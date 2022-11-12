|
|
Sanders' TD pass in relief lifts Oklahoma St. past Iowa St.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Spencer Sanders came off the bench to throw the go-ahead touchdown pass, and Oklahoma State rallied to defeat Iowa State 20-14 on Saturday.
Sanders, the regular starter, has been battling a shoulder injury. He replaced Gunnar Gundy late in the third quarter, and his 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nixon with 9:18 remaining in the fourth put Oklahoma State up 17-14.
Sanders' presence lifted his team.
''I think sometimes, when they know there's a guy that's playing that's not 100%, they're like, '''Okay, I'll fight for that guy,''' Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. ''It's just human nature.''
It was Gunnar Gundy's first career start. The son of Oklahoma State's head coach had his moments, but he was benched after throwing an interception. Coach Gundy said his son needs to learn not to force things.
''Gunnar competed,'' coach Gundy said. ''His poise was good. There's a couple times I wish he could have made a guy or two miss, but they (Iowa State) tackled good. But the last interception - what he needs to know is this: It's okay to not make a play.''
With the win, Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) remained in the running for a spot in the Big 12 title game.
Xavier Hutchinson caught 10 passes for 106 yards and became Iowa State's career receptions leader. Hunter Dekkers passed for 274 yards, but he threw three interceptions as Iowa State (4-6, 1-6) turned it over five times.
''Our inability to take care of the football cost us a football game today, and that's hard because you see the attitude, the effort, the investment, the fight of our kids,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said.
Iowa State's Darien Porter blocked a punt in the second quarter, and the Cyclones took over at the Oklahoma State 9-yard line. Sean Shaw made a leaping grab in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown reception from Dekkers that gave the Cyclones a 7-3 lead.
Oklahoma State came right back. John Paul Richardson's 83-yard touchdown catch from Gundy put the Cowboys back on top. It was the longest reception of Richardson's career.
Oklahoma State led 10-7 at halftime behind a defense that forced three turnovers and allowed just 116 yards.
Iowa State's Jirehl Brock's 1-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half put the Cyclones up 14-10.
With Oklahoma State up 17-14, Iowa State went for it on fourth-and-1 from its 25, but Dekkers was stuffed on a quarterback sneak, and Oklahoma State took over. Tanner Brown's 40-yard field put the Cowboys up 20-14.
Iowa State appeared to have struck back with about four minutes remaining, but Jaylin Noel dropped what looked like would be a 78-yard touchdown in the open field. The Cyclones ended up punting.
Iowa State got it back one last time on its 28-yard line with 2:09 remaining and no timeouts. The Cyclones drove to the Oklahoma State 23, but Collin Oliver sacked Dekkers on fourth down to end the threat.
THE TAKEAWAY
Iowa State: Once again, a struggling offense didn't allow the Cyclones to take advantage of a strong defensive effort. The Cyclones have lost five of six, and they haven't scored more than 24 points in any of the defeats.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys won despite gaining just 244 yards. The defense, which has struggled for much of the season, handled business at the end.
''Today, our defense forced turnovers, (got) stops, put the game away in the end,'' coach Gundy said. ''Our guys were fantastic today on defense. So I couldn't be more proud of them.''
BIG NUMBERS
Hutchinson surpassed Allen Lazard for Iowa State's career receptions.
Hutchinson surpassed his single-season school mark for receptions in a season last week. He now has 97 catches this season and 244 in his career.
DEFENSIVE STARS
Oklahoma State had plenty of defensive standouts.
Oliver had two sacks and a hurry. Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad had an interception and two pass breakups. Safety Kendal Daniels had an interception, forced a fumble and had 1.5 tackles for loss. Defensive end Nathan Latu had a sack and a fumble recovery.
UP NEXT
Iowa State: Hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.
Oklahoma State: Visits rival Oklahoma on Saturday.
---
|
H. Dekkers
12 QB
274 PaYds, PaTD, 3 INTs, -9 RuYds
|
J. Richardson
17 WR
90 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|11
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|14
|6
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|1-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|333
|244
|Total Plays
|79
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|57
|Rush Attempts
|36
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|274
|187
|Comp. - Att.
|28-43
|14-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-48
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.1
|9-39.2
|Return Yards
|56
|29
|Punts - Returns
|3-38
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-18
|3-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|274
|PASS YDS
|187
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|333
|TOTAL YDS
|244
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|28/42
|274
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|17
|49
|0
|20
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|4
|12
|1
|11
|
D. Silas 22 RB
|D. Silas
|3
|7
|0
|8
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|12
|-9
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|15
|10
|106
|0
|27
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|8
|7
|86
|0
|37
|
E. Dean 87 TE
|E. Dean
|2
|2
|31
|0
|23
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|3
|3
|23
|1
|18
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|7
|3
|14
|0
|5
|
C. Norton 5 RB
|C. Norton
|3
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Wilson Jr. 7 WR
|D. Wilson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Anderson 3 DL
|M. Anderson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Freyler 17 DB
|B. Freyler
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Johnson Jr. 1 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 13 DB
|T. Kyle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chambers 0 DB
|M. Chambers
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purchase 5 DB
|M. Purchase
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Reeder 4 LB
|C. Reeder
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tampa 2 DB
|T. Tampa
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Onyedim 11 DL
|T. Onyedim
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willich 14 LB
|C. Willich
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McLaughlin 23 LB
|W. McLaughlin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Howard 25 DB
|T. Howard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lee 58 DL
|I. Lee
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Petersen 52 DE
|J. Petersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gilbert 20 K
|J. Gilbert
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|
D. Nettles 97 K
|D. Nettles
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Perkins 80 P
|T. Perkins
|7
|41.1
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Noel 13 WR
|J. Noel
|3
|17.3
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Gundy 12 QB
|G. Gundy
|5/12
|103
|1
|2
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|9/13
|84
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|14
|41
|0
|12
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|3
|2
|0
|4
|
Z. Middleton 5 RB
|Z. Middleton
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
G. Gundy 12 QB
|G. Gundy
|7
|-4
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|4
|3
|90
|1
|83
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|4
|3
|28
|1
|14
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|3
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
J. Bray 85 WR
|J. Bray
|3
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|4
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Anderson 88 WR
|L. Anderson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Cassity 90 TE
|B. Cassity
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Owens 10 WR
|R. Owens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Presley 1 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Daniels 5 S
|K. Daniels
|5-6
|0.0
|1
|
K. Black 2 CB
|K. Black
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Benson 1 LB
|X. Benson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cobb 0 LB
|M. Cobb
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 30 DE
|C. Oliver
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
B. Martin 9 DE
|B. Martin
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
|S. Tuihalamaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walterscheid 96 DE
|K. Walterscheid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Owens 10 WR
|R. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Martin 4 LB
|N. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Ross 56 DT
|X. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clay 93 DT
|C. Clay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kopenski 52 DE
|B. Kopenski
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
L. Bishop 11 LB
|L. Bishop
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 15 S
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 7 CB
|J. Muhammad
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|2/2
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Ward 69 K
|L. Ward
|8
|44.1
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 1 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Shackford kicks 56 yards from ISU 35 to the OKS 9. B.Presley returns the kickoff. Tackled by at OKS 19.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(14:55 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at OKS 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(14:27 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Vance at OKS 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 31(13:58 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at OKS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLAST 36(13:27 - 1st) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for R.Owens.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLAST 36(13:18 - 1st) L.Ward punts 46 yards to ISU 18 Center-OKS. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 18(13:11 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 18(13:07 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 14 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at ISU 14.
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - IOWAST 14(12:31 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 14. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Kopenski; J.Taylor at ISU 19.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWAST 19(11:52 - 1st) T.Perkins punts 49 yards to OKS 32 Center-ISU. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(11:45 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at OKS 34.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 34(11:13 - 1st) G.Gundy rushed to OKS 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at OKS 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - OKLAST 34(10:32 - 1st) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 34. Catch made by B.Cassity at OKS 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers at OKS 38.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OKLAST 38(10:09 - 1st) L.Ward punts 38 yards to ISU 24 Center-OKS. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 24. Tackled by N.Martin at ISU 24.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(9:55 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 44 for 20 yards. Tackled by K.Black at ISU 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(9:41 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to ISU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at ISU 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 45(9:00 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to OKS 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 47.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - IOWAST 47(8:28 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Rus. PENALTY on OKS-X.Benson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 37(8:24 - 1st) D.Silas rushed to OKS 39 for -2 yards. D.Silas FUMBLES forced by K.Daniels. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-K.Walterscheid at OKS 39. Tackled by ISU at OKS 39.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 39(8:17 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to ISU 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers; M.Purchase at ISU 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(8:05 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to ISU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; M.Purchase at ISU 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 46(7:37 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to ISU 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers; B.Freyler at ISU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OKLAST 40(7:20 - 1st) G.Gundy rushed to ISU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Lee; M.Chambers at ISU 40.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - OKLAST 40(6:20 - 1st) Z.Middleton rushed to ISU 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; M.Chambers at ISU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 42(6:14 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver; S.Flanagan at ISU 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 43(5:43 - 1st) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at ISU 47.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - IOWAST 47(4:56 - 1st) PENALTY on ISU-J.Hufford False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - IOWAST 42(4:48 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 42. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 46(4:15 - 1st) C.Norton rushed to OKS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels; S.Flanagan at OKS 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - IOWAST 45(3:38 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKS 45. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OKS 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(3:10 - 1st) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 33(3:01 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKS 33. Catch made by E.Dean at OKS 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 25.
|Int
3 & 2 - IOWAST 25(2:27 - 1st) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at OKS 15. Intercepted by K.Daniels at OKS 15. Tackled by D.Stanley at OKS 27.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(2:14 - 1st) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 27. Catch made by J.Bray at OKS 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase; C.Reeder at OKS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(1:46 - 1st) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for J.Nixon.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OKLAST 40(1:40 - 1st) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for B.Presley. PENALTY on ISU-A.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(1:37 - 1st) J.Nixon rushed to ISU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder; J.Petersen at ISU 46.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 46(1:01 - 1st) O.Gordon rushed to ISU 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Reeder at ISU 47.
|Sack
3 & 10 - OKLAST 47(0:23 - 1st) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy sacked at OKS 42 for -11 yards (M.Anderson)
|Punt
4 & 21 - OKLAST 42(15:00 - 2nd) L.Ward punts 58 yards to ISU End Zone Center-OKS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(14:50 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by OKS at ISU 20.
|Int
2 & 10 - IOWAST 20(14:14 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 28. Intercepted by J.Muhammad at ISU 28. Tackled by ISU at ISU 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(14:07 - 2nd) G.Gundy rushed to ISU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Chambers at ISU 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 28(13:33 - 2nd) D.Jackson rushed to ISU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at ISU 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 24(12:52 - 2nd) G.Gundy rushed to ISU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn; W.McDonald at ISU 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - OKLAST 27(12:16 - 2nd) T.Brown 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 2nd) A.Hale kicks 64 yards from OKS 35 to the ISU 1. Fair catch by D.Wilson.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(12:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKS-OKS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 5 - IOWAST 30(12:08 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 30. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by OKS at ISU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(11:44 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Tuihalamaka at ISU 43.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IOWAST 43(11:01 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Brock. PENALTY on ISU-T.Miller Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - IOWAST 33(10:59 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 33. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at ISU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - IOWAST 40(10:23 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|Punt
4 & 13 - IOWAST 40(10:15 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 43 yards to OKS 17 Center-ISU. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(10:08 - 2nd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for J.Bray.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 17(10:02 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by W.McLaughlin; T.Howard at OKS 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(9:40 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at OKS 33.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 33(9:03 - 2nd) G.Gundy rushed to OKS 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle at OKS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OKLAST 31(8:35 - 2nd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OKLAST 31(8:30 - 2nd) L.Ward punts yards to OKS 31 Center-OKS. D.Porter blocked the kick. D.Porter recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by L.Ward at OKS 9.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 9(8:23 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to OKS 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; S.Flanagan at OKS 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - IOWAST 8(7:48 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKS 8. Catch made by D.Stanley at OKS 8. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - IOWAST 4(7:29 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKS 4. Catch made by S.Shaw at OKS 4. Gain of 4 yards. S.Shaw for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:20 - 2nd) J.Gilbert extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 2nd) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the OKS End Zone. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Zenzen at OKS 19.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(7:15 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at OKS 17.
|+83 YD
2 & 12 - OKLAST 17(6:43 - 2nd) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 17. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 17. Gain of 83 yards. J.Richardson for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:31 - 2nd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 2nd) A.Hale kicks 64 yards from OKS 35 to the ISU 1. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Robertson at ISU 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 16(6:26 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Walterscheid at ISU 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - IOWAST 19(5:49 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Martin; K.Daniels at ISU 21.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 21(5:14 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 21. Catch made by D.Stanley at ISU 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at ISU 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26(4:45 - 2nd) J.Brock rushed to ISU 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at ISU 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - IOWAST 25(4:11 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by J.Brock at ISU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Martin at ISU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IOWAST 30(3:36 - 2nd) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Stanley.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IOWAST 30(3:30 - 2nd) T.Perkins punts 49 yards to OKS 21 Center-ISU. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(3:23 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Onyedim at OKS 24.
|Int
2 & 7 - OKLAST 24(2:58 - 2nd) G.Gundy pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 37. Intercepted by B.Freyler at ISU 37. Tackled by R.Owens at OKS 45.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(2:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKS-OKS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 30(2:40 - 2nd) C.Norton rushed to OKS 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by X.Benson; S.Flanagan at OKS 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - IOWAST 31(1:52 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKS 31. Catch made by C.Norton at OKS 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 28(1:29 - 2nd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKS 28. Catch made by D.Stanley at OKS 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 23.
|No Good
4 & 3 - IOWAST 31(0:42 - 2nd) J.Gilbert 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ISU Holder-ISU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) A.Hale kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the ISU End Zone. Touchback.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 25. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 25. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Taylor at OKS 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 38(14:24 - 3rd) H.Dekkers rushed to OKS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at OKS 36.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 36(13:51 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by E.Dean at OKS 36. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at OKS 13.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 13(13:31 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to OKS 2 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - IOWAST 2(12:56 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to OKS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Asi at OKS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - IOWAST 1(12:44 - 3rd) J.Brock rushed to OKS End Zone for 1 yards. J.Brock for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:39 - 3rd) D.Nettles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:39 - 3rd) K.Shackford kicks 65 yards from ISU 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|-12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(12:39 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 13 for -12 yards. D.Richardson FUMBLES forced by ISU. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-J.Springfield at OKS 13. Tackled by ISU at OKS 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 22 - OKLAST 13(11:28 - 3rd) G.Gundy rushed to OKS 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at OKS 18.
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - OKLAST 18(11:10 - 3rd) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 18. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at OKS 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OKLAST 25(10:37 - 3rd) L.Ward punts 51 yards to ISU 24 Center-OKS. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(10:31 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 24. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Black at ISU 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(10:16 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb; X.Benson at ISU 33.
|+27 YD
2 & 11 - IOWAST 33(9:23 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 33. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 33. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 40. PENALTY on OKS-OKS Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(9:13 - 3rd) H.Dekkers rushed to OKS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWAST 39(8:36 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKS 39. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OKS 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels; C.Clay at OKS 39.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - IOWAST 39(8:02 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKS 39. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OKS 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(7:05 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to OKS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels; J.Muhammad at OKS 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - IOWAST 24(6:23 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKS 24. Catch made by S.Shaw at OKS 24. Gain of 1 yards. S.Shaw FUMBLES forced by K.Black. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-N.Latu at OKS 23. Tackled by ISU at OKS 23.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 23(6:03 - 3rd) G.Gundy pass complete to OKS 23. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 23. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; C.Reeder at OKS 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - OKLAST 19(5:41 - 3rd) O.Gordon rushed to OKS 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Purchase at OKS 25.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OKLAST 25(5:14 - 3rd) G.Gundy steps back to pass. G.Gundy pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OKLAST 25(4:43 - 3rd) L.Ward punts 50 yards to ISU 25 Center-OKS. Fair catch by J.Noel. PENALTY on ISU-ISU Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(4:49 - 3rd) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at ISU 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - IOWAST 22(4:28 - 3rd) C.Norton rushed to ISU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at ISU 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - IOWAST 26(3:48 - 3rd) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 26. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at ISU 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - IOWAST 29(2:55 - 3rd) T.Perkins punts 39 yards to OKS 32 Center-ISU. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(2:46 - 3rd) D.Jackson rushed to OKS 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald at OKS 36.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 36(2:21 - 3rd) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at OKS 33.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OKLAST 33(1:26 - 3rd) G.Gundy rushed to OKS 45 for yards. Tackled by ISU at OKS 45. PENALTY on OKS-C.Etienne Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 19 - OKLAST 23(0:55 - 3rd) G.Gundy pass INTERCEPTED at ISU 49. Intercepted by T.Tampa at ISU 49. Tackled by OKS at ISU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(0:42 - 3rd) S.Sanders rushed to ISU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Vaughn at ISU 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 45(0:06 - 3rd) S.Sanders pass complete to ISU 45. Catch made by L.Anderson at ISU 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ISU at ISU 37.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 37(15:00 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to ISU 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by O.Vance; G.Vaughn at ISU 39.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OKLAST 39(14:13 - 4th) L.Ward punts 32 yards to ISU 7 Center-OKS. Downed by C.Barnard.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 7(14:03 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to ISU 17 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Black; K.Daniels at ISU 17.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 17(13:56 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to ISU 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at ISU 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 25(13:12 - 4th) D.Silas rushed to ISU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Clay at ISU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IOWAST 26(12:38 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to ISU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Benson; S.Asi at ISU 26.
|Punt
4 & 1 - IOWAST 26(11:53 - 4th) T.Perkins punts 37 yards to OKS 37 Center-ISU. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(11:42 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 37. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKS 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at OKS 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 41(11:35 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 41. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ISU at OKS 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(11:15 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 48. Catch made by J.Nixon at OKS 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Freyler at ISU 42.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(10:49 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to ISU 42. Catch made by B.Presley at ISU 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ISU at ISU 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 26(10:17 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to ISU 26. Catch made by B.Green at ISU 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OKLAST 20(9:46 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 20(9:42 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to ISU 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by ISU at ISU 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 14(9:31 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to ISU 14. Catch made by J.Nixon at ISU 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Nixon for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:18 - 4th) T.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 4th) A.Hale kicks 61 yards from OKS 35 to the ISU 4. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Tate at ISU 25.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(9:11 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 15 for -10 yards (C.Oliver)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - IOWAST 15(8:34 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for C.Norton.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - IOWAST 15(8:32 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Punt
4 & 20 - IOWAST 15(8:25 - 4th) T.Perkins punts 34 yards to ISU 49 Center-ISU. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(8:18 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to ISU 49. Catch made by B.Green at ISU 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Tampa at ISU 41. PENALTY on OKS-C.Etienne Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 25 - OKLAST 36(7:44 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by J.Bray at OKS 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at OKS 44.
|+11 YD
2 & 17 - OKLAST 44(7:18 - 4th) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 44. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle at ISU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLAST 45(6:53 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLAST 45(6:50 - 4th) L.Ward punts 29 yards to ISU 16 Center-OKS. Fair catch by J.Noel.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 16(6:46 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 16. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at ISU 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - IOWAST 21(6:11 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 21. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at ISU 20.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - IOWAST 20(5:36 - 4th) H.Dekkers scrambles to ISU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKS at ISU 25.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - IOWAST 25(5:22 - 4th) H.Dekkers rushed to ISU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels; L.Bishop at ISU 24.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(5:06 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to ISU 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Lee; C.Willich at ISU 23.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLAST 23(4:30 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for L.Anderson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OKLAST 23(4:29 - 4th) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Presley.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - OKLAST 30(4:23 - 4th) T.Brown 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKS Holder-OKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 4th) A.Hale kicks 59 yards from OKS 35 to the ISU 6. J.Noel returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by P.Robertson at ISU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(4:14 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for J.Noel.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IOWAST 22(4:08 - 4th) C.Norton rushed to ISU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Ross at ISU 24.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - IOWAST 24(3:54 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 24. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at ISU 24. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Black at ISU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(3:29 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 37 for -3 yards (B.Martin; B.Kopenski)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - IOWAST 37(3:16 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for D.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - IOWAST 37(2:48 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - IOWAST 37(2:46 - 4th) PENALTY on ISU-ISU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 23 - IOWAST 27(2:46 - 4th) T.Perkins punts 37 yards to OKS 36 Center-ISU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(2:37 - 4th) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Anderson at OKS 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 36(2:32 - 4th) S.Sanders rushed to OKS 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by ISU at OKS 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - OKLAST 35(2:26 - 4th) J.Nixon rushed to OKS 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.McDonald; B.Freyler at OKS 39.
|Punt
4 & 7 - OKLAST 39(2:20 - 4th) L.Ward punts 49 yards to ISU 12 Center-OKS. J.Noel returned punt from the ISU 12. Tackled by OKS at ISU 28.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWAST 28(2:09 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at ISU 21 for -7 yards (OKS)
|+16 YD
2 & 17 - IOWAST 21(1:42 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 21. Catch made by J.Noel at ISU 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at ISU 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - IOWAST 37(1:27 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 37. Catch made by C.Norton at ISU 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at ISU 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 43(1:21 - 4th) PENALTY on ISU-T.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 15 - IOWAST 38(1:09 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to ISU 38. Catch made by S.Shaw at ISU 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(0:48 - 4th) H.Dekkers rushed to OKS 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - IOWAST 36(0:42 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKS 36. Catch made by J.Noel at OKS 36. Gain of 2 yards. ISU ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWAST 34(0:40 - 4th) PENALTY on ISU-T.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 15 - IOWAST 39(0:40 - 4th) H.Dekkers pass complete to OKS 39. Catch made by X.Hutchinson at OKS 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(0:33 - 4th) H.Dekkers spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWAST 23(0:30 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWAST 23(0:29 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers pass incomplete intended for X.Hutchinson.
|Sack
4 & 10 - IOWAST 23(0:25 - 4th) H.Dekkers steps back to pass. H.Dekkers sacked at OKS 34 for -11 yards (C.Oliver)
