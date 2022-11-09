|
|
|PURDUE
|ILL
Chase Brown, No. 21 Illinois look to run over Purdue
Things are heating up in the Big Ten West.
No. 21 Illinois sits in first place -- just one game above four teams that are tied for second -- and will have to fend off one of those contenders on Saturday when it takes on Purdue in Champaign, Ill.
The Fighting Illini (7-2, 4-2) were riding a six-game winning streak before falling 23-15 to visiting Michigan State last week.
Tommy DeVito completed 25 of 37 passes for 288 yards and a pair of scoring strikes to Isaiah Williams, and Chase Brown rushed for 136 yards, but Illinois couldn't overcome 23 unanswered points from the Spartans.
Now the Illini are in danger of losing back-to-back games for the first time this season.
"Lot of things to play for this week," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "Obviously a Big Ten West opponent. A team with obviously all the things that I know you guys are well aware of within the Big Ten race to get to (Indianapolis, title game on Dec. 3).
"Kind of what we've done all year is tried to focus on the moment. We've had success doing that seven times and failure doing it twice, so hopefully we'll be a little bit more in line with those seven opportunities that we came away with the victory."
Illinois will have to rediscover that winning formula against a Boilermakers program that has dominated the series for the better half of the past two decades.
Purdue (5-4, 3-3) is 13-4 against the Fighting Illini dating to 2003, losing just one of the eight games played in Champaign during that span.
However, the Boilermakers find themselves on a two-game skid after their offense failed to get in a rhythm against a stout Iowa defense last weekend in a 24-3 defeat.
Mitchell Fineran's 34-yard field goal late in the second quarter provided Purdue's only points, while Aidan O'Connell threw for just 168 yards on 20-for-43 passing while getting intercepted twice.
The Boilermakers also were hampered by their inability to stop the run, as they let Hawkeyes halfback Kaleb Johnson amass 200 yards on the ground.
Things won't get any easier for the front seven on Saturday against Brown, who has topped 100 rushing yards in a program-record 10 consecutive games. He leads the nation with 1,344 yards and took just seven games to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, which tied the fastest pace in program history (J.C. Caroline, 1953).
"He's done an outstanding job," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said of Brown. "He's one of the best in the country. Their offensive line is big and physical. They've done a good job running the football. He's tough, he's been tough, he's physical, he's got good hands.
"We're going to have to figure out a way to keep him in check or it could be a long day."
With a win on Saturday, the Illini would level the all-time series. The Boilermakers hold a 46-45-6 record against Illinois dating to 1890.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
A. O'Connell
16 QB
237 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 33 RuYds
|
C. Brown
2 RB
98 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 32 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|6
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|379
|303
|Total Plays
|73
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|102
|Rush Attempts
|33
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|237
|201
|Comp. - Att.
|25-40
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-80
|12-121
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.8
|7-42.0
|Return Yards
|8
|16
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-16
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|237
|PASS YDS
|201
|
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|379
|TOTAL YDS
|303
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|25/40
|237
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|28
|106
|1
|28
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|2
|33
|0
|24
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|11
|6
|72
|0
|34
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|8
|7
|70
|2
|26
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|6
|4
|66
|1
|32
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|6
|4
|26
|0
|14
|
M. Rice 9 WR
|M. Rice
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Sowinski 29 WR
|A. Sowinski
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Yaseen 2 WR
|A. Yaseen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Brothers 20 LB
|O. Brothers
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kane 21 S
|S. Kane
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 LB
|J. Graham
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 CB
|C. Trice
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DT
|L. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 1 DB
|R. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hampton 0 CB
|B. Hampton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Caraway 5 DE
|N. Caraway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sydnor 96 DE
|K. Sydnor
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Brown 7 CB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahlberg 37 LB
|J. Wahlberg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DT
|B. Deen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Washington 42 LB
|C. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Boyd Jr. 93 DT
|P. Boyd Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brevard 91 DT
|C. Brevard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kpaka 50 DE
|S. Kpaka
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 44 DE
|K. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|1/2
|25
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|4
|44.8
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|18/32
|201
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|23
|98
|2
|18
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|4
|3
|0
|4
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|6
|1
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|9
|5
|89
|1
|33
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|4
|3
|32
|0
|17
|
C. Washington 14 WR
|C. Washington
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
P. Bryant 13 WR
|P. Bryant
|5
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|5
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
T. Reiman 89 TE
|T. Reiman
|5
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Scott 85 WR
|M. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Marchese 42 TE
|M. Marchese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Darkangelo 38 LB
|I. Darkangelo
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 8 LB
|T. Barnes
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 7 DB
|K. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 90 LB
|A. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 4 DL
|J. Newton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Scott 14 DB
|X. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Strain 20 DB
|T. Strain
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Edwards 23 DL
|T. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jacas 17 LB
|G. Jacas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Griffin 5 K
|C. Griffin
|1/1
|38
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|7
|42.0
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Vining 16 DB
|P. Vining
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
M. Marchese 42 TE
|M. Marchese
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
P. Bryant 13 WR
|P. Bryant
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Vining 16 DB
|P. Vining
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(15:00 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by ILL at PUR 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - PURDUE 21(14:28 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon G.Jacas at PUR 23.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - PURDUE 23(13:52 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 23. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at PUR 37.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(13:14 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ILL 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(12:42 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by ILL at ILL 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 39(12:10 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to ILL 39. Catch made by P.Durham at ILL 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at ILL 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(11:34 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield. PENALTY on ILL-K.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(11:28 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Downing.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 31(11:22 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to ILL 31. Catch made by M.Rice at ILL 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at ILL 26.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PURDUE 26(10:45 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - PURDUE 26(10:42 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 26(10:38 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at ILL 32.
|+33 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 32(9:59 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 32. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 32. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 35(9:21 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to PUR 35. Catch made by T.Reiman at PUR 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at PUR 24.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 24(9:04 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to PUR 9 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at PUR 9.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 9(8:37 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to PUR 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at PUR 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ILL 2(8:10 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to PUR End Zone for 2 yards. C.Brown for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:07 - 1st) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(8:07 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at PUR 29.
|+26 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 29(7:29 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 29. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 29. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ILL 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(7:02 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at ILL 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 40(6:29 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to ILL 40. Catch made by T.Sheffield at ILL 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Strain at ILL 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(6:01 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo K.Randolph at ILL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 27(5:21 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PURDUE 27(5:14 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|No Good
4 & 8 - PURDUE 34(5:11 - 1st) M.Fineran 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Zecchino Holder-J.Albers.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 27(5:06 - 1st) R.Love rushed to ILL 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Washington J.Sullivan at ILL 31.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ILL 31(4:35 - 1st) R.Love rushed to ILL 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at ILL 31.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ILL 31(4:04 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ILL 31(3:57 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 56 yards to PUR 13 Center-L.Hansen. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 13. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at PUR 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 21(3:46 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 21(3:43 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 21. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at PUR 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34(3:13 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Edwards at PUR 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 36(2:36 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Burks.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PURDUE 36(2:28 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones. PENALTY on ILL-D.Witherspoon Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(2:24 - 1st) K.Lewis rushed to PUR 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Avery at PUR 47.
|Int
2 & 8 - PURDUE 47(1:54 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at ILL 37. Intercepted by T.Strain at ILL 37. Tackled by D.Burks at PUR 47.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 47(1:41 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to PUR 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PUR 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ILL 44(1:11 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for M.Marchese.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ILL 44(1:04 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ILL 44(0:59 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 40 yards to PUR 4 Center-L.Hansen. Downed by T.Leitzsey.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 4(0:50 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Avery at PUR 9.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 9(15:00 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at PUR 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - PURDUE 11(14:25 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 11. Catch made by A.Sowinski at PUR 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at PUR 15.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(13:52 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at PUR 14.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - PURDUE 14(13:13 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 14. Catch made by D.Burks at PUR 14. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at PUR 12.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - PURDUE 12(12:43 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 12. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 12. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Brown T.Barnes at PUR 15.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PURDUE 15(12:09 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 59 yards to ILL 26 Center-N.Zecchino. Downed by N.Zecchino.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 26(11:53 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers S.Kpaka at ILL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ILL 29(11:24 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|Sack
3 & 7 - ILL 29(11:17 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 25 for -4 yards (P.Boyd) PENALTY on ILL-A.Palczewski Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ILL 25(11:01 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 30 yards to PUR 45 Center-L.Hansen. Downed by S.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(10:47 - 2nd) A.O'Connell rushed to ILL 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 46(10:18 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 44.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(9:55 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 16 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Smith at ILL 16.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 16(9:27 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 6 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ILL 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 6(8:56 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL End Zone for 6 yards. D.Mockobee for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 2nd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(8:46 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Sydnor at ILL 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 29(8:18 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Caraway at ILL 31.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 31(7:45 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 31. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 31. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Kane at ILL 38.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 38(7:22 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 38. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Kane at PUR 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 37(6:59 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 37(6:32 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by B.Hightower at PUR 37. Gain of yards. B.Hightower FUMBLES forced by PUR. Fumble RECOVERED by PUR-C.Allen at PUR 25. Tackled by ILL at PUR 48. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. T.DeVito pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by B.Hightower at PUR 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at PUR 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 23(6:24 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to PUR 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 20.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ILL 20(5:52 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by I.Williams at PUR 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at PUR 20.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - ILL 20(5:09 - 2nd) T.DeVito scrambles to PUR 8 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Kane at PUR 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 8(4:40 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to PUR End Zone for 8 yards. C.Brown for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 2nd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 2nd) C.Griffin kicks 58 yards from ILL 35 to the PUR 7. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Meed at PUR 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(4:27 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at PUR 28.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 28(3:54 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 28(3:46 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 28. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at PUR 33.
|Punt
4 & 3 - PURDUE 33(2:59 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 38 yards to ILL 29 Center-N.Zecchino. P.Vining returned punt from the ILL 29. Tackled by PUR at ILL 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 29(2:49 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to ILL 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at ILL 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 29(2:24 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to ILL 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at ILL 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - ILL 28(2:17 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 28. Catch made by R.Love at ILL 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at ILL 29.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ILL 29(2:07 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 34 yards to PUR 37 Center-L.Hansen. Downed by T.Leitzsey.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(1:58 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 37. Gain of 16 yards. C.Jones ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(1:53 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at ILL 28. Intercepted by D.Witherspoon at ILL 28. Tackled by C.Jones at ILL 28. PENALTY on ILL-D.Witherspoon Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(1:47 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to ILL 32. Catch made by C.Jones at ILL 32. Gain of 32 yards. C.Jones for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 2nd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 25(1:40 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 29 for yards. Tackled by PUR at ILL 29. PENALTY on ILL-I.Adams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - ILL 15(1:33 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at ILL 17.
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - ILL 17(0:27 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at ILL 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on ILL-ILL Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 25. Catch made by T.Reiman at ILL 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at ILL 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - ILL 27(14:34 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant. PENALTY on PUR-C.Trice Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 42(14:28 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 42(14:22 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson J.Sullivan at ILL 46.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - ILL 46(13:46 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 46. Catch made by P.Bryant at ILL 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 44.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 44(13:28 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to PUR 47 for -4 yards. C.Brown FUMBLES forced by PUR. Fumble RECOVERED by ILL-T.DeVito at PUR 47. Tackled by PUR at PUR 48.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - ILL 48(12:48 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - ILL 48(12:44 - 3rd) T.DeVito scrambles to PUR 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers B.Hampton at PUR 39.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - ILL 39(12:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on ILL-A.Palczewski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ILL 44(12:06 - 3rd) H.Robertson punts 34 yards to PUR 10 Center-L.Hansen. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10(11:53 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 10. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at PUR 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 17(11:22 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph K.Smith at PUR 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(10:46 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 22. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at PUR 26.
|+24 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 26(10:20 - 3rd) A.O'Connell scrambles to ILL 50 for 24 yards. Tackled by ILL at ILL 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 50(9:52 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to ILL 50. Catch made by T.Sheffield at ILL 50. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Martin at ILL 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PURDUE 44(9:23 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Newton G.Jacas at ILL 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 41(8:53 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(8:22 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 38(8:16 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by T.Sheffield at ILL 38. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Smith at ILL 4. PENALTY on ILL-T.Barnes Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 4(7:59 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at ILL 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PURDUE 5(7:14 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - PURDUE 5(7:06 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to ILL 5. Catch made by P.Durham at ILL 5. Gain of 5 yards. P.Durham for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(6:57 - 3rd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(6:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on PUR-T.Sheffield Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 70 yards from PUR 20 to the ILL 10. P.Bryant returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Wahlberg N.Caraway at ILL 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37(6:49 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to ILL 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at ILL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ILL 39(6:14 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - ILL 39(6:08 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 22. Intercepted by J.Brown at PUR 22. Tackled by ILL at PUR 19. PENALTY on PUR-J.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 46(5:59 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to PUR 46. Catch made by B.Hightower at PUR 46. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at PUR 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 23(5:32 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to PUR 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 18(4:44 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to PUR 18. Catch made by P.Bryant at PUR 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 13(4:33 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to PUR 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Brevard O.Brothers at PUR 13.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 13(3:41 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to PUR 13. Catch made by I.Williams at PUR 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Caraway at PUR 4.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ILL 4(3:19 - 3rd) T.DeVito rushed to PUR 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 2(3:04 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to PUR 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at PUR 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ILL 1(2:19 - 3rd) T.DeVito rushed to PUR 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson S.Kpaka at PUR 1.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - ILL 1(1:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on ILL-A.Palczewski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - ILL 6(1:25 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to PUR 6. Catch made by B.Hightower at PUR 6. Gain of 6 yards. B.Hightower for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 3rd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(1:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on PUR-L.Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
|(1:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on PUR-J.Graham Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 3rd) C.Griffin kicks onside 12 from PUR 35 to PUR 23. A.Sowinski returns the kickoff. Tackled by ILL at PUR 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(1:12 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 23. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 23. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ILL at PUR 28. PENALTY on ILL-C.Avery Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(0:47 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Yaseen.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PURDUE 43(0:42 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR. PENALTY on ILL-J.Newton Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(0:34 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 38(0:00 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 36.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - PURDUE 36(15:00 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for M.Rice. PENALTY on ILL-X.Scott Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(14:40 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant C.Avery at ILL 30.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PURDUE 30(14:24 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Burks. PENALTY on ILL-S.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(14:09 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ILL 12.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PURDUE 12(13:31 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - PURDUE 12(13:22 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to ILL 12. Catch made by P.Durham at ILL 12. Gain of 12 yards. P.Durham for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:13 - 4th) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:13 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 42 yards from PUR 35 to the ILL 23. M.Marchese returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Caraway at ILL 32.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 32(13:09 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 32. Catch made by P.Bryant at ILL 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at ILL 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 42(12:50 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at ILL 44.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - ILL 44(12:11 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams. PENALTY on PUR-PUR Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 49(11:57 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at ILL 48.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ILL 48(11:30 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ILL 48(11:18 - 4th) H.Robertson punts 52 yards to PUR End Zone Center-L.Hansen. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
1 & 10 - ILL(11:09 - 4th) PENALTY on ILL-S.Brown Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on PUR-J.Brown Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(11:09 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at PUR 19.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PURDUE 19(10:39 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - PURDUE 19(10:35 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 19. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 19. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ILL at PUR 22.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PURDUE 22(9:45 - 4th) J.Ansell punts 45 yards to ILL 33 Center-N.Zecchino. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 33(9:39 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 33(9:32 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to PUR 49 for 18 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 49. PENALTY on ILL-M.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - ILL 41(9:15 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg K.Jenkins at ILL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 45(8:56 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for M.Scott.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ILL 45(8:52 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 27 for -18 yards (K.Sydnor)
|Penalty
3 & 28 - ILL 27(8:19 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 27. Catch made by M.Marchese at ILL 27. Gain of yards. Tackled by PUR at ILL 40. PENALTY on ILL-A.Palczewski Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 38 - ILL 17(7:45 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 17. Catch made by C.Brown at ILL 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at ILL 22.
|Punt
4 & 33 - ILL 22(7:04 - 4th) H.Robertson punts 48 yards to PUR 30 Center-L.Hansen. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(6:56 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at PUR 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 32(6:19 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 32. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at PUR 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 32(5:34 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 32. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at PUR 38.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PURDUE 38(4:35 - 4th) J.Ansell punts 37 yards to ILL 25 Center-N.Zecchino. Downed by N.Zecchino.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 25(4:24 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 25(4:18 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at ILL 30.
|Int
3 & 5 - ILL 30(3:48 - 4th) T.DeVito pass INTERCEPTED at ILL 33. Intercepted by K.Douglas at ILL 33. Tackled by ILL at ILL 33.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(3:37 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ILL 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PURDUE 32(3:32 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PURDUE 32(3:26 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 32.
|+15 YD
4 & 9 - PURDUE 32(3:22 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to ILL 32. Catch made by T.Sheffield at ILL 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by X.Scott at ILL 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 17(2:45 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at ILL 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 12(2:04 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 11.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 11(1:54 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to ILL 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at ILL 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - PURDUE 15(1:05 - 4th) M.Fineran 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Zecchino Holder-J.Albers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 44 yards from PUR 35 to the ILL 21. P.Vining returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Tracy at ILL 40.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 40(0:59 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 40. Catch made by C.Brown at ILL 40. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at PUR 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 43(0:47 - 4th) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 43(0:42 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to PUR 43. Catch made by B.Hightower at PUR 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at PUR 30.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 30(0:28 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to PUR 30. Catch made by C.Brown at PUR 30. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Brothers at PUR 20.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - ILL 28(0:22 - 4th) C.Griffin 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Hansen Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 4th) C.Griffin kicks onside 5 from ILL 35 to ILL 40. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by ILL at ILL 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(0:17 - 4th) A.O'Connell kneels at the ILL 41.
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
7
51
3rd 0:00 FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
31
4th 13:51 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
19
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
6
14
2nd 0:39 ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
7
2nd 11:14 ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
13
2nd 13:17 PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
6
0
2nd 8:16 NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
10
2nd 12:07 CBS
-
BC
16NCST
7
14
2nd 9:48 ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
7
7
2nd 8:21 ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
3
2nd 8:31 ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
28
2nd 12:20 ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
7
10
2nd 10:40 ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
14
2nd 12:50 FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
14
0
2nd 7:25
-
NEB
3MICH
0
7
2nd 12:10 ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
14
2nd 7:19 CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
14
14
2nd 7:28
-
NWEST
MINN
0
7
2nd 10:21 BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
17
7
2nd 14:34 ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
3
0
2nd 11:09 FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
14
1st 2:37 SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
046 O/U
-16
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
063.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
073 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
079 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+