Michigan State in position to bowl over Indiana
A bowl berth seemed like a longshot for Michigan State a few weeks ago.
It's now well within reach.
A victory against Indiana in their home finale on Saturday will give the Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) enough victories to participate in the postseason. If they lose, they'll have one more shot when they journey to Penn State the following weekend.
The Spartans have won three of their last four games, pulling out single-digit victories over Wisconsin, Illinois and Rutgers.
While qualifying for a bowl might seem to be the primary goal for his team, Spartans coach Mel Tucker doesn't want to discuss the elephant in the room.
"We talked (Monday) morning about not really talking about becoming bowl eligible," he said. "We're just focused on playing our best game of the season, our best 60 (minutes) of complementary football, and focus on what it takes to be able to get what we want on Saturday. And that's the process."
Tucker's aim is a simpler one.
"Our goal is to play our best football in November," he said. "We want to finish strong."
So far, so good. The momentum from the road upset of the Fighting Illini on Nov. 5 carried over to their victory over the Scarlet Knights, at least offensively. Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while running backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard combined for 165 yards on 27 carries.
Indiana (3-7, 1-6) will look to snap a seven-game losing streak. The Hoosiers had the misfortune of facing Penn State and Ohio State on back-to-back weekends and got pummeled each time.
It's uncertain whether Indiana will go with Connor Bazelak, who has started most of the season, or Dexter Williams II at quarterback this week.
The Spartans have won 11 of the last 13 meetings with the Hoosiers. The winner will get the traditional trophy, the Old Brass Spittoon.
"Not every program has the opportunity to play trophy games and rivalry games," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "It's a great opportunity for us to play for the Brass Spittoon, a trophy we've had twice since I've been here and they currently have it right now. Much, much to play for."
--Field Level Media
|
S. Shivers
2 RB
115 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
E. Collins
24 RB
107 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 43 ReYds, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|30
|Rushing
|10
|10
|Passing
|1
|16
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|288
|540
|Total Plays
|51
|91
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|257
|242
|Rush Attempts
|44
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|31
|298
|Comp. - Att.
|2-7
|27-43
|Yards Per Pass
|0.4
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-40
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-36.7
|3-31.0
|Return Yards
|0
|24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|31
|PASS YDS
|298
|
|
|257
|RUSH YDS
|242
|
|
|288
|TOTAL YDS
|540
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Williams II 5 QB
|D. Williams II
|2/7
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|13
|115
|2
|79
|
D. Williams II 5 QB
|D. Williams II
|16
|86
|1
|34
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|11
|36
|1
|14
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|3
|24
|0
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Barner 88 TE
|A. Barner
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 0 LB
|D. McCullough
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 17 DB
|J. Haynes
|2-4
|0.0
|1
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 10 LB
|M. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casey 8 LB
|J. Casey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 13 DB
|T. Mullen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lanier 9 DB
|B. Lanier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 44 LB
|A. Casey
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|1-8
|0.0
|0
|
L. Watley-Neely 12 DB
|L. Watley-Neely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Dunnam 15 DB
|P. Dunnam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DL
|J. Tevis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lucas Jr. 51 DL
|P. Lucas Jr.
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|1/2
|40
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|6
|36.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|4
|42.0
|88
|1
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|2
|12.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|27/43
|298
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|21
|119
|0
|36
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|19
|107
|2
|31
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|4
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|9
|8
|107
|1
|39
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|9
|4
|52
|0
|22
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|4
|4
|43
|0
|22
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|4
|3
|37
|0
|15
|
D. Barker 9 TE
|D. Barker
|5
|3
|30
|0
|16
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|6
|4
|27
|1
|13
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Dunn 98 DE
|A. Dunn
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunt 99 DT
|J. Hunt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brantley 0 CB
|C. Brantley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Brule 7 LB
|A. Brule
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mangham 1 S
|J. Mangham
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 43 S
|M. Spencer
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Patton 93 K
|B. Patton
|1/3
|19
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|3
|31.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Henry 11 WR
|T. Henry
|2
|20.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|12.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 58 yards from MSU 35 to the IU 7. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Stone at IU 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 50(14:50 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to MSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hunt at MSU 48.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - IND 48(14:23 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to MSU 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(13:57 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to MSU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; B.VanSumeren at MSU 34.
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - IND 34(13:21 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to MSU End Zone for 34 yards. D.Williams for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 1st) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(13:12 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 25. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at IU 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(12:43 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to IU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Head; J.Haynes at IU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICHST 33(12:10 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Carr.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - MICHST 33(12:06 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 33. Catch made by K.Coleman at IU 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Sanguinetti; P.Dunnam at IU 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:46 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to IU 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Head at IU 21.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 21(11:07 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 21. Catch made by J.Reed at IU 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at IU 7.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MICHST 7(10:48 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on IU-J.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MICHST 2(10:44 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to IU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough; A.Bryant at IU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MICHST 2(9:55 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to IU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICHST 2(9:14 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Berger.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MICHST 9(9:07 - 1st) B.Patton 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Donovan Holder-B.Baringer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the IU End Zone. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Lowery; M.Spencer at IU 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(8:56 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to IU 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson; J.Mangham at IU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IND 28(8:33 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to IU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn at IU 28.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - IND 28(7:56 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to IU 43 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at IU 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(7:19 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mangham; X.Henderson at IU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - IND 49(6:38 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Fletcher at IU 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - IND 49(6:04 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to IU 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at IU 50.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IND 50(5:24 - 1st) J.Evans punts 40 yards to MSU 10 Center-S.Wracher. Fair catch by J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 10(5:19 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a; D.Matthews at MSU 11.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 11(4:50 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 11. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 11. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; J.Williams at MSU 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 24(4:13 - 1st) J.Reed rushed to MSU 27 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at MSU 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 27(3:37 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 27. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at MSU 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(2:55 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Lucas; B.Fitzgerald at MSU 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 44(2:35 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott; P.Lucas at MSU 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 48(2:02 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at MSU 50.
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - MICHST 50(1:42 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 46 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; A.Bryant at MSU 46.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(1:39 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to MSU 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - IND 49(1:04 - 1st) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for IU.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - IND 49(1:00 - 1st) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams sacked at IU 43 for -8 yards (D.Mallory; J.Slade)
|Punt
4 & 21 - IND 43(0:14 - 1st) J.Evans punts 21 yards to MSU 36 Center-S.Wracher. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(0:08 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at MSU 48.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(15:00 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to IU 23 for 29 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 23(14:28 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to IU 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Casey at IU 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 19(13:49 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to IU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Head; N.Pierre at IU 17.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 17(13:15 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 17. Catch made by E.Collins at IU 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes; T.Mullen at IU 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 7(12:35 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to IU 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes; D.Matthews at IU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 5(11:55 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 5. Catch made by M.Carr at IU 5. Gain of 5 yards. M.Carr for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 2nd) B.Patton extra point is good. PENALTY on IU-IU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 2nd) J.Stone kicks 50 yards from MSU 35 to the IU 15. J.Henderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Simmons; A.Brule at IU 28.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(11:43 - 2nd) IU rushed to IU 24 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; A.Dunn at IU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - IND 25(11:08 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - IND 24(10:56 - 2nd) D.Williams pass complete to IU 24. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 24. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Spencer; C.Haladay at IU 31.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IND 31(10:04 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 38 yards to MSU 31 Center-S.Wracher. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(9:59 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 31. Catch made by D.Barker at MSU 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at MSU 43.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(9:22 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to IU 21 for 36 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at IU 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 21(8:45 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to IU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Lucas; J.Head at IU 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 19(7:58 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to IU 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 13. PENALTY on MSU-M.Carr Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - MICHST 23(7:47 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to IU 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 18.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - MICHST 18(7:00 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 18. Catch made by T.Mosley at IU 18. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MICHST 5(6:47 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Mangham. PENALTY on IU-T.Mullen Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 2(6:43 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to IU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 1(6:24 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to IU End Zone for 1 yards. E.Collins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 2nd) B.Patton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 2nd) J.Stone kicks 60 yards from MSU 35 to the IU 5. J.Henderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSU at IU 21. PENALTY on IU-P.Dunnam Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 8(6:16 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSU at IU 11.
|Sack
2 & 7 - IND 11(5:39 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams sacked at IU 2 for -9 yards (B.VanSumeren)
|+3 YD
3 & 16 - IND 2(5:00 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSU at IU 5.
|Punt
4 & 13 - IND 5(4:23 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 48 yards to MSU 47 Center-S.Wracher. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 47. Tackled by IU at IU 34.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(4:10 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to IU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 33(3:41 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 33. Catch made by J.Reed at IU 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 25(2:54 - 2nd) P.Thorne rushed to IU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 23(2:19 - 2nd) J.Berger rushed to IU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 21(1:39 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 21. Catch made by J.Berger at IU 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 19.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 19(1:29 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 19. Catch made by M.Carr at IU 19. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at IU 6.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MICHST 6(1:23 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman. PENALTY on IU-N.Pierre Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MICHST 2(1:17 - 2nd) P.Thorne rushed to IU 2 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at IU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MICHST 2(1:11 - 2nd) P.Thorne rushed to IU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MICHST 2(0:56 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 2. Catch made by K.Coleman at IU 2. Gain of 2 yards. K.Coleman for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 2nd) B.Patton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 2nd) J.Stone kicks 61 yards from MSU 35 to the IU 4. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSU at IU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 18(0:44 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 18(0:39 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Henderson.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - IND 19(0:33 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 33 for 14 yards. Tackled by MSU at IU 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 33(0:20 - 2nd) D.Williams pass complete to IU 33. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 33. Gain of yards. Tackled by MSU at IU 42. PENALTY on IU-IU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 52 yards from IU 35 to the MSU 13. T.Henry returns the kickoff. T.Henry FUMBLES forced by N.Pierre. Fumble RECOVERED by MSU-C.Casteel at MSU 34. Tackled by IU at MSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(14:52 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 34(14:45 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at MSU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MICHST 38(14:05 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MICHST 38(14:01 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 41 yards to IU 21 Center-MSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:40 - 3rd) C.Campbell kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(13:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSU-MSU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - MICHST 20(13:40 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at MSU 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 32(13:17 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald; N.Pierre at MSU 34.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 34(12:33 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott; A.Bryant at MSU 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MICHST 33(11:50 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 28 yards to IU 39 Center-MSU. Downed by C.Haladay.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(11:43 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn at IU 37.
|Sack
2 & 12 - IND 37(11:09 - 3rd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams sacked at IU 27 for -10 yards (A.Dunn)
|+6 YD
3 & 22 - IND 27(10:27 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Dunn at IU 33.
|Punt
4 & 16 - IND 33(9:51 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 41 yards to MSU 26 Center-S.Wracher. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 26. Tackled by IU at MSU 31.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(9:43 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Head; P.Lucas at MSU 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 33(9:03 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 33. Catch made by M.Carr at MSU 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson; A.Casey at MSU 37.
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 37(8:12 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 37. Catch made by E.Collins at MSU 37. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 41. PENALTY on MSU-MSU Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(7:44 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 44. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 44. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Watley-Neely at IU 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(7:05 - 3rd) P.Thorne rushed to IU 31 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.McCullough at IU 31.
|+31 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 31(6:24 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to IU End Zone for 31 yards. E.Collins for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:17 - 3rd) B.Patton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 63 yards from IU 35 to the MSU 2. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.McCullough at MSU 21.
|Int
1 & 10 - IND 21(5:58 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass INTERCEPTED at MSU 29. Intercepted by J.Haynes at MSU 29. Tackled by MSU at MSU 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 29(5:49 - 3rd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 29(5:44 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to MSU 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Fletcher at MSU 23.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MICHST 23(5:01 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to MSU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MICHST 30(4:17 - 3rd) C.Campbell 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Wracher Holder-J.Evans.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 3rd) C.Campbell kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(4:14 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Lucas; J.Head at MSU 26.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - IND 26(3:41 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 26. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 26. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald; J.Haynes at MSU 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(3:26 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 41. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Lanier at MSU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IND 46(2:47 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to MSU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Head; J.Tevis at MSU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 46(2:05 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Carr.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 46(2:01 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 24 yards to IU 30 Center-MSU. Downed by H.Joiner.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(1:50 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to IU 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at IU 36.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - MICHST 36(1:30 - 3rd) J.Lucas rushed to MSU 46 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley at MSU 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(1:10 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to MSU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Brantley; C.Haladay at MSU 42.
|+30 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 42(0:38 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to MSU 12 for 30 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 12(0:02 - 3rd) D.Williams scrambles to MSU 7 for 5 yards. D.Williams ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 7(15:00 - 4th) D.Williams rushed to MSU 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson; M.Spencer at MSU 6.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MICHST 6(14:16 - 4th) D.Williams rushed to MSU 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; S.Barrow at MSU 3.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - MICHST 3(13:26 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to MSU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; B.VanSumeren at MSU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 1(13:01 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to MSU End Zone for 1 yards. J.Henderson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 4th) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 4th) C.Freeman kicks 35 yards from IU 35 to the MSU 30. Fair catch by E.Morris. PENALTY on IU-IU Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(12:59 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to IU 46 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at IU 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(12:35 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to IU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - IND 44(11:38 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to IU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Head; N.Pierre at IU 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - IND 42(10:56 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 42. Catch made by J.Reed at IU 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 34(10:16 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 34(10:14 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - IND 34(10:08 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 34. Catch made by E.Collins at IU 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at IU 26.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - IND 26(9:20 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 26(9:15 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at IU 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 27(8:33 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IU 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at IU 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - MICHST 31(7:51 - 4th) D.Williams scrambles to IU 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at IU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(7:25 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; S.Barrow at IU 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 40(6:58 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; B.VanSumeren at IU 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 41(6:19 - 4th) D.Williams scrambles to IU 43 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hunt at IU 43.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MICHST 43(5:44 - 4th) J.Evans punts 32 yards to MSU 25 Center-S.Wracher. Downed by D.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(5:36 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to MSU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott at MSU 24.
|+22 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 24(4:59 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 24. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 24. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at MSU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(4:20 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Berger.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 46(4:17 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to MSU 48 for yards. Tackled by IU at MSU 48. PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 20 - MICHST 36(3:57 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 36. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by IU at MSU 41. PENALTY on IU-J.Williams Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(3:26 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 46. Catch made by D.Barker at MSU 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(3:06 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 38. Catch made by D.Barker at IU 38. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.McCullough at IU 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 36(2:37 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to IU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald; D.Matthews at IU 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 32(1:53 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to IU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant; A.Casey at IU 30.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - MICHST 30(1:46 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 30. Catch made by M.Carr at IU 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(1:23 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to IU 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; B.Fitzgerald at IU 21.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 21(1:09 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to IU 10 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; T.Mullen at IU 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 10(1:01 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to IU 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; A.Casey at IU 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 6(0:45 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to IU 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Head; A.Casey at IU 3.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - MICHST 3(0:38 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to IU 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 5.
|No Good
4 & 4 - MICHST 12(0:02 - 4th) B.Patton 22 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MSU Holder-MSU.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(0:00 - 5) E.Collins rushed to IU 9 for 16 yards. Tackled by P.Lucas; D.Matthews at IU 9.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - IND 9(0:00 - 5) PENALTY on MSU-MSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 14 - IND 14(0:00 - 5) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for MSU.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - IND 15(0:00 - 5) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 15. Catch made by K.Coleman at IU 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at IU 11.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IND 11(0:00 - 5) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
|No Good
4 & 11 - IND 18(0:00 - 5) B.Patton 28 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MSU Holder-MSU.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(0:00 - 5) J.Henderson rushed to MSU 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson; C.Haladay at MSU 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - IND 21(0:00 - 5) J.Henderson rushed to MSU 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14(0:00 - 5) J.Henderson rushed to MSU 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Slade; A.Dunn at MSU 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - IND 11(0:00 - 5) J.Henderson rushed to MSU 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson; A.Dunn at MSU 7.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - IND 7(0:00 - 5) J.Henderson rushed to MSU 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 9.
|No Good
4 & 5 - IND 17(0:00 - 5) C.Campbell 27 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-S.Wracher Holder-J.Evans.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(0:00 - 6) D.Williams pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by A.Barner at MSU 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by MSU at MSU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 1(0:00 - 6) S.Shivers rushed to MSU End Zone for 1 yards. S.Shivers for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 6) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Williams steps back to pass. Catch made by A.Barner at MSU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(0:00 - 6) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for MSU.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(0:00 - 6) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by T.Mosley at IU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 16.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 16(0:00 - 6) E.Collins rushed to IU 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(0:00 - 6) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 13(0:00 - 6) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - MICHST 13(0:00 - 6) P.Thorne pass complete to IU 13. Catch made by E.Collins at IU 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald; T.Mullen at IU 10.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - MICHST 10(0:00 - 6) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
