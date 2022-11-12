|
|
|WISC
|IOWA
DeJean's big plays help Iowa top Wisconsin, 24-10
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Cooper DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 41-yard punt return as Iowa defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) moved into a tie for the Big Ten West lead with their third consecutive win. Iowa, ranked 129th nationally in total offense, had just 142 yards and averaged 2.1 yards per play, but took advantage of plays made by its defense and special teams.
DeJean, a sophomore cornerback who also had 10 tackles, had a 32-yard interception return late in the first half that gave Iowa a 14-3 lead. Then, with the Hawkeyes holding a 14-10 lead in the third quarter, DeJean's punt return gave Iowa the ball at the Wisconsin 18-yard line. Five plays later quarterback Spencer Petras scored on a 1-yard dive.
Iowa's first touchdown also followed a special teams play in the second quarter. Deontae Craig blocked a punt by Wisconsin's Andy Vujnovich and Jay Higgins recovered at the Badgers' 17-yard line. Kaleb Johnson scored on a 4-yard run two plays later to give Iowa a 7-3 lead.
Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4), which had 227 yards of offense, scored first on a 32-yard field goal from Nate Van Zelst. Graham Mertz threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Keontez Lewis with 52 seconds left in the first half to cut Iowa's lead to 14-10.
Iowa's Drew Stevens had a 44-yard field goal with 2:54 left in the game for the final points.
Petras, who threw for just 94 yards, was sacked six times. Mertz threw for 176 yards but was sacked four times.
BIG PICTURE
Wisconsin, which had won eight of the last 10 games against Iowa, was able to get some yardage against the Hawkeyes, who rank in the top 10 nationally in total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense and passing defense. But Mertz's two interceptions and a fourth-quarter fumble were costly.
This was an elimination game for the West Division lead, and Iowa came up with the biggest plays. The Hawkeyes are now part of the four-way tie for the lead with Illinois, Purdue and Minnesota, and they became bowl eligible.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: At Nebraska on November 19.
Iowa: At Minnesota on November 19.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
K. Lewis
3 WR
71 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|
K. Johnson
2 RB
57 RuYds, RuTD, 3 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|11
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|6-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|227
|146
|Total Plays
|66
|68
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|2.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|52
|Rush Attempts
|31
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|1.2
|Yards Passing
|176
|94
|Comp. - Att.
|16-35
|14-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|1.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-39.4
|9-43.4
|Return Yards
|18
|116
|Punts - Returns
|3-18
|5-84
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|94
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|52
|
|
|227
|TOTAL YDS
|146
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|16/35
|176
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|17
|40
|0
|8
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|7
|28
|0
|13
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|7
|-17
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|7
|3
|71
|1
|51
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|5
|4
|46
|0
|19
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|10
|4
|46
|0
|16
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|4
|4
|9
|0
|4
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Eschenbach 82 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|7-1
|3.0
|0
|
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chaney 36 LB
|J. Chaney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Wohler 24 S
|H. Wohler
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 56 DE
|R. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barrett 61 OL
|D. Barrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 11 CB
|A. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 17 LB
|D. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson Jr. 90 DE
|J. Thompson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brunner 56 OL
|J. Brunner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Yacamelli 16 S
|C. Yacamelli
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Neal 92 NT
|C. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Van Zelst 29 K
|N. Van Zelst
|1/1
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|8
|44.4
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|2
|20.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|3
|6.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|14/23
|94
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|22
|57
|1
|9
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|6
|19
|0
|19
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|9
|17
|0
|9
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|8
|-41
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|9
|5
|48
|0
|13
|
D. Vines 0 WR
|D. Vines
|3
|3
|25
|0
|15
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|5
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 35 LB
|J. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|1-4
|1.5
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hurkett 49 DL
|E. Hurkett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Higgins 34 LB
|J. Higgins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|1/1
|44
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|9
|43.4
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Van Zelst kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to the IOW 25. Fair catch by G.Williams.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at IOW 23.
|-3 YD
2 & 12 - IOWA 23(14:22 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to IOW 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; J.Brunner at IOW 20.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - IOWA 20(13:50 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to IOW 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at IOW 20.
|Punt
4 & 15 - IOWA 20(13:13 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 43 yards to WIS 37 Center-IOW. Downed by A.Wick.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 37(13:05 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at WIS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WISC 39(12:33 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WISC 39(12:27 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WISC 39(12:20 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 49 yards to IOW 12 Center-WIS. Downed by M.Lofy.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 12(12:10 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 12. Catch made by D.Vines at IOW 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at IOW 18.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWA 18(11:42 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at IOW 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - IOWA 18(11:05 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 18. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WIS at IOW 26.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(10:30 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to IOW 45 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at IOW 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(9:57 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 45. Catch made by D.Vines at IOW 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at WIS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(9:27 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 40(9:22 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|Sack
3 & 10 - IOWA 40(9:16 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at WIS 49 for -9 yards (N.Herbig) S.Petras FUMBLES forced by N.Herbig. Fumble RECOVERED by WIS-D.Peterson at WIS 49.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 49(9:15 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to IOW 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 46(8:44 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to IOW 46. Catch made by C.Dike at IOW 46. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean; S.Castro at IOW 43.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - WISC 43(8:12 - 1st) PENALTY on WIS-WIS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - WISC 48(8:12 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to IOW 48. Catch made by C.Dike at IOW 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by S.Castro; Q.Schulte at IOW 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 29(7:30 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to IOW 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 29(6:58 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to IOW 29. Catch made by S.Bell at IOW 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 20.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 20(6:19 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to IOW 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Lachey at IOW 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 19(5:43 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to IOW 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 20.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WISC 20(4:59 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for WIS.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - WISC 20(4:54 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to IOW 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Craig; J.Campbell at IOW 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - WISC 22(4:18 - 1st) N.Van Zelst 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WIS Holder-WIS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 1st) G.Lahm kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to the IOW 25. Fair catch by G.Williams.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(4:14 - 1st) PENALTY on IOW-N.DeJong False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - IOWA 20(4:14 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 20. Catch made by K.Johnson at IOW 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WIS at IOW 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - IOWA 23(3:41 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 23. Catch made by D.Vines at IOW 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WIS at IOW 27.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - IOWA 27(3:03 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 27. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at IOW 37.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(2:31 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 32 for -5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at IOW 32.
|Sack
2 & 15 - IOWA 32(1:53 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 27 for -5 yards (N.Herbig)
|-2 YD
3 & 20 - IOWA 27(1:13 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 27. Catch made by G.Williams at IOW 27. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by WIS at IOW 25.
|Punt
4 & 22 - IOWA 25(0:44 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 46 yards to WIS 29 Center-IOW. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 29. Tackled by S.Benson at WIS 40.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40(0:35 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by IOW at WIS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WISC 41(15:00 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for B.Allen.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WISC 41(14:57 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for J.Eschenbach.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WISC 41(14:51 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 41 yards to IOW 18 Center-WIS. C.DeJean returned punt from the IOW 18. Pushed out of bounds by K.Johnson at IOW 33.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(14:39 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at IOW 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - IOWA 42(14:14 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at IOW 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(13:40 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to WIS 45 for yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WIS 45. PENALTY on IOW-B.Stephens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - IOWA 36(13:30 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|-3 YD
2 & 20 - IOWA 36(13:17 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at IOW 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 23 - IOWA 33(12:40 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at IOW 39.
|Punt
4 & 17 - IOWA 39(12:01 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 41 yards to WIS 20 Center-IOW. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 20(11:52 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 20(11:47 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Hurkett; L.Lee at WIS 19.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WISC 19(11:09 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 11 - WISC 19(11:03 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts yards to WIS 19 Center-WIS. D.Craig blocked the kick. J.Higgins recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by WIS at WIS 17.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 17(10:52 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to WIS 17. Catch made by S.LaPorta at WIS 17. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at WIS 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - IOWA 4(10:29 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to WIS End Zone for 4 yards. K.Johnson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:24 - 2nd) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(10:24 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 25. Catch made by I.Guerendo at WIS 25. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by S.Castro at WIS 22.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - WISC 22(9:49 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for B.Allen.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WISC 22(9:45 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WISC 22(9:39 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 33 yards to IOW 45 Center-WIS. C.DeJean returned punt from the IOW 45. Tackled by WIS at WIS 44.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(9:27 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to WIS 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; C.Neal at WIS 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IOWA 40(8:47 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IOWA 40(8:48 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IOWA 40(8:45 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 40 yards to WIS End Zone Center-IOW. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 20(8:37 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 20. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 20. Gain of 19 yards. C.Dike ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 39(8:11 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at WIS 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 40(7:30 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Craig; J.Campbell at WIS 45.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - WISC 45(6:54 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 45. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 45. Gain of 16 yards. S.Bell FUMBLES forced by S.Castro. Fumble RECOVERED by WIS-C.Dike at IOW 39. Tackled by IOW at IOW 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 39(6:11 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to IOW 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 39.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WISC 39(5:39 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for B.Allen.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WISC 39(5:34 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WISC 39(5:28 - 2nd) A.Vujnovich punts 39 yards to IOW End Zone Center-WIS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(5:22 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at IOW 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 25(4:49 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at IOW 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - IOWA 29(4:13 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at IOW 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(3:44 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta; C.Goetz at IOW 36.
|Sack
2 & 5 - IOWA 36(3:20 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 27 for -9 yards (M.Njongmeta)
|Sack
3 & 14 - IOWA 27(2:33 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 23 for -4 yards (N.Herbig)
|Punt
4 & 18 - IOWA 23(2:25 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 43 yards to WIS 34 Center-IOW. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 34. Tackled by C.DeJean at WIS 37. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 27(2:13 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at WIS 29.
|Int
2 & 5 - WISC 29(2:07 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 32. Intercepted by C.DeJean at WIS 32. C.DeJean for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:58 - 2nd) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(1:58 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at WIS 31.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 31(1:39 - 2nd) G.Mertz scrambles to WIS 46 for 15 yards. G.Mertz ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WISC 46(1:31 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 44 for -2 yards (D.Craig)
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - WISC 44(1:23 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to IOW 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WISC 43(1:04 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 49 for -8 yards (L.Van Ness)
|Penalty
2 & 18 - WISC 49(1:04 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for I.Guerendo. PENALTY on WIS-WIS Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 23 - WISC 44(1:04 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 44. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 44. Gain of 5 yards. C.Dike ran out of bounds.
|+51 YD
3 & 18 - WISC 49(1:00 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 49. Catch made by K.Lewis at WIS 49. Gain of 51 yards. K.Lewis for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) G.Lahm kicks 40 yards from WIS 35 to the IOW 25. Fair catch by G.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(0:52 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at IOW 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(0:11 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at IOW 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Stevens kicks 58 yards from IOW 35 to the WIS 7. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Rexroth; A.Kraus at WIS 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(14:56 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 25. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at WIS 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WISC 33(14:24 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean; J.Waggoner at WIS 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 36(13:56 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at WIS 44.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WISC 44(13:27 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 45 for yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at WIS 45. PENALTY on WIS-J.Nelson Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 17 - WISC 29(13:11 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 44. Intercepted by R.Moss at IOW 44. Tackled by WIS at IOW 44.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(13:04 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at IOW 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - IOWA 43(12:27 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 43. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at IOW 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - IOWA 49(11:49 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 49. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at IOW 50.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IOWA 50(11:05 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 30 yards to WIS 20 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by L.Elkin.
|Result
|Play
|-14 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 20(10:58 - 3rd) G.Mertz rushed to WIS 6 for -14 yards. G.Mertz FUMBLES forced by IOW. Fumble RECOVERED by WIS-G.Mertz at WIS 6. Tackled by IOW at WIS 6.
|+7 YD
2 & 24 - WISC 6(10:16 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; R.Moss at WIS 13.
|+4 YD
3 & 17 - WISC 13(9:39 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 13. Catch made by I.Guerendo at WIS 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at WIS 17.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WISC 17(9:05 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 56 yards to IOW 27 Center-P.Bowden. Downed by M.Lofy.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 27(8:51 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 27(8:47 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at IOW 27.
|Sack
3 & 10 - IOWA 27(8:04 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 19 for -8 yards (K.Latu)
|Punt
4 & 18 - IOWA 19(7:25 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 43 yards to WIS 38 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 38(7:19 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 38(7:13 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 44 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Schulte at WIS 44.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WISC 44(6:41 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WISC 44(6:36 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 43 yards to IOW 13 Center-P.Bowden. C.DeJean returned punt from the IOW 13. Tackled by J.Turner at IOW 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(6:26 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at IOW 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 28(5:51 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - IOWA 28(5:45 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at IOW 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(5:17 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 39(5:14 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at IOW 48.
|Sack
3 & 1 - IOWA 48(4:36 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 41 for -7 yards (J.Turner)
|Punt
4 & 8 - IOWA 41(3:57 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 58 yards to WIS 1 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by J.Heinz.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 1(3:46 - 3rd) G.Mertz rushed to WIS 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins; D.Craig at WIS 3.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 3(3:09 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at WIS 6.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - WISC 6(2:39 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan at WIS 11.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 11(2:10 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 9 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at WIS 9.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - WISC 9(1:47 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 9. Catch made by I.Guerendo at WIS 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at WIS 13.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WISC 13(1:07 - 3rd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for J.Eschenbach.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WISC 13(1:03 - 3rd) A.Vujnovich punts 46 yards to IOW 41 Center-P.Bowden. C.DeJean returned punt from the IOW 41. Pushed out of bounds by A.Vujnovich at WIS 18.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 18(0:50 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to WIS 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler; C.Goetz at WIS 14.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 14(0:21 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to WIS 14. Catch made by S.LaPorta at WIS 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at WIS 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - IOWA 5(15:00 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to WIS 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 4(14:27 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to WIS 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - IOWA 1(13:59 - 4th) S.Petras rushed to WIS End Zone for 1 yards. S.Petras for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:52 - 4th) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:52 - 4th) D.Stevens kicks 57 yards from IOW 35 to the WIS 8. I.Guerendo MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by WIS-I.Guerendo at WIS 19. Tackled by IOW at WIS 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 19(13:47 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for S.Bell.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 19(13:41 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at WIS 20.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - WISC 20(12:58 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 20. Catch made by K.Lewis at WIS 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at WIS 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 37(12:30 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; J.Campbell at WIS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WISC 39(12:00 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for B.Allen.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - WISC 39(11:55 - 4th) PENALTY on WIS-T.Wedig False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WISC 34(11:55 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 30 for -4 yards (D.Craig; L.Lee) PENALTY on WIS-T.Wedig Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 17 - WISC 30(11:48 - 4th) A.Vujnovich punts 48 yards to IOW 22 Center-P.Bowden. Downed by J.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(11:36 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at IOW 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 23(11:00 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 25 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Wohler at IOW 25.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWA 25(10:30 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWA 25(10:14 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 57 yards to WIS 18 Center-L.Elkin. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 18. Tackled by J.Heinz at WIS 21. PENALTY on IOW-IOW Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - IOWA 20(10:14 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 47 yards to WIS 33 Center-L.Elkin. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 33. Tackled by C.DeJean; J.Campbell at WIS 37.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 37(10:05 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 37. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 37. Gain of 13 yards. S.Bell ran out of bounds.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 50(9:40 - 4th) B.Allen rushed to WIS 45 for -5 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at WIS 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - WISC 45(9:07 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 45. Catch made by B.Allen at WIS 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at WIS 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - WISC 49(8:41 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 49. Catch made by I.Guerendo at WIS 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 47.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - WISC 47(7:57 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(7:51 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to WIS 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler at WIS 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 48(7:14 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to WIS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at WIS 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - IOWA 47(6:34 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to WIS 47. Catch made by L.Lachey at WIS 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WIS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(5:59 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to WIS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz; J.Turner at WIS 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 42(5:15 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to WIS 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WIS 33.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IOWA 33(4:30 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to WIS 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at WIS 33.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - IOWA 33(4:26 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to WIS 33. Catch made by S.LaPorta at WIS 33. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WIS at WIS 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(3:49 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to WIS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at WIS 26.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWA 26(3:45 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to WIS 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at WIS 26.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWA 26(3:39 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to WIS 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler; K.Latu at WIS 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - IOWA 34(2:58 - 4th) D.Stevens 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 4th) D.Stevens kicks 62 yards from IOW 35 to the WIS 3. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Higgins at WIS 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(2:47 - 4th) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 25. Catch made by K.Lewis at WIS 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at WIS 28.
|Sack
2 & 7 - WISC 28(2:26 - 4th) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 22 for -6 yards (J.Evans) G.Mertz FUMBLES forced by J.Evans. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-L.Lee at WIS 22. Tackled by WIS at WIS 22.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(2:18 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to WIS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Wohler; M.Njongmeta at WIS 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 19(1:32 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to WIS 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Yacamelli; N.Herbig at WIS 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - IOWA 18(0:45 - 4th) L.Williams rushed to WIS 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Barrett at WIS 14.
