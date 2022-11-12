Drive Chart
|
|
|LAMON
|GAST
Key Players
|
C. Rogers
6 QB
225 PaYds, INT, 25 RuYds
|
D. Grainger
3 QB
349 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 50 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 9:46
D.Grainger rushed to ULM End Zone for 4 yards. D.Grainger for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
47
yds
2:55
pos
0
6
Field Goal 6:35
C.Sutherland 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
7
plays
48
yds
3:11
pos
3
7
Touchdown 3:38
T.Gregg rushed to ULM End Zone for 3 yards. T.Gregg for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
2:57
pos
3
13
Touchdown 14:16
M.Hayes punts yards to ULM 30 Center-GST. N.Torres blocked the kick. Q.Drake recovered the blocked kick. Q.Drake for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
15
yds
2:09
pos
9
14
Touchdown 11:55
T.Gregg rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. T.Gregg for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
2:56
pos
10
20
Field Goal 5:58
C.Sutherland 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
11
plays
41
yds
5:22
pos
13
21
Touchdown 2:27
A.Henry rushed to GST End Zone for 4 yards. A.Henry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
55
yds
1:51
pos
19
21
Touchdown 4:11
D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 21. Catch made by J.Credle at ULM 21. Gain of 21 yards. GST for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
87
yds
5:08
pos
20
27
Field Goal 14:13
C.Sutherland 54 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
10
plays
59
yds
4:58
pos
23
28
Touchdown 6:23
D.Grainger pass INTERCEPTED at GST 34. Intercepted by Q.Drake at GST 34. Q.Drake for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
29
28
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|29
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|13-24
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|4-7
|Total Net Yards
|301
|535
|Total Plays
|57
|97
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|186
|Rush Attempts
|28
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|225
|349
|Comp. - Att.
|16-29
|25-41
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.6
|3-21.7
|Return Yards
|104
|13
|Punts - Returns
|1-70
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-34
|1-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|225
|PASS YDS
|349
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|186
|
|
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|535
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|16/29
|225
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|13
|38
|0
|11
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|8
|25
|0
|11
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|6
|14
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|7
|4
|70
|0
|22
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|3
|2
|45
|0
|29
|
B. Knight 17 WR
|B. Knight
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
F. Lloyd Jr. 0 WR
|F. Lloyd Jr.
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|2
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Rasmussen 82 TE
|Z. Rasmussen
|4
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Quinlan 87 TE
|N. Quinlan
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Batton 44 LB
|M. Batton
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 1 CB
|D. Mayberry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 91 DT
|C. Thomas
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Woodard 9 LB
|Z. Woodard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Vigers 7 CB
|C. Vigers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 21 DB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tillery 0 CB
|L. Tillery
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Mason 94 DE
|S. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 92 DE
|J. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Drake 10 LB
|Q. Drake
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 31 K
|C. Sutherland
|3/3
|54
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|5
|35.6
|3
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Torres 32 LB
|N. Torres
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|25/40
|349
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|28
|100
|0
|13
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|17
|50
|1
|17
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|11
|36
|2
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|10
|9
|164
|0
|49
|
J. Credle 8 WR
|J. Credle
|9
|6
|76
|1
|21
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|8
|3
|33
|0
|21
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|4
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Green 85 TE
|A. Green
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Brand 83 WR
|L. Brand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 9 LB
|J. Muhammad
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 17 LB
|S. McCollum
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Gordon 23 LB
|T. Gordon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Abraham 48 LB
|J. Abraham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tate 22 S
|J. Tate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 44 DE
|J. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|2
|32.5
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(14:56 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 25(14:55 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(14:35 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Rasmussen.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 36(14:17 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Denis at ULM 35.
|Sack
3 & 11 - LAMON 35(13:36 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 27 for -8 yards (S.McCollum)
|Punt
4 & 19 - LAMON 27(12:49 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 40 yards to GST 33 Center-ULM. Fair catch by GST. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 38(12:41 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 40(12:11 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 44(11:35 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 48 for 4 yards. M.Carroll FUMBLES forced by ULM. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-M.Carroll at GST 48. Tackled by ULM at GST 48.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 48(11:29 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 48. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 48. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 31(11:05 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to ULM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 30(10:56 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to ULM 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 25(10:42 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to ULM 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 19(10:31 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 4(10:29 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to ULM End Zone for 4 yards. D.Grainger for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(9:46 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 25. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(9:23 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to GST 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at GST 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - LAMON 37(8:46 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 37. Catch made by N.Quinlan at GST 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(8:35 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for ULM. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 19(8:12 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 19(8:07 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to GST 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 19. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - LAMON 19(7:50 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 19. Catch made by M.Jackson at GST 19. Gain of yards. Tackled by GST at GST 19. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 25 - LAMON 34(7:34 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 34. Catch made by A.Henry at GST 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - LAMON 34(7:07 - 1st) C.Sutherland 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(6:35 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 25. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 26(6:17 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 26(6:13 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to ULM 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at ULM 26.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 26(5:35 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 26. Catch made by J.Thrash at ULM 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 12(4:38 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 12. Catch made by T.Williams at ULM 12. Gain of 8 yards. T.Williams FUMBLES forced by ULM. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-GST at ULM 4. Tackled by ULM at ULM 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 4(4:10 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to ULM 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 3(4:02 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to ULM End Zone for 3 yards. T.Gregg for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:38 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(3:38 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by B.Mortimer at ULM 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at ULM 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 39(3:28 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at ULM 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - LAMON 47(2:42 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at ULM 48.
|-5 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 48(2:15 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 43 for -5 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 43.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAMON 43(1:34 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 42 yards to GST 15 Center-ULM. Fair catch by GST.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 15(1:25 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 15. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at GST 17.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - GAST 17(1:02 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash. PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 17(0:53 - 1st) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 29(0:32 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 29(0:17 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - GAST 27(15:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 27. Catch made by A.Payne at GST 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 30.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GAST 30(14:24 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts yards to ULM 30 Center-GST. N.Torres blocked the kick. Q.Drake recovered the blocked kick. Q.Drake for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(14:10 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25(14:10 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 25. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 36(14:02 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to ULM 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 31(13:39 - 2nd) D.Grainger scrambles to ULM 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 27(13:23 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ULM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 24(13:10 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for A.Payne.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 24(13:09 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ULM 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 18.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 18(12:18 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 18. Catch made by J.Credle at ULM 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 9(12:01 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. T.Gregg for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:20 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:20 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(11:20 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 25(11:14 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ULM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at ULM 29.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - LAMON 29(10:30 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 29. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 47(10:16 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 49(9:39 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at ULM 50.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LAMON 50(9:02 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(8:58 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to GST 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 37.
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 37(8:21 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 37. Catch made by T.Howell at GST 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Tate at GST 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(7:49 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to GST 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAMON 19(7:15 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 19. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at GST 19. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 19.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LAMON 19(6:39 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Luke.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAMON 26(6:29 - 2nd) C.Sutherland 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(5:58 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25(5:54 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 30(5:26 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 30. Catch made by A.Green at GST 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 33.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - GAST 33(4:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GAST 28(4:33 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 32 yards to ULM 40 Center-GST. Fair catch by T.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(4:18 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 45.
|+37 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 45(3:45 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 45. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at GST 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(3:21 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 5 - LAMON 13(3:13 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to GST 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - LAMON 4(2:43 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to GST End Zone for 4 yards. A.Henry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:27 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(2:27 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at GST 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 25(1:59 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 25(1:58 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by T.Gregg at GST 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39(1:45 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 39. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 50(1:30 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 50. Catch made by T.Gregg at ULM 50. Gain of yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 43. PENALTY on GST-GST Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - GAST 40(1:26 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 40. Gain of 4 yards. T.Williams FUMBLES forced by M.Batton. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-F.Gardner at GST 44. Tackled by GST at GST 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 44(1:15 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for ULM.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 44(1:11 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Mortimer.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LAMON 44(1:08 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LAMON 44(1:02 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 24 yards to GST 20 Center-ULM. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 20. Tackled by ULM at GST 20.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 20(0:52 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 12 for -8 yards (C.Thomas)
|+17 YD
2 & 18 - GAST 12(0:47 - 2nd) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 29 for 17 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 29.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 29(0:11 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 42(0:06 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 42. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 46.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46(0:02 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 46. Catch made by C.Thompson at ULM 46. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 17.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Sutherland kicks 40 yards from ULM 35 to the GST 25. Fair catch by GST.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(14:57 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 26(14:37 - 3rd) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 28(14:07 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by M.Carroll at GST 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 34.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - GAST 34(13:43 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 41(13:20 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 41(13:19 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 42.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - GAST 42(12:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on GST-GST False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - GAST 37(12:25 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 37. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 48(11:54 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 47 for -5 yards (J.Smith)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - GAST 47(11:45 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for L.Brand.
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - GAST 47(11:26 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to ULM 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 43.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - GAST 43(10:51 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(10:43 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 46(10:10 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 49.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LAMON 49(9:33 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAMON 49(9:26 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 38 yards to GST 13 Center-ULM. Fair catch by GST.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 13(9:19 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 21(9:01 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(8:54 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 28.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 28(8:34 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 43(8:08 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 43(7:39 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at GST 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 49(7:08 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to ULM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 49.
|+13 YD
4 & 2 - GAST 49(6:39 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 49. Catch made by M.Carroll at ULM 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 36(6:24 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 36. Catch made by J.Thrash at ULM 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 30(6:00 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to ULM 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 28.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 28(5:37 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to ULM 20 for 8 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20(5:01 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to ULM 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ULM 21.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - GAST 21(4:29 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|+21 YD
3 & 11 - GAST 21(4:18 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 21. Catch made by J.Credle at ULM 21. Gain of 21 yards. GST for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:11 - 3rd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(4:11 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 28.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 28(3:43 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 28. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 28. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Lane at GST 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 50(3:12 - 3rd) C.Rogers scrambles to GST 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 47.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 47(2:41 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to GST 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Denis J.Clark at GST 49.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - LAMON 49(2:04 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to GST 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon at GST 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(1:47 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at GST 45 for -7 yards (J.Muhammad) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by J.Muhammad. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-ULM at GST 45. Tackled by GST at GST 45.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - LAMON 45(0:35 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to GST 45. Catch made by A.Henry at GST 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 45. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+24 YD
2 & 27 - LAMON 45(0:09 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by F.Lloyd at ULM 45. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 31.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - LAMON 31(14:55 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - LAMON 41(14:55 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to GST 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at GST 36.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - LAMON 44(14:19 - 4th) C.Sutherland 54 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 4th) C.Sutherland kicks 64 yards from ULM 35 to the GST 1. Fair catch by GST.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(14:13 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 31(13:51 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at GST 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35(13:29 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 40(12:55 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 47(12:07 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to ULM 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ULM 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 49(11:43 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 49.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GAST 49(11:08 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for M.Carroll.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GAST 49(10:58 - 4th) M.Hayes punts 33 yards to ULM 18 Center-GST. Fair catch by T.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(10:52 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 18. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 18. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(10:22 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 45(10:11 - 4th) PENALTY on ULM-ULM Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(10:11 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 30. Catch made by ULM at ULM 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by GST at ULM 48.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(9:52 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 48. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 39(9:39 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to GST 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 29(8:42 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 29(8:27 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to GST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 27.
|Int
3 & 8 - LAMON 27(7:55 - 4th) C.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at GST 14. Intercepted by A.Lane at GST 14. Tackled by ULM at GST 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 27(7:39 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GST 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 27(7:18 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to GST 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 32.
|Int
3 & 5 - GAST 32(6:40 - 4th) D.Grainger pass INTERCEPTED at GST 34. Intercepted by Q.Drake at GST 34. Q.Drake for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(6:23 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Rogers steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Frett at GST 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 4th) C.Sutherland kicks 62 yards from ULM 35 to the GST 3. Fair catch by GST.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(6:23 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to GST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at GST 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 31(5:53 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 33(5:24 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at GST 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40(5:14 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Mason at GST 38.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - GAST 38(4:50 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - GAST 38(4:45 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 48.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - GAST 48(4:07 - 4th) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 48.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(3:53 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to GST 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 46(3:49 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to GST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 45.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAMON 45(3:45 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for ULM.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - LAMON 45(3:41 - 4th) PENALTY on ULM-ULM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAMON 50(3:41 - 4th) D.McCormick punts 34 yards to GST 16 Center-ULM. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 16(3:03 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 13 for -3 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 13.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - GAST 13(2:55 - 4th) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 23 for 10 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 23.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 23(2:38 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 25.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - GAST 25(2:28 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 30.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 30(2:18 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 24 for -6 yards (L.Tillery)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - GAST 24(1:34 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - GAST 24(1:37 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|+17 YD
4 & 16 - GAST 24(1:31 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 24. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ULM at GST 41.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 41(1:15 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 41. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45(1:01 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by M.Carroll at ULM 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 37.
|Sack
2 & 2 - GAST 37(0:32 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at ULM 49 for -12 yards (ULM)
|No Gain
3 & 14 - GAST 49(0:20 - 4th) D.Grainger spikes the ball.
|+12 YD
4 & 14 - GAST 49(0:16 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to ULM 49. Catch made by J.Thrash at ULM 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 37. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
