Pitt holds off Duke 28-26 for third straight victory
PITTSBURGH (AP) Israel Abanikanda ran for 113 yards and a touchdown and Brandon Hill returned a Duke fumble 30 yards for a score as Pittsburgh edged the Blue Devils 28-26 on Saturday.
The Panthers (7-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat the Blue Devils (7-4, 4-3) for the eighth time in nine meetings despite nearly squandering a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Duke's Riley Leonard threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns, including a 19-yard fourth-down strike to Jaylen Coleman with 47 seconds to go that pulled the Blue Devils within two. Duke appeared to try its own version of the ''Philly Special'' on the conversion, but the Panthers swarmed Blue Devils wide receiver Jordan Moore before Moore could locate Leonard running free in the end zone.
Hill's 30-yard scoop and score put the Panthers up 28-14 with 13:30 to play. Yet Pitt made a series of miscues down the stretch, including leaving Moore uncovered on a 49-yard touchdown pass that made it 28-20 with 9:28 remaining. Duke curiously opted to go for two after the score, with Leonard's pass falling incomplete.
The mistakes didn't end there. A botched snap by Panthers punter Caleb Junko gave Duke the ball at the Pitt 22 with 3:15 to go. The Panthers eventually forced a fourth-and-18 at the Pitt 19 but left Coleman all alone near the goal line. He walked into the end zone but Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis blew up the conversion and the Panthers held on for their third straight win.
Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis completed 15 of 32 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and two costly second-half interceptions that prevented the Panthers from pulling away. Pitt played most of the second half without star defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. The Nagurski and Outland Trophy finalist didn't play most of the final two quarters due to an apparent injury.
The Blue Devils were hardly mistake-free. In addition to the fumble by Jordan Waters that Hill returned for a score, wide receiver Jontavis Robertson dropped a touchdown late in the third quarter when a fourth-down heave by Leonard from the Pitt 32 smacked off his hands and fell to the turf.
THE TAKEAWAY
Duke: Mike Elko's first season with the Blue Devils is an unqualified success. Yet with the Panthers seemingly eager to hand them the game, Elko may have outsmarted himself by not simply opting for an extra point attempt after drawing within eight.
Pitt: The Panthers have maintained most of the season that they've been their own worst enemy, a habit that cost them a shot at repeating as ACC champions. It nearly happened again against the Blue Devils, but a chance for a fifth eight-win season under Pat Narduzzi remains a real possibility, something the Panthers will take after a sluggish October ended any hopes of another trip to the conference title game.
UP NEXT
Duke: Hosts Wake Forest next Saturday.
Pitt: Wraps up the regular season next Saturday at Miami.
|
R. Leonard
13 QB
290 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -4 RuYds, RuTD
|
I. Abanikanda
2 RB
113 RuYds, RuTD, 21 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|16
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|353
|310
|Total Plays
|72
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|120
|Rush Attempts
|27
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|290
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|24-45
|15-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.6
|6-35.5
|Return Yards
|65
|15
|Punts - Returns
|2-32
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-33
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|290
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|120
|
|
|353
|TOTAL YDS
|310
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|24/45
|290
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|7
|35
|0
|12
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|12
|33
|0
|7
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|7
|-4
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|20
|14
|199
|1
|49
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|10
|4
|52
|1
|28
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|2
|2
|18
|1
|19
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|6
|3
|18
|0
|11
|
C. Finney 82 TE
|C. Finney
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Bowen-Sims 18 WR
|M. Bowen-Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Joiner 1 DB
|D. Joiner
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 5 DB
|D. Young
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Rivers 0 DB
|C. Rivers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dillon 35 LB
|C. Dillon
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reese 59 DE
|M. Reese
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smith 40 DE
|R. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Freeman 12 LB
|T. Freeman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 26 DB
|J. Pickett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Shelton II 43 LB
|R. Shelton II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nelson 93 DE
|A. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Oben 94 DE
|R. Oben
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Morris Jr. 36 LB
|N. Morris Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Anthony Jr. 19 DE
|V. Anthony Jr.
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 55 DT
|J. Franklin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|5
|36.6
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|2
|21.0
|24
|0
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|15/32
|190
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|17
|113
|1
|26
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|9
|21
|0
|4
|
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|2
|0
|0
|8
|
C. Junko 95 K
|C. Junko
|1
|-22
|0
|-22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|9
|4
|93
|1
|35
|
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|8
|5
|36
|0
|11
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|3
|2
|21
|0
|20
|
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|4
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|4
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Johnson 8 TE
|K. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|6-7
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett II 31 DB
|E. Hallett II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 50 DL
|D. Hayes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan III 6 DL
|J. Morgan III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. DeShields 23 LB
|S. DeShields
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|2/2
|51
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Vander Haar 94 P
|S. Vander Haar
|3
|37.3
|3
|38
|
C. Junko 95 K
|C. Junko
|1
|45.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|2
|11.5
|15
|0
|
K. Johnson 8 TE
|K. Johnson
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|2
|7.5
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to the DUK 1. J.Robertson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Wiltz at DUK 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(14:54 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at DUK 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DUKE 28(14:26 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DUKE 28(14:19 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Waters.
|Punt
4 & 7 - DUKE 28(14:14 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 18 yards to DUK 46 Center-DUK. Out of bounds. PENALTY on PIT-P.O'Brien Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 44(14:08 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 44. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at PIT 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 36(13:41 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield (B.Johnson).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 36(13:32 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to DUK 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Young at DUK 29.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PITT 29(12:55 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to DUK 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; V.Anthony at DUK 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - PITT 37(12:13 - 1st) B.Sauls 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PIT Holder-PIT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:08 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; M.Devonshire at DUK 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(11:31 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; S.Dennis at DUK 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 40(10:50 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at DUK 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(10:05 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 48(9:57 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; S.Dennis at DUK 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - DUKE 49(9:13 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to PIT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 47.
|Punt
4 & 5 - DUKE 47(8:36 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 39 yards to PIT 8 Center-DUK. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 8(8:29 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at PIT 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 17(8:04 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at PIT 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(7:32 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at PIT 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PITT 30(6:59 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|Sack
3 & 5 - PITT 30(6:53 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis sacked at PIT 22 for -8 yards (R.Smith)
|Punt
4 & 13 - PITT 22(6:22 - 1st) PIT punts 56 yards to DUK 22 Center-PIT. C.Rivers blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(6:11 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to PIT 42. Catch made by J.Calhoun at PIT 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; S.Dennis at PIT 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 36(5:39 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to PIT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 34(5:01 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to PIT 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at PIT 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(4:20 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to PIT 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hayes; D.Danielson at PIT 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 28(3:36 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to PIT 28. Catch made by J.Calhoun at PIT 28. Gain of 28 yards. J.Calhoun for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:28 - 1st) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:28 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 57 yards from DUK 35 to the PIT 8. R.Hammond returns the kickoff. Tackled by DUK at PIT 16. PENALTY on DUK-R.Shelton Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31(3:23 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Young at PIT 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 38(3:02 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett; M.Reese at PIT 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 43(2:33 - 1st) B.Means rushed to PIT 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; B.Johnson at PIT 45.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PITT 45(2:02 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PITT 45(1:55 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PITT 45(1:44 - 1st) PUNT
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(1:25 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.DeShields; A.Woods at DUK 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 26(0:38 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre at DUK 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DUKE 27(15:00 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|Punt
4 & 8 - DUKE 27(14:55 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 41 yards to PIT 32 Center-DUK. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 32. Tackled by J.Stinson at PIT 43.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 43(14:46 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Oben at PIT 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 47(14:36 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett at PIT 49.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PITT 49(13:59 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne (D.Joiner).
|Punt
4 & 4 - PITT 49(13:30 - 2nd) S.Vander Haar punts 38 yards to DUK 13 Center-PIT. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 13(13:22 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 13. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 13. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at DUK 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 13(12:49 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 13. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; M.Williams at DUK 17.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DUKE 17(12:05 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 6 - DUKE 17(11:58 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 57 yards to PIT 26 Center-DUK. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 26. Tackled by R.Smith at PIT 30.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 30(11:42 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at PIT 31.
|+35 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 31(11:12 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 31. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 31. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 34(10:42 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to DUK 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner; V.Anthony at DUK 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 34(10:10 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 34(10:03 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to DUK 34. Catch made by D.Carter at DUK 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by V.Anthony; N.Morris at DUK 33.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - PITT 41(9:19 - 2nd) B.Sauls 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PIT Holder-PIT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:12 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(9:12 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at DUK 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 42(8:32 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 42. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan; A.Woods at DUK 44.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PITT 44(7:47 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for M.Bowen-Sims.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PITT 44(7:39 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for DUK.
|Punt
4 & 8 - PITT 44(7:30 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 53 yards to PIT 3 Center-DUK. Out of bounds. PENALTY on PIT-J.McIntyre Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
|( - )
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 42(7:07 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to PIT 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 38.
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 38(6:18 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to PIT 17. Catch made by J.Moore at PIT 17. Gain of 21 yards. J.Moore ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 17(6:12 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to PIT 11 for 6 yards. R.Leonard FUMBLES forced by S.Dennis. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-R.Leonard at PIT 11. Tackled by PIT at PIT 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 11(5:24 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to PIT 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; C.Kancey at PIT 10.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 10(4:32 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to PIT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz; J.Morgan at PIT 8.
|+7 YD
4 & Goal - PITT 8(3:48 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to PIT 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; S.Dennis at PIT 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PITT 1(3:11 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to PIT End Zone for 1 yards. R.Leonard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:01 - 2nd) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(3:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-S.Dennis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 24 yards from DUK 50 to the PIT 26. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Djungu-Sungu at PIT 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 27(2:58 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 27(2:50 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Oben; S.Heyward at PIT 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - PITT 31(2:17 - 2nd) K.Slovis scrambles to PIT 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by DUK at PIT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 39(1:50 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 39(1:43 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 39. Catch made by B.Means at PIT 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at DUK 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 39(1:22 - 2nd) K.Slovis scrambles to DUK 37 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by DUK at DUK 37. PENALTY on PIT-G.Houy Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 22 - PITT 49(1:14 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 49. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 49. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at DUK 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 27(0:50 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to DUK 27. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at DUK 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at DUK 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 16(0:29 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 16(0:22 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to DUK 16. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at DUK 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Young at DUK 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - PITT 15(0:14 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to DUK 15. Catch made by J.Wayne at DUK 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Wayne for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 2nd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 33 yards from PIT 35 to the DUK 32. J.Calhoun returns the kickoff. Tackled by PIT at DUK 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(0:08 - 2nd) R.Leonard kneels at the DUK 33.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 61 yards from DUK 35 to the PIT 4. R.Hammond returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Taylor; R.Smith at PIT 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 19(14:54 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 19. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 19. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at PIT 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 38(14:28 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 38. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at PIT 43.
|+26 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 43(14:02 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to DUK 31 for 26 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; C.Dillon at DUK 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 31(13:50 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to DUK 31. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at DUK 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 24(13:19 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to DUK 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; B.Johnson at DUK 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 23(12:30 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to DUK 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Nelson at DUK 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 18(12:23 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to DUK 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 17.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - PITT 17(12:09 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on PIT-G.Houy Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 24 - PITT 32(12:06 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at DUK 15. Intercepted by D.Young at DUK 15. Tackled by K.Slovis at DUK 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(10:48 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at DUK 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 40(10:34 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at DUK 47.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DUKE 47(9:57 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|Punt
4 & 3 - DUKE 47(9:54 - 3rd) P.Wilson punts 28 yards to PIT 25 Center-DUK. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 25(9:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-J.Kradel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PITT 20(9:11 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - PITT 20(9:05 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 20. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers; B.Johnson at PIT 22.
|+14 YD
3 & 13 - PITT 22(8:25 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 22. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 22. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at PIT 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 36(8:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-M.Minor False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - PITT 31(7:54 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 31. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at PIT 41.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PITT 41(7:22 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|Int
3 & 5 - PITT 41(7:14 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at DUK 45. Intercepted by S.Heyward at DUK 45. Tackled by K.Slovis at PIT 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(7:01 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 47(6:54 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to PIT 47. Catch made by J.Coleman at PIT 47. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 48.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - DUKE 48(6:19 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to PIT 48. Catch made by J.Moore at PIT 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 33.
|Sack
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(5:43 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at PIT 45 for -12 yards (S.Simon)
|+12 YD
2 & 22 - DUKE 45(5:01 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to PIT 45. Catch made by J.Moore at PIT 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - DUKE 33(4:16 - 3rd) R.Leonard scrambles to PIT 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hayes at PIT 32.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - DUKE 32(3:26 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 32(3:18 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner; M.Reese at PIT 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 36(2:45 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; J.Franklin at PIT 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 39(2:20 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Freeman at PIT 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 42(1:58 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at PIT 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 45(1:29 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 45. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 49(0:56 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to DUK 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 46(0:34 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to DUK 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Carter; M.Reese at DUK 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 43(15:00 - 4th) R.Hammond rushed to DUK 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Reese at DUK 42.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PITT 42(14:37 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - PITT 42(14:19 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-P.O'Brien False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - PITT 47(14:19 - 4th) S.Vander Haar punts 37 yards to DUK 10 Center-PIT. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 10(14:13 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 10. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 10. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; E.Hallett at DUK 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(13:53 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to DUK 30 for 4 yards. J.Waters FUMBLES forced by D.Green. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-B.Hill at DUK 30. B.Hill for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(13:30 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. I.Abanikanda rushed to DUK 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the DUK End Zone. J.Robertson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Anderson; K.Johnson at DUK 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(13:22 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 18(13:16 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 18. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at DUK 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 27(12:40 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at DUK 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(12:28 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 29. Catch made by C.Finney at DUK 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at DUK 32.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DUKE 32(11:52 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - DUKE 32(11:43 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 32. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at DUK 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(11:06 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for C.Finney.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 40(10:57 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by S.Hagans at DUK 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at DUK 44.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 44(10:17 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to PIT 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Danielson at PIT 49.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(9:38 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to PIT 49. Catch made by J.Moore at PIT 49. Gain of 49 yards. J.Moore for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:28 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for DUK. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 4th) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(9:28 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 47 for 22 yards. Tackled by D.Young at PIT 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 47(8:55 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at PIT 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PITT 48(8:21 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for R.Hammond.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PITT 48(8:14 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|Punt
4 & 9 - PITT 48(8:08 - 4th) S.Vander Haar punts 37 yards to DUK 15 Center-PIT. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 15(8:02 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 15(7:54 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+32 YD
3 & 10 - DUKE 15(7:48 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 15. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 15. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at DUK 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(7:36 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 47(7:17 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 47. Catch made by S.Hagans at DUK 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at DUK 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - DUKE 50(6:37 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to PIT 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 44.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - DUKE 44(5:57 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to PIT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; D.Alexandre at PIT 42. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(5:22 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to PIT 42. Catch made by J.Waters at PIT 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 33. PENALTY on DUK-DUK Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 20 - DUKE 48(4:57 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at DUK 41 for -7 yards (T.Bentley)
|+22 YD
2 & 27 - DUKE 41(4:10 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 41. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at PIT 37.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DUKE 37(3:58 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - DUKE 37(3:44 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 37(3:39 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon; A.Nelson at PIT 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 41(3:32 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Young; C.Dillon at PIT 44.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PITT 44(3:26 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|-22 YD
4 & 3 - PITT 44(3:24 - 4th) C.Junko rushed to PIT 22 for -22 yards. C.Junko FUMBLES forced by DUK. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-C.Junko at PIT 22. Tackled by R.Shelton at PIT 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 22(3:15 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to PIT 22. Catch made by J.Moore at PIT 22. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 22.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 22(2:55 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - DUKE 22(2:54 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to PIT 22. Catch made by S.Hagans at PIT 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at PIT 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 11(2:40 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to PIT 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at PIT 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DUKE 9(1:32 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DUKE 9(1:28 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to PIT 6 for yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre at PIT 6. PENALTY on DUK-G.Barton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - DUKE 19(1:00 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for C.Finney.
|+19 YD
4 & 18 - DUKE 19(0:52 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to PIT 19. Catch made by J.Coleman at PIT 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Coleman for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:47 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Leonard steps back to pass. K.Slovis sacked at PIT 3 for yards (PIT) TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
