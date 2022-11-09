|
|
|KENTST
|BGREEN
Schlee's 4 total TDs help Kent State beat Bowling Green 40-6
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Collin Schlee threw three touchdown passes - two to Devontez Walker - and ran for another score to help Kent State beat Bowling Green 40-6 on Wednesday night.
Schlee completed 17 of 29 passes for 214 yards with an interception and Walker finished with five receptions for 86 yards. Marquez Cooper added 93 yards rushing on 19 carries for Kent State (4-6, 3-3 Mid-American Conference).
Schlee connected with Bryan Bradford for a 14-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Schlee pulled the hand-off on a zone-read and ran for a 4-yard TD that capped a 12-play, 76-yard drive with 4:43 left in the first half. And - after a 7-yard punt by Bowling Green - Schlee threw a 21-yard TD pass to Walker that made it 20-0 less than three minutes later.
Walker added a 26-yard touchdown receptions early in the fourth quarter that gave Kent State a 30-6 lead and Marvin Pierre returned an interception 33 yards for a score.
Matt McDonald was 29-of-38 passing for 234 yards and a touchdown and interception for Bowling Green (5-5, 4-2).
The Falcons had their three-game win streak snapped.
---
|
C. Schlee
19 QB
214 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 22 RuYds, RuTD
|
T. Broden
0 WR
84 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|19
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|0-6
|Total Net Yards
|415
|311
|Total Plays
|71
|80
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|201
|65
|Rush Attempts
|41
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|1.7
|Yards Passing
|214
|246
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|31-42
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-22.0
|Return Yards
|33
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-33
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|214
|PASS YDS
|246
|
|
|201
|RUSH YDS
|65
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|311
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|17/30
|214
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|19
|93
|0
|19
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|8
|49
|0
|20
|
G. Garcia 21 RB
|G. Garcia
|7
|37
|0
|11
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|7
|22
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|6
|5
|86
|2
|26
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|9
|5
|54
|0
|26
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|3
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|4
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Harris 86 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Floriea 10 WR
|L. Floriea
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Holmes 85 TE
|J. Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolden 24 S
|N. Bolden
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 23 S
|J. Evans
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pierre 33 LB
|M. Pierre
|5-0
|1.0
|1
|
D. Miller Jr. 35 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 10 LB
|J. Wallace
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Harris 37 LB
|C. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Clark 3 S
|D. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Nicholl 44 LB
|R. Nicholl
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murphy 41 LB
|L. Murphy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. West 5 DL
|C. West
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taylor-Davis 14 DL
|S. Taylor-Davis
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
N. Jones 26 DB
|N. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Diaby 55 DL
|S. Diaby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Branch 28 CB
|A. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Billotte 97 DL
|O. Billotte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Saunders 45 LB
|K. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 56 DL
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|2/3
|27
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|2
|25.5
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|31/40
|246
|1
|1
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Orth 12 QB
|C. Orth
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|16
|52
|0
|11
|
P. Wimberly 30 RB
|P. Wimberly
|9
|29
|0
|10
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
N. Mosley 5 RB
|N. Mosley
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
L. Gazarek 10 TE
|L. Gazarek
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|5
|-36
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Broden 0 WR
|T. Broden
|11
|8
|84
|1
|24
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|6
|6
|68
|0
|22
|
C. Croom 85 WR
|C. Croom
|3
|3
|30
|0
|16
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|8
|8
|24
|0
|9
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|3
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
L. Gazarek 10 TE
|L. Gazarek
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Osborne 18 WR
|A. Osborne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Bench 89 TE
|A. Bench
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Boyer 81 TE
|B. Boyer
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Anders 23 LB
|D. Anders
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 54 DL
|A. Hawkins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 LB
|J. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simms 8 S
|T. Simms
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 17 LB
|D. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Day 32 S
|P. Day
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 11 DL
|K. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 38 DL
|D. Kelly
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oladokun 10 CB
|J. Oladokun
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horne 2 LB
|B. Horne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 60 DL
|D. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lorfils 19 CB
|D. Lorfils
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wilson 34 DL
|A. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardamon 14 LB
|D. Hardamon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spiess LB
|B. Spiess
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 0 S
|J. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones Jr. 4 CB
|D. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Howell 30 LB
|C. Howell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Neri 24 LB
|D. Neri
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roberts 35 DL
|B. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Sir 99 P
|S. Sir
|2
|22.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|2
|14.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Hryszko kicks 40 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 25. A.Bench MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-D.Miller at BGN 24. Tackled by BGN at BGN 24.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(14:57 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by W.Haire at BGN 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - BGREEN 26(14:37 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 26. Catch made by R.James at BGN 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 20.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BGREEN 20(14:05 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|No Good
4 & 6 - BGREEN 27(13:54 - 1st) A.Glass 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(13:49 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.West at BGN 24.
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 24(13:23 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 24. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by KNT at BGN 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 46(12:55 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at KNT 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 49(12:25 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.West at KNT 50.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 50(11:56 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to KNT 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at KNT 48.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - KENTST 48(11:14 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(11:11 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Oladokun at BGN 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(10:55 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 39. Catch made by D.Cephas at BGN 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(10:32 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 21(10:22 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by J.Poke at BGN 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15(10:08 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 13.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BGREEN 13(9:34 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 13(9:27 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hardamon at BGN 12.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - BGREEN 12(8:44 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 12(8:39 - 1st) H.Fannin rushed to BGN 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at BGN 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 15(8:03 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 15. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at BGN 18.
|Sack
3 & 4 - KENTST 18(7:29 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 13 for -5 yards (S.Taylor-Davis)
|Punt
4 & 9 - KENTST 13(6:51 - 1st) S.Sir punts 37 yards to KNT 50 Center-G.Carlson. Fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50(6:44 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 31 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at BGN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31(6:31 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 31(6:20 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at BGN 24.
|Int
3 & 3 - BGREEN 24(5:57 - 1st) C.Schlee pass INTERCEPTED at BGN 23. Intercepted by D.Taylor at BGN 23. Tackled by R.James at BGN 25.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(5:51 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at BGN 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 31(5:11 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(5:01 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 40. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at BGN 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 48(4:36 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 47.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(4:16 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 49.
|-3 YD
2 & 12 - KENTST 49(3:45 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by O.Hiliare at KNT 49. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at BGN 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - KENTST 48(3:09 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 48. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 43.
|Sack
4 & 6 - KENTST 43(2:31 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at KNT 50 for -7 yards (M.Pierre)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50(2:24 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 50. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at BGN 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(2:06 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Day at BGN 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 34(1:43 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 30(1:10 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly at BGN 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(0:47 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Horne at BGN 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 20(0:22 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 20. Catch made by J.Poke at BGN 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Day at BGN 16.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BGREEN 16(0:06 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly at BGN 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14(15:00 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 14. Catch made by B.Bradford at BGN 14. Gain of 14 yards. B.Bradford for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 48 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 23. Fair catch by R.James.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 23(14:56 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Murphy at BGN 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(14:35 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 39(14:24 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 41(13:31 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at BGN 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(13:05 - 2nd) N.Mosley rushed to BGN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 47.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KENTST 47(12:37 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for H.Fannin.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - KENTST 47(12:26 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 47. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(12:03 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - KENTST 44(11:29 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 20 - KENTST 46(11:08 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 46. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 46. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(10:44 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 33(10:14 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 25(10:06 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Diaby at KNT 24.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - KENTST 24(8:57 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 24.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(9:45 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at KNT 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 30(9:32 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to KNT 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at KNT 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 33(9:02 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at KNT 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34(8:28 - 2nd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker. PENALTY on BGN-D.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(7:56 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at KNT 48.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - BGREEN 48(7:32 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Oladokun at BGN 39.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(6:55 - 2nd) C.Schlee scrambles to BGN 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at BGN 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - BGREEN 43(6:31 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 43. Catch made by J.Poke at BGN 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Day at BGN 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 36(6:05 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to BGN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at BGN 34.
|+7 YD
4 & 5 - BGREEN 34(5:52 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(5:25 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 23.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 23(5:05 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 23. Catch made by M.Cooper at BGN 23. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BGREEN 4(4:48 - 2nd) C.Schlee rushed to BGN End Zone for 4 yards. C.Schlee for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:43 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 2nd) W.Hryszko kicks 43 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 22. Fair catch by A.Bench.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(4:39 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis. PENALTY on KNT-J.Evans Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(4:39 - 2nd) H.Fannin rushed to BGN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at BGN 42.
|Sack
2 & 8 - KENTST 42(4:07 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 33 for -9 yards (J.Wallace)
|+11 YD
3 & 17 - KENTST 33(3:24 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 33. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at BGN 44.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KENTST 44(3:14 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 7 yards to KNT 49 Center-G.Carlson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(3:05 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 49. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(2:41 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at BGN 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 21(2:09 - 2nd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 21. Catch made by D.Walker at BGN 21. Gain of 21 yards. D.Walker for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:02 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.West rushed to BGN 3 for yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 2nd) W.Hryszko kicks 42 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 23. Fair catch by A.Bench.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(2:02 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 25. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by Z.West at BGN 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - KENTST 24(1:28 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Nicholl at BGN 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 32(0:53 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.West at BGN 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(0:36 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 38. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at BGN 42.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 42(0:30 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 42. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(0:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-J.Robinson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 46(0:18 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to KNT 46. Catch made by J.Johnson at KNT 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - KENTST 42(0:11 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by C.Sims at KNT 42. Gain of 3 yards. C.Sims ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - KENTST 39(0:08 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to KNT 39. Catch made by C.Sims at KNT 39. Gain of 5 yards. KNT ran out of bounds.
|No Good
4 & 3 - KENTST 42(0:04 - 2nd) M.Lawler 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-G.Carlson Holder-J.Sauder.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Lawler kicks 58 yards from BGN 35 to the KNT 7. B.Bradford returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Burton at KNT 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 43(14:53 - 3rd) C.Schlee rushed to BGN 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(14:35 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 43(14:17 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 43. Catch made by T.Harris at BGN 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at BGN 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34(13:59 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Holmes.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 34(13:56 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 34(13:51 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 34. Catch made by L.Floriea at BGN 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at BGN 28.
|-4 YD
4 & 4 - BGREEN 28(13:07 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 32 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Roberts at BGN 32.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(12:59 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 32. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at BGN 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 36(12:29 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 36. Catch made by L.Gazarek at BGN 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at BGN 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 41(11:51 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(11:15 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - KENTST 48(11:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on BGN-J.Robinson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - KENTST 43(11:08 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for A.Osborne.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - KENTST 43(11:04 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden. PENALTY on BGN-T.Fatukasi Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 15 - KENTST 43(10:56 - 3rd) S.Sir punts yards to KNT 33 Center-G.Carlson. Out of bounds. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
4 & 10 - KENTST 48(10:48 - 3rd) L.Gazarek rushed to BGN 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at BGN 50.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50(10:38 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 50. Catch made by D.Walker at BGN 50. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(10:30 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 35(10:18 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 35(10:13 - 3rd) C.Schlee scrambles to BGN 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Oladokun at BGN 31. PENALTY on BGN-D.Ferguson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16(10:06 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 16(9:59 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Kelly at BGN 16.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 16(9:28 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 16. Catch made by M.Cooper at BGN 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Horne at BGN 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BGREEN 16(8:45 - 3rd) A.Glass 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 3rd) W.Hryszko kicks 41 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 24. O.Hiliare returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Awolowo at BGN 32.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(8:39 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Billotte at BGN 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - KENTST 31(8:04 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 31. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 40(7:27 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 40. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 40. Gain of 7 yards. O.Hiliare ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(7:04 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 47. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 47. Gain of 3 yards. O.Hiliare ran out of bounds.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 50(6:40 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 50. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 50. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 34(6:10 - 3rd) H.Fannin steps back to pass. H.Fannin pass incomplete intended for A.Bench.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 34(6:03 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by H.Fannin at KNT 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 32.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - KENTST 32(5:24 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at KNT 42 for -10 yards (KNT) PENALTY on KNT-J.Evans Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 22(5:18 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to KNT 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 12 - KENTST 24(4:42 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by T.Broden at KNT 24. Gain of 24 yards. T.Broden for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:29 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on BGN-BGN Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 3rd) M.Lawler kicks 50 yards from BGN 35 to the KNT 15. B.Bradford returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Williams at KNT 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 30(4:22 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at KNT 33.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 33(4:00 - 3rd) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 33. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 33. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at BGN 49.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(3:47 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 33 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 33(3:38 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for KNT.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 33(3:28 - 3rd) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 33(3:26 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Howell at BGN 27.
|+1 YD
4 & 4 - BGREEN 27(2:46 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BGN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at BGN 26.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 26(2:44 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 26. Catch made by J.Patterson at BGN 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Nicholl at BGN 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(2:23 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at BGN 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 43(1:48 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 43. Catch made by J.Patterson at BGN 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at KNT 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(1:16 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to KNT 49. Catch made by T.Broden at KNT 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(0:43 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 38(0:36 - 3rd) N.Mosley rushed to KNT 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 37.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - KENTST 37(15:00 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to KNT 37. Catch made by C.Sims at KNT 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Branch at KNT 30. PENALTY on BGN-T.Fatukasi Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 19 - KENTST 47(14:32 - 4th) M.McDonald pass INTERCEPTED at KNT 50. Intercepted by C.Harris at KNT 50. Tackled by BGN at KNT 50.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50(14:24 - 4th) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 46.
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 46(13:58 - 4th) B.Bradford rushed to BGN 26 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(13:22 - 4th) C.Schlee pass complete to BGN 26. Catch made by D.Walker at BGN 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Walker for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 4th) A.Glass extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(13:17 - 4th) PENALTY on KNT-D.Walker Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 4th) W.Hryszko kicks 58 yards from KNT 21 to the BGN 21. O.Hiliare returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at BGN 41.
1 & 10 - KENTST(13:12 - 4th) PENALTY on BGN-BGN Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(13:12 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 41. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at BGN 43.
|Sack
2 & 8 - KENTST 43(12:43 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 35 for -8 yards (J.Evans)
|+10 YD
3 & 16 - KENTST 35(12:27 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 35. Catch made by H.Fannin at BGN 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at BGN 45.
|Sack
4 & 6 - KENTST 45(11:53 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 38 for -7 yards (S.Taylor-Davis)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(11:14 - 4th) G.Garcia rushed to BGN 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at BGN 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 32(10:29 - 4th) G.Garcia rushed to BGN 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at BGN 29.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BGREEN 29(9:45 - 4th) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|+11 YD
4 & 1 - BGREEN 29(9:38 - 4th) G.Garcia rushed to BGN 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 18(8:56 - 4th) G.Garcia rushed to BGN 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at BGN 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 13(8:09 - 4th) G.Garcia rushed to BGN 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at BGN 11.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - BGREEN 11(7:22 - 4th) C.Schlee rushed to BGN 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BGREEN 17(6:39 - 4th) A.Glass 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 4th) W.Hryszko kicks 39 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 26. Fair catch by L.Gazarek.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(6:35 - 4th) N.Mosley rushed to BGN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at BGN 27.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BGREEN 27(6:01 - 4th) P.Wimberly rushed to BGN 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at BGN 27.
|Int
3 & 9 - BGREEN 27(5:23 - 4th) C.Orth pass INTERCEPTED at BGN 33. Intercepted by M.Pierre at BGN 33. M.Pierre for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 4th) A.Glass extra point is good.
|(5:16 - 4th) PENALTY on BGN-BGN Defensive penalty 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 4th) W.Hryszko kicks 41 yards from KNT 35 to the BGN 24. Fair catch by L.Gazarek.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(5:16 - 4th) P.Wimberly rushed to BGN 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Clark at BGN 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(5:01 - 4th) P.Wimberly rushed to BGN 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at BGN 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 37(4:28 - 4th) P.Wimberly rushed to BGN 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Clark at BGN 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 44(3:59 - 4th) P.Wimberly rushed to BGN 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Diaby at BGN 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(3:24 - 4th) P.Wimberly rushed to BGN 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at BGN 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 49(2:52 - 4th) P.Wimberly rushed to KNT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Clark at KNT 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - KENTST 47(2:15 - 4th) P.Wimberly rushed to KNT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Nicholl at KNT 44.
|-2 YD
4 & 2 - KENTST 44(1:31 - 4th) P.Wimberly rushed to KNT 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Murphy at KNT 46.
