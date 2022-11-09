|
|
|BUFF
|CMICH
Central Michigan rallies, 31-27, behind freshman QB's 3 TDs
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Freshman quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. rushed for 293 yards and the first three touchdowns of his career as Central Michigan rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Buffalo 31-27 on Wednesday night.
Emanuel, who saw his first game action the week before as part of a three-quarterback rotation, ran for a 75-yard touchdown on the Chippewas' first play from scrimmage in the the second half and tied the game at 24-all late in third quarter on an 87-yard run. On that run, he was pulled down on top of another Bulls defender but regained his footing before spinning away and taking off for the end zone.
His 1-yard score midway through the fourth quarter gave Central Michigan (4-6, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) the lead.
Emanuel's 293 yards came on 24 carries in the absence of leading rusher Lew Nichols III, who missed the game with a toe injury.
Cole Snyder was 19-of-32 for 191 yards with an interception for Buffalo (5-5, 4-2). Ron Cook ran for 100 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown. The Bulls had 204 yards rushing in the first half but just 36 in the second.
Buffalo's Shaun Dolac, the nation's leader with 68 solo tackles, added nine more, though Wednesday he was bested by Central Michigan's Thomas Incoom, who had 10. Alex McNulty kicked two field goals to become Buffalo's single-season record holder with 18.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
R. Cook Jr.
2 RB
100 RuYds, RuTD, 39 ReYds, REC
|
B. Emanuel Jr.
3 QB
22 PaYds, 264 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|18
|Rushing
|17
|10
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-20
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|431
|425
|Total Plays
|89
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|238
|302
|Rush Attempts
|57
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|8.4
|Yards Passing
|193
|123
|Comp. - Att.
|19-32
|8-17
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-64
|4-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.0
|4-47.8
|Return Yards
|0
|10
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|193
|PASS YDS
|123
|
|
|238
|RUSH YDS
|302
|
|
|431
|TOTAL YDS
|425
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|19/32
|193
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|22
|100
|1
|25
|
A. Henderson 22 RB
|A. Henderson
|16
|70
|1
|30
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|7
|41
|1
|11
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|12
|27
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marshall 1 WR
|J. Marshall
|10
|4
|45
|0
|17
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|5
|3
|36
|0
|26
|
M. Johnson 11 WR
|M. Johnson
|3
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
R. Embry 85 TE
|R. Embry
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Henderson 22 RB
|A. Henderson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Borland 34 TE
|T. Borland
|3
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
C. Harrity 12 WR
|C. Harrity
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Mangas 21 TE
|R. Mangas
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Dolac 52 LB
|S. Dolac
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|2/2
|54
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Venneri 94 K
|A. Venneri
|4
|41.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|2
|23.5
|27
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 WR
|J. Marshall
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|7/14
|101
|0
|0
|
B. Emanuel Jr. 3 QB
|B. Emanuel Jr.
|1/3
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Emanuel Jr. 3 QB
|B. Emanuel Jr.
|21
|264
|3
|87
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|4
|38
|0
|17
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|10
|1
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Conley 48 TE
|C. Conley
|4
|3
|67
|0
|39
|
C. Carriere 2 WR
|C. Carriere
|4
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
C. Brown 36 RB
|C. Brown
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
F. Hogan 17 WR
|F. Hogan
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 19 WR
|T. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Whiteside 45 LB
|J. Whiteside
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|1/1
|40
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|4
|47.8
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stepney 5 DB
|D. Stepney
|1
|60.0
|60
|0
|
S. Hicks 27 WR
|S. Hicks
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Prewitt III 81 WR
|J. Prewitt III
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 63 yards from CMC 35 to the BUF 2. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at BUF 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 29(14:55 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 34(14:29 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - BUFF 33(13:51 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 33. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 33. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at BUF 38.
|+11 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 38(13:23 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(12:58 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(12:27 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 34. Catch made by M.Johnson at CMC 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 28(11:52 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CMC 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 22(11:10 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CMC 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 20. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 23 - BUFF 35(10:44 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 35. Catch made by R.Mangas at CMC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 30.
|+14 YD
2 & 18 - BUFF 30(10:05 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 30. Catch made by J.Marshall at CMC 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 16.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 16(9:31 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to CMC 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 10.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 10(8:53 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CMC 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 2(8:33 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CMC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - BUFF 1(7:57 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to CMC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Washington for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:53 - 1st) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to the CMC 1. D.Stepney returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BUF 39.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(7:43 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to BUF 39. Catch made by C.Carriere at BUF 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(7:22 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 22(7:17 - 1st) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 20.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 20(6:41 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to BUF 20. Catch made by C.Carriere at BUF 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 6(6:11 - 1st) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CMICH 3(5:33 - 1st) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CMICH 1(4:56 - 1st) D.Stepney rushed to BUF End Zone for 1 yards. D.Stepney for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 1st) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(4:54 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(4:52 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 22.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BUFF 22(4:15 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BUFF 22(4:10 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 44 yards to CMC 34 Center-E.Davis. Fair catch by A.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(4:03 - 1st) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 39.
|-10 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 39(3:35 - 1st) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 29 for -10 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 29.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - CMICH 29(2:44 - 1st) PENALTY on CMC-CMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 20 - CMICH 24(2:26 - 1st) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 36.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CMICH 36(1:45 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 54 yards to BUF 10 Center-F.Lama. Downed by CMC.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 10(1:35 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 14.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 14(1:05 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 23(0:39 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 26(15:00 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 31(14:31 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(14:02 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by T.Borland at BUF 36. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at BUF 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 37(13:34 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(13:02 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 50.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BUFF 50(12:21 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - BUFF 50(12:15 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to CMC 45 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at CMC 45.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - BUFF 45(11:38 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by Q.Williams at CMC 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(11:28 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CMC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 38(11:00 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CMC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 34.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 34(10:25 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CMC 25 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at CMC 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(9:54 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CMC End Zone for 25 yards. R.Cook for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(9:48 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(9:42 - 2nd) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CMICH 27(9:09 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CMICH 27(9:05 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 47 yards to BUF 26 Center-F.Lama. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(8:58 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 30(8:21 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 31.
|+39 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 31(7:36 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 31. Catch made by R.Cook at BUF 31. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(7:01 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to CMC End Zone for 30 yards. A.Henderson for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(6:55 - 2nd) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(6:12 - 2nd) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 27 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at CMC 27.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CMICH 27(5:36 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan. PENALTY on BUF-K.Cobb Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(5:33 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by F.Hogan at CMC 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CMICH 40(5:05 - 2nd) D.Stepney rushed to CMC 40 for 0 yards. D.Stepney FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by CMC-D.Stepney at CMC 41. Tackled by BUF at CMC 41.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CMICH 41(4:53 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 41(4:45 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 46 yards to BUF 13 Center-F.Lama. Fair catch by Q.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 13(4:37 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 22(3:54 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(3:21 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 26(3:11 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(2:45 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 37.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 37(2:06 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CMC 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(1:40 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CMC 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 47.
|Sack
2 & 9 - BUFF 47(1:10 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at CMC 50 for -3 yards (CMC)
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - BUFF 50(1:04 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 50. Catch made by R.Embry at CMC 50. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(0:55 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at CMC 40 for -5 yards (CMC)
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - BUFF 40(0:48 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to CMC 24 for 16 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(0:38 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 24(0:33 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for C.Harrity.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUFF 24(0:29 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BUFF 32(0:24 - 2nd) A.McNulty 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davis Holder-J.Baltar.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(0:20 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 25. Catch made by C.Brown at CMC 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 34(0:12 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 34. Catch made by C.Conley at CMC 34. Gain of 6 yards. C.Conley ran out of bounds. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 34(0:07 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 34. Catch made by C.Brown at CMC 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 46.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(0:01 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 46. Catch made by C.Conley at CMC 46. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 15. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF End Zone for 75 yards. B.Emanuel for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 3rd) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Offside on Free Kick 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(14:50 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 31(14:19 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - BUFF 34(13:34 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 34. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 37.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - BUFF 37(12:50 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(12:45 - 3rd) D.Richardson rushed to BUF 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 28(12:08 - 3rd) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(11:44 - 3rd) D.Stepney rushed to BUF 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 23.
|+22 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 23(11:15 - 3rd) B.Emanuel pass complete to BUF 23. Catch made by C.Conley at BUF 23. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CMICH 1(10:53 - 3rd) D.Stepney rushed to BUF 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CMICH 1(10:17 - 3rd) D.Stepney rushed to BUF 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CMICH 2(9:35 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - CMICH 2(9:29 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 2(9:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on CMC-J.Whiteside Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - BUFF 7(9:26 - 3rd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 7.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 7(8:52 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 8.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BUFF 8(8:10 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BUFF 8(8:07 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 42 yards to CMC 50 Center-E.Davis. J.Prewitt returned punt from the CMC 50. Tackled by BUF at CMC 49.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(7:59 - 3rd) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 48.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - CMICH 48(7:21 - 3rd) D.Richardson scrambles to BUF 41 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BUF 41.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(6:56 - 3rd) D.Richardson scrambles to BUF 24 for 17 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(6:24 - 3rd) D.Richardson scrambles to BUF 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 23(5:48 - 3rd) D.Stepney rushed to BUF 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 22.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CMICH 22(5:14 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Stepney.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CMICH 30(5:07 - 3rd) M.Meeder 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-F.Lama Holder-L.Elzinga. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 60 yards from CMC 35 to the BUF 5. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at BUF 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(4:57 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 28(4:10 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 31(3:31 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 36.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(3:09 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - BUFF 33(2:23 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 33. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUFF 39(1:44 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUFF 39(1:40 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 48 yards to CMC 13 Center-E.Davis. Fair catch by A.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 13(1:34 - 3rd) B.Emanuel steps back to pass. B.Emanuel pass incomplete intended for CMC.
|+87 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 13(1:29 - 3rd) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF End Zone for 87 yards. B.Emanuel for 87 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 3rd) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the BUF End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:13 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at BUF 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(0:57 - 3rd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 37(0:20 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 37. Catch made by T.Borland at BUF 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 43(15:00 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to BUF 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 45.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 45(14:24 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(13:52 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 49.
|Sack
2 & 9 - BUFF 49(13:22 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 48 for -1 yards (CMC)
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - BUFF 48(12:37 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 48. Catch made by A.Henderson at BUF 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(12:10 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to CMC 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 42.
|Int
2 & 11 - BUFF 42(11:31 - 4th) C.Snyder pass INTERCEPTED at CMC 39. Intercepted by J.Whiteside at CMC 39. Tackled by BUF at CMC 50.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(11:15 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 38. Catch made by T.Borland at CMC 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BUFF 36(10:34 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to CMC 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 36.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BUFF 36(9:51 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for C.Harrity.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BUFF 44(9:47 - 4th) A.McNulty 54 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davis Holder-J.Baltar.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 4th) A.McNulty kicks 42 yards from BUF 35 to the CMC 23. S.Hicks returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUF at CMC 46.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(9:38 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(9:14 - 4th) B.Emanuel scrambles to BUF 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 34(8:40 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 22 for 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(8:06 - 4th) B.Emanuel steps back to pass. B.Emanuel pass incomplete intended for C.Conley.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 22(8:02 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 1 for 21 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 1(7:38 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF End Zone for 1 yards. B.Emanuel for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:29 - 4th) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:29 - 4th) J.Rolston kicks 62 yards from CMC 35 to the BUF 3. J.Marshall returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at BUF 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 22(7:27 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 22(7:19 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 22. Catch made by C.Harrity at BUF 22. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at BUF 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 29(6:51 - 4th) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 30.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - BUFF 30(6:04 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF-BUF Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - BUFF 25(6:04 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF-BUF Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - BUFF 20(6:04 - 4th) A.Venneri punts 30 yards to CMC 50 Center-E.Davis. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 50(5:57 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 49(5:13 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 45(4:24 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 44.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 44(3:37 - 4th) L.Elzinga punts 44 yards to BUF End Zone Center-F.Lama. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(3:30 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 20. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 20. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(3:09 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at BUF 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 49(2:38 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 45(2:18 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to CMC 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(2:08 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to CMC 44. Catch made by M.Johnson at CMC 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 35(1:50 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to CMC 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 33(1:44 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 33(1:39 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to CMC 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 24.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUFF 24(1:19 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to CMC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 24.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BUFF 24(1:07 - 4th) A.Henderson rushed to CMC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 24.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(1:03 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 28(0:57 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at CMC 34. PENALTY on BUF-K.Cobb Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(0:31 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to BUF 29 for 22 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 29. PENALTY on BUF-K.Cobb Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 14(0:11 - 4th) D.Richardson kneels at the BUF 15.
-
GAS
UL
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
0
062.5 O/U
-6.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
0
051.5 O/U
-5
Fri 8:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
0
066 O/U
-34
Fri 9:30pm FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
0
060.5 O/U
+9.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
0
045 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
0
062 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
0
057 O/U
-20.5
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
0
039.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
0
067 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
PITT
UVA
0
040 O/U
+4
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
0
072 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
0
047.5 O/U
-18
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
0
049.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
0
058.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
0
061 O/U
-13
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
0
049.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
0
046 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
064.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BC
16NCST
0
041 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
067 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
048.5 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
068 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
059 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
0
044 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
NEB
3MICH
0
048.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
037.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
058 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MINN
0
040.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
0
054.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
0
035 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
059 O/U
-8
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
054.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
053.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053.5 O/U
+16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
072.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
077 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
049 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
053.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
077.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
052.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU