|
|
|NILL
|WMICH
Credle, Lynch help N. Illinois rally, beat W. Michigan 24-21
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Jaiden Credle ran 36 times for 136 yards and touchdown, Justin Lynch scored on a 9-yard run in the closing seconds and Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 24-21 Wednesday night.
Lynch finished with 83 yards rushing on six carries for Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference).
Treyson Bourguet ran for a 16-yard touchdown for Western Michigan (3-7, 2-4) in the first quarter, Sean Tyler added a 3-yard TD run that made it 14-10 just before halftime and Bourguet threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Sambucci that gave the Broncos a 21-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.
After a Western Michigan punt, the Huskies took possession at their own 27 with 3:13 to play and, on the next play from scrimmage, Lynch - the younger brother of NIU All-American and 2013 Heisman Trophy finalist Jordan Lynch - ripped of a 52-yard run to the 21 followed by runs of 7 and 9 yards before his TD run capped the scoring with 56 seconds left.
Western Michigan defensive end Andre Carter was ejected early in the fourth quarter when he was called for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for spiking the ball after he intercepted a pass in Northern Illinois territory.
---
|
J. Credle
21 RB
136 RuYds, RuTD
|
T. Bourguet
2 QB
185 PaYds, PaTD, 43 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|23
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|0
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|353
|316
|Total Plays
|63
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|220
|131
|Rush Attempts
|45
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|133
|185
|Comp. - Att.
|8-18
|15-32
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-84
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.5
|5-41.6
|Return Yards
|0
|26
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|133
|PASS YDS
|185
|
|
|220
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|353
|TOTAL YDS
|316
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Cremascoli 13 QB
|N. Cremascoli
|8/17
|133
|1
|3
|
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tewes 82 TE
|T. Tewes
|6
|4
|64
|0
|33
|
B. Lampe 49 FB
|B. Lampe
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|3
|2
|27
|1
|16
|
L. Soraghan 83 TE
|L. Soraghan
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Alvarado 48 LB
|N. Alvarado
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Dolphin 26 LB
|J. Dolphin
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Prophete 24 S
|J. Prophete
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 23 S
|J. White
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Malley 95 DT
|D. O'Malley
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Jammeh 21 S
|M. Jammeh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Valcarcel 19 S
|N. Valcarcel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Byrd 2 CB
|J. Byrd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Green-May 15 DE
|I. Green-May
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lampe 49 FB
|B. Lampe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 52 DE
|I. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/2
|53
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|4
|38.5
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Dozier 10 RB
|B. Dozier
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|15/32
|185
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|20
|97
|1
|50
|
T. Bourguet 2 QB
|T. Bourguet
|18
|43
|1
|16
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Crooms 4 WR
|C. Crooms
|11
|7
|105
|0
|35
|
N. Anderson 18 WR
|N. Anderson
|9
|6
|39
|0
|11
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|6
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
M. Dieudonne 17 WR
|M. Dieudonne
|4
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Galloway 0 WR
|J. Galloway
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Selig 27 LB
|R. Selig
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DL
|B. Fiske
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Barnes 3 LB
|Z. Barnes
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
W. Dabney 56 DL
|W. Dabney
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 23 CB
|D. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 26 S
|D. Ware
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 1 DL
|A. Carter
|2-4
|0.0
|1
|
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lovely 18 CB
|K. Lovely
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
M. Kneeland 94 DL
|M. Kneeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hawk 99 DL
|E. Hawk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nelson 54 DL
|M. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Roberson 4 LB
|D. Roberson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|5
|41.6
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Mihalic kicks 53 yards from WMC 35 to the NIL 12. Fair catch by F.McCray.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by L.Soraghan at NIL 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at NIL 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36(14:37 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney at NIL 35.
|+33 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 35(14:07 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 35. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 35. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 32.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32(13:29 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at WMC 35.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - NILL 35(12:56 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NILL 35(12:48 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - NILL 43(12:44 - 1st) J.Richardson 53 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(12:37 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(12:34 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at WMC 23.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - WMICH 23(11:52 - 1st) T.Bourguet scrambles to WMC 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Alvarado at WMC 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WMICH 34(11:11 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 36 yards to NIL 30 Center-WMC. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30(11:06 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at NIL 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 32(10:36 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for L.Soraghan.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - NILL 32(10:34 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 32. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at NIL 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43(10:07 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 49(9:30 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney at WMC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 45(9:01 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for L.Soraghan.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 45(8:54 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes; A.Carter at WMC 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 38(8:18 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by T.Tewes at WMC 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32(7:43 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to WMC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 29(7:14 - 1st) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 29(7:09 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to WMC 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Selig; A.Carter at WMC 24.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - NILL 24(6:41 - 1st) PENALTY on NIL-L.Soraghan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 7 - NILL 36(6:29 - 1st) J.Richardson 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(6:22 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 29. Catch made by N.Anderson at WMC 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at WMC 39.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(5:52 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 39. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.White at NIL 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(5:26 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to NIL 41. Catch made by N.Anderson at NIL 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 30.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(4:55 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to NIL 16 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 16(4:21 - 1st) T.Bourguet scrambles to NIL End Zone for 16 yards. T.Bourguet for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:12 - 1st) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:12 - 1st) P.Domschke kicks 56 yards from WMC 35 to the NIL 9. Fair catch by F.McCray.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(4:12 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Hawk; M.Nelson at NIL 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 28(3:33 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Roberson; W.Dabney at NIL 30.
|Int
3 & 5 - NILL 30(3:02 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 43. Intercepted by K.Lovely at NIL 43. Tackled by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 41.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(2:54 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to NIL 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - WMICH 42(2:17 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by N.Anderson at NIL 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 34.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WMICH 34(1:45 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - WMICH 34(1:38 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for N.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34(1:34 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at NIL 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - NILL 32(1:03 - 1st) N.Cremascoli pass complete to NIL 32. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at NIL 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 37(0:17 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at NIL 40.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NILL 40(15:00 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 50 yards to WMC 10 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 10(14:52 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Alvarado at WMC 15.
|Sack
2 & 5 - WMICH 15(14:27 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 14 for -1 yards (M.Kennedy)
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 14(13:31 - 2nd) T.Bourguet scrambles to WMC 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.White at WMC 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 23(13:00 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Alvarado at WMC 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 26(12:27 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at WMC 27.
|+35 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 27(11:52 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 27. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 27. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete at NIL 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(11:01 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to NIL 38. Catch made by A.Sambucci at NIL 38. Gain of yards. A.Sambucci for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WMC-A.Vandervest Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WMICH 43(10:52 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - WMICH 43(10:48 - 2nd) T.Bourguet rushed to NIL 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Alvarado at NIL 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - WMICH 36(10:09 - 2nd) T.Bourguet scrambles to NIL 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 31.
|No Good
4 & 3 - WMICH 38(9:25 - 2nd) P.Domschke 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-WMC Holder-WMC.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 31(9:20 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at NIL 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 39(8:53 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at NIL 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43(8:22 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at WMC 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(8:09 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at WMC 41.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 41(7:41 - 2nd) B.Dozier rushed to WMC 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 43.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 43(7:10 - 2nd) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for NIL.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 43(6:53 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 33 yards to WMC 10 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 10(6:46 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 10(6:42 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at WMC 16.
|Sack
3 & 4 - WMICH 16(6:02 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 10 for -6 yards (I.Green-May)
|Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 10(5:20 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 30 yards to WMC 40 Center-WMC. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40(5:11 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by T.Tewes at WMC 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20(4:48 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 18(4:17 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 16(3:43 - 2nd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to WMC 16. Catch made by C.Tucker at WMC 16. Gain of 16 yards. C.Tucker for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:34 - 2nd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 63 yards from NIL 35 to the WMC 2. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Richardson at WMC 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 37(3:28 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 37. Catch made by N.Anderson at WMC 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel at WMC 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 40(2:55 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NIL at WMC 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(2:22 - 2nd) T.Bourguet rushed to WMC 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Valcarcel at WMC 50.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - WMICH 50(1:51 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms. PENALTY on NIL-J.Prophete Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(1:42 - 2nd) T.Bourguet rushed to NIL 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 24(1:25 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to NIL 24. Catch made by N.Anderson at NIL 24. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley at NIL 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 23(0:57 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to NIL 23. Catch made by N.Anderson at NIL 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Prophete at NIL 17.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - WMICH 17(0:41 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to NIL 17. Catch made by C.Crooms at NIL 17. Gain of yards. C.Crooms for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms. PENALTY on NIL-J.White Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WMICH 3(0:41 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to NIL End Zone for 3 yards. S.Tyler for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 2nd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) N.Mihalic kicks 50 yards from WMC 35 to the NIL 15. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Nobles at NIL 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36(0:34 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at NIL 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 39(0:08 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at NIL 45.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to the WMC 25. Fair catch by M.Bartol.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to NIL 25 for 50 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.White at NIL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(14:25 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to NIL 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley at NIL 19. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 20 - WMICH 35(14:10 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at NIL 42 for -7 yards (J.Ester) T.Bourguet FUMBLES forced by J.Ester. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-I.Green-May at NIL 42.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42(14:01 - 3rd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes; K.Lovely at WMC 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47(13:22 - 3rd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 43(13:03 - 3rd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at WMC 38.
|+31 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 38(12:22 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by B.Lampe at WMC 38. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - NILL 7(12:04 - 3rd) J.Credle rushed to WMC 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; D.Jackson at WMC 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 1(11:41 - 3rd) J.Credle rushed to WMC End Zone for 1 yards. J.Credle for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 3rd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 42 yards from NIL 35 to the WMC 23. Fair catch by M.Bartol.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(11:38 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(11:33 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at WMC 26.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - WMICH 26(10:50 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for M.Dieudonne. PENALTY on NIL-E.Rogers Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(10:42 - 3rd) T.Bourguet rushed to WMC 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at WMC 40.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WMICH 40(9:58 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for N.Anderson.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - WMICH 40(9:52 - 3rd) T.Bourguet scrambles to WMC 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Alvarado at WMC 47.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WMICH 47(9:15 - 3rd) N.Mihalic punts 53 yards to NIL End Zone Center-WMC. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20(9:06 - 3rd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at NIL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NILL 26(8:43 - 3rd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at NIL 26.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 26(8:01 - 3rd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 32 for 6 yards. J.Credle FUMBLES forced by D.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-J.Credle at NIL 32. Tackled by WMC at NIL 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32(7:30 - 3rd) B.Dozier rushed to NIL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at NIL 36.
|Int
2 & 6 - NILL 36(6:51 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 37. Intercepted by Z.Barnes at NIL 37. Tackled by NIL at NIL 25. PENALTY on WMC-A.Carter Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(6:40 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to NIL 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at NIL 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 37(6:05 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to NIL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May at NIL 34.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WMICH 34(5:37 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|+13 YD
4 & 4 - WMICH 34(5:32 - 3rd) T.Bourguet scrambles to NIL 21 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Jammeh at NIL 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(4:46 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to NIL 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 17. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - WMICH 31(4:06 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to NIL 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NIL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WMICH 26(3:36 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+26 YD
3 & 15 - WMICH 26(3:31 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to NIL End Zone. Catch made by A.Sambucci at NIL End Zone. Gain of 26 yards. A.Sambucci for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:25 - 3rd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(3:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on NIL-J.Byrd Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 3rd) N.Mihalic kicks 39 yards from WMC 50 to the NIL 11. Fair catch by D.Pardridge.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(3:25 - 3rd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at NIL 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 27(2:50 - 3rd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney at NIL 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NILL 29(2:19 - 3rd) N.Cremascoli steps back to pass. N.Cremascoli pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NILL 29(2:12 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 37 yards to WMC 34 Center-NIL. Z.Abdus-Salaam returned punt from the WMC 34. Tackled by N.Rattin at WMC 35.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(2:04 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Alvarado at WMC 40.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 40(1:20 - 3rd) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by M.Dieudonne at WMC 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at NIL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 45(0:53 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for M.Dieudonne.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 45(0:46 - 3rd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for N.Anderson.
|-11 YD
3 & 10 - WMICH 45(0:43 - 3rd) WMC rushed to WMC 44 for -11 yards. WMC FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-WMC at WMC 44. Tackled by NIL at WMC 44.
|Punt
4 & 21 - WMICH 44(15:00 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 56 yards to NIL End Zone Center-WMC. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20(14:48 - 4th) J.Credle rushed to NIL 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Ware; A.Carter at NIL 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 29(14:09 - 4th) J.Credle rushed to NIL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at NIL 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 31(13:42 - 4th) J.Credle rushed to NIL 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at NIL 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 35(13:20 - 4th) J.Credle rushed to NIL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at NIL 38.
|Int
3 & 3 - NILL 38(12:32 - 4th) N.Cremascoli pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 37. Intercepted by A.Carter at NIL 37. Tackled by B.Lampe at NIL 26. PENALTY on WMC-A.Carter Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(12:24 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to NIL 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at NIL 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 35(11:51 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to NIL 35. Catch made by C.Crooms at NIL 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Jammeh at NIL 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(11:11 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to NIL 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at NIL 31.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WMICH 31(10:34 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - WMICH 31(10:28 - 4th) T.Bourguet rushed to NIL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.O'Malley at NIL 29.
|-3 YD
4 & 9 - WMICH 29(9:45 - 4th) N.Mihalic rushed to NIL 32 for -3 yards. N.Mihalic FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-P.Oppong at NIL 32. Tackled by WMC at NIL 32.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32(9:37 - 4th) J.Credle rushed to NIL 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at NIL 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 38(9:16 - 4th) J.Credle rushed to NIL 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at NIL 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 39(8:43 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at NIL 40.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NILL 40(8:10 - 4th) T.Foley punts 34 yards to WMC 26 Center-NIL. Fair catch by A.Sambucci.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 26(8:02 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Byrd at WMC 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 29(7:28 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 29. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Jammeh at WMC 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(6:53 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at WMC 49.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WMICH 49(6:09 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at WMC 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 49(5:35 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to NIL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(4:54 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for M.Dieudonne.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 49(4:50 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Dolphin at WMC 47.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - WMICH 47(4:05 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 40 for -7 yards (N.Alvarado; D.O'Malley)
|Punt
4 & 21 - WMICH 40(3:18 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 33 yards to NIL 27 Center-WMC. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 27(3:13 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to WMC 21 for 52 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Lovely at WMC 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 21(2:43 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to WMC 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 14.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 14(2:10 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to WMC 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Garner; K.Lovely at WMC 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NILL 5(1:45 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to WMC End Zone for 0 yards. J.Lynch for 0 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Offensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 10(1:40 - 4th) J.Credle rushed to WMC 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney at WMC 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 9(1:01 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to WMC End Zone for 9 yards. J.Lynch for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:56 - 4th) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks 42 yards from NIL 35 to the WMC 23. Fair catch by R.Selig.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(0:56 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci. PENALTY on NIL-D.O'Malley Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(0:48 - 4th) T.Bourguet pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 40. Gain of 16 yards. C.Crooms ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 44(0:43 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at NIL 44 for 0 yards (I.Green-May) T.Bourguet FUMBLES forced by NIL. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-D.Deatherage at NIL 44. PENALTY on WMC-WMC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - WMICH 46(0:36 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|Sack
2 & 20 - WMICH 46(0:30 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 39 for -7 yards (I.Davis)
|No Gain
3 & 27 - WMICH 39(0:21 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for S.Tyler.
|Sack
4 & 27 - WMICH 39(0:17 - 4th) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at WMC 29 for -10 yards (J.Prophete)
-
