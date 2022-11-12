|
|
|WASH
|OREG
No. 24 Washington rallies late, topples No. 6 Oregon 37-34
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Peyton Henry kicked a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 24 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon's eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory Saturday, dealing a blow to the Ducks' chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Michael Penix Jr. threw a 62-yard scoring pass to Taj Davis to tie it at 34 with 3:07 to go after Oregon quarterback Bo Nix limped off the field on the previous series.
Nix returned after Henry's field goal and got the Ducks (9-2, 6-1, No. 6 CFP) to the Washington 38 but the final drive fizzled with a penalty. The Huskies (8-2, 5-2, No. 25 CFP) won in Eugene for the first time since 2016.
Penix threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns as Washington stopped a 13-game losing streak against ranked Oregon teams. The last win was in 2002 when the Huskies beat No. 23 Oregon 42-12. Washington was 0-7 against the Ducks when they're ranked in the top 10.
Nix fell after a 2-yard run on third-and-5 on the Washington 10 and he limped off the field. Cameron Lewis' 26-yard field goal finished the drive to make it 34-27 with 3:54 left. He was replaced for a series by backup Ty Thompson.
Nix threw for 280 yards and two scores, and ran for 59 yards and another touchdown. The loss snapped a 23-game home winning streak, the third-longest streak in the nation and a win shy of the school record.
Penix went into the game as the national leader in passing yards per game with 359.1. He had a streak of eight straight games with 300 or more yards passing that just ended last week in a victory over Oregon State.
The Huskies scored on their opening series when Penix handed off to Wayne Taulapapa, who dashed 13 yards down the middle for the TD.
The Ducks settled for a 43-yard field goal from Lewis on their first drive. Henry kicked a 30-yarder to make it 10-3 early in the second quarter.
Oregon got to the 1 on the ensuing drive but the snap was fumbled and Washington recovered. The Huskies did not move the ball and instead the Ducks had good field position ahead of Nix's 10-yard TD dash, his 14th of the season, to pull Oregon within 13-10.
After Nix hit Dont'e Thornton with a 46-yard touchdown pass on Oregon's first drive of the second half for a 17-13 lead, Cameron Davis scored on a 3-yard run to put the Huskies back on top.
Noah Whittington's 29-yard scoring run gave Oregon a 24-20 lead midway through the third. It was a back-and-forth duel the rest of the way.
A 76-yard touchdown pass from Penix to Ja'Lynn Polk gave the Huskies a 27-24 lead in the third quarter. Nix answered with a 67-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin.
Jeffrey Bassa's interception of Penix at the goal line to start the fourth quarter appeared to shift the momentum to the Ducks until Nix's untimely injury.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington: Washington hasn't visited Eugene since 2018, when Oregon won 30-27 in overtime. The Huskies got a boost from the full return of linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, who missed the first eight games of the season recovering from a knee injury. He saw a few snaps last weekend in the victory over Oregon States.
Oregon: Oregon missed out on going 7-0 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2019. ... The loss snapped a run that saw Oregon win 16 of the last 18 over the Huskies. In addition to snapping the overall winning streak in Eugene, the loss also snapped a school record 17 straight conference games at home.
UP NEXT
Washington: The Huskies host Colorado next Saturday.
Oregon: The Ducks host No. 13 Utah next Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
408 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 20 RuYds
|
B. Nix
10 QB
280 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 59 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|32
|Rushing
|7
|20
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|522
|592
|Total Plays
|57
|79
|Avg Gain
|9.2
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|312
|Rush Attempts
|22
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|408
|280
|Comp. - Att.
|26-35
|19-28
|Yards Per Pass
|11.7
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|7-51
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-37.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|408
|PASS YDS
|280
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|312
|
|
|522
|TOTAL YDS
|592
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|26/35
|408
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|10
|70
|1
|16
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|10
|24
|1
|7
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|2
|20
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|10
|8
|122
|0
|34
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|5
|3
|95
|1
|76
|
T. Davis 3 WR
|T. Davis
|1
|1
|62
|1
|62
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|9
|6
|56
|0
|13
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|5
|5
|31
|0
|19
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|2
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Turner 20 S
|A. Turner
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
M. Powell 23 CB
|M. Powell
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tuputala 11 LB
|A. Tuputala
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 2 LB
|C. Bright
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 5 S
|A. Cook
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moll 9 LB
|K. Moll
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hampton 7 DB
|D. Hampton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 25 CB
|E. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ulofoshio 48 LB
|E. Ulofoshio
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 3 LB
|J. Martin
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smalls 0 LB
|S. Smalls
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 22 CB
|J. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perryman 1 CB
|J. Perryman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bruener 42 LB
|C. Bruener
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Tuitele 99 DL
|F. Tuitele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ale 68 DL
|U. Ale
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bandes 55 DL
|J. Bandes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trice 8 LB
|B. Trice
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|3/3
|43
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McCallister 38 P
|J. McCallister
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Green 22 CB
|J. Green
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|19/28
|280
|2
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 QB
|T. Thompson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|20
|146
|0
|21
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|20
|108
|1
|29
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|9
|59
|1
|13
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 QB
|T. Thompson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|7
|5
|139
|1
|67
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|7
|7
|56
|0
|12
|
D. Thornton 2 WR
|D. Thornton
|2
|1
|46
|1
|46
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|11
|5
|35
|0
|10
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manning 8 DB
|D. Manning
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 18 LB
|M. Funa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Addison 13 DB
|B. Addison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Flowe 10 LB
|J. Flowe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|2/3
|43
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|3
|28.3
|33
|0
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Delgado 73 DL
|T. Delgado
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 25. Gain of 13 yards. R.Odunze ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 38(14:16 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez; J.Bassa at WAS 42.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 42(13:42 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ORE 42 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ORE 35. PENALTY on WAS-T.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 48(13:19 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WASH 48(13:14 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-J.Kirkland False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - WASH 43(12:55 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WAS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Funa at WAS 44.
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - WASH 44(12:11 - 1st) M.Penix scrambles to ORE 41 for 15 yards. M.Penix ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 41(11:43 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 41. Catch made by D.Culp at ORE 41. Gain of 17 yards. D.Culp ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 24(11:12 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 24(11:08 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 24. Catch made by C.Davis at ORE 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at ORE 24.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 24(10:26 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 24. Catch made by R.Odunze at ORE 24. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Williams at ORE 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 13(9:46 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for S.Adams.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 13(9:41 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ORE End Zone for 13 yards. W.Taulapapa for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 58 yards from WAS 35 to the ORE 7. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by WAS at ORE 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(9:36 - 1st) B.Nix scrambles to ORE 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORE 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 47(9:16 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Powell; A.Tuputala at ORE 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 47(8:49 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 47. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at WAS 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 49(8:18 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to WAS 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Turner; A.Cook at WAS 44.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 44(7:37 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman at WAS 42.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42(7:19 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to WAS 42. Catch made by T.Franklin at WAS 42. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Turner at WAS 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 22(6:59 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 3 for yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 3. PENALTY on ORE-J.Powers-Johnson Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 25 - OREG 37(6:35 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to WAS 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Powell at WAS 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - OREG 29(6:04 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to WAS 29. Catch made by T.Ferguson at WAS 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moll; A.Turner at WAS 25.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - OREG 25(5:26 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Irving.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - OREG 33(5:19 - 1st) C.Lewis 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Battles Holder-A.Barry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(5:14 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at WAS 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(4:35 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; C.Rogers at WAS 50.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - WASH 50(3:59 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ORE 37 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Rogers at ORE 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37(3:16 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to ORE 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; J.Bassa at ORE 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 32(2:31 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to ORE 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at ORE 31.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - WASH 31(1:56 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 31. Catch made by J.McMillan at ORE 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at ORE 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 16(1:24 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 16. Catch made by J.McMillan at ORE 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ware-Hudson at ORE 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 12(0:39 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 12. Catch made by J.McMillan at ORE 12. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 8.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 8(0:05 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ORE 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Funa at ORE 7.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - WASH 7(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-P.Henry False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WASH 20(15:00 - 2nd) P.Henry 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister. PENALTY on ORE-N.Sewell Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 64 yards from WAS 35 to the ORE 1. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at ORE 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 34(14:48 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Turner; A.Tuputala at ORE 40.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OREG 40(14:20 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for D.Thornton.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 40(14:13 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at WAS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 46(13:41 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Irving.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 46(13:32 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to WAS 25 for 21 yards. Tackled by K.Moll at WAS 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(12:56 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton; S.Smalls at WAS 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 23(12:19 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to WAS 23. Catch made by K.Hutson at WAS 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener; T.Letuligasenoa at WAS 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 13(11:48 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to WAS 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at WAS 9.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 9(10:41 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to WAS 3 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WAS at WAS 3. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. B.Nix rushed to WAS 4 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at WAS 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 4(10:15 - 2nd) ORE rushed to WAS 1 for 3 yards. ORE FUMBLES forced by WAS. Fumble RECOVERED by WAS-A.Tuputala at WAS 1. Tackled by ORE at WAS 1.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 1(10:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-J.Westover False Start 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 1(10:10 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at WAS 1.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 1(9:30 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 1. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 1. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at WAS 10.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WASH 10(8:51 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at WAS 10.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WASH 10(8:12 - 2nd) J.McCallister punts 37 yards to WAS 47 Center-J.Green. T.Delgado returned punt from the WAS 47. Tackled by J.Green at WAS 47.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 47(8:03 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to WAS 33 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Moll at WAS 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 33(7:34 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to WAS 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Turner; E.Ulofoshio at WAS 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 25(7:03 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to WAS 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by U.Ale; E.Ulofoshio at WAS 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 22(6:30 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to WAS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WAS 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 19(5:51 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moll at WAS 17.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 17(5:12 - 2nd) B.Nix scrambles to WAS 10 for 7 yards. ORE ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 10(4:39 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bright; T.Letuligasenoa at WAS 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 10(4:09 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to WAS End Zone for 10 yards. B.Nix for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 2nd) C.Lewis kicks onside 15 from ORE 35 to WAS 50. L.Alexander returns the kickoff. Tackled by ORE at WAS 50.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 50(4:02 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 50. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 50. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORE 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 16(3:48 - 2nd) W.Taulapapa rushed to ORE 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Ware-Hudson; D.Johnson at ORE 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WASH 15(3:10 - 2nd) M.Penix scrambles to ORE 10 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ORE 10.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WASH 10(2:31 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 10. Catch made by C.Davis at ORE 10. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORE 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - WASH 17(1:50 - 2nd) P.Henry 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 64 yards from WAS 35 to the ORE 1. Fair catch by S.Dollars.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 25(1:46 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Irving.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OREG 25(1:29 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at ORE 32. PENALTY on ORE-ORE Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - OREG 20(1:17 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 20. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at ORE 24.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - OREG 24(0:48 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 24. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at ORE 33.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - OREG 33(0:31 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to ORE 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ORE 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 35(0:28 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 35(0:22 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 35. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 35. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WAS at ORE 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - OREG 43(0:15 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 43. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 43. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hampton at ORE 47.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 47(0:08 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 47. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 47. Gain of 17 yards. T.Franklin ran out of bounds.
|No Good
1 & 10 - OREG 44(0:03 - 2nd) C.Lewis 54 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-K.Battles Holder-A.Barry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 59 yards from WAS 35 to the ORE 6. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(15:00 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Tuitele at ORE 40.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - OREG 40(14:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on ORE-M.Aumavae-Laulu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 35(14:16 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Turner; A.Tuputala at ORE 41.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 41(13:39 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to WAS 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 46.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 46(13:30 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to WAS 46. Catch made by D.Thornton at WAS 46. Gain of 46 yards. D.Thornton for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:16 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 50 yards from ORE 35 to the WAS 15. Out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 35(13:16 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 35. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 35. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gonzalez at WAS 44.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WASH 44(12:45 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 44(12:43 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ORE 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 49(12:35 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 49. Catch made by R.Odunze at ORE 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at ORE 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WASH 40(12:07 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to ORE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus; C.Rogers at ORE 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 35(11:30 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 35. Catch made by R.Odunze at ORE 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORE 33.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 33(10:43 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to ORE 21 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa; C.Gonzalez at ORE 21.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 21(10:19 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 21. Catch made by J.Westover at ORE 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORE 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 5(9:53 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ORE 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at ORE 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 3(9:27 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ORE End Zone for 3 yards. C.Davis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:21 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the ORE End Zone. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Williams at ORE 24.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 24(9:16 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 41 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; A.Turner at ORE 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 41(8:54 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Trice; M.Powell at ORE 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 44(8:20 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 44. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Green at WAS 48.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 48(7:56 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to WAS 48. Catch made by T.Franklin at WAS 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio; J.Green at WAS 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 32(7:11 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at WAS 29.
|+29 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 29(6:29 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to WAS End Zone for 29 yards. N.Whittington for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(6:24 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Ware-Hudson; J.Flowe at WAS 24.
|+76 YD
2 & 11 - WASH 24(5:43 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 24. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 24. Gain of 76 yards. J.Polk for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on ORE-J.Flowe Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 48 yards from WAS 50 to the ORE 2. S.Dollars returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fowler at ORE 11.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 11(5:25 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Powell at ORE 23.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 23(5:08 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 38 for 15 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at ORE 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 38(4:36 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 38. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Bruener; A.Cook at WAS 45. PENALTY on ORE-M.Aumavae-Laulu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - OREG 28(4:07 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 28. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at ORE 33.
|+67 YD
2 & 15 - OREG 33(3:49 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 33. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 33. Gain of 67 yards. T.Franklin for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 64 yards from ORE 35 to the WAS 1. J.Green returns the kickoff. Tackled by ORE at WAS 1.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 1(3:34 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 1. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 1. Gain of 11 yards. R.Odunze ran out of bounds.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 12(3:22 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 12. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 12. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at WAS 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 28(2:47 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at WAS 34.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - WASH 34(2:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-M.Penix Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - WASH 29(1:41 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 29. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ORE at WAS 39.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 39(1:22 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by C.Davis at WAS 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 42.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 42(0:54 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 42. Catch made by J.McMillan at ORE 42. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Bridges at ORE 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 21(0:11 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 21(0:04 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 21. Catch made by R.Odunze at ORE 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at ORE 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 11(15:00 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 11(14:55 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 11. Catch made by C.Davis at ORE 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 2.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - WASH 2(14:36 - 4th) PENALTY on ORE-B.Addison Offensive Facemask 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 1 - WASH 1(14:36 - 4th) M.Penix pass INTERCEPTED at ORE 1. Intercepted by J.Bassa at ORE 1. Tackled by WAS at ORE 1.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 1(14:27 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Powell at ORE 6.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 6(14:09 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORE 13.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 13(13:43 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 13. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORE 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 23(12:57 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at ORE 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 32(12:32 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Letuligasenoa; K.Moll at ORE 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(12:04 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 35. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Jackson at ORE 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 42(11:15 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORE 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 41(10:50 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by U.Ale at ORE 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 48(10:22 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Smalls at WAS 47.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 47(9:45 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to WAS 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at WAS 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36(9:33 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to WAS 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Smalls; A.Tuputala at WAS 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 31(8:55 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Powell; J.Bandes at WAS 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 27(8:00 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at WAS 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(7:05 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to WAS 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio at WAS 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 20(6:23 - 4th) B.Nix rushed to WAS 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at WAS 16.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 16(5:48 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at WAS 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 15(5:23 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Turner; A.Cook at WAS 10.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OREG 10(4:37 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Irving.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 10(4:26 - 4th) B.Nix rushed to WAS 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at WAS 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - OREG 16(4:04 - 4th) C.Lewis 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Battles Holder-A.Barry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 4th) A.Boyle kicks 63 yards from ORE 35 to the WAS 2. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 35(3:54 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 35(3:49 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 35. Catch made by C.Davis at WAS 35. Gain of 3 yards. C.Davis ran out of bounds.
|+62 YD
3 & 7 - WASH 38(3:12 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 38. Catch made by T.Davis at WAS 38. Gain of 62 yards. T.Davis for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:07 - 4th) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(3:07 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton; A.Tuputala at ORE 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 28(2:39 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Letuligasenoa at ORE 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 31(2:10 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Ulofoshio; T.Letuligasenoa at ORE 34.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 34(1:29 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORE 33.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 33(1:26 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 33. Catch made by J.Westover at ORE 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at ORE 24.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WASH 24(1:03 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 24(1:00 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to ORE 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - WASH 33(0:55 - 4th) P.Henry 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 63 yards from WAS 35 to the ORE 2. Fair catch by S.Dollars.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 25(0:51 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Irving.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 25(0:45 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Irving.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OREG 25(0:41 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. T.Thompson sacked at ORE 21 for -4 yards (B.Trice; J.Martin)
|+19 YD
4 & 14 - OREG 21(0:33 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 21. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 21. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORE 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 40(0:19 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 40. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 40. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Jackson at ORE 50.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 50(0:14 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 50. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at WAS 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 38(0:06 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to WAS 38. Catch made by T.Franklin at WAS 38. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by WAS at WAS 25. PENALTY on ORE-ORE Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 38(0:01 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
-
CAL
OREGST
10
31
4th 7:44 PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
7
14
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
14
14
2nd 2:07 FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
21
0
2nd 7:54 CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
14
24
2nd 4:54 FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
10
7
2nd 14:39
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
14
51
Final FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
45
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
36
43
Final ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
33
35
Final ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
21
28
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
18
28
Final PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
9
10
Final NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
30
24
Final CBS
-
BC
16NCST
21
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
14
24
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
14
20
Final ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
51
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
16
31
Final ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
30
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
35
14
Final
-
NEB
3MICH
3
34
Final ABC
-
NMEX
AF
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
41
Final
-
NWEST
MINN
3
31
Final BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
38
31
Final ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
10
24
Final FS1
-
SC
FLA
6
38
Final SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
21
38
Final ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
52
7
Final
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
28
43
Final ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
31
3
Final FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
45
19
Final ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
37
34
Final FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
14
13
Final CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
17
10
Final ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
10
13
Final SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
36
34
Final ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
23
26
Final ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
38
3
Final ACCN