Drive Chart
|
|
|OHIO
|BALLST
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
S. Bangura
22 RB
148 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
J. Paddock
5 QB
273 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -2 RuYds
Field Goal 6:44
B.VonGunten 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.
11
plays
66
yds
5:28
pos
0
3
Touchdown 13:14
S.Bangura rushed to BALL End Zone for 6 yards. S.Bangura for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
81
yds
8:30
pos
6
3
Touchdown 8:13
K.Rourke pass complete to BALL 13. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BALL 13. Gain of 13 yards. S.Wiglusz for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
42
yds
2:45
pos
13
3
Field Goal 3:34
N.Vakos 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.
7
plays
58
yds
3:46
pos
17
3
Safety 8:46
V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by OHI at BALL End Zone. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
19
3
Touchdown 1:13
J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 10. Catch made by T.Koziol at OHI 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Koziol for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
30
yds
1:43
pos
19
9
Two Point Conversion 1:13
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Paddock steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Hunt at OHI 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
19
11
Touchdown 13:46
S.Bangura rushed to BALL End Zone for 7 yards. S.Bangura for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:24
pos
25
11
Touchdown 9:54
J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 7. Catch made by B.Hunt at OHI 7. Gain of 7 yards. B.Hunt for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
70
yds
3:58
pos
26
17
Field Goal 2:44
N.Vakos 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.
5
plays
28
yds
2:44
pos
29
18
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|11
|3
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|427
|368
|Total Plays
|70
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|224
|95
|Rush Attempts
|46
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|203
|273
|Comp. - Att.
|17-24
|29-48
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-54
|7-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.4
|3-40.3
|Return Yards
|46
|11
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-43
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|203
|PASS YDS
|273
|
|
|224
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|
|427
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|23
|148
|2
|41
|
C. Harris 10 QB
|C. Harris
|8
|38
|0
|20
|
J. Neatherton 36 RB
|J. Neatherton
|9
|28
|0
|9
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|5
|12
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|5
|5
|87
|0
|45
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|9
|6
|80
|1
|22
|
J. Bostic 18 WR
|J. Bostic
|4
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
A. Burton 2 TE
|A. Burton
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
W. Kacmarek 87 TE
|W. Kacmarek
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Neatherton 36 RB
|J. Neatherton
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Cox Jr. 7 CB
|T. Cox Jr.
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|6-5
|0.0
|1
|
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parodie 4 CB
|R. Parodie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Drake 11 S
|T. Drake
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Watkins 17 DE
|V. Watkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Sanders 19 CB
|Z. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Buell 97 DT
|R. Buell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 DE
|J. McCrory
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
R. Mathews 55 DT
|R. Mathews
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCracken 9 DT
|K. McCracken
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vakos 90 K
|N. Vakos
|3/3
|36
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|5
|37.4
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|19.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|29/48
|273
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|14
|96
|0
|27
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hunt 80 TE
|B. Hunt
|12
|9
|90
|1
|22
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|10
|6
|67
|0
|16
|
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|8
|5
|52
|1
|14
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|9
|5
|44
|0
|16
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|2
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Presley 19 WR
|N. Presley
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Amos 16 S
|J. Amos
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 2 S
|M. Lee
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley-Scott 18 S
|J. Riley-Scott
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|4-6
|0.5
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Newson 9 LB
|K. Newson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Egenolf 10 S
|B. Egenolf
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 54 DL
|K. King
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
N. Jones 1 CB
|N. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Houston Jr. 36 LB
|S. Houston Jr.
|1-7
|0.5
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woodard 6 DL
|T. Woodard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mims 5 DL
|K. Mims
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McBride 78 DL
|J. McBride
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. VonGunten 14 K
|B. VonGunten
|1/1
|20
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|3
|40.3
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at BALL 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BALLST 31(14:34 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; J.McCrory at BALL 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BALLST 31(14:05 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BALLST 31(13:58 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 49 yards to OHI 20 Center-D.Seiler. Fair catch by S.Wiglusz.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(13:51 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 20(13:45 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Newson; C.Coll at OHI 23.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 23(13:01 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 23. Catch made by A.Burton at OHI 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at OHI 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OHIO 29(12:26 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 40 yards to BALL 31 Center-J.Holloway. J.Jackson returned punt from the BALL 31. Tackled by C.Campolieti at BALL 37. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 21(12:12 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory; B.Houston at BALL 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 22(11:51 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd; K.McCracken at BALL 26.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 26(11:21 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 26(11:07 - 1st) L.Borrow punts yards to OHI 30 Center-D.Seiler. S.Wiglusz returned punt from the OHI 30. Tackled by A.Stirn at OHI 33. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(10:57 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at BALL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 36(10:42 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 39 for yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at BALL 39. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(10:25 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 41. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at BALL 46.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 46(10:07 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to OHI 35 for 19 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar at OHI 35.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(9:42 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to OHI 8 for 27 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 8(8:36 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to OHI 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 6(7:59 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to OHI 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Buell; A.Floyd at OHI 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BALLST 3(7:05 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BALLST 10(6:48 - 1st) B.VonGunten 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 63 yards from BALL 35 to the OHI 2. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Lateral to S.Wiglusz to OHI 19 for yards. Tackled by J.Blanco at OHI 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(6:36 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at OHI 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 28(6:21 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Riley; M.Lee at OHI 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(5:45 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Coll; B.Egenolf at OHI 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 44(5:14 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 44. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at OHI 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(4:35 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 49. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma; B.Egenolf at BALL 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 47(3:50 - 1st) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - OHIO 44(3:19 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Houston; J.Amos at BALL 42.
|+11 YD
4 & 1 - OHIO 42(2:42 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 31.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(1:58 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at BALL 37 for -6 yards (K.King)
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - OHIO 37(1:11 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to BALL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.King; S.Houston at BALL 33.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - OHIO 33(0:24 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to BALL 33. Catch made by J.Jones at BALL 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(15:00 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to BALL 20. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BALL 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 11(14:40 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Houston; C.Coll at BALL 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 8(14:07 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf; K.Newson at BALL 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 6(13:19 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL End Zone for 6 yards. S.Bangura for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(13:14 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; J.McCrory at BALL 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 28(12:49 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; A.Floyd at BALL 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 30(12:15 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at BALL 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(11:37 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 38. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Cox; A.Floyd at BALL 50.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(11:22 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 45 for -5 yards. C.Steele FUMBLES forced by T.Cox. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-T.Cox at BALL 45. Tackled by BALL at BALL 42.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 42(10:58 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(10:11 - 2nd) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 22(9:34 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to BALL 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at BALL 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 15(8:59 - 2nd) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McBride; T.Woodard at BALL 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 13(8:19 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to BALL 13. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BALL 13. Gain of 13 yards. S.Wiglusz for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:13 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:13 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 35 to the BALL 1. Fair catch by A.Uzodinma.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(8:13 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(8:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at BALL 29. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 29(7:37 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 29(7:29 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 39 yards to OHI 32 Center-D.Seiler. S.Wiglusz returned punt from the OHI 32. Tackled by J.Beebe at OHI 35.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(7:20 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Mims at OHI 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(6:53 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf; J.Amos at OHI 48.
|+45 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 48(6:17 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 48. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIO 7(5:32 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 10 for yards. S.Bangura FUMBLES forced by C.Coll. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-C.Coll at BALL 10. Tackled by OHI at BALL 10. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Offensive Facemask 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIO 4(5:26 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 4(5:24 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 1.
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 1(4:52 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to BALL 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - OHIO 11(4:01 - 2nd) N.Vakos 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 63 yards from OHI 35 to the BALL 2. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at BALL 25. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 13(3:28 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 30 for 17 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at BALL 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(3:11 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews; A.Floyd at BALL 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 34(2:30 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BALL 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(2:06 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Houston; R.Mathews at BALL 46.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 46(1:34 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 37.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(1:22 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to OHI 19 for 18 yards. C.Steele FUMBLES forced by T.Drake. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-A.Williams at OHI 19. Tackled by BALL at OHI 19.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(1:19 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 19. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at OHI 35.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(1:04 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(0:52 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at BALL 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 41.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIO 41(0:48 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 41(0:47 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to BALL 41. Catch made by J.Jones at BALL 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at BALL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(0:39 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 20(0:27 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to BALL 20. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BALL 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 7.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 7(0:27 - 2nd) C.Harris rushed to BALL 10 for -3 yards. C.Harris FUMBLES forced by K.King. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-K.King at BALL 10. Tackled by OHI at BALL 10.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(0:18 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 10. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 10. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BALL 25.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(0:10 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by OHI at BALL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(0:06 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for N.Presley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 39(0:01 - 2nd) W.Jones rushed to BALL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at BALL 39.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 59 yards from BALL 35 to the OHI 6. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Coll; T.Hatfield at OHI 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(14:52 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Houston; C.Coll at OHI 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 38(14:14 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at OHI 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 40(13:38 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at OHI 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 50(13:13 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 50. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 50. Gain of yards. Tackled by BALL at OHI 34. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 20 - OHIO 40(12:45 - 3rd) C.Harris rushed to BALL 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 44(12:10 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Houston; K.Mims at BALL 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 41(11:41 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sape; S.Houston at BALL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(11:10 - 3rd) C.Harris rushed to BALL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 39(10:27 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by J.Neatherton at BALL 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 36.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 36(9:54 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to BALL 36. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at BALL 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 35.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OHIO 35(9:54 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 34 yards to BALL 1 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by OHI.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 55 yards from BALL 20 to the OHI 25. Fair catch by S.Wiglusz.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(8:46 - 3rd) C.Harris rushed to OHI 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at OHI 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - OHIO 33(8:11 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at OHI 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(7:44 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 35(7:39 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 35(7:31 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at OHI 42.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OHIO 42(6:52 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 39 yards to BALL 19 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 19(6:46 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 19. Catch made by V.Pemberton at BALL 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at BALL 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 27(6:22 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BALL 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(6:01 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 36. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at BALL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BALLST 42(5:41 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for V.Pemberton.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BALLST 42(5:36 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 42. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 42. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at BALL 42.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BALLST 42(5:02 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 33 yards to OHI 25 Center-D.Seiler. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(4:50 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at OHI 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIO 29(4:15 - 3rd) C.Harris rushed to OHI 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at OHI 29.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - OHIO 29(3:41 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 29. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 29. Gain of yards. Tackled by BALL at OHI 39. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - OHIO 19(3:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on OHI-OHI False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - OHIO 14(3:16 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|Punt
4 & 21 - OHIO 14(2:59 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 36 yards to OHI 50 Center-J.Holloway. J.Jackson returned punt from the OHI 50. Tackled by K.Kelly at OHI 39.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(2:59 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by N.Presley at OHI 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at OHI 37.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 37(2:24 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 37. Catch made by B.Hunt at OHI 37. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 16.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 16(2:07 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & Goal - BALLST 7(2:04 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at OHI 10 for -3 yards (J.McCrory)
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 10(1:39 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 10. Catch made by T.Koziol at OHI 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Koziol for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:13 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Paddock steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Hunt at OHI 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 61 yards from BALL 35 to the OHI 4. Fair catch by B.Johnson.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(1:13 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Riley; T.Woodard at OHI 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 29(0:40 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Coll; K.King at OHI 30.
|+22 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 30(15:00 - 4th) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 30. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 30. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 48.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 48(14:29 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 7 for 41 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 7(14:02 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BALL End Zone for 7 yards. S.Bangura for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:52 - 4th) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:52 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(13:52 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(13:49 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at BALL 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(13:33 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 37. Gain of 7 yards. Y.Tyler ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - BALLST 44(13:22 - 4th) PENALTY on BALL-BALL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BALLST 39(13:12 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at BALL 39.
|+22 YD
3 & 8 - BALLST 39(12:44 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 39. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(12:18 - 4th) W.Jones rushed to OHI 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Buell at OHI 38.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BALLST 38(11:51 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BALLST 38(11:44 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - BALLST 38(11:35 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at OHI 48 for yards (R.Mathews) PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(11:13 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 28. Catch made by Y.Tyler at OHI 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at OHI 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 12(10:37 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 12. Catch made by Y.Tyler at OHI 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BALLST 7(10:05 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - BALLST 7(9:58 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 7. Catch made by B.Hunt at OHI 7. Gain of 7 yards. B.Hunt for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:54 - 4th) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 55 yards from BALL 35 to the OHI 10. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at OHI 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(9:47 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at OHI 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 31(9:36 - 4th) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sape; J.McBride at OHI 32.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OHIO 32(8:45 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris sacked at OHI 27 for -5 yards (C.Coll; S.Houston)
|Punt
4 & 13 - OHIO 27(7:41 - 4th) J.Wilson punts 38 yards to BALL 35 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by J.Jackson. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(7:41 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BALL 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(7:23 - 4th) J.Paddock rushed to BALL 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by OHI at BALL 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 42(6:59 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 42. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at BALL 47.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - BALLST 47(6:30 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 47. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at BALL 49. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - BALLST 37(6:13 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by W.Jones at BALL 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at BALL 47.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - BALLST 47(5:38 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(5:28 - 4th) C.Harris rushed to BALL 27 for 20 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 27(4:51 - 4th) C.Harris rushed to BALL 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at BALL 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 25(4:09 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 23(3:03 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - OHIO 26(2:48 - 4th) N.Vakos 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 63 yards from OHI 35 to the BALL 2. Fair catch by A.Uzodinma.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(2:44 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at BALL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(2:26 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 41(2:26 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 41(2:20 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Int
4 & 10 - BALLST 41(2:16 - 4th) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at OHI 45. Intercepted by A.Floyd at OHI 45. Tackled by W.Jones at BALL 12.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 12(2:04 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 13(1:59 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at BALL 8.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 8(1:53 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - OHIO 12(1:03 - 4th) N.Vakos 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 44 yards from OHI 35 to the BALL 21. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(1:00 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 35(0:56 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at BALL 39.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 39(0:39 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - BALLST 39(0:32 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL.
