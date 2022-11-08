|
|
|TEMPLE
|HOU
Houston faces Temple with all signs pointing to a shootout
It would be easy to criticize Houston's defense following last week's 77-63 loss to SMU.
But Cougars coach Dana Holgorsen took the opposite approach.
"The key is moving forward," Holgorsen said. "They played well. That's the greatest single quarterback performance I've seen in a long time."
As the Cougars (5-4, 3-2 AAC) prepare to host Temple (3-6, 1-4) on Saturday in an American Athletic Conference game, most questions in Holgorsen's weekly press conference were directed toward the performance of Houston's defense in the prior game.
SMU scored on its first nine drives and 11 of 12 overall.
Quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw nine touchdown passes for the Mustangs in the highest-scoring regulation game in FBS history.
"I don't think that's who we are defensively," Holgorsen said. "Our guys competed. If I was looking at a defense that loafed and was not playing with effort and not competing, we'd have a real problem. It wasn't that."
Houston's goal now is to quickly erase those bad memories.
"Better do it quick," Holgorsen said. "Got a hot Temple coming in. We can't overlook this one. They've got my attention. And we'll make sure they get our players' attention as well."
On a positive note, Houston quarterback Clayton Tune threw for 527 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 111 yards and a score.
Temple, meanwhile, will look to build on its momentum following a 54-28 victory over South Florida. The Owls were dominant on both sides of the ball and didn't record one punt for the first time in program history.
"Let's see if we can keep this thing going," Temple coach Stan Drayton said.
Running back Edward Saydee set career highs in rushing yards (265) and rushing touchdowns with three. He compiled 334 all-purpose yards, and quarterback E.J. Warner passed for a career-best 344 yards for the first 300-plus yard effort of his career.
"The beauty of explosive plays means there are players that are playing hard without the ball in their hand," Drayton said.
To continue that trend, those habits must continue to be developed during the week.
"It's not just gonna show up," Drayton said. "We've got to continue to put the work in."
|
E. Warner
13 QB
486 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -9 RuYds
|
C. Tune
3 QB
291 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 29 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|33
|24
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|26
|15
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|4-6
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|533
|487
|Total Plays
|85
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|196
|Rush Attempts
|26
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|7.5
|Yards Passing
|486
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|42-59
|29-40
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-32.5
|Return Yards
|35
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-35
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|486
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|196
|
|
|533
|TOTAL YDS
|487
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|42/59
|486
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|4
|26
|0
|21
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|17
|20
|1
|6
|
M. Morgan 94 P
|M. Morgan
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|3
|-9
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|15
|8
|128
|0
|43
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|11
|10
|114
|1
|19
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|6
|6
|59
|0
|16
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|7
|5
|53
|0
|13
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|8
|5
|52
|0
|24
|
A. Sanders 5 WR
|A. Sanders
|5
|4
|40
|0
|16
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|5
|3
|34
|1
|22
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Odom 25 S
|A. Odom
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 38 S
|J. Ware
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 LB
|L. Jordan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 19 CB
|C. Ruiz
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 49 LB
|B. Kamara
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 21 CB
|D. Hill
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Rigby 31 LB
|Y. Rigby
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Deravil 27 S
|E. Deravil
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Turay 58 DL
|L. Turay
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 12 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 11 LB
|K. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Varner 9 DL
|D. Varner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. McCargo 42 S
|M. McCargo
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Price 35 K
|C. Price
|1/1
|22
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cuascut-Palmer 32 S
|C. Cuascut-Palmer
|2
|17.5
|20
|0
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|29/40
|291
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|16
|12
|98
|1
|24
|
S. Brown 13 WR
|S. Brown
|11
|8
|91
|0
|17
|
M. Golden 10 WR
|M. Golden
|4
|3
|60
|1
|44
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|2
|2
|19
|1
|10
|
P. Sawyer 83 WR
|P. Sawyer
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|3
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
K. Carter 8 WR
|K. Carter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Mwaniki 28 DB
|T. Mwaniki
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Owens 2 DB
|G. Owens
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Emery 32 DB
|J. Emery
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Payne 29 LB
|T. Payne
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mutin 3 LB
|D. Mutin
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 44 DL
|D. Jones
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Cheeks 30 LB
|T. Cheeks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Holmes Jr. 91 DL
|A. Holmes Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Griffin-Taylor 12 DB
|D. Griffin-Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 23 DB
|A. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 25 LB
|J. Morris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Audu 21 DB
|A. Audu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 17 DL
|A. Bell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Ajijolaiya 92 DL
|H. Ajijolaiya
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hypolite 5 DB
|H. Hypolite
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ceaser 9 DL
|N. Ceaser
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Ramsey 51 K
|K. Ramsey
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|2
|32.5
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Sawyer 83 WR
|P. Sawyer
|4
|20.8
|35
|0
|
L. Compton 89 TE
|L. Compton
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 59 yards from HOU 35 to the TEM 6. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Cheeks; D.Griffin-Taylor at TEM 21.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(14:53 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 21. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite; J.Emery at TEM 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(14:25 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at TEM 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 40(13:56 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 40. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Payne at TEM 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(13:29 - 1st) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at TEM 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 47(12:48 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 47. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 48.
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 48(12:14 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 48. Catch made by Z.Baines at HOU 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Green; D.Griffin-Taylor at HOU 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(11:58 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 24. Catch made by J.Barbon at HOU 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin-Taylor at HOU 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 16(11:40 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Holmes at HOU 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(11:24 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser; C.Nwankwo at HOU 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 13(11:02 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 13. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at HOU 13. Gain of 13 yards. D.Martin-Robinson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:59 - 1st) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:59 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 54 yards from TEM 35 to the HOU 11. Fair catch by M.Golden.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:59 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-C.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - HOU 20(10:59 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 20. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 20. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McMurray at HOU 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 28(10:38 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 28. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at HOU 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 34(10:00 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at HOU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 36(9:26 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 36(9:20 - 1st) C.Tune rushed to HOU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at HOU 44.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 44(8:37 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 44. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at TEM 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(8:06 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to TEM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; Y.Rigby at TEM 41.
|Int
2 & 6 - HOU 41(7:42 - 1st) C.Tune pass INTERCEPTED at TEM End Zone. Intercepted by M.McCargo at TEM End Zone. M.McCargo ran out of bounds. PENALTY on HOU-HOU Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(7:28 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Owens; C.Nwankwo at TEM 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(6:54 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 35. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at TEM 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 42(6:24 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at TEM 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(5:56 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(5:48 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; T.Mwaniki at HOU 45.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 45(5:23 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bankston at HOU 46.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 46(4:48 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(4:39 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; A.Odom at HOU 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 50(4:09 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 50. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 50. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McMurray at TEM 46.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - HOU 46(3:49 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - HOU 46(3:42 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by S.Brown at TEM 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41(3:26 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 41. Catch made by N.Dell at TEM 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 35.
|Sack
2 & 4 - HOU 35(2:46 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 46 for -19 yards (D.Varner) C.Tune FUMBLES forced by D.Varner. Fumble RECOVERED by HOU-C.Tune at HOU 46.
|+11 YD
3 & 23 - HOU 46(2:01 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to TEM 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 43.
|+15 YD
4 & 12 - HOU 43(1:22 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 43. Catch made by S.Brown at TEM 43. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Clark at TEM 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 28(0:42 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 28(0:38 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 28. Catch made by C.Trahan at TEM 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 19.
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 19(15:00 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 19. Catch made by S.Brown at TEM 19. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 2(14:36 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to TEM End Zone for 2 yards. S.Sneed for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(14:35 - 2nd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:35 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 52 yards from HOU 35 to the TEM 13. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. C.Cuascut-Palmer FUMBLES forced by N.Guzman. Fumble RECOVERED by HOU-N.Guzman at TEM 33. Tackled by TEM at TEM 33. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(14:28 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to TEM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; K.Wilson at TEM 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(14:01 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 29(13:54 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 29. Catch made by S.Brown at TEM 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Clark at TEM 25.
|+9 YD
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 25(13:16 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to TEM 16 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odom at TEM 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16(12:38 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 16. Catch made by N.Dell at TEM 16. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 16(11:56 - 2nd) C.Tune rushed to TEM End Zone for 16 yards. C.Tune for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:49 - 2nd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(11:49 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Audu at TEM 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 31(11:18 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 31. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Payne; N.Ceaser at TEM 40.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(10:47 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 40. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 40. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Owens at HOU 44.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(10:22 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 44. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at HOU 44. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Mwaniki at HOU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 29(9:54 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Payne at HOU 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 29(9:36 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 29. Catch made by A.Sanders at HOU 29. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Audu at HOU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 18(9:07 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 16 for yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks; H.Ajijolaiya at HOU 16. PENALTY on TEM-W.Quarshie Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-6 YD
1 & 20 - HOU 28(8:31 - 2nd) E.Warner rushed to HOU 34 for -6 yards. E.Warner FUMBLES forced by HOU. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-E.Warner at HOU 34. Tackled by HOU at HOU 34.
|+15 YD
2 & 26 - HOU 34(8:03 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 34. Catch made by E.Saydee at HOU 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; T.Mwaniki at HOU 19.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - HOU 19(7:26 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 19. Catch made by E.Saydee at HOU 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at HOU 7.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 7(6:48 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 10 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at HOU 10.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 10(6:18 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HOU 10(6:11 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+10 YD
4 & 10 - HOU 10(6:05 - 2nd) M.Morgan rushed to HOU End Zone for 10 yards. M.Morgan for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(5:59 - 2nd) C.Price extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 57 yards from TEM 35 to the HOU 8. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.McCargo at HOU 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(5:52 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 23. Catch made by S.Sneed at HOU 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ruiz at HOU 25.
|Sack
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 25(5:26 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 20 for -5 yards (L.Turay)
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - TEMPLE 20(4:47 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 20. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 20. Gain of 11 yards. N.Dell ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 31(4:12 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 30 yards to TEM 39 Center-HOU. Downed by T.Cheeks.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 39(4:04 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders. PENALTY on HOU-D.Jones Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on HOU-J.Emery Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(3:58 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Emery; A.Bell at HOU 45.
|+43 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 45(3:29 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 45. Catch made by J.Barbon at HOU 45. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at HOU 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 2(3:04 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. E.Saydee for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:59 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 63 yards from TEM 35 to the HOU 2. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Bell at HOU 37.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(2:51 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 37. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 37. Gain of 24 yards. N.Dell ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(2:33 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to TEM 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 36(1:59 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|-7 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 36(1:51 - 2nd) C.Tune rushed to TEM 43 for -7 yards. C.Tune FUMBLES forced by L.Jordan. Fumble RECOVERED by HOU-L.Robinson at TEM 43. Tackled by TEM at TEM 43.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TEMPLE 43(1:11 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 35 yards to TEM 8 Center-HOU. Downed by J.Garza.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 8(1:01 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at TEM 8.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 8(0:56 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 8. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 8. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; T.Mwaniki at TEM 16.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 16(0:50 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 16. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at TEM 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 23(0:41 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 23(0:36 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TEM 26.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 56 yards from TEM 35 to the HOU 9. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Martin; C.Cuascut-Palmer at HOU 28.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(14:54 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 28. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at HOU 45.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(14:23 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to TEM 23 for 32 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(13:48 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to TEM End Zone for 23 yards. S.Sneed for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:42 - 3rd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:42 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(13:42 - 3rd) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 46 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at TEM 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(13:06 - 3rd) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TEM 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 49(12:54 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - HOU 49(12:44 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 49. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at HOU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 41(12:13 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 41(12:04 - 3rd) D.Hubbard rushed to HOU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at HOU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - HOU 38(11:30 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - HOU 38(11:24 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(11:20 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 38. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at HOU 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 44(11:00 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at HOU 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 47(10:21 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(9:49 - 3rd) C.Tune scrambles to TEM 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 38(9:22 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 38. Catch made by N.Dell at TEM 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Clark at TEM 34.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 34(8:49 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to TEM 21 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(8:30 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to TEM 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 17.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 17(7:55 - 3rd) C.Tune scrambles to TEM 9 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Magee at TEM 9. PENALTY on HOU-J.Freeman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - TEMPLE 27(7:27 - 3rd) C.Tune rushed to TEM 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 22.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 22(6:43 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 22. Catch made by S.Brown at TEM 22. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Clark at TEM 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(6:03 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to TEM End Zone. Catch made by C.Trahan at TEM End Zone. Gain of 10 yards. C.Trahan for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:58 - 3rd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 46 yards from HOU 35 to the TEM 19. D.Hubbard returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Savanah; D.Mutin at TEM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 30(5:49 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 30(5:46 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 30. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Emery at TEM 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 45(5:16 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson. PENALTY on HOU-D.Griffin-Taylor Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(5:11 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Payne at HOU 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 39(4:42 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 39. Catch made by E.Saydee at HOU 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Payne at HOU 35.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 35(4:06 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 35. Catch made by E.Saydee at HOU 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by H.Ajijolaiya at HOU 36.
|+6 YD
4 & 6 - HOU 36(3:52 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 36. Catch made by J.Barbon at HOU 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Green at HOU 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 30(3:19 - 3rd) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at HOU 12. Intercepted by T.Mwaniki at HOU 12. Tackled by TEM at HOU 12. PENALTY on HOU-J.Emery Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 24(3:05 - 3rd) E.Warner scrambles to HOU 21 for yards. Tackled by D.Jones at HOU 21. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 20 - HOU 34(2:34 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 34. Catch made by E.Saydee at HOU 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at HOU 18.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 18(2:00 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 18. Catch made by J.Smith at HOU 18. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at HOU 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - HOU 5(1:39 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - HOU 5(1:34 - 3rd) Z.Baines rushed to HOU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at HOU 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - HOU 5(1:14 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 5. Catch made by A.Anderson at HOU 5. Gain of 5 yards. A.Anderson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:11 - 3rd) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 56 yards from TEM 35 to the HOU 9. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Magee at HOU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(1:04 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(1:01 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Carter.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(0:55 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 23. Catch made by P.Sawyer at HOU 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at HOU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(0:20 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(0:11 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to TEM 39 for 23 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; D.Hill at TEM 39.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(15:00 - 4th) S.Sneed rushed to TEM 15 for 24 yards. Tackled by C.Ruiz; K.Wilson at TEM 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(14:10 - 4th) C.Tune rushed to TEM 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(13:30 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 15. Catch made by N.Dell at TEM 15. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Jordan at TEM 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 10(12:57 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 10. Catch made by N.Dell at TEM 10. Gain of 10 yards. N.Dell for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:49 - 4th) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 4th) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(12:49 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(12:42 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 26 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Owens at TEM 26.
|+26 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 26(12:10 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 26. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 26. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Owens; T.Payne at HOU 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48(11:52 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 48. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at HOU 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at HOU 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - HOU 38(11:42 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner sacked at HOU 44 for -6 yards (D.Jones) E.Warner FUMBLES forced by D.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-A.Klein at HOU 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - HOU 44(11:01 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 44. Catch made by Z.Baines at HOU 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 37(10:28 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 37. Catch made by J.Barbon at HOU 37. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Green at HOU 29.
|+22 YD
4 & 1 - HOU 29(9:41 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 29. Catch made by A.Anderson at HOU 29. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Griffin-Taylor at HOU 7. PENALTY on HOU-D.Griffin-Taylor Horse Collar Tackle 4 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 3(9:41 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at HOU 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - HOU 4(9:05 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - HOU 4(8:54 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - HOU 12(8:50 - 4th) C.Price 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 4th) R.Bell kicks 42 yards from TEM 35 to the HOU 23. L.Compton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hollins at HOU 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 34(8:43 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 34. Catch made by S.Sneed at HOU 34. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McMurray at HOU 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 36(8:10 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 36. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at HOU 45.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(7:35 - 4th) S.Sneed rushed to TEM 37 for 18 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at TEM 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(6:53 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(6:45 - 4th) S.Sneed rushed to TEM 29 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Ruiz at TEM 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 29(6:38 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 29. Catch made by S.Sneed at TEM 29. Gain of 4 yards. S.Sneed FUMBLES forced by J.Hollins. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-K.Wilson at TEM 27. Tackled by HOU at TEM 27.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 27(6:22 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 27. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at TEM 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 39(5:58 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 39(5:53 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Holmes at TEM 45.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 45(5:20 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 45. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 44.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(4:53 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 44. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at HOU 44. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:23 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to HOU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Holmes at HOU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - HOU 24(3:48 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 24(3:43 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 24. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at HOU 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 13(3:04 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 13. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at HOU 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; T.Mwaniki at HOU 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 7(2:25 - 4th) E.Warner scrambles to HOU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at HOU 4.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - HOU 4(1:40 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 4. Catch made by Z.Baines at HOU 4. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at HOU 6.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - HOU 6(1:25 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 6. Catch made by Z.Baines at HOU 6. Gain of 6 yards. Z.Baines for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 4th) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 4th) R.Bell kicks 36 yards from TEM 35 to the HOU 29. Fair catch by B.Henry.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29(1:22 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 29. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil; B.Kamara at HOU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(1:07 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for HOU.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(1:00 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 41. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 41. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill; C.Ruiz at TEM 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(0:55 - 4th) C.Tune rushed to TEM 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at TEM 44.
|+44 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 44(0:48 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to TEM 44. Catch made by M.Golden at TEM 44. Gain of 44 yards. M.Golden for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:40 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Tune rushed to TEM 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 4th) B.Baxa kicks 62 yards from HOU 35 to the TEM 3. Fair catch by C.Cuascut-Palmer.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:40 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(0:35 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at TEM 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37(0:28 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 37. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at TEM 50.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 50(0:18 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 50. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 50. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 34(0:11 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at HOU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Griffin-Taylor at HOU 25.
