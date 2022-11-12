|
|
|LATECH
|TXSA
UTSA clinches at least share of Conference USA crown
SAN ANTONIO (AP) Kevorian Barnes and Brenden Brady scored two touchdowns apiece and UTSA beat Lousiana Tech 51-7 on Saturday, assuring the Roadrunners of at least a tie for the Conference USA championship.
UTSA (8-2, 6-0), which has won seven straight, finishes the regular season with games versus Rice and UTEP.
The Roadrunners scored on nine of their 10 possessions, picking up 20 points off four of their five takeaways.
Frank Harris threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Cephus, Barnes ran 46 yards for another, and Brady scored from a yard out to jump out in front 21-0. It was 34-7 at halftime.
Barnes finished with 103 yards on 11 carries, Brady added 53 to UTSA's total 258 on the ground. Harris was 18-of-26 passing for 216 yards with a 32-yard TD pass to Smoke Harris late in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs (3-7, 2-4) were intercepted three times and lost two fumbles.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|29
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|6
|14
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|259
|484
|Total Plays
|62
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|258
|Rush Attempts
|31
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|147
|226
|Comp. - Att.
|15-31
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-66
|8-68
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-17.0
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|2
|52
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-52
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|226
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|258
|
|
|259
|TOTAL YDS
|484
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lyddy 18 QB
|L. Lyddy
|14/26
|138
|1
|2
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|1/1
|19
|0
|0
|
J. Turner 10 QB
|J. Turner
|1/4
|9
|0
|1
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|8
|48
|0
|17
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|17
|47
|0
|10
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Turner 10 QB
|J. Turner
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
L. Lyddy 18 QB
|L. Lyddy
|2
|-1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|8
|4
|49
|1
|32
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|9
|5
|49
|0
|16
|
G. Hebert 5 TE
|G. Hebert
|3
|2
|25
|0
|19
|
J. Lewis 80 WR
|J. Lewis
|4
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
P. Okorie 14 WR
|P. Okorie
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Jones 84 TE
|N. Jones
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Allen 85 WR
|C. Allen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Turner 10 QB
|J. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|1
|17.0
|0
|17
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|2
|38.5
|60
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|18/26
|216
|1
|0
|
E. Marburger 12 QB
|E. Marburger
|2/4
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|11
|103
|2
|46
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|8
|53
|2
|26
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|6
|47
|0
|30
|
J. Rodriguez 21 RB
|J. Rodriguez
|7
|24
|1
|11
|
E. Marburger 12 QB
|E. Marburger
|3
|17
|0
|12
|
T. Edwards 22 RB
|T. Edwards
|6
|14
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|9
|7
|81
|1
|22
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|1
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|6
|3
|37
|0
|13
|
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|3
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|3
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
D. Dishman 80 TE
|D. Dishman
|2
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
J. Randle 82 WR
|J. Randle
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Cooper 33 TE
|C. Cooper
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Moore 31 LB
|T. Moore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Chattman 4 S
|C. Chattman
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Jones 18 LB
|M. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|3/3
|46
|6/6
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 5 P
|L. Dean
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(14:25 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 50 for yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 50. PENALTY on UTSA-Z.Frazier Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - LATECH 49(14:01 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 49. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 47.
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 47(13:37 - 1st) LT rushed to LT 49 for -4 yards. LT FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-J.Ligon at LT 49. Tackled by LT at LT 49.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(13:30 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to LT 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 47(13:03 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to LT 47. Catch made by D.Dishman at LT 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 44.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 44(12:20 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to LT 44. Catch made by J.Cephus at LT 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(12:04 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to LT 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 35.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 35(11:31 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to LT 11 for 24 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 11(11:06 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to LT 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 9(10:41 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to LT 9. Catch made by J.Cephus at LT 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Cephus for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 62 yards from UTSA 35 to the LT 3. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTSA at LT 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(10:29 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 20. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LATECH 29(9:56 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LATECH 29(9:52 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 1 - LATECH 29(9:47 - 1st) A.McCready punts 17 yards to LT 46 Center-G.Armstrong. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(9:40 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to LT End Zone for 46 yards. K.Barnes for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(9:30 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 27(8:54 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 27. Catch made by G.Hebert at LT 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 33.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 33(8:09 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 33. Catch made by J.Lewis at LT 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(7:56 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by J.Lewis at LT 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 48(7:31 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to UTSA 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(6:55 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to UTSA 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 43(6:14 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to UTSA 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - LATECH 39(5:36 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to UTSA 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 38.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - LATECH 38(4:52 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(4:44 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(4:26 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 49. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(4:12 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin. PENALTY on LT-M.Brooks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(4:07 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to LT 23. Catch made by J.Cephus at LT 23. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 1(3:48 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. B.Brady for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(3:48 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 29.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - LATECH 29(3:05 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on UTSA-A.Morris Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 34(3:05 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(2:49 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 36(2:16 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 37.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - LATECH 37(1:37 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 37. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(1:25 - 1st) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 50(1:15 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to UTSA 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 49.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - LATECH 49(0:35 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to UTSA 32 for 17 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(0:18 - 1st) L.Lyddy pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by S.Harris at UTSA 32. Gain of 32 yards. S.Harris for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 58 yards from LT 35 to the UTSA 7. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at UTSA 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 22(15:00 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 25(14:35 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by T.Ogle-Kellogg at UTSA 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at UTSA 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(14:21 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(13:59 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 49. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 48(13:31 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for UTSA.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 48(13:22 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to LT 48. Catch made by J.Cephus at LT 48. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at LT 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(13:02 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to LT 36 for yards. F.Harris FUMBLES forced by LT. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-F.Harris at LT 36. Tackled by LT at LT 36. PENALTY on LT-LT Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
1 & 5 - TXSA 27(12:51 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to LT End Zone for 27 yards. K.Barnes for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:35 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(12:35 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 35. Intercepted by D.Griffin at UTSA 35. D.Griffin FUMBLES forced by M.Crosby. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-C.Bruno at LT 44. Tackled by UTSA at LT 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(12:20 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 44(12:11 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 47.
|Int
3 & 7 - LATECH 47(11:28 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 35. Intercepted by C.Chattman at UTSA 35. Tackled by LT at LT 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(11:14 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 40(11:10 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to LT 40. Catch made by J.Cephus at LT 40. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at LT 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(10:50 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to LT 29. Catch made by B.Brady at LT 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 21(10:27 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to LT 21. Catch made by Z.Franklin at LT 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 15.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(10:01 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to LT 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 16.
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 16(9:27 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to LT 19 for -3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 14 - TXSA 19(8:51 - 2nd) F.Harris scrambles to LT 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 17.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - TXSA 17(8:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on LT-LT Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXSA 19(7:54 - 2nd) J.Sackett 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Cantrell Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:48 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the LT End Zone. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(7:38 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to UTSA 40. Catch made by P.Okorie at UTSA 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 34(7:03 - 2nd) L.Lyddy pass complete to UTSA 34. Catch made by N.Jones at UTSA 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 31(6:24 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to UTSA 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(6:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on LT-LT False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 32(5:56 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to UTSA 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 30.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - LATECH 30(5:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-N.Fortune Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 25(5:02 - 2nd) C.Thornton rushed to UTSA 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 19.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LATECH 19(4:19 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for N.Jones.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - LATECH 19(4:13 - 2nd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 19(4:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTSA-D.Taylor Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 9(4:08 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 6 for -3 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 6.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - TXSA 6(3:24 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 8.
|+47 YD
3 & 11 - TXSA 8(2:52 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 8. Catch made by G.Sharp at UTSA 8. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(2:30 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to LT 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 42(2:04 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by Z.Franklin at LT 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 36.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 36(1:45 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to LT 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(1:21 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 29(1:14 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to LT 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 18.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(0:47 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by Z.Franklin at LT 18. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at LT 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXSA 7(0:42 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for UTSA.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 7(0:34 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to LT 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXSA 5(0:14 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TXSA 12(0:04 - 2nd) J.Sackett 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Cantrell Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 25(14:56 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 25. Gain of 7 yards. B.Brady ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TXSA 32(14:24 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for B.Brady.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXSA 32(14:20 - 3rd) L.Dean punts 39 yards to LT 29 Center-C.Cantrell. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 29. Tackled by UTSA at LT 31.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(14:09 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 31. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at LT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LATECH 39(13:36 - 3rd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LATECH 39(13:27 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 41 for yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 41. PENALTY on LT-LT Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LATECH 34(13:14 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 34. Gain of yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 40. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 39(12:48 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 38.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - LATECH 38(12:18 - 3rd) A.McCready steps back to pass. A.McCready pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(12:11 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to LT 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 37.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - TXSA 37(11:47 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Dishman. PENALTY on LT-K.Morrison Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26(11:42 - 3rd) B.Brady rushed to LT End Zone for 26 yards. B.Brady for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(11:35 - 3rd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(11:29 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 28.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - LATECH 28(10:51 - 3rd) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 28. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(10:34 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LATECH 45(10:18 - 3rd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LATECH 45(10:10 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 45.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LATECH 45(9:27 - 3rd) A.McCready punts yards to UTSA 18 Center-G.Armstrong. Out of bounds. PENALTY on UTSA-R.Gurley Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(9:17 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to UTSA 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 32(9:01 - 3rd) L.Lyddy scrambles to UTSA 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 26. PENALTY on UTSA-C.Clayton Personal Foul / Defense 13 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 13(8:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-C.Allen False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 18(8:17 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to UTSA 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 13.
|Sack
2 & 10 - LATECH 13(7:48 - 3rd) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy sacked at UTSA 20 for -7 yards (T.Moore) L.Lyddy FUMBLES forced by T.Moore. Fumble RECOVERED by UTSA-T.Moore at UTSA 20. Tackled by LT at UTSA 20.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(7:41 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 30 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at UTSA 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(7:09 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 30(7:02 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 35.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 35(6:21 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 35. Catch made by D.Dishman at UTSA 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(5:50 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 45. Catch made by C.Carpenter at UTSA 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by LT at LT 40. PENALTY on UTSA-I.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - TXSA 35(5:21 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 36.
|+30 YD
2 & 19 - TXSA 36(4:49 - 3rd) F.Harris scrambles to LT 34 for 30 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(4:07 - 3rd) F.Harris rushed to LT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 32(3:24 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to LT 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSA 29(2:41 - 3rd) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for C.Carpenter.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TXSA 36(2:35 - 3rd) J.Sackett 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Cantrell Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(2:29 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 24.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - LATECH 24(1:50 - 3rd) J.Turner pass complete to LT 24. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 33.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 33(1:07 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to LT 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(0:35 - 3rd) J.Turner scrambles to LT 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTSA at LT 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 48(0:02 - 3rd) J.Turner rushed to UTSA 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 48(15:00 - 4th) S.Harris rushed to UTSA 36 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(14:25 - 4th) J.Turner steps back to pass. J.Turner pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 36(14:16 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to UTSA 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(13:39 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to UTSA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LATECH 23(13:01 - 4th) J.Turner steps back to pass. J.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Lewis.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - LATECH 23(13:06 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to UTSA 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 19.
|Int
4 & 3 - LATECH 19(12:22 - 4th) J.Turner pass INTERCEPTED at UTSA 14. Intercepted by M.Jones at UTSA 14. Tackled by J.Turner at UTSA 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 20(12:08 - 4th) T.Edwards rushed to UTSA 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 22(11:25 - 4th) T.Edwards rushed to UTSA 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 23.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 23(10:49 - 4th) E.Marburger scrambles to UTSA 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(10:07 - 4th) T.Edwards rushed to UTSA 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 41(9:23 - 4th) T.Edwards rushed to UTSA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 44.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSA 44(9:05 - 4th) T.Edwards rushed to UTSA 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 44.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 44(8:27 - 4th) T.Edwards rushed to UTSA 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 46.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(7:37 - 4th) E.Marburger rushed to UTSA 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by LT at UTSA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - TXSA 43(7:05 - 4th) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for C.Carpenter.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - TXSA 43(6:57 - 4th) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for I.Davis. PENALTY on LT-J.Burnett Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on LT-C.Woods Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(6:49 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to LT 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 35(6:13 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to LT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 34(5:35 - 4th) E.Marburger pass complete to LT 34. Catch made by J.Randle at LT 34. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at LT 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(4:53 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to LT 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 27(4:18 - 4th) E.Marburger pass complete to LT 27. Catch made by C.Cooper at LT 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 23.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 23(3:41 - 4th) E.Marburger scrambles to LT 15 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at LT 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(2:52 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to LT 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 12.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 12(2:06 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to LT 1 for 11 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXSA 1(1:22 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to LT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 1(0:47 - 4th) J.Rodriguez rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. J.Rodriguez for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 4th) J.Sackett extra point is good.
-
TXSTSM
SALA
21
38
4th 2:48 ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
24
7
2nd 5:43
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
14
24
2nd 4:22 ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
10
0
2nd 3:40 FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
17
3
2nd 2:22 ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
10
10
2nd 4:03 FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
10
2nd 1:21 CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
0
1st 0:30 ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
7
2nd 14:16 SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
14
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
3
17
2nd 11:41 ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
7
0
1st 8:10 ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
14
51
Final FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
45
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
36
43
Final ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
33
35
Final ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
21
28
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
18
28
Final PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
9
10
Final NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
30
24
Final CBS
-
BC
16NCST
21
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
14
24
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
14
20
Final ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
51
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
16
31
Final ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
30
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
35
14
Final
-
NEB
3MICH
3
34
Final ABC
-
NMEX
AF
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
41
Final
-
NWEST
MINN
3
31
Final BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
38
31
Final ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
10
24
Final FS1
-
SC
FLA
6
38
Final SECN