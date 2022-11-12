|
|
|OKLA
|WVU
Greene shines in relief, Legg's FG lifts WVU over Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Backup quarterback Garrett Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third score, and Casey Legg's 25-yard field goal as time ran out lifted West Virginia to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.
West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) beat the Sooners for the first time since joining the Big 12 in 2012. The Mountaineers avoided being eliminated from bowl consideration but still must win its final two games to qualify for the postseason.
Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5) will have to wait another week to try to become bowl eligible.
The Sooners had the chance to retake the lead but Zach Schmit's 46-yard field goal try hit the right upright with 6:24 remaining.
West Virginia took over at its 29 and Greene drove the Mountaineers the length of the field. He converted a fourth-down pass for 5 yards to Bryce Ford-Wheaton to the Oklahoma 34 and he ran 7 yards on third down to the Oklahoma 10 with 51 seconds left.
That set the stage for Legg, who has made all 13 of his field goal tries this season.
Oklahoma's Eric Gray rushed for 211 yards, including TD runs of 12 and 5 yards. His second score put the Sooners ahead 20-13 late in the third quarter. Gray now has 1,113 yards for the season.
Greene played two series in the first half and the entire second half in relief of JT Daniels. Greene's 11-yard TD run that followed his 16-yard pass to Kaden Prather on fourth down early in the fourth quarter tied the score at 20-20.
Greene finished with 119 rushing yards on 14 carries. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 138 yards.
Daniels had his second straight lackluster outing. He completed 7 of 12 passes for 65 yards and threw his seventh interception in the last five games. He also was sacked to push the Mountaineers out of field goal range late in the second quarter.
EXTRA-POINT FOLLIES
After Greene's 5-yard TD run just before halftime, West Virginia's Kolten McGhee dropped the extra-point snap in the rain. Kicker Casey Legg grabbed the ball and briefly looked toward the end zone before he was hit by Oklahoma's Robert Spears-Jennings and fumbled. McGhee made another attempt to pick up the ball, but Oklahoma's Billy Bowman scooped it up and ran 88 yards for two points, giving the Sooners a 12-6 halftime lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma: The Sooners piled up 236 rushing yards but were held scoreless in the fourth quarter. The Sooners now have the most losses in a season since 2014 and have been eliminated from the Big 12 title chase. This marks the first time since 1998-99 that Oklahoma will not have back-to-back seasons of at least 10 wins.
West Virginia: Sitting the immobile Daniels for the second half against a swarming Oklahoma defense was the difference.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma hosts Oklahoma State next Saturday. The Sooners have won the teams' last three meetings in Norman, Okla., and eight of the past nine at home.
West Virginia hosts No. 23 Kansas State next Saturday. The Mountaineers have won the last three games against the Wildcats in Morgantown.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
E. Gray
0 RB
211 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 12 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
G. Greene
6 QB
138 PaYds, PaTD, 119 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|25
|Rushing
|11
|15
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|7-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|426
|406
|Total Plays
|68
|87
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|236
|203
|Rush Attempts
|40
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|190
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|17-28
|19-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|5-41
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.5
|6-43.8
|Return Yards
|13
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|236
|RUSH YDS
|203
|
|
|426
|TOTAL YDS
|406
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|17/28
|190
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|25
|211
|2
|54
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|5
|22
|0
|14
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|9
|-1
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|8
|4
|98
|0
|67
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|8
|5
|49
|0
|15
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|5
|4
|31
|0
|12
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|5
|4
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Stutsman 28 LB
|D. Stutsman
|9-5
|0.5
|1
|
C. Coldon 22 DB
|C. Coldon
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bowman 5 DB
|B. Bowman
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
R. Spears-Jennings 3 DB
|R. Spears-Jennings
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Downs 40 DL
|E. Downs
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 DB
|W. Washington
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 6 DB
|T. Morrison
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 DB
|J. Broiles
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Coe 94 DL
|I. Coe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grimes 14 DL
|R. Grimes
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Harrington 37 DB
|J. Harrington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellison 90 DL
|J. Ellison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DL
|M. Stripling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walker 26 DB
|K. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 DL
|J. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 32 DL
|R. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 17 DB
|D. Harmon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 24 DB
|G. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelley 88 DL
|J. Kelley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|1/3
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|4
|46.5
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|2
|28.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|12/22
|138
|1
|0
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|7/12
|65
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|14
|119
|2
|33
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|23
|53
|0
|17
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|7
|23
|0
|17
|
J. Anderson 28 RB
|J. Anderson
|4
|12
|0
|5
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
H. McLaurin 13 S
|H. McLaurin
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|3
|-14
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|7
|3
|90
|0
|35
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|12
|6
|59
|0
|15
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|11
|7
|36
|1
|10
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Braham 11 WR
|C. Braham
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Cox 7 S
|J. Cox
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 8 LB
|L. Kpogba
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burks 2 S
|A. Burks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 CB
|R. Ajayi
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Martin 91 DL
|S. Martin
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Ruffin 14 DB
|M. Ruffin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. McLaurin 13 S
|H. McLaurin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 10 LB
|J. Bartlett
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Floyd 24 S
|M. Floyd
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Vesterinen 96 DL
|E. Vesterinen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 95 DL
|J. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCormick 11 CB
|W. McCormick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 93 DL
|M. Lockhart
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Alston 12 DL
|T. Alston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Carr 44 LB
|L. Carr
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|1/1
|25
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Straw 41 P
|O. Straw
|6
|43.8
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|3
|26.7
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Martin at OKL 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(14:46 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 37. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by W.McCormick at OKL 50.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(14:32 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to WVU 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Bartlett; J.Cox at WVU 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(14:26 - 1st) D.Gabriel rushed to WVU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at WVU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLA 37(13:51 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OKLA 37(13:47 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|No Good
4 & 9 - OKLA 44(13:41 - 1st) Z.Schmit 54 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-K.Kelleher Holder-M.Turk.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 37(13:36 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 37. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at WVU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 47(13:21 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 47(13:16 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 47. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.White at OKL 44.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 44(12:59 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to OKL 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman at OKL 46.
|Int
4 & 3 - WVU 46(12:24 - 1st) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at OKL 45. Intercepted by D.Stutsman at OKL 45. Tackled by K.Prather at OKL 48.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(12:17 - 1st) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Vesterinen at OKL 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 50(12:00 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to WVU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; M.Lockhart at WVU 47.
|-4 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 47(11:40 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to WVU 47. Catch made by E.Gray at WVU 47. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at OKL 49.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OKLA 49(11:00 - 1st) M.Turk punts 44 yards to WVU 7 Center-K.Kelleher. Fair catch by P.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 7(10:53 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 24 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at WVU 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 24(10:29 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at WVU 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 26(9:56 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 26. Catch made by C.Braham at WVU 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Walker; J.Broiles at WVU 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 32(9:16 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at WVU 33.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 33(9:05 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to WVU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Grimes at WVU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 36(8:42 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 36(8:37 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Coe at WVU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WVU 35(8:14 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WVU 35(8:08 - 1st) O.Straw punts 49 yards to OKL 16 Center-A.Brinkman. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(8:01 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Cox; M.Floyd at OKL 17.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 17(7:40 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 17. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at OKL 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(7:25 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 28. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 28. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Burks at OKL 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 37(7:11 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Loe; J.Cox at OKL 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLA 43(6:52 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Stills at OKL 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 43(6:45 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OKLA 43(6:34 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OKLA 43(6:27 - 1st) M.Turk punts 47 yards to WVU 10 Center-K.Kelleher. Fair catch by P.Fox. PENALTY on OKL-T.West Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(6:17 - 1st) H.McLaurin rushed to WVU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at WVU 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 30(5:47 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.White; E.Downs at WVU 31.
|Sack
3 & 4 - WVU 31(5:11 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at WVU 25 for -6 yards (E.Downs)
|Punt
4 & 10 - WVU 25(4:36 - 1st) O.Straw punts 45 yards to OKL 30 Center-A.Brinkman. M.Mims returned punt from the OKL 30. Tackled by E.Loe at OKL 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(4:25 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 40(4:22 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|Sack
3 & 10 - OKLA 40(4:18 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at OKL 35 for -5 yards (S.Martin)
|Punt
4 & 15 - OKLA 35(3:40 - 1st) M.Turk punts 55 yards to WVU 10 Center-K.Kelleher. Downed by T.West.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 10(3:28 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at WVU 10.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 10(3:08 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 10. Catch made by S.James at WVU 10. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at WVU 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 36(2:38 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to WVU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at WVU 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 37(2:03 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to WVU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at WVU 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 40(1:17 - 1st) G.Greene scrambles to WVU 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at WVU 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 49(0:47 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to OKL 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WVU 42(0:29 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to OKL 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 42(15:00 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to OKL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.White; C.Coldon at OKL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 39(14:18 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 39(14:11 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to OKL 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.White at OKL 40.
3 & 11 - WVU(13:49 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene sacked at OKL 48 for yards (R.Thomas) PENALTY on OKL-OKL Illegal Substitution 5 yards offset. PENALTY on WVU-W.Milum Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - WVU 40(13:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on WVU-J.Hubbard False Start 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - WVU 46(13:12 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Punt
4 & 17 - WVU 46(13:07 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 36 yards to OKL 10 Center-A.Brinkman. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 10(13:00 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Loe; L.Kpogba at OKL 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 17(12:37 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Carr; E.Loe at OKL 18.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 18(12:18 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Carr; M.Lockhart at OKL 20. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(12:07 - 2nd) D.Gabriel scrambles to OKL 31 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Cox at OKL 31.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(11:46 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to WVU 15 for 54 yards. Tackled by M.Ruffin at WVU 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 15(11:30 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to WVU 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at WVU 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OKLA 8(10:53 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to WVU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at WVU 6.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - OKLA 6(10:30 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to WVU 6. Catch made by B.Willis at WVU 6. Gain of 6 yards. B.Willis for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the ineligible receiver and the play was overturned. D.Gabriel pass complete to WVU 6. Catch made by B.Willis at WVU 6. Gain of yards. B.Willis for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OKL-T.Wease Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - OKLA 21(10:30 - 2nd) D.Gabriel rushed to WVU 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Stills at WVU 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - OKLA 22(9:47 - 2nd) Z.Schmit 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Kelleher Holder-M.Turk.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 57 yards from OKL 35 to the WVU 8. Out of bounds.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35(9:42 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to OKL 48 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.White; G.Williams at OKL 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 48(9:25 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to OKL 48. Catch made by R.Smith at OKL 48. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Spears-Jennings at OKL 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 43(8:59 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to OKL 37 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Spears-Jennings at OKL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 37(8:47 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to OKL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; D.White at OKL 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 37(8:16 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to OKL 37. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at OKL 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.White at OKL 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 34(7:42 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to OKL 27 for 7 yards. J.Johnson FUMBLES forced by W.Washington. Fumble RECOVERED by OKL-J.Kelley at OKL 27. Tackled by WVU at OKL 27.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(7:36 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 27. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Bartlett at OKL 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(7:22 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 39. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi at OKL 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 48(7:04 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 48. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi at WVU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(6:51 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 46(6:45 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to WVU 46. Catch made by J.Farooq at WVU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Burks at WVU 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 41(6:27 - 2nd) J.Farooq rushed to WVU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at WVU 37. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - OKLA 37(5:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKL-A.Raym False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - OKLA 42(5:40 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 42(5:36 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 42(5:28 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; D.Ugwoegbu at WVU 40.
|+29 YD
3 & 12 - WVU 40(4:50 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 40. Catch made by S.James at WVU 40. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon; D.Harmon at OKL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 31(4:20 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to OKL 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Downs; I.Coe at OKL 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 31(3:44 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at OKL 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by W.Washington; D.White at OKL 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WVU 28(3:06 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at OKL 39 for -11 yards (D.Stutsman; R.Grimes)
4 & 18 - WVU(2:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on WVU-WVU Delay of Game 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - WVU 39(2:18 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 35 yards to OKL 4 Center-A.Brinkman. Downed by A.Brinkman.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 4(2:08 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at OKL 8.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 8(1:50 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 21 for 13 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at OKL 21.
|+67 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(1:39 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 21. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 21. Gain of 67 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi at WVU 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 12(1:12 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to WVU End Zone for 12 yards. E.Gray for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 2nd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 60 yards from OKL 35 to the WVU 5. S.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Schmit at WVU 47.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 47(0:59 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 47. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman at OKL 38.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 38(0:46 - 2nd) G.Greene rushed to OKL 5 for 33 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman at OKL 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 5(0:38 - 2nd) G.Greene rushed to OKL End Zone for 5 yards. G.Greene for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:33 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.McGhee rushed to OKL 10 for yards. FUMBLES forced by OKL. B.Bowman recovers the fumble. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from WVU 35 to the OKL 4. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Dixon at OKL 24.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(0:27 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 24. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 24. Gain of 15 yards. J.Farooq ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(0:22 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Barnes.
|Sack
2 & 10 - OKLA 39(0:18 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at OKL 32 for -7 yards (S.Martin)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 62 yards from OKL 35 to the WVU 3. S.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Burt at WVU 18.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 18(14:55 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; R.Spears-Jennings at WVU 32.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 32(14:42 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.White; W.Washington at WVU 31. PENALTY on WVU-WVU Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WVU 31(14:17 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WVU 31(14:14 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WVU 31(14:07 - 3rd) O.Straw punts 51 yards to OKL 18 Center-A.Brinkman. Downed by A.Brinkman.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 18(13:56 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 18. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at OKL 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 27(13:39 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bartlett at OKL 31.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(13:22 - 3rd) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 27 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at OKL 27.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - OKLA 27(13:05 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims. PENALTY on WVU-M.Ruffin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(12:58 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at OKL 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 46(12:42 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 46. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 46. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Ruffin at OKL 50.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 50(12:25 - 3rd) D.Gabriel rushed to WVU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at WVU 49.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - OKLA 49(11:50 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to WVU 48 for yards. Tackled by J.Bartlett at WVU 48. PENALTY on WVU-S.Martin Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(11:43 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at WVU 50 for -6 yards (D.Stills) D.Gabriel FUMBLES forced by D.Stills. Fumble RECOVERED by OKL-D.Gabriel at WVU 50. Tackled by WVU at WVU 50.
|+14 YD
2 & 16 - OKLA 50(11:04 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to WVU 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at WVU 36.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 36(10:31 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to WVU 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Burks; M.Floyd at WVU 37.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - OKLA 37(10:00 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for E.Gray.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 37(9:54 - 3rd) G.Greene rushed to WVU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at WVU 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 44(9:17 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at WVU 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 43(8:37 - 3rd) G.Greene rushed to OKL 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Spears-Jennings at OKL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 49(8:21 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WVU 49(8:14 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene sacked at WVU 39 for yards (R.Thomas) PENALTY on OKL-R.Thomas Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 34(7:57 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to OKL 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 30(7:25 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to OKL 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 26(6:47 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to OKL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 24(6:14 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to OKL 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman; D.White at OKL 19.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 19(5:33 - 3rd) G.Greene rushed to OKL 2 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at OKL 2.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - WVU 2(4:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on WVU-G.Greene Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 7(4:30 - 3rd) G.Greene rushed to OKL 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ellison at OKL 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WVU 8(3:47 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - WVU 8(3:41 - 3rd) G.Greene pass complete to OKL 8. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at OKL 8. Gain of 8 yards. B.Ford-Wheaton for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:36 - 3rd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 3rd) P.Grothaus kicks 60 yards from WVU 35 to the OKL 5. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by M.Floyd at OKL 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(3:29 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Ruffin at OKL 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 48(3:11 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 48. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(2:55 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to WVU 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at WVU 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 37(2:35 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to WVU 37. Catch made by M.Mims at WVU 37. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.McLaurin at WVU 29.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(2:13 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to WVU 8 for 21 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; M.Ruffin at WVU 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 8(1:46 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to WVU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin at WVU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - OKLA 5(1:27 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to WVU End Zone for 5 yards. E.Gray for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:22 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Gabriel rushed to WVU 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 60 yards from OKL 35 to the WVU 5. S.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Lewis at WVU 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28(1:17 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman; B.Bowman at WVU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WVU 34(0:58 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at WVU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WVU 34(0:35 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+5 YD
4 & 4 - WVU 34(0:29 - 3rd) S.James rushed to WVU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harrington at WVU 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 39(0:09 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene sacked at WVU 38 for yards (D.Stutsman) PENALTY on WVU-J.Anderson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - WVU 29(15:00 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 29. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman; C.Coldon at WVU 34.
|+35 YD
2 & 15 - WVU 34(14:20 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 34. Catch made by S.James at WVU 34. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison at OKL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 31(13:59 - 4th) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 31(13:55 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to OKL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kelley; D.Stutsman at OKL 28.
|-8 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 28(13:14 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to OKL 36 for -8 yards. J.Johnson FUMBLES forced by OKL. Fumble RECOVERED by WVU-B.Ford-Wheaton at OKL 36. Tackled by E.Downs at OKL 36.
|Penalty
4 & 15 - WVU 36(12:33 - 4th) G.Greene pass INTERCEPTED at OKL End Zone. Intercepted by C.Coldon at OKL End Zone. Tackled by WVU at OKL End Zone. PENALTY on OKL-G.Halton Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
4 & 10 - WVU 31(12:14 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by K.Prather at OKL 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at OKL 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 16(11:58 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to OKL 16. Catch made by K.Prather at OKL 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman at OKL 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 11(11:28 - 4th) G.Greene rushed to OKL End Zone for 11 yards. G.Greene for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:20 - 4th) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:20 - 4th) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(11:20 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 25. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at OKL 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - OKLA 20(10:58 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 20. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Bartlett; M.Ruffin at OKL 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLA 29(10:28 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLA 29(10:21 - 4th) M.Turk punts 40 yards to WVU 31 Center-K.Kelleher. Fair catch by P.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 31(10:14 - 4th) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 31(10:09 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Downs at WVU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WVU 29(9:45 - 4th) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for WVU. PENALTY on WVU-D.Nester Chop Block 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 12 - WVU 29(9:37 - 4th) O.Straw punts 47 yards to OKL 24 Center-A.Brinkman. Downed by A.Brinkman.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(9:25 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at OKL 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 29(9:03 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; T.Alston at OKL 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(8:46 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at OKL 40.
|+24 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 40(8:21 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to WVU 36 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Ajayi at WVU 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(7:56 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to WVU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at WVU 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 34(7:33 - 4th) J.Barnes rushed to WVU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at WVU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OKLA 29(7:12 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to WVU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at WVU 29.
|No Good
4 & 3 - OKLA 36(6:31 - 4th) Z.Schmit 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-K.Kelleher Holder-M.Turk.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 29(6:24 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; T.Morrison at WVU 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 30(5:51 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 30. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison; J.Kelley at WVU 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 40(5:29 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Stripling at WVU 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 46(5:02 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.White at WVU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WVU 49(4:30 - 4th) G.Greene rushed to WVU 50 for yards. Tackled by J.Ellison at WVU 50. PENALTY on OKL-J.Ellison Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46(4:06 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to OKL 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison at OKL 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 40(3:51 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to OKL 40. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at OKL 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by W.Washington; B.Bowman at OKL 37.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 37(3:09 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to OKL 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison; R.Thomas at OKL 39.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - WVU 39(2:25 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to OKL 39. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at OKL 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman at OKL 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 34(2:10 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to OKL 34. Catch made by T.Mathis at OKL 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 27(1:41 - 4th) G.Greene rushed to OKL 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon; E.Downs at OKL 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 21(1:34 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to OKL 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Coe at OKL 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 21(1:28 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to OKL 21. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at OKL 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Washington; J.Johnson at OKL 17.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 17(1:23 - 4th) G.Greene rushed to OKL 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 10(0:51 - 4th) G.Greene rushed to OKL 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 6.
|Field Goal
2 & 6 - WVU 15(0:04 - 4th) C.Legg 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Brinkman Holder-O.Straw.
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
7
51
3rd 0:00 FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
31
4th 13:51 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
19
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
6
14
2nd 0:39 ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
7
2nd 11:14 ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
13
2nd 13:17 PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
6
0
2nd 8:16 NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
10
2nd 12:07 CBS
-
BC
16NCST
7
14
2nd 9:48 ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
7
7
2nd 8:21 ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
3
2nd 8:31 ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
28
2nd 12:20 ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
7
10
2nd 10:40 ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
14
2nd 12:50 FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
14
0
2nd 7:25
-
NEB
3MICH
0
7
2nd 12:10 ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
14
2nd 7:19 CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
14
14
2nd 7:28
-
NWEST
MINN
0
7
2nd 10:21 BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
17
7
2nd 14:34 ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
3
0
2nd 11:09 FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
14
1st 2:37 SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
046 O/U
-16
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
063.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
073 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
079 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+