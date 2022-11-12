|
|
|FSU
|CUSE
Travis leads No. 25 Florida State past Syracuse 38-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns, caught a scoring pass and ran for another score, and No. 25 Florida State beat reeling Syracuse 38-3 on Saturday night, the Orange's fourth straight loss.
It was the last conference game for Florida State (7-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won three straight since a midseason skid. The Orange (6-4. 3-3) lost their second straight at home and it was ugly. The Orange notched just nine first downs to 25 for FSU, were 1 of 11 on third-down conversion attempts, and were outgained 420-160, and the defense was on the field for more than 36 minutes for the third straight game.
Florida State entered the game leading the country with 69 plays of 20-plus yards and quickly tacked on another when`Trey Benson bolted around the left side for 27 on the Seminoles' first possession. Five plays later, Travis scored on a 3-yard run up the middle for a 7-0 lead. Florida State has scored on 13 of 19 first drives of a half this season, with 12 touchdowns.
Travis, who was 21-of-23 passing for 155 yards, hit Malik McClain for a 15-yard touchdown late in the first for a 14-0 lead as the Orange struggled offensively despite the return of quarterback Garrett Shrader, who had missed six straight quarters with an undisclosed injury. Shrader finished 6 of 17 for 65 yards with one interception and rushed for minus-2 yards on 10 carries.
Syracuse's first three possessions were three-and-outs, and even when the defense snared a turnover the offense failed to capitalze.
Travis lost a fumble when he was sacked by linebacker Derek McDonald early in the second and Justin Barron recovered for the Orange at the FSU 23. Syracuse then lost 12 yards on the next three plays and Andre Szmyt missed a 53-yard field goal, just his third miss in 18 attempts this season and first miss in three tries from 50 yards or longer.
The Seminoles struck again late in the second quarter when Travis hit Johnny Wilson for a 24-yard touchdown. Wilson shed a tackle attempt by defensive back Duce Chestnut along the right side and scooted into the end zone with 5:47 left for a 21-3 lead
Ryan Fitzgerald's 40-yard field goal - after an Orange timeout nullified his first make - gave the Seminoles a 24-3 lead at the break.
Travis completed a 5-yard scoring pass to Kentron Poitier after a successful onside kick gave FSU the ball to start the second half, and he completed his stellar night by catching a 2-yard TD pass from tight end Wyatt Rector late in the third. Benson rushed for a career-high 163 yards on 18 carries, his third straight standout game.
Orange tailback Sean Tucker gained 52 yards on 14 carries and passed Hall of Famer Larry Csonka for fourth place all-time at Syracuse with 2,951 yards, 17 more than Csonka.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Seminoles barely made it into the Top 25 this week and are certain to keep rising.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida State: The Seminoles were ranked at the end of September before a three-game losing streak knocked them out of the rankings. They've recovered nicely and are on a serious roll behind Travis.
Syracuse: The Orange finished last season with three straight lopsided losses to miss the postseason, its five wins just one shy of qualifying. They've already made the grade this year, but injuries to key players have derailed their early season momentum.
UP NEXT
Florida State hosts Louisiana next Saturday.
Syracuse plays at Wake Forest next Saturday night.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|9
|Rushing
|13
|4
|Passing
|10
|2
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|1-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|423
|142
|Total Plays
|71
|48
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|230
|77
|Rush Attempts
|40
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|193
|65
|Comp. - Att.
|25-31
|6-17
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|2.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-75
|10-72
|Touchdowns
|5
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.3
|8-41.8
|Return Yards
|36
|0
|Punts - Returns
|5-36
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|193
|PASS YDS
|65
|
|
|230
|RUSH YDS
|77
|
|
|423
|TOTAL YDS
|142
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|21/23
|158
|3
|0
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|3/7
|33
|0
|0
|
W. Rector 19 TE
|W. Rector
|1/1
|2
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|18
|164
|0
|30
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|5
|21
|1
|21
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Campbell 22 RB
|C. Campbell
|5
|14
|0
|12
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|5
|12
|0
|5
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Douglas 0 WR
|J. Douglas
|3
|3
|43
|0
|17
|
K. Poitier 88 WR
|K. Poitier
|2
|2
|29
|1
|24
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|6
|4
|26
|1
|15
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|3
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|2
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
M. Douglas 85 TE
|M. Douglas
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|3
|3
|17
|0
|10
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|2
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|3
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. McCall 11 DB
|S. McCall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Verse 5 DE
|J. Verse
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Vance Jr. 21 DB
|G. Vance Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|1/2
|39
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|3
|39.3
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|4
|8.5
|14
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|6/17
|65
|0
|1
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|14
|52
|0
|16
|
L. Allen 20 RB
|L. Allen
|6
|29
|0
|11
|
C. Del Rio-Wilson 16 QB
|C. Del Rio-Wilson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|10
|-11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|4
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|3
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Adams 85 WR
|D. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|4
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jones 3 LB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. McDonald 15 LB
|D. McDonald
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|1/2
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|8
|41.8
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(14:53 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - CUSE 31(14:18 - 1st) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CUSE 32(13:39 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 42 yards to FSU 26 Center-SYR. K.DeLoach returned punt from the FSU 26. Tackled by SYR at FSU 28.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 28(13:27 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 28. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 31.
|+27 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 31(12:59 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to SYR 42 for 27 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 42(12:42 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to SYR 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 41.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 41(12:15 - 1st) M.Pittman rushed to SYR 26 for 15 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 26.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 26(11:47 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to SYR 26. Catch made by C.McDonald at SYR 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 12(11:15 - 1st) J.Travis scrambles to SYR 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 4(10:41 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to SYR 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 3(10:12 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to SYR End Zone for 3 yards. J.Travis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:07 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 29.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 29(9:37 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 25 for -4 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 25.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CUSE 25(9:01 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 15 for -10 yards (P.Payton)
|Punt
4 & 20 - CUSE 15(8:16 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 40 yards to FSU 45 Center-SYR. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 45. Tackled by SYR at SYR 47.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 47(8:10 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to SYR 47. Catch made by O.Wilson at SYR 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 44. PENALTY on FSU-J.Wilson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 17 - FSU 46(7:42 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 46. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - FSU 48(6:53 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 48. Catch made by C.McDonald at FSU 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 44.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FSU 44(6:33 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FSU 44(6:27 - 1st) A.Mastromanno punts 36 yards to SYR 8 Center-FSU. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 8(6:20 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 13.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CUSE 13(5:33 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 13.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CUSE 13(4:55 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CUSE 13(4:53 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 47 yards to FSU 40 Center-SYR. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 40. Tackled by SYR at FSU 48.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48(4:40 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to SYR 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 47(4:19 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to SYR 47. Catch made by M.Pittman at SYR 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 37(3:52 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to SYR 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 36.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 36(3:17 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to SYR 36. Catch made by J.Douglas at SYR 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 20(2:48 - 1st) PENALTY on SYR-A.Sparrow Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 5 - FSU 15(2:31 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to SYR 15. Catch made by M.McClain at SYR 15. Gain of 15 yards. M.McClain for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:26 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(2:26 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(1:59 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - CUSE 42(1:24 - 1st) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 41.
|+29 YD
3 & 10 - CUSE 41(0:41 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 41. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 41. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FSU at FSU 30. PENALTY on FSU-D.Briggs Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 15(0:16 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to FSU 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - CUSE 18(15:00 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to FSU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 16.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - CUSE 16(14:24 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to FSU 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CUSE 20(13:36 - 2nd) A.Szmyt 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(13:32 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 29.
|Sack
2 & 6 - FSU 29(13:00 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at FSU 23 for -6 yards (D.McDonald) J.Travis FUMBLES forced by D.McDonald. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-J.Barron at FSU 23. Tackled by FSU at FSU 23.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(12:52 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by S.Tucker at FSU 23. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 24.
|-5 YD
2 & 11 - CUSE 24(12:40 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to FSU 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 29.
|Sack
3 & 16 - CUSE 29(11:43 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at FSU 35 for -6 yards (J.Verse)
|No Good
4 & 22 - CUSE 43(11:05 - 2nd) A.Szmyt 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35(11:00 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 40(10:36 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 47.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 47(10:11 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 47. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 47. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - FSU 44(9:32 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 44. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 44. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - FSU 43(8:48 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 43. Catch made by M.Douglas at FSU 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 50.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FSU 50(8:00 - 2nd) A.Mastromanno punts 45 yards to SYR 5 Center-FSU. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 5(7:54 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 8 for yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 8. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Offensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 12 - CUSE 3(7:35 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 7.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CUSE 7(6:59 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - CUSE 7(6:52 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 7. Catch made by D.Alford at SYR 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 13.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CUSE 13(6:09 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 40 yards to FSU 47 Center-SYR. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 47. Tackled by SYR at SYR 39. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 30 yards from FSU 35 to the SYR 35. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(5:47 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 35(5:42 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to FSU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 39. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - CUSE 29(5:17 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - CUSE 29(4:59 - 2nd) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 37. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CUSE 37(4:45 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 45 yards to FSU 18 Center-SYR. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 18(4:39 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 18. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 22(4:19 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 28.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 28(3:56 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to FSU 49 for 21 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 49(3:37 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 49. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 49(2:48 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to SYR 49. Catch made by M.McClain at SYR 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 37(2:10 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to SYR 37 for -1 yards. T.Ward FUMBLES forced by C.Okechukwu. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-J.Travis at SYR 37. Tackled by SYR at SYR 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - FSU 38(1:23 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to SYR 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 26(1:02 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to SYR 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 21.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 21(0:31 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to SYR 21. Catch made by M.Douglas at SYR 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 11(0:20 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to SYR 11. Catch made by M.Pittman at SYR 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 7.
|Sack
2 & Goal - FSU 7(0:13 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at SYR 12 for -5 yards (M.Jones)
|Penalty
3 & 11 - FSU 12(0:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on FSU-FSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
3 & 16 - FSU(0:05 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald yard field goal attempt is good Center-FSU Holder-FSU. PENALTY on FSU-FSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
3 & 21 - FSU 29(0:05 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FSU Holder-FSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks onside 7 from SYR 35 to SYR 42. S.McCall returns the kickoff. Tackled by SYR at SYR 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 42(15:00 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 42(14:56 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to SYR 18 for 24 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 18(14:15 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to SYR 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 13(13:36 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to SYR 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 8(12:50 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to SYR 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 4.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 4(12:22 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to SYR 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 5(11:42 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to SYR 5. Catch made by K.Poitier at SYR 5. Gain of 5 yards. K.Poitier for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:37 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(11:37 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CUSE 30(11:06 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 36 for yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 36. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:40 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:35 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:30 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 46 yards to FSU 29 Center-SYR. Downed by SYR.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 29(10:14 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 29. Catch made by D.Spann at FSU 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - FSU 35(9:50 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 35. Catch made by M.McClain at FSU 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 35.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - FSU 35(8:54 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for L.Toafili. PENALTY on SYR-J.Geer Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 40(8:52 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 40. Catch made by J.Douglas at FSU 40. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 43(8:18 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to SYR 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 39.
|+30 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 39(7:30 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to SYR 9 for 30 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 9.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 9(6:48 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to SYR 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 2(6:17 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to SYR End Zone for 2 yards. T.Benson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. T.Benson rushed to SYR 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 1.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 1(6:17 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to SYR 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - FSU 2(5:27 - 3rd) W.Rector pass complete to SYR 2. Catch made by J.Travis at SYR 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Travis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:21 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(5:21 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CUSE 29(4:47 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Adams.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 29(4:44 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 29. Catch made by D.Cooper at SYR 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - CUSE 33(3:55 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 29 yards to FSU 38 Center-SYR. Downed by SYR.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 38(3:47 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to SYR 45 for 17 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45(3:08 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to SYR 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 40(2:31 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker pass complete to SYR 40. Catch made by J.Douglas at SYR 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 30.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FSU 30(1:53 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker sacked at SYR 38 for -8 yards (M.Wax)
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - FSU 38(1:09 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to SYR 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 33.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - FSU 33(0:28 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker pass incomplete intended for FSU.
|No Good
4 & 13 - FSU 41(0:17 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald 51 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-FSU Holder-FSU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(0:04 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 37. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - CUSE 23(15:00 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 23. Catch made by T.Pena at SYR 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 33.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 33(14:40 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 33. Catch made by D.Alford at SYR 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(14:12 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CUSE 50(14:08 - 4th) PENALTY on SYR-SYR Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 15 - CUSE 45(14:03 - 4th) G.Shrader pass INTERCEPTED at FSU 42. Intercepted by G.Vance at FSU 42. Tackled by SYR at FSU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 42(13:56 - 4th) D.Spann rushed to FSU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FSU 45(13:02 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to FSU 45 for yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 50. PENALTY on SYR-K.Darton Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 50(12:47 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to SYR 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 47(12:04 - 4th) T.Rodemaker pass complete to SYR 47. Catch made by M.McClain at SYR 47. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - FSU 48(11:20 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to SYR 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 44.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FSU 44(10:38 - 4th) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker pass incomplete intended for L.Toafili.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FSU 44(10:30 - 4th) A.Mastromanno punts 37 yards to SYR 7 Center-FSU. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 7(10:22 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 14(9:39 - 4th) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 20.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(9:37 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 14 for -6 yards (A.Gainer) G.Shrader FUMBLES forced by A.Gainer. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-G.Shrader at SYR 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - CUSE 14(8:39 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 21.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CUSE 21(8:10 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CUSE 21(8:03 - 4th) M.Von Marburg punts 45 yards to FSU 34 Center-SYR. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 34. Tackled by SYR at FSU 38.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 38(7:52 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to FSU 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by SYR at FSU 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 50(7:07 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to SYR 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 46.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 46(6:29 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to SYR 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 47.
|+24 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 47(5:44 - 4th) T.Rodemaker pass complete to SYR 47. Catch made by K.Poitier at SYR 47. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 23(5:10 - 4th) PENALTY on FSU-FSU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - FSU 28(4:45 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to SYR 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 17 - FSU 30(4:05 - 4th) C.Campbell rushed to SYR 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 29.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - FSU 29(3:18 - 4th) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|Penalty
4 & 16 - FSU 29(3:10 - 4th) PENALTY on FSU-FSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 21 - FSU 34(3:10 - 4th) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(3:04 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to SYR 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by FSU at SYR 40. PENALTY on FSU-A.Gainer Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(2:44 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to FSU 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(2:19 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to FSU 34 for yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 25. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - CUSE 44(1:48 - 4th) C.Del Rio-Wilson rushed to FSU 37 for 7 yards. C.Del Rio-Wilson FUMBLES forced by S.McCall. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-C.Del Rio-Wilson at FSU 37. Tackled by FSU at FSU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - CUSE 37(1:18 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to FSU 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 34. PENALTY on FSU-S.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 19(1:02 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to FSU 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 12.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - CUSE 12(0:47 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to FSU 2 for 10 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CUSE 2(0:27 - 4th) L.Allen rushed to FSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 1.
