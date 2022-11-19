|
|
|WKY
|AUBURN
Auburn shuts down Western Kentucky in 2nd half, wins 41-17
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter combined for 229 rushing yards and four total touchdowns as Auburn defeated Western Kentucky 41-17 on Saturday afternoon.
After Western Kentucky generated 290 yards and 17 points in the first half, Auburn's defense held the pass-happy Hilltoppers to 105 yards and allowed zero points after halftime.
Bigsby and Hunter both scored long rushing touchdowns, and D.J. James returned an interception 25 yards to cap 24 unanswered points for the Tigers in the second half.
Auburn (5-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) has now won back-to-back games under interim head coach Carnell Williams as it heads into its annual Iron Bowl matchup with rival Alabama.
Western Kentucky (7-5, 5-2 Conference USA), which has won four games against SEC opponents since 2012, was unable to carry a strong second quarter of offense into the second half. Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed had 290 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.
BIG PICTURE
Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers, who had already clinched bowl eligibility for the fourth straight season under head coach Tyson Helton, showed why their fast-paced offense can be tough to handle. Western Kentucky will undoubtedly look back at its failure to finish several early drives, as it played Auburn evenly until the fourth quarter.
Auburn: The Tigers struggled in second halves earlier this season under Bryan Harsin, but they have now played well after halftime in all three games under Williams. While Auburn has had little to play for recently - except for an outside shot at making a bowl game - the team's energy has been noticeably different since the coaching change.
UP NEXT
Western Kentucky travels to Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Auburn visits No. 8 Alabama on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
A. Reed
16 QB
290 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 21 RuYds
|
T. Bigsby
4 RB
110 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 18 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|18
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|13
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-21
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|396
|374
|Total Plays
|88
|62
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|252
|Rush Attempts
|29
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|300
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|28-59
|9-20
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-23
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.5
|5-41.4
|Return Yards
|0
|55
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|300
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|252
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|374
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|25/54
|290
|2
|2
|
D. Ocean 13 QB
|D. Ocean
|2/3
|11
|0
|0
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|1/1
|-1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|7
|33
|0
|10
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|7
|26
|0
|10
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|6
|21
|0
|12
|
L. Sanders 21 RB
|L. Sanders
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Ocean 13 QB
|D. Ocean
|3
|-15
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|18
|12
|99
|0
|25
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|18
|8
|84
|0
|34
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|3
|2
|49
|2
|27
|
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|7
|3
|35
|0
|18
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|6
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Beljan 89 TE
|J. Beljan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Smith 24 LB
|D. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 11 DB
|T. Allen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hailassie 12 DB
|K. Hailassie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Hernandez 0 DT
|L. Hernandez
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
U. Stout 21 DB
|U. Stout
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Goodrum 44 DT
|D. Goodrum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 99 DT
|B. Martin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ignont 23 LB
|W. Ignont
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cooper 48 LB
|N. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 18 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weber 5 DB
|R. Weber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allen 35 DT
|M. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shaw 7 DB
|T. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|1/2
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|4
|38.5
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|6
|25.0
|55
|0
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|8/19
|102
|0
|0
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|1/1
|20
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|18
|110
|2
|35
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|13
|109
|1
|40
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|9
|37
|0
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Moore 0 WR
|K. Moore
|4
|2
|31
|1
|20
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|3
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|4
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|4
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
B. Frazier 87 TE
|B. Frazier
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Fair 5 WR
|J. Fair
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Fromm 85 TE
|T. Fromm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Riley 13 LB
|C. Riley
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 4 CB
|D. James
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 DE
|C. Wooden
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 99 DL
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 18 CB
|N. Pritchett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 CB
|J. Simpson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rhym 23 CB
|J. Rhym
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bragg 98 DE
|M. Bragg
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 39 LB
|D. Brooks
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Walker 96 DL
|G. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 10 S
|Z. Puckett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Brice 28 LB
|H. Brice
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph Jr. 91 DL
|M. Joseph Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burks 92 DT
|M. Burks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McPherson 38 K
|A. McPherson
|2/2
|51
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|5
|41.4
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Worsham 8 WR
|D. Worsham
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.McGuire kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 25(14:58 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at WKY 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35(14:46 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden; C.Riley at WKY 34.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WKY 34(14:31 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+34 YD
3 & 11 - WKY 34(14:23 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 34. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 32(14:05 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 32(13:58 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Simon.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WKY 32(13:51 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|No Good
4 & 10 - WKY 40(13:46 - 1st) B.Narveson 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(13:41 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at AUB 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 33(12:58 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at AUB 38.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - AUBURN 38(12:18 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 38. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at AUB 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(11:59 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - AUBURN 49(11:52 - 1st) PENALTY on AUB-B.Coffey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - AUBURN 44(11:52 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+12 YD
3 & 15 - AUBURN 44(11:47 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 44. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at WKY 44.
|+9 YD
4 & 3 - AUBURN 44(10:54 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by S.Jackson at WKY 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at WKY 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(10:26 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to WKY 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 36.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 36(9:37 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to WKY 24 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Evans at WKY 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(9:02 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to WKY 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at WKY 26. PENALTY on WKY-K.Hailassie Offensive Facemask 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 12(8:31 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to WKY 12 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Goodrum at WKY 12.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 12(8:01 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - AUBURN 12(7:55 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to WKY 12. Catch made by J.Fair at WKY 12. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at WKY 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 1(7:20 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to WKY End Zone for 1 yards. T.Bigsby for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 1st) A.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 1st) E.McGuire kicks 59 yards from AUB 35 to the WKY 6. J.Moses returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Woodyard at WKY 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 24(7:10 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.James at WKY 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 25(6:37 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at WKY 30.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 30(6:19 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at WKY 48.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 48(6:04 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 48. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at AUB 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 34(5:49 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 34(5:42 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Ervin-Poindexter.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 34(5:38 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to AUB 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Rhym at AUB 29.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - WKY 29(5:19 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 29(5:15 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at AUB 33.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 33(4:46 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at AUB 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(4:06 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to WKY 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver; B.Martin at WKY 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 49(3:26 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to WKY 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; J.Evans at WKY 47.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - AUBURN 47(2:45 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to WKY 47. Catch made by B.Frazier at WKY 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at WKY 35.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(2:10 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to WKY 40 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at WKY 40.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - AUBURN 40(1:28 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - AUBURN 40(1:22 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to WKY 40. Catch made by T.Bigsby at WKY 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at WKY 34.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - AUBURN 41(0:42 - 1st) A.McPherson 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Quattlebaum Holder-O.Chapman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 1st) E.McGuire kicks 59 yards from AUB 35 to the WKY 6. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Woodyard at WKY 27.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 27(0:32 - 1st) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden; C.Riley at WKY 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 37(0:14 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.James at WKY 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WKY 40(15:00 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WKY 40(14:56 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WKY 40(14:52 - 2nd) T.Ellard punts 36 yards to AUB 24 Center-J.Bowman. K.Scott returned punt from the AUB 24. Tackled by T.Allen at AUB 42.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(14:42 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at AUB 40.
|Sack
2 & 12 - AUBURN 40(14:05 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 31 for -9 yards (K.Oliver)
|No Gain
3 & 21 - AUBURN 31(13:22 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Fromm.
|Punt
4 & 21 - AUBURN 31(13:18 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 40 yards to WKY 29 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Fair catch by J.Hall. PENALTY on AUB-S.Jackson Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 44(13:10 - 2nd) M.Corley rushed to AUB 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at AUB 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(12:54 - 2nd) M.Stepp rushed to AUB 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at AUB 40.
|+26 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 40(12:18 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to AUB 40. Catch made by M.Mathison at AUB 40. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at AUB 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 14(11:58 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to AUB 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at AUB 13.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WKY 13(11:22 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 13(11:17 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to AUB 13. Catch made by M.Corley at AUB 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at AUB 9.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - WKY 17(10:40 - 2nd) B.Narveson 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 61 yards from WKY 35 to the AUB 4. J.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Williams at AUB 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(10:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-D.Shipp Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - AUBURN 39(10:26 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at AUB 43.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - AUBURN 43(9:49 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - AUBURN 43(9:41 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to WKY 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at WKY 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(9:13 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to WKY 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at WKY 40.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 40(8:48 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to WKY 23 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; J.Hunter at WKY 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(8:11 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to WKY 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Allen; J.Evans at WKY 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - AUBURN 20(7:28 - 2nd) J.Hunter pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by K.Moore at WKY 20. Gain of 20 yards. K.Moore for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(7:21 - 2nd) A.McPherson extra point is good. PENALTY on WKY-K.Hailassie Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 2nd) E.McGuire kicks 64 yards from AUB 35 to the WKY 1. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Steiner; D.Tisdol at WKY 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26(7:14 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Bragg at WKY 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 32(6:59 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at WKY 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 34(6:13 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to WKY 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Burks; M.Joseph at WKY 37. PENALTY on AUB-AUB Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 37(5:55 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 37(5:49 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 37(5:45 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 37. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 37. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rhym at AUB 38. PENALTY on AUB-C.Wooden Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 23(5:18 - 2nd) M.Stepp rushed to AUB 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett at AUB 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 22(4:44 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to AUB 22. Catch made by J.Simon at AUB 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Simon for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(4:35 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by S.Jackson at AUB 25. Gain of 12 yards. S.Jackson ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(4:19 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at AUB 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AUBURN 41(4:00 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - AUBURN 41(3:55 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AUBURN 41(3:51 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 40 yards to WKY 19 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 19(3:43 - 2nd) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at WKY 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 26(3:25 - 2nd) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at WKY 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 32(2:46 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 32(2:40 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 32(2:33 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by AUB at WKY 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(2:03 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to AUB 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(1:39 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to AUB 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at AUB 42.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WKY 42(1:04 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 42(0:58 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to AUB 42. Catch made by M.Corley at AUB 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett at AUB 36.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 36(0:47 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to AUB 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; J.Jones at AUB 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 32(0:41 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to AUB 32. Catch made by M.Corley at AUB 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at AUB 27.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WKY 27(0:19 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Beljan.
|+27 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 27(0:14 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to AUB 27. Catch made by J.Simon at AUB 27. Gain of 27 yards. J.Simon for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the AUB End Zone. D.Alston returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Stepp at AUB 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 22(14:54 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at AUB 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 24(14:14 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at AUB 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 27(13:43 - 3rd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at AUB 30.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WKY 30(13:16 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 41 yards to WKY 29 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 29(13:08 - 3rd) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at WKY 33.
|Int
2 & 6 - AUBURN 33(12:48 - 3rd) A.Reed pass INTERCEPTED at AUB 42. Intercepted by J.Simpson at AUB 42. Tackled by WKY at AUB 39. PENALTY on WKY-Q.Leslie Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39(12:42 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at AUB 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - WKY 38(12:00 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at AUB 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WKY 45(11:12 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WKY 45(11:06 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 40 yards to WKY 15 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 15(10:58 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 15. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at WKY 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(10:44 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 28(10:39 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AUBURN 28(10:36 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|Punt
4 & 10 - AUBURN 28(10:31 - 3rd) T.Ellard punts 43 yards to AUB 29 Center-J.Bowman. D.Worsham returned punt from the AUB 29. Tackled by D.Smith at AUB 42.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42(10:21 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Cooper at AUB 50.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 50(9:56 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to WKY 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at WKY 38.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(9:24 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by J.Johnson at WKY 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 9. PENALTY on WKY-T.Shaw Defensive Targeting 4 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. R.Ashford pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by J.Johnson at WKY 38. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at WKY 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 9(9:18 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to WKY 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at WKY 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WKY 6(8:56 - 3rd) AUB FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-R.Ashford at WKY 9. Tackled by WKY at WKY 6.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - WKY 9(8:17 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to WKY 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 6.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - WKY 6(7:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on AUB-O.Chapman Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - WKY 18(7:22 - 3rd) A.McPherson 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Quattlebaum Holder-O.Chapman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 3rd) E.McGuire kicks 56 yards from AUB 35 to the WKY 9. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Tisdol at WKY 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(7:12 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 23. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at WKY 31.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - AUBURN 31(6:29 - 3rd) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at WKY 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - AUBURN 31(5:46 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to WKY 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at WKY 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(5:16 - 3rd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at WKY 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - AUBURN 42(4:34 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - AUBURN 42(4:30 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|Punt
4 & 3 - AUBURN 42(4:26 - 3rd) T.Ellard punts 36 yards to AUB 22 Center-J.Bowman. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 22(4:19 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at AUB 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 24(3:45 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at AUB 30.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 30(3:20 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at AUB 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 40(2:51 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie at AUB 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 44(2:29 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Goodrum at AUB 46.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 46(1:50 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to WKY 35 for 19 yards. Tackled by L.Hernandez at WKY 35.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35(1:14 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to WKY End Zone for 35 yards. T.Bigsby for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:08 - 3rd) A.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 3rd) E.McGuire kicks 55 yards from AUB 35 to the WKY 10. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Tisdol at WKY 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(1:02 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Ervin-Poindexter.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 28(0:58 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 28. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett at WKY 27.
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - AUBURN 27(0:11 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 27. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 27. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by AUB at WKY 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43(15:00 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 43. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at WKY 46.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - AUBURN 46(14:41 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AUBURN 46(14:37 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|Punt
4 & 7 - AUBURN 46(14:34 - 4th) T.Ellard punts 39 yards to AUB 15 Center-J.Bowman. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 15(14:26 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at AUB 20.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WKY 20(13:45 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WKY 20(13:41 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WKY 20(13:37 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 46 yards to WKY 34 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Fair catch by J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(13:29 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.James; C.Riley at WKY 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(13:14 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at WKY 47.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - AUBURN 47(12:41 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Stepp.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - AUBURN 47(12:36 - 4th) A.Reed scrambles to AUB 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(12:19 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to AUB 41. Catch made by D.Smith at AUB 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - AUBURN 34(11:44 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to AUB 25. Catch made by M.Corley at AUB 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at AUB 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(11:21 - 4th) A.Reed scrambles to AUB 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - AUBURN 24(10:35 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Hall.
|-3 YD
3 & 9 - AUBURN 24(10:30 - 4th) A.Reed rushed to AUB 27 for -3 yards. A.Reed FUMBLES out of bounds.
|No Gain
4 & 23 - AUBURN 38(9:57 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(9:52 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 34 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at AUB 34.
|+23 YD
2 & 14 - WKY 34(9:08 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to WKY 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 43(8:33 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to WKY 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont; L.Hernandez at WKY 40.
|+40 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 40(7:56 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to WKY End Zone for 40 yards. J.Hunter for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:48 - 4th) A.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:48 - 4th) E.McGuire kicks 58 yards from AUB 35 to the WKY 7. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Jackson; R.Woodyard at WKY 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 24(7:41 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 24. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Bragg at WKY 23.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WKY 23(7:21 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 23. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at WKY 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett at WKY 23.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - WKY 23(6:49 - 4th) PENALTY on WKY-W.Dorsey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 16 - WKY 18(6:26 - 4th) A.Reed pass INTERCEPTED at WKY 27. Intercepted by D.James at WKY 27. D.James for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 4th) A.McPherson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 4th) E.McGuire kicks 64 yards from AUB 35 to the WKY 1. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.McGuire at AUB 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(6:02 - 4th) L.Sanders rushed to AUB 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at AUB 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 44(5:27 - 4th) D.Ocean steps back to pass. D.Ocean pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - AUBURN 44(5:19 - 4th) D.Ocean pass INTERCEPTED at AUB 25. Intercepted by K.Scott at AUB 25. Tackled by WKY at AUB 25. PENALTY on AUB-M.Joseph Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - AUBURN 39(5:14 - 4th) D.Ocean scrambles to AUB 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at AUB 36.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - AUBURN 36(4:01 - 4th) D.Ocean pass complete to AUB 36. Catch made by J.Hall at AUB 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at AUB 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(3:30 - 4th) D.Ocean pass complete to AUB 34. Catch made by J.Hall at AUB 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 25(2:48 - 4th) L.Sanders rushed to AUB 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Brooks at AUB 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(2:17 - 4th) L.Sanders rushed to AUB 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at AUB 13.
|Sack
2 & 3 - AUBURN 13(1:31 - 4th) D.Ocean steps back to pass. D.Ocean pass incomplete intended for J.Simon. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. D.Ocean steps back to pass. D.Ocean sacked at AUB 26 for -13 yards (D.Brooks)
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - AUBURN 26(1:28 - 4th) M.Mathison rushed to AUB 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Walker at AUB 20.
|Sack
4 & 10 - AUBURN 20(0:32 - 4th) D.Ocean steps back to pass. D.Ocean sacked at AUB 25 for -5 yards (H.Brice)
-
GATECH
13UNC
21
17
4th 2:10 ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
17
20
4th 9:36 PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
23
10
3rd 4:11 ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
6
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
17
35
2nd 2:04 ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
7
3
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
3
21
2nd 9:31 SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
21
2nd 4:28 ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
28
2nd 11:29 ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
7
3
1st 2:40 ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
7
1st 2:29 FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
060.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
40
42
Final ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
42
3
Final ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
48
31
Final ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
Final ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
20
Final PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
Final ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
Final NBC
-
ODU
APLST
14
27
Final ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
21
49
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
16
34
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
21
26
Final ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
10
40
Final ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
10
25
Final
-
2OHIOST
MD
43
30
Final ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
55
10
Final BTN
-
SALA
USM
27
20
Final NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
55
14
Final FS1
-
1UGA
UK
16
6
Final CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
26
52
Final ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
23
3
Final ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
6
40
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
13
10
Final FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
17
41
Final SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
13
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0