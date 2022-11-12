|
McBride, Brown help UAB run over North Texas 41-21
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) DeWayne McBride ran for 120 and three touchdowns to set a school record and lead UAB to a 41-21 win over North Texas on Saturday.
McBride has a single-season record 17 rushing touchdowns this season.
Jermaine Brown Jr. had 150 yards and a touchdown to keep the Blazers hopes for a bowl berth alive while ensuring the Mean Green didn't qualify for the Conference USA title game.
McBride scored on short runs in the first quarter but North Texas (6-5, 5-2) stormed back with three touchdowns and took a 21-17 lead at the half. However the Mean Green punted on their next three drives and two fourth quarter drives ended on failed fourth-down conversions.
Matt Quinn, who had a field goal on the final Blazers possession before the half, capped the opening drive of the second quarter with another to pull them within 21-20.
The next three drives chewed up almost 15 minutes and produced a 2-yard Dylan Hopkins -to-Trea Shropshire score and 1-yard plunges by McBride and Brown.
UAB (5-5, 3-4) piled up 234 of its 505 total yards on the ground and held the ball for 15 minutes longer than North Texas.
A. Aune
2 QB
159 PaYds, PaTD, 6 RuYds, RuTD
D. McBride
22 RB
120 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|22
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|13-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|264
|498
|Total Plays
|61
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|105
|271
|Rush Attempts
|29
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|159
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|15-32
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.7
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|159
|PASS YDS
|227
|105
|RUSH YDS
|271
|264
|TOTAL YDS
|498
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|15/32
|159
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|17
|74
|0
|30
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|5
|25
|1
|9
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|7
|6
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Ward 8 WR
|D. Ward
|10
|6
|58
|1
|18
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|6
|1
|53
|0
|53
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|3
|2
|23
|0
|21
V. Gumms 30 TE
|V. Gumms
|3
|3
|8
|0
|8
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
J. Maclin 9 WR
|J. Maclin
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
D. Morris 18 WR
|D. Morris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
S. Faulkner 25 LB
|S. Faulkner
|5-7
|0.0
|0
M. Richards 44 LB
|M. Richards
|4-3
|1.0
|0
L. Wilson 13 DB
|L. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
D. Gaddie 2 DB
|D. Gaddie
|4-1
|0.0
|0
J. Brown 19 LB
|J. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
K. Davis 1 LB
|K. Davis
|3-5
|0.0
|0
T. Trieb 5 DL
|T. Trieb
|3-1
|0.0
|0
K. Wood 21 LB
|K. Wood
|3-2
|0.0
|0
L. Nixon III 3 LB
|L. Nixon III
|3-9
|0.0
|0
Q. Whitlock 7 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|3-1
|0.0
|0
F. Vailea 51 DL
|F. Vailea
|2-4
|0.0
|0
R. Texada 26 DB
|R. Texada
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Robertson 99 DL
|C. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Rausaw 95 DL
|K. Rausaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|3
|35.7
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Maclin 9 WR
|J. Maclin
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
J. Smith 36 LB
|J. Smith
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
Z. McMillan 80 WR
|Z. McMillan
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
C. Lee 84 TE
|C. Lee
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|15/23
|234
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|24
|150
|1
|37
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|21
|120
|3
|33
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|5
|1
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|2
|1
|75
|0
|75
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|9
|5
|66
|1
|35
F. Farrier II 2 WR
|F. Farrier II
|4
|3
|48
|0
|20
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|4
|3
|32
|0
|15
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
B. Dalton 88 TE
|B. Dalton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Bynum 20 CB
|D. Bynum
|6-1
|1.0
|0
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|3-3
|0.0
|0
T. Taylor 7 LB
|T. Taylor
|2-7
|0.0
|0
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. Harrell 9 LB
|K. Harrell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
D. Miller 26 S
|D. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Key 1 S
|J. Key
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1-2
|0.0
|0
C. Daniels III 46 LB
|C. Daniels III
|1-2
|0.0
|0
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
R. Ellis 25 LB
|R. Ellis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
D. Tuazama 15 DL
|D. Tuazama
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Swoopes 0 S
|K. Swoopes
|1-3
|0.0
|0
C. Dempsey 33 CB
|C. Dempsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Miller 11 S
|D. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|2/2
|39
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 57 yards from UAB 35 to the NTX 8. Fair catch by J.Maclin.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(14:54 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at NTX 27.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 27(14:13 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune sacked at NTX 16 for -11 yards (D.Bynum) A.Aune FUMBLES forced by UAB. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-K.Sanders at NTX 16.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 16(14:07 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 10(13:36 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at NTX 9.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 9(13:02 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at NTX 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 6(12:28 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UAB 3(11:43 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for B.Dalton.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 3(11:36 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX End Zone for 3 yards. D.McBride for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(11:32 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Wilder at NTX 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 30(11:14 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 30. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 30. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bynum at NTX 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(10:57 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(10:49 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 36. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; D.Bynum at NTX 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(10:30 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter (S.Thomas).
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(10:24 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 47. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 47. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at UAB 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(10:10 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UAB 32. Catch made by J.Maclin at UAB 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at UAB 27.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 27(9:30 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward (G.Cash).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 27(9:22 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward (D.Miller).
|No Good
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 34(9:17 - 1st) E.Mooney 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27(9:12 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 36 for 37 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson; S.Faulkner at NTX 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(8:39 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to NTX 36. Catch made by T.Shropshire at NTX 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at NTX 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 30(8:08 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to NTX 30. Catch made by T.Jones at NTX 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; K.Wood at NTX 25.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(7:36 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 10 for 15 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 10(6:55 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 10.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UAB 10(6:15 - 1st) PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 15(5:54 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 3 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 3.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 3(5:16 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to NTX 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at NTX 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - UAB 1(4:31 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. D.McBride for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(4:26 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Miller; R.Ellis at NTX 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 32(3:53 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; F.McWilliams at NTX 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 33(3:12 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Tuazama at NTX 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(2:38 - 1st) A.Aune scrambles to NTX 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key at NTX 41.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 41(2:03 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 41(1:56 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 41. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Daniels at NTX 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(1:32 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes; R.Ellis at NTX 49.
|+30 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 49(1:02 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 21 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Miller at UAB 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(0:37 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts (D.Bynum).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(0:33 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to UAB 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at UAB 12.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 12(0:09 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for K.Horton (D.Bynum).
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 12(0:07 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas; T.Taylor at UAB 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 6(15:00 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; T.Taylor at UAB 3.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 3(14:30 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UAB 3. Catch made by V.Gumms at UAB 3. Gain of -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bynum at UAB 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 5(13:47 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to UAB End Zone for 5 yards. A.Aune for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:40 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:40 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 25(13:40 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 25(13:35 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; M.Richards at UAB 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UAB 32(12:58 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 32. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at UAB 34.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UAB 34(12:18 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon; K.Davis at UAB 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(12:12 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns (C.Daniels).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(12:05 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to UAB 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; D.Miller at UAB 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 27(11:21 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key; T.Taylor at UAB 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(10:48 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at UAB 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 18(10:09 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UAB 18. Catch made by D.Ward at UAB 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Ward for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:02 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(10:02 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at UAB 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 27(9:27 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 27. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at UAB 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(8:54 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; L.Nixon at UAB 37.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - UAB 37(8:35 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 37. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 44(8:02 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to NTX 44. Catch made by T.Jones at NTX 44. Gain of 2 yards. T.Jones FUMBLES forced by L.Wilson. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-S.Faulkner at NTX 42. Tackled by UAB at NTX 42.
|Result
|Play
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(7:53 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 42. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 42. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at UAB 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 5(7:28 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes at UAB 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 3(6:59 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 1(6:22 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. I.Johnson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:17 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(6:17 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at UAB 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 39(5:47 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 39(5:38 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; K.Davis at UAB 41.
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 41(5:11 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 41. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 41. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 40(4:58 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to NTX 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 40.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UAB 40(4:10 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at NTX 47 for -7 yards (M.Richards)
|+35 YD
3 & 17 - UAB 47(3:21 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to NTX 47. Catch made by T.Shropshire at NTX 47. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at NTX 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 12(2:53 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to NTX 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at NTX 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 12(2:10 - 2nd) D.Hopkins scrambles to NTX 10 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at NTX 10.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 10(1:59 - 2nd) D.Hopkins rushed to NTX 6 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Gaddie at NTX 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UAB 14(1:54 - 2nd) M.Quinn 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Kizziah Holder-K.Greenwell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 25 yards from UAB 35 to the NTX 40. C.Lee returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at NTX 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(1:49 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at NTX 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - NTEXAS 39(1:25 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 39. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at NTX 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 47(1:04 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes; D.Tuazama at NTX 49.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 49(0:24 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to UAB 6 Center-J.Hadley. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea; K.Davis at UAB 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UAB 28(14:16 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer (R.Texada).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - UAB 28(14:15 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 28. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NTX at UAB 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 36(13:46 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at UAB 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 47(13:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - UAB 42(12:55 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 42. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43(12:22 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to NTX 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon; Q.Whitlock at NTX 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 35(11:47 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to NTX 35. Catch made by T.Shropshire at NTX 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31(11:08 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to NTX 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon; S.Faulkner at NTX 24.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 24(10:33 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to NTX 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - UAB 25(9:49 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to NTX 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon; M.Richards at NTX 21.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21(9:44 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to NTX 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Robertson at NTX 22.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UAB 22(8:25 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for S.Rudolph.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UAB 22(8:19 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - UAB 29(8:14 - 3rd) M.Quinn 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Kizziah Holder-K.Greenwell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 37 yards from UAB 35 to the NTX 28. Fair catch by C.Lee.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(8:08 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks at NTX 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 32(7:37 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at NTX 36.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 36(7:14 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at NTX 36.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 36(6:27 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 44 yards to UAB 20 Center-J.Hadley. S.Thomas returned punt from the UAB 20. Tackled by L.Thompson; A.Guillory at UAB 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 16(6:15 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 16(6:09 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Rausaw at UAB 18.
|+75 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 18(5:26 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 18. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 18. Gain of 75 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Whitlock at NTX 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 7(4:33 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to NTX 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at NTX 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 4(3:59 - 3rd) D.Hopkins rushed to NTX 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon; S.Faulkner at NTX 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 2(3:13 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to NTX 2. Catch made by T.Shropshire at NTX 2. Gain of 2 yards. T.Shropshire for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:10 - 3rd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:10 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 53 yards from UAB 35 to the NTX 12. J.Maclin returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Burkhardt at NTX 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(3:04 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 40. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Bynum at NTX 47.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 47(2:42 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for K.Horton.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 47(2:36 - 3rd) A.Aune rushed to UAB 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at UAB 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(2:09 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to UAB 47. Catch made by V.Gumms at UAB 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Swoopes; S.Thomas at UAB 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 45(1:23 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter (W.Boler).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 45(1:17 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to UAB 45. Catch made by D.Ward at UAB 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Dempsey at UAB 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(0:42 - 3rd) I.Johnson rushed to UAB 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; W.Boler at UAB 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 31(15:00 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; M.Fairbanks at UAB 29.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 29(14:17 - 4th) PENALTY on NTX-D.Ward False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 34(14:17 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for I.Ragsdale.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NTEXAS 34(14:13 - 4th) B.Rodriguez punts 18 yards to UAB 16 Center-J.Hadley. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 16(14:06 - 4th) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 16. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at UAB 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 22(13:36 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea at UAB 25.
|+33 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 25(12:55 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to NTX 42 for 33 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 42(12:11 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to NTX 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UAB 37(11:35 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to NTX 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon; F.Vailea at NTX 30.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30(11:05 - 4th) D.Hopkins pass complete to NTX 30. Catch made by F.Farrier at NTX 30. Gain of 20 yards. F.Farrier for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UAB-S.Rudolph Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20(10:55 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to NTX 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 19(10:17 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for F.Farrier.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 19(10:10 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to NTX 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; M.Richards at NTX 10.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 10(9:31 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to NTX 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at NTX 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UAB 1(8:46 - 4th) D.Hopkins rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at NTX 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 1(7:59 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. D.McBride for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 4th) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 4th) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the NTX End Zone. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Harrell at NTX 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(7:48 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter. PENALTY on UAB-S.Thomas Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(7:43 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 43. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 48.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 48(7:18 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 48(7:08 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to UAB 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; C.Daniels at UAB 48.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 48(6:25 - 4th) A.Aune rushed to UAB 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Daniels; W.Boler at UAB 49.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 49(6:20 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to NTX 28 for 23 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 28.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 28(5:32 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to NTX 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 18(4:49 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to NTX 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 16.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 16(4:04 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to NTX 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie; S.Faulkner at NTX 9.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 9(3:16 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to NTX 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea; S.Faulkner at NTX 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 3(2:36 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to NTX 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea at NTX 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UAB 1(1:51 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon; T.Trieb at NTX 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 1(0:59 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. J.Brown for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 4th) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 4th) R.Burkhardt kicks 13 yards from UAB 35 to the UAB 48. J.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at UAB 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(0:53 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(0:46 - 4th) A.Aune scrambles to UAB 38 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Ellis at UAB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(0:37 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(0:28 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(0:22 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|Sack
4 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(0:16 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune sacked at UAB 46 for -8 yards (K.Harrell)
