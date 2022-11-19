|
|
|TCU
|BAYLOR
No. 4 TCU still undefeated after game-ending FG at Baylor
WACO, Texas (AP) Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, and fourth-ranked TCU beat Baylor 29-28 on Saturday, scoring nine points in the final 2:07 to avoid another potential playoff-busting loss on the banks of the Brazos River.
Emari Demercardo scored on a 3-yard TD run with 2:07 left to get the Frogs (11-0, 8-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) within 28-26, but he was unable to pull in a pass on the 2-point conversion attempt.
After kicking deep, TCU used all three of its timeouts while forcing a three-and-out, and got the ball back at its 31 with 1:34 left. Max Duggan converted one third down with a 12-yard run on a quarterback draw, and after Demercardo's third-down run to the Baylor 23, the field goal unit scrambled onto the field with the clock running.
''That looked like chaos, but we practice it every Thursday exactly like that,'' Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said.
The kick by Kell, who earlier had an extra-point attempt clank off the upright, went through as time ran out.
''The great thing about that last drive, we were throwing all of our day one concepts,'' Duggan said. ''We were throwing easy stuff that we practice and we can do with our eyes closed, and stuff that you believe in. ... So just going out there, being confident, believing it was going to happen, and Griff makes a huge kick for us.''
TCU, which had already clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game, hasn't been undefeated this deep in a season since 2010, when it finished 13-0 with a Rose Bowl victory and No. 2 national ranking.
When the Frogs played at McLane Stadium for the first time in 2014, after the facility first opened, they lost 61-58. That was their only loss that season, and they went on to share the Big 12 title with Baylor. They were the first two teams left out of the inaugural four-team College Football Playoff.
Baylor (6-5, 4-4) was coming off a 31-3 home loss to Kansas State a week earlier, but last year's Big 12 champions took a 28-20 lead after a pair of true freshmen scored TDs early in the fourth quarter: tight end Kelsey Johnson's 12-yard catch, and Richard Reese's 1-yard run.
''It's a tough locker room. I told them that I wish that we, that I, could take the pain away,'' Baylor coach Dave Aranda said.
Duggan finished 24-of-35 passing for 327 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for a score while leading the Frogs with 50 yards rushing on eight carries. Kendre Miller had a rushing TD in his 12th consecutive game, a 2-yarder early in the second quarter that tied it at 14.
TCU had its first lead when Duggan hit a wide-open Gunnar Henderson for a 26-yard touchdown with 5 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter, one play after the two had connected for 20 yards. It was 20-14 after Kell's missed PAT.
Baylor's Blake Shapen was 21-of-30 passing for 269 yards and a score, while Craig ''Sqwirl'' Williams ran for 112 yards. Monaray Baldwin had six catches for 123 yards, including a 74-yard gain on third-and-11 that set up Reese's TD with 9:47 left.
''For it to end that way really hurt,'' Williams said.
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: Another comeback for the Frogs, who last month overcame double-digit deficits in the second half against Oklahoma State and Kansas State. They had several players dealing with flu-like symptoms during the week. Leading receiver Quentin Johnston appeared to bang up his ankle again, and Miller got hurt early in the second half. Still, Duggan and the Frogs never faltered.
Baylor: The Bears never really had much trouble moving the ball, piling up 501 total yards, 232 on the ground. On their opening drive, they had 56 yards rushing - twice as much Texas had the whole game against TCU a week earlier. But they missed a chance to take a halftime lead when Shapen's pass was intercepted in the end zone by Bud Clark with 4 seconds left.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
TCU will stay in the top four of the AP poll on Sunday, and should still be in the all-important top four of the new CFP rankings Tuesday.
UP NEXT
TCU wraps up the regular season at home against Iowa State next Saturday.
Baylor plays at Texas on Friday.
---
|
M. Duggan
15 QB
327 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 50 RuYds, RuTD
|
B. Shapen
12 QB
269 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 20 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|25
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|442
|501
|Total Plays
|63
|76
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|232
|Rush Attempts
|27
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|327
|269
|Comp. - Att.
|24-36
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|3-14
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.0
|4-47.0
|Return Yards
|21
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-21
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|327
|PASS YDS
|269
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|232
|
|
|442
|TOTAL YDS
|501
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|24/35
|327
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|8
|50
|1
|21
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|10
|41
|1
|10
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|8
|26
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|6
|5
|108
|0
|77
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|5
|4
|54
|0
|22
|
G. Henderson 27 WR
|G. Henderson
|3
|3
|52
|1
|26
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|7
|4
|48
|0
|39
|
T. Battle 17 RB
|T. Battle
|2
|2
|20
|0
|10
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|2
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
B. Conwright 0 WR
|B. Conwright
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|3
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
G. Spivey 12 TE
|G. Spivey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Bradford 28 S
|M. Bradford
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 26 S
|B. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Horton 98 DL
|D. Horton
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Obiazor 4 S
|N. Obiazor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 52 DL
|D. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fox 90 DL
|C. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 2 CB
|K. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DL
|T. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 91 DL
|T. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DL
|G. Ellis III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|1/1
|40
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|5
|36.0
|3
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|3
|7.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|21/30
|269
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|19
|112
|0
|20
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|10
|56
|1
|27
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|5
|30
|1
|15
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|7
|20
|0
|9
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
K. Johnson 87 TE
|K. Johnson
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|10
|6
|123
|0
|74
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|3
|3
|68
|0
|42
|
K. Johnson 87 TE
|K. Johnson
|5
|3
|30
|1
|12
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Bonner 24 WR
|C. Bonner
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|3
|3
|5
|0
|6
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 3 CB
|M. Milton
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCarty 19 CB
|A. McCarty
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 2 LB
|M. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 35 LB
|J. Marshall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 DL
|S. Ika
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 7 LB
|B. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maxwell 96 DL
|C. Maxwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Allen 12 S
|A. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Neal 14 S
|D. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 9 DL
|T. Franklin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 95 DL
|G. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 1 P
|I. Power
|4
|47.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|4
|17.3
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 59 yards from TCU 35 to the BAY 6. M.Baldwin returns the kickoff. Tackled by TCU at BAY 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(14:53 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at BAY 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 29(14:24 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at BAY 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(13:52 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at BAY 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 42(13:21 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 42. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at TCU 44.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(12:52 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to TCU 25 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Camara at TCU 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(12:18 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by C.Williams at TCU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; B.Clark at TCU 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 19(11:44 - 1st) B.Shapen rushed to TCU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 16.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 16(11:09 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to TCU 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 16.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 16(10:31 - 1st) D.Doyle rushed to TCU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(9:57 - 1st) M.Baldwin rushed to TCU 10 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Camara at TCU 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 10(9:21 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to TCU End Zone for 10 yards. Q.Jones for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:15 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at TCU 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 26(8:47 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 26. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at TCU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TCU 30(8:19 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TCU 30(8:14 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 43 yards to BAY 27 Center-B.Nowell. Fair catch by M.Baldwin.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(8:06 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to TCU 46 for 27 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TCU 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(7:40 - 1st) M.Baldwin rushed to TCU 43 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Perry at TCU 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 43(7:11 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to TCU 43. Catch made by M.Baldwin at TCU 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TCU 33.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(6:43 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to TCU 23 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(5:59 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(5:54 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to TCU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 23.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(5:20 - 1st) PENALTY on BAY-M.Jeffery False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BAYLOR 28(5:11 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|No Good
4 & 15 - BAYLOR 36(5:01 - 1st) J.Mayers 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-G.Grimes Holder-I.Power.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 28(4:56 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Maxwell at TCU 28.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 28(4:23 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 28. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 28. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 33.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 33(3:50 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to BAY 33. Catch made by T.Battle at BAY 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 23(3:17 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to BAY 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Player at BAY 18.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 18(2:43 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to BAY 18. Catch made by S.Williams at BAY 18. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 8(2:07 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to BAY 8. Catch made by K.Miller at BAY 8. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at BAY 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 7(1:28 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to BAY End Zone for 7 yards. M.Duggan for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(1:20 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(1:14 - 1st) PENALTY on BAY-K.Keith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - BAYLOR 20(1:14 - 1st) M.Baldwin rushed to BAY 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at BAY 23.
|+42 YD
3 & 12 - BAYLOR 23(0:36 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 23. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 23. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TCU 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(15:00 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TCU 35. Catch made by J.Cameron at TCU 35. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TCU at TCU 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 26(14:38 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to TCU 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Fox at TCU 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(14:01 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to TCU 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TCU 16.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 16(13:25 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to TCU 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at TCU 17.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 17(12:58 - 2nd) Q.Jones rushed to TCU 2 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; M.Bradford at TCU 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 2(12:15 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to TCU End Zone for 2 yards. K.Johnson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:05 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TCU End Zone. E.Demercado returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Allen at TCU 20. PENALTY on TCU-G.Spivey Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+77 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 10(12:00 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 10. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 10. Gain of 77 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAY at BAY 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 13(11:17 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to BAY 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; G.Randolph at BAY 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 10(10:37 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to BAY 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 6.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - TCU 6(9:54 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston. PENALTY on BAY-M.Milton Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TCU 2(9:44 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to BAY 2. Catch made by Q.Johnston at BAY 2. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 2(9:06 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to BAY End Zone for 2 yards. K.Miller for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the BAY End Zone. M.Baldwin returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.McCuin at BAY 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(8:54 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 33 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Perry at BAY 33.
|-4 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 33(8:27 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 33. Catch made by C.Williams at BAY 33. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at BAY 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 29(7:51 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; G.Ellis at BAY 33.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 33(7:07 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 33. Catch made by D.Doyle at BAY 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at BAY 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(6:40 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(6:23 - 2nd) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at BAY 42.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 42(5:47 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to TCU 45 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Obiazor at TCU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(5:12 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at BAY 45 for -10 yards (J.Hodges; D.Horton)
|+4 YD
2 & 20 - BAYLOR 45(4:30 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 45. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 45. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TCU at BAY 49.
|+15 YD
3 & 16 - BAYLOR 49(3:54 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 49. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 36.
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 36(3:18 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to TCU 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 39.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39(3:05 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at TCU 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(2:52 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 49. Catch made by K.Miller at TCU 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 38(2:28 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to BAY 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall; D.Doyle at BAY 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 36(1:58 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to BAY 36. Catch made by E.Demercado at BAY 36. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Allen at BAY 37.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TCU 37(1:51 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Spivey.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TCU 37(1:47 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 24 yards to BAY 13 Center-B.Nowell. Downed by A.Camara.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 13(1:37 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 22 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TCU at BAY 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 22(1:30 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 22. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Mitchell at BAY 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(1:20 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by Q.Jones at BAY 25. Gain of 4 yards. Q.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(1:12 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 29. Catch made by J.Cameron at BAY 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at BAY 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(0:57 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(0:47 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(0:42 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 46. Catch made by C.Bonner at BAY 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 41.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(0:35 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TCU 41. Catch made by M.Baldwin at TCU 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TCU at TCU 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(0:25 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TCU 27. Catch made by M.Baldwin at TCU 27. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TCU at TCU 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 19(0:18 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to TCU 19. Catch made by K.Johnson at TCU 19. Gain of 8 yards. K.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|Int
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(0:11 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass INTERCEPTED at TCU End Zone. Intercepted by B.Clark at TCU End Zone. Tackled by BAY at TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 20(0:04 - 2nd) M.Duggan kneels at the TCU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for S.Williams.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 25(14:54 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at TCU 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 38(14:24 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at TCU 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 40(13:50 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 40. Catch made by E.Demercado at TCU 40. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Milton at TCU 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TCU 47(13:12 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott; D.Doyle at TCU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 49(12:36 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 49(12:27 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to BAY 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Player at BAY 49.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TCU 49(11:47 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Spivey.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TCU 49(11:34 - 3rd) J.Sandy punts 33 yards to BAY 16 Center-B.Nowell. Fair catch by M.Baldwin.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(11:25 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 13 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper at BAY 13.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 13(10:53 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 13(10:49 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BAYLOR 13(10:41 - 3rd) I.Power punts 48 yards to TCU 39 Center-G.Grimes. T.Barber returned punt from the TCU 39. Pushed out of bounds by BAY at TCU 45. PENALTY on TCU-B.Clark Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on TCU-Z.Marcheselli Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 30(10:29 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at TCU 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 30(9:59 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 40 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Neal at TCU 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 40(9:27 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 40. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.McCarty at TCU 45.
|Int
2 & 5 - TCU 45(8:55 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass INTERCEPTED at BAY 10. Intercepted by D.Neal at BAY 10. Tackled by TCU at BAY 10.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 10(8:40 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at BAY 16.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 16(8:03 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at BAY 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 15(7:31 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 15. Catch made by R.Reese at BAY 15. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Perry at BAY 19.
|Punt
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 19(6:47 - 3rd) I.Power punts 44 yards to TCU 37 Center-G.Grimes. T.Barber returned punt from the TCU 37. Tackled by D.Neal at TCU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(6:35 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to BAY 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin at BAY 46.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 46(5:59 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to BAY 46. Catch made by G.Henderson at BAY 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 26(5:36 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to BAY 26. Catch made by G.Henderson at BAY 26. Gain of 26 yards. G.Henderson for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(5:34 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 55 yards from TCU 35 to the BAY 10. M.Baldwin returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.McCuin at BAY 23.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(5:29 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 23. Catch made by K.Johnson at BAY 23. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodge at BAY 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(4:47 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at BAY 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 40(4:17 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at BAY 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(3:37 - 3rd) B.Shapen scrambles to TCU 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 45.
|+20 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 45(2:54 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to TCU 25 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TCU at TCU 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(2:13 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to TCU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 22(1:38 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to TCU 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Perry; T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 15(1:06 - 3rd) B.Shapen rushed to TCU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at TCU 12.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 12(0:35 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to TCU 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TCU 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 12(15:00 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to TCU 12. Catch made by K.Johnson at TCU 12. Gain of 12 yards. K.Johnson for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(14:54 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by T.Battle at TCU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at TCU 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35(14:23 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 35. Catch made by B.Conwright at TCU 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at TCU 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 45(13:50 - 4th) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 46 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Jones at TCU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TCU 46(13:16 - 4th) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 46 for yards. Tackled by BAY at TCU 48. PENALTY on TCU-J.Lanz Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - TCU 36(12:55 - 4th) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by BAY at TCU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TCU 43(12:10 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for B.Conwright.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TCU 43(11:59 - 4th) J.Sandy punts 39 yards to BAY 18 Center-B.Nowell. M.Baldwin returned punt from the BAY 18. M.Baldwin FUMBLES forced by. Fumble RECOVERED by BAY-M.Baldwin at BAY 16. Tackled by TCU at BAY 16.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(11:49 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by TCU at BAY 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 12(11:21 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 12. Catch made by C.Williams at BAY 12. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at BAY 15.
|+74 YD
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 15(10:46 - 4th) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 15. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 15. Gain of 74 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Bradford at TCU 11.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 11(10:09 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to TCU 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 1(9:54 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to TCU End Zone for 1 yards. R.Reese for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:47 - 4th) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:47 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; S.Ika at TCU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TCU 26(9:16 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for B.Conwright.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TCU 26(9:07 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TCU 26(9:00 - 4th) J.Sandy punts 41 yards to BAY 33 Center-B.Nowell. Fair catch by M.Baldwin.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(8:52 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at BAY 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 35(8:14 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at BAY 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 39(7:41 - 4th) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by TCU at BAY 40.
|Punt
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 40(6:57 - 4th) I.Power punts 50 yards to TCU 10 Center-G.Grimes. Fair catch by T.Barber.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 10(6:48 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 10. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at TCU 15.
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 15(6:13 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 15. Catch made by S.Williams at TCU 15. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at TCU 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 37(5:46 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 37. Catch made by G.Henderson at TCU 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BAY at TCU 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TCU 43(5:27 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Ika at TCU 46.
|+21 YD
3 & 1 - TCU 46(4:50 - 4th) M.Duggan rushed to BAY 33 for 21 yards. Tackled by M.Milton; D.Lemear at BAY 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 33(4:27 - 4th) M.Duggan rushed to BAY 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Hall; S.Ika at BAY 33.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TCU 34(3:56 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for B.Conwright.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - TCU 34(3:48 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to BAY 34. Catch made by J.Wiley at BAY 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 18(3:26 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to BAY 18. Catch made by T.Barber at BAY 18. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.McCarty at BAY 11.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - TCU 11(2:46 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to BAY 3 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear; D.Doyle at BAY 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 3(2:16 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to BAY End Zone for 3 yards. E.Demercado for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:07 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for E.Demercado. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 4th) L.Laminack kicks 61 yards from TCU 35 to the BAY 4. M.Baldwin returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by TCU at BAY 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(2:03 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to BAY 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; J.Hodge at BAY 20.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 20(1:59 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at BAY 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(1:54 - 4th) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper; J.Hodges at BAY 26.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 26(1:44 - 4th) I.Power punts 46 yards to TCU 28 Center-G.Grimes. T.Barber returned punt from the TCU 28. Tackled by M.Harris at TCU 31. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 31(1:34 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for E.Demercado.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 31(1:30 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 31. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 50(1:20 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to BAY 50. Catch made by S.Williams at BAY 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 41.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TCU 41(1:00 - 4th) M.Duggan scrambles to BAY 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at BAY 41.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - TCU 41(0:49 - 4th) M.Duggan rushed to BAY 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 29(0:40 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to BAY 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin; D.Doyle at BAY 26.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TCU 26(0:25 - 4th) M.Duggan spikes the ball.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - TCU 26(0:22 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to BAY 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TCU 30(0:02 - 4th) G.Kell 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Nowell Holder-J.Sandy.
