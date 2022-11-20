|
|
|FRESNO
|NEVADA
Haener accounts for 4 TDs, Fresno St. beats Nevada 41-14
RENO, Nev. (AP) Jake Haener threw two touchdown passes and ran for a pair of 1-yard TDs and Fresno State beat Nevada 41-14 Saturday night to win the West division title an clinch a berth in the Mountain West Conference championship game.
Fresno State (7-4, 6-1 Mountain West Conference), which has won six consecutive games following a four-game skid, plays at Mountain division champion Boise State for the conference title on Dec. 3.
Nevada (2-9, 0-7) has lost nine games in a row, tied for the longest losing streak in program history. The Wolf Pack lost its first nine games in 1964.
Jalen Moreno-Cropped had seven receptions for 136 yards and Jordan Mims added 19 carries for 156 yards rushing and a TD for Fresno State.
Dylan Lynch kicked a 35-yard field goal late in the third quarter that gave the Bulldogs a 27-0 lead.
Dalevon Campbell finished with three receptions for 120 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown for Nevada 38 seconds later.
---
|
J. Haener
9 QB
361 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -17 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
N. Cox
16 QB
243 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 56 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|16
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|20
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|524
|389
|Total Plays
|75
|68
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|163
|146
|Rush Attempts
|33
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|361
|243
|Comp. - Att.
|29-42
|16-38
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-45
|8-60
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.0
|5-41.2
|Return Yards
|24
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-24
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|361
|PASS YDS
|243
|
|
|163
|RUSH YDS
|146
|
|
|524
|TOTAL YDS
|389
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|29/42
|361
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|19
|156
|1
|82
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|5
|25
|0
|9
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|5
|-17
|2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|11
|7
|136
|0
|45
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|8
|6
|64
|0
|27
|
M. Dalena 0 WR
|M. Dalena
|5
|4
|62
|1
|24
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|6
|3
|42
|0
|26
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|6
|5
|33
|0
|14
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|3
|3
|25
|1
|17
|
T. Jones 8 WR
|T. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Perales 99 DE
|D. Perales
|0-0
|1.0
|1
|
L. Early 27 DB
|L. Early
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|2/3
|43
|5/5
|11
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|3
|40.0
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Cox 16 QB
|N. Cox
|16/38
|243
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Campbell 5 WR
|D. Campbell
|11
|3
|120
|1
|73
|
B. Casteel 4 WR
|B. Casteel
|13
|5
|63
|1
|28
|
S. Curtis 18 WR
|S. Curtis
|4
|3
|41
|0
|17
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|5
|4
|18
|0
|12
|
C. Zeidler 85 TE
|C. Zeidler
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Munro 87 TE
|J. Munro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Frank 86 TE
|D. Frank
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Witte 66 DT
|T. Witte
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Lilo 39 DB
|M. Lilo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Togiola 52 DL
|D. Togiola
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Freem 48 K
|M. Freem
|5
|41.2
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|3
|17.3
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 63 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV 2. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. B.Sanders FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-C.Sanders at NEV 18. Tackled by FRE at NEV 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(14:53 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 19(14:18 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 19. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 26.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NEVADA 26(13:43 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NEVADA 26(13:41 - 1st) M.Freem punts 39 yards to FRE 35 Center-NEV. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(13:34 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 41(13:10 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 41. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(12:41 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 48(12:04 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 44(11:49 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 44(11:40 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by Z.Pope at NEV 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 30.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(11:04 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 30. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at NEV 30. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 2(10:41 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NEV 3 for -1 yards. J.Mims FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-J.Mims at NEV 3. Tackled by FRE at NEV 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 3(9:35 - 1st) J.Moreno-Cropper rushed to NEV 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 1(9:22 - 1st) J.Haener rushed to NEV End Zone for 1 yards. J.Haener for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(9:29 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 46 for 21 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(9:06 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 46 for yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 46. PENALTY on NEV-I.World Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 36(9:02 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - NEVADA 38(8:26 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to NEV 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 43.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - NEVADA 43(7:57 - 1st) PENALTY on NEV-A.Madrigal False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - NEVADA 38(7:44 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Punt
4 & 18 - NEVADA 38(7:34 - 1st) M.Freem punts 36 yards to FRE 26 Center-NEV. Fair catch by Z.Pope.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(7:27 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 26(7:24 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 27.
|+45 YD
3 & 9 - FRESNO 27(6:59 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 27. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(6:39 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 28(6:42 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to NEV 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 25.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FRESNO 25(6:02 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for Z.Pope.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - FRESNO 33(5:56 - 1st) D.Lynch 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 63 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV 2. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at NEV 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23(5:45 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 29.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NEVADA 29(5:27 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 32 for yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 32. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 24(5:00 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 25.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 25(4:32 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(4:01 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 37(3:42 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Sack
3 & 9 - NEVADA 37(3:29 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox sacked at NEV 31 for -6 yards (D.Perales) N.Cox FUMBLES forced by FRE. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-M.Lawson at NEV 31. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 31(3:14 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 31(3:14 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to NEV 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 27.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - FRESNO 27(2:42 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for T.Jones. PENALTY on NEV-D.Togiola Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 22(2:36 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 22. Catch made by M.Dalena at NEV 22. Gain of 22 yards. M.Dalena for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NEV-T.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(2:31 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 60 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV 5. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by FRE at NEV 23. PENALTY on NEV-D.Watts Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10(2:25 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 19 for yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 19. PENALTY on NEV-G.Starck Offensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 5(2:18 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 4.
|+11 YD
2 & 16 - NEVADA 4(1:32 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 15.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 15(0:54 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 15. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24(0:25 - 1st) N.Cox scrambles to NEV 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 29.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NEVADA 29(15:00 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 29(14:57 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NEVADA 29(14:52 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 45 yards to FRE 26 Center-NEV. Downed by NEV.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(14:41 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 30(14:00 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(13:25 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 36. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FRESNO 40(12:48 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|Sack
3 & 6 - FRESNO 40(12:44 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 38 for -2 yards (D.Togiola)
|Punt
4 & 8 - FRESNO 38(12:04 - 2nd) C.King punts 37 yards to NEV 25 Center-FRE. Downed by FRE.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(11:54 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 29(11:26 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 29(11:20 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Frank.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 29(11:12 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 46 yards to FRE 25 Center-NEV. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(11:05 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 29.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 29(10:09 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 29. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 29. Gain of yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 47. PENALTY on NEV-D.Watts Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. J.Haener pass complete to FRE 29. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 47. PENALTY on NEV-D.Watts Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(10:08 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for M.Sherrod.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 38(9:58 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 38. Catch made by M.Sherrod at NEV 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 39.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - FRESNO 39(9:38 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 39. Catch made by R.Pauwels at NEV 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(9:19 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to NEV 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 18(8:38 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to NEV 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 17.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - FRESNO 17(8:03 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 17. Catch made by N.Remigio at NEV 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 7.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 7(7:26 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to NEV 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 8.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 8(6:48 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 8. Catch made by R.Pauwels at NEV 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 3(6:40 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 3. Catch made by R.Pauwels at NEV 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.Pauwels for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:34 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 2nd) D.Lynch kicks 63 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV 2. Fair catch by B.Sanders.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(6:34 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(6:28 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 31.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 31(5:57 - 2nd) N.Cox rushed to NEV 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(5:33 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 45(5:26 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to NEV 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 44.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NEVADA 44(4:48 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Munro.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NEVADA 44(4:42 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 40 yards to FRE 16 Center-NEV. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 16(4:35 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 19.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 19(3:56 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 19. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 30.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(3:18 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by M.Dalena at FRE 30. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(2:41 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to NEV 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 43.
|Sack
2 & 7 - FRESNO 43(2:01 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 49 for -8 yards (T.Witte)
|-3 YD
3 & 15 - FRESNO 49(1:16 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 49. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 49. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 46.
|Punt
4 & 18 - FRESNO 46(0:35 - 2nd) C.King punts 41 yards to NEV 13 Center-FRE. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 13. Tackled by FRE at NEV 13.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Killam kicks 62 yards from NEV 35 to the FRE 3. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by NEV at FRE 17.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(14:55 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 17. Catch made by M.Dalena at FRE 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 29.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29(14:24 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 49 for 20 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(13:45 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to NEV 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 48(13:03 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 48. Catch made by Z.Pope at NEV 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 40.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(12:31 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 40. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at NEV 40. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 18.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18(11:53 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to NEV 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 19.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FRESNO 19(11:11 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for T.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FRESNO 19(11:07 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|No Good
4 & 11 - FRESNO 27(11:02 - 3rd) D.Lynch 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(10:57 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 20(10:54 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 25.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 25(10:23 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(9:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on NEV-NEV Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+41 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 32(9:59 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 32. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 32. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 27.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27(9:19 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to FRE 36 for -9 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 19 - NEVADA 36(8:37 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to FRE 36. Catch made by S.Curtis at FRE 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 26.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 26(7:59 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by B.Casteel at FRE 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 20.
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - NEVADA 20(7:26 - 3rd) N.Cox rushed to FRE 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 19(7:21 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 19(7:13 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|+26 YD
3 & 10 - FRESNO 19(7:08 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 19. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 19. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(6:38 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FRESNO 48(5:57 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 48.
|Sack
3 & 7 - FRESNO 48(5:13 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 39 for -9 yards (M.Lilo)
|Punt
4 & 16 - FRESNO 39(4:31 - 3rd) C.King punts 42 yards to NEV 19 Center-FRE. Fair catch by B.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19(4:25 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to FRE 44 for 37 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44(3:56 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to FRE 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NEVADA 41(3:27 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 41(3:21 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - NEVADA 41(3:15 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(3:09 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 41. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 49(2:47 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to NEV 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 47.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(2:28 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 47. Catch made by N.Remigio at NEV 47. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(2:09 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 20(2:08 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to NEV 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 17.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FRESNO 17(1:28 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - FRESNO 25(1:23 - 3rd) D.Lynch 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(1:18 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 27.
|+73 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27(0:50 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 27. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 27. Gain of 73 yards. D.Campbell for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 3rd) B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 3rd) M.Killam kicks onside from NEV 35 to NEV 48. RECOVERED by M.Killam.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(0:39 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 48. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 48. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(0:03 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 46. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 48.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 48(15:00 - 4th) N.Cox rushed to FRE 31 for 17 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(14:34 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to FRE 31. Catch made by C.Zeidler at FRE 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 30.
|Int
2 & 9 - NEVADA 30(13:55 - 4th) N.Cox pass INTERCEPTED at FRE 32. Intercepted by D.Perales at FRE 32. Tackled by NEV at NEV 47.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(13:47 - 4th) PENALTY on FRE-FRE Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(13:31 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NEV at FRE 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 45(13:07 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 45. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(12:36 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 46. Catch made by M.Dalena at NEV 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 42(12:10 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to NEV 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 41.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - FRESNO 41(11:50 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 41. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at NEV 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(10:25 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to NEV 33. Catch made by N.Remigio at NEV 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(10:04 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to NEV End Zone for 22 yards. J.Mims for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:03 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(10:03 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(9:56 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - NEVADA 29(9:25 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 29. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(8:58 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Frank. PENALTY on FRE-C.Johnson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(8:55 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to FRE 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 47. PENALTY on FRE-G.Lightfoot Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32(8:31 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to FRE 32. Catch made by S.Curtis at FRE 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(8:18 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 18(8:16 - 4th) J.Bell rushed to FRE 25 for -7 yards. J.Bell FUMBLES forced by FRE. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-A.Madrigal at FRE 25. Tackled by FRE at FRE 25.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - NEVADA 25(7:36 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Int
4 & 17 - NEVADA 25(7:31 - 4th) N.Cox pass INTERCEPTED at FRE End Zone. Intercepted by L.Early at FRE End Zone. Tackled by NEV at FRE 3.
|Result
|Play
|+82 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 3(7:23 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to NEV 15 for 82 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15(6:36 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to NEV 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 10(5:54 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to NEV 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 1(5:33 - 4th) J.Haener rushed to NEV End Zone for 1 yards. J.Haener for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:21 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the NEV End Zone. Fair catch by J.Bell.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(5:21 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27(4:54 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 27(4:47 - 4th) N.Cox scrambles to NEV 48 for 21 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(4:20 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 48. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at NEV 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 49(3:43 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 49(3:37 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to FRE 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 45.
|+17 YD
4 & 3 - NEVADA 45(3:02 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to FRE 45. Catch made by S.Curtis at FRE 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(2:34 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 28(2:31 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to FRE 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 28.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 28(1:51 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to FRE 28. Catch made by B.Casteel at FRE 28. Gain of 28 yards. B.Casteel for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on FRE-FRE Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:44 - 4th) B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 4th) M.Killam kicks 58 yards from NEV 35 to the FRE 7. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(1:44 - 4th) L.Fife kneels at the FRE 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FRESNO 24(1:03 - 4th) L.Fife kneels at the FRE 23.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - FRESNO 23(0:36 - 4th) L.Fife kneels at the FRE 22.
