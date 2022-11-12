|
|
|TXAM
|AUBURN
Williams, Auburn hold on for 13-10 victory over Texas A&M
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby each rushed for 121 yards and Auburn held on for a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M Saturday night, in a battle of teams tied for last in their division.
Colby Wooden's fourth-quarter strip-sack set up the decisive field goal by freshman Alex McPherson for the Tigers (4-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference), who got their first win in two tries under interim coach Carnell Williams.
Auburn and the Aggies (3-7, 1-6) had been bringing up the rear in the Western Division and both had lost five straight. The offensive woes continued, especially for Texas A&M - until the final drive.
Freshman Conner Weigman and tailback Amari Daniels quickly moved the Aggies down the field. Weigman completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Preston with 1:33 left and Daniels had a 27-yard run.
But Auburn recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock to end its losing streak, which had been the final straw in coach Bryan Harsin's tenure.
Before that drive, Texas A&M had just 5 total yards in the second half. The Aggies finished with 215 yards and were without leading rusher Devon Achane, who was wearing a boot on his left foot. .
McPherson, who made his first career start in place of an injured Anders Carlson, made a 26-yarder with 3:02 left.
Quarterback Robby Ashford led a celebration with fans afterward and players emptied a cooler of sports drink on Williams.
Weigman, a five-star recruit, made his second start in three games but couldn't duplicate his 338-yard, four-touchdown performance against Mississippi. He was 14-of-36 passing for 121 yards and had 13 consecutive incompletions in the second half.
Weigman missed the Florida game with an illness.
Ashford only passed for 60 yards and one touchdown, while throwing two interceptions. He ran for 47 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas A&M: The offense sputtered even worse than usual, actually losing 16 yards collectively on five drives that started in the third quarter. It was another blow for coach Jimbo Fisher, whose team started out ranked No. 6.
Auburn: It was a cathartic moment for Auburn fans who endured Harsin's 9-12 tenure and struggles in league and other Power 5 games. Williams is a former Tigers and NFL running back whose first game running the show ended in an overtime loss at Mississippi State.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M hosts UMass on Saturday.
Auburn hosts Western Kentucky on Saturday.
---
|
C. Weigman
15 QB
121 PaYds, PaTD, 4 RuYds
|
T. Bigsby
4 RB
121 RuYds, 20 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|18
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|215
|345
|Total Plays
|60
|68
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|285
|Rush Attempts
|24
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|121
|60
|Comp. - Att.
|14-36
|6-13
|Yards Per Pass
|2.4
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-70
|8-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|9-37.9
|5-44.2
|Return Yards
|0
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|121
|PASS YDS
|60
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|285
|
|
|215
|TOTAL YDS
|345
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|14/36
|121
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Daniels 4 RB
|A. Daniels
|11
|83
|0
|38
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|5
|7
|0
|4
|
C. Weigman 15 QB
|C. Weigman
|8
|4
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|9
|3
|43
|1
|17
|
D. Price 3 WR
|D. Price
|6
|2
|42
|0
|25
|
M. Wright 42 TE
|M. Wright
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
E. Stewart 1 WR
|E. Stewart
|8
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
L. Moss 22 RB
|L. Moss
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Thomas 9 WR
|N. Thomas
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Smith 11 TE
|B. Smith
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
A. Daniels 4 RB
|A. Daniels
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson 27 DB
|A. Johnson
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Overton 18 DL
|L. Overton
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell Jr. 24 LB
|C. Russell Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner 5 DL
|S. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Nolen 88 DL
|W. Nolen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mathews 14 DB
|J. Mathews
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chappell 7 DB
|T. Chappell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris Jr. 40 LB
|M. Harris Jr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Cooper 45 LB
|E. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. White 6 DL
|E. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 63 OL
|C. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 98 DL
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 1 DB
|B. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stewart 4 DL
|S. Stewart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|1/1
|48
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|9
|37.9
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|6/13
|60
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|23
|121
|0
|39
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|13
|121
|0
|25
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|16
|47
|0
|20
|
D. Alston 22 RB
|D. Alston
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|2
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|3
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Fromm 85 TE
|T. Fromm
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Deal 86 TE
|L. Deal
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Riley 13 LB
|C. Riley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. James 4 CB
|D. James
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 CB
|J. Simpson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 18 CB
|N. Pritchett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bridges 20 S
|C. Bridges
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph Jr. 91 DL
|M. Joseph Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 99 DL
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 39 LB
|D. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 DE
|C. Wooden
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burks 92 DT
|M. Burks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rhym 23 CB
|J. Rhym
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McPherson 38 K
|A. McPherson
|2/3
|34
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|5
|44.2
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Worsham 8 WR
|D. Worsham
|3
|2.3
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) AUB kicks 30 yards from AUB 35 to the TXAM 35. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on TXAM-R.Fatheree False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - TXAM 30(15:00 - 1st) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at TXAM 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - TXAM 34(14:31 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 34. Catch made by L.Moss at TXAM 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at TXAM 42.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TXAM 42(14:17 - 1st) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at TXAM 42.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXAM 42(13:49 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts yards to AUB 37 Center-TXAM. Out of bounds. PENALTY on AUB-O.Kelly Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(13:40 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 47. Catch made by N.Thomas at TXAM 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett at AUB 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 50(13:12 - 1st) C.Weigman pass complete to AUB 50. Catch made by E.Stewart at AUB 50. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 47.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXAM 47(12:39 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Price.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXAM 47(12:26 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 37 yards to AUB 10 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by D.Worsham.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 10(12:19 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at AUB 20.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(12:09 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.White; J.Mathews at AUB 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(11:25 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.White at AUB 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 38(10:47 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at AUB 40.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - AUBURN 40(10:05 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 40. Catch made by T.Fromm at AUB 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.White at TXAM 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(9:37 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to TXAM 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.White; L.Overton at TXAM 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 40(8:49 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to TXAM 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at TXAM 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(8:33 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to TXAM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Turner at TXAM 34.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - AUBURN 34(7:58 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-A.Jackson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - AUBURN 39(7:41 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to TXAM 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 36.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - AUBURN 36(7:13 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to TXAM 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; M.Harris at TXAM 35.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - AUBURN 35(6:26 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-O.Chapman Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - AUBURN 40(6:26 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 31 yards to TXAM 9 Center-AUB. Fair catch by E.Stewart.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 9(6:17 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.James at TXAM 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 14(5:53 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Scott; M.Burks at TXAM 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 18(5:06 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bridges at TXAM 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(4:36 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 21(4:31 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Price.
|Sack
3 & 10 - TXAM 21(4:28 - 1st) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman sacked at TXAM 18 for -3 yards (O.Pappoe)
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXAM 18(3:46 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 47 yards to AUB 35 Center-TXAM. D.Worsham returned punt from the AUB 35. Tackled by C.Russell at AUB 38.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(3:36 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at AUB 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 43(3:01 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at AUB 45.
|+39 YD
3 & 3 - AUBURN 45(2:22 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to TXAM 16 for 39 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson; E.Cooper at TXAM 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 16(1:37 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to TXAM 16. Catch made by J.Johnson at TXAM 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Johnson for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 1st) A.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 1st) AUB kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(1:33 - 1st) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at TXAM 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 27(0:57 - 1st) C.Weigman rushed to TXAM 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at TXAM 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - TXAM 31(0:09 - 1st) C.Weigman scrambles to TXAM 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at TXAM 36.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(15:00 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 36. Catch made by M.Wright at TXAM 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at AUB 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(14:40 - 2nd) L.Moss rushed to AUB 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Scott; O.Pappoe at AUB 45.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXAM 45(14:16 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for N.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TXAM 45(14:02 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass INTERCEPTED at AUB 32. Intercepted by D.James at AUB 32. Tackled by TXAM at AUB 32. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Price.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXAM 45(14:02 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 39 yards to AUB 6 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by D.Worsham.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 6(13:56 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 22 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at AUB 22.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(13:22 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 40 for 18 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at AUB 40.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(12:55 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to TXAM 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Chappell at TXAM 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(12:45 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to TXAM 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Nolen at TXAM 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 46(11:57 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to TXAM 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TXAM 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 42(11:23 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to TXAM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TXAM 40.
4 & 4 - AUBURN(10:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-AUB Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 4 - AUBURN 40(10:32 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 32 yards to TXAM 8 Center-AUB. Fair catch by TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 8(10:23 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 8. Catch made by J.Preston at TXAM 8. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by AUB at TXAM 35. PENALTY on TXAM-B.Smith Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 3 - TXAM 15(15:00 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by AUB at TXAM 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(9:46 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at TXAM 22.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TXAM 22(9:12 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 22. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 22. Gain of yards. Tackled by AUB at TXAM 35. PENALTY on TXAM-L.Robinson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - TXAM 12(8:30 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for A.Daniels.
|+25 YD
3 & 18 - TXAM 12(7:54 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 12. Catch made by D.Price at TXAM 12. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by K.Scott; C.Bridges at TXAM 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(7:23 - 2nd) C.Weigman scrambles to TXAM 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at TXAM 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TXAM 46(6:41 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at TXAM 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 49(6:18 - 2nd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 49. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at AUB 49.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TXAM 49(5:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXAM-C.Weigman Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - TXAM 46(5:00 - 2nd) C.Weigman scrambles to AUB 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 44.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TXAM 44(4:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-N.Pritchett Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(4:26 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 39(4:19 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 39(4:14 - 2nd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for J.Preston.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXAM 39(4:09 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 27 yards to AUB 12 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by D.Worsham.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 12(4:02 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 12. Catch made by L.Deal at AUB 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at AUB 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 13(3:27 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at AUB 15.
|Sack
3 & 7 - AUBURN 15(2:55 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 9 for -6 yards (M.Harris) PENALTY on TXAM-S.Turner Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(2:43 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at AUB 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - AUBURN 30(2:05 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at AUB 33.
|+23 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 33(1:46 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to TXAM 44 for 23 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(1:14 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 44(1:15 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to TXAM 44. Catch made by T.Bigsby at TXAM 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at TXAM 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(0:57 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby. PENALTY on AUB-K.Jones Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - AUBURN 35(0:52 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - AUBURN 35(0:44 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|-4 YD
3 & 15 - AUBURN 35(0:39 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to TXAM 39 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TXAM 39.
|Int
4 & 19 - AUBURN 39(0:01 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass INTERCEPTED at TXAM End Zone. Intercepted by D.Richardson at TXAM End Zone. Tackled by AUB at TXAM End Zone.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at AUB 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:28 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at AUB 29.
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 29(13:48 - 3rd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 49 for 20 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; A.Johnson at AUB 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(13:16 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore. PENALTY on TXAM-A.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(13:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on AUB-B.Coffey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - AUBURN 41(13:10 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to TXAM 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Russell; L.Overton at TXAM 37.
|Sack
2 & 11 - AUBURN 37(12:36 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at TXAM 43 for -6 yards (M.Jackson)
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - AUBURN 43(11:55 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to TXAM 43. Catch made by T.Bigsby at TXAM 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at TXAM 37.
|No Good
4 & 11 - AUBURN 44(11:10 - 3rd) A.McPherson 54 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-AUB Holder-O.Chapman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 37(11:05 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for J.Preston.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 37(11:01 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 37(10:56 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXAM 37(10:52 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 40 yards to AUB 23 Center-TXAM. D.Worsham returned punt from the AUB 23. Tackled by TXAM at AUB 23.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(10:43 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.White at AUB 27.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AUBURN 27(10:02 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 49 for yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at AUB 49. PENALTY on AUB-J.Irvin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - AUBURN 17(9:55 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at AUB 24.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - AUBURN 24(8:50 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|Punt
4 & 9 - AUBURN 24(8:47 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 55 yards to TXAM 21 Center-AUB. Downed by AUB.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(8:34 - 3rd) L.Moss rushed to TXAM 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Riley; M.Burks at TXAM 21.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TXAM 21(7:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on AUB-D.James Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - TXAM 26(7:35 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 26. Catch made by E.Stewart at TXAM 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by AUB at TXAM 32. PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 21(7:14 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 21(7:10 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for D.Price.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXAM 21(7:05 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 34 yards to AUB 45 Center-TXAM. D.Worsham returned punt from the AUB 45. Tackled by J.Jones at AUB 49.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(6:56 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to TXAM 26 for 25 yards. Tackled by J.Mathews at TXAM 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 26(6:21 - 3rd) R.Ashford scrambles to TXAM 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Turner at TXAM 24.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 24(5:43 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to TXAM 27 for -3 yards. T.Bigsby FUMBLES forced by TXAM. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-M.Jackson at TXAM 27. Tackled by AUB at TXAM 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(5:32 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 27(5:25 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for J.Preston.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXAM 27(5:19 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for E.Stewart.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXAM 27(5:13 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 37 yards to AUB 36 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by D.Worsham.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(5:05 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 36(4:59 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Russell; W.Nolen at AUB 38.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - AUBURN 38(4:18 - 3rd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at AUB 38.
|Punt
4 & 8 - AUBURN 38(3:44 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 58 yards to TXAM 4 Center-AUB. Downed by C.Riley.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 4(3:33 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at TXAM 3.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXAM 3(2:57 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for J.Preston.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TXAM 3(2:52 - 3rd) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - TXAM 3(2:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXAM 2(2:48 - 3rd) N.Constantinou punts 25 yards to TXAM 27 Center-TXAM. Downed by T.Chappell.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 27(2:40 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to TXAM 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at TXAM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - AUBURN 30(2:13 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to TXAM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at TXAM 30.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - AUBURN 30(1:31 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to TXAM 30. Catch made by J.Hunter at TXAM 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - AUBURN 24(0:39 - 3rd) A.McPherson 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AUB Holder-AUB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 3rd) E.McGuire kicks 58 yards from AUB 35 to the TXAM 7. Fair catch by J.Preston.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(0:39 - 3rd) C.Weigman scrambles to TXAM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at TXAM 27.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 27(0:14 - 3rd) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 27. Catch made by A.Daniels at TXAM 27. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at TXAM 24.
|Sack
3 & 11 - TXAM 24(15:00 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman sacked at TXAM 11 for -13 yards (AUB) C.Weigman FUMBLES forced by N.Pritchett. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-A.Regis at TXAM 11. Tackled by AUB at TXAM 11.
|Punt
4 & 24 - TXAM 11(14:15 - 4th) N.Constantinou punts 55 yards to AUB 34 Center-TXAM. Downed by J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(14:08 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at AUB 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 37(13:23 - 4th) D.Alston rushed to AUB 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at AUB 36.
|Int
3 & 8 - AUBURN 36(12:40 - 4th) R.Ashford pass INTERCEPTED at AUB 44. Intercepted by E.Cooper at AUB 44. Tackled by AUB at AUB 44.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 39(12:40 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to AUB 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; M.Harris at AUB 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TXAM 37(11:57 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to AUB 37. Catch made by B.Smith at AUB 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at AUB 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 35(11:28 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to AUB 35. Catch made by E.Stewart at AUB 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.James; J.Rhym at AUB 31.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - TXAM 38(10:48 - 4th) R.Bond 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(10:48 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at AUB 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(10:11 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.White at AUB 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 40(9:37 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at AUB 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 43(9:00 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to TXAM 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at TXAM 50.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(8:50 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to TXAM 44 for 6 yards. FUMBLES forced by A.Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-S.Jackson at TXAM 44. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery and the play was overturned. J.Hunter rushed to AUB 49 for -1 yards. J.Hunter FUMBLES forced by A.Johnson. J.Hunter FUMBLES out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - AUBURN 49(8:38 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Russell at AUB 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - AUBURN 49(7:57 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to TXAM 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at TXAM 45.
|Punt
4 & 5 - AUBURN 45(6:36 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 45 yards to TXAM End Zone Center-AUB. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(6:36 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph; O.Pappoe at TXAM 25.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 25(6:15 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by D.Price at TXAM 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by AUB at TXAM 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(5:51 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for J.Preston.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXAM 42(5:34 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman sacked at TXAM 32 for -10 yards (C.Wooden) C.Weigman FUMBLES forced by C.Wooden. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-M.Joseph at TXAM 32.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(5:34 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to TXAM 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at TXAM 30.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 30(4:51 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to TXAM 15 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at TXAM 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 15(4:05 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to TXAM 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Overton at TXAM 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 12(3:17 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to TXAM 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.White at TXAM 7.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - AUBURN 7(3:09 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to TXAM 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at TXAM 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - AUBURN 16(3:02 - 4th) A.McPherson 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AUB Holder-AUB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:02 - 4th) E.McGuire kicks 51 yards from AUB 35 to the TXAM 14. J.Preston returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hunter at TXAM 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(2:57 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for J.Preston.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 20(2:50 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 20. Catch made by J.Preston at TXAM 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Bridges at TXAM 29.
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 29(2:33 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 46 for 17 yards. Tackled by AUB at TXAM 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(2:13 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to TXAM 46. Catch made by B.Smith at TXAM 46. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at TXAM 45.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXAM 45(1:52 - 4th) C.Weigman steps back to pass. C.Weigman pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|+38 YD
3 & 11 - TXAM 45(1:50 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to AUB 17 for 38 yards. Tackled by D.Brooks at AUB 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(1:39 - 4th) C.Weigman pass complete to AUB 17. Catch made by J.Preston at AUB 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Preston for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 4th) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 4th) R.Bond kicks onside 17 from TXAM 35 to AUB 48. J.Shenker returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXAM at AUB 48.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(1:32 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 45 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at AUB 45.
|-3 YD
2 & 13 - AUBURN 45(1:28 - 4th) R.Ashford kneels at the AUB 42.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - AUBURN 42(0:44 - 4th) R.Ashford kneels at the AUB 34.
