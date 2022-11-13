|
|
|ARIZ
|UCLA
de Laura leads Arizona to road upset over No. 9 UCLA 34-28
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and had his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as Arizona upset ninth-ranked UCLA 34-28 Saturday night, snapping an eight-game road losing streak against ranked teams.
Michael Wiley ran for 97 yards and scored two touchdowns while Jacob Cowing caught nine passes for 118 yards.
Zach Charbonnet rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns for the Bruins (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12), whose chances of making the Pac-12 title game took a big hit.
de Laura completed 22 of 28 for 315 yards and two TDs. He also ran in from 3-yards out during the second quarter to give the Wildcats (4-6, 2-5) a 21-14 halftime lead.
The sophomore is averaging 340.1 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and a 64.7% completion rate in his last seven games.
The Wildcats were in the lead most of the night but fell behind 28-24 with 10:22 remaining in the fourth quarter when Charbonnet had a 5-yard TD.
Arizona responded with an 8-play, 82-yard drive, capped by de Laura's 17-yard pass to Tetairoa McMillan on fourth-and-4.
After UCLA turned the ball over on downs, Tyler Loop extended the lead to six with a 23-yard field goal with 1:07 remaining.
The Bruins drove down to the Arizona 29, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw three straight incomplete passes to give the Wildcats their first road win over a Top 10 team since they defeated No. 2 Oregon in 2014.
Thompson-Robinson was 26 of 40 for 245 yards and a touchdown.
Arizona took a 14-0 lead with 3:50 remaining in the first quarter on a pair of Wiley touchdowns.
The junior running back had a 10-yard run up the middle to open the scoring and then caught a 22-yard pass from de Laura to extend the Wildcats' lead to two scores.
HIGHLIGHT REEL
UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl's strength and balance won out when he went 51 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 14 during the second quarter.
On first-and-10 from the UCLA 49, Habermehl caught the ball at the Arizona 30 and shed attempted tackles from Arizona defensive backs Christian Roland-Wallace and Jaxen Turner before going the rest of the way.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona: It was a satisfying win for coach Jedd Fisch, who was the Bruins' offensive coordinator in 2017 and interim coach for the final two games after Jim Mora Jr. was fired.
UCLA: Besides a key loss to their conference title hopes, the Bruins had an eight-game home winning streak snapped.
UP NEXT
Arizona: Hosts Washington State next Saturday.
UCLA: Hosts USC next Saturday in the Crosstown Showdown.
---
|
J. de Laura
7 QB
315 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -3 RuYds, RuTD
|
Z. Charbonnet
24 RB
182 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 38 ReYds, 9 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|26
|Rushing
|8
|14
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|436
|456
|Total Plays
|65
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|124
|211
|Rush Attempts
|36
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|312
|245
|Comp. - Att.
|23-29
|26-39
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-31
|4-23
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|2-41.0
|Return Yards
|4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|312
|PASS YDS
|245
|
|
|124
|RUSH YDS
|211
|
|
|436
|TOTAL YDS
|456
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|22/28
|315
|2
|0
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|1/1
|-3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|21
|97
|1
|13
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|2
|23
|0
|18
|
R. Luke 20 RB
|R. Luke
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|9
|-3
|1
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|9
|9
|118
|0
|30
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|6
|5
|83
|0
|48
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|3
|2
|48
|0
|25
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|6
|6
|46
|1
|22
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Prysock 7 CB
|E. Prysock
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Maldonado 9 S
|G. Maldonado
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stukes 20 CB
|T. Stukes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manu 59 LB
|J. Manu
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Harris 1 DL
|J. Harris
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 48 LB
|J. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mercier 44 LB
|J. Mercier
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 DL
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DL
|K. Barrs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Uiagalelei 46 DL
|T. Uiagalelei
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
I. Taylor 18 S
|I. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lane II 8 LB
|S. Lane II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis II 99 DL
|R. Davis II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson Jr. 94 DL
|D. Wilson Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Savea 96 DL
|T. Savea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 45 LB
|I. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|2/2
|35
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|3
|41.0
|3
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|26/39
|245
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|23
|182
|3
|37
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|11
|14
|0
|11
|
A. Kaho 1 LB
|A. Kaho
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|3
|3
|64
|1
|51
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|10
|5
|61
|0
|23
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|3
|3
|58
|0
|23
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|11
|9
|38
|0
|17
|
C. Yankoff 7 WR
|C. Yankoff
|2
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
J. Norwood 14 WR
|J. Norwood
|4
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Ezeike 86 TE
|M. Ezeike
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 11 DL
|G. Murphy
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Medrano 20 LB
|K. Medrano
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sykes 99 DL
|J. Sykes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 12 DL
|G. Murphy
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davies 24 DB
|J. Davies
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 36 DB
|A. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newman 33 LB
|J. Newman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DL
|G. Smith III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|2
|41.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|3
|17.7
|26
|0
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|2
|23.0
|25
|0
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks yards from UCLA 35 to the ARI 3. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at ARI 21.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(14:54 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 21. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Davies at ARI 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(14:31 - 1st) R.Luke rushed to ARI 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at ARI 38.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARIZ 38(14:01 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 38(13:57 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; G.Murphy at ARI 40.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARIZ 40(13:12 - 1st) K.Ostendorp punts 44 yards to UCLA 16 Center-S.MacKellar. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 16(13:07 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 19 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Prysock at UCLA 19.
|Sack
2 & 7 - UCLA 18(12:51 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. sacked at UCLA 18 for 0 yards (J.Turner)
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - UCLA 18(12:25 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 18. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 18. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at UCLA 19.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UCLA 19(12:09 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira punts 36 yards to ARI 45 Center-J.Landherr. Fair catch by J.Joiner.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(12:02 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 48(11:33 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 42 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at UCLA 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(10:57 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 42. Catch made by J.Cowing at UCLA 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 33.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ARIZ 33(10:35 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 33.
|+18 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZ 33(9:54 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to UCLA 15 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at UCLA 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 15(9:20 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to UCLA 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 10(8:50 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA End Zone for 10 yards. M.Wiley for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:47 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 63 yards from ARI 35 to the UCLA 2. K.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Johnson at UCLA 18. PENALTY on UCLA-J.Price Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 9(8:40 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 9. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 9. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Young at UCLA 18. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Offensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 14 - UCLA 5(8:21 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 20 for 15 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at UCLA 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(7:56 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 20. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 20. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Manu at UCLA 22.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - UCLA 22(7:38 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; H.Echols at UCLA 21.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCLA 21(7:05 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UCLA 21(7:01 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira punts 46 yards to ARI 33 Center-J.Landherr. J.Joiner returned punt from the ARI 33. Tackled by C.Jones; M.Osling at ARI 37.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(6:51 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 37. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at ARI 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(6:12 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 49. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Davies; G.Murphy at UCLA 46.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 46(5:44 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 33.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 33(5:09 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by D.Singer at UCLA 33. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 14(4:27 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 14. Catch made by J.Cowing at UCLA 14. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UCLA 12.
|-10 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 12(3:59 - 1st) J.De Laura rushed to UCLA 22 for -10 yards. J.De Laura FUMBLES forced by UCLA. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-J.De Laura at UCLA 22. Tackled by G.Murphy at UCLA 22.
|+22 YD
3 & 18 - ARIZ 22(3:14 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 22. Catch made by M.Wiley at UCLA 22. Gain of 22 yards. M.Wiley for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:01 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 64 yards from ARI 35 to the UCLA 1. K.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Warnell at UCLA 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(2:54 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 27. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at UCLA 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 31(2:27 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at UCLA 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(2:14 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at UCLA 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 42(1:39 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARI at UCLA 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(1:16 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to ARI 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(0:53 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by K.Jones at ARI 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 39.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 39(0:24 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI 25 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(0:04 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at ARI 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 24(15:00 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 24. Catch made by J.Norwood at ARI 24. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 23.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - UCLA 23(14:24 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 23. Catch made by K.Brown at ARI 23. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at ARI 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCLA 3(14:08 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to ARI 5 for yards. D.Thompson-Robinson FUMBLES forced by ARI. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-D.Thompson-Robinson at ARI 5. Tackled by ARI at ARI 5. PENALTY on ARI-ARI Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 2(13:45 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 1(13:15 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI End Zone for 1 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(13:12 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at ARI 30.
|+23 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 30(12:46 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 30. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at UCLA 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(12:25 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 47. Catch made by D.Singer at UCLA 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 41. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(11:56 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; S.Blaylock at UCLA 35.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ARIZ 35(11:33 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Newman at UCLA 35.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARIZ 35(10:50 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ARIZ 35(10:40 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at UCLA 42 for -7 yards (J.Toia) J.De Laura FUMBLES forced by J.Toia. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-W.Moe at UCLA 42.
|Punt
3 & 17 - ARIZ 42(9:55 - 2nd) K.Ostendorp punts 41 yards to UCLA 1 Center-S.MacKellar. Downed by J.Young.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 1(9:45 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 1. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 1. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at UCLA 6.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 6(9:39 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 12 for 6 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson ran out of bounds.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(9:13 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 49 for 37 yards. Tackled by J.Manu; D.Wilson at UCLA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 12(8:45 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 12 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at UCLA 12.
|+51 YD
3 & 10 - UCLA 49(8:21 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 49. Catch made by H.Habermehl at UCLA 49. Gain of 51 yards. H.Habermehl for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:11 - 2nd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(8:11 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at ARI 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(7:33 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at ARI 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 42(6:57 - 2nd) J.Cowing rushed to ARI 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Churchwell at ARI 43.
|+28 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZ 43(6:13 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 43. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 43. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 29.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 29(5:36 - 2nd) T.McMillan pass complete to UCLA 29. Catch made by M.Wiley at UCLA 29. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 32.
|+16 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZ 32(4:55 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to UCLA 16 for 16 yards. J.De Laura ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 16(4:11 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 16. Catch made by J.Cowing at UCLA 16. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Osling at UCLA 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARIZ 4(3:32 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Smith; B.Calvert at UCLA 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZ 4(2:55 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 4. Catch made by M.Wiley at UCLA 4. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Davies; M.Osling at UCLA 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ARIZ 3(2:07 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to UCLA End Zone for 3 yards. J.De Laura for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:01 - 2nd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 54 yards from ARI 35 to the UCLA 11. K.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Warnell at UCLA 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 22(1:56 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 31 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harris at UCLA 31.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UCLA 31(1:43 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for M.Ezeike.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 31(1:39 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson; C.Young at UCLA 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 41(1:29 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 41. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 41. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Stukes at UCLA 40.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - UCLA 40(1:16 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 40. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(1:06 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 46. Catch made by J.Bobo at ARI 46. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at ARI 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UCLA 42(1:04 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for M.Ezeike.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 42(0:57 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 42. Catch made by C.Yankoff at ARI 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Prysock at ARI 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(0:47 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 34. Catch made by C.Yankoff at ARI 34. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Prysock at ARI 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 33(0:42 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 33. Catch made by H.Habermehl at ARI 33. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Prysock at ARI 26.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UCLA 26(0:35 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - UCLA 26(0:31 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI 23 for yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado; J.Harris at ARI 23. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - UCLA 31(0:17 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ARI 20 for 0 yards. D.Thompson-Robinson FUMBLES forced by K.Barrs. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-H.Echols at ARI 20. Tackled by UCLA at ARI 20. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 55 yards from ARI 35 to the UCLA 10. T.Mokiao-Atimalala returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by J.Manu at UCLA 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(14:55 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 31. Catch made by J.Norwood at UCLA 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; C.Roland-Wallace at UCLA 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 39(14:25 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Manu; T.Uiagalelei at UCLA 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(13:55 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 45. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 45. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Maldonado at ARI 49.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - UCLA 49(13:19 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 45 for yards (H.Echols) PENALTY on ARI-H.Echols Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(13:01 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 34. Catch made by H.Habermehl at ARI 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - UCLA 28(12:21 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Savea; J.Manu at ARI 21.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(12:03 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to ARI 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Davis at ARI 24.
|-3 YD
2 & 13 - UCLA 24(11:32 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to ARI 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Mercier at ARI 27.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - UCLA 27(11:05 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
4 & 16 - UCLA 36(10:54 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira 46 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-J.Landherr Holder-S.Holland. D.Wilson blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27(10:49 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 27. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau; J.Humphrey at ARI 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 35(10:10 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 35. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at ARI 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(9:41 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 45. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARIZ 49(9:14 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Osling; G.Murphy at UCLA 49.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARIZ 49(8:31 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARIZ 49(8:24 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 38 yards to UCLA 11 Center-S.MacKellar. Fair catch by L.Loya.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 11(8:18 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Uiagalelei; K.Barrs at UCLA 11.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 11(7:54 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 11. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 11. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by E.Prysock at UCLA 34.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(7:35 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 34. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 49(7:20 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 49. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at ARI 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at ARI 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 45(6:59 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mercier; J.Manu at ARI 42.
|Sack
3 & 3 - UCLA 42(6:28 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at ARI 44 for -2 yards (J.Harris)
|+23 YD
4 & 5 - UCLA 44(5:52 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by J.Bobo at ARI 44. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by E.Prysock at ARI 21.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(5:30 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at ARI 16 for 5 yards (H.Echols)
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 16(5:09 - 3rd) C.Yankoff rushed to ARI 7 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 7(4:55 - 3rd) C.Yankoff rushed to ARI 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at ARI 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCLA 1(4:21 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado at ARI 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UCLA 1(3:43 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI End Zone for 1 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:38 - 3rd) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(3:38 - 3rd) J.De Laura scrambles to ARI 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at ARI 27.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 27(3:06 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 27. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 27. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48(2:27 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Toia; A.Johnson at UCLA 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZ 41(1:47 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Smith at UCLA 40.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZ 40(1:08 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to UCLA 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at UCLA 41.
|+30 YD
4 & 3 - ARIZ 41(0:27 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 41. Catch made by J.Cowing at UCLA 41. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock at UCLA 11.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 11(15:00 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 11. Catch made by D.Singer at UCLA 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sykes at UCLA 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARIZ 4(14:16 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|Sack
3 & Goal - ARIZ 4(14:11 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at UCLA 18 for -14 yards (G.Murphy)
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - ARIZ 25(13:24 - 4th) T.Loop 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 4th) T.Loop kicks 57 yards from ARI 35 to the UCLA 8. Out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(13:20 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Lane; D.Wilson at UCLA 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 47(12:57 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lane at UCLA 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCLA 49(12:26 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for Z.Charbonnet.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - UCLA 49(12:21 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 46.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - UCLA 46(12:03 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(11:40 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 40. Catch made by J.Bobo at ARI 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(11:19 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at ARI 41 for -12 yards (T.Uiagalelei)
|+36 YD
2 & 22 - UCLA 41(10:46 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI 5 for 36 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 5(10:27 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to ARI End Zone for 5 yards. Z.Charbonnet for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:22 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 4th) R.Lopez kicks 64 yards from UCLA 35 to the ARI 1. J.Joiner returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Johnson at ARI 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 18(10:15 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+48 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 18(10:10 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 18. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 18. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(9:33 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at UCLA 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 25(8:59 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at UCLA 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(8:36 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at UCLA 31 for -8 yards (G.Murphy)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - ARIZ 31(7:49 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+14 YD
3 & 18 - ARIZ 31(7:40 - 4th) J.De Laura scrambles to UCLA 17 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at UCLA 17.
|+17 YD
4 & 4 - ARIZ 17(6:41 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 17. Catch made by T.McMillan at UCLA 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.McMillan for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:34 - 4th) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 4th) T.Loop kicks 58 yards from ARI 35 to the UCLA 7. T.Mokiao-Atimalala returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Warnell at UCLA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(6:27 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Norwood.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 32(6:20 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at UCLA 36.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UCLA 36(5:57 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for Z.Charbonnet.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - UCLA 36(5:53 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Norwood.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(5:47 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy at UCLA 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 28(5:05 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano; J.Toia at UCLA 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24(4:31 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZ 20(3:51 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano; J.Toia at UCLA 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZ 15(3:06 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Latu at UCLA 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 11(2:56 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to UCLA 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy; J.Sykes at UCLA 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 11(2:51 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to UCLA 11. Catch made by D.Singer at UCLA 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at UCLA 7.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARIZ 7(2:07 - 4th) J.De Laura scrambles to UCLA 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Medrano at UCLA 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ARIZ 13(1:11 - 4th) T.Loop 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 4th) T.Loop kicks 37 yards from ARI 35 to the UCLA 28. L.Loya returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARI at UCLA 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(1:07 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 28. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at UCLA 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(0:53 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 43. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 48(0:39 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to ARI 48. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at ARI 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(0:26 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo. PENALTY on ARI-C.Roland-Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(0:22 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for L.Loya.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 29(0:16 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for L.Loya.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UCLA 29(0:10 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - UCLA 29(0:04 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
