Bradley propels South Alabama past Texas State 38-21
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Carter Bradley threw four touchdown passes - two of them to Devin Voisin - and South Alabama rolled to a 38-21 victory over Texas State on Saturday.
Bradley hooked up with Voisin for a 41-yard touchdown on the first possession for South Alabama (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) and Diego Guajardo kicked a 35-yard field goal to put the Jaguars up 10-0 after one quarter.
Bradley hit DJ Thomas-Jones for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 17-0 lead at halftime.
Layne Hatcher got Texas State (3-7, 1-5) on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter on a 4-yard scoring toss to Rontavius Groves, but Bradley answered with a 41-yard scoring strike to Caullin Lacy and the Jaguars led 24-7 with one quarter to go.
Bradley and Voisin teamed up for a 28-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and Ke'Shun Brown capped the scoring with a 15-yard pick-6.
Bradley completed 20 of 34 passes for 274 yards for South Alabama. Voisin hauled in six passes for 118 yards.
Hatcher completed 24 of 42 passes for 143 yards for the Bobcats.
---
|
L. Hatcher
3 QB
142 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -18 RuYds, RuTD
|
C. Bradley
2 QB
274 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, -6 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|18
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|6
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|5-5
|Total Net Yards
|230
|372
|Total Plays
|69
|69
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|110
|Rush Attempts
|26
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|153
|262
|Comp. - Att.
|24-43
|18-31
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|11-118
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-37.3
|5-42.8
|Return Yards
|4
|37
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|4-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|153
|PASS YDS
|262
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|230
|TOTAL YDS
|372
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|24/42
|142
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berry 20 RB
|J. Berry
|15
|87
|1
|13
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|5
|18
|0
|11
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|5
|-18
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|8
|6
|30
|0
|14
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|8
|3
|28
|1
|18
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|5
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|4
|3
|11
|0
|6
|
C. Speights 80 WR
|C. Speights
|2
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
D. Robinson 19 WR
|D. Robinson
|4
|2
|9
|0
|10
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Huff 41 TE
|T. Huff
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Groeschel 89 TE
|A. Groeschel
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Lyons 86 TE
|T. Lyons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Berry 20 RB
|J. Berry
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|7-5
|1.0
|0
|
T. Spears 12 S
|T. Spears
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 19 LB
|C. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 8 LB
|J. Revels
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sears 96 DL
|D. Sears
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 0 S
|J. Morris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 54 DL
|L. Bell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hockley 15 CB
|R. Hockley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mills 7 CB
|C. Mills
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bell 33 LB
|B. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ratcliff 97 DL
|D. Ratcliff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 6 K
|S. Keller
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|7
|37.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Berry 20 RB
|J. Berry
|2
|17.0
|20
|0
|
I. Nixon 10 LB
|I. Nixon
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|20/34
|274
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|14
|57
|0
|10
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|16
|45
|0
|10
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|4
|-6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|10
|6
|118
|2
|41
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|4
|3
|58
|1
|41
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|2
|2
|25
|0
|22
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|5
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Thomas-Jones 8 TE
|D. Thomas-Jones
|5
|2
|14
|1
|12
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Sefcik 88 TE
|L. Sefcik
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
O. Wells 12 RB
|O. Wells
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Kiser 22 LB
|T. Kiser
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 4 LB
|J. Miller
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Banks 8 S
|Y. Banks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 6 CB
|J. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rias 14 LB
|C. Rias
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 1 CB
|J. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 9 LB
|K. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 20 DL
|L. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Higdon 95 DL
|B. Higdon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Coleman III 30 DL
|C. Coleman III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hyatt Jr. 38 S
|R. Hyatt Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/2
|35
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|5
|42.8
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|2
|19.5
|24
|0
|
T. Justice 86 TE
|T. Justice
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|4
|5.5
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 54 yards from TXST 35 to the SAB 11. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Speights at SAB 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35(14:54 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at SAB 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 38(14:31 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at SAB 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(13:56 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 48. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 48. Gain of 11 yards. J.Wayne ran out of bounds.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 41(13:34 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at TXST 41. Gain of 41 yards. D.Voisin for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 48 yards from SAB 35 to the TXST 17. J.Berry returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Perry at TXST 31. PENALTY on TXST-P.Tuggle Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(13:12 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 9 for -6 yards (J.Miller)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TXSTSM 9(12:42 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 9(12:30 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 9. Catch made by J.Jeter at TXST 9. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TXST 15.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(11:49 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 36 yards to SAB 49 Center-TXST. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 49. Tackled by I.Nixon at TXST 45. PENALTY on SAB-R.Fletcher Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 50(11:40 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to TXST 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 43.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SALA 43(10:30 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for SAB.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SALA 43(10:27 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to TXST 43 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at TXST 43.
|+27 YD
4 & 3 - SALA 43(8:18 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by D.Voisin at TXST 43. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at TXST 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 16(8:03 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to TXST 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 13.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 13(7:25 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for SAB.
|-4 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 13(7:22 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to TXST 17 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Sears at TXST 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - SALA 25(6:45 - 1st) D.Guajardo 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:33 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 60 yards from SAB 35 to the TXST 5. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. D.Moorer ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(5:57 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 32. Catch made by D.Jackson at TXST 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at TXST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(5:57 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 43. Intercepted by J.Miller at TXST 43. Tackled by L.Pare at TXST 42. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for L.Pare.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(5:47 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at TXST 49.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 49(5:42 - 1st) L.Hatcher rushed to TXST 48 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Thomas at TXST 48.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 48(5:41 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 44 yards to SAB 8 Center-TXST. Fair catch by C.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 8(4:16 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at SAB 13. PENALTY on SAB-J.McCulloch Offensive Holding 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 14 - SALA 4(4:08 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - SALA 4(3:58 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at SAB 9.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - SALA 9(3:23 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 9. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 9. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at SAB 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 18(2:47 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at SAB 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 23(2:07 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to SAB 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at SAB 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 25(1:29 - 1st) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at SAB 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30(0:42 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 30. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 30. Gain of 6 yards. C.Lacy ran out of bounds.
|-8 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 36(0:17 - 1st) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 28 for -8 yards. C.Bradley FUMBLES forced by L.Harris. Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-C.Bradley at SAB 28. Tackled by TXST at SAB 28.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SALA 28(15:00 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|Punt
4 & 12 - SALA 28(14:55 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 37 yards to TXST 35 Center-SAB. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(14:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for T.Lyons.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(14:43 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TXST 37.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 37(14:04 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 37(13:50 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to SAB 29 Center-TXST. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 29. Tackled by J.Emmanuel at SAB 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 32(13:41 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 32(13:35 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 32. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at SAB 36.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SALA 36(12:55 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SALA 36(12:45 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 43 yards to TXST 21 Center-SAB. R.Groves returned punt from the TXST 21. Tackled by R.Hyatt; C.Thompson at TXST 25.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(12:35 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TXST 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 24(12:08 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|Sack
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 24(11:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 19 for -5 yards (J.Sheriff)
|Punt
4 & 16 - TXSTSM 19(11:24 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards to SAB 47 Center-TXST. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 47. Tackled by D.Martinez at TXST 43.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 43(11:10 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 43. Catch made by L.Webb at TXST 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bell at TXST 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 40(10:28 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 40(10:23 - 2nd) C.Bradley rushed to TXST 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 37.
|+10 YD
4 & 4 - SALA 37(9:54 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by J.Wayne at TXST 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; R.Hockley at TXST 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 27(9:13 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin. PENALTY on TXST-A.Edwards Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 17(9:11 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 12.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 12(8:44 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Williams; T.Spears at TXST 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SALA 5(8:23 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at TXST 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 5(7:52 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 1.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - SALA 1(7:29 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at TXST 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - SALA 2(7:03 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 2. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Thomas-Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 2nd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(6:55 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at TXST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(6:32 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TXST 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(5:56 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at TXST 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 40(5:19 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Ortega-Jones.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 40(5:12 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 28 yards to SAB 32 Center-TXST. Downed by TXST.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 32(5:01 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 32(4:53 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor; S.Tupou at SAB 38.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 38(4:18 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 38. Catch made by L.Sefcik at SAB 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at SAB 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46(3:50 - 2nd) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor at SAB 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SALA 49(3:20 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 49(3:12 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to TXST 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mbanasor; N.Ezidore at TXST 47.
|+22 YD
4 & 3 - SALA 47(2:28 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 47. Catch made by L.Webb at TXST 47. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TXST 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(2:08 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore at TXST 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SALA 21(1:28 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to TXST 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; D.Ratcliff at TXST 19.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 19(0:52 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 19. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; C.Mills at TXST 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 7(0:45 - 2nd) O.Wells rushed to TXST 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sears at TXST 4.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SALA 4(0:15 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 4. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 4. Gain of yards. D.Thomas-Jones for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SAB-C.Lacy Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - SALA 19(0:10 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|No Good
3 & 19 - SALA 27(0:04 - 2nd) D.Guajardo 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 58 yards from SAB 35 to the TXST 7. J.Berry returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Thomas-Jones at TXST 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(14:55 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(14:51 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 27. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at TXST 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at TXST 31.
|Sack
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 31(14:12 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 22 for -9 yards (B.Higdon)
|Punt
4 & 15 - TXSTSM 22(13:37 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards to SAB 35 Center-TXST. Fair catch by C.Lacy.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35(13:21 - 3rd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; J.Revels at SAB 36.
|Sack
2 & 9 - SALA 36(12:49 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at SAB 30 for -6 yards (S.Tupou)
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - SALA 30(12:07 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 30. Catch made by O.Wells at SAB 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at SAB 37.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SALA 37(11:28 - 3rd) J.Brooks punts 43 yards to TXST 20 Center-SAB. Fair catch by R.Groves.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(11:20 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves. PENALTY on SAB-J.Jordan Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(11:15 - 3rd) J.Berry rushed to TXST 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Thomas at TXST 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 39(10:46 - 3rd) J.Berry rushed to TXST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at TXST 42.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 42(10:09 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 42. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(9:37 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 40. Catch made by R.Groves at SAB 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 35. PENALTY on SAB-J.Voisin Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(9:16 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 30. Catch made by D.Moorer at SAB 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Hyatt at SAB 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(8:49 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(8:41 - 3rd) J.Berry rushed to SAB 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 11. PENALTY on TXST-J.Revels Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 21(8:33 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 21. Catch made by L.Pare at SAB 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at SAB 7. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Personal Foul / Defense 4 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 3(8:18 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to SAB 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at SAB 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TXSTSM 5(7:45 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 5. Catch made by A.Groeschel at SAB 5. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at SAB 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - TXSTSM 4(7:06 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 4. Catch made by R.Groves at SAB 4. Gain of 4 yards. R.Groves for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:02 - 3rd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:02 - 3rd) M.James kicks 60 yards from TXST 35 to the SAB 5. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Hamrick; C.Brown at SAB 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20(6:55 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to SAB 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; D.Sears at SAB 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 22(6:22 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 22(6:16 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 22. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at SAB 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 38(5:43 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to SAB 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at SAB 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SALA 42(5:06 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 42(4:59 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 42. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at SAB 46.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SALA 46(4:21 - 3rd) J.Brooks punts 52 yards to TXST 2 Center-SAB. Downed by SAB.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 2(4:04 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at TXST 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(3:47 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(3:32 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(3:28 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for L.Pare.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(3:16 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 42 yards to SAB 45 Center-TXST. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 45. Tackled by J.Ware; C.Brown at SAB 48.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(3:05 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to TXST 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Sears; T.Spears at TXST 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 42(2:32 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to TXST 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at TXST 41.
|+41 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 41(2:03 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by C.Lacy at TXST 41. Gain of 41 yards. C.Lacy for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 3rd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 3rd) J.Meeks kicks 45 yards from SAB 35 to the TXST 20. I.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Perry at TXST 31.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 31(1:46 - 3rd) J.Berry rushed to TXST 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at TXST 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(1:11 - 3rd) J.Berry rushed to TXST 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TXST 48.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 48(0:42 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson. PENALTY on SAB-M.Robinson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(0:34 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(0:26 - 3rd) J.Berry rushed to SAB 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 28.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 28(15:00 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to SAB 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 31. PENALTY on SAB-T.Kiser Personal Foul / Defense 14 yards accepted. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 6 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 8(14:53 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TXSTSM 8(14:36 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 8. Catch made by D.Moorer at SAB 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at SAB 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - TXSTSM 5(13:56 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to SAB End Zone for 5 yards. J.Berry for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:52 - 4th) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:52 - 4th) M.Shipley kicks 39 yards from TXST 35 to the SAB 26. T.Justice returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXST at SAB 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 28(13:49 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to SAB 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hockley at SAB 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - SALA 36(13:26 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to SAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at SAB 37. PENALTY on TXST-TXST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(13:06 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to TXST 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Williams; L.Bell at TXST 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 43(12:41 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to TXST 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at TXST 41.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SALA 41(11:51 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for C.Lacy.
|+11 YD
4 & 3 - SALA 41(11:46 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by C.Lacy at TXST 41. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Morris at TXST 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30(11:11 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to TXST 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at TXST 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 28(10:33 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Bradley pass complete to TXST 28. Catch made by D.Voisin at TXST 28. Gain of 28 yards. D.Voisin for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:26 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 4th) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(10:26 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to TXST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at TXST 32.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 32(9:59 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to TXST 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at TXST 45.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(9:43 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to SAB 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at SAB 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(9:00 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 44. Catch made by D.Moorer at SAB 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at SAB 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 40(8:34 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 40. Catch made by R.Groves at SAB 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(7:58 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to SAB 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff at SAB 33.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 33(7:42 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 33. Catch made by J.Berry at SAB 33. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at SAB 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 35(6:59 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 35. Catch made by T.Huff at SAB 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 31. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 16(6:46 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 16(6:25 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to SAB 4 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at SAB 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 4(5:56 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to SAB 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 1.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - TXSTSM 1(5:22 - 4th) J.Berry rushed to SAB 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 4.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TXSTSM 4(4:41 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 4. Catch made by C.Speights at SAB 4. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at SAB 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - TXSTSM 3(4:02 - 4th) L.Hatcher rushed to SAB End Zone for 3 yards. L.Hatcher for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 4th) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 4th) S.Keller kicks onside 10 from TXST 35 to TXST 45. L.Sefcik returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXST at TXST 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 45(3:54 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to TXST 43 for yards. Tackled by L.Bell; A.Edwards at TXST 43. PENALTY on SAB-J.McCulloch Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - SALA 45(3:34 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to TXST 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at TXST 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - SALA 48(3:22 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to TXST 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; S.Tupou at TXST 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - SALA 45(3:14 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to TXST 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Revels; S.Tupou at TXST 43.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SALA 43(3:08 - 4th) J.Brooks punts 39 yards to TXST 4 Center-SAB. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:48 - 4th) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 4th) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(2:48 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 25. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at TXST 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 37(2:32 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin; K.Brown at TXST 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(2:13 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(2:09 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 48. Catch made by C.Speights at TXST 48. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Brown at SAB 44.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 44(1:51 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 44. Catch made by J.Jeter at SAB 44. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 45.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 45(1:35 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 45. Catch made by J.Jeter at SAB 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(1:13 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by D.Robinson at SAB 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Richardson at SAB 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 29(1:08 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Robinson. PENALTY on TXST-L.Hatcher Intentional Grounding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - TXSTSM 39(1:04 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for J.Jeter.
|+9 YD
3 & 20 - TXSTSM 39(0:58 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by D.Robinson at SAB 39. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Richardson at SAB 30.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - TXSTSM 30(0:52 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Robinson.
