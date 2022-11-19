|
|
|VATECH
|LIB
Holston scores 3 TDs, Virginia Tech trips up Liberty 23-22
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Jalen Holston rushed for 99 yards and a career-high three touchdowns and Virginia Tech snapped a seven-game losing streak by surprising Liberty 23-22 on Saturday.
The Hokies' defense, maligned during the lengthy losing skid, came up with two big stops in the final minutes to preserve the one-point lead. They forced an incomplete pass by Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter to get the ball back near midfield, then forced Johnathan Bennett to lose a fumble on the Flames' next possession.
Holston picked up a key first down that allowed the Hokies (3-8) to salt the final minute away.
Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells completed 14 of 20 passes for 148 yards.
Liberty (8-3) rotated two quarterbacks - Bennett and Salter - with mixed results.
Bennett led the only offensive touchdown drive on his 15-yard touchdown run, and Salter threw for 119 yards on 12-of-18 passing.
Holston's second touchdown run gave the Hokies a 17-7 lead that lasted for 14 seconds.
Shedro Louis, playing one week after attending his father's funeral in Immokalee, Florida, returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.
Nick Brown converted on a 47-yard field goal before halftime to tie the game at 17.
Holston converted on his third rushing touchdown with 7:46 remaining that gave the Hokies the game-winning score.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia Tech: The Hokies showed some fight and took a 23-22 lead in the fourth quarter on Jalen Holston's third rushing touchdown of the game. It was Tech's first fourth-quarter points since tallying 14 on Oct. 15 against Miami.
Liberty: The Flames dropped their second straight game after rising to 19th in the AP Poll two weeks ago.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: Wraps up the regular season Saturday against Virginia.
Liberty: Completes a two-game homestand with its regular-season finale Saturday against New Mexico State. Both teams are joining Conference USA in 2023.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Holston
0 RB
99 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 5 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
J. Bennett
11 QB
98 PaYds, 20 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|20
|Rushing
|14
|6
|Passing
|5
|12
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|324
|328
|Total Plays
|79
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|176
|120
|Rush Attempts
|59
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|148
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|14-20
|20-34
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|4-27
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.9
|6-35.8
|Return Yards
|3
|-9
|Punts - Returns
|2-3
|1--9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|148
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|176
|RUSH YDS
|120
|
|
|324
|TOTAL YDS
|328
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|14/20
|148
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|26
|99
|3
|14
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|11
|78
|0
|22
|
J. Love 97 K
|J. Love
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|16
|4
|0
|19
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|2
|2
|45
|0
|35
|
D. Wright 13 TE
|D. Wright
|2
|2
|35
|0
|32
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|4
|4
|31
|0
|25
|
J. Blue 2 WR
|J. Blue
|2
|2
|23
|0
|13
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|4
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Gosnell 12 WR
|S. Gosnell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 88 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Lawson 21 LB
|K. Lawson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 3 DL
|N. Pollard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Love 97 K
|J. Love
|1/1
|23
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|7
|43.9
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Beck 14 WR
|C. Beck
|3
|25.7
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Holloway 11 WR
|T. Holloway
|2
|1.5
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|12/18
|119
|0
|0
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|8/15
|98
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|9
|64
|0
|29
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|10
|23
|0
|14
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|9
|20
|1
|15
|
T. Green 2 RB
|T. Green
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|5
|4
|74
|0
|27
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|11
|9
|60
|0
|12
|
B. Hanshaw 15 TE
|B. Hanshaw
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|5
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Snead 8 WR
|C. Snead
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 7 LB
|M. Smith Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
Q. Reese 16 S
|Q. Reese
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|2/2
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|6
|35.8
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|3
|53.3
|97
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|-9.0
|-9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 61 yards from LIB 35 to the VT 4. C.Beck returns the kickoff. Tackled by LIB at VT 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(14:53 - 1st) K.King rushed to VT 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at VT 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 19(14:26 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 19. Catch made by K.King at VT 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 20.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 20(13:50 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 20. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 24.
|Punt
4 & 1 - VATECH 24(12:49 - 1st) P.Moore punts 42 yards to LIB 34 Center-J.Pollock. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34(12:41 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 36(12:11 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 36. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 39(11:48 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 42.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LIB 42(11:16 - 1st) A.Alves punts 38 yards to VT 20 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(11:07 - 1st) K.King rushed to VT 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 22.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 22(10:39 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to VT 41 for 19 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(10:29 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 41. Catch made by K.King at VT 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 44(10:11 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 44. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 46.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(9:30 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to LIB 46. Catch made by N.Gallo at LIB 46. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 11(8:30 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to LIB 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 9.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - VATECH 9(7:59 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to LIB 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 4.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - VATECH 4(7:25 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at LIB 10 for yards (T.Dupree) PENALTY on LIB-LIB Illegal Substitution 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - VATECH 2(7:00 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. J.Holston for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:57 - 1st) J.Love extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 25(6:57 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 25(6:51 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at LIB 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LIB 30(6:36 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|Punt
4 & 5 - LIB 30(6:30 - 1st) A.Alves punts 40 yards to VT 30 Center-A.Mock. T.Holloway returned punt from the VT 30. Tackled by LIB at VT 29.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(6:20 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to VT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 31.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - VATECH 31(6:00 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - VATECH 31(5:55 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Holston.
|Punt
4 & 8 - VATECH 31(5:48 - 1st) P.Moore punts 49 yards to LIB 20 Center-J.Pollock. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 20. Tackled by VT at LIB 11.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 11(5:36 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 10.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - LIB 10(5:04 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 18.
|+27 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 18(4:42 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 18. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 18. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 45(4:27 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - LIB 44(3:48 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 44. Catch made by T.Sibley at LIB 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 44.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 44(3:12 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to VT 15 for 29 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 15(2:53 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 15(2:41 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to VT End Zone for 15 yards. J.Bennett for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 1st) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 58 yards from LIB 35 to the VT 7. C.Beck returns the kickoff. Tackled by LIB at VT 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(2:26 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for S.Gosnell.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 33(2:19 - 1st) K.King rushed to LIB 46 for 21 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(1:50 - 1st) K.King rushed to LIB 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 41(1:20 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to LIB 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(0:52 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to LIB 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 24.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - VATECH 24(0:26 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at LIB 38 for -14 yards (Q.Reese; K.Charles) PENALTY on VT-G.Wells Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
3 & 19 - VATECH 38(0:11 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to LIB 38. Catch made by J.Blue at LIB 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 25.
|+11 YD
4 & 6 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 2nd) J.Love rushed to LIB 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 14(14:24 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to LIB 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 11(14:03 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to LIB 11. Catch made by J.Holston at LIB 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 7.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - VATECH 7(13:29 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to LIB 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 5.
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - VATECH 5(13:14 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to LIB End Zone for 5 yards. J.Holston for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(13:09 - 2nd) J.Love extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:09 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(13:09 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by B.Hanshaw at LIB 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 50(12:30 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 42 for -8 yards (K.Lawson)
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - LIB 42(12:02 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 48.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LIB 48(11:48 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LIB 48(11:38 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 16 yards to VT 36 Center-A.Mock. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(11:32 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to VT 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 41(11:02 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to VT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 44.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 44(10:38 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 44. Catch made by J.Blue at VT 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(10:06 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to LIB 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - VATECH 43(9:31 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Holston.
|+32 YD
3 & 7 - VATECH 43(9:25 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by D.Wright at LIB 43. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 11(8:53 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to LIB 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 10(8:19 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to LIB 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - VATECH 5(7:48 - 2nd) K.King rushed to LIB 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - VATECH 13(7:12 - 2nd) J.Love 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Pollock Holder-P.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(6:52 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by K.King at VT 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 50(6:43 - 2nd) K.King rushed to LIB 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 42(6:21 - 2nd) K.King rushed to LIB 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 38.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38(5:41 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to LIB 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 40.
|Sack
2 & 12 - LIB 40(5:07 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at LIB 48 for -8 yards (D.Johnson)
|Penalty
3 & 20 - LIB 48(4:34 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith. PENALTY on LIB-T.Clark Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 15 - LIB 43(4:27 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 45 for -12 yards (T.Dupree)
|Punt
4 & 27 - LIB 45(3:52 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 41 yards to LIB 14 Center-J.Pollock. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 14(3:43 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 14. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 14. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 21.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - VATECH 21(3:08 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 21. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(2:44 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 33(2:39 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for S.Louis.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 33(2:35 - 2nd) K.Salter rushed to LIB 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 36.
|Punt
4 & 7 - VATECH 36(2:05 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 46 yards to VT 18 Center-A.Mock. T.Holloway returned punt from the VT 18. Tackled by LIB at VT 22.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 22(1:53 - 2nd) K.King rushed to VT 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 23.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 23(1:24 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to VT 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 23.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 23(1:17 - 2nd) K.King rushed to VT 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 25.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LIB 25(1:13 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 55 yards to LIB 20 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by J.Stroman.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(1:02 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 20. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(0:57 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas. PENALTY on VT-J.Stroman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(0:51 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 46(0:45 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 46. Catch made by S.Louis at LIB 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - VATECH 48(0:41 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to VT 48. Catch made by N.Frith at VT 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(0:36 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Snead. PENALTY on LIB-LIB Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 25 - VATECH 45(0:29 - 2nd) K.Salter rushed to VT 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - VATECH 45(0:21 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to VT 45. Catch made by N.Frith at VT 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(0:13 - 2nd) J.Bennett spikes the ball.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - VATECH 37(0:11 - 2nd) N.Brown 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Mock Holder-A.Alves.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 54 yards from VT 35 to the LIB 11. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by VT at LIB 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(14:54 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - VATECH 45(14:39 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 45(14:33 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(14:03 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to VT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - VATECH 42(13:32 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - VATECH 42(13:24 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to VT 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 43.
|Punt
4 & 9 - VATECH 43(12:50 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 33 yards to VT 10 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 3rd) P.Moore kicks 65 yards from VT 20 to the LIB 15. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by VT at VT 48.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(11:55 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to VT 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 50.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - VATECH 50(11:25 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - VATECH 50(11:19 - 3rd) J.Bennett rushed to VT 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 48.
|Punt
4 & 10 - VATECH 48(10:40 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 42 yards to VT 6 Center-A.Mock. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 6(10:32 - 3rd) J.Holston rushed to VT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 8.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 8(9:57 - 3rd) J.Holston rushed to VT 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 8.
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - LIB 8(9:16 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to VT 27 for 19 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 27(8:51 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 27. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LIB 30(8:23 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 30(8:17 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to VT 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 35.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LIB 35(7:39 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 41 yards to LIB 24 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by J.Stroman.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(7:27 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 24. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 32.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - VATECH 32(6:55 - 3rd) K.Salter rushed to LIB 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(6:36 - 3rd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 46(6:25 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 46. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 42.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(6:15 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to VT 42. Catch made by N.Frith at VT 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(5:57 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to VT 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 13.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 13(5:18 - 3rd) K.Salter rushed to VT 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 15.
|Sack
3 & 6 - VATECH 15(4:31 - 3rd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at VT 19 for -4 yards (T.Garbutt)
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - VATECH 27(3:56 - 3rd) N.Brown 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Mock Holder-A.Alves.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the VT End Zone. C.Beck returns the kickoff. Tackled by LIB at VT 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 40(3:42 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 40. Catch made by J.Holston at VT 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 41.
|+22 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 41(3:11 - 3rd) K.King rushed to LIB 37 for 22 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 37(2:45 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to LIB 37. Catch made by K.King at LIB 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 35(2:09 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to LIB 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 34.
|Sack
3 & 7 - LIB 34(1:24 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at LIB 46 for -12 yards (A.Walker) PENALTY on VT-J.Jordan Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 19 - LIB 46(1:06 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 36 yards to LIB 10 Center-J.Pollock. Downed by C.Conner.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 10(0:54 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 10. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 10. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 19. PENALTY on VT-VT Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(0:40 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to VT 45 for 21 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(15:00 - 4th) T.Green rushed to VT 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - VATECH 37(14:44 - 4th) K.Salter rushed to VT 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - VATECH 39(14:09 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to VT 39. Catch made by J.Jackson at VT 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(13:25 - 4th) K.Salter rushed to VT 34 for 0 yards. K.Salter FUMBLES forced by T.Garbutt. Fumble RECOVERED by VT-K.Lawson at VT 36. Tackled by LIB at VT 36.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 36(13:17 - 4th) K.King rushed to VT 45 for 9 yards. K.King FUMBLES forced by M.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by VT-T.Holloway at VT 45. Tackled by LIB at VT 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - LIB 45(12:45 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to LIB 41 for 14 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41(12:08 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to LIB 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 37(11:35 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to LIB 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 36.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 36(11:01 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to LIB 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 24(10:39 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 24(10:34 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to LIB 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 21.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 21(9:56 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to LIB 21. Catch made by K.Smith at LIB 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 16.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - LIB 16(9:35 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to LIB 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 13(9:09 - 4th) G.Wells rushed to LIB 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 10(8:32 - 4th) G.Wells rushed to LIB 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - LIB 4(8:09 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to LIB 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 1(7:52 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to LIB End Zone for 1 yards. J.Holston for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:46 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Wells steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Smith at LIB 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 4th) K.Lowe kicks 3 yards from LIB 3 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(7:46 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - VATECH 33(7:17 - 4th) K.Salter rushed to LIB 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(6:51 - 4th) K.Salter rushed to LIB 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 46(6:18 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by VT at LIB 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(5:54 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas. PENALTY on VT-N.Peoples Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(5:43 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough. PENALTY on LIB-T.Sibley Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 15 - VATECH 43(5:43 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at VT 50 for -7 yards (D.Hollifield)
|+10 YD
2 & 22 - VATECH 50(5:19 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to VT 50. Catch made by J.Jackson at VT 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 40.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - VATECH 40(4:44 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - VATECH 40(4:34 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for S.Louis.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 40(4:28 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to VT 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 41(3:42 - 4th) G.Wells rushed to VT 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at VT 46.
|Sack
3 & 4 - LIB 46(3:31 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 35 for -11 yards (J.Scruggs)
|Punt
4 & 15 - LIB 35(3:26 - 4th) P.Moore punts 43 yards to LIB 22 Center-J.Pollock. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(3:19 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 17 for -5 yards (N.Pollard)
|Sack
2 & 15 - VATECH 17(2:55 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 17 for 0 yards (T.Garbutt) J.Bennett FUMBLES forced by T.Garbutt. Fumble RECOVERED by VT-J.Griffin at LIB 14. Tackled by LIB at LIB 14.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 14(2:49 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to LIB 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 7.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 7(2:04 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to LIB 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LIB 2(1:30 - 4th) G.Wells kneels at the LIB 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LIB 5(1:25 - 4th) G.Wells kneels at the LIB 10.
|-3 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 10(0:32 - 4th) G.Wells kneels at the LIB 13.
