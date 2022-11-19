|
|
|GAST
|JMAD
James Madison rallies to beat Georgia State 42-40
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Todd Centeio threw four touchdown passes, Percy Agyei-Obese ran for two scores and James Madison rallied from 20 points down to beat Georgia State 42-40 on Saturday.
Centeio's 26-yard touchdown toss to Kris Thornton gave James Madison (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference) an early lead, but Georgia State (4-7, 3-4) scored the next 27 points. Darren Grainger's 75-yard scoring strike to Jamari Thrash gave Georgia State a 34-14 lead at halftime.
Agyei-Obese scored on runs of 1 and 36 yards, Centeio hit Kaelon Black for a 15-yard touchdown and the Dukes moved ahead 35-34 after three quarters.
Centeio made it 42-34 with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kris Thornton before Grainger scored on a 6-yard run with 2:30 left. Grainger's two-point conversion pass was incomplete and James Madison used four plays to run out the clock.
---
|
D. Grainger
3 QB
176 PaYds, PaTD, 31 RuYds, RuTD
|
T. Centeio
1 QB
274 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 12 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|23
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|257
|429
|Total Plays
|50
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|165
|Rush Attempts
|35
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|176
|264
|Comp. - Att.
|8-15
|21-27
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-49
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|6-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-38.9
|4-47.8
|Return Yards
|2
|-6
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|4--6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|264
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|257
|TOTAL YDS
|429
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|8/15
|176
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|13
|35
|1
|11
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|11
|31
|1
|28
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|11
|15
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|6
|4
|136
|1
|75
|
J. Credle 8 WR
|J. Credle
|5
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|3
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Veneziale 40 LB
|J. Veneziale
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denis 98 DE
|J. Denis
|3-5
|0.5
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 17 LB
|S. McCollum
|3-5
|2.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 9 LB
|J. Muhammad
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 44 DE
|J. Clark
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 58 LB
|J. Ellis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 45 LB
|J. Jones
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Abraham 48 LB
|J. Abraham
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cristobal 72 G
|L. Cristobal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCray Jr. 19 CB
|T. McCray Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gordon 23 LB
|T. Gordon
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunlap 50 DE
|T. Dunlap
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hill 90 DE
|M. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gore 59 DL
|T. Gore
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Jordan 30 S
|M. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|2/2
|51
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|7
|38.9
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Adams 17 RB
|K. Adams
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|21/27
|274
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|20
|89
|2
|36
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|7
|35
|0
|15
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|9
|12
|0
|23
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|6
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Greene Jr. 0 WR
|T. Greene Jr.
|3
|2
|81
|0
|62
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|5
|4
|68
|2
|26
|
D. Ravenel 19 WR
|D. Ravenel
|6
|5
|35
|1
|15
|
Z. Horton 44 TE
|Z. Horton
|2
|2
|32
|0
|23
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|4
|4
|26
|1
|15
|
D. Painter 89 TE
|D. Painter
|3
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
W. Knight 25 RB
|W. Knight
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Edwards 5 DL
|J. Edwards
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
D. Coles 26 CB
|D. Coles
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. Ukwu 0 DL
|I. Ukwu
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|
J. Carpenter 99 DL
|J. Carpenter
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 21 CB
|J. Swann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Meehan 49 S
|F. Meehan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 25 LB
|J. Walker
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 44 LB
|T. Jones
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 10 DL
|J. Green
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Reid 1 S
|Q. Reid
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chukwuneke 34 S
|C. Chukwuneke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kromah 9 DL
|J. Kromah
|0-4
|1.0
|0
|
C. Logan 2 CB
|C. Logan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wise 40 K
|C. Wise
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Clark 91 P
|S. Clark
|4
|47.8
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Knight 25 RB
|W. Knight
|2
|27.5
|35
|0
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|3
|-2.3
|0
|0
|
D. Coles 26 CB
|D. Coles
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 25(14:55 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to GST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Swann at GST 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GAST 30(14:30 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GAST 30(14:23 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 46 yards to JM 24 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(14:13 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at JM 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 27(13:46 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 27. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Q.White; M.Jordan at JM 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 33(13:05 - 1st) T.Centeio rushed to JM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon; A.Lane at JM 32.
|Punt
4 & 2 - JMAD 32(12:27 - 1st) S.Clark punts 35 yards to GST 33 Center-K.Davis. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33(12:17 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at GST 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 35(11:54 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu; J.Edwards at GST 37.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 37(11:15 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 37(11:08 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 40 yards to JM 23 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 23(10:59 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 23. Catch made by W.Knight at JM 23. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Brown at JM 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 26(10:33 - 1st) K.Black rushed to JM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at JM 32.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 32(9:58 - 1st) K.Black rushed to JM 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at JM 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 45(9:25 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 45. Catch made by K.Black at JM 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Abraham at JM 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 48(8:44 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 46(7:59 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad at GST 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 42(7:26 - 1st) K.Black rushed to GST 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; J.Veneziale at GST 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - JMAD 43(6:51 - 1st) T.Centeio scrambles to GST 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GST 39.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - JMAD 39(6:14 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel. PENALTY on GST-A.Lane Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 29(6:06 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to GST 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; J.Crawford at GST 26.
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 26(5:30 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to GST 26. Catch made by K.Thornton at GST 26. Gain of 26 yards. K.Thornton for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 1st) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(5:22 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at GST 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GAST 28(4:55 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at GST 28.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 28(4:23 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by T.Gregg at GST 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by F.Meehan at GST 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44(3:49 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; T.Jones at GST 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 45(3:20 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 45. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Swann at JM 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45(2:48 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to JM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at JM 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 41(2:22 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to JM 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter; J.Sarratt at JM 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 39(1:53 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to JM 39. Catch made by J.Thrash at JM 39. Gain of 7 yards. J.Thrash ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 32(1:27 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 32(1:22 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to JM 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt; J.Green at JM 32.
|Sack
3 & 10 - GAST 32(0:42 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at JM 33 for -1 yards (J.Green)
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - GAST 41(0:30 - 1st) M.Hayes 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bernstein Holder-K.Loggins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 63 yards from GST 35 to the JM 2. W.Knight returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.McCray at JM 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(0:18 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 21 for -16 yards (S.McCollum) T.Centeio FUMBLES forced by S.McCollum. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-J.Denis at JM 21. J.Denis for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the JM End Zone. W.Knight returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Johnson at JM 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(0:03 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at JM 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 29(15:00 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon; J.Abraham at JM 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 31(14:36 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Clark at JM 30.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - JMAD 30(13:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on JM-T.Wyatt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - JMAD 25(13:36 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by L.Palmer at JM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Lane at JM 30.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - JMAD 30(12:55 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at JM 25 for -5 yards (J.Denis; T.Gore)
|Punt
4 & 16 - JMAD 25(12:14 - 2nd) S.Clark punts 45 yards to GST 30 Center-K.Davis. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 30. Tackled by K.Davis; J.Sarratt at GST 32.
|Result
|Play
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 32(12:04 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 32. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by D.Coles at JM 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 29(11:32 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to JM 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Reid at JM 28.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GAST 28(11:04 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to JM 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter at JM 28.
|+28 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 28(10:22 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to JM End Zone for 28 yards. D.Grainger for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 5(10:11 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to JM 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke; T.Jones at JM 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 4(9:36 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to JM 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards; Q.Reid at JM 3.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - JMAD 3(9:02 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to JM 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; J.Kromah at JM 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - JMAD 12(8:14 - 2nd) M.Hayes 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bernstein Holder-K.Loggins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 64 yards from GST 35 to the JM 1. K.Thornton returns the kickoff. Tackled by GST at JM 9. PENALTY on GST-A.Lane Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(8:06 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Denis at JM 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 27(7:38 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 32 for 5 yards. P.Agyei-Obese FUMBLES forced by B.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-T.Gordon at JM 32. T.Gordon for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(7:26 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by Q.White; A.Lane at JM 40.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40(7:06 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 40. Catch made by Z.Horton at JM 40. Gain of 23 yards. Z.Horton ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 37(6:38 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to GST 33 for yards. Tackled by Q.White; J.Abraham at GST 33. PENALTY on JM-JM Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - GAST 42(6:29 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to GST 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 35(5:53 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by K.Thornton at GST 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis at GST 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27(5:19 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to GST 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; J.Crawford at GST 25.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GAST 25(4:44 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to GST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; T.Dunlap at GST 25.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - GAST 25(4:04 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by D.Ravenel at GST 25. Gain of 9 yards. D.Ravenel ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 16(3:34 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to GST 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Cristobal at GST 16.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - GAST 16(2:54 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel. PENALTY on GST-C.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 7(2:47 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon; J.Jones at GST 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GAST 3(2:21 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to GST End Zone for yards. T.Centeio for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on JM-Z.Horton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - GAST 13(2:09 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to GST 13. Catch made by Z.Horton at GST 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Brown at GST 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - GAST 4(1:35 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to GST 4. Catch made by D.Ravenel at GST 4. Gain of 4 yards. D.Ravenel for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(1:28 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 25. Gain of 75 yards. J.Thrash for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:16 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 63 yards from GST 35 to the JM 2. Fair catch by K.Thornton.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(1:16 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by K.Black at JM 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Abraham at JM 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 25(0:39 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at JM 26.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 62 yards from GST 35 to the JM 3. Fair catch by K.Thornton.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Gordon; J.Abraham at JM 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 29(14:28 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at JM 37.
|+62 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37(13:59 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 37. Catch made by T.Greene at JM 37. Gain of 62 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Lane at GST 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 1(13:35 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST End Zone for 1 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:32 - 3rd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(13:32 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Gregg.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 25(13:27 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at GST 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - JMAD 28(12:50 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 24 for -4 yards (J.Edwards; J.Kromah)
|Punt
4 & 11 - JMAD 24(12:12 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts 43 yards to JM 33 Center-J.Bernstein. J.Sarratt MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-N.Meredith at JM 23.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 23(12:02 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 23. Catch made by K.Black at JM 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Denis; B.Brown at JM 31.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 31(11:23 - 3rd) K.Black rushed to JM 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Crawford at JM 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46(10:52 - 3rd) K.Black rushed to JM 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; J.Abraham at JM 49.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - GAST 49(10:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on JM-JM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - GAST 44(10:21 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - GAST 44(10:18 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|Punt
4 & 12 - GAST 44(10:13 - 3rd) S.Clark punts 56 yards to GST End Zone Center-K.Davis. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(10:05 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at GST 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - JMAD 21(9:30 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - JMAD 21(9:26 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 11 for -10 yards (J.Kromah; I.Ukwu)
|Punt
4 & 19 - JMAD 11(8:47 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts 24 yards to GST 35 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35(8:33 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum at GST 34.
|Sack
2 & 9 - GAST 34(8:09 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at GST 39 for -5 yards (S.McCollum)
|+23 YD
3 & 14 - GAST 39(7:26 - 3rd) T.Centeio rushed to GST 16 for 23 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 16(6:54 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; J.Clark at GST 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 15(6:23 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to GST 15. Catch made by K.Black at GST 15. Gain of 15 yards. K.Black for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 3rd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(6:18 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Reid; J.Walker at GST 26.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 26(5:46 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 23 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Nwabuoku-Okonji at GST 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - JMAD 23(5:09 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 23. Catch made by T.Gregg at GST 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by JM at GST 26.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - JMAD 26(4:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on GST-GST Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - JMAD 21(4:21 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts 34 yards to JM 45 Center-J.Bernstein. D.Coles returned punt from the JM 45. Tackled by R.Cooper at JM 46.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 46(4:11 - 3rd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 42 for -4 yards. T.Centeio FUMBLES forced by GST. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-JM at JM 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - GAST 42(3:45 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Denis at JM 45.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - GAST 45(3:12 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for JM.
|Punt
4 & 11 - GAST 45(3:00 - 3rd) S.Clark punts 55 yards to GST End Zone Center-K.Davis. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(2:48 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu; J.Edwards at GST 22.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 22(2:06 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 36 for yards. Tackled by D.Coles at GST 36. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. D.Grainger rushed to GST 36 for 14 yards. D.Grainger FUMBLES forced by D.Coles. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-D.Coles at GST 36. Tackled by GST at GST 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 36(2:00 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 36(1:53 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST End Zone for 36 yards. P.Agyei-Obese for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 3rd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the GST End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(1:45 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 24 for -1 yards (D.Coles)
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - JMAD 24(1:01 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at GST 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - JMAD 23(0:15 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|Punt
4 & 12 - JMAD 23(0:10 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts 39 yards to JM 38 Center-J.Bernstein. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 38. Tackled by J.Abraham at JM 37.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37(15:00 - 4th) K.Thornton rushed to JM 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Lane; J.Denis at JM 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 48(14:29 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Denis at GST 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAST 48(13:59 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale; T.Gore at GST 48.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 48(13:19 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to GST 48. Catch made by T.Greene at GST 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at GST 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 29(12:50 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for JM.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 29(12:45 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to GST 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at GST 29.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GAST 29(12:15 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Painter.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - GAST 29(12:10 - 4th) PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
4 & 5 - GAST 24(12:10 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to GST 24. Catch made by D.Painter at GST 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Veneziale at GST 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 18(11:34 - 4th) PENALTY on JM-J.Toner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - GAST 23(11:19 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to GST 23. Catch made by K.Thornton at GST 23. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GST at GST 15.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 15(10:44 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Denis; M.Hill at GST 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 16(10:08 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to GST 16. Catch made by K.Thornton at GST 16. Gain of 16 yards. K.Thornton for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:02 - 4th) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 4th) C.Madden kicks 62 yards from JM 35 to the GST 3. K.Adams returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Meredith; J.Sarratt at GST 20.
|Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(9:56 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 15 for -5 yards (I.Ukwu)
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - JMAD 15(9:26 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to GST 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke at GST 16.
|+11 YD
3 & 14 - JMAD 16(8:49 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 16. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by JM at GST 27.
|Punt
4 & 3 - JMAD 27(8:03 - 4th) M.Hayes punts 46 yards to JM 27 Center-J.Bernstein. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 27. Tackled by C.Singleton at JM 21.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 21(7:47 - 4th) T.Centeio rushed to JM 27 for 6 yards. T.Centeio ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - GAST 27(7:16 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Clark at JM 27.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 27(6:40 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 27. Catch made by D.Painter at JM 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Veneziale at JM 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 45(6:15 - 4th) JM rushed to JM 45 for 0 yards. JM FUMBLES forced by GST. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-T.Moore at JM 45. Tackled by JM at JM 45.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 45(6:10 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to JM 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Meehan at JM 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - JMAD 38(5:39 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to JM 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter; J.Kromah at JM 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 34(5:20 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to JM 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; J.Walker at JM 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 31(4:57 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to JM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter at JM 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - JMAD 28(4:34 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to JM 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at JM 27.
|+15 YD
4 & 3 - JMAD 27(3:58 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to JM 27. Catch made by J.Thrash at JM 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Logan; D.Coles at JM 12.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 12(3:25 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to JM 1 for 11 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at JM 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - JMAD 1(3:01 - 4th) PENALTY on GST-P.Bartlett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 6(2:37 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to JM End Zone for 6 yards. M.Carroll for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:30 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 4th) M.Hayes kicks onside 12 from GST 35 to GST 47. Q.Reid returns the kickoff. Tackled by GST at GST 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 47(2:29 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Denis; T.Gordon at GST 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 46(1:38 - 4th) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to GST 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.McCollum; J.Abraham at GST 44.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - JMAD 44(0:56 - 4th) T.Centeio rushed to GST 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 34(0:25 - 4th) T.Centeio kneels at the GST 35.
