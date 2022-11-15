Drive Chart
OHIO
BALLST

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
S. Bangura 22 RB
148 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
J. Paddock 5 QB
273 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -2 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 6:44
B.VonGunten 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.
11
plays
66
yds
5:28
pos
0
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:14
S.Bangura rushed to BALL End Zone for 6 yards. S.Bangura for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
81
yds
8:30
pos
6
3
Point After TD 13:14
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 8:13
K.Rourke pass complete to BALL 13. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BALL 13. Gain of 13 yards. S.Wiglusz for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
42
yds
2:45
pos
13
3
Point After TD 8:13
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Field Goal 3:34
N.Vakos 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.
7
plays
58
yds
3:46
pos
17
3
3rd Quarter
Safety 8:46
V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by OHI at BALL End Zone. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
19
3
Touchdown 1:13
J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 10. Catch made by T.Koziol at OHI 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Koziol for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
30
yds
1:43
pos
19
9
Two Point Conversion 1:13
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Paddock steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Hunt at OHI 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
19
11
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:46
S.Bangura rushed to BALL End Zone for 7 yards. S.Bangura for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:24
pos
25
11
Point After TD 13:52
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
11
Touchdown 9:54
J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 7. Catch made by B.Hunt at OHI 7. Gain of 7 yards. B.Hunt for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
70
yds
3:58
pos
26
17
Point After TD 9:54
B.VonGunten extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
18
Field Goal 2:44
N.Vakos 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.
5
plays
28
yds
2:44
pos
29
18
Field Goal 1:00
N.Vakos 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.
4
plays
7
yds
1:04
pos
32
18
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 20
Rushing 11 3
Passing 9 14
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 5-14 3-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-3
Total Net Yards 427 368
Total Plays 70 67
Avg Gain 6.1 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 224 95
Rush Attempts 46 19
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 5.0
Yards Passing 203 273
Comp. - Att. 17-24 29-48
Yards Per Pass 7.4 5.5
Penalties - Yards 7-54 7-50
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-37.4 3-40.3
Return Yards 46 11
Punts - Returns 1-3 2-11
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-43 0-0
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Ohio 8-3 01721332
Ball State 5-6 308718
Scheumann Stadium Muncie, IN
 203 PASS YDS 273
224 RUSH YDS 95
427 TOTAL YDS 368
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Rourke  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 169 1 0 184.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 3087 24 4 166.9
K. Rourke 12/16 169 1 0
C. Harris  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 34 0 0 98.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Harris 5/8 34 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Bangura  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 148 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 640 8
S. Bangura 23 148 2 41
C. Harris  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Harris 8 38 0 20
J. Neatherton  36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 85 1
J. Neatherton 9 28 0 9
K. Rourke  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 237 4
K. Rourke 5 12 0 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Jones  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 87 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 511 5
J. Jones 5 5 87 0 45
S. Wiglusz  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 714 9
S. Wiglusz 9 6 80 1 22
J. Bostic  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 517 1
J. Bostic 4 2 21 0 16
A. Burton  2 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 17 0
A. Burton 1 1 6 0 6
W. Kacmarek  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 214 0
W. Kacmarek 2 2 6 0 5
J. Neatherton  36 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Neatherton 1 1 3 0 3
S. Bangura  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 195 2
S. Bangura 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Cox Jr.  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Cox Jr. 8-1 0.0 0
A. Floyd  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 1 0.0
A. Floyd 6-5 0.0 1
J. Birchette  8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Birchette 3-0 0.0 0
B. Houston  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Houston 3-2 0.0 0
R. Parodie  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Parodie 2-0 0.0 0
T. Drake  11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Drake 2-0 0.0 0
K. Thompson  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Thompson 2-3 0.0 0
V. Watkins  17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Watkins 2-0 0.0 0
K. Caesar  50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Caesar 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Sanders  19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
Z. Sanders 1-0 0.0 0
R. Buell  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Buell 1-1 0.0 0
J. McCrory  40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
J. McCrory 1-3 1.0 0
R. Mathews  55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Mathews 0-2 0.0 0
K. McCracken  9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. McCracken 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Vakos  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
15/18 38/39
N. Vakos 3/3 36 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Wilson  43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 0 0
J. Wilson 5 37.4 2 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jones  8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
J. Jones 3 19.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 3.4 24 0
S. Wiglusz 1 3.0 3 0
Ball State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Paddock  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 273 2 1 117.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 2321 16 11 115.9
J. Paddock 29/48 273 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Steele  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 96 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
250 1295 12
C. Steele 14 96 0 27
W. Jones  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 40 0
W. Jones 2 1 0 1
V. Pemberton  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 134 0
V. Pemberton 1 -1 0 0
J. Paddock  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 -68 0
J. Paddock 2 -2 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Hunt  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 9 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 386 4
B. Hunt 12 9 90 1 22
J. Jackson  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 67 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
66 755 3
J. Jackson 10 6 67 0 16
T. Koziol  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 304 6
T. Koziol 8 5 52 1 14
Y. Tyler  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 376 1
Y. Tyler 9 5 44 0 16
W. Jones  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
W. Jones 1 1 10 0 10
V. Pemberton  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 14 0
V. Pemberton 2 2 8 0 8
N. Presley  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 33 0
N. Presley 2 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Amos  16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Amos 9-2 0.0 0
M. Lee  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
M. Lee 6-1 0.0 0
J. Riley-Scott  18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Riley-Scott 5-2 0.0 0
C. Coll  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.5
C. Coll 4-6 0.5 0
A. Uzodinma II  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Uzodinma II 3-1 0.0 0
K. Newson  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Newson 3-2 0.0 0
B. Egenolf  10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
B. Egenolf 3-4 0.0 0
K. King  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
K. King 2-2 1.0 0
N. Jones  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
S. Houston Jr.  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-7 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-7 0 0.5
S. Houston Jr. 1-7 0.5 0
J. Sape  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Sape 1-2 0.0 0
T. Woodard  6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Woodard 1-2 0.0 0
K. Mims  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Mims 1-1 0.0 0
W. Jones  24 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. McBride  78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. McBride 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. VonGunten  14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
15/19 25/26
B. VonGunten 1/1 20 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Borrow  15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 0 0
L. Borrow 3 40.3 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Uzodinma II  3 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 64 0
A. Uzodinma II 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jackson 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 5.0 45 0
J. Jackson 2 5.5 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 OHIO 20 1:39 3 9 Punt
6:44 OHIO 19 8:30 15 81 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 BALLST 42 2:45 5 42 TD
7:20 OHIO 35 3:46 7 61 FG
1:19 OHIO 19 1:01 8 71 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 35 6:08 9 30 Punt
8:46 OHIO 25 2:00 5 17 Punt
4:50 OHIO 25 1:51 3 -11 Punt
1:13 OHIO 25 2:24 5 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:54 OHIO 30 2:13 3 -3 Punt
5:28 BALLST 47 2:44 5 28 FG
2:04 BALLST 12 1:04 4 7 FG
0:27 BALLST 39 0:27 1 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 25 1:09 3 6 Punt
12:12 BALLST 21 5:28 11 71 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 BALLST 25 2:16 5 20 Fumble
8:13 BALLST 25 0:53 3 4 Punt
3:34 BALLST 13 2:15 6 68 Fumble
0:18 BALLST 10 0:18 4 29 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:52 BALLST 1 0:00 1 0 Safety
6:46 BALLST 19 1:56 5 23 Punt
2:50 OHIO 39 1:43 4 39 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 BALLST 25 3:58 12 75 TD
7:41 BALLST 25 2:13 5 22 Downs
2:44 BALLST 25 0:40 5 16 INT
1:00 BALLST 35 0:33 4 4 Downs

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at BALL 31.
No Gain
2 & 4 - BALLST 31
(14:34 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; J.McCrory at BALL 31.
No Gain
3 & 4 - BALLST 31
(14:05 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
Punt
4 & 4 - BALLST 31
(13:58 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 49 yards to OHI 20 Center-D.Seiler. Fair catch by S.Wiglusz.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 20
(13:51 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 20
(13:45 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Newson; C.Coll at OHI 23.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 23
(13:01 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 23. Catch made by A.Burton at OHI 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at OHI 29.
Punt
4 & 1 - OHIO 29
(12:26 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 40 yards to BALL 31 Center-J.Holloway. J.Jackson returned punt from the BALL 31. Tackled by C.Campolieti at BALL 37. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 71 yards, 5:28 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 21
(12:12 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory; B.Houston at BALL 22.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 22
(11:51 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd; K.McCracken at BALL 26.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 26
(11:21 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 26
(11:07 - 1st) L.Borrow punts yards to OHI 30 Center-D.Seiler. S.Wiglusz returned punt from the OHI 30. Tackled by A.Stirn at OHI 33. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31
(10:57 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at BALL 36.
No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 36
(10:42 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 39 for yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at BALL 39. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41
(10:25 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 41. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at BALL 46.
+19 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 46
(10:07 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to OHI 35 for 19 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar at OHI 35.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(9:42 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to OHI 8 for 27 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 8.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 8
(8:36 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to OHI 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 6.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 6
(7:59 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to OHI 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Buell; A.Floyd at OHI 3.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BALLST 3
(7:05 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - BALLST 10
(6:48 - 1st) B.VonGunten 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (15 plays, 81 yards, 8:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:44 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 63 yards from BALL 35 to the OHI 2. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Lateral to S.Wiglusz to OHI 19 for yards. Tackled by J.Blanco at OHI 19.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19
(6:36 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at OHI 28.
+10 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 28
(6:21 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Riley; M.Lee at OHI 38.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38
(5:45 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Coll; B.Egenolf at OHI 44.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 44
(5:14 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 44. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at OHI 49.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 49
(4:35 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 49. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma; B.Egenolf at BALL 47.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 47
(3:50 - 1st) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 44.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - OHIO 44
(3:19 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Houston; J.Amos at BALL 42.
+11 YD
4 & 1 - OHIO 42
(2:42 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 31.
Sack
1 & 10 - OHIO 31
(1:58 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at BALL 37 for -6 yards (K.King)
+4 YD
2 & 16 - OHIO 37
(1:11 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to BALL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.King; S.Houston at BALL 33.
+13 YD
3 & 12 - OHIO 33
(0:24 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to BALL 33. Catch made by J.Jones at BALL 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 20.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20
(15:00 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to BALL 20. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BALL 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 11.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 11
(14:40 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Houston; C.Coll at BALL 8.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 8
(14:07 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf; K.Newson at BALL 6.
+6 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 6
(13:19 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL End Zone for 6 yards. S.Bangura for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:14 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Fumble (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:14 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(13:14 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; J.McCrory at BALL 28.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 28
(12:49 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; A.Floyd at BALL 30.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 30
(12:15 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at BALL 38.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(11:37 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 38. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Cox; A.Floyd at BALL 50.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50
(11:22 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 45 for -5 yards. C.Steele FUMBLES forced by T.Cox. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-T.Cox at BALL 45. Tackled by BALL at BALL 42.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 42 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 42
(10:58 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 31.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 31
(10:11 - 2nd) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 22.
+7 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 22
(9:34 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to BALL 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at BALL 15.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 15
(8:59 - 2nd) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McBride; T.Woodard at BALL 13.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 13
(8:19 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to BALL 13. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BALL 13. Gain of 13 yards. S.Wiglusz for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:13 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:13 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 35 to the BALL 1. Fair catch by A.Uzodinma.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(8:13 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25
(8:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at BALL 29. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 29
(7:37 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 29
(7:29 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 39 yards to OHI 32 Center-D.Seiler. S.Wiglusz returned punt from the OHI 32. Tackled by J.Beebe at OHI 35.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 61 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35
(7:20 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Mims at OHI 45.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45
(6:53 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf; J.Amos at OHI 48.
+45 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 48
(6:17 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 48. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 48. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 7.
No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIO 7
(5:32 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 10 for yards. S.Bangura FUMBLES forced by C.Coll. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-C.Coll at BALL 10. Tackled by OHI at BALL 10. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Offensive Facemask 3 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIO 4
(5:26 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 4
(5:24 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 1.
-3 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 1
(4:52 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to BALL 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 4.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - OHIO 11
(4:01 - 2nd) N.Vakos 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Fumble (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:34 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 63 yards from OHI 35 to the BALL 2. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at BALL 25. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 11 yards accepted.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 13
(3:28 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 30 for 17 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at BALL 30.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30
(3:11 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews; A.Floyd at BALL 34.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 34
(2:30 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BALL 45.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(2:06 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Houston; R.Mathews at BALL 46.
+17 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 46
(1:34 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 37.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37
(1:22 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to OHI 19 for 18 yards. C.Steele FUMBLES forced by T.Drake. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-A.Williams at OHI 19. Tackled by BALL at OHI 19.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Fumble (8 plays, 71 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19
(1:19 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 19. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at OHI 35.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35
(1:04 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 35. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 46.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46
(0:52 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at BALL 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 41.
No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIO 41
(0:48 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
+21 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 41
(0:47 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to BALL 41. Catch made by J.Jones at BALL 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at BALL 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 20
(0:39 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 20
(0:27 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to BALL 20. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at BALL 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 7.
-3 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 7
(0:27 - 2nd) C.Harris rushed to BALL 10 for -3 yards. C.Harris FUMBLES forced by K.King. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-K.King at BALL 10. Tackled by OHI at BALL 10.

BALL
Cardinals
 - End of Half (4 plays, 29 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10
(0:18 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 10. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 10. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BALL 25.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(0:10 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by OHI at BALL 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(0:06 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for N.Presley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 39
(0:01 - 2nd) W.Jones rushed to BALL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at BALL 39.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (9 plays, 30 yards, 6:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 59 yards from BALL 35 to the OHI 6. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Coll; T.Hatfield at OHI 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35
(14:52 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Houston; C.Coll at OHI 38.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 38
(14:14 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at OHI 40.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 40
(13:38 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at OHI 50.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 50
(13:13 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 50. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 50. Gain of yards. Tackled by BALL at OHI 34. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 20 - OHIO 40
(12:45 - 3rd) C.Harris rushed to BALL 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 44.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 44
(12:10 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Houston; K.Mims at BALL 41.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 41
(11:41 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sape; S.Houston at BALL 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 39
(11:10 - 3rd) C.Harris rushed to BALL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 39.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 39
(10:27 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by J.Neatherton at BALL 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 36.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 36
(9:54 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to BALL 36. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at BALL 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 35.
Punt
4 & 6 - OHIO 35
(9:54 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 34 yards to BALL 1 Center-J.Holloway. Downed by OHI.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Safety (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 1
(8:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on BALL-BALL False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 1
(8:46 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by OHI at BALL End Zone. SAFETY.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:46 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 55 yards from BALL 20 to the OHI 25. Fair catch by S.Wiglusz.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(8:46 - 3rd) C.Harris rushed to OHI 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at OHI 33.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - OHIO 33
(8:11 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at OHI 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 35
(7:44 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 35
(7:39 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 35
(7:31 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at OHI 42.
Punt
4 & 3 - OHIO 42
(6:52 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 39 yards to BALL 19 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by J.Jackson.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 19
(6:46 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 19. Catch made by V.Pemberton at BALL 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at BALL 27.
+9 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 27
(6:22 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BALL 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36
(6:01 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 36. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at BALL 42.
No Gain
2 & 4 - BALLST 42
(5:41 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for V.Pemberton.
No Gain
3 & 4 - BALLST 42
(5:36 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 42. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 42. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at BALL 42.
Punt
4 & 4 - BALLST 42
(5:02 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 33 yards to OHI 25 Center-D.Seiler. Out of bounds.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(4:50 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at OHI 29.
No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIO 29
(4:15 - 3rd) C.Harris rushed to OHI 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at OHI 29.
Penalty
3 & 6 - OHIO 29
(3:41 - 3rd) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 29. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 29. Gain of yards. Tackled by BALL at OHI 39. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 16 - OHIO 19
(3:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on OHI-OHI False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 21 - OHIO 14
(3:16 - 3rd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
Punt
4 & 21 - OHIO 14
(2:59 - 3rd) J.Wilson punts 36 yards to OHI 50 Center-J.Holloway. J.Jackson returned punt from the OHI 50. Tackled by K.Kelly at OHI 39.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(2:59 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by N.Presley at OHI 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at OHI 37.
+21 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 37
(2:24 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 37. Catch made by B.Hunt at OHI 37. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 16.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 16
(2:07 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
1 & Goal - BALLST 7
(2:04 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at OHI 10 for -3 yards (J.McCrory)
+10 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 10
(1:39 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 10. Catch made by T.Koziol at OHI 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Koziol for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(1:13 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Paddock steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Hunt at OHI 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:16 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 61 yards from BALL 35 to the OHI 4. Fair catch by B.Johnson.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(1:13 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Riley; T.Woodard at OHI 29.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 29
(0:40 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Coll; K.King at OHI 30.
+22 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 30
(15:00 - 4th) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 30. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 30. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 48.
+41 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 48
(14:29 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BALL 7 for 41 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 7.
+7 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 7
(14:02 - 4th) S.Bangura rushed to BALL End Zone for 7 yards. S.Bangura for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:52 - 4th) N.Vakos extra point is good.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 75 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:52 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(13:52 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25
(13:49 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at BALL 37.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37
(13:33 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 37. Gain of 7 yards. Y.Tyler ran out of bounds.
Penalty
2 & 3 - BALLST 44
(13:22 - 4th) PENALTY on BALL-BALL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - BALLST 39
(13:12 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at BALL 39.
+22 YD
3 & 8 - BALLST 39
(12:44 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 39. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 39.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(12:18 - 4th) W.Jones rushed to OHI 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Buell at OHI 38.
No Gain
2 & 9 - BALLST 38
(11:51 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BALLST 38
(11:44 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
Penalty
4 & 9 - BALLST 38
(11:35 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at OHI 48 for yards (R.Mathews) PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(11:13 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 28. Catch made by Y.Tyler at OHI 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at OHI 12.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 12
(10:37 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 12. Catch made by Y.Tyler at OHI 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 7.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BALLST 7
(10:05 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
+7 YD
3 & Goal - BALLST 7
(9:58 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to OHI 7. Catch made by B.Hunt at OHI 7. Gain of 7 yards. B.Hunt for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:54 - 4th) B.VonGunten extra point is good.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:54 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 55 yards from BALL 35 to the OHI 10. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at OHI 30.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30
(9:47 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at OHI 31.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 31
(9:36 - 4th) C.Harris pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sape; J.McBride at OHI 32.
No Gain
3 & 8 - OHIO 32
(8:45 - 4th) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris sacked at OHI 27 for -5 yards (C.Coll; S.Houston)
Punt
4 & 13 - OHIO 27
(7:41 - 4th) J.Wilson punts 38 yards to BALL 35 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by J.Jackson. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Downs (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(7:41 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at BALL 41.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41
(7:23 - 4th) J.Paddock rushed to BALL 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by OHI at BALL 42.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 42
(6:59 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 42. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at BALL 47.
Penalty
3 & 4 - BALLST 47
(6:30 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 47. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at BALL 49. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 14 - BALLST 37
(6:13 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by W.Jones at BALL 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at BALL 47.
No Gain
4 & 4 - BALLST 47
(5:38 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 47
(5:28 - 4th) C.Harris rushed to BALL 27 for 20 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 27.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 27
(4:51 - 4th) C.Harris rushed to BALL 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at BALL 25.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 25
(4:09 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 23.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 23
(3:03 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 19.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - OHIO 26
(2:48 - 4th) N.Vakos 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Interception (5 plays, 16 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:44 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 63 yards from OHI 35 to the BALL 2. Fair catch by A.Uzodinma.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(2:44 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at BALL 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 41
(2:26 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 41
(2:26 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 41
(2:20 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
Int
4 & 10 - BALLST 41
(2:16 - 4th) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at OHI 45. Intercepted by A.Floyd at OHI 45. Tackled by W.Jones at BALL 12.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 12
(2:04 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 13.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 13
(1:59 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at BALL 8.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 8
(1:53 - 4th) J.Neatherton rushed to BALL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 5.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - OHIO 12
(1:03 - 4th) N.Vakos 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wieland.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:00 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 44 yards from OHI 35 to the BALL 21. Out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(1:00 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 35
(0:56 - 4th) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at BALL 39.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 39
(0:39 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL.
No Gain
4 & 6 - BALLST 39
(0:32 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for BALL.

BALL
Cardinals

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(0:27 - 4th) C.Harris kneels at the BALL 41.
