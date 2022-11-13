|
|
|SJST
|SDGST
Byrd, Mayden help San Diego St. beat San Jose St. 43-27
SAN DIEGO (AP) Jalen Mayden threw three touchdown passes, Jordan Byrd returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD and San Diego State beat San Jose State 43-27 Saturday night to become bowl eligible.
San Diego State (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) has won nine of its last 10 against the Spartans.
Chevan Cordeiro threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Cooks to cap an 11-play, 73-yard opening drive and, after Michael Dansby picked off a pass from Mayden, Cordeiro added a 3-yard touchdown run that gave San Jose State (6-3, 4-2) a 14-0 lead with 4:58 left in the first quarter. Byrd caught the ensuing kickoff at the 5, started up the middle and then broke multiple tackles as he broke to the left and raced up the sideline for a touchdown to ignite a string of 38 consecutive points by the Aztecs.
Jack Browning kicked a 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter, Mayden hit Shavers for a 66-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown less than 3 minutes later and Mekhi Shaw caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Mayden with 6:15 left in the second quarter to give SDSU a 17-14 lead at halftime.
Mayden threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Matthews 9:40 left in the third quarter and Jaylon Armstead scored on a 2-yard run to make it 38-14 about 6 minutes later.
Cordeiro finished 19-of-33 passing for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
---
|
C. Cordeiro
2 QB
195 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, RuYd, RuTD
|
J. Mayden
18 QB
268 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 61 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|23
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|223
|425
|Total Plays
|54
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|28
|157
|Rush Attempts
|21
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|195
|268
|Comp. - Att.
|19-33
|17-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|10.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.8
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|195
|PASS YDS
|268
|
|
|28
|RUSH YDS
|157
|
|
|223
|TOTAL YDS
|425
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|19/33
|195
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|9
|32
|0
|11
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|11
|-1
|1
|16
|
N. Nash 3 WR
|N. Nash
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|3
|3
|39
|1
|21
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|8
|3
|36
|1
|27
|
S. Loving-Black 86 TE
|S. Loving-Black
|2
|2
|35
|1
|32
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|4
|4
|24
|0
|8
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|4
|3
|23
|0
|14
|
J. Canaan 85 TE
|J. Canaan
|4
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
I. Jernagin 36 RB
|I. Jernagin
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Nash 3 WR
|N. Nash
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Pollard 10 LB
|J. Pollard
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|4-6
|1.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Parham 6 LB
|B. Parham
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
E. Guidry 38 DB
|E. Guidry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toia 78 DL
|S. Toia
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DL
|V. Fehoko
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wood 14 LB
|E. Wood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tago 9 LB
|M. Tago
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 4 DL
|N. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lavulo 31 DL
|N. Lavulo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Matau 8 LB
|A. Matau
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 1 DB
|C. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dansby 25 DB
|M. Dansby
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
M. Sanders 99 DL
|M. Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kakiva 96 DL
|J. Kakiva
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|4
|21.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|13
|61
|0
|21
|
J. Armstead 38 RB
|J. Armstead
|15
|46
|1
|9
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|5
|28
|0
|18
|
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|6
|14
|0
|6
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|3
|1
|0
|4
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|4
|4
|111
|1
|66
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|5
|5
|64
|1
|18
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|5
|4
|57
|1
|20
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
J. Rudolph 82 TE
|J. Rudolph
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 55 LB
|C. McDonald
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Celestine 31 S
|D. Celestine
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barfield 3 S
|C. Barfield
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Kaho 44 LB
|V. Kaho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Fiaseu 51 LB
|Z. Fiaseu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Branch 12 CB
|D. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Avinger 17 CB
|N. Avinger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|2/2
|31
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|2
|38.0
|2
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|56.0
|95
|1
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 63 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS 2. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by SDSU at SJS 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 27(14:55 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 27(14:52 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine; N.Avinger at SJS 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38(14:11 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by J.Canaan at SJS 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SJS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SJST 45(13:39 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 45 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Fiaseu at SJS 45.
|+27 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 45(13:34 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 45. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 28(13:11 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS (K.Banks).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 28(13:06 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SDSU 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris; Z.Fiaseu at SDSU 23.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 23(12:27 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 23. Catch made by J.Braddock at SDSU 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at SDSU 9.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 9(12:08 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SDSU 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SJST 4(11:32 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks (D.Malone).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - SJST 4(11:27 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 4. Catch made by E.Cooks at SDSU 4. Gain of 4 yards. E.Cooks for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:23 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:23 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the SDSU End Zone. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pollard; R.Tolefree at SDSU 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 17(11:17 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at SDSU 18.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 18(10:41 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 18. Catch made by J.Rudolph at SDSU 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton; B.Parham at SDSU 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 27(10:06 - 1st) J.Mayden rushed to SDSU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SDSU 32. PENALTY on SDSU-M.Redman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - SDGST 22(9:38 - 1st) J.Mayden scrambles to SDSU 21 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Grey at SDSU 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - SDGST 21(8:53 - 1st) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins; M.Dansby at SDSU 26.
|Int
3 & 11 - SDGST 26(8:09 - 1st) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 34. Intercepted by M.Dansby at SDSU 34. Tackled by J.Matthews at SDSU 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 31(8:01 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 31(7:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 31. Catch made by J.Braddock at SDSU 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 22.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 22(7:21 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SDSU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 19(6:58 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 19. Catch made by K.Robinson at SDSU 19. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lakalaka at SDSU 11.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 11(6:37 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 11. Catch made by K.Robinson at SDSU 11. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at SDSU 3.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 3(6:15 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SDSU 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; S.Lakalaka at SDSU 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 5(5:44 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to SDSU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Malone; C.Barfield at SDSU 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - SJST 3(5:03 - 1st) C.Cordeiro rushed to SDSU End Zone for 3 yards. C.Cordeiro for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:58 - 1st) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS End Zone. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Butler at SJS 23.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 23(4:39 - 1st) N.Nash rushed to SJS 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; Z.Fiaseu at SJS 20.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SDGST 20(3:59 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Canaan.
|Sack
3 & 13 - SDGST 20(3:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 11 for -9 yards (J.Tavai)
|Punt
4 & 22 - SDGST 11(3:22 - 1st) A.Weir punts 31 yards to SJS 42 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42(3:18 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SJS 45 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SJS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SJST 45(2:40 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - SJST 45(2:33 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by T.Shavers at SJS 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Guidry at SJS 37.
|+13 YD
4 & 5 - SJST 37(1:55 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 37. Catch made by J.Matthews at SJS 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SJS 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 24(1:15 - 1st) J.Byrd steps back to pass. J.Byrd pass incomplete intended for J.Rudolph (N.Shelton).
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 24(1:10 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 24. Catch made by T.Shavers at SJS 24. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - SJST 1(0:35 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 6(0:13 - 1st) C.Bell rushed to SJS 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tago; K.Harmon at SJS 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SJST 5(15:00 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Rudolph.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SJST 5(14:57 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SJST 12(14:53 - 2nd) J.Browning 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 62 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS 3. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Johnson at SJS 19.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(14:45 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by I.Jernagin at SJS 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield; D.Malone at SJS 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(14:32 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 31. Catch made by J.Braddock at SJS 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by V.Kaho at SJS 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 31(13:56 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 31. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SJS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 36(13:16 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 36(13:12 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 36 yards to SDSU 28 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 28(13:05 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at SDSU 34.
|+66 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 34(12:24 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 34. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 34. Gain of 66 yards. T.Shavers for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:15 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(12:15 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at SJS 22.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - SDGST 22(11:40 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - SDGST 22(11:37 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 33 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Barfield at SJS 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SDGST 33(11:07 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 34 yards to SDSU 33 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 33(11:03 - 2nd) M.Shaw rushed to SDSU 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SDSU 40.
|+21 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 40(10:22 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to SJS 39 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jenkins at SJS 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 39(9:43 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SJS 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard; T.Jenkins at SJS 38.
|Sack
2 & 9 - SJST 38(9:03 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SJS 45 for -7 yards (K.Harmon)
|+18 YD
3 & 16 - SJST 45(8:22 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 45. Catch made by M.Shaw at SJS 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by E.Guidry at SJS 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27(7:43 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to SJS 16 for 11 yards. J.Mayden ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 16(7:05 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SJS 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Wright at SJS 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 17(6:24 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 17. Catch made by M.Shaw at SJS 17. Gain of 17 yards. M.Shaw for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 61 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS 4. Fair catch by S.Garrett.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(6:15 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Canaan.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(6:09 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; C.McDonald at SJS 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 27(5:23 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to SJS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; J.Tavai at SJS 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 30(4:54 - 2nd) A.Weir punts 41 yards to SDSU 29 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(4:48 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 29. Catch made by J.Byrd at SDSU 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Tago at SDSU 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(4:10 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SDSU 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 49(3:29 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 49. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at SJS 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 46(2:52 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to SJS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at SJS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(2:15 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to SJS 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Toia; B.Parham at SJS 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 43(1:38 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 43. Catch made by M.Shaw at SJS 43. Gain of 10 yards.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(1:07 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SJS 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; K.Harmon at SJS 28.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - SDGST 28(0:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 33(0:31 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman (B.Parham).
|-8 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 33(0:26 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to SJS 41 for -8 yards. J.Mayden FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-A.Uluave at SJS 41.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 42 yards from SJS 35 to the SDSU 23. K.Christon returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Jenkins; E.Powell at SDSU 36. PENALTY on SDSU-K.Reyes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 26(14:56 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; K.Harmon at SDSU 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 31(14:22 - 3rd) J.Mayden rushed to SDSU 42 for 11 yards. J.Mayden ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42(13:49 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 42. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 42. Gain of 12 yards. M.Shaw ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 46(13:12 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SJS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Hall at SJS 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 42(12:27 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SJS 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Matau at SJS 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 36(11:50 - 3rd) J.Mayden rushed to SJS 25 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Parham at SJS 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(11:10 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SJS 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; J.Kakiva at SJS 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 21(10:30 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SJS 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Parham; M.Dansby at SJS 20.
|+20 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 20(9:45 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 20. Catch made by J.Matthews at SJS 20. Gain of 20 yards. J.Matthews for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:40 - 3rd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 3rd) J.Browning kicks 58 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS 7. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Reyes at SJS 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 27(9:34 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 27(9:31 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 27. Catch made by K.Robinson at SJS 27. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.McDonald at SJS 27.
|Sack
3 & 10 - SDGST 27(9:00 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 19 for -8 yards (M.Shawcroft)
|Punt
4 & 18 - SDGST 19(8:25 - 3rd) A.Weir punts 42 yards to SDSU 39 Center-A.Gonneville. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 39(8:19 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 47(7:46 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 47. Catch made by J.Byrd at SJS 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at SJS 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 41(7:01 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SJS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at SJS 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 39(6:20 - 3rd) J.Mayden rushed to SJS 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko; C.Williams at SJS 34.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 34(5:41 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SJS 16 for 18 yards. Tackled by N.Shelton at SJS 16.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 16(5:08 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SJS 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SJS 18.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - SJST 18(4:26 - 3rd) J.Mayden rushed to SJS 19 for -1 yards. J.Mayden FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-J.Mayden at SJS 19. Tackled by K.Harmon at SJS 19.
|+17 YD
3 & 13 - SJST 19(3:41 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SJS 19. Catch made by J.Matthews at SJS 19. Gain of 17 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 2(3:20 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SJS End Zone for 2 yards. J.Armstead for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:15 - 3rd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:15 - 3rd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(3:15 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by I.Hamilton at SJS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.McDonald at SJS 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - SDGST 34(2:47 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SJS 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(2:25 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 37. Catch made by J.Canaan at SJS 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 49(2:00 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks (D.Malone).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 49(1:53 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro rushed to SDSU 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 40.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - SDGST 40(1:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Tavai Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(1:26 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 35. Catch made by S.Loving-Black at SDSU 35. Gain of 3 yards. S.Loving-Black ran out of bounds.
|+32 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 32(0:53 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 32. Catch made by S.Loving-Black at SDSU 32. Gain of 32 yards. S.Loving-Black for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:44 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to the SDSU 25. Fair catch by J.Matthews.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(0:44 - 3rd) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon; V.Fehoko at SDSU 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 26(15:00 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 26. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Wood at SDSU 33.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 33(14:19 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; T.Jenkins at SDSU 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42(13:35 - 4th) J.Mayden rushed to SDSU 45 for 3 yards. J.Mayden FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-J.Mayden at SDSU 45. Tackled by K.Harmon at SDSU 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 45(13:03 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Williams; V.Fehoko at SDSU 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - SJST 43(12:25 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 43. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at SDSU 50.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SJST 50(11:34 - 4th) J.Browning punts 39 yards to SJS 11 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by I.Hamilton.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 44(11:21 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to SJS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard; N.Lavulo at SJS 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 41(10:42 - 4th) J.Mayden rushed to SJS 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Matau; K.Harmon at SJS 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 33(10:05 - 4th) PENALTY on SJS-N.Lavulo Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - SJST 28(9:42 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to SJS 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at SJS 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 22(9:00 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to SJS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Fehoko at SJS 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 21(8:21 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to SJS 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at SJS 16.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - SJST 16(7:39 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to SJS 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard; V.Fehoko at SJS 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SJST 21(7:00 - 4th) J.Browning 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 4th) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(6:55 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Braddock.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(6:50 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by I.Hamilton at SJS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at SJS 34. PENALTY on SDSU-D.Okpoko Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 49(6:31 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart (D.Celestine).
|Sack
2 & 10 - SDGST 49(6:27 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 42 for -7 yards (K.Banks)
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - SDGST 42(5:46 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 42. Catch made by N.Nash at SJS 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Branch at SJS 47.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - SDGST 47(5:20 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-K.Banks Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SDGST 38(5:08 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SDSU 45 for -7 yards (C.McDonald)
|+8 YD
2 & 17 - SDGST 45(4:27 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU 45. Catch made by K.Robinson at SDSU 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 37.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - SDGST 37(3:45 - 4th) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SDSU 21 for 16 yards. C.Cordeiro ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 21(3:08 - 4th) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 21(3:04 - 4th) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SDSU End Zone. Catch made by I.Hamilton at SDSU End Zone. Gain of 21 yards. I.Hamilton for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:59 - 4th) T.Schive extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 4th) T.Schive kicks onside 14 from SJS 35 to SJS 49. M.Shaw returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at SJS 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 49(2:58 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to SJS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Lavulo at SJS 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 45(2:12 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to SJS 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon at SJS 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SJST 43(1:30 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to SJS 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Harmon; M.Sanders at SJS 43.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 43(0:57 - 4th) J.Browning punts 37 yards to SJS 6 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Downed by SDSU.
