 when tight end Johnny Langan plowed up the middle on a one-yard touchdown run late in the quarter. It was the first time in the last three games that Rutgers had scored any points in the second half.
Rutgers had a chance to cut the margin in the final quarter but Jacob Slade blocked Jude McAtamney's 39-yard field goal attempt and cornerback Ameer Speed picked up the ball and returned it to the Michigan State 44. Seven plays later, Ben Patton made a 34-yard field goal to give the Spartans a 10-point lead with 6:28 to play. He later added a 48-yard kick.
Gavin Wimsatt was able to bring Rutgers within six points with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Shameen Jones on a fourth and 29 play with 47 seconds left. The Scarlet Knights attempted an onside kick, but it was fielded by the Spartans who ran out the clock.
Despite totaling 283 yards of offense and allowing Rutgers to cross midfield only twice in the first half, Michigan State could not pull away from the Scarlet Knights.
The Spartans opened the scoring in the first quarter when Thorne hit Daniel Barker on a 26-yard touchdown pass. The Scarlet Knights evened it late in the second quarter as Wimsatt capped a 96-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown throw to Aaron Young.
Jalen Berger put Michigan State back on top 14-7 on the following possession with a two-yard run up the middle. The play was set up following a pass interference penalty in the end zone on Avery Young, giving the Spartans the ball at the Rutgers' 2.
THE TAKEAWAY
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights must win their final two games to be considered for a bowl berth.
Michigan State: With a win in one of their final two games, the Spartans will be bowl eligible for the second consecutive season.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: Hosts Penn State on Nov. 19 and visits Maryland on Nov. 26 in the regular season finale.
Michigan State: Hosts Indiana on Nov. 19 and closes the regular season at Penn State on Nov. 26.
---
|
G. Wimsatt
2 QB
236 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -8 RuYds
|
P. Thorne
10 QB
256 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 33 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|25
|Rushing
|14
|10
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|460
|451
|Total Plays
|79
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|224
|195
|Rush Attempts
|44
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|236
|256
|Comp. - Att.
|20-35
|19-35
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|14-107
|6-48
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.6
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|236
|PASS YDS
|256
|
|
|224
|RUSH YDS
|195
|
|
|460
|TOTAL YDS
|451
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|20/34
|236
|2
|0
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|24
|162
|0
|31
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|6
|30
|0
|14
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
R. Rochelle 18 WR
|R. Rochelle
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|2
|5
|1
|4
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|8
|-8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|7
|5
|73
|0
|28
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|8
|6
|45
|0
|28
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|4
|2
|42
|1
|31
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|8
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|3
|3
|20
|0
|7
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|1
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Longerbeam 7 DB
|R. Longerbeam
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright-Collins 8 LB
|J. Wright-Collins
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 48 DL
|K. Hamilton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Loyal 25 DB
|S. Loyal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bailey 23 DL
|W. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 6 DB
|C. Braswell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 14 DL
|J. Thompson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Augustin 50 DL
|J. Augustin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|5
|45.6
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|4
|18.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|19/35
|256
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|15
|83
|1
|22
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|11
|80
|0
|17
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|5
|33
|0
|14
|
G. Bernard 5 WR
|G. Bernard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|10
|4
|90
|1
|35
|
D. Barker 9 TE
|D. Barker
|5
|4
|64
|1
|26
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|8
|4
|26
|0
|12
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|4
|2
|25
|0
|21
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|2
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Dunn 98 DE
|A. Dunn
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 9 CB
|R. Williams
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 7 LB
|A. Brule
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mangham 1 S
|J. Mangham
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kimbrough 12 CB
|C. Kimbrough
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|1-9
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunt 99 DT
|J. Hunt
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|1-7
|1.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|1-18
|0.0
|0
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 43 S
|M. Spencer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 41 DT
|D. Harmon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Patton 93 K
|B. Patton
|2/2
|48
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|3
|45.3
|3
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bernard 5 WR
|G. Bernard
|2
|28.0
|32
|0
|
T. Henry 11 WR
|T. Henry
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
J. Stone 19 K
|J. Stone
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 62 yards from RUT 35 to the MSU 3. G.Bernard returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at MSU 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(14:46 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Izien; C.Braswell at MSU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MICHST 44(14:21 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MICHST 44(14:14 - 1st) PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 39(14:14 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 39. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(13:51 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by K.Coleman at RUT 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Young; T.Powell at RUT 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 39(13:15 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to RUT 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh at RUT 38.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MICHST 38(12:37 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MICHST 38(12:28 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 21 yards to RUT 17 Center-MSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 17(12:22 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 40 for 23 yards. Tackled by C.Kimbrough at RUT 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 40(11:50 - 1st) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; C.Brantley at RUT 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 46(11:11 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 46. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; C.Haladay at RUT 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 49(10:30 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn at RUT 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 50(9:59 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 50(9:48 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - RUT 50(9:42 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 10 - RUT 50(9:36 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 42 yards to MSU 8 Center-RUT. Downed by C.Izien.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 8(9:25 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at MSU 19.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(9:01 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 19. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 19. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; R.Longerbeam at MSU 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(8:29 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at MSU 37.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 37(7:59 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to RUT 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(7:22 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to RUT 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 37.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(6:52 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to RUT 37. Catch made by K.Coleman at RUT 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 27. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(6:50 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 27(6:41 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to RUT 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell; J.Wright-Collins at RUT 20.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 20(6:01 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to RUT 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at RUT 18.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MICHST 18(5:24 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 18(5:18 - 1st) A.Young rushed to RUT 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; M.Hansen at RUT 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 20(4:46 - 1st) A.Young rushed to RUT 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Brule at RUT 21.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RUT 21(4:24 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|Punt
4 & 7 - RUT 21(4:20 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 51 yards to MSU 28 Center-RUT. Fair catch by J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 28(4:13 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at MSU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MICHST 34(3:50 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 34(3:46 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 34. Catch made by D.Barker at MSU 34. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at RUT 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(3:32 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - MICHST 42(3:29 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to RUT 37 for yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 37. PENALTY on MSU-MSU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(3:10 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 47(3:05 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to RUT 47. Catch made by D.Barker at RUT 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton at RUT 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(2:38 - 1st) P.Thorne rushed to RUT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins at RUT 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 34(2:03 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to RUT 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; T.Powell at RUT 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 30(1:40 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to RUT 30. Catch made by M.Carr at RUT 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins; D.Igbinosun at RUT 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 26(1:16 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to RUT 26. Catch made by D.Barker at RUT 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Barker for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(1:10 - 1st) PENALTY on RUT-RUT Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 1st) B.Patton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 60 yards from MSU 35 to the RUT 5. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSU at RUT 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 33(1:03 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 33. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at RUT 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - RUT 42(0:31 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; C.Haladay at RUT 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 43(0:00 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; J.Slade at RUT 41.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - RUT 41(15:00 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for M.Alaimo.
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - RUT 41(14:55 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 41. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; C.Haladay at MSU 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - RUT 43(14:21 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at RUT 44 for -13 yards (B.VanSumeren) PENALTY on RUT-G.Wimsatt Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 23 - RUT 44(14:14 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to MSU 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by MSU at MSU 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - RUT 48(13:29 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to MSU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 40.
|Punt
4 & 7 - RUT 40(13:06 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 36 yards to MSU 4 Center-RUT. Downed by M.Melton.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 4(12:34 - 2nd) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at MSU 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - MICHST 13(12:04 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at MSU 17.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 17(11:39 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 17. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; C.Izien at MSU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 29(11:11 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 29(11:06 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 29. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at MSU 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - MICHST 32(10:29 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 32. Catch made by E.Collins at MSU 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at MSU 42. PENALTY on MSU-K.Coleman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MICHST 32(10:12 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MICHST 32(9:54 - 2nd) B.Baringer punts 64 yards to RUT 4 Center-MSU. Downed by J.Windmon. PENALTY on RUT-C.Braswell Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 4(9:42 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 35 for 31 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at RUT 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 35(9:15 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon; C.Haladay at RUT 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 38(8:36 - 2nd) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at RUT 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 48(8:19 - 2nd) A.Young rushed to MSU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; K.Brooks at MSU 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 48(7:28 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to MSU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at MSU 32. PENALTY on RUT-S.Ryan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 48(7:05 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 48. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MSU at MSU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 39(6:37 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 39(6:29 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to MSU 18 for 21 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 18(6:00 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MSU 18. Catch made by A.Young at MSU 18. Gain of 18 yards. A.Young for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:52 - 2nd) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 49 yards from RUT 35 to the MSU 16. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Byrd at MSU 22. PENALTY on RUT-A.Dean Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(5:48 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton at MSU 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - MICHST 36(5:28 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; K.Hamilton at MSU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(4:51 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 40(4:47 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at MSU 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 47(4:12 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins; K.Hamilton at MSU 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 50(3:50 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 50. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at RUT 45.
|+35 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 45(3:27 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to RUT 45. Catch made by J.Reed at RUT 45. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at RUT 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 10(2:59 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to RUT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey at RUT 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MICHST 8(2:18 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MICHST 8(2:12 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Carr. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 2(2:09 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to RUT End Zone for 2 yards. J.Berger for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 2nd) B.Patton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 2nd) J.Stone kicks 55 yards from MSU 35 to the RUT 10. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSU at RUT 30. PENALTY on RUT-T.Ward Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 12(1:56 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; J.Hunt at RUT 14.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 14(1:49 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 14. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 14. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at RUT 11.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - RUT 11(1:43 - 2nd) A.Young rushed to RUT 25 for 14 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson; R.Williams at RUT 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(1:13 - 2nd) A.Young rushed to RUT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; K.Brooks at RUT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - RUT 34(0:30 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn at RUT 34.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 34(0:17 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; J.Mangham at RUT 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 43(0:10 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 43. Catch made by K.Monangai at RUT 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at RUT 49.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - RUT 49(0:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on RUT-J.DiRenzo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 44(0:01 - 2nd) RUT kneels at the RUT 38.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 58 yards from MSU 35 to the RUT 7. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. A.Cruickshank FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by RUT-A.Cruickshank at RUT 16. Tackled by D.Tatum at RUT 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 16(14:56 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at RUT 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 27(14:32 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn; B.VanSumeren at RUT 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 31(14:12 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren; C.Kimbrough at RUT 32.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RUT 32(13:31 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|Punt
4 & 5 - RUT 32(13:00 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 54 yards to MSU 14 Center-RUT. Downed by M.Melton.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 14(12:48 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at MSU 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - MICHST 22(12:18 - 3rd) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; A.Young at MSU 28.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 28(11:48 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 28. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 47.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(11:23 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to RUT 25 for 22 yards. Tackled by A.Young; J.Thompson at RUT 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(10:54 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by J.Reed at RUT 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Reed for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 3rd) B.Patton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 57 yards from MSU 35 to the RUT 8. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSU at RUT 23. PENALTY on RUT-J.Wright-Collins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 14(10:28 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; J.Hunt at RUT 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 16(10:03 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 16. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at RUT 19.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RUT 19(9:17 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan (A.Brule).
|Punt
4 & 5 - RUT 19(9:12 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to MSU 36 Center-RUT. Fair catch by J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(9:00 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 36(8:48 - 3rd) G.Bernard rushed to MSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at MSU 39.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MICHST 39(8:25 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman. PENALTY on RUT-K.Fletcher Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(8:19 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to RUT 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; M.Melton at RUT 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 44(7:36 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to RUT 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Young; M.Melton at RUT 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(6:59 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MICHST 32(6:52 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to RUT 32. Catch made by M.Carr at RUT 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 26. PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - MICHST 42(6:43 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to RUT 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; J.Wright-Collins at RUT 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - MICHST 35(6:10 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to RUT 35. Catch made by E.Collins at RUT 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis; I.Maijeh at RUT 31.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - MICHST 31(5:00 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 31(4:53 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 31. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Kimbrough at RUT 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 41(4:29 - 3rd) A.Young rushed to RUT 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hunt at RUT 41.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 41(4:04 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - RUT 41(3:53 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 41. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 41. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at MSU 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 31(3:19 - 3rd) J.Langan rushed to MSU 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; X.Henderson at MSU 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 27(2:49 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to MSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; C.Brantley at MSU 26.
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - RUT 26(2:08 - 3rd) A.Cruickshank rushed to MSU 1 for 25 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham; K.Brooks at MSU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - RUT 1(1:51 - 3rd) J.Langan steps back to pass. J.Langan pass incomplete intended for M.Alaimo.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 1(1:41 - 3rd) J.Langan rushed to MSU End Zone for 1 yards. J.Langan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(1:30 - 3rd) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the MSU End Zone. G.Bernard returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Longerbeam; M.Robinson at MSU 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 24(1:22 - 3rd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins; J.Thompson at MSU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MICHST 30(0:50 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MICHST 30(0:41 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt (A.Young).
|Punt
4 & 4 - MICHST 30(0:33 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 51 yards to RUT 19 Center-MSU. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 19(0:26 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 19. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham at RUT 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 30(15:00 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; C.Brantley at RUT 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - RUT 38(14:41 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; J.Hunt at RUT 41.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 41(14:14 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 41. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 41. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; A.Brule at RUT 37.
|+17 YD
2 & 14 - RUT 37(13:24 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 37. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; K.Brooks at MSU 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 46(12:59 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to MSU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen; M.Fletcher at MSU 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - RUT 41(12:20 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to MSU 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Williams; K.Brooks at MSU 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 34(11:45 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to MSU 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Fletcher; C.Haladay at MSU 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - RUT 28(11:12 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to MSU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; K.Brooks at MSU 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 24(10:37 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to MSU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; X.Henderson at MSU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 21(9:32 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RUT 21(9:28 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan (A.Speed). PENALTY on RUT-W.Tyler Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
4 & 7 - RUT 29(9:24 - 4th) J.McAtamney 39 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-RUT Holder-RUT. J.Slade blocked the kick. B.VanSumeren recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by I.Washington at MSU 44.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(9:17 - 4th) J.Broussard rushed to RUT 39 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Young; C.Izien at RUT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(9:07 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 39(8:58 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to RUT 39. Catch made by M.Carr at RUT 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins at RUT 21. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 21(8:31 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to RUT 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at RUT 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - MICHST 23(8:01 - 4th) P.Thorne rushed to RUT 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Maijeh; A.Lewis at RUT 21.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - MICHST 21(7:24 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to RUT 21. Catch made by T.Mosley at RUT 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at RUT 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MICHST 24(6:48 - 4th) B.Patton 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSU Holder-MSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 4th) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(6:28 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by S.Jones at RUT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; B.VanSumeren at RUT 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RUT 36(6:09 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 36. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; A.Speed at MSU 47. PENALTY on RUT-S.Ryan Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 25 - RUT 21(6:02 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; C.Brantley at RUT 33.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - RUT 33(5:46 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - RUT 33(5:37 - 4th) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; A.Dunn at RUT 38.
|Sack
4 & 8 - RUT 38(4:59 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at RUT 25 for -13 yards (A.Brule) PENALTY on RUT-G.Zilinskas Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(4:54 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to RUT 19 for yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 19. PENALTY on MSU-J.Duplain Chop Block 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 23 - MICHST 38(4:50 - 4th) PENALTY on MSU-E.Boyd False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 28 - MICHST 43(4:50 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to RUT 43. Catch made by D.Barker at RUT 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at RUT 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 20 - MICHST 35(4:28 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to RUT 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at RUT 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - MICHST 31(4:08 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to RUT 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright-Collins; J.Augustin at RUT 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - MICHST 38(3:28 - 4th) B.Patton 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSU Holder-MSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 4th) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(3:22 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 25. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 47(3:14 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by K.Monangai at MSU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 40(2:50 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to MSU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at MSU 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 39(2:33 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to MSU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow; A.Dunn at MSU 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 36(2:26 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MSU 36. Catch made by K.Monangai at MSU 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; B.VanSumeren at MSU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - RUT 29(2:09 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - RUT 29(2:05 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MSU 29. Catch made by J.Langan at MSU 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; A.Speed at MSU 13.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 13(1:56 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MSU 13. Catch made by J.Langan at MSU 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; M.Spencer at MSU 4.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - RUT 4(1:46 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan. PENALTY on RUT-G.Zilinskas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - RUT 14(1:25 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - RUT 14(1:21 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MSU 14. Catch made by S.Ryan at MSU 14. Gain of yards. S.Ryan for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on RUT-J.DiRenzo Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 21 - RUT 24(1:15 - 4th) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at MSU 31 for -7 yards (A.Dunn)
|+31 YD
4 & 28 - RUT 31(0:56 - 4th) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MSU 31. Catch made by S.Jones at MSU 31. Gain of 31 yards. S.Jones for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 4th) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 4th) J.McAtamney kicks onside 12 from RUT 35 to RUT 47. MSU returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at RUT 47.
|Penalty
|(0:46 - 4th) PENALTY on RUT-A.Young Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(0:46 - 4th) MSU kneels at the RUT 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - MICHST 27(0:31 - 4th) MSU kneels at the RUT 29.
