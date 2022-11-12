|
|
|BAMA
|MISS
Young's 3 TD passes lifts No. 10 'Bama past No. 11 Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Bryce Young threw three touchdowns passes and No. 10 Alabama scored on four consecutive possessions spanning the second and third quarters, rallying to beat No. 11 Mississippi 30-24 on Saturday.
Will Reichard kicked field goals of 23 and 49 yards in the fourth quarter to snap a 24-all tie. Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) secured the win by forcing an incomplete pass into the Crimson Tide end zone in the final minute to extend its seven-game winning streak over the Rebels.
Young finished 21 of 33 for 209 yards, including touchdown throws to Jermaine Burton, Cameron Latu and Ja'Courey Brooks.
Alabama trailed 10-0 early and 17-14 at halftime. The Crimson Tide made efficient use of 317 yards of total offense and a defense that stopped three Ole Miss opportunities in the final quarter.
Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) was led by Quinshon Judkins, who had 135 yards on 25 carries and a pair of 1-yard TD runs.
Judkins highlighted the game's final drive with runs of 35 and 13 yards to get the Rebels to the Alabama 14-yard line before the Crimson Tide got the game-clinching stop.
THE TAKEAWAY
Alabama: Needing an impressive bounce-back performance, the Crimson Tide responded and remain in position for a major bowl game appearance, a 10-win regular season and a ranking in the top 10. Alabama was 4 for 4 in the red zone and had the edge in the kicking game with Reichard and punter James Burnip, who had a 44-yard average on four kicks.
Ole Miss: The loss eliminated any hopes of an SEC West title, but the Rebels retain big incentives, including a prominent bowl game appearance, a high ranking in the poll and consecutive 10-win regular seasons. For that to happen, the defense that gave up four scoring possessions in the second half must be tightened.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The No. 10 Crimson Tide, ranked for 240 consecutive weeks in the AP Poll, the longest active streak in the nation, could move up on the strength of the road win. A minor drop is expected for No. 11 Ole Miss, ranked for 27 consecutive weeks in the poll.
UP NEXT
Alabama: Closes with consecutive home games, beginning with Austin Peay on Saturday.
Ole Miss: Visit Arkansas on Saturday. Ole Miss stopped a two-point conversion after regulation time to win 52-51 last season.
---
|
B. Young
9 QB
209 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 10 RuYds
|
Q. Judkins
4 RB
135 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 14 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|22
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|317
|403
|Total Plays
|69
|81
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|191
|Rush Attempts
|36
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|209
|212
|Comp. - Att.
|21-33
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.0
|4-34.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|209
|PASS YDS
|212
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|191
|
|
|317
|TOTAL YDS
|403
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|21/33
|209
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|19
|84
|0
|12
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|7
|10
|0
|14
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|6
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|8
|4
|61
|1
|35
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|7
|5
|50
|1
|19
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|4
|3
|38
|1
|15
|
K. Law 19 WR
|K. Law
|4
|3
|26
|0
|10
|
J. Earle 10 WR
|J. Earle
|3
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
K. Prentice 80 WR
|K. Prentice
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Arnold 3 DB
|T. Arnold
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|6-5
|2.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 2 DB
|D. Hellams
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawson 32 LB
|D. Lawson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burroughs 98 DL
|J. Burroughs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 7 DB
|E. Ricks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|3/3
|49
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|4
|44.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|2
|13.5
|14
|0
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|25
|135
|2
|35
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|16
|35
|0
|16
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|6
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
U. Bentley IV 24 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|9
|6
|123
|0
|37
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|10
|7
|59
|1
|20
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|4
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|4
|3
|14
|0
|9
|
U. Bentley IV 24 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Trigg 0 TE
|M. Trigg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Battle 6 CB
|M. Battle
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 S
|I. Young
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
M. Brown 28 CB
|M. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 7 CB
|D. Prince
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 0 S
|T. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 25 S
|T. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pegues 89 DT
|J. Pegues
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Keys 11 LB
|A. Keys
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 45 DT
|A. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 15 DE
|J. Ivey
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hill 38 DT
|K. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gordon 97 DT
|J. Gordon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 12 P
|F. Masin
|4
|34.3
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|3
|11.7
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35 to the MIS 2. J.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Williams at MIS 22.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22(14:55 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 22. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 22. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams E.Ricks at MIS 42.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(14:44 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to BAMA 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(14:27 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to BAMA 42. Catch made by J.Mingo at BAMA 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams; B.Branch at BAMA 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 37(14:03 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30(13:42 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold; D.Hellams at BAMA 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 22(13:20 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Young; J.Moody at BAMA 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 20(13:02 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Branch; J.Moody at BAMA 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 14(12:45 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to BAMA 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Young at BAMA 13.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MISS 13(12:14 - 1st) PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - MISS 18(12:09 - 1st) J.Dart scrambles to BAMA 12 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Arnold at BAMA 12.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - MISS 12(11:50 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to BAMA 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 12.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(11:37 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 12 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Battle at BAMA 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 12(11:03 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 12. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 12. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; T.Brown at BAMA 14.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 14(10:40 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 14. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 14. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at BAMA 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(10:14 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 29. Catch made by J.Earle at BAMA 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison; I.Young at BAMA 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 30(9:50 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey; K.Coleman at BAMA 31.
|Sack
3 & 8 - BAMA 31(9:12 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at BAMA 22 for -9 yards (J.Pegues)
|Punt
4 & 17 - BAMA 22(8:38 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 46 yards to MIS 32 Center-BAMA. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 32(8:30 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at MIS 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 37(8:10 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at MIS 35.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - MISS 35(7:50 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 35. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at MIS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 42(7:35 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 42(7:26 - 1st) D.Wade steps back to pass. D.Wade pass incomplete intended for U.Bentley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISS 42(7:17 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MISS 42(7:11 - 1st) F.Masin punts 30 yards to BAMA 28 Center-MIS. Downed by M.Battle.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(7:04 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for I.Bond.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 28(6:56 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey; T.Robinson at BAMA 31.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BAMA 31(6:17 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BAMA 31(6:10 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 37 yards to MIS 32 Center-BAMA. Fair catch by J.Mingo.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 32(6:03 - 1st) J.Robinson rushed to MIS 40 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hellams at MIS 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 40(5:48 - 1st) U.Bentley rushed to MIS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at MIS 41.
|+33 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 41(5:31 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 41. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 41. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Battle at BAMA 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 26(4:56 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to BAMA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson at BAMA 23.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 23(4:26 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 11 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 11(3:57 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to BAMA 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at BAMA 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISS 7(3:31 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Trigg.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 7(3:23 - 1st) J.Dart scrambles to BAMA 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MISS 1(3:05 - 1st) PENALTY on MIS-Q.Judkins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 6(2:54 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to BAMA 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Dale; B.Young at BAMA 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 2(2:34 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to BAMA 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson; D.Dale at BAMA 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 1(1:52 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA End Zone for 1 yards. Q.Judkins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 51 yards from MIS 35 to the BAMA 14. J.Brooks returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Buckhaulter; I.Young at BAMA 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(1:38 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 27(1:33 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 22 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at BAMA 22.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - BAMA 22(0:46 - 1st) B.Young scrambles to BAMA 36 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Battle at BAMA 36.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BAMA 36(15:00 - 1st) B.Young rushed to BAMA 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at BAMA 36. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(15:00 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to BAMA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at BAMA 35.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 35(14:46 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to BAMA 35. Catch made by M.Heath at BAMA 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at BAMA 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 19(14:32 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to BAMA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson; T.Smith at BAMA 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 17(13:42 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Battle; D.Hellams at BAMA 13.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - MISS 13(13:10 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to BAMA 13. Catch made by J.Mingo at BAMA 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at BAMA 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 7(12:57 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at BAMA 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISS 4(12:29 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MISS 4(12:16 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MISS 12(12:11 - 2nd) J.Cruz 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-MIS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 49 yards from MIS 35 to the BAMA 16. K.McKinstry returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Buckhaulter at BAMA 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(12:01 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Battle; M.Brown at BAMA 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 23(11:35 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 23. Catch made by J.Earle at BAMA 23. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIS at BAMA 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(11:12 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 33. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 33. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Brown at BAMA 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 41(10:33 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at BAMA 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(10:15 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Brown at MIS 49.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 49(9:08 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to MIS 49. Catch made by C.Latu at MIS 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 34. PENALTY on MIS-J.Gordon Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(9:04 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to MIS 19. Catch made by J.Burton at MIS 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Burton for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:55 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 50 yards from BAMA 35 to the MIS 15. J.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by BAMA at MIS 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 15(8:53 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 15(8:44 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at MIS 15.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISS 15(8:21 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MISS 15(8:13 - 2nd) F.Masin punts 44 yards to BAMA 41 Center-MIS. Downed by T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(8:01 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 41. Catch made by J.Earle at BAMA 41. Gain of 10 yards. J.Earle FUMBLES forced by T.Robinson. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-O.Reese at MIS 49. Tackled by BAMA at MIS 49.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 49(7:52 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath. PENALTY on BAMA-T.Arnold Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(7:43 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to BAMA 36. Catch made by M.Heath at BAMA 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at BAMA 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 17(7:20 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at BAMA 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 15(6:52 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to BAMA 15. Catch made by M.Heath at BAMA 15. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Arnold at BAMA 8.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 8(6:34 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Battle; D.Hellams at BAMA 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 5(6:15 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Battle; D.Hellams at BAMA 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISS 1(5:59 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at BAMA 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 1(5:14 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA End Zone for 1 yards. Q.Judkins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:09 - 2nd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:09 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 40 yards from MIS 35 to the BAMA 25. J.Brooks returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Young at BAMA 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(5:05 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Keys at BAMA 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 40(4:27 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 40. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at BAMA 45.
|Sack
3 & 4 - BAMA 45(3:38 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at BAMA 33 for -12 yards (I.Young)
|Punt
4 & 16 - BAMA 33(3:01 - 2nd) J.Burnip punts 51 yards to MIS 16 Center-BAMA. Fair catch by J.Mingo.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 16(2:53 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at MIS 21. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. Z.Evans rushed to MIS 23 for 7 yards. Z.Evans FUMBLES forced by B.Young. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-T.Arnold at MIS 23. Tackled by MIS at MIS 23.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(2:23 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Prince; J.Ivey at MIS 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 17(1:56 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 16.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 16(1:16 - 2nd) B.Young scrambles to MIS 3 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Battle at MIS 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAMA 3(1:03 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at MIS 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BAMA 3(0:17 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - BAMA 3(0:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - BAMA 8(0:12 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to MIS 8. Catch made by C.Latu at MIS 8. Gain of 8 yards. C.Latu for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the MIS End Zone. J.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Moore; K.Koht at MIS 15.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 15(0:04 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at MIS 23.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; D.Prince at BAMA 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(14:35 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by J.McClellan at BAMA 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MIS at BAMA 40.
|+35 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 40(13:55 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 40. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 40. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Finley at MIS 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(13:35 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; K.Hill at MIS 21.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAMA 21(12:54 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BAMA 21(12:43 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for R.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - BAMA 29(12:37 - 3rd) W.Reichard 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAMA Holder-BAMA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:31 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35 to the MIS 4. Fair catch by J.Knox.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(12:31 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Moody at MIS 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 30(12:16 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams; B.Young at MIS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 36(12:00 - 3rd) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 41 for yards. Tackled by B.Young at MIS 41. PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MISS 26(11:39 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+37 YD
2 & 20 - MISS 26(11:34 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 26. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 26. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 37(11:02 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at BAMA 38.
|Sack
2 & 11 - MISS 38(10:37 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at BAMA 45 for -7 yards (W.Anderson)
|Penalty
3 & 18 - MISS 45(9:58 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at MIS 45 for yards (D.Turner) PENALTY on BAMA-D.Turner Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30(9:33 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to BAMA 30. Catch made by M.Heath at BAMA 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at BAMA 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 19(9:18 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at BAMA 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 10(8:34 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson; B.Young at BAMA 8.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 8(8:06 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to BAMA 8. Catch made by J.Mingo at BAMA 8. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Arnold at BAMA 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 3(7:39 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to BAMA 3. Catch made by J.Mingo at BAMA 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Mingo for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:28 - 3rd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:28 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(7:28 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(7:22 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by K.Law at BAMA 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Battle at BAMA 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 32(6:55 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 32. Catch made by K.Law at BAMA 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Battle; K.Coleman at BAMA 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(6:37 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman; A.Cistrunk at BAMA 42.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 42(5:54 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 42. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison; I.Young at MIS 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(5:36 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to MIS 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; M.Battle at MIS 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 37(5:17 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to MIS 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; J.Gordon at MIS 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(4:38 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to MIS 32. Catch made by C.Latu at MIS 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 22. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Latham Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - BAMA 42(4:02 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to MIS 42. Catch made by K.Law at MIS 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 32(3:30 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.Young; J.Pegues at MIS 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(3:06 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 13 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Reese at MIS 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 13(2:33 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to MIS 13. Catch made by K.Prentice at MIS 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; L.Tennison at MIS 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 6(2:13 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at MIS 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BAMA 5(1:44 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BAMA 5(1:33 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to MIS 5. Catch made by J.Brooks at MIS 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Brooks for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 3rd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35 to the MIS 4. Fair catch by J.Knox.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(0:12 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at MIS 36. PENALTY on MIS-J.Watkins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 11 - MISS 24(1:10 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Burroughs at MIS 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - MISS 23(0:48 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 23. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at MIS 24.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MISS 24(15:00 - 4th) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Young at MIS 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MISS 24(14:21 - 4th) F.Masin punts 25 yards to MIS 49 Center-MIS. Downed by J.Lawrence.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(14:11 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to MIS 49. Catch made by J.Burton at MIS 49. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Young at MIS 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 40(13:47 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 29 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Reese at MIS 29.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(13:43 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at MIS 20.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 20(12:40 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 8 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Battle at MIS 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 8(12:16 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; T.Brown at MIS 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BAMA 5(11:34 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAMA 5(11:27 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BAMA 13(11:23 - 4th) W.Reichard 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAMA Holder-BAMA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(11:19 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at MIS 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - MISS 20(10:56 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Dale at MIS 24.
|Sack
3 & 11 - MISS 24(10:31 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at MIS 21 for -3 yards (B.Young)
|Punt
4 & 14 - MISS 21(9:48 - 4th) F.Masin punts 38 yards to BAMA 41 Center-MIS. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(9:38 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at BAMA 35 for -6 yards (O.Reese)
|Penalty
2 & 16 - BAMA 35(0:82 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 35. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 35. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIS at BAMA 47. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Brooks Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BAMA 35(8:47 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Law.
|Punt
4 & 16 - BAMA 35(8:21 - 4th) J.Burnip punts 42 yards to MIS 23 Center-BAMA. Fair catch by J.Mingo.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 23(8:14 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 23. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 23. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at MIS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 42(7:56 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 42(7:51 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 42. Catch made by Q.Judkins at MIS 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson; H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 49(7:24 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o; J.Battle at BAMA 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 43(7:20 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to BAMA 43. Catch made by Q.Judkins at BAMA 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at BAMA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISS 41(6:49 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MISS 41(6:37 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for Q.Judkins.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - MISS 41(6:32 - 4th) J.Dart scrambles to BAMA 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at BAMA 41.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(6:27 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at BAMA 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 44(5:52 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at BAMA 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 45(5:14 - 4th) B.Young scrambles to MIS 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(4:52 - 4th) PENALTY on MIS-O.Reese Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - BAMA 40(4:33 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey; I.Young at MIS 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 37(3:58 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; T.Brown at MIS 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(3:17 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to MIS 34. Catch made by J.Burton at MIS 34. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Battle at MIS 28.
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 28(2:40 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to MIS 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk; O.Reese at MIS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BAMA 31(2:34 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.McClellan.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - BAMA 39(2:28 - 4th) W.Reichard 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAMA Holder-BAMA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(2:23 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams; K.McKinstry at MIS 34.
|+35 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 34(2:03 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 31 for 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Arnold at BAMA 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 31(1:52 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to BAMA 31. Catch made by Q.Judkins at BAMA 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson; B.Young at BAMA 28.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 28(1:29 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to BAMA 14 for 14 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o; B.Branch at BAMA 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 14(1:14 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 14(1:08 - 4th) J.Dart scrambles to BAMA 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Young at BAMA 14.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MISS 14(1:02 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at BAMA 20 for -6 yards (B.Young)
|No Gain
4 & 16 - MISS 20(0:53 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(0:46 - 4th) B.Young kneels at the BAMA 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 19(0:24 - 4th) B.Young kneels at the BAMA 18.
