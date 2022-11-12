|
|
|TCU
|TEXAS
No. 4 TCU tops No. 18 Texas 17-10 to earn Big 12 title berth
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Kendre Miller rushed for 138 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter that broke open a tense defensive struggle, and No. 4 TCU beat No. 18 Texas 17-10 on Saturday night to clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who was sacked four times in the first half and hounded all game, connected with Quentin Johnston for a 31-yard touchdown over broken coverage in the fourth quarter.
The TCU defense turned in its best game of the season. The Horned Frogs held Texas running back Bijan Robinson to 29 yards, gave up just 199 total yards, and forced Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers into a miserable passing night. The Horned Frogs allowed Texas a single field goal on consecutive drives inside the TCU 10 in the second half.
The win keeps the Horned Frogs (10-0, 7-0) undefeated and in the hunt for even bigger things under first-year coach Sonny Dykes. They are No. 4 in the College Football Playoff ranking.
Texas (6-4, 4-3, No. 18 CFP) hasn't scored an offensive touchdown in the second half of each of the last three games. The Longhorns' only touchdown against TCU came on Jahdae Barron's scoop-and-score on a 48-yard fumble return late in the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: Duggan stayed composed. TCU was grinding the game away when his unforced fumble resulted in the Texas touchdown that nearly swung the game. But Duggan came back with a critical third-down completion that helped TCU's run game grind out the final 4 minutes.
Texas: Ewers has had a wildly up-and-down freshman season but he's now had another bad outing in the second half of the season as he struggles with accuracy. He was 17-of-39 passing for 179 yards and an interception, but it appeared coach Steve Sarkisian never considered going to backup Hudson Card.
UP NEXT
TCU plays at Baylor next Saturday.
Texas plays at Kansas next Saturday.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|
K. Miller
33 RB
138 RuYds, RuTD, 10 ReYds, REC
|
J. Whittington
4 WR
78 ReYds, 6 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|14
|Rushing
|9
|3
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|1-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|290
|199
|Total Plays
|73
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|167
|28
|Rush Attempts
|45
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|1.3
|Yards Passing
|123
|171
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|17-39
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-49
|7-74
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-36.4
|7-41.0
|Return Yards
|30
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|123
|PASS YDS
|171
|
|
|167
|RUSH YDS
|28
|
|
|290
|TOTAL YDS
|199
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|18/28
|123
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|21
|138
|1
|75
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|11
|65
|0
|14
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|11
|-33
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|6
|3
|66
|1
|31
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|4
|3
|9
|0
|8
|
T. Battle 17 RB
|T. Battle
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Hudson 7 WR
|J. Hudson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|2
|2
|6
|0
|10
|
G. Spivey 12 TE
|G. Spivey
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|5
|4
|-6
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 28 S
|M. Bradford
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 26 S
|B. Clark
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DL
|D. Horton
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Mitchell 91 DL
|T. Mitchell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Fox 90 DL
|C. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|1/2
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|7
|36.4
|4
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|10.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|3.3
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|17/39
|171
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|12
|29
|0
|9
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|5
|14
|0
|9
|
Q. Ewers 3 QB
|Q. Ewers
|5
|-15
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|11
|6
|78
|0
|25
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|12
|7
|61
|0
|24
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|11
|4
|32
|0
|15
|
D. Harrison 30 WR
|D. Harrison
|3
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Milton 16 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Billingsley 9 TE
|J. Billingsley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Thompson 11 WR
|B. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Sorrell 88 LB
|B. Sorrell
|4-7
|1.5
|0
|
D. Tucker-Dorsey 3 LB
|D. Tucker-Dorsey
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brooks 8 DB
|T. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|2-9
|0.5
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 18 LB
|O. Oghoufo
|2-5
|0.5
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bush 43 LB
|J. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Murphy II 90 DL
|B. Murphy II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Finkley 1 LB
|J. Finkley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 30 LB
|D. Richardson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Trejo 35 P
|D. Trejo
|7
|41.0
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|36.5
|52
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 58 yards from TEX 35 to the TCU 7. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Crawford; L.Turner-Gooden at TCU 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 12(15:00 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 12. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Brooks; J.Barron at TCU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TCU 17(14:22 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - TCU 17(14:21 - 1st) PENALTY on TCU-A.Coker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 12(14:20 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for K.Miller.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 12(14:15 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 31 yards to TCU 43 Center-TCU. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(14:08 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 43(14:03 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TCU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TCU 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TEXAS 40(13:27 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to TCU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 34.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TEXAS 34(12:54 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TCU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Banks; J.Hodges at TCU 34.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 34(12:32 - 1st) T.Barber rushed to TCU 32 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Oghoufo at TCU 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - TCU 32(12:22 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Coburn; J.Ford at TCU 37.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TCU 37(11:42 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 26 for -11 yards (B.Sorrell)
|Punt
4 & 18 - TCU 26(10:14 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 44 yards to TEX 30 Center-TCU. Fair catch by X.Worthy. PENALTY on TEX-K.Crawford Roughing the Kicker 15 yards declined. PENALTY on TEX-E.Burke Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(10:54 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at TEX 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEXAS 20(10:20 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|Sack
3 & 10 - TEXAS 20(10:14 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers sacked at TEX 14 for -6 yards (D.Horton)
|Punt
4 & 16 - TEXAS 14(9:36 - 1st) D.Trejo punts 35 yards to TEX 49 Center-TEX. Fair catch by D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(9:29 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 49. Catch made by T.Barber at TEX 49. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 50.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - TCU 50(8:58 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams. PENALTY on TEX-B.Murphy Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35(8:51 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TEX 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell; J.Barron at TEX 38.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - TCU 38(8:23 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TEX 45 for -7 yards (B.Sorrell; M.Ojomo)
|+10 YD
3 & 20 - TCU 45(7:46 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 45. Catch made by E.Demercado at TEX 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 35.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - TCU 35(6:57 - 1st) PENALTY on TCU-TCU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TCU 40(6:28 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 39 yards to TEX 1 Center-TCU. Downed by D.Perkins-McAllister.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 1(6:18 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; C.Fox at TEX 3.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TEXAS 3(5:37 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; D.Horton at TEX 4.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEXAS 4(4:55 - 1st) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEXAS 4(4:42 - 1st) D.Trejo punts 42 yards to TEX 46 Center-TEX. D.Davis returned punt from the TEX 46. Tackled by K.Robinson at TEX 44.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 44(4:35 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TEX 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell; K.Coburn at TEX 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 40(4:05 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TEX 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bush; J.Thompson at TEX 34.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 34(3:34 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 34. Catch made by D.Davis at TEX 34. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 40.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TCU 40(2:57 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|+29 YD
3 & 16 - TCU 40(2:53 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 40. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TEX 40. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 11(2:24 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TEX 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Finkley; K.Coburn at TEX 7.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 7(1:52 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to TEX 11 for -4 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 11.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 11(1:06 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TEX 16 for -5 yards (D.Overshown; O.Oghoufo)
|No Good
4 & 15 - TCU 24(0:30 - 1st) G.Kell 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TCU Holder-TCU.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(0:24 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at TEX 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 29(15:00 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at TEX 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(14:43 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TEXAS 30(14:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEX-C.Hutson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TEXAS 25(14:36 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TEXAS 25(14:30 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TEXAS 25(14:20 - 2nd) D.Trejo punts 34 yards to TCU 41 Center-TEX. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 41. Tackled by R.Johnson at TCU 49. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 36(14:15 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TEX 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Collins; J.Ford at TEX 34.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 34(13:42 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 34. Catch made by D.Davis at TEX 34. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 36.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 36(13:05 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 36(12:58 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 26 yards to TEX 10 Center-TCU. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 10(12:50 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TEX 18.
|Int
2 & 2 - TEXAS 18(12:21 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass INTERCEPTED at TCU 46. Intercepted by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 46. Pushed out of bounds by B.Robinson at TEX 34.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - TCU 34(12:08 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TEX 39 for -5 yards (D.Tucker-Dorsey)
|-3 YD
2 & 15 - TCU 39(11:31 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 39. Catch made by D.Davis at TEX 39. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 42.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - TCU 42(10:50 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 18 - TCU 42(10:44 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 37 yards to TEX 5 Center-TCU. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 5(10:36 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 5. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 5. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TEX 8.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 8(10:05 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TEX 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(9:34 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TEX 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 17(9:13 - 2nd) Q.Ewers scrambles to TEX 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by TCU at TEX 20. PENALTY on TEX-C.Jones Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - TEXAS 9(8:56 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|+12 YD
3 & 19 - TEXAS 8(8:52 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 8. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 8. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson; J.Hodge at TEX 20.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEXAS 20(8:16 - 2nd) D.Trejo punts 43 yards to TCU 37 Center-TEX. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 37. Tackled by M.Blackwell at TCU 37. PENALTY on TCU-A.Camara Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 27(8:00 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; J.Barron at TCU 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 31(7:29 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; D.Richardson at TCU 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - TCU 33(6:54 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 33. Catch made by G.Spivey at TCU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Watts; O.Oghoufo at TCU 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39(6:24 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TCU 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 44(5:47 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 44. Catch made by T.Battle at TCU 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Brooks at TEX 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 47(5:18 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TEX 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; K.Coburn at TEX 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 45(4:45 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 45. Catch made by J.Wiley at TEX 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 35.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35(4:14 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 35. Catch made by E.Demercado at TEX 35. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - TCU 39(3:41 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TEX 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; T.Sweat at TEX 36.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - TCU 36(3:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEX-K.Coburn Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 31(2:44 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 31. Catch made by T.Barber at TEX 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 23(2:10 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 23. Catch made by T.Barber at TEX 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at TEX 21.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TCU 21(1:35 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - TCU 21(1:30 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TEX 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; D.Overshown at TEX 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TCU 24(1:20 - 2nd) G.Kell 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TCU Holder-TCU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(1:20 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TEX 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(1:08 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEXAS 40(1:05 - 2nd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TEXAS 40(0:59 - 2nd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 40. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TEX 49.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TEXAS 49(0:11 - 2nd) D.Trejo punts 45 yards to TCU 6 Center-TEX. Downed by TEX.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the TEX End Zone. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McMillan at TEX 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(14:53 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; J.Hodge at TEX 21.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 21(14:19 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 21. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TEX 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(13:50 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at TEX 31.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 31(13:19 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 31. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 31. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TEX 28.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TEXAS 28(12:47 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TEXAS 28(12:37 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 41 yards to TCU 31 Center-TEX. Downed by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 31(12:26 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; O.Oghoufo at TCU 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - TCU 30(11:51 - 3rd) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TCU 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - TCU 31(11:11 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 31. Catch made by K.Miller at TCU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; B.Sorrell at TCU 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 41(10:35 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at TCU 40.
|Sack
2 & 11 - TCU 40(9:56 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 30 for -10 yards (R.Watts)
|+8 YD
3 & 21 - TCU 30(9:11 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by J.Hudson at TCU 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Brooks at TCU 38.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TCU 38(8:35 - 3rd) J.Sandy punts 43 yards to TEX 19 Center-TCU. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(8:24 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 19. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TEX 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(8:00 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for TEX. PENALTY on TCU-TCU Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(7:52 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Horton; J.Hodges at TEX 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEXAS 46(7:21 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Billingsley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEXAS 46(7:13 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEXAS 46(7:08 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 47 yards to TCU 7 Center-TEX. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 7(6:58 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; O.Oghoufo at TCU 11.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 11(6:25 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TCU 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 20(5:53 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 20. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey at TCU 25.
|+75 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 25(5:18 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TEX End Zone for 75 yards. K.Miller for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:08 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:08 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(5:08 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 50(4:45 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 50(4:39 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TEX 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - TEXAS 49(4:00 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 49. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at TCU 47.
|+9 YD
4 & 7 - TEXAS 47(3:23 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TCU 47. Catch made by J.Sanders at TCU 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(3:04 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TCU 38. Catch made by J.Whittington at TCU 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 27(2:33 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TCU 27. Catch made by J.Sanders at TCU 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 26.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 26(1:57 - 3rd) Q.Ewers pass complete to TCU 26. Catch made by J.Sanders at TCU 26. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 2.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 2(1:39 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to TCU 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; M.Bradford at TCU 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TEXAS 4(1:19 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TEXAS 4(1:07 - 3rd) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TEXAS 12(1:02 - 3rd) B.Auburn 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEX Holder-TEX.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 3rd) W.Stone kicks 60 yards from TEX 35 to the TCU 5. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEX at TCU 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 20(0:54 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; J.Ford at TCU 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TCU 26(0:19 - 3rd) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at TCU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TCU 27(15:00 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TCU 27(14:56 - 4th) J.Sandy punts yards to TEX 23 Center-TCU. Downed by TCU. PENALTY on TEX-TEX Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 42(14:43 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; T.Sweat at TCU 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 47(14:09 - 4th) M.Duggan rushed to TEX 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Brooks at TEX 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 43(13:35 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TEX 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 31(13:01 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 31(12:48 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for J.Hudson.
|+31 YD
3 & 10 - TCU 31(12:44 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TEX 31. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TEX 31. Gain of 31 yards. Q.Johnston for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 4th) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the TEX End Zone. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Biddle at TCU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(12:28 - 4th) Q.Ewers scrambles to TCU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 45(12:04 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to TCU 45. Catch made by J.Whittington at TCU 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TCU 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 39(11:44 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to TCU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(11:33 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to TCU 32. Catch made by J.Whittington at TCU 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at TCU 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 25(11:03 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by J.Sanders at TCU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(10:24 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy. PENALTY on TCU-TCU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TEXAS 5(10:17 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 5(10:13 - 4th) Q.Ewers rushed to TCU 10 for -5 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at TCU 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEXAS 10(9:50 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - TEXAS 10(9:45 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 10(9:40 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TCU 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; B.Sorrell at TCU 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 19(9:01 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TCU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; T.Sweat at TCU 21.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 21(8:26 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TCU 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35(7:51 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat; B.Sorrell at TCU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TCU 40(7:10 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at TCU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TCU 40(6:27 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TCU 40(6:16 - 4th) J.Sandy punts 35 yards to TEX 25 Center-TCU. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(6:09 - 4th) Q.Ewers pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TEX 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(5:54 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for T.Milton.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TEXAS 45(5:50 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers sacked at TEX 38 for -7 yards (T.Mitchell)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - TEXAS 38(5:16 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Whittington.
|No Gain
4 & 17 - TEXAS 38(4:55 - 4th) Q.Ewers steps back to pass. Q.Ewers pass incomplete intended for J.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 38(4:46 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TEX 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; O.Oghoufo at TEX 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 37(4:41 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TEX 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Murphy; B.Sorrell at TEX 33.
|-12 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 33(4:37 - 4th) M.Duggan rushed to TEX 45 for -12 yards. M.Duggan FUMBLES forced by TEX. Fumble RECOVERED by TEX-J.Barron at TCU 48. J.Barron for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:24 - 4th) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 4th) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(4:24 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TCU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown at TCU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TCU 31(3:40 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TCU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at TCU 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - TCU 31(3:36 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 31. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TCU 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 37(2:59 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TCU 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 48(2:20 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Coburn at TCU 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 49(1:40 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TEX 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey; A.Cook at TEX 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TCU 44(0:55 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TEX 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey at TEX 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 40(0:27 - 4th) M.Duggan kneels at the TEX 41.
