Super sub Howard leads No. 23 K-State to 31-3 rout of Baylor
WACO, Texas (AP) No. 23 Kansas State lost control of its path to the Big 12 championship game last week when quarterback Will Howard was watching from the sideline.
The super sub helped the Wildcats get it back, with a little help from undefeated conference leader TCU.
Howard threw for three touchdowns after Adrian Martinez exited with another injury, and the Wildcats buoyed their Big 12 title hopes with a 31-3 rout of Baylor on Saturday night.
The defending conference champion Bears (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) will need help to get back to the championship game after a three-game winning streak had put them back in contention.
The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) are now alone in second place behind the fourth-ranked Horned Frogs, who sent No. 18 Texas into a tie with Baylor behind Kansas State with a 17-10 victory in Austin.
Kansas State dropped into the second-place tie last week with a 34-27 loss to Texas, when Martinez returned from a knee injury and threw for 326 yards, but had two key turnovers.
Howard came on after Martinez appeared to injure his lower body getting a first down on a quarterback sneak in the first quarter. The school offered no specifics on the injury.
Howard, the junior who threw four TD passes in a 48-0 victory over then-No. 9 Oklahoma State two weeks ago, put the Wildcats ahead 7-0 on the same drive with a 15-yard scoring pass to Ben Sinnott.
Howard has thrown seven TD passes without an interception in seven-plus quarters filling in for Martinez, who was on the sideline with his helmet on after getting checked by the medical staff.
Coach Chris Klieman said Martinez was available to return, but the staff figured he would be limited by the injury.
''I looked at Will, and I said, `Will, you got it,''' Klieman said. ''He played really well, and we blocked exceptionally well for him. And man, we made some plays.''
The Wildcats are still interested in redshirting Howard, a junior who has spent most of the season behind the senior transfer from Nebraska.
The intrigue only grows with Kansas State now in position to play for the championship Dec. 3 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
''It's a conversation that we had this week, and we told him we're going to have one every week,'' Klieman said. ''Will's in a good place right now. Adrian's in a good place right now.''
Blake Shapen threw two interceptions in the Bears' worst offensive showing in a Big 12 game this season as a four-game winning streak in the series ended.
''Obviously everybody knows what was on the line tonight, probably too much,'' Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle said. ''You just box it and move on. It's really hard to do, but it's the same thing with life.''
Deuce Vaughn had a 20-yard touchdown catch and 106 yards rushing, making him the third Kansas State running back with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (1,081 yards this season).
Howard was 19 of 27 for 196 yards, and Sinnott had another TD from 19 yards while finishing with seven catches for 89 yards.
K-STATE KEEPAWAY
The Wildcats were 8 of 13 on third down, which helped them keep possession for a season-best 37 minutes, 37 seconds. Kansas State also was opportunistic, getting four touchdowns and a field goal out of five trips inside the Baylor 20-yard line.
RUSHING DROPOFF
The Bears had a season-low 103 yards rushing a week after getting 281 with five touchdowns in a 38-35 victory over Oklahoma. Richard Reese needed 83 yards to break Shock Linwood's nine-year-old school freshman record of 881 but finished with just 54. A week after getting a career-high 192 yards, Craig ''Sqwirl'' Williams had just 17.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State: The Wildcats wasted little time showing faith in Howard. On his first drive, they ran a reverse flea-flicker, and he completed a 23-yard pass to Sinnott. The first TD toss to Sinnott came two plays later.
Baylor: Coach Dave Aranda tried to spark a struggling offense late in the third quarter by going for it on fourth-and-3 from the Baylor. Monaray Baldwin's catch gained just 1 yard, and DJ Giddens sent many fans to the exits on a 1-yard TD for the final margin early in the fourth.
UP NEXT
Kansas State: At West Virginia next Saturday with the Mountaineers coming off a 23-20 home victory over Oklahoma on a game-ending field goal. The Wildcats ended a five-game losing streak in the series with a 34-17 victory at home last year.
Baylor: No. 4 TCU visits McLane Stadium next Saturday. The Horned Frogs have won six of seven in the series since the Bears' 61-58 home victory in McLane's debut season in 2014. That was the year both teams had one loss and were left out of the first four-team playoff.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
W. Howard
18 QB
196 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 6 RuYds
|
J. Cameron
34 WR
83 ReYds, 6 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|17
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|16
|10
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|405
|306
|Total Plays
|79
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|184
|103
|Rush Attempts
|44
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|221
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|26-35
|22-38
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-28
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.0
|3-42.3
|Return Yards
|29
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-16
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|221
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|184
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|405
|TOTAL YDS
|306
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|19/27
|196
|3
|0
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|7/8
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|25
|106
|0
|18
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|13
|58
|1
|17
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|2
|6
|0
|8
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|10
|7
|89
|2
|23
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|10
|8
|50
|1
|20
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|5
|4
|26
|0
|17
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|3
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|5
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Garcia II 3 WR
|R. Garcia II
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 7 S
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Mason 9 S
|C. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Matlack 97 DE
|N. Matlack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parrish 10 CB
|J. Parrish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 68 OL
|J. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Allen 52 LB
|N. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|1/1
|31
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|2
|38.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|6.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|22/38
|203
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|9
|54
|0
|14
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|7
|21
|0
|6
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|3
|11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|9
|6
|83
|0
|25
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|13
|8
|75
|0
|24
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|6
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|3
|3
|10
|0
|7
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Milton 3 CB
|M. Milton
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 2 LB
|M. Jones
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 9 DL
|T. Franklin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 DL
|S. Ika
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 35 LB
|J. Marshall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maxwell 96 DL
|C. Maxwell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Neal 14 S
|D. Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 41 LB
|B. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Utley 54 DL
|B. Utley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCarty 19 CB
|A. McCarty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 11 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 95 DL
|G. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Caston 26 S
|C. Caston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|37
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 1 P
|I. Power
|3
|42.3
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Mayers kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 25. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at KST 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 29(14:28 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin at KST 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 34(13:54 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; G.Randolph at KST 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 42(13:22 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 42. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at KST 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 44(12:39 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 44. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; C.Morgan at BAY 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(12:14 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to BAY 48. Catch made by B.Sinnott at BAY 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 47(11:34 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to BAY 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 43(10:50 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to BAY 39 for 4 yards. A.Martinez ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - KSTATE 39(10:25 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to BAY 39. Catch made by D.Vaughn at BAY 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear; A.Walcott at BAY 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(9:44 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to BAY 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Ika at BAY 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 34(9:04 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to BAY 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 32.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KSTATE 32(8:38 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks (T.Franklin).
|No Gain
4 & 6 - KSTATE 32(8:27 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez sacked at BAY 39 for -7 yards (G.Randolph; M.Jones)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(8:22 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Matlack at BAY 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 46(7:55 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 46. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 46. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hayes at BAY 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(7:38 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KST 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KST 46.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 46(7:07 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KST 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(6:33 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to KST 32. Catch made by J.Cameron at KST 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Savage; A.Moore at KST 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 24(5:57 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to KST 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(5:04 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to KST 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at KST 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 17(4:46 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|Int
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 17(15:00 - 1st) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at KST 3. Intercepted by K.Savage at KST 3. K.Savage ran out of bounds. PENALTY on KST-KST Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 3 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 3(4:24 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; J.Marshall at KST 9.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 9(3:52 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 9. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 9. Gain of 5 yards. K.Warner ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(3:39 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at KST 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 21(3:06 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 21. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at KST 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 23(2:27 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to KST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Ika at KST 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(2:10 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to KST 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan; A.Walcott at KST 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - KSTATE 29(1:40 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 29. Catch made by D.Giddens at KST 29. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.McCarty at KST 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(1:03 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Maxwell at KST 44.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 44(0:51 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Caston at BAY 38.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(0:35 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 38. Catch made by B.Sinnott at BAY 38. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at BAY 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 15(15:00 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 15(14:26 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 15. Catch made by B.Sinnott at BAY 15. Gain of 15 yards. B.Sinnott for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 2nd) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(14:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAY-B.Sims False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 20(14:20 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 20. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at BAY 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 31(13:47 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Green at BAY 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(13:11 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at BAY 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(12:47 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at BAY 39.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 39(12:17 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones (B.Mott).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 39(12:06 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 39. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 39. Gain of 0 yards. Q.Jones ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 39(11:33 - 2nd) I.Power punts 34 yards to KST 27 Center-G.Grimes. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 27. Tackled by D.Neal at KST 40.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(11:20 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 45 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Milton at KST 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 45(11:06 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 45(10:50 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 45. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(10:23 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 41(9:49 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 41. Catch made by M.Knowles at BAY 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 36(9:12 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 36. Catch made by D.Vaughn at BAY 36. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Morgan at BAY 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30(8:48 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 30. Catch made by D.Vaughn at BAY 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 24.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - KSTATE 24(8:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on KST-KST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 29(8:00 - 2nd) P.Brooks rushed to BAY 13 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lemear at BAY 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(7:37 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(7:14 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 14.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - KSTATE 14(6:38 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 14. Catch made by D.Vaughn at BAY 14. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - KSTATE 21(5:57 - 2nd) T.Zentner 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KST Holder-KST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:57 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(5:57 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at BAY 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 26(5:41 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 26. Catch made by C.Williams at BAY 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Green at BAY 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(5:09 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(5:02 - 2nd) I.Power punts 37 yards to KST 34 Center-BAY. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 34. Tackled by H.Presley at KST 34.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(4:54 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 34. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 34. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Morgan at BAY 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(4:43 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(4:27 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 37. Catch made by D.Vaughn at BAY 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(3:52 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 26(3:40 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 15(3:06 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to BAY 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin at BAY 15.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - KSTATE 15(2:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on KST-H.Panzer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 15 - KSTATE 20(2:18 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 20. Catch made by D.Vaughn at BAY 20. Gain of 20 yards. D.Vaughn for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:09 - 2nd) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:09 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(2:04 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones. PENALTY on BAY-C.Galvin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 15(2:04 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 15. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Green at BAY 20.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - BAYLOR 20(1:39 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 20. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at BAY 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 31(1:12 - 2nd) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at BAY 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(0:50 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron. PENALTY on KST-J.Brents Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(0:45 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 46. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 46. Gain of 16 yards. H.Presley ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(0:40 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to KST 32 for 6 yards. Q.Jones ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 32(0:35 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 32(0:32 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to KST 32. Catch made by B.Sims at KST 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(0:18 - 2nd) B.Shapen scrambles to KST 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green at KST 27.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(0:16 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to KST 27. Catch made by M.Baldwin at KST 27. Gain of 8 yards. M.Baldwin ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 19(0:11 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 27(0:06 - 2nd) J.Mayers 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Power Holder-G.Grimes.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at BAY 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(14:35 - 3rd) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah; J.Hayes at BAY 39.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 39(14:07 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 39. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 39. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at KST 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(13:35 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to KST 33 for yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at KST 33. PENALTY on BAY-J.Gall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 46(13:17 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - BAYLOR 46(13:10 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to KST 46. Catch made by C.Williams at KST 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at KST 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 39(12:38 - 3rd) B.Shapen rushed to KST 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 36.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(12:03 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron (J.Hayes).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(11:58 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; G.Randolph at KST 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KSTATE 39(11:21 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KSTATE 39(11:12 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn (C.Morgan).
|Punt
4 & 7 - KSTATE 39(11:05 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 48 yards to BAY 13 Center-R.Plattner. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 13(10:58 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Green at BAY 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 19(10:26 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at BAY 20.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 20(9:53 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at BAY 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 30(9:18 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Moore; D.Cheatum at BAY 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 35(8:46 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 35. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 35. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Moore at BAY 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(8:15 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 43. Catch made by C.Williams at BAY 43. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Cheatum at BAY 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(7:39 - 3rd) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at BAY 44.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 44(7:08 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BAYLOR 44(6:59 - 3rd) I.Power punts 56 yards to KST End Zone Center-G.Grimes. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(6:50 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 20. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 20. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Milton at KST 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 21(6:28 - 3rd) W.Howard rushed to KST 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at KST 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 29(5:53 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 29. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at KST 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(5:35 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 39 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Morgan at KST 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - KSTATE 39(5:14 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 39. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; C.Maxwell at KST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(4:39 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 47(4:34 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 49. PENALTY on BAY-D.Doyle Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(4:14 - 3rd) W.Howard rushed to BAY 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 36.
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - KSTATE 36(3:39 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 36. Catch made by K.Warner at BAY 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at BAY 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(3:20 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 19.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KSTATE 19(2:41 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to BAY 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Milton; A.Walcott at BAY 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - KSTATE 19(2:00 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to BAY 19. Catch made by B.Sinnott at BAY 19. Gain of 19 yards. B.Sinnott for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 3rd) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 3rd) T.Zentner kicks 59 yards from KST 35 to the BAY 6. J.Nabors returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Bowman at BAY 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(1:45 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at BAY 13.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 13(1:15 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin (J.Hayes).
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 13(1:10 - 3rd) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at BAY 19.
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 19(0:36 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 19. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at BAY 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(0:27 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 20(0:18 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 15. PENALTY on BAY-G.Hall Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 7 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 7(14:06 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at BAY 6. PENALTY on BAY-C.Morgan Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 3(14:47 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to BAY 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin at BAY 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 1(14:13 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to BAY End Zone for 1 yards. D.Giddens for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BAY-BAY Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(14:06 - 4th) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:06 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(14:06 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at BAY 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(13:52 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 49. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at KST 44.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 44(13:31 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to KST 44. Catch made by J.Cameron at KST 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at KST 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(13:15 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(13:08 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(13:02 - 4th) B.Shapen scrambles to KST 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Green at KST 20.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 20(12:21 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(12:15 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to KST 20. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at KST 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - KSTATE 25(11:37 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Maxwell at KST 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(11:03 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at KST 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 34(10:22 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to KST 34. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Miller at KST 36.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - KSTATE 36(9:39 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KST 43 for 7 yards. D.Giddens ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(8:58 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to BAY 40 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(8:16 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Utley at BAY 41.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - KSTATE 41(7:36 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn (J.Marshall).
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - KSTATE 41(7:29 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to BAY 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 38.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - KSTATE 38(6:53 - 4th) PENALTY on KST-KST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - KSTATE 43(6:53 - 4th) T.Zentner punts 28 yards to BAY 15 Center-R.Plattner. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 15(6:47 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 15. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes; J.Brents at BAY 21.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 21(6:22 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 21. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 21. Gain of 12 yards. J.Cameron ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(5:55 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(5:47 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 33. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; J.Brents at BAY 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(5:30 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 44. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Parrish at KST 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(5:19 - 4th) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley (J.Parrish).
|Int
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(5:08 - 4th) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at KST 20. Intercepted by D.Cheatum at KST 20. Tackled by BAY at KST 21.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21(4:57 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at KST 24.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 24(4:12 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Ika at KST 21.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - KSTATE 21(3:35 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to KST 21. Catch made by R.Garcia at KST 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at KST 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(2:52 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott; C.Maxwell at KST 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 33(2:09 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KST 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at KST 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(1:24 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KST 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at KST 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 43(0:41 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to BAY 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 49.
