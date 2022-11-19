|
|
|STNFRD
|CAL
Cal uses fumble return TD to beat Stanford 27-20 in Big Game
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Jackson Sirmon scored on 37-yard return following a wild play with two fumbles and California rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Stanford 27-20 in the Big Game on Saturday.
The Golden Bears (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) trailed 17-6 in the fourth quarter when Jack Plummer started the comeback with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Monroe Young.
Then things really went crazy on the ensuing possession for Stanford (3-8, 1-8).
Backup quarterback Ashton Daniels took a direct snap and ran to his left. He was stripped of the ball by Daniel Scott and Cal's Jeremiah Earby recovered. But Daniels then knocked the ball loose from Earby for a second fumble on the play only to have Sirmon scoop it up and run in to give Cal a 20-17 lead with 9:54 to play.
Stanford had three more drives to rally. But the Cardinal punted twice and then McKee was intercepted by Scott with just more than two minutes to play, setting up Jaydn Ott's 1-yard run that sealed the win.
There was little at stake in the 125th version of the Big Game other pride and the Axe that goes to the victorious team. Both teams were eliminated from bowl contention with blowout losses last week making this the first meeting when neither team had a chance at a bowl since 2000.
This is also the first time since 1997-98 that Cal and Stanford will both have losing records in back-to-back seasons.
That didn't completely dampen the enthusiasm as Cal had its first home sellout since a 2013 game against Ohio State with a crowd of 51,892.
Stanford controlled the game through the first three quarters by scoring TDs on their opening drives of both halves. They took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards capped by Mitch Leigber's 1-yard run for his first career touchdown after moving from safety earlier this season.
After forcing a three-and-out to start the second half, Stanford drive 71 yards for another score with McKee connecting on a 9-yard score to Elijah Higgins.
THE TAKEAWAY
Stanford: The Cardinal lost back-to-back Big Games for the first time since 2008-09. They avoided their sixth straight game of scoring 17 points or fewer when Joshua Karty kicked a 60-yard field goal on the final play.
California: The Bears offense wasn't much more productive after firing OC Bill Musgrave and OL coach Angus McClure last week following a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. Cal managed just six points on their first six trips across midfield but managed to do enough in the fourth quarter to beat Stanford at home for the first time since 2008.
THE PLAY
This year marked the 40th anniversary of ''The Play'' when Cal shocked Stanford with a kick return TD on the final play of a 25-20 win that featured five laterals and the Stanford band on the field.
Cal unveiled a 1,500-pound statue this week of Kevin Moen, who scored the TD and collided with a Stanford trombone player in the end zone.
This also marks the final Big Game for Cal radio announcer Joe Starkey, whose call ''the band is out on the field!'' was the most memorable of his 48-year career.
On a sad note, one of the players who made a lateral on that play, running back Dwight Garner, died on Saturday at age 58 of prostate cancer.
UP NEXT
Stanford: Hosts BYU on Saturday night.
California: Hosts No. 16 UCLA on Friday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
|
M. Leigber
32 RB
83 RuYds, RuTD, 53 ReYds, 7 RECs
|
J. Ott
6 RB
97 RuYds, RuTD, 51 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|19
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|399
|393
|Total Plays
|80
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|113
|Rush Attempts
|32
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|270
|280
|Comp. - Att.
|29-48
|23-43
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|6-62
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-43.9
|6-44.3
|Return Yards
|0
|83
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-43
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-40
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|270
|PASS YDS
|280
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|113
|
|
|399
|TOTAL YDS
|393
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|29/45
|270
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Leigber 32 RB
|M. Leigber
|22
|83
|1
|9
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|7
|58
|0
|43
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|3
|-12
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|13
|8
|69
|1
|14
|
M. Leigber 32 RB
|M. Leigber
|9
|7
|53
|0
|14
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|5
|4
|47
|0
|14
|
J. Humphreys 5 WR
|J. Humphreys
|7
|5
|45
|0
|15
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|5
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
S. Taylor 85 FB
|S. Taylor
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
M. Reuben 0 WR
|M. Reuben
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Bowman 9 WR
|C. Bowman
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Starr 19 WR
|S. Starr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 33 S
|A. Gilman
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Moi 51 DL
|J. Moi
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bonner 13 CB
|E. Bonner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miezan 45 LB
|R. Miezan
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 3 LB
|L. Damuni
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. DiCosmo 0 LB
|A. DiCosmo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nugent 60 C
|D. Nugent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sinclair 8 LB
|T. Sinclair
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 2 S
|J. McGill
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 23 LB
|D. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 40 DL
|T. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 27 S
|O. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Fields 24 S
|P. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Keneley 92 LB
|L. Keneley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mangum-Farrar 14 LB
|J. Mangum-Farrar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|2/2
|61
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|8
|43.9
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 26 WR
|J. Thompson
|3
|12.7
|19
|0
|
S. Taylor 85 FB
|S. Taylor
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|23/43
|280
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|18
|97
|1
|21
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|3
|-3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|9
|5
|103
|0
|44
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|11
|5
|70
|0
|33
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|4
|3
|51
|0
|27
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|9
|7
|49
|0
|16
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|5
|2
|8
|1
|7
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 S
|M. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 75 DL
|J. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McWilliams 11 CB
|T. McWilliams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earby 29 CB
|J. Earby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 LB
|O. Isibor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|2/2
|54
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|6
|44.3
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hayes 26 RB
|A. Hayes
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|4
|10.8
|22
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at STA 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 27(14:30 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 27. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Scott; C.Woodson at STA 41.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(14:00 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to CAL 16 for 43 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(13:20 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to CAL 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at CAL 13.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 13(12:43 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to CAL 13. Catch made by M.Leigber at CAL 13. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CAL at CAL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 1(12:11 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to CAL End Zone for 1 yards. M.Leigber for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:08 - 1st) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 58 yards from STA 35 to the CAL 7. Fair catch by A.Hayes.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(12:08 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at CAL 41.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 41(11:39 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 41. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at CAL 37.
|+24 YD
2 & 14 - CAL 37(11:13 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 37. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 37. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Fields at STA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 39(10:54 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 39(10:51 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to STA 39. Catch made by M.Anderson at STA 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at STA 36.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAL 36(10:12 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CAL 44(10:05 - 1st) D.Longhetto 54 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Zellers Holder-J.Sheahan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(10:00 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by M.Reuben at STA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at STA 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 34(9:30 - 1st) T.McKee scrambles to STA 33 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sirmon at STA 33.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - STNFRD 33(8:52 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 33. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at STA 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(8:16 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to CAL 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at CAL 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 50(7:40 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to CAL 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Isibor; F.Oladejo at CAL 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(7:08 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by M.Leigber at CAL 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; M.Williams at CAL 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 34(6:30 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to CAL 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at CAL 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(5:49 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to CAL 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.McWilliams at CAL 25.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 25(5:19 - 1st) A.Daniels rushed to CAL 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 29.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - STNFRD 29(4:36 - 1st) PENALTY on STA-L.Rogers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 16 - STNFRD 34(4:29 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to CAL 34. Catch made by E.Higgins at CAL 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; F.Oladejo at CAL 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - STNFRD 32(3:53 - 1st) J.Karty 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Parsons Holder-R.Sanborn.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(3:47 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at CAL 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CAL 33(3:12 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 33. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Herron; J.Moi at CAL 33.
|+27 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 33(2:33 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 33. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 33. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at STA 40.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(2:10 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to STA 40. Catch made by J.Hunter at STA 40. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Bonner at STA 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 19(1:33 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 19(1:29 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to STA 19. Catch made by D.Brooks at STA 19. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at STA 20.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CAL 20(0:45 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for D.Brooks.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - CAL 28(0:37 - 1st) D.Longhetto 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Zellers Holder-J.Sheahan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 60 yards from CAL 35 to the STA 5. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. J.Thompson FUMBLES forced by F.Oladejo. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-J.Thompson at STA 21. Tackled by CAL at STA 21. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(0:22 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at STA 24.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - STNFRD 24(15:00 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|Sack
3 & 7 - STNFRD 24(14:55 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 18 for -6 yards (M.Jernigan)
|Punt
4 & 13 - STNFRD 18(14:17 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 45 yards to CAL 37 Center-B.Parsons. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 37. Tackled by B.Tremayne at CAL 45.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 45(14:06 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson. PENALTY on STA-K.Williamson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(13:58 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to STA 44 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Moi at STA 44.
|+11 YD
2 & 14 - CAL 44(13:26 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to STA 44. Catch made by M.Anderson at STA 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; A.Gilman at STA 33.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CAL 33(13:03 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - CAL 33(12:55 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(12:52 - 2nd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at STA 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 34(12:18 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 34. Catch made by M.Leigber at STA 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at STA 38.
|Sack
3 & 6 - STNFRD 38(11:43 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 33 for -5 yards (X.Carlton)
|Punt
4 & 11 - STNFRD 33(11:03 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 59 yards to CAL 8 Center-B.Parsons. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 8. Tackled by R.Miezan; B.Tremayne at CAL 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 14(10:54 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 14(10:49 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 14. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 14. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at CAL 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 30(10:30 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 30. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at CAL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAL 39(10:01 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CAL 39(9:56 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CAL 39(9:52 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 37 yards to STA 24 Center-S.Zellers. J.Thompson MUFFS catch. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(9:43 - 2nd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at STA 28.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 28(9:19 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 28. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 28. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by CAL at STA 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(8:44 - 2nd) M.Leigber rushed to CAL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton; F.Oladejo at CAL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - STNFRD 49(8:02 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to CAL 49. Catch made by E.Higgins at CAL 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - STNFRD 49(7:28 - 2nd) M.Leigber rushed to CAL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at CAL 46.
|Punt
4 & 5 - STNFRD 46(6:54 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 29 yards to CAL 17 Center-B.Parsons. Downed by STA.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 17(6:40 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 23 for yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair; A.DiCosmo at CAL 23. PENALTY on CAL-T.Session Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+44 YD
1 & 18 - CAL 9(6:26 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 9. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 9. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by E.Bonner at STA 47.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 47(5:44 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to STA 28 for 19 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 28(5:08 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 28(5:02 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to STA 28. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at STA 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly; T.Sinclair at STA 19.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CAL 19(4:38 - 2nd) J.Plummer rushed to STA 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Moi at STA 19.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CAL 19(3:37 - 2nd) J.Plummer rushed to STA 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by at STA 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 16(3:11 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to STA 16. Catch made by J.Hunter at STA 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.McGill; A.Gilman at STA 5.
|Int
1 & 5 - CAL 5(2:34 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at STA End Zone. Intercepted by A.Gilman at STA End Zone. Tackled by CAL at STA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(2:21 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 20. Catch made by M.Leigber at STA 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at STA 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 27(2:00 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 27. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at STA 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(1:46 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys. PENALTY on CAL-J.Earby Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(1:42 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 49(1:36 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 49. Catch made by M.Leigber at STA 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at CAL 48.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - STNFRD 48(1:10 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|Punt
4 & 7 - STNFRD 48(1:05 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 36 yards to CAL 12 Center-B.Parsons. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 12(0:58 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Moi at CAL 11.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CAL 11(0:49 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - CAL 11(0:45 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo at CAL 16.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CAL 16(0:40 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 56 yards to STA 28 Center-S.Zellers. Downed by CAL. PENALTY on STA-S.Taylor Personal Foul / Defense 14 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 14(0:29 - 2nd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at STA 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - STNFRD 22(0:08 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 22. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 22. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CAL at STA 35.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at CAL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CAL 26(14:21 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CAL 26(14:16 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CAL 26(14:09 - 3rd) J.Sheahan punts 45 yards to STA 29 Center-S.Zellers. Downed by CAL.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(14:00 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 29(13:56 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 29. Catch made by M.Leigber at STA 29. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by F.Oladejo at STA 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(13:27 - 3rd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; E.Saunders at STA 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 46(12:47 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 46. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; M.Jernigan at CAL 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(12:20 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to CAL 45. Catch made by E.Higgins at CAL 45. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at CAL 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 40(11:49 - 3rd) M.Leigber rushed to CAL 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 32(11:25 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to CAL 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell; D.Scott at CAL 24.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - STNFRD 24(10:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on STA-L.Rogers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 29(10:14 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to CAL 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at CAL 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - STNFRD 24(9:35 - 3rd) A.Daniels rushed to CAL 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at CAL 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(9:04 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by B.Yurosek at CAL 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 9(8:36 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to CAL 9. Catch made by E.Higgins at CAL 9. Gain of 9 yards. E.Higgins for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 3rd) J.Karty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks yards from STA 35 to the CAL 6. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Karty at CAL 37. PENALTY on STA-O.Porter Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 48(8:24 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to STA 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CAL 44(7:57 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to STA 44. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at STA 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at STA 42.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CAL 42(7:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAL-B.Driscoll False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
3 & 9 - CAL(7:00 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant. PENALTY on STA-T.Sinclair Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CAL 47(7:00 - 3rd) J.Sheahan punts 41 yards to STA 6 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 6(6:53 - 3rd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at STA 9.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 9(6:22 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 9. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 9. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; J.Earby at STA 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 18(5:53 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 18(5:50 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 18. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at STA 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - STNFRD 25(4:52 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by C.Bowman at STA 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at STA 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(4:39 - 3rd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at STA 35.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - STNFRD 35(4:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on STA-J.Hornibrook False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - STNFRD 30(3:55 - 3rd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at STA 34.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - STNFRD 34(3:23 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|Punt
4 & 9 - STNFRD 34(3:18 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 36 yards to CAL 30 Center-B.Parsons. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 30. Tackled by R.Miezan at CAL 37.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - CAL 37(3:09 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 31 for -6 yards (R.Miezan)
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - CAL 31(2:26 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 31. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 31. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Kelly at CAL 37.
|+33 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 37(2:01 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 37. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 37. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by STA at STA 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 30(1:17 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to STA 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 24. PENALTY on CAL-B.Driscoll Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - CAL 39(1:17 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - CAL 39(1:15 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
|Punt
4 & 19 - CAL 39(1:09 - 3rd) J.Sheahan punts 31 yards to STA 8 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 8(1:02 - 3rd) M.Leigber rushed to STA 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at STA 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 11(0:33 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 11. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at STA 17.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - STNFRD 17(15:00 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to STA 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at STA 17.
|Punt
4 & 1 - STNFRD 17(14:19 - 4th) R.Sanborn punts 52 yards to CAL 31 Center-B.Parsons. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 31. Tackled by S.Jorgensen at STA 47.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 47(14:05 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to STA 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at STA 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 41(13:42 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to STA 41. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at STA 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by O.Porter at STA 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 31(13:05 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for CAL.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 31(12:58 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to STA 31. Catch made by M.Young at STA 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 24.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - CAL 24(12:22 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to STA 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; J.McGill at STA 16.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 16(12:00 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to STA 2 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo at STA 2. PENALTY on STA-O.Porter Personal Foul / Defense 1 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CAL 1(11:25 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to STA 1. Catch made by M.Young at STA 1. Gain of 1 yards. M.Young for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:18 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for CAL. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 4th) M.Luckhurst kicks 56 yards from CAL 35 to the STA 9. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Barth at STA 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(11:13 - 4th) M.Leigber rushed to STA 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at STA 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 33(10:33 - 4th) M.Leigber rushed to STA 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at STA 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(10:06 - 4th) A.Daniels rushed to STA 40 for 2 yards. A.Daniels FUMBLES forced by D.Scott. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-J.Earby at STA 40. J.Earby FUMBLES forced by A.Gilman. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-J.Sirmon at STA 37. J.Sirmon for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(9:54 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Plummer steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Ott at STA 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Penalty
|(9:54 - 4th) PENALTY on CAL-N.Burrell Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 4th) M.Luckhurst kicks 58 yards from CAL 20 to the STA 22. J.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Antzoulatos at STA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(9:48 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 25(9:45 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - STNFRD 25(9:40 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|Punt
4 & 10 - STNFRD 25(9:35 - 4th) R.Sanborn punts 48 yards to CAL 27 Center-B.Parsons. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 27(9:26 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 27. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Bonner at CAL 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - CAL 35(9:02 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to CAL 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by STA at CAL 41.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 41(8:30 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 41. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(8:03 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to STA 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 41.
|+21 YD
2 & 11 - CAL 41(7:29 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to STA 20 for 21 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 20.
|Int
1 & 10 - CAL 20(6:55 - 4th) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at STA End Zone. Intercepted by O.Porter at STA End Zone. Tackled by CAL at STA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(6:46 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 20(6:41 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 20. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CAL at STA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(6:12 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for S.Starr.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 34(6:03 - 4th) M.Leigber rushed to STA 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at STA 37.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - STNFRD 37(5:30 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|Punt
4 & 7 - STNFRD 37(5:23 - 4th) R.Sanborn punts 46 yards to CAL 17 Center-B.Parsons. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 17(5:15 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to CAL 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by STA at CAL 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 32(4:36 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to CAL 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at CAL 38.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CAL 38(3:53 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to CAL 38 for yards. Tackled by STA at CAL 38. PENALTY on CAL-CAL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - CAL 28(3:45 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to CAL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at CAL 30.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CAL 30(3:40 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CAL 30(3:33 - 4th) J.Sheahan punts 56 yards to STA 14 Center-S.Zellers. Downed by CAL.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 14(3:20 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 14. Catch made by M.Leigber at STA 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CAL at STA 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - STNFRD 20(2:55 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 20. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 20. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CAL at STA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(2:38 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Leigber.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 28(2:31 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|Int
3 & 10 - STNFRD 28(2:27 - 4th) T.McKee pass INTERCEPTED at STA 49. Intercepted by D.Scott at STA 49. Tackled by D.Nugent at STA 9.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - CAL 9(2:16 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to STA 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley at STA 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CAL 3(1:29 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to STA 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CAL 1(1:01 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to STA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Ott for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 4th) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 4th) M.Luckhurst kicks 45 yards from CAL 35 to the STA 20. S.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by CAL at STA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(0:54 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Leigber.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 20(0:47 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 20. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 20. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CAL at STA 25.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - STNFRD 25(0:43 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by S.Taylor at STA 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CAL at STA 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(0:29 - 4th) T.McKee spikes the ball.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 37(0:28 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 37. Catch made by S.Taylor at STA 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CAL at STA 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - STNFRD 43(0:14 - 4th) T.McKee spikes the ball.
|+13 YD
4 & 4 - STNFRD 44(0:13 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(0:06 - 4th) T.McKee spikes the ball.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - STNFRD 49(0:05 - 4th) J.Karty 61 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Parsons Holder-R.Sanborn.
