Corum runs for 162 yards, No. 3 Michigan beats Nebraska 34-3
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Blake Corum ran for 162 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 3 Michigan stay undefeated with a 34-3 win over Nebraska on Saturday.
The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) have won their first 10 games for the first time since 2006, when they closed the regular season as the second-ranked team with a loss to rival and top-ranked Ohio State.
In two weeks, Michigan will play the Buckeyes on the road with the Big Ten East Division title and likely spot in the College Football Playoff at stake.
Michigan was in control from the start against the Cornhuskers (3-7, 2-5) and opened with a 12-play, 80-yard drive that Corum capped with a 2-yard run for his 18th touchdown.
The Heisman Trophy candidate had 100-plus yards rushing - in the first half - for the seventh straight game and pulled within a game of the school record set by current running backs coach Mike Hart.
J.J. McCarthy was 8 of 17 for 129 yards with two touchdown passes. McCarthy also ran for a 3-yard score late in the third, putting Michigan ahead 24-3.
Nebraska started quarterback Chubba Purdy in place of Casey Thompson, who missed a second straight game with an elbow injury, and he left the game in the second quarter after appearing to injure his right ankle.
Logan Smothers filled in and after fumbling a snap, the Cornhuskers settled for a field goal and 14-3 score.
Purdy was 6 of 12 for 56 yards and ran for a team-high 39 yards. Smothers was 4 of 8 for 15 yards for the Cornuskers, who finished with just 146 yards of offense.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: The once-proud program has lost 21 straight games against Top 25 opponents, dating to 2016, and has not knocked off a top-five opponent since 2001.
Michigan: The passing game has a lot of improving to do, and not much time to pull it off, to improve the team's chances of winning at Ohio State for the first time since 2000.
UP NEXT
Nebraska: Hosts Wisconsin and plays at Iowa to end the season.
Michigan: Plays No. 21 Illinois, which will likely fall out of the AP Top 25 after losing to Purdue, in a final tuneup before traveling to Ohio State.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|26
|Rushing
|3
|20
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|146
|411
|Total Plays
|48
|69
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|264
|Rush Attempts
|29
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|71
|147
|Comp. - Att.
|10-19
|10-20
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.1
|3-39.7
|Return Yards
|0
|11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|71
|PASS YDS
|147
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|264
|
|
|146
|TOTAL YDS
|411
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|6/11
|56
|0
|0
|
L. Smothers 8 QB
|L. Smothers
|4/8
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|5
|39
|0
|13
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|11
|22
|0
|5
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
G. Ervin Jr. 22 RB
|G. Ervin Jr.
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
C. Jewett 29 RB
|C. Jewett
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
L. Smothers 8 QB
|L. Smothers
|4
|1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|2
|2
|36
|0
|30
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|10
|5
|12
|0
|8
|
N. Boerkircher 49 TE
|N. Boerkircher
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 0 DB
|T. Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Hausmann 15 LB
|E. Hausmann
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gifford 23 DB
|I. Gifford
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 DL
|G. Nelson
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|M. Buford Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Feist 82 DL
|C. Feist
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 33 DB
|J. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartzog 13 DB
|M. Hartzog
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 11 DB
|B. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 DB
|Q. Newsome
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Brown 12 DB
|O. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Moore 24 DB
|B. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 LB
|O. Mathis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 10 LB
|J. Butler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hutmacher 72 DL
|N. Hutmacher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kolarevic 31 DB
|C. Kolarevic
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 9 DB
|D. Singleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|1/1
|37
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|7
|43.1
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hill 0 DB
|T. Hill
|3
|17.0
|19
|0
|
I. Garcia-Castaneda 2 WR
|I. Garcia-Castaneda
|2
|18.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|8/17
|128
|1
|0
|
D. Warren 16 QB
|D. Warren
|2/3
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|28
|162
|1
|12
|
C. Stokes 23 RB
|C. Stokes
|8
|68
|0
|17
|
T. Dunlap 22 RB
|T. Dunlap
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
I. Gash 41 RB
|I. Gash
|5
|12
|0
|5
|
L. Franklin 34 RB
|L. Franklin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|3
|-8
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|8
|4
|71
|1
|28
|
C. Loveland 18 TE
|C. Loveland
|2
|2
|40
|0
|28
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Morris 13 WR
|T. Morris
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moore 19 DB
|R. Moore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 2 DB
|W. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moten 6 DB
|R. Moten
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 36 DB
|K. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Velazquez 29 LB
|J. Velazquez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rooks 54 DL
|G. Rooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Grant 78 DL
|K. Grant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morris 90 LB
|M. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 LB
|J. Harrell
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 28 DB
|Q. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Benny 26 DL
|R. Benny
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Okie 18 LB
|E. Okie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 33 DB
|G. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|2/2
|43
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|3
|39.7
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|2
|27.5
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|4
|2.8
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 52 yards from MICH 35 to the NEB 13. Fair catch by N.Boerkircher.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at NEB 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEB 29(14:40 - 1st) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 29. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at NEB 29.
|+30 YD
3 & 6 - NEB 29(14:03 - 1st) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 29. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 29. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Moten at MICH 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 41(13:30 - 1st) C.Purdy pass complete to MICH 41. Catch made by T.Palmer at MICH 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NEB 38(13:06 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to MICH 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; E.Okie at MICH 35.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - NEB 35(12:16 - 1st) PENALTY on NEB-T.Vokolek False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 6 - NEB 40(11:58 - 1st) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy sacked at MICH 41 for -1 yards (J.Colson)
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEB 41(11:21 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 41 yards to MICH End Zone Center-NEB. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20(11:14 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 20. Catch made by B.Corum at MICH 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at MICH 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 24(10:32 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; C.Tannor at MICH 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(9:51 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at MICH 36.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 36(9:14 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 36. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 36. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Buford at NEB 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(8:37 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to NEB 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MICH 35(8:05 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 35(7:59 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to NEB 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Hutmacher; G.Nelson at NEB 31.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - MICH 31(7:19 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to NEB 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 27(6:38 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to NEB 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 18(5:58 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to NEB 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 13(5:19 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to NEB 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 12.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MICH 12(4:35 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson. PENALTY on NEB-I.Gifford Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 2(4:30 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to NEB End Zone for 2 yards. B.Corum for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 58 yards from MICH 35 to the NEB 7. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Velazquez at NEB 22. PENALTY on NEB-E.Mauga-Clements Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 12(4:21 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at NEB 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NEB 14(3:47 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Benny; M.Barrett at NEB 16.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NEB 16(3:09 - 1st) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NEB 16(3:02 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 54 yards to MICH 30 Center-NEB. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 30. Tackled by P.Sanford at MICH 34.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34(2:53 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson; M.Hartzog at MICH 39.
|Sack
2 & 5 - MICH 39(2:25 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy sacked at MICH 31 for -8 yards (G.Nelson)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MICH 31(1:43 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MICH 31(1:39 - 1st) B.Robbins punts 45 yards to NEB 24 Center-MICH. Downed by MICH. PENALTY on NEB-NEB Roughing the Kicker 15 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 24(1:27 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at NEB 27.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NEB 27(0:52 - 1st) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - NEB 27(0:45 - 1st) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 27. Catch made by N.Boerkircher at NEB 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at NEB 33.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NEB 33(15:00 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 39 yards to MICH 28 Center-NEB. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 28. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements; P.Sanford at MICH 27.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 27(14:50 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at MICH 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 39(14:19 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 39(14:12 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MICH 39(14:06 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MICH 39(14:01 - 2nd) B.Robbins punts 41 yards to NEB 20 Center-MICH. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 20(13:54 - 2nd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NEB 20(13:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-T.Hixson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NEB 15(13:49 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at NEB 15.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - NEB 15(13:06 - 2nd) C.Purdy scrambles to NEB 27 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at NEB 27.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NEB 27(12:24 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 48 yards to MICH 25 Center-NEB. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 25. Tackled by B.Weas at MICH 34.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34(12:10 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome; L.Reimer at MICH 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 39(11:37 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; I.Gifford at MICH 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 46(11:07 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to NEB 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at NEB 49.
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 49(10:23 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to NEB 49. Catch made by C.Loveland at NEB 49. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 21.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 21(9:23 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to NEB 9 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Hartzog at NEB 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 9(8:51 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to NEB 9. Catch made by R.Bell at NEB 9. Gain of 9 yards. R.Bell for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 2nd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(8:46 - 2nd) C.Purdy scrambles to NEB 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; J.Harrell at NEB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 38(8:11 - 2nd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Hill.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 38(8:08 - 2nd) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 38. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson; J.Harrell at NEB 42.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - NEB 42(7:22 - 2nd) C.Purdy pass complete to NEB 42. Catch made by A.Brown at NEB 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil; D.Turner at MICH 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 45(6:38 - 2nd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek. PENALTY on MICH-T.Upshaw Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 30(6:33 - 2nd) C.Purdy scrambles to MICH 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at MICH 23.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NEB 23(5:46 - 2nd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - NEB 23(5:39 - 2nd) C.Purdy scrambles to MICH 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 15(5:32 - 2nd) L.Smothers rushed to MICH 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at MICH 12.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NEB 12(4:57 - 2nd) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|-8 YD
3 & 7 - NEB 12(4:54 - 2nd) NEB rushed to MICH 20 for -8 yards. NEB FUMBLES forced by MICH. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-L.Smothers at MICH 20. Tackled by at MICH 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - NEB 27(4:14 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pieper Holder-B.Buschini.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode kicks 56 yards from NEB 35 to the MICH 9. A.Henning returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by D.Singleton at MICH 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(4:05 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann; C.Feist at MICH 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44(3:35 - 2nd) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at MICH 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MICH 45(2:54 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - MICH 45(2:48 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 45. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 42(2:16 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to NEB 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 37(1:43 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to NEB 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 34(1:11 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to NEB 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 33.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - MICH 33(0:37 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to NEB 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30(0:27 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to NEB 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 24. PENALTY on NEB-NEB Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MICH 24(0:15 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 24(0:10 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to NEB 24. Catch made by C.Johnson at NEB 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at NEB 12.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - MICH 20(0:05 - 2nd) J.Moody 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(0:01 - 2nd) C.Purdy kneels at the NEB 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bleekrode kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the MICH End Zone. A.Henning returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Weinmaster at MICH 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 31(14:54 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at MICH 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 39(14:23 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at MICH 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 38(13:44 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at MICH 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 45(13:08 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for A.Anthony.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 45(13:04 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to NEB 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at NEB 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 47(12:27 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to NEB 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 43(11:51 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to NEB 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann; C.Feist at NEB 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MICH 38(11:10 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Sack
3 & 5 - MICH 38(11:07 - 3rd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy sacked at NEB 41 for -3 yards (E.Hausmann)
|Punt
4 & 8 - MICH 41(10:20 - 3rd) B.Robbins punts 33 yards to NEB 8 Center-MICH. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 8(10:11 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Morris at NEB 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 13(9:37 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; K.Jenkins at NEB 16.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NEB 16(9:03 - 3rd) L.Smothers pass complete to NEB 16. Catch made by A.Grant at NEB 16. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Jenkins at NEB 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 20(8:27 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at NEB 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 20(7:55 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil; R.Moore at NEB 22. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NEB 22(7:06 - 3rd) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NEB 22(7:02 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 43 yards to MICH 35 Center-NEB. Fair catch by A.Henning.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 35(6:55 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at MICH 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 39(6:20 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to NEB 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49(5:33 - 3rd) T.Dunlap rushed to NEB 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 40(4:45 - 3rd) I.Gash rushed to NEB 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 36(4:32 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to NEB 36. Catch made by R.Bell at NEB 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 27(3:34 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to NEB 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 24(3:05 - 3rd) C.Stokes rushed to NEB 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 20(2:28 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to NEB 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 13.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 13(1:34 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to NEB 3 for 10 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis; M.Buford at NEB 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 3(1:01 - 3rd) J.McCarthy rushed to NEB End Zone for 3 yards. J.McCarthy for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:57 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 57 yards from MICH 35 to the NEB 8. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Boivin at NEB 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 25(0:52 - 3rd) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers pass incomplete intended for O.Martin.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 25(0:45 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Green; J.Harrell at NEB 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - NEB 30(15:00 - 4th) L.Smothers pass complete to NEB 30. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Johnson at NEB 36.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 36(14:32 - 4th) NEB rushed to NEB 33 for -3 yards. NEB FUMBLES forced by MICH. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-R.Johnson at NEB 33. Tackled by MICH at NEB 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - NEB 33(13:58 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at NEB 41.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NEB 41(13:19 - 4th) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NEB 41(13:16 - 4th) B.Buschini punts 35 yards to MICH 24 Center-NEB. Downed by NEB.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 24(13:06 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 41 for 17 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at MICH 41.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 41(12:32 - 4th) I.Gash rushed to MICH 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at MICH 38.
|+15 YD
2 & 13 - MICH 38(11:54 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to NEB 47 for 15 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 47.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 47(11:17 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to NEB 33 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Buford; O.Mathis at NEB 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(10:35 - 4th) I.Gash rushed to NEB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Brown at NEB 29.
|+28 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 29(9:55 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to NEB 29. Catch made by R.Bell at NEB 29. Gain of 28 yards. R.Bell FUMBLES forced by B.Moore. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-A.Anthony at NEB End Zone. A.Anthony for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(9:39 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 63 yards from MICH 35 to the NEB 2. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Taylor; K.Harris at NEB 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 21(9:33 - 4th) L.Smothers pass complete to NEB 21. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at NEB 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 29(8:59 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at NEB 30.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NEB 30(8:30 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett; K.Grant at NEB 30.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - NEB 30(7:47 - 4th) L.Smothers rushed to NEB 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Grant at NEB 31.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEB 31(7:46 - 4th) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers sacked at NEB 27 for -4 yards (M.Graham)
|-3 YD
2 & 14 - NEB 27(6:55 - 4th) L.Smothers pass complete to NEB 27. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 27. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by MICH at NEB 24.
|+1 YD
3 & 17 - NEB 24(6:12 - 4th) L.Smothers rushed to NEB 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at NEB 25.
|Punt
4 & 16 - NEB 25(6:03 - 4th) B.Buschini punts 42 yards to MICH 33 Center-NEB. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 33. Tackled by J.Morton at MICH 32.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 32(5:52 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at MICH 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 41(5:20 - 4th) I.Gash rushed to MICH 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Hutmacher at MICH 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 46(4:49 - 4th) D.Warren pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by T.Morris at MICH 46. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wright at NEB 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 47(4:09 - 4th) T.Dunlap rushed to NEB 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Butler at NEB 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 42(3:33 - 4th) D.Warren pass complete to NEB 42. Catch made by C.Loveland at NEB 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Singleton; J.Butler at NEB 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30(2:45 - 4th) L.Franklin rushed to NEB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Buford; C.Kolarevic at NEB 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 27(2:01 - 4th) I.Gash rushed to NEB 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 25.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MICH 25(1:26 - 4th) D.Warren steps back to pass. D.Warren pass incomplete intended for T.Morris.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MICH 33(1:21 - 4th) J.Moody 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MICH Holder-MICH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(1:17 - 4th) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Rooks at NEB 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 28(0:40 - 4th) C.Jewett rushed to NEB 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at NEB 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NEB 30(0:09 - 4th) C.Jewett rushed to NEB 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Velazquez at NEB 34.
