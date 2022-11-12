|
|
|NMEX
|AF
Roberts, Daniels lead way as Air Force runs over New Mexico
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Brad Roberts ran for 163 yards, Haaziq Daniels accounted for three touchdowns and Air Force shut down New Mexico 35-3 on Saturday.
Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West) built a 28-3 lead through three quarters, holding New Mexico to a meager 91 yards and four first downs.
The Lobos (2-8, 0-6) finished with 172 yards and eight first downs. Air Force had 428 yards rushing, 470 total yards and 23 first downs.
Daniels rushed for 113 yards, including touchdown runs of 65 and 37 yards. One of his two completed passes went to David Cormier for a 33-yard score. Daniels was 2-for-2 passing for 42 yards.
Lobos quarterback Justin Holaday was 10-for-21 passing for 128 yards and was sacked five times.
Roberts went over 3,000 career rushing yards and moved into fourth place on Air Force's career list. He has 1,251 yards this season, which puts him in the top 10 of Air Force's single-season list.
---
|
J. Holaday
12 QB
128 PaYds, 4 RuYds
|
H. Daniels
4 QB
42 PaYds, PaTD, 113 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|23
|Rushing
|4
|22
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|173
|470
|Total Plays
|46
|72
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|428
|Rush Attempts
|25
|70
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|128
|42
|Comp. - Att.
|10-21
|2-2
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|12.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-27
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.0
|2-36.5
|Return Yards
|0
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|128
|PASS YDS
|42
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|428
|
|
|173
|TOTAL YDS
|470
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|10/21
|128
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|7
|25
|0
|7
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|4
|12
|0
|4
|
J. Holaday 12 QB
|J. Holaday
|12
|4
|0
|17
|
Z. Vigil 23 RB
|Z. Vigil
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones 14 WR
|D. Jones
|4
|3
|49
|0
|26
|
G. Porter 8 WR
|G. Porter
|6
|3
|40
|0
|31
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|4
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
E. Queen 81 TE
|E. Queen
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Erickson 11 WR
|A. Erickson
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Hall 10 WR
|T. Hall
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Moon 58 LB
|C. Moon
|5-9
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 44 LB
|R. Hannah
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 5 S
|J. Lewis
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Haulcy 28 S
|A. Haulcy
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
|J. Saltonstall
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odums 4 CB
|A. Odums
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 99 DE
|J. Phillips
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 42 LB
|D. Hunter
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 16 S
|B. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Darame 92 DE
|O. Darame
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Leutele 30 LB
|R. Leutele
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Drake 45 DE
|K. Drake
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilson 6 S
|R. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Morris 21 CB
|Z. Morris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Santana 51 DE
|B. Santana
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Drzewiecki 94 K
|L. Drzewiecki
|1/1
|39
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|6
|45.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|2/2
|42
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|29
|163
|0
|15
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|9
|113
|2
|65
|
E. Michel 28 FB
|E. Michel
|10
|60
|0
|14
|
J. Jones 5 QB
|J. Jones
|3
|28
|1
|11
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|5
|24
|1
|10
|
O. Fattah 44 FB
|O. Fattah
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
J. Harris 33 RB
|J. Harris
|4
|11
|0
|4
|
C. Harris 21 WR
|C. Harris
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
S. Angilau 36 RB
|S. Angilau
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
A. Terry 2 WR
|A. Terry
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Jefferson 27 WR
|B. Jefferson
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cormier 7 WR
|D. Cormier
|1
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Castonguay 2 CB
|E. Castonguay
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goodwin 16 S
|J. Goodwin
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mock 40 LB
|A. Mock
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
V. Sanford 26 LB
|V. Sanford
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Thiergood 48 DE
|J. Thiergood
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Boyd 17 DB
|C. Boyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Herrera 49 DE
|C. Herrera
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Mack II 9 CB
|M. Mack II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zdroik 96 DL
|P. Zdroik
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Ramsey 13 LB
|P. Ramsey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 7 S
|T. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goff 11 S
|C. Goff
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Youngblood 35 LB
|J. Youngblood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mergerson 10 LB
|J. Mergerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sanders 46 LB
|E. Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Blackmon 27 LB
|T. Blackmon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|
A. Rodriguez 91 K
|A. Rodriguez
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bay 95 P
|C. Bay
|2
|36.5
|2
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Fattah 44 FB
|O. Fattah
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Terry 2 WR
|A. Terry
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; A.Mock at NM 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 28(14:25 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to NM 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at NM 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEX 31(13:37 - 1st) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at NM 30 for -1 yards (J.Thiergood; V.Sanford)
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEX 30(13:04 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 41 yards to AF 29 Center-NM. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29(12:57 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at AF 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - AF 34(12:24 - 1st) B.Jefferson rushed to AF 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at AF 35.
|+65 YD
3 & 4 - AF 35(11:47 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to NM End Zone for 65 yards. H.Daniels for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:36 - 1st) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(11:36 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to NM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Thiergood at NM 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(10:53 - 1st) J.Holaday rushed to NM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Ramsey at NM 26.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - NMEX 26(10:11 - 1st) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 26. Catch made by D.Jones at NM 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by AF at NM 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NMEX 34(9:34 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 50 yards to AF 16 Center-NM. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AF 16(9:27 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; C.Moon at AF 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31(9:10 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Darame at AF 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - AF 36(8:30 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at AF 38.
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - AF 38(7:46 - 1st) E.Michel rushed to NM 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; A.Odums at NM 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48(7:14 - 1st) E.Michel rushed to NM 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; D.Hunter at NM 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - AF 41(6:42 - 1st) E.Michel rushed to NM 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - AF 39(6:11 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to NM 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 34(5:41 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to NM 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - AF 29(5:05 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to NM 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; J.Phillips at NM 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - AF 28(4:26 - 1st) B.Jefferson rushed to NM 25 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Reed; J.Lewis at NM 25.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - AF 25(4:07 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to NM 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; J.Phillips at NM 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 23(3:40 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to NM 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; B.Santana at NM 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - AF 14(2:59 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to NM 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; B.Santana at NM 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 12(2:26 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to NM 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; K.Drake at NM 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - AF 10(1:54 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to NM End Zone for 10 yards. J.Eldridge for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:47 - 1st) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(1:47 - 1st) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 25. Gain of 6 yards. G.Porter ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 31(1:18 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 34 for 3 yards. C.Washington FUMBLES forced by J.Goodwin. Fumble RECOVERED by NM-T.Ford at NM 34. Tackled by AF at NM 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 34(0:33 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at NM 36.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 36(15:00 - 2nd) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 36. Catch made by D.Jones at NM 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at AF 49. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(14:28 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to AF 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Goff at AF 44.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - NMEX 44(13:49 - 2nd) J.Holaday pass complete to AF 44. Catch made by G.Porter at AF 44. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Mack II at AF 40. PENALTY on NM-C.James Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 49(13:28 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for G.Porter.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEX 49(13:19 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at AF 50 for -1 yards (C.Goff; C.Herrera)
|Punt
4 & 11 - NMEX 50(12:40 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 39 yards to AF 11 Center-NM. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AF 11(12:34 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at AF 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 24(12:10 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at AF 29.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - AF 29(11:37 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to AF 44 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Martin at AF 44. PENALTY on AF-A.Karas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - AF 19(11:10 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 22 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odums at AF 22.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - AF 22(10:44 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 35 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at AF 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35(10:10 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; J.Lewis at AF 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - AF 34(9:35 - 2nd) E.Michel rushed to AF 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; D.Martin at AF 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - AF 42(8:59 - 2nd) E.Michel rushed to AF 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; J.Lewis at AF 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 47(8:31 - 2nd) E.Michel rushed to NM 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; J.Reed at NM 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - AF 47(7:59 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to NM 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; C.Moon at NM 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 41(7:19 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to NM 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Drake; R.Wilson at NM 39.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - AF 39(7:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on AF-S.Iles False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - AF 44(6:52 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to NM 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at NM 42.
|-2 YD
3 & 11 - AF 42(6:14 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to NM 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by O.Darame; D.Hunter at NM 44.
|Punt
4 & 13 - AF 44(5:41 - 2nd) C.Bay punts 34 yards to NM 10 Center-AF. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 10(5:35 - 2nd) N.Jones rushed to NM 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik; T.Taylor at NM 13.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEX 13(5:00 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for G.Porter.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 13(4:54 - 2nd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 30 for 17 yards. J.Holaday ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 30(4:33 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for G.Porter.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 30(4:27 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to NM 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin; P.Ramsey at NM 28.
|Sack
3 & 12 - NMEX 28(3:50 - 2nd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at NM 25 for -3 yards (V.Sanford)
|Punt
4 & 15 - NMEX 25(3:10 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 55 yards to AF 20 Center-NM. A.Terry returned punt from the AF 20. Tackled by R.Wilson; D.Hunter at AF 27.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 27(2:58 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at AF 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - AF 32(2:29 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 36 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Reed at AF 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - AF 36(2:11 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at AF 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AF 39(1:51 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 34 for -5 yards (J.Saltonstall)
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - AF 34(1:05 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at AF 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - AF 45(0:19 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; C.Moon at AF 47.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 65 yards from NM 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at AF 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - AF 33(14:43 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at AF 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 38(14:23 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at AF 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - AF 44(13:44 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 48 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lewis at AF 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48(13:13 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to NM 48 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Reed at NM 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - AF 48(12:45 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to NM 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; O.Darame at NM 47.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - AF 47(12:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on AF-B.Jefferson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - AF 48(11:40 - 3rd) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 48. Catch made by B.Roberts at AF 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 42. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. H.Daniels pass complete to AF 48. Catch made by B.Roberts at AF 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 43.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - AF 43(11:26 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to NM 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NM 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39(11:18 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to NM 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; D.Hunter at NM 33.
|+33 YD
2 & 4 - AF 33(10:35 - 3rd) H.Daniels pass complete to NM 33. Catch made by D.Cormier at NM 33. Gain of 33 yards. D.Cormier for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 3rd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(10:30 - 3rd) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; J.Goodwin at NM 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 28(9:50 - 3rd) N.Jones rushed to NM 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at NM 32.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - NMEX 32(9:16 - 3rd) J.Holaday rushed to NM 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at NM 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NMEX 31(8:44 - 3rd) A.Rodriguez punts 40 yards to AF 29 Center-NM. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29(8:37 - 3rd) O.Fattah rushed to AF 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; R.Leutele at AF 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - AF 34(8:06 - 3rd) O.Fattah rushed to AF 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at AF 37.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - AF 37(7:31 - 3rd) O.Fattah rushed to AF 46 for 9 yards. O.Fattah FUMBLES forced by J.Reed. Fumble RECOVERED by NM-A.Haulcy at AF 46. Tackled by AF at AF 46.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(7:20 - 3rd) J.Holaday pass complete to AF 46. Catch made by G.Porter at AF 46. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at AF 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 15(6:52 - 3rd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for E.Queen.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NMEX 15(6:47 - 3rd) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at AF 23 for -8 yards (A.Mock)
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - NMEX 23(6:04 - 3rd) J.Holaday scrambles to AF 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Thiergood at AF 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - NMEX 29(5:17 - 3rd) L.Drzewiecki 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NM Holder-A.Rodriguez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 3rd) G.Steinkamp kicks 43 yards from NM 35 to the AF 22. O.Fattah returns the kickoff. O.Fattah FUMBLES forced by NM. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-O.Fattah at AF 22. Tackled by NM at AF 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 22(5:12 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at AF 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - AF 25(4:47 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter; J.Saltonstall at AF 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - AF 30(4:07 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at AF 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 38(3:37 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; C.Moon at AF 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - AF 47(3:02 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to NM 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Moon at NM 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 45(2:28 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to NM 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Leutele at NM 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - AF 42(1:53 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to NM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at NM 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - AF 40(1:14 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to NM 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; A.Odums at NM 37.
|+37 YD
4 & 2 - AF 37(0:39 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to NM End Zone for 37 yards. H.Daniels for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 3rd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 3rd) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(0:30 - 3rd) S.White rushed to NM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford at NM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEX 26(15:00 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NMEX 26(14:54 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-L.Wysong False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - NMEX 21(14:54 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-T.Ford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 19 - NMEX 16(14:54 - 4th) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 16. Catch made by E.Queen at NM 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Mock at NM 25.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - NMEX 25(14:44 - 4th) PENALTY on NM-C.James Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 22 - NMEX 13(14:30 - 4th) A.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to AF 42 Center-NM. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 42(14:22 - 4th) E.Michel rushed to NM 47 for yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NM 47. PENALTY on AF-A.Terry Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - AF 32(13:57 - 4th) E.Michel rushed to AF 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at AF 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - AF 41(13:16 - 4th) E.Michel rushed to AF 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah; D.Hunter at AF 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - AF 45(12:39 - 4th) A.Terry rushed to AF 49 for 4 yards. AF FUMBLES out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 3 - AF 49(12:08 - 4th) C.Bay punts 39 yards to NM 12 Center-AF. Fair catch by L.Wysong.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 12(12:01 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Sanders; J.Goodwin at NM 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 17(11:30 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Youngblood at NM 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(10:59 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday sacked at NM 15 for -8 yards (P.Zdroik)
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - NMEX 15(10:14 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at NM 22.
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - NMEX 22(9:32 - 4th) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 22. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at NM 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 38(9:00 - 4th) J.Holaday scrambles to NM 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Herrera at NM 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEX 41(8:24 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 41(8:20 - 4th) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 41. Catch made by T.Hall at NM 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at NM 46.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - NMEX 46(7:44 - 4th) C.Washington rushed to NM 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II; T.Taylor at NM 47.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 46(7:37 - 4th) J.Harris rushed to NM 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at NM 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - AF 44(7:00 - 4th) J.Harris rushed to NM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at NM 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - AF 40(6:20 - 4th) J.Harris rushed to NM 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Saltonstall at NM 37.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - AF 37(5:55 - 4th) J.Harris rushed to NM 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy; Z.Morris at NM 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35(5:01 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NM 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Odums at NM 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 24(4:24 - 4th) S.Angilau rushed to NM 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moon; D.Hunter at NM 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - AF 19(3:42 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NM 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at NM 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 11(3:10 - 4th) S.Angilau rushed to NM 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hannah at NM 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - AF 9(2:30 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to NM End Zone for 9 yards. J.Jones for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(2:26 - 4th) PENALTY on AF-AF Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(2:26 - 4th) A.Rodriguez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 4th) L.Wieland kicks 58 yards from AF 35 to the NM 7. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Collins; W.Westerling at NM 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(2:19 - 4th) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 23. Catch made by A.Erickson at NM 23. Gain of 9 yards. A.Erickson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NMEX 32(1:55 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 32(1:51 - 4th) Z.Vigil rushed to NM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mergerson at NM 35.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 35(1:33 - 4th) J.Holaday pass complete to NM 35. Catch made by D.Jones at NM 35. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Boyd at AF 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(1:12 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEX 39(1:07 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for A.Erickson.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NMEX 39(1:01 - 4th) PENALTY on AF-A.BoisD'Enghien Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEX 34(1:01 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for T.Hall.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - NMEX 34(0:54 - 4th) J.Holaday steps back to pass. J.Holaday pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
