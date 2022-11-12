|
|
|APLST
|MRSHL
Fancher throws 2 TDs; Marshall beats Appalachian St. 28-21
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Marshall beat Appalachian State 28-21 on Saturday.
Fancher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage to give Marshall a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Chase Brice's 14-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson to open the fourth pulled Appalachian State to 28-21.
Brice was stuffed for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Marshall 16-yard line with about five minutes remaining. The Mountaineers drove to the Marshall 45 with 36 seconds left, but Brice threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-6.
Fancher was 16 of 28 for 225 yards passing for Marshall (6-4, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Charles Montgomery had five receptions for 109 yards receiving. Gammage finished with six catches for 91 yards.
Brice was 15-of-34 passing for 177 yards and threw one touchdown and an interception for Appalachian State (5-5, 2-4).
---
|
C. Brice
7 QB
177 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 13 RuYds
|
C. Fancher
14 QB
225 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 37 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|17
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-18
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-6
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|293
|341
|Total Plays
|74
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|121
|Rush Attempts
|40
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|177
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|15-34
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|8-86
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-29.0
|6-38.5
|Return Yards
|2
|11
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|177
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|293
|TOTAL YDS
|341
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|15/34
|177
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|18
|72
|0
|9
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|8
|21
|0
|7
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|7
|13
|0
|12
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|6
|6
|1
|3
|
C. Wells 9 WR
|C. Wells
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|9
|4
|66
|0
|33
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|6
|3
|29
|1
|14
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|4
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Stroman 22 WR
|D. Stroman
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Wells 9 WR
|C. Wells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Jones Jr. 6 DB
|S. Jones Jr.
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Clarke 27 DB
|R. Clarke
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ross 4 DB
|N. Ross
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawson Jr. 5 DB
|D. Lawson Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Doublin 40 LB
|L. Doublin
|2-10
|0.0
|1
|
A. Parker 15 LB
|A. Parker
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 26 LB
|C. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dingle-Prince 50 DL
|D. Dingle-Prince
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 9 LB
|N. Hampton
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moffitt 45 LB
|T. Moffitt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 93 DL
|K. White
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 91 DL
|M. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 28 LB
|K. Brown
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 19 DB
|E. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hughes 99 K
|M. Hughes
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|5
|34.8
|3
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tucker 0 DB
|M. Tucker
|3
|44.7
|96
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|16/27
|225
|2
|1
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|1/1
|-5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|18
|53
|1
|12
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|12
|37
|0
|17
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|6
|32
|0
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|5
|5
|109
|0
|71
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|7
|6
|91
|1
|32
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Horton 13 WR
|E. Horton
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|2
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
C. McMillan 5 WR
|C. McMillan
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 1 LB
|C. Gray
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Abraham 6 DB
|M. Abraham
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Leggs 5 DL
|T. Leggs
|3-5
|1.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 21 S
|E. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 19 DL
|A. Watts
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Smith 13 DB
|D. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 22 S
|K. Martin
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green-McKnight 4 S
|J. Green-McKnight
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 7 LB
|A. Beauplan
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bobo 9 LB
|J. Bobo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Alston 2 DL
|E. Alston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Foster 11 LB
|D. Foster
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gibson Sr. 99 DL
|I. Gibson Sr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barber 89 DL
|D. Barber
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|6
|38.5
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
C. McMillan 5 WR
|C. McMillan
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 61 yards from APP 35 to the MSH 4. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Heilig; J.McLeod at MSH 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:54 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:51 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; N.Hampton at MSH 21.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 21(14:13 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 21. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at MSH 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(13:54 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; D.Dingle-Prince at MSH 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(13:28 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 43. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 43. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Bird at MSH 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 48(13:13 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 48. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson; A.Parker at APP 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(12:57 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to APP 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton; L.Doublin at APP 44.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 44(12:25 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to APP 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; J.Earle at APP 46.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 46(11:43 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to APP 46. Catch made by C.Gammage at APP 46. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones at APP 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(11:03 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to APP 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(10:34 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to APP 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 18.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 18(9:59 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to APP 18. Catch made by C.Gammage at APP 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 6(9:28 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to APP 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton; K.White at APP 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 3(8:56 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to APP 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.White; N.Ross at APP 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MRSHL 1(8:15 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to APP End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 1st) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 60 yards from MSH 35 to the APP 5. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Morris; D.Miller at APP 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20(8:03 - 1st) C.Brice scrambles to APP 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Watts at APP 25. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 25(7:19 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Smith at APP 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 35(6:49 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo; O.Porter at APP 35.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - APLST 35(6:11 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn. PENALTY on MSH-M.Abraham Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 50(6:03 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to MSH 46 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Green-McKnight at MSH 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 46(5:31 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - APLST 46(5:23 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 6 - APLST 46(5:17 - 1st) C.Howell punts 31 yards to MSH 15 Center-J.Mann. Fair catch by C.McMillan.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(5:10 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; L.Doublin at MSH 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 17(4:43 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; R.Clarke at MSH 19.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 19(4:14 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for MSH.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 19(4:07 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 36 yards to APP 45 Center-Z.Appio. T.Page returned punt from the APP 45. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight at APP 47.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - APLST 47(4:00 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for T.Page. PENALTY on MSH-D.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38(3:53 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to MSH 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs; I.Gibson at MSH 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 36(3:21 - 1st) C.Brice scrambles to MSH 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at MSH 34.
|-2 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 34(2:42 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to MSH 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at MSH 36.
|Punt
4 & 8 - APLST 36(1:57 - 1st) C.Howell punts 33 yards to MSH 3 Center-J.Mann. Downed by M.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 3(1:47 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Earle; L.Doublin at MSH 5.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 5(1:19 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; N.Ross at MSH 12.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MRSHL 12(1:01 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Earle; L.Doublin at MSH 12.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MRSHL 12(0:15 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 34 yards to MSH 46 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by Z.Appio.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46(0:03 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to MSH 42 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at MSH 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 42(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - APLST 42(14:55 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|Punt
4 & 6 - APLST 42(14:50 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 42 yards to MSH End Zone Center-J.Mann. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:42 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:39 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:34 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MRSHL 20(14:28 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 45 yards to APP 35 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by J.Green-McKnight. PENALTY on MSH-J.Green-McKnight Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 50(14:21 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at MSH 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 42(13:51 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 36(13:24 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 28.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - APLST 28(12:45 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs at MSH 28.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - APLST 28(12:05 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - APLST 28(11:58 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(11:53 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; M.Clark at MSH 28.
|Int
2 & 10 - MRSHL 28(11:26 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 33. Intercepted by L.Doublin at MSH 33. Tackled by MSH at MSH 33.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - APLST 33(11:20 - 2nd) C.Brice pass INTERCEPTED at MSH End Zone. Intercepted by M.Abraham at MSH End Zone. Tackled by APP at MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(11:14 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery. PENALTY on MSH-K.Sartor Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - MRSHL 10(11:07 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 10. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at MSH 12.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - MRSHL 12(10:29 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|+71 YD
3 & 18 - MRSHL 12(10:23 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 12. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 12. Gain of 71 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson; N.Hampton at APP 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(9:49 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to APP 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; A.Parker at APP 17.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 17(9:15 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to APP 6 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Parker; N.Ross at APP 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 6(8:38 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to APP 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; R.Clarke at APP 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MRSHL 5(7:59 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to APP 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; D.Dingle-Prince at APP 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MRSHL 5(7:18 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to APP 5. Catch made by J.Harrison at APP 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Harrison for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:12 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 60 yards from MSH 35 to the APP 5. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Miller at APP 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 28(7:07 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to APP 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Foster; E.Alston at APP 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - APLST 30(6:33 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - APLST 30(6:28 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|Punt
4 & 8 - APLST 30(6:23 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 38 yards to MSH 32 Center-J.Mann. C.McMillan MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-T.Bird at MSH 32. Tackled by MSH at MSH 32.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 32(6:15 - 2nd) C.Wells rushed to MSH 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Gibson; E.Jackson at MSH 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 28(5:37 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to MSH 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; O.Porter at MSH 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 29(5:04 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to MSH 29. Catch made by H.Pearson at MSH 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; S.Gilmore at MSH 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 18(4:45 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to MSH 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 14(4:12 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to MSH 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs; D.Barber at MSH 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 7(3:37 - 2nd) C.Brice rushed to MSH 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; A.Beauplan at MSH 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - APLST 2(2:53 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to MSH End Zone for yards. C.Peoples for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on APP-E.Wilson Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - APLST 17(2:47 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to MSH 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Barber; T.Leggs at MSH 17.
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - APLST 17(2:05 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to MSH 17. Catch made by N.Noel at MSH 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore; K.Martin at MSH 12. PENALTY on APP-I.Helms Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+26 YD
3 & 27 - APLST 27(1:45 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to MSH 27. Catch made by D.Harrington at MSH 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - APLST 1(1:04 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to MSH End Zone for 1 yards. D.Harrington for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 56 yards from APP 35 to the MSH 9. E.Payne returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Heilig; B.Gooch at MSH 32.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(0:55 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 49 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Parker at MSH 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(0:48 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 49. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 49. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones at APP 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 46(0:44 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to APP 46. Catch made by C.Montgomery at APP 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at APP 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(0:34 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 35(0:30 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MRSHL 35(0:24 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to APP 35. Catch made by C.Gammage at APP 35. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McLeod at APP 4. PENALTY on MSH-C.Gammage Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 25 - MRSHL 50(0:18 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to APP 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 47.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to the APP 25. D.Larkins MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-D.Miller at APP 30. Tackled by APP at APP 30.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - APLST 30(14:57 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at APP 46 for -16 yards (S.Jones)
|-5 YD
2 & 26 - APLST 46(14:02 - 3rd) H.Colombi pass complete to APP 46. Catch made by A.Turner at APP 46. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by C.Sullivan at MSH 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 31 - APLST 49(13:16 - 3rd) E.Payne rushed to APP 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at APP 48.
|Punt
4 & 28 - APLST 48(12:39 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 41 yards to APP 7 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by C.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 7(12:27 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to APP 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Bush; A.Watts at APP 7.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 7(11:52 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 7. Catch made by H.Pearson at APP 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore; A.Beauplan at APP 11.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 11(11:09 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for T.Page.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 11(11:04 - 3rd) C.Howell punts yards to APP 11 Center-J.Mann. S.Ahmed blocked the kick. D.Miller recovered the blocked kick. D.Miller for 0 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:00 - 3rd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:00 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 61 yards from MSH 35 to the APP 4. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. M.Tucker for 96 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 3rd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the MSH End Zone. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Jones at MSH 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(10:38 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; A.Parker at MSH 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 22(10:20 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant; K.Brown at MSH 24.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 24(9:35 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at MSH 31.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(9:22 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 31. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at MSH 46.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(9:09 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 46. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(8:46 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to APP 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin; S.Jones at APP 19.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 19(8:07 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for J.Harrison.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 19(8:02 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to APP 19. Catch made by C.Gammage at APP 19. Gain of 19 yards. C.Gammage for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:57 - 3rd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 3rd) R.Verhoff kicks 47 yards from MSH 35 to the APP 18. Fair catch by K.Robinson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(7:53 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; D.Barber at APP 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 29(7:29 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to APP 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at APP 38.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38(6:48 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 38. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 38. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 29(6:27 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Watts; I.Bush at MSH 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 28(5:53 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at MSH 24.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - APLST 24(5:15 - 3rd) C.Brice rushed to MSH 15 for yards. Tackled by E.Jackson at MSH 15. PENALTY on APP-I.Helms Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - APLST 34(4:52 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Wells.
|Punt
4 & 15 - APLST 34(4:49 - 3rd) C.Howell punts 30 yards to MSH 4 Center-J.Mann. Downed by M.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 4(4:42 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; L.Doublin at MSH 7.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 7(4:10 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at MSH 13.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MRSHL 13(3:40 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant; N.Ross at MSH 13.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MRSHL 13(3:00 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 37 yards to APP 50 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 50(2:55 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Harrington.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 50(2:51 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to MSH 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; T.Leggs at MSH 47.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 47(2:14 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to MSH 47. Catch made by T.Page at MSH 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at MSH 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 30(1:40 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 30(1:32 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; E.Neal at MSH 28.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - APLST 28(0:59 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Stroman.
|+12 YD
4 & 8 - APLST 28(0:50 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by K.Robinson at MSH 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at MSH 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 16(0:17 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to MSH 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Watts; J.Bobo at MSH 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 14(15:00 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to MSH 14. Catch made by H.Pearson at MSH 14. Gain of 14 yards. H.Pearson for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) M.Hughes kicks 49 yards from APP 35 to the MSH 16. Fair catch by E.Payne.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(14:55 - 4th) PENALTY on APP-K.White Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 5 - MRSHL 30(14:55 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery. PENALTY on APP-N.Ross Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(14:49 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 45(14:40 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 45. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(14:08 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to APP 43. Catch made by S.Ahmed at APP 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 37(13:30 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to APP 37. Catch made by C.McMillan at APP 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke; L.Doublin at APP 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MRSHL 34(13:05 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to APP 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; J.Earle at APP 34.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MRSHL 34(12:34 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to APP 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Earle; T.Moffitt at APP 34.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 34(12:32 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to APP 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at APP 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 37(12:01 - 4th) C.Brice scrambles to APP 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by O.Porter; C.Gray at APP 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49(11:23 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to MSH 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; A.Beauplan at MSH 46.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - APLST 46(10:48 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for N.Noel. PENALTY on MSH-E.Alston Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43(10:43 - 4th) D.Harrington rushed to MSH 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs at MSH 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 42(10:03 - 4th) D.Harrington rushed to MSH 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; O.Porter at MSH 43.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - APLST 43(9:19 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to MSH 43. Catch made by C.Horn at MSH 43. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Gilmore at MSH 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 32(8:53 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to MSH 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at MSH 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 25(8:24 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to MSH 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; T.Leggs at MSH 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - APLST 23(7:49 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to MSH 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Watts; D.Barber at MSH 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 22(7:12 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to MSH 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Porter; A.Beauplan at MSH 18.
|Sack
2 & 6 - APLST 18(6:41 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at MSH 21 for -3 yards (T.Leggs)
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - APLST 21(5:57 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to MSH 21. Catch made by C.Horn at MSH 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at MSH 13.
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 13(5:12 - 4th) C.Brice rushed to MSH 16 for -3 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(5:05 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.White; L.Doublin at MSH 16. PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 18 - MRSHL 8(4:58 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to MSH 30 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Ross at MSH 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(4:18 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to MSH 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; L.Doublin at MSH 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 32(3:41 - 4th) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at MSH 37.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MRSHL 37(3:01 - 4th) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; J.Earle at MSH 37.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MRSHL 37(2:54 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 38 yards to APP 25 Center-Z.Appio. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(2:47 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to APP 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Jackson; M.Abraham at APP 34.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 34(2:17 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 34. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 34. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at APP 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MRSHL 32(1:52 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - MRSHL 32(1:44 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 32. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at APP 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(1:26 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for N.Noel.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 37(1:22 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for T.Page.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 37(1:17 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 37. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at MSH 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(1:05 - 4th) C.Brice pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 36. Intercepted by M.Abraham at MSH 36. Tackled by APP at MSH 36. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 5 - MRSHL 44(1:02 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at MSH 49 for -5 yards (S.Burton)
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MRSHL 49(0:56 - 4th) PENALTY on APP-C.Wells False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MRSHL 46(0:56 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - MRSHL 46(0:52 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 46. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 46. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Gilmore at MSH 45.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - MRSHL 45(0:44 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(0:36 - 4th) C.Fancher kneels at the MSH 44.
